NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on March 3, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of Portland cement con-
crete pavement for raised median
improvements and work incidental
thereto for 2020 PART 5 IM-
PROVEMENTS, as per drawings
and specifications now on file at
the Office of the City Clerk. Said
Proposals will be publicly opened,
read aloud, and tabulated immedi-
ately following in the City Council
Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 5 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$55 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ F14,21,28
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Autumn Air Acres
Name of Applicant:
Joshua B. Petersen
Address: 5210 East 11th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Applicant is: Individual
If other than an Individual, state un-
der whose laws entity was formed:
Not applicable
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: Upon Filing
General nature of business:
Seasonal Ag
Joshua B. Petersen, Applicant
ZNEZ F28,t1
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Frida Geisler,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-24
Notice is hereby given that on
February 13, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Heide M. Epley, whose address is
32530 - 322nd Road, Pleasanton,
Nebraska, 68866, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 21, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
ZNEZ F21,28,M6
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maria E. Shafto,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-2
Notice is hereby given that on
February 5, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Guadalupe Mohr, whose address is
4261 Sidewinder Trail, Middleburg,
FL 32068, was appointed by the
Court as Personal Representative
of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 14th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk -Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ F14,21,28
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING –
NEBRASKA WORKFORCE
DEVELOPMENT BOARD
The Nebraska Workforce Devel-
opment Board will meet Friday,
March 6, 2020 at 9a (CDST). The
meeting will take place at the Ne-
braska Educational Telecommuni-
cations (NET), 1800 North 33rd
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. The
Board may take action on the mat-
ter of a memorandum of under-
standing with the Nebraska Home-
less Continua of Care. The meet-
ing agenda is available for public
inspection at the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Labor, 500 South 16th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. For more
information, contact the Nebraska
Department of Labor at
402.471.9828. Auxiliary aids and
services for individuals with disabil-
ities are available upon request;
contact Lindsey Sullivan at
402.471.9828 for accommodations.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Pr-
ogram, TDD: 800.833.7352
Mark Moravec, Chair, Nebraska
Workforce Development Board
ZNEZ F28,t1
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main East Door in the lobby of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
Kearney Nebraska, on April 3,
2020, at 12:00 o'clock Noon, Cen-
tral Time, pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Larry D. Zimmer, A
Single Person, Trustor, and filed for
record on and recorded as Instru-
ment # 2015-03532, Records of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska; and Modifica-
tion of Deed of Trust recorded on
January 31, 2018 as Instrument #
2018-00604, Records of the Regis-
ter of Deeds of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; and Modification of Deed
of Trust recorded on February 14,
2018, as Instrument # 2018-00897,
Records of the Register of Deeds
of Buffalo County, Nebraska; af-
fecting trust property that is legally
described as follows:
Parcel A:
The West half of the Southwest
quarter of Section 26, Township
12 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Parcel B:
The Southwest quarter of Sec-
tion 33, Township 12 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; EX-
CEPT a tract of land described
as follows: Beginning at the
Southeast corner of the South-
west quarter of said Section 33;
thence West (bearing assumed
and all other bearings are relative
thereto) 1335.62 feet along the
South line of said Southwest
quarter; thence N 17°51'13" E
331.88 feet; thence N 87°53'15" E
146.50 feet; thence S 61°52'53" E
370.00 feet; thence N 89°06'05" E
299.72 feet; thence N 2°31'30" E
302.81 feet; thence N 37°30'44" W
697.85 feet; thence N 55°18'08" E
223.24 feet; thence N 01°53'20" W
739.38 feet; thence N 83°40'18" E
350.19 feet; thence N 11°32'02" W
731.34 feet; thence N 87°27'41" E
515.15 feet to a point on the East
line of said Southwest quarter;
thence S 00°03'27" W 2652.24
feet along said east line to the
point of beginning, containing
37.47 acres, more or less. Includ-
ing center pivot irrigation sys-
tem, power unit, electric motor
and apparatus, pivot piping lo-
cated on and used in connection
with the above property.
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier's check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder
@snyderandhilliard.com
ZNEZ F21,28,M6,13,20
NOTICE OF MEETING
CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-
ice Commission of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, has been sched-
uled for 8:45 a.m. on March 4, 2020
in the Multi-Purpose Room at the
Law Enforcement Center located at
2025 Avenue A, Kearney, Ne-
braska. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Civil Service Com-
mission shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact City Clerk at City Hall or
call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24
hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F28,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN IMPROVEMENT
BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Downtown Im-
provement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on March 4, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F28,t1
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act,
Poss Chiropractic, L.L.C. amended
its Certificate of Organization to
state that the Professional Service
the company is authorized to
render in this state is chiropractic.
Dated: February 11, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ F14,21,28
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF THE THEODORE G.
BALDWIN FOUNDATION,
A NEBRASKA NON PROFIT
CORPORATION
Notice is hereby given that Arti-
cles of Dissolution have been filed
with the Nebraska Secretary of
State's Office for the Theodore G.
Baldwin Foundation, a Nebraska
non profit public benefit corpora-
tion. The name and office of the
person responsible for winding up
and liquidating the affairs of the
corporation is Michael W. Baldwin,
President. After expenses are paid,
all the assets of the corporation
shall be distributed to the Kearney
Area Community Foundation, 412
W. 48th St., #12, Kearney, NE
68845. The assets, all unrestricted,
consists of cash and mutual funds.
By
Michael W. Baldwin, President
ZNEZ F28,M6,13
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday,
March 10, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by Lean
Brandt for Countryside Mobile
Park, LLC, c/o Lean Brandt to re-
zone from District R-1, Urban Resi-
dential Single-Family District (Low
Density) to District R-2, Urban Res-
idential Mixed-Density District for
property described as Lot 1422,
Original Town of Kearney Junction,
now the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (1524 Avenue
C).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F28,t1