NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CHOPLIN INVESTMENTS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Chop-
lin Investments, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 4203 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Margaret L. Chop-
lin, whose street and mailing ad-
dress is 4203 1st Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed BIDS will be received by
the Gibbon Housing Agency at
2715 Avenue I in Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 P.M., Local Time
on March 3, 2020, and then at said
office publicly opened and read
aloud for furnishing all equipment,
labor, materials and appurtenances
required for COLONY ACRES
LAUNDRY ROOM EXPANSION.
The Project consists of renovating
the existing Laundry Room on the
site of Colony Acres in Gibbon, Ne-
braska.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The Housing Agency will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier. Items transmitted by facsimile
or electronically will not be ac-
cepted. The Housing Agency re-
serves the right to reject any or all
bids; and to waive irregularities or
informalities to accept the BID it
deems most beneficial.
The Contract Documents may be
examined at the following loca-
tions:
Miller & Associates, 1111 Central
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 Sec-
ond Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847
Copies of the Contract Docu-
ments may be obtained at the of-
fice of Miller & Associates, Consult-
ing Engineers, P.C. located at 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847, Tele-
phone 308/234-6456 upon pay-
ment of $45.00 for each set. Any
PLAN HOLDER, upon returning the
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS within
ten (10) days of the BID OPENING,
and in good condition, will be re-
funded $15.00. A complete set of
electronic copies of drawings,
specifications, contract documents
and proposal form may be ob-
tained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each BIDDER will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check or bid bond made payable,
without condition, to the Gibbon
Housing Agency, in an amount
equal to five percent (5%) of the
proposal.
Attention of BIDDERS is particu-
larly called to the requirements as
to conditions of employment to be
observed and minimum wage rates
to be paid under the contract, Sec-
tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section
109 and E.O. 11246.
The Gibbon Housing Agency is
exempt from State of Nebraska
Sales and Use Taxes.
The successful bidder shall be re-
quired to furnish and pay for either
a Performance Payment Bond in
the amount of 100% of the contract
price or separate Performance and
Payment Bonds each in the
amount of 50 percent of the con-
tract price; or a cash escrow in the
amount of 20 percent of the con-
tract price; or an irrevocable letter
of credit in the amount of 25 per-
cent of the contract amount.
No bidder may withdraw his bid
within 60 days after the actual date
of the opening thereof. The gibbon
Housing Agency reserves the right
to reject any or all bids, and to
waive any irregularities or informali-
ties.
Carrie Hardage,
Contracting Officer
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF STEVEN R. GLOVER,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. PR 18-45
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Complete Settlement, pro-
bate of Will, determination of heirs
and determination of inheritance
tax have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on February 14, 2020, at
11:00 a.m.
CONNIE S. GLOVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
4204 PALAMINO ROAD
KEARNEY, NE 68845
GREG C. HARRIS - NSBA #15073
3710 CENTRAL AVENUE -
SUITE 13
PO BOX 1125
KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
ATTORNEY FOR PR
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that KJR
EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 3525 West
Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and
mailing address is 3525 West Ce-
dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The professional service
that the Company's members,
managers, professional employees
and agents are licensed or other-
wise legally authorized to render in
this state is that of a osteopathic
physician and surgeon.
Dated: December 3, 2019.
Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
DRY LAND AND IRRIGATED
FARM GROUND FOR LEASE
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called the "District") desires
to lease to the highest bidder(s) the
following dry land and irrigated
farm ground:
Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres
+/- A Tract of land located in the
Northeast Quarter and the South-
east Quarter of Section 5, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper
County, containing 76.9 acres,
more or less, and a Tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
Section 33, Township 9 North,
Range 22, Dawson County, con-
taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all
West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska
(East side of Johnson Lake); and a
Tract of land located in the North
Half of the Northwest and the West
Half of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 32, Township 9 North,
Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,
Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast side of Johnson Lake), con-
taining 50.4 acres, more or less.
Future direct payment amounts are
dependent upon the current Farm
Bill being rolled over or a new Farm
Bill being passed. Please contact
the county Farm Service Agency
for more information, if needed.
Parcel #2 (Irrigated) 81.0 +/- A
Tract of land located in the North-
east Quarter of Section 30, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 23; and a Tract
of land located in the Northeast
Quarter of Section 30, Township 9
North, Range 23 extending into the
Southwest Quarter of Section 19,
Township 9 North, Range 23 all
West of the 6th P.M., Dawson
County, Nebraska (adjacent to Gal-
lagher Canyon).
NOTE: In 2020 irrigation season,
Parcel #2 was entered into a Water
Service Lease Agreement resulting
in 31 of the 81 acres being dry for
2020. The Tenant will be paid
$6,820.00 for 2020 and will be re-
sponsible for paying the water bill
for the full 81 Acres.
Future direct payment amounts
are dependent upon the current
Farm Bill being rolled over or a new
Farm Bill being passed. Please
contact the county Farm Service
Agency for more information, if
needed.
Current Tenants will have a "first
right" to lease at the same rate of
the highest bid(s) received. The
District reserves the right to reject
all bids. These parcels will be
leased separately or jointly which-
ever yields the greater return to the
District. These parcels will be
available for possession on March
2, 2020 with a five-year lease term.
Interested parties must submit
bids detailing the cash rent per
acre for each parcel they are bidd-
ing on.
All sealed bids must be filed in
the Office of the Purchasing Agent
of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,
Holdrege, Nebraska, not later than
10:00 a.m., local time, February 14,
2020, at which time all bids will be
publicly opened and read aloud in
the presence of bidders and their
representatives.
Approval of a bid by the Board of
Directors of the District, subject to
first right by current Tenant(s) and
minimum acceptable bid will con-
stitute the lease between the par-
ties.
Additional information including a
map of the impacted area on Par-
cel #2 is available at the office of
the District at 415 Lincoln Street,
Holdrege, Nebraska, or by calling
the office at (308) 995-8601, or by
visiting our website at
www.cnppid.com/ag-leases-info/,
or by writing to the Purchasing
Agent of the District at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740.
Bids may not be withdrawn after
10:00 a.m., local time, February 14,
2020, and no bids will be consid-
ered that are delivered to the Pur-
chasing Agent after said time.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on
March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL
TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,
NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 28th day of January,
2020.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 28th day of Janaury,
2020, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed. Witness
my hand and notarial seal the day
and year last above written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023
NOTICE
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete Nav-
aho Road Concrete Surfacing.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney,
NE 68848 until 10:00 am local time
on February 11, 2020. Sealed bids
will then be publicly opened and
read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, earthwork, removal
of existing pavement, 37 stations of
cold milling, 9,872 square yards
concrete surfacing of existing bitu-
minous roadway, 1,700 square
yards concrete pavement on pre-
pared subgrade and associated
work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternates are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF NEBRASKA
STATION CAFE, LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Article 1: The name of the limited
liability company is Nebraska Sta-
tion Cafe LLC.
Article 2: The street address of
the initial designated office is: 2807
Avenue M #2, Kearney, NE 68847.
Article 3: The name of the initial
agent for service of process is Mi-
chael Reed. The street address of
the initial agent for service of proc-
ess is 2807 Avenue M #2, Kearney,
NE 68847.
Article 4: The Company has at
least one member.
Article 5: The purpose for which
the Company is organized is to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska.
Article 6: The Company shall be
locally-managed. The name and
address of the initial manager(s) is
as follows Michael Reed and Shiloh
Cochran.
Dated: December 6, 2019.
Michael Reed, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF RISING PHOENIX
ENTERPRISES LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Article 1: The name of the limited
liability company is Rising Phoenix
Enterprises LLC
Article 2: The street address of
the initial designated office is 2807
Avenue M #2, Kearney, NE 68847.
Article 3: The name of the initial
agent for service of process is Shi-
loh Cochran. The street address of
the initial agent for service of proc-
ess is 2807 Avenue M #2, Kearney,
NE 68847
Article 4: The Company has at
least one Member.
Article 5: The purpose for which
the Company is organized is to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska.
Article 6: The Company shall be
locally-managed. The name and
address of the initial manager(s) is
Michael Reed and Shiloh Cochran.
Dated: December 5, 2019.
Shiloh Cochran, Organizer
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Article 1: The Corporation shall
be named S&M Partnership of
America Inc.
Article 2: There shall be one class
of Shareholders divided into 1,000
Shares. Each Share is entitled to
one vote.
Article 3: There is zero dollars’
worth of capital with starting this
corporation.
Article 4: The Initial registered of-
fice of the corporation shall be
2807 Ave M #2, Kearney, NE
68847. The Initial registered agent
is Michael Reed.
Article 5: Incorporators are as fol-
lows: Michael Reed 2807 Ave M
#2, Kearney, NE 68847 Shiloh
Cochran 2807 Ave M #2, Kearney,
NE 68847
Article 6: There shall be no provi-
sions to this corporation at this
time.
Article 7: The purpose of this cor-
poration is to generate profits for its
shareholders and operate in the in-
terests of its stakeholders. There
shall be a board of directors for this
corporation that must meet a mini-
mum of once a quarter. The share-
holder meeting shall be an annual
meeting held for all of its share-
holders and shall be held at the de-
scension of the board of directors.
These articles of incorporation will
be set into law according to the
Laws of the State of Nebraska on
this day.
12-06-19
Michael Reed
Registered Agent Date
