NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ELEVATE CHILDREN LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of
the organization of a limited liability
company under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company Act
as follows:
1. The name of the limited liabil-
ity company is Elevate Children
LLC.
2. The street and mailing address
of the initial designated office is
1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847; and the name
and street and mailing address of
the limited liability company's initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Sandra Cook-Fong,
1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
3. This limited liability company is
organized to render the profes-
sional service of behavioral health
services in Nebraska, through its li-
censed members, mangers, profes-
sional employees, and agents.
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted is to engage
in the business of providing profes-
sional mental health and behavioral
health services; marriage, family,
individual, and other counseling
services; and to conduct and trans-
act any or all other lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which limited liability companies
may be organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on January
16, 2020, and shall have perpetual
existence.
Sandra Cook-Fong,
Member and Organizer
By Michael J. Synek #19612
Attorney at Law
814 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-4808
LEGAL NOTICE
The February 2020 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, Febru-
ary 12-13, 2020, at NPPD's Gen-
eral Office, 1414 15th Street, Co-
lumbus, Nebraska. NPPD Board
committees will also meet February
12-13, at the Columbus General
Office.
The schedule for NPPD's Febru-
ary 2020 Board meeting is as fol-
lows:
WEDNESDAY,
FEBRUARY 12, 2020
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing: Strategic Business Matters
and General Counsel Report
-
1:30 p.m., Board Room
THURSDAY,
FEBRUARY 13, 2020
Customer and Support Ser-
vices Committee
- 8:30 a.m.,
Loup Room
Energy Supply Committee -
8:30 a.m., Platte Room
Board Strategic Business Ses-
sion - following Customer and
Support Services Committee and
Energy Supply Committee, Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session, Board Room
Nuclear Committee of the
Whole - will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
February 13, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 9:30 a.m. with the
Strategic Business Session; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
February 13. Committee meetings
will not be video streamed (the Nu-
clear Committee is a committee of
the whole and will meet as part of
the regular Board of Directors
Meeting).
It is expected that a one-hour
lunch recess will begin at approxi-
mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,
February 13.
It is possible that portions of the
February 12-13, 2020, meetings
will be held in Executive Session.
Agendas for these meetings are
kept continuously current and are
available for public inspection dur-
ing business hours at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at the Co-
lumbus General Office, Columbus,
Nebraska, or online at
om/board-legal-notice. The agenda
for the February 13, 2020, meeting
includes, among other matters,
consideration of a revised Eco-
nomic Development Rate Sched-
ule, proposed to become effective
for service provided on and after
February 1, 2020.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - HASTINGS
EXTERIOR ROOF LADDERS
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Hastings Ex-
terior Roof Ladders prior to:
1. Date: February 26, 2020.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege Board Room
4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-
braska.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The
Contractor shall be required to fur-
nish acceptable bonds to complete
the work and pay for all labor and
materials used, said bonds to be in
the amount of 100% of total
amount of the Contract. See Docu-
ment A701, Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: February 13, 2020.
2. Time: 10:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Hastings, Hall Student Un-
ion, Franzen Room 103
4. Location: Hastings, NE.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Hastings Exterior
Roof Ladders
B. Project Address: 550 South
Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska
68901.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated February 4, 2020 prepared
for the project by Wilkins Architec-
ture Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of providing
and installing galvanized steel exte-
rior roof ladders and cages and as-
sociated roof patching at several
buildings on the Central Commu-
nity College Hastings campus.
Work also includes providing and
installing a roof hatch at the exist-
ing Platte Building asphalt shingled
gable roof.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. February 13, 2020: Pre-Bid
Conference at 10:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Hastings,
Hall Student Union, Franzen Room
103
February 26, 2020: Bids received
from General Contractors at 2:00
p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
March 19, 2020: Low bid con-
tractor recommendation presented
to Board of Governors.
April 1, 2020: Contract awarded:
Start Digital Document Submittal
Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-
change) and Administrative Re-
quirements
May 11, 2020: Construction
Starts
June 12, 2020: Substantial Com-
pletion.
June 19, 2020: Final Completion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the fol-
lowing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASSEMBLY/
SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE
AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is un-
occupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/
REJECTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of thirty (30) days af-
ter the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
INTERVIEW COMMITTEE
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2020
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners Interview Com-
mittee met on Monday, February 3,
2020 at 8:30 A.M. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Commissioners
present were Myron Kouba, Ronald
Loeffelholz and William McMullen.
The purpose of this meeting was to
interview the four final candidates
for the position of the GIS Techni-
cian/Planning & Zoning Administra-
tor position. Each candidate was
asked the same standard set of
questions. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
Candidate one, now known as
Stephanie Cunningham arrived at
the meeting at 8:30 A.M. The in-
terview concluded at 9:11 A.M. and
there was a break in the meeting.
Candidate two, now known as
Dennise Daniels arrived at the
meeting at 9:31A.M. The interview
concluded at 10:07 A.M. and there
was a break in the meeting.
Candidate three, now known as
Rick McKeon arrived at the meet-
ing at 10:23 A.M. The interview
concluded at 10:51 A.M. and there
was a break in the meeting.
Candidate four, now known as
Mark Smith arrived at the meeting
at 11:13 A.M. The interview con-
cluded at 11:36 A.M. and there was
a break in the meeting.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to enter into Ex-
ecutive Session at 11:55 A.M. for
personnel issues. In addition to the
Interview Committee, Dennise Dan-
iels returned to the meeting until
12:06 P.M. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to move out of
Executive Session at 12:10 P.M.
and adjourn the meeting. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Kouba and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
The Committee will discuss and
review the candidates and make a
recommendation to the Board of
Commissioners to fill this position.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY,
P.C., L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
NOTICE OF
AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES
OF INCORPORATION
FOR A CORPORATE
NAME CHANGE
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &
WATSON, P.C., L.L.O., pursuant to
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act, has adopted
Amended and Restated Articles of
Incorporation, which in brief sum-
mary, amended the name of the
corporation as follows:
Article I.
NAME
The name of the corporation shall
now be known as:
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
Conrad F. Connealy
4715 First Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
A total of 136 cases will be heard
by the Board in February, 2020.
The following case(s) sentenced in
Buffalo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
February 18, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Shatters, Bret 76011 - Operate
Motor Veh/Avoid Arrest; Theft by
Receiving Stolen Prop; Willful
Reckless Driving
February 20, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Sinnard, Eric 79599 - Aiding
Consummation of Felony (3
counts); Burglary; Pos Cntrl Sub
Except Marijuana
Warta, Jason 210054 - Manu/D-
ist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I
February 24, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional
Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Nelson, Joshua 73272 - Burglary
February 26, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Scales, Japin 87676 - Burglary;
Criminal Trespass; Pos Cntrl Sub
Except Marijuana; Theft by Unlwfl
Taking or Disp
Rathel, Michelle 392184 - Dlng
Narcotics/Cntrl Substance
February 28, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Lee, Jacob 89767 - Burglary (5
counts)
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation (NDOT) is
issuing this Request for Proposal
(RFP) #R16-20, for the purpose of
selecting a qualified contractor to
provide Rest Area Maintenance
Services for NDOT.
Copies of RFP #R16-20 may be
obtained from the Nebraska De-
partment of Transportation at:
iness-center/business-opp/pr-
ocure-service-opp/
A Pre-Proposal Conference/Site
Visit with mandatory attendance of
the rest area facilities will be held
on February 24 and February 25,
2020. See Schedule of Events in
the RFP for information regarding
the locations/schedule for the
pre-proposal conference/site visits.
Written questions are due no
later than February 28, 2020, and
should be submitted via e-mail to
ndot.OperationsProcurement@n-
Sealed proposals must be re-
ceived in the Nebraska Department
of Transportation, PO Box 94759,
5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE
68509-4759 on or before March 16,
2020, 3:00 P.M. Central Time at
which time the opening of the pro-
posals will be public and the con-
tractors will be announced.
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, February 11, 2020 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
of TwoBrothersMgt, LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office and its registered of-
fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name of the Company's Registered
Agent is: Gregory O. Lundell. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which limited liability
companies may be organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on December
20, 2019, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by its mem-
bers.
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at
10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WELL TRAVELED
SOLES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Well Traveled Soles,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4303 Pony Express Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Melissa , 4303
Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE
68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 3, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Melissa McCartney
4303 Pony Express Road
Kearney, NE 68847 Melissa McCartney, Member
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
PLANNING & ZONING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning & Zoning
Commission on Thursday, February
20, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Thomas Baxter c/o Jared
Axmann on property described as
Tract in NE1/4 of the NW1/4 and
Gov’t Lot 1 North of Railroad lo-
cated in Section 30, Township 9
North, Range 14 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. They wish to rezone this
area from Agricultural to Industrial.
Complete legal description on file
with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-
istrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning &
Zoning Commission
