JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF C&S PROJECT

SERVICES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is C&S Project Services,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4204 Prairie Hills Road,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Charles K.

Kreis, 4204 Prairie Hills Road,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking and insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 17, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following members:

Charles K. Kreis

4204 Prairie Hills Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Charles K. Kreis, Member

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

February 12, 2020 at the Kearney

Fire Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney,

Nebraska. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the office of the Secretary of the

Fire District at Fire Station 1. The

meeting will be open to the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LOHAWK, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

Lohawk, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

5804 1ST Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Na-

than T. Bruner, 5804 1ST Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847. Mohawk, LLC

commenced business on January

16, 2020, and the general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business not prohibited by

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Regular Meeting of the South Cen-

tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-

ing Governing Board will be held on

Monday, February 10, 2020 at

10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room

of Central Office of SCNAAA. The

address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite

12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda

for the said meeting is kept contin-

uously current at the Central Office,

but may be modified. Said meeting

is open to the public.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PJA, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that PJA,

LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is 19

Skyline Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Pamela J.

Artman, whose street and mailing

address is 19 Skyline Drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Poss

Chiropractic, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 2818 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Casey

Poss, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number,

if any, is 2818 1st Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

Dated: November 26, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

