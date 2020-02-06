<addr:SYNEK, MICHAEL,3082374808,814 CENTRAL,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ELEVATE CHILDREN LLC

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of

the organization of a limited liability

company under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company Act

as follows:

1. The name of the limited liabil-

ity company is Elevate Children

LLC.

2. The street and mailing address

of the initial designated office is

1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847; and the name

and street and mailing address of

the limited liability company's initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Sandra Cook-Fong,

1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

3. This limited liability company is

organized to render the profes-

sional service of behavioral health

services in Nebraska, through its li-

censed members, mangers, profes-

sional employees, and agents.

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted is to engage

in the business of providing profes-

sional mental health and behavioral

health services; marriage, family,

individual, and other counseling

services; and to conduct and trans-

act any or all other lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which limited liability companies

may be organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on January

16, 2020, and shall have perpetual

existence.

Sandra Cook-Fong,

Member and Organizer

By Michael J. Synek #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

 

ZNEZ J23,30,F6

LEGAL NOTICE

The February 2020 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, Febru-

ary 12-13, 2020, at NPPD's Gen-

eral Office, 1414 15th Street, Co-

lumbus, Nebraska. NPPD Board

committees will also meet February

12-13, at the Columbus General

Office.

The schedule for NPPD's Febru-

ary 2020 Board meeting is as fol-

lows:

WEDNESDAY,

FEBRUARY 12, 2020

 

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing: Strategic Business Matters

and General Counsel Report

-

1:30 p.m., Board Room

THURSDAY,

FEBRUARY 13, 2020

 

Customer and Support Ser-

vices Committee

- 8:30 a.m.,

Loup Room

Energy Supply Committee -

8:30 a.m., Platte Room

Board Strategic Business Ses-

sion - following Customer and

Support Services Committee and

Energy Supply Committee, Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session, Board Room

Nuclear Committee of the

Whole - will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

February 13, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 9:30 a.m. with the

Strategic Business Session; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

February 13. Committee meetings

will not be video streamed (the Nu-

clear Committee is a committee of

the whole and will meet as part of

the regular Board of Directors

Meeting).

It is expected that a one-hour

lunch recess will begin at approxi-

mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,

February 13.

It is possible that portions of the

February 12-13, 2020, meetings

will be held in Executive Session.

Agendas for these meetings are

kept continuously current and are

available for public inspection dur-

ing business hours at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at the Co-

lumbus General Office, Columbus,

Nebraska, or online at

https://www.nppd.c-

om/board-legal-notice. The agenda

for the February 13, 2020, meeting

includes, among other matters,

consideration of a revised Eco-

nomic Development Rate Sched-

ule, proposed to become effective

for service provided on and after

February 1, 2020.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ F6,t1

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - HASTINGS

EXTERIOR ROOF LADDERS

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

 

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

 

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Hastings Ex-

terior Roof Ladders prior to:

1. Date: February 26, 2020.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege Board Room

4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-

braska.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The

Contractor shall be required to fur-

nish acceptable bonds to complete

the work and pay for all labor and

materials used, said bonds to be in

the amount of 100% of total

amount of the Contract. See Docu-

ment A701, Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: February 13, 2020.

2. Time: 10:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Hastings, Hall Student Un-

ion, Franzen Room 103

4. Location: Hastings, NE.

 

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

 

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Hastings Exterior

Roof Ladders

B. Project Address: 550 South

Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska

68901.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated February 4, 2020 prepared

for the project by Wilkins Architec-

ture Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of providing

and installing galvanized steel exte-

rior roof ladders and cages and as-

sociated roof patching at several

buildings on the Central Commu-

nity College Hastings campus.

Work also includes providing and

installing a roof hatch at the exist-

ing Platte Building asphalt shingled

gable roof.

 

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION

 

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

 

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

 

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

 

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

 

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

 

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

 

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. February 13, 2020: Pre-Bid

Conference at 10:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Hastings,

Hall Student Union, Franzen Room

103

February 26, 2020: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

March 19, 2020: Low bid con-

tractor recommendation presented

to Board of Governors.

April 1, 2020: Contract awarded:

Start Digital Document Submittal

Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-

change) and Administrative Re-

quirements

May 11, 2020: Construction

Starts

June 12, 2020: Substantial Com-

pletion.

June 19, 2020: Final Completion.

 

BID DOCUMENTS AND

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

 

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

 

2.02 AVAILABILITY

 

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

 

2.03 EXAMINATION

 

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

 

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSEMBLY/

SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

 

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

 

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

 

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

 

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE

AND PREMISES

 

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

 

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/

REJECTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

 

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of thirty (30) days af-

ter the bid closing date.

 

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

 

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

 

ZNEZ J30,F6,11

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

INTERVIEW COMMITTEE

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2020

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners Interview Com-

mittee met on Monday, February 3,

2020 at 8:30 A.M. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Commissioners

present were Myron Kouba, Ronald

Loeffelholz and William McMullen.

The purpose of this meeting was to

interview the four final candidates

for the position of the GIS Techni-

cian/Planning & Zoning Administra-

tor position. Each candidate was

asked the same standard set of

questions. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

Candidate one, now known as

Stephanie Cunningham arrived at

the meeting at 8:30 A.M. The in-

terview concluded at 9:11 A.M. and

there was a break in the meeting.

Candidate two, now known as

Dennise Daniels arrived at the

meeting at 9:31A.M. The interview

concluded at 10:07 A.M. and there

was a break in the meeting.

Candidate three, now known as

Rick McKeon arrived at the meet-

ing at 10:23 A.M. The interview

concluded at 10:51 A.M. and there

was a break in the meeting.

Candidate four, now known as

Mark Smith arrived at the meeting

at 11:13 A.M. The interview con-

cluded at 11:36 A.M. and there was

a break in the meeting.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to enter into Ex-

ecutive Session at 11:55 A.M. for

personnel issues. In addition to the

Interview Committee, Dennise Dan-

iels returned to the meeting until

12:06 P.M. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to move out of

Executive Session at 12:10 P.M.

and adjourn the meeting. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Kouba and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

The Committee will discuss and

review the candidates and make a

recommendation to the Board of

Commissioners to fill this position.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ F6,t1

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY,

P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

NOTICE OF

AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES

OF INCORPORATION

FOR A CORPORATE

NAME CHANGE

 

 

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &

WATSON, P.C., L.L.O., pursuant to

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act, has adopted

Amended and Restated Articles of

Incorporation, which in brief sum-

mary, amended the name of the

corporation as follows:

Article I.

NAME

The name of the corporation shall

now be known as:

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

 

 

Conrad F. Connealy

4715 First Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ F6,13,20

 

NOTICE

A total of 136 cases will be heard

by the Board in February, 2020.

The following case(s) sentenced in

Buffalo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

February 18, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

 

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Shatters, Bret 76011 - Operate

Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest; Theft by

Receiving Stolen Prop; Willful

Reckless Driving

 

February 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

 

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Sinnard, Eric 79599 - Aiding

Consummation of Felony (3

counts); Burglary; Pos Cntrl Sub

Except Marijuana

Warta, Jason 210054 - Manu/D-

ist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I

 

February 24, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

 

Tecumseh State Correctional

Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Nelson, Joshua 73272 - Burglary

 

February 26, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

 

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Scales, Japin 87676 - Burglary;

Criminal Trespass; Pos Cntrl Sub

Except Marijuana; Theft by Unlwfl

Taking or Disp

Rathel, Michelle 392184 - Dlng

Narcotics/Cntrl Substance

 

February 28, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

 

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Lee, Jacob 89767 - Burglary (5

counts)

 

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

ZNEZ F6,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

 

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation (NDOT) is

issuing this Request for Proposal

(RFP) #R16-20, for the purpose of

selecting a qualified contractor to

provide Rest Area Maintenance

Services for NDOT.

Copies of RFP #R16-20 may be

obtained from the Nebraska De-

partment of Transportation at:

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/pr-

ocure-service-opp/

A Pre-Proposal Conference/Site

Visit with mandatory attendance of

the rest area facilities will be held

on February 24 and February 25,

2020. See Schedule of Events in

the RFP for information regarding

the locations/schedule for the

pre-proposal conference/site visits.

Written questions are due no

later than February 28, 2020, and

should be submitted via e-mail to

ndot.OperationsProcurement@n-

ebraska.gov.

Sealed proposals must be re-

ceived in the Nebraska Department

of Transportation, PO Box 94759,

5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE

68509-4759 on or before March 16,

2020, 3:00 P.M. Central Time at

which time the opening of the pro-

posals will be public and the con-

tractors will be announced.

ZNEZ F6,13,20

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, February 11, 2020 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ F6,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

of TwoBrothersMgt, LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office and its registered of-

fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name of the Company's Registered

Agent is: Gregory O. Lundell. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which limited liability

companies may be organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on December

20, 2019, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by its mem-

bers.

ZNEZ J30,F6,13

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at

10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ F6,t1

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

WELL TRAVELED

SOLES, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Well Traveled Soles,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4303 Pony Express Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Melissa , 4303

Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE

68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 3, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Melissa McCartney

4303 Pony Express Road

Kearney, NE 68847 Melissa McCartney, Member

ZNEZ F6,13,20

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

PLANNING & ZONING

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning & Zoning

Commission on Thursday, February

20, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT request

filed by Thomas Baxter c/o Jared

Axmann on property described as

Tract in NE1/4 of the NW1/4 and

Gov’t Lot 1 North of Railroad lo-

cated in Section 30, Township 9

North, Range 14 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. They wish to rezone this

area from Agricultural to Industrial.

Complete legal description on file

with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-

istrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning &

Zoning Commission

ZNEZ F6,t1

Tags