<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

COMPLIANT BOTANICAL

DISTRIBUTION, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Compliant Botanical

Distribution, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2409 Avenue I, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jason Godwin,

2409 Avenue I, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. This Company is organized to

engage in the distribution of CBD

products, and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

nesses, other than banking or

insurance, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may organize under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The Company, however, is not or-

ganized to render a professional

service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 10, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Jason Godwin

2409 Avenue I

Kearney, NE 68847

Farhad Ajudani

11742 Avenida Sivrita

San Diego, CA 92128

Jason Godwin, Member

ZNEZ F13,20,27

NOTICE OF HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, March 10,

2020 at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT request

filed by Thomas Baxter c/o Jared

Axmann on property described as

Tract in NE1/4 of the NW1/4 and

Gov’t Lot 1 North of Railroad lo-

cated in Section 30, Township 9

North, Range 14 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. They wish to rezone this

area from Agricultural to Industrial.

Complete legal description on file

with Buffalo County Zoning Admin-

istrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ F27,t1

Tags