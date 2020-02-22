NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
February 11, 2020
Invocation by Pastor Joel Stark
from Living Faith Fellowship. One
Boy Scout from Troop 158 led the
Council Members and audience in
the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on February 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
with the following Council Mem-
bers responding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
Recognition Ceremony for Pro-
motion of Police Sergeant Brad
Newell and Presentation of Colors
by the Kearney Police Honor
Guard.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Brad Vontz for
Vontz Paving for Waters View Inc.,
a Nebraska Corporation for a Con-
ditional Use Permit to operate an
asphalt batch plant on property
zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict and described as part of Lots 3
and 4, as part of the Northwest
Quarter that lies North of the North
Channel of the Platte River, includ-
ing accreted land, in Section 11,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (South of 11th Street and
East of Imperial Avenue). By unani-
mous vote suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8396 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8396 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8396 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying
Corp. for Mark Kottmeyer and
Anna Eileen Kottmeyer, husband
and wife, to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southwest Quarter
of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 11, Township 9 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (8725 17th Ave-
nue). By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8397 on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8397 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance No. 8397 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-14
approving the Application submit-
ted by Buffalo Surveying Corp. for
Mark Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen
Kottmeyer, husband and wife, for
the Final Plat for K and S Second
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Southwest Quarter of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
11, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 11,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (8725 17th Avenue).
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for 21st Century Investment
Co., LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company to rezone from Dis-
trict C-3/PD, General Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District to District C-3, General
Commercial District for property
described as a tract of land being
all of Outlot A of Meridian West, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (to be
vacated), and being part of the
Southeast Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 33, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest Corner of 30th Avenue
and West Highway 30). By unani-
mous vote suspended the rules re-
quiring the reading of ordinances
on three different days and placed
Ordinance No. 8398 on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8398 was read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance No.
8398 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
5. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tions submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for 21st Century Investment
Co., LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company. By unanimous vote
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8399 vacating a sanitary sewer
easement and water line easement
of varying widths in Outlot "A" of
Meridian West, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, located in the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 33, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and Or-
dinance No. 8400 vacating all of
Lots 1 through 20, inclusive, and
Outlot "A" of Meridian West, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located in
the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 33,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance Nos. 8399 and
8400 were read by number. By
unanimous vote, Ordinance Nos.
8399 and 8400 were passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2020-15 approving
the final plat and subdivision agree-
ment for Meridian West Second, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being all Lots 1 through 20, in-
clusive, and all of Outlot A of Me-
ridian West, an addition to the City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (to be vacated), and being
part of the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 33,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northwest Corner of
30th Avenue and West Highway
30).
6. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for Turkey Creek Properties,
LLC, a Nebraska Corporation, to
rezone from District RR-1/PD, Ru-
ral Residential District (Rural Stand-
ards)/Planned Development Over-
lay District to District AG, Agricul-
tural District for property described
as a tract of land being part of Out-
lot C, Block One, being part of Lot
12, and part of Outlot B, Block
Two, being all of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,
7, 8, 9 and part of Lot 6, Block
Three, being all of Lot 1, and Outlot
D, Block Four, and part of Turkey
Creek Boulevard of Turkey Creek
Second Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of Government Lots 6, 7
and 9, and accretions abutting said
lots, Section 10, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
Yanney Avenue and North of Inter-
state 80). By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8401 on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8401 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance No. 8401 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
7. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tions submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for Turkey Creek Properties,
LLC, a Nebraska Corporation. By
unanimous vote suspended the
rules requiring the reading of ordi-
nances on three different days and
placed Ordinance No. 8402 vacat-
ing part of the 10 foot wide Utility
Easements in Turkey Creek Second
Subdivision, part of Government
Lots 6, 7 and 9 and accretions
abutting said Lots, Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska and Ordinance No. 8403
vacating a portion of Turkey Creek
Boulevard (private drive) and a por-
tion of Talmadge Road described
as part of Turkey Creek Second
Subdivision, part of Government
Lots 6, 7 and 9 and accretions
abutting said Lots, Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West,
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska and Ordinance No. 8404
vacating part of Turkey Creek Sec-
ond Subdivision, part of Govern-
ment Lots 6, 7 and 9 and accre-
tions abutting said Lots, Section
10, Township 8 North, Range 16
West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska on first reading
by number only. Ordinance Nos.
8402, 8403 and 8404 were read by
number. By unanimous vote, Ordi-
nance Nos. 8402, 8403 and 8404
were passed, approved and or-
dered published as required by law
and made available to the public at
the Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2020-16 approving
the final plat and subdivision agree-
ment for Turkey Creek Third Subdi-
vision, a subdivision being part of
Government Lots 6, 7, 9 and accre-
tions thereto, Section 10, Township
8 North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being all of Lot 11, part of Lot
12, and part of Outlot B, Block
Two, part of Lot 6, Block Three,
and part of Turkey Creek Boulevard
of Turkey Creek Second Subdivi-
sion (to be vacated), being part of
Government Lot 6, Government Lot
7 and Government Lot 9, and ac-
cretions thereto, Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(West of Yanney Avenue and North
of Interstate 80).
8. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Miller & Associ-
ates for Turkey Creek Properties,
LLC, a Nebraska Corporation for a
Conditional Use Permit to operate
a sand and gravel mining operation
on property zoned District AG, Ag-
ricultural District and described as
a tract of land being part of Gov-
ernment Lot 6, part of Government
Lot 7 and part of Government Lot
8, Section 10, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
Yanney Avenue and North of Inter-
state 80). By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8405 on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8405 was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance No. 8405 was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
9. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-17
approving the proposed acquisition
of a Water Main Easement from
Ace Irrigation and Manufacturing, a
Nebraska Corporation for an area
of land described as a strip of land
20.0 feet in width located in the
South Half of Section 28, Township
9 North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and said strip of land located in
Tract "C" in the Midway Industrial
District, Kearney Air Field, which
tract lies in the South Half of Sec-
tion 28, Township 9 North, Range
15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska and Resolution
No. 2020-18 approving the granting
of a Fence Line Easement to Ace
Irrigation and Manufacturing, a Ne-
braska Corporation for an existing
chain link fence located in part of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
28, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska and Resolution
No. 2020-19 approving the granting
of a Gap Easement to Ace Irrigation
and Manufacturing, a Nebraska
Corporation for tracts of land being
part of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 28, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, more
particularly described as being all
that part of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 28 located southerly of
the South line of Lot 1, Block Two,
Piper Subdivision, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held January 28, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Agri Coop-$676.25-smcs; Alfred
Benesch-$509.00-co; Alvine & As-
sociates-$285.00-co; Ama-
zon-$2,728.61-smcs; American
Fence-$214.69-smcs; Anderson
Brothers-$1,089.75-smcs; Antillo-
n,B-$23.87-smcs; Antolik,D-$-
37.12-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$1,465.43-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$3,315.84-smcs; Baye,S--
$77.00-smcs; Beehive
-$7,697.00-smcs; Blackstone Au-
dio -$277.98-smcs; Blackstrap
-$7,960.78-smcs; Blessing
-$6,093.75-smcs; BlueCross
BlueShield-$79,541.94-smcs;
Bosselman Ener-
gy-$45,325.70-smcs; Bridgett Lav-
ene Consulting-$2,500.00-smcs;
Broadfoot's-$2,205.00-smcs; Buf-
falo Co Treasurer-$4,056.62-smcs;
Builders-$83.59-smcs; Carri-
er,A-$31.00-smcs; Cash Wa-
-$2,861.05-smcs; Central District
Heath Dept-$2,214.00-smcs; Cha-
vez,K-$24.16-smcs; Ches-
terman-$47.00-smcs; Chris-
tensen,C-$132.00-smcs;
Cigna-$8,022.95-smcs; City of Ky-
-$439,405.20-smcs,ps; City
Plumbing-$493.47-smcs; Cold Spr-
ing Granite-$271.95-smcs; Comm.
Act. Partnership-$1,960.00-smcs;
Comm. Health Agen-
cies-$106.00-ps; Community Serv-
ice Fund-$58.00-ps; Com-
passcom-$225.00-smcs; Coo-
ley,K-$15.00-smcs; Cryotech Deic-
ing -$3,748.65-smcs;
Culligan-$1,600.00-smcs; Cum-
mins-$16,087.54-smcs;
Curbit-$324.00-smcs;
Dakan,M-$14.36-smcs; Dan's
Plumbing-$152.00-smcs; Depart-
ment of Education-$513.34-ps;
DPC Industries-$6,250.51-smcs;
Duncan,K-$59.54-smcs; Du-
ple,C-$43.93-smcs;
Eakes-$2,178.16-smcs; Farmers
Union-$35.20-smcs;
Fearnley,M-$93.50-smcs; Flaher-
ty,T-$189.00-smcs; Fletch-
er,M-$36.00-smcs; Gale-
-$1,219.64-smcs;
Ghassemi,H-$26.61-smcs; Glass
Doctor-$85.00-smcs; Graczyk
Lawn-$642.95-smcs; Gray,C-$-
283.49-smcs; Greater NE Cit-
ies-$1,000.00-smcs; Handy Andy
Rentals-$1,955.25-smcs; HM Life
Insurance-$59,924.16-smcs; Hoff-
man,J-$444.04-smcs; Hollars,S--
$42.16-smcs; Hometown Leas-
ing-$159.08-smcs;
ICMA-$6,653.10-ps; Integrated Se-
curity-$6,363.00-smcs; IPMA-HR-
-$347.17-smcs;
IRS-$160,108.35-ps; Jack
Lederman-$22.40-smcs; Jack's
Uniforms-$6,728.66-smcs; Jack-
son,B-$493.97-smcs;
Jelinek,A-$88.00-smcs; Johnson
Controls-$353.22-smcs; Kan-
taras,A-$34.00-smcs; Ky
Winnelson-$26.65-smcs; Kim Dart
Design-$500.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$889.08-smcs; Magic
Cleaning-$7,050.00-smcs; Mallory
Safety -$668.00-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$1.80-smcs;
Masoner,M-$276.00-smcs; Merry-
man-$50.80-smcs; Michael Tod-
d-$2,149.80-smcs; Mid American
Signal-$1,175.27-smcs; Midlands
Contracting-$188,318.77-smcs;
Mid-NE Garage Door-
s-$150.00-smcs; Midwest Con-
nect-$8,210.13-smcs; Miller & As-
sociates-$28,957.10-co;
Motorola-$60,841.70-co; Municipal
Supply-$5,996.28-smcs; NE Assn.
of Senior Centers-$40.00-smcs; NE
Child Support Pymt.
Ctr.-$2,287.35-ps; NE Crane-
-$1,610.00-cp; NE Dept of Agricul-
ture-$5.00-smcs; NE Dept of Reve-
nue-$93,805.51-smcs,ps; NE Pub-
lic Health-$133.00-smcs; NE Salt &
Grain-$11,081.25-smcs; New Deal
Deicing-$4,123.00-smcs;
NLETC-$20.00-smcs; Northwest-
ern Energy-$4,775.90-smcs; Novus
Glass-$45.00-smcs; Oak Creek En-
gineering-$3,420.75-co; Office De-
pot-$340.11-smcs; O'Keefe Eleva-
tor-$1,287.66-smcs; One Call Con-
cepts-$96.85-smcs; Oswald,L-$26-
.61-smcs; Otto Environmen-
tal-$24,282.00-smcs; Para-
mount-$202.19-smcs;
Paulsen-$10,000.00-co;
Payflex-$1,061.00-smc,ps; Pep
Co-$137.34-smcs; Presto-X-$320.-
00-smcs; Recorded Books-$-
4,202.25-smcs; Richmond,D-$-
60.00-smcs; Roesler,A-$38-
.50-smcs; Romero,A-$46.05-smcs;
Sawin,S-$110.50-smcs; School
District #7-$858.50-smcs;
Schroer,J-$330.00-smcs; Schwarz-
,G-$147.00-smcs; See Clear
Cleaning-$3,000.00-smcs; Senior
Excursions-$200.00-smcs; Shredd-
ing Solutions-$54.15-smcs; Solid
Waste Equipment-$115.18-smcs;
Springer Roofing-$465.00-smcs;
Stutsman-$5,490.00-smcs;
Suchsland,T-$21.40-smcs;
Taillon,R-$1,232.64-smcs; Tye &
Rowling-$14,269.70-smcs; Union
Bank & Trust-$83,046.56-ps; Union
Pacific Railroad-$237.70-smcs;
United Way of Ky-$387.00-ps; Uni-
versity of NE-Exte-
nsion-$200.00-smcs; Vandiest
-$4,223.10-smcs;
Verizon-$7,956.14-smcs; Wag-
goner Plumbing-$2,228.00-smcs;
Warrington,D-$244.20-smcs; We-
ber,J-$49.00-smcs; Wentz,A-$15-
.00-smcs; Wentz,K-$112.50-smcs;
Yanda's Music-$554.00-smcs;
Younes,P-$813.78-smcs; Payroll
Ending 02/01/2020 -- $488,017.12.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $52.30 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-20
approving the amendment to Sec-
tion 9 of the Employment Agree-
ment between the City of Kearney
and City Manager Michael Morgan
regarding Disability, Health and Life
Insurance.
4. Accept the bids received for
the purchase of a 1-Ton Regular
Cab Pick-Up Chassis used in the
Water Operations Division of the
Utilities Department and award the
bid to Platte Valley Auto in the
amount of $26,737.00.
5. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Part 5 Im-
provements for the removal and re-
placement of 11th Street and 2nd
Avenue Intersection and set the bid
opening date for March 3, 2020 at
2:00 p.m.
6. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the Airport Lift Station
Grinder and set the bid opening
date for March 17, 2020 at 2:00
p.m.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-21
accepting the Certificate of Com-
pletion and Release submitted by
Paulsen, Inc. and approved by the
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation - Division of Aeronautics for
AIP Project 3-31-0045-031; Run-
way 18/36 Reconstruction at the
Kearney Regional Airport.
8. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the Class D-123538 liquor
license application and manager
application for Justin Hoff submit-
ted by Hoff Brothers Inc dba Fill--
N-Chill #011 located at 5605 2nd
Avenue West.
9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-22
approving the Real Estate Pur-
chase Agreement between Kappas
Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-
ited Liability Company and the City
of Kearney for the purchase of
property described as a tract of
land being accretions that lie South
of Government Lot 4, Section 9,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (East of Cherry Avenue
and North of Pony Lake Drive).
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8406
amending Section 8-309 "Spilling
Loads" of Article 3 "General Traffic
Regulations" of Chapter 8 "Police"
of the City Code to amend the Sec-
tion Number incorrectly listed for
"State Law Reference - Similar
Provisions, Nebraska Revised Stat-
ute 39-6,137" on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8406
was read by number. By unani-
mous vote Ordinance No. 8406
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
None.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:22 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
INVITATION FOR BIDS
The Kearney Housing Agency is
issuing an invitation for bids from
contractors and vendors for Re-
placement of Apartment Exterior
Entry Doors at the Colony Acres
Apartments located at 413 1st
Street, Gibbon NE.
Sealed bids shall be received in
the conference room of the Kear-
ney Housing Agency Administration
Building, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney
NE 68847, until 2:00 pm local time
on April 9, 2020, and then at said
place publicly opened and read
aloud.
The Housing Agency reserves the
right to reject any or all bids; and to
waive irregularities or informalities
to accept the bid it deems most
beneficial. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
Agency contact person: Carrie
Hardage, Executive Director,
308-234-3000 TDD/TTY.
How to obtain IFB documents:
Go to www.kea-
rneyhousingagency.com, click on
“Bid & Contract Opportunities” and
follow listed directions. If you have
any problems in accessing or regis-
tering on the system, please call
Customer Support at
866-526-0160.
Deadline to Submit Questions:
March 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Section 3, Minority, and/or Wom-
en-Owned Businesses are encour-
aged to respond.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Gayle
Norman the contents of unit #C48.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Wednesday February 26,
2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."
CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
