NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Kirstina E. Photography, Inc.,

whose registered agent is Kirstina

Kouma and registered office is 811

E. 14th Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847, was formed on February 13,

2020 to engage in any lawful busi-

ness. The corporation has author-

ized 10,000 shares of capital stock.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Thomas E. Whitmore,

7602 Pacific St., Ste. 200, Omaha,

Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-36

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

VANESSA NICOLE

BIVINS-GAREY

Notice is hereby given that on the

24th day of January, 2020, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Vanessa Nicole Bivins-Garey

to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-

rey.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney on the 6th day of March, 2020

at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter

as will be convenient for the Court

and that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from that

of Venessa Nicole Bivins - Garey,

to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-

rey.

Vanessa Bivins

1701 W. 35th Street Apt. B116

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

815-677-2521

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,

dated June 16, 2015, and recorded

on June 16, 2015, Document No.

2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on March 3,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and

2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords

Addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-

monly known as 2922 8th Ave,

Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements,

restrictions, reservations, cove-

nants and encumbrances now of

record, if any, to satisfy the debt

and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

January 21, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 223233).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA

ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-

sia Associates, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste

D, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in the practice

of medicine and anesthesiology.

This company shall have all of the

powers now or hereafter set forth

to limited liability companies under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

4. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 30, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

5. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Managers:

Dr. J. Paul Meyer

152 Ponderosa Court

Grand Island, NE 68803

Dr. Burt J. McKeag

4320 Dove Hill Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Gayle

Norman the contents of unit #C48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Wednesday February 26,

2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."

CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Special Meeting of the Mayor and

Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in

the Council Chambers at City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

