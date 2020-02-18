WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Kirstina E. Photography, Inc.,
whose registered agent is Kirstina
Kouma and registered office is 811
E. 14th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847, was formed on February 13,
2020 to engage in any lawful busi-
ness. The corporation has author-
ized 10,000 shares of capital stock.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Thomas E. Whitmore,
7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha,
Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-36
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
VANESSA NICOLE
BIVINS-GAREY
Notice is hereby given that on the
24th day of January, 2020, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Vanessa Nicole Bivins-Garey
to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-
rey.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney on the 6th day of March, 2020
at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter
as will be convenient for the Court
and that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from that
of Venessa Nicole Bivins - Garey,
to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-
rey.
Vanessa Bivins
1701 W. 35th Street Apt. B116
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
815-677-2521
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,
dated June 16, 2015, and recorded
on June 16, 2015, Document No.
2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on March 3,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and
2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords
Addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-
monly known as 2922 8th Ave,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements,
restrictions, reservations, cove-
nants and encumbrances now of
record, if any, to satisfy the debt
and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
January 21, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 223233).
For more information, visit
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA
ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-
sia Associates, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste
D, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in the practice
of medicine and anesthesiology.
This company shall have all of the
powers now or hereafter set forth
to limited liability companies under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
4. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 30, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
5. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Managers:
Dr. J. Paul Meyer
152 Ponderosa Court
Grand Island, NE 68803
Dr. Burt J. McKeag
4320 Dove Hill Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Gayle
Norman the contents of unit #C48.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Wednesday February 26,
2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."
CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Special Meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in
the Council Chambers at City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
