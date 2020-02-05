<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF C&S PROJECT
SERVICES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is C&S Project Services,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4204 Prairie Hills Road,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Charles K.
Kreis, 4204 Prairie Hills Road,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking and insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 17, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following members:
Charles K. Kreis
4204 Prairie Hills Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Charles K. Kreis, Member
NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
February 12, 2020 at the Kearney
Fire Station, 2211 A Ave, Kearney,
Nebraska. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the office of the Secretary of the
Fire District at Fire Station 1. The
meeting will be open to the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LOHAWK, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Lohawk, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
5804 1ST Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Na-
than T. Bruner, 5804 1ST Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847. Mohawk, LLC
commenced business on January
16, 2020, and the general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business not prohibited by
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Regular Meeting of the South Cen-
tral Nebraska Area Agency on Ag-
ing Governing Board will be held on
Monday, February 10, 2020 at
10:30 a.m. in the Conference Room
of Central Office of SCNAAA. The
address is 620 E. 25th Street, Suite
12, Kearney, Nebraska. An Agenda
for the said meeting is kept contin-
uously current at the Central Office,
but may be modified. Said meeting
is open to the public.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PJA, LLC
Notice is hereby given that PJA,
LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is 19
Skyline Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Pamela J.
Artman, whose street and mailing
address is 19 Skyline Drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Poss
Chiropractic, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 2818 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Casey
Poss, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number,
if any, is 2818 1st Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
Dated: November 26, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
