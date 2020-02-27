<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
COMPLIANT BOTANICAL
DISTRIBUTION, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Compliant Botanical
Distribution, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2409 Avenue I, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jason Godwin,
2409 Avenue I, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. This Company is organized to
engage in the distribution of CBD
products, and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
nesses, other than banking or
insurance, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may organize under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The Company, however, is not or-
ganized to render a professional
service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 10, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Jason Godwin
2409 Avenue I
Kearney, NE 68847
Farhad Ajudani
11742 Avenida Sivrita
San Diego, CA 92128
Jason Godwin, Member
ZNEZ F13,20,27
NOTICE OF HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, March 10,
2020 at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Thomas Baxter c/o Jared
Axmann on property described as
Tract in NE1/4 of the NW1/4 and
Gov’t Lot 1 North of Railroad lo-
cated in Section 30, Township 9
North, Range 14 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. They wish to rezone this
area from Agricultural to Industrial.
Complete legal description on file
with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-
istrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ F27,t1