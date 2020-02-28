 

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on March 3, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of Portland cement con-

crete pavement for raised median

improvements and work incidental

thereto for 2020 PART 5 IM-

PROVEMENTS, as per drawings

and specifications now on file at

the Office of the City Clerk. Said

Proposals will be publicly opened,

read aloud, and tabulated immedi-

ately following in the City Council

Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 5 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$55 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ F14,21,28

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FOR REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

Trade Name: Autumn Air Acres

Name of Applicant:

Joshua B. Petersen

Address: 5210 East 11th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Applicant is: Individual

If other than an Individual, state un-

der whose laws entity was formed:

Not applicable

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: Upon Filing

General nature of business:

Seasonal Ag

Joshua B. Petersen, Applicant

ZNEZ F28,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Frida Geisler,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-24

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 13, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Heide M. Epley, whose address is

32530 - 322nd Road, Pleasanton,

Nebraska, 68866, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 21, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

ZNEZ F21,28,M6

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Maria E. Shafto,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-2

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 5, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Guadalupe Mohr, whose address is

4261 Sidewinder Trail, Middleburg,

FL 32068, was appointed by the

Court as Personal Representative

of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 14th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk -Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ F14,21,28

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MEETING –

NEBRASKA WORKFORCE

DEVELOPMENT BOARD

 

The Nebraska Workforce Devel-

opment Board will meet Friday,

March 6, 2020 at 9a (CDST). The

meeting will take place at the Ne-

braska Educational Telecommuni-

cations (NET), 1800 North 33rd

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. The

Board may take action on the mat-

ter of a memorandum of under-

standing with the Nebraska Home-

less Continua of Care. The meet-

ing agenda is available for public

inspection at the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Labor, 500 South 16th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. For more

information, contact the Nebraska

Department of Labor at

402.471.9828. Auxiliary aids and

services for individuals with disabil-

ities are available upon request;

contact Lindsey Sullivan at

402.471.9828 for accommodations.

Equal Opportunity Employer/Pr-

ogram, TDD: 800.833.7352

Mark Moravec, Chair, Nebraska

Workforce Development Board

ZNEZ F28,t1

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main East Door in the lobby of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

Kearney Nebraska, on April 3,

2020, at 12:00 o'clock Noon, Cen-

tral Time, pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Larry D. Zimmer, A

Single Person, Trustor, and filed for

record on and recorded as Instru-

ment # 2015-03532, Records of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska; and Modifica-

tion of Deed of Trust recorded on

January 31, 2018 as Instrument #

2018-00604, Records of the Regis-

ter of Deeds of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; and Modification of Deed

of Trust recorded on February 14,

2018, as Instrument # 2018-00897,

Records of the Register of Deeds

of Buffalo County, Nebraska; af-

fecting trust property that is legally

described as follows:

Parcel A:

The West half of the Southwest

quarter of Section 26, Township

12 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Parcel B:

The Southwest quarter of Sec-

tion 33, Township 12 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; EX-

CEPT a tract of land described

as follows: Beginning at the

Southeast corner of the South-

west quarter of said Section 33;

thence West (bearing assumed

and all other bearings are relative

thereto) 1335.62 feet along the

South line of said Southwest

quarter; thence N 17°51'13" E

331.88 feet; thence N 87°53'15" E

146.50 feet; thence S 61°52'53" E

370.00 feet; thence N 89°06'05" E

299.72 feet; thence N 2°31'30" E

302.81 feet; thence N 37°30'44" W

697.85 feet; thence N 55°18'08" E

223.24 feet; thence N 01°53'20" W

739.38 feet; thence N 83°40'18" E

350.19 feet; thence N 11°32'02" W

731.34 feet; thence N 87°27'41" E

515.15 feet to a point on the East

line of said Southwest quarter;

thence S 00°03'27" W 2652.24

feet along said east line to the

point of beginning, containing

37.47 acres, more or less. Includ-

ing center pivot irrigation sys-

tem, power unit, electric motor

and apparatus, pivot piping lo-

cated on and used in connection

with the above property.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder

@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ F21,28,M6,13,20

NOTICE OF MEETING

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-

ice Commission of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, has been sched-

uled for 8:45 a.m. on March 4, 2020

in the Multi-Purpose Room at the

Law Enforcement Center located at

2025 Avenue A, Kearney, Ne-

braska. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Civil Service Com-

mission shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Clerk at City Hall or

call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24

hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F28,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT

BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Downtown Im-

provement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on March 4, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F28,t1

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act,

Poss Chiropractic, L.L.C. amended

its Certificate of Organization to

state that the Professional Service

the company is authorized to

render in this state is chiropractic.

Dated: February 11, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ F14,21,28

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF THE THEODORE G.

BALDWIN FOUNDATION,

A NEBRASKA NON PROFIT

CORPORATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Arti-

cles of Dissolution have been filed

with the Nebraska Secretary of

State's Office for the Theodore G.

Baldwin Foundation, a Nebraska

non profit public benefit corpora-

tion. The name and office of the

person responsible for winding up

and liquidating the affairs of the

corporation is Michael W. Baldwin,

President. After expenses are paid,

all the assets of the corporation

shall be distributed to the Kearney

Area Community Foundation, 412

W. 48th St., #12, Kearney, NE

68845. The assets, all unrestricted,

consists of cash and mutual funds.

By

Michael W. Baldwin, President

ZNEZ F28,M6,13

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,

March 10, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by Lean

Brandt for Countryside Mobile

Park, LLC, c/o Lean Brandt to re-

zone from District R-1, Urban Resi-

dential Single-Family District (Low

Density) to District R-2, Urban Res-

idential Mixed-Density District for

property described as Lot 1422,

Original Town of Kearney Junction,

now the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (1524 Avenue

C).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F28,t1

