 

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

February 11, 2020

 

 

Invocation by Pastor Joel Stark

from Living Faith Fellowship. One

Boy Scout from Troop 158 led the

Council Members and audience in

the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on February 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

with the following Council Mem-

bers responding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

Recognition Ceremony for Pro-

motion of Police Sergeant Brad

Newell and Presentation of Colors

by the Kearney Police Honor

Guard.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

 

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Brad Vontz for

Vontz Paving for Waters View Inc.,

a Nebraska Corporation for a Con-

ditional Use Permit to operate an

asphalt batch plant on property

zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict and described as part of Lots 3

and 4, as part of the Northwest

Quarter that lies North of the North

Channel of the Platte River, includ-

ing accreted land, in Section 11,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (South of 11th Street and

East of Imperial Avenue). By unani-

mous vote suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8396 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8396 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8396 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Buffalo Surveying

Corp. for Mark Kottmeyer and

Anna Eileen Kottmeyer, husband

and wife, to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 11, Township 9 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (8725 17th Ave-

nue). By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8397 on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8397 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance No. 8397 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2020-14

approving the Application submit-

ted by Buffalo Surveying Corp. for

Mark Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen

Kottmeyer, husband and wife, for

the Final Plat for K and S Second

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Southwest Quarter of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

11, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 11,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (8725 17th Avenue).

4. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for 21st Century Investment

Co., LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company to rezone from Dis-

trict C-3/PD, General Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District to District C-3, General

Commercial District for property

described as a tract of land being

all of Outlot A of Meridian West, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (to be

vacated), and being part of the

Southeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 33, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest Corner of 30th Avenue

and West Highway 30). By unani-

mous vote suspended the rules re-

quiring the reading of ordinances

on three different days and placed

Ordinance No. 8398 on first reading

by number only. Ordinance No.

8398 was read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance No.

8398 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

5. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tions submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for 21st Century Investment

Co., LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company. By unanimous vote

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8399 vacating a sanitary sewer

easement and water line easement

of varying widths in Outlot "A" of

Meridian West, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, located in the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 33, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska and Or-

dinance No. 8400 vacating all of

Lots 1 through 20, inclusive, and

Outlot "A" of Meridian West, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located in

the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 33,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance Nos. 8399 and

8400 were read by number. By

unanimous vote, Ordinance Nos.

8399 and 8400 were passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2020-15 approving

the final plat and subdivision agree-

ment for Meridian West Second, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being all Lots 1 through 20, in-

clusive, and all of Outlot A of Me-

ridian West, an addition to the City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (to be vacated), and being

part of the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 33,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (Northwest Corner of

30th Avenue and West Highway

30).

6. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for Turkey Creek Properties,

LLC, a Nebraska Corporation, to

rezone from District RR-1/PD, Ru-

ral Residential District (Rural Stand-

ards)/Planned Development Over-

lay District to District AG, Agricul-

tural District for property described

as a tract of land being part of Out-

lot C, Block One, being part of Lot

12, and part of Outlot B, Block

Two, being all of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,

7, 8, 9 and part of Lot 6, Block

Three, being all of Lot 1, and Outlot

D, Block Four, and part of Turkey

Creek Boulevard of Turkey Creek

Second Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of Government Lots 6, 7

and 9, and accretions abutting said

lots, Section 10, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

Yanney Avenue and North of Inter-

state 80). By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8401 on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8401 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance No. 8401 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

7. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tions submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for Turkey Creek Properties,

LLC, a Nebraska Corporation. By

unanimous vote suspended the

rules requiring the reading of ordi-

nances on three different days and

placed Ordinance No. 8402 vacat-

ing part of the 10 foot wide Utility

Easements in Turkey Creek Second

Subdivision, part of Government

Lots 6, 7 and 9 and accretions

abutting said Lots, Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska and Ordinance No. 8403

vacating a portion of Turkey Creek

Boulevard (private drive) and a por-

tion of Talmadge Road described

as part of Turkey Creek Second

Subdivision, part of Government

Lots 6, 7 and 9 and accretions

abutting said Lots, Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West,

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska and Ordinance No. 8404

vacating part of Turkey Creek Sec-

ond Subdivision, part of Govern-

ment Lots 6, 7 and 9 and accre-

tions abutting said Lots, Section

10, Township 8 North, Range 16

West, of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska on first reading

by number only. Ordinance Nos.

8402, 8403 and 8404 were read by

number. By unanimous vote, Ordi-

nance Nos. 8402, 8403 and 8404

were passed, approved and or-

dered published as required by law

and made available to the public at

the Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2020-16 approving

the final plat and subdivision agree-

ment for Turkey Creek Third Subdi-

vision, a subdivision being part of

Government Lots 6, 7, 9 and accre-

tions thereto, Section 10, Township

8 North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being all of Lot 11, part of Lot

12, and part of Outlot B, Block

Two, part of Lot 6, Block Three,

and part of Turkey Creek Boulevard

of Turkey Creek Second Subdivi-

sion (to be vacated), being part of

Government Lot 6, Government Lot

7 and Government Lot 9, and ac-

cretions thereto, Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(West of Yanney Avenue and North

of Interstate 80).

8. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Miller & Associ-

ates for Turkey Creek Properties,

LLC, a Nebraska Corporation for a

Conditional Use Permit to operate

a sand and gravel mining operation

on property zoned District AG, Ag-

ricultural District and described as

a tract of land being part of Gov-

ernment Lot 6, part of Government

Lot 7 and part of Government Lot

8, Section 10, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

Yanney Avenue and North of Inter-

state 80). By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8405 on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8405 was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance No. 8405 was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

9. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2020-17

approving the proposed acquisition

of a Water Main Easement from

Ace Irrigation and Manufacturing, a

Nebraska Corporation for an area

of land described as a strip of land

20.0 feet in width located in the

South Half of Section 28, Township

9 North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and said strip of land located in

Tract "C" in the Midway Industrial

District, Kearney Air Field, which

tract lies in the South Half of Sec-

tion 28, Township 9 North, Range

15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska and Resolution

No. 2020-18 approving the granting

of a Fence Line Easement to Ace

Irrigation and Manufacturing, a Ne-

braska Corporation for an existing

chain link fence located in part of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

28, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska and Resolution

No. 2020-19 approving the granting

of a Gap Easement to Ace Irrigation

and Manufacturing, a Nebraska

Corporation for tracts of land being

part of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 28, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, more

particularly described as being all

that part of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 28 located southerly of

the South line of Lot 1, Block Two,

Piper Subdivision, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

 

Consent Agenda:

 

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held January 28, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Agri Coop-$676.25-smcs; Alfred

Benesch-$509.00-co; Alvine & As-

sociates-$285.00-co; Ama-

zon-$2,728.61-smcs; American

Fence-$214.69-smcs; Anderson

Brothers-$1,089.75-smcs; Antillo-

n,B-$23.87-smcs; Antolik,D-$-

37.12-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$1,465.43-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$3,315.84-smcs; Baye,S--

$77.00-smcs; Beehive

-$7,697.00-smcs; Blackstone Au-

dio -$277.98-smcs; Blackstrap

-$7,960.78-smcs; Blessing

-$6,093.75-smcs; BlueCross

BlueShield-$79,541.94-smcs;

Bosselman Ener-

gy-$45,325.70-smcs; Bridgett Lav-

ene Consulting-$2,500.00-smcs;

Broadfoot's-$2,205.00-smcs; Buf-

falo Co Treasurer-$4,056.62-smcs;

Builders-$83.59-smcs; Carri-

er,A-$31.00-smcs; Cash Wa-

-$2,861.05-smcs; Central District

Heath Dept-$2,214.00-smcs; Cha-

vez,K-$24.16-smcs; Ches-

terman-$47.00-smcs; Chris-

tensen,C-$132.00-smcs;

Cigna-$8,022.95-smcs; City of Ky-

-$439,405.20-smcs,ps; City

Plumbing-$493.47-smcs; Cold Spr-

ing Granite-$271.95-smcs; Comm.

Act. Partnership-$1,960.00-smcs;

Comm. Health Agen-

cies-$106.00-ps; Community Serv-

ice Fund-$58.00-ps; Com-

passcom-$225.00-smcs; Coo-

ley,K-$15.00-smcs; Cryotech Deic-

ing -$3,748.65-smcs;

Culligan-$1,600.00-smcs; Cum-

mins-$16,087.54-smcs;

Curbit-$324.00-smcs;

Dakan,M-$14.36-smcs; Dan's

Plumbing-$152.00-smcs; Depart-

ment of Education-$513.34-ps;

DPC Industries-$6,250.51-smcs;

Duncan,K-$59.54-smcs; Du-

ple,C-$43.93-smcs;

Eakes-$2,178.16-smcs; Farmers

Union-$35.20-smcs;

Fearnley,M-$93.50-smcs; Flaher-

ty,T-$189.00-smcs; Fletch-

er,M-$36.00-smcs; Gale-

-$1,219.64-smcs;

Ghassemi,H-$26.61-smcs; Glass

Doctor-$85.00-smcs; Graczyk

Lawn-$642.95-smcs; Gray,C-$-

283.49-smcs; Greater NE Cit-

ies-$1,000.00-smcs; Handy Andy

Rentals-$1,955.25-smcs; HM Life

Insurance-$59,924.16-smcs; Hoff-

man,J-$444.04-smcs; Hollars,S--

$42.16-smcs; Hometown Leas-

ing-$159.08-smcs;

ICMA-$6,653.10-ps; Integrated Se-

curity-$6,363.00-smcs; IPMA-HR-

-$347.17-smcs;

IRS-$160,108.35-ps; Jack

Lederman-$22.40-smcs; Jack's

Uniforms-$6,728.66-smcs; Jack-

son,B-$493.97-smcs;

Jelinek,A-$88.00-smcs; Johnson

Controls-$353.22-smcs; Kan-

taras,A-$34.00-smcs; Ky

Winnelson-$26.65-smcs; Kim Dart

Design-$500.00-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$889.08-smcs; Magic

Cleaning-$7,050.00-smcs; Mallory

Safety -$668.00-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$1.80-smcs;

Masoner,M-$276.00-smcs; Merry-

man-$50.80-smcs; Michael Tod-

d-$2,149.80-smcs; Mid American

Signal-$1,175.27-smcs; Midlands

Contracting-$188,318.77-smcs;

Mid-NE Garage Door-

s-$150.00-smcs; Midwest Con-

nect-$8,210.13-smcs; Miller & As-

sociates-$28,957.10-co;

Motorola-$60,841.70-co; Municipal

Supply-$5,996.28-smcs; NE Assn.

of Senior Centers-$40.00-smcs; NE

Child Support Pymt.

Ctr.-$2,287.35-ps; NE Crane-

-$1,610.00-cp; NE Dept of Agricul-

ture-$5.00-smcs; NE Dept of Reve-

nue-$93,805.51-smcs,ps; NE Pub-

lic Health-$133.00-smcs; NE Salt &

Grain-$11,081.25-smcs; New Deal

Deicing-$4,123.00-smcs;

NLETC-$20.00-smcs; Northwest-

ern Energy-$4,775.90-smcs; Novus

Glass-$45.00-smcs; Oak Creek En-

gineering-$3,420.75-co; Office De-

pot-$340.11-smcs; O'Keefe Eleva-

tor-$1,287.66-smcs; One Call Con-

cepts-$96.85-smcs; Oswald,L-$26-

.61-smcs; Otto Environmen-

tal-$24,282.00-smcs; Para-

mount-$202.19-smcs;

Paulsen-$10,000.00-co;

Payflex-$1,061.00-smc,ps; Pep

Co-$137.34-smcs; Presto-X-$320.-

00-smcs; Recorded Books-$-

4,202.25-smcs; Richmond,D-$-

60.00-smcs; Roesler,A-$38-

.50-smcs; Romero,A-$46.05-smcs;

Sawin,S-$110.50-smcs; School

District #7-$858.50-smcs;

Schroer,J-$330.00-smcs; Schwarz-

,G-$147.00-smcs; See Clear

Cleaning-$3,000.00-smcs; Senior

Excursions-$200.00-smcs; Shredd-

ing Solutions-$54.15-smcs; Solid

Waste Equipment-$115.18-smcs;

Springer Roofing-$465.00-smcs;

Stutsman-$5,490.00-smcs;

Suchsland,T-$21.40-smcs;

Taillon,R-$1,232.64-smcs; Tye &

Rowling-$14,269.70-smcs; Union

Bank & Trust-$83,046.56-ps; Union

Pacific Railroad-$237.70-smcs;

United Way of Ky-$387.00-ps; Uni-

versity of NE-Exte-

nsion-$200.00-smcs; Vandiest

-$4,223.10-smcs;

Verizon-$7,956.14-smcs; Wag-

goner Plumbing-$2,228.00-smcs;

Warrington,D-$244.20-smcs; We-

ber,J-$49.00-smcs; Wentz,A-$15-

.00-smcs; Wentz,K-$112.50-smcs;

Yanda's Music-$554.00-smcs;

Younes,P-$813.78-smcs; Payroll

Ending 02/01/2020 -- $488,017.12.

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $52.30 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-20

approving the amendment to Sec-

tion 9 of the Employment Agree-

ment between the City of Kearney

and City Manager Michael Morgan

regarding Disability, Health and Life

Insurance.

4. Accept the bids received for

the purchase of a 1-Ton Regular

Cab Pick-Up Chassis used in the

Water Operations Division of the

Utilities Department and award the

bid to Platte Valley Auto in the

amount of $26,737.00.

5. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Part 5 Im-

provements for the removal and re-

placement of 11th Street and 2nd

Avenue Intersection and set the bid

opening date for March 3, 2020 at

2:00 p.m.

6. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the Airport Lift Station

Grinder and set the bid opening

date for March 17, 2020 at 2:00

p.m.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-21

accepting the Certificate of Com-

pletion and Release submitted by

Paulsen, Inc. and approved by the

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation - Division of Aeronautics for

AIP Project 3-31-0045-031; Run-

way 18/36 Reconstruction at the

Kearney Regional Airport.

8. Authorize the Mayor to send a

letter of no recommendation to the

Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-

sion on the Class D-123538 liquor

license application and manager

application for Justin Hoff submit-

ted by Hoff Brothers Inc dba Fill--

N-Chill #011 located at 5605 2nd

Avenue West.

9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-22

approving the Real Estate Pur-

chase Agreement between Kappas

Enterprises, LLC, a Nebraska Lim-

ited Liability Company and the City

of Kearney for the purchase of

property described as a tract of

land being accretions that lie South

of Government Lot 4, Section 9,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (East of Cherry Avenue

and North of Pony Lake Drive).

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8406

amending Section 8-309 "Spilling

Loads" of Article 3 "General Traffic

Regulations" of Chapter 8 "Police"

of the City Code to amend the Sec-

tion Number incorrectly listed for

"State Law Reference - Similar

Provisions, Nebraska Revised Stat-

ute 39-6,137" on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8406

was read by number. By unani-

mous vote Ordinance No. 8406

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

 

Regular Agenda:

 

None.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 6:22 p.m.

 

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

 

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

 

ZNEZ F22,t1

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

 

The Kearney Housing Agency is

issuing an invitation for bids from

contractors and vendors for Re-

placement of Apartment Exterior

Entry Doors at the Colony Acres

Apartments located at 413 1st

Street, Gibbon NE.

Sealed bids shall be received in

the conference room of the Kear-

ney Housing Agency Administration

Building, 2715 Avenue I, Kearney

NE 68847, until 2:00 pm local time

on April 9, 2020, and then at said

place publicly opened and read

aloud.

The Housing Agency reserves the

right to reject any or all bids; and to

waive irregularities or informalities

to accept the bid it deems most

beneficial. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

Agency contact person: Carrie

Hardage, Executive Director,

308-234-3000 TDD/TTY.

How to obtain IFB documents:

Go to www.kea-

rneyhousingagency.com, click on

“Bid & Contract Opportunities” and

follow listed directions. If you have

any problems in accessing or regis-

tering on the system, please call

Customer Support at

866-526-0160.

Deadline to Submit Questions:

March 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

Section 3, Minority, and/or Wom-

en-Owned Businesses are encour-

aged to respond.

ZNEZ F22,29

 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Gayle

Norman the contents of unit #C48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Wednesday February 26,

2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."

CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

 

ZNEZ F18,19,20,21,22,24,25

Tags