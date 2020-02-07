NOTICE
2020 DELINQUENT TAX LIST
BUFFALO COUNTY
TREASURER'S OFFICE
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
The following is a list of all lands
and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska upon which the State,
County and City taxes remain due
and unpaid for the 2018 tax year.
The list is published in accordance
with State Statute 77-1804.
Therefore, notice is herby given
that in order to enforce the lien of
such taxes upon the real estate
property, I, Jean A. Sidwell, Treas-
urer of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
will on the first Monday in March,
2020 offer for public sale at the
Buffalo County Treasurer's office,
all of the taxes on the following de-
scribed lands and lots of the
amount of State, County and City
taxes assessed thereon, together
with interest and advertising cost.
Said sale will be held between
the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and
will be continued from day to day
until the taxes on these lands and
lots in said delinquent tax list shall
have been sold or offered for sale.
77-1806
A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty
five dollar registration fee. The fee
is nonrefundable upon redemption.
77-1807
Jean A.Sidwell
Buffalo County Treasurer
Legal descriptions abbreviated.
Tax rounded to full dollar amount.
ABRREVIATIONS:
INC "Inclusive"
TL "Tax Lot"
MIO "Mineral Interest Only"
*Indicates multiple years tax due.
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS
GIBBON
GILMORES ADD LT 5 BLK 1
17,724.71
JURGENS SUB PT LT 11
6,561.52
DELINQUENT
REAL ESTATE TAXES
RURAL
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 1,296.74
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 58.86
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 53.64
RAVENNA
GOLDEN SPIKE LT 1;
PT LT 8 CTY LDS 4,252.20
OT LTS 7-8 BLK 2 286.16
OT S2' LT 17 BLK 4 6.58 *
OT LTS 1-2 BLK 7 959.35
OT LT 1 BLK 10 548.02
OT PT LT 7-8 BLK 13 286.50
OT LT 7 BLK 21 208.74
OT W70' LT 4BLK 22 293.72
OT LT 9 BLK 22 462.68
OT LT 10 BLK 22 825.66
OT LT 11 BLK 22 725.72
OT PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK23 431.24
OT LT 9, PT LT 10 BLK 23 357.20
OT LT 9 BLK 25 386.30
OT LT 10 BLK 26 226.88
OT LT 10 BLK 31 660.76
1ST ADD LT 7 BLK 1 793.16
1ST ADD S1/2 LT 5; LT 6
BLK 4 603.48
2ND ADD LT 2 BLK 7 383.68
GEISTS LT 4 BLK 1 474.80
MOTSICKS LTS 3-4 BLK 1 318.76
MOTSICKS LTS 1-2;PT LT 3
BLK 2 355.96
NORTH ADD LT 5; PT LT 6
BLK 1 1,087.00
VIL LDS PT NE 1/4 926.42
RURAL
15-12-14 TR SE1/4 1,338.06
3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 98.90 *
VILLAGE LANDS OF POOLE
LTS LT 14 PT LT 16-17 & 20
BLK 2 494.66
LTS BLK 7 LTS 1-2 12.30 *
RURAL
36-12-16 TR IN SW1/4SW1/4
613.46
WORTS SEC ADD PL PT OF
BLK 5 377.59
5-12-17 PT E1/2SW1/4 188.96
8-12-17 PT OF N1/2NE1/4 954.92
MILLER
VIL LDS TL 3 299.34
VIL LDS TL 2 1,089.78
VIL LDS PT TL 8 355.08
VIL LDS TR TL 9 363.12
OT LTS 1-4 BLK 13 67.79
OT PT LTS 5-6 BLK 15 671.82
OT LT 18 BLK 19 17.41
OT LTS 6-12 BLK 20 520.24
OT PT LTS 1-6 BLK 29 146.24
OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 41.54
OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 65.66
OT LTS 1-4; 7-9 BLK 32 463.70
OT LTS 1-2; PT LT 3 BLK 33
264.45
OT LT 9; PT LT 10 BLK 33 399.74
OT LT 6 BLK 35 699.96
OT LT 10 BLK 40 25.00
OT LTS 1-3;11-12 BLK 40 128.00
1ST ADD LTS 5-12 BLK 1 561.88
1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2
123.72
WOODLAWN LT 4, 10 207.04
RURAL
8-11-18 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 69.40
16-11-18 PT NW1/4 182.24
20-11-18 S1/2 SW1/4 2.82
4-11-16 W1/2 NE1/4 1,032.00
4-11-16 E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4
SW1/4 1,775.52
4-11-16 NW1/4 SE1/4 659.74
9-11-16 S1/2 11,691.08
36-11-16 TR W1/2 3,525.44
GOLFSIDE #4 OUTLOTS A&B 9.46
34-11-15 NE1/4 3,869.32 *
31-11-15 E1/2 15,998.14
31-11-15 TR SW1/4SE1/4 181.70
31-11-15 TR SE1/4SE1/4 197.86
36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4 1,482.42
OLIVER SUB LT 1 2,550.46
OLIVER SUB LT 2 247.62
25-10-14 TR W1/2 SE1/4 1,737.96
28-10-14 TR SE1/4NE1/4 1,013.90
32-10-14 PT NE1/4SW1/4; PT E1/2
NW1/4 3,079.86
WINDMILL MEADOWS LTS 1-36
1,673.29
2-10-15 NW1/4 1,802.23
11-10-15 W1/2 SW1/4 1,716.62
11-10-15 SE1/4 5,662.94
13-10-15
N1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4
3,592.82 *
W2/3 OF S3/4 SE1/4 1,057.45
14-10-15 NW1/4 1,797.03
22-10-15 E1/2 NE1/4 849.66
4-10-16 W1/2 SW1/4 5,232.78
33-10-16 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 451.06
AMHERST
OT LTS 15-17 BLK 14 1,640.02
OT LT 10 BLK 16 137.11
OT LT 7 BLK 24 623.42
RURAL
8-10-17 PT SW1/4 SW1/4 469.13
12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4 & PT E1/2
SW1/4 2,668.54
27-10-17 SE1/4 3,370.22
35-10-17 N1/2 NW1/4 4,813.08
35-10-17 S1/2 NW1/4 2,160.26
36-10-17 NW1/4 8,204.28
36-10-17 SW1/4 5,423.90
ELM CREEK
OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 777.14
ARENDTS 1ST LTS 4-6 BLK 7
1,033.44
ARENDTS 3RD LTS 13-16
BLK 3 389.68 *
CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 1,794.52
CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 914.33
RURAL
32-9-18 SW1/4 5,322.35
3-8-18 TR PT GOVT LT 3 1,929.08
5-8-18 TR SE1/4 NE1/4 155.58
25-9-18 TR NW1/4SE1/4 487.58
12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 237.46
27-9-17 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 8,954.88
32-9-17 TR SW1/4 159.56
33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 33.18 *
33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 449.96
34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 944.64
34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 828.92
GREEN VALLEY RANCH BLK 2
LT 1 2,576.78
ODESSA
VIL PT LT 114-115 422.10
VIL PT LT 115-116 445.76
VIL LTS 122-123; PT 124 1,933.64
VIL LTS 133-134 973.79 *
VIL LT 140 503.90
VIL LT 153 312.38
VIL PT LTS 156-157 301.38
VIL LTS 162-163, PT LT 164 697.38
RIVERDALE
KREUTZERS 2ND RIV LT 2 BLK 1
191.23
RURAL
1-9-16 TR SW1/4 2,145.35
1-9-16 TR S1/2SW1/4 630.08
HANNAH EST LT 1 3,893.38
RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 3,229.38
RICHTERS 2ND LT 18 2,078.14
GILLMING ADD LTS 2-3 1,826.91
GLENWOOD EST LT 1 BLK 1
6,467.38
NICKMANS SUB PT LT 2 233.58
NICKMANS SUB PT LT 3 191.84
NICKMANS SUB LT 7 233.58
DEETS SUB W PART LT 2 23.50
DEETS SUB E PART LT 2 30.34
PAQUIN & DEETS LT 2 2,265.44
PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,458.00
NORTH ACRE 3RD
LT 1 BLK 2 1,877.96
LT 1 BLK 3 1,835.66
BUF COMMONS RTRMT VILL LT 1
1,940.09
INGALLS CROSSING 6TH LT 1
2,856.63
18-9-16 PT GOV LT 9 172.14
16-9-16 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 960.14
ERIN'S VALLEY SUB LTS 2-3 BLK
3 481.52
4-8-16 PT N1/2 NW1/4 959.74
BRIARWOOD FARMS 2ND LT PT 4
BLK 2 438.57
1733 STORAGE CONDOS
UNIT 21 459.24
UNIT 22 459.24
COTTONMILL LAKE LT 9 BLK 1
2,308.19
33-9-16
PT W1/2 (112 A) 2,526.38
TR W1/2 SW1/4 (36.66 A) 846.16
PT W1/2 (1.71A) 431.88
33-9-16 PT W1/2 (1.58A) 411.92
33-9-16 PT W1/2 808.68
EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 8.72
HIGHLAND PARK LT 13; N1/2 LT
14 645.78
28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 151.86
29-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 896.92
ELLENWOOD 2ND W PT LT 2 &
CEDAR HILLS SUB LT 16
BLK 1 4,061.24
FULLER & DALEY 2ND LT 7 BLK 1
1,547.71
KEARNEY
CITY LDS PT PT GOVT 8 447.01
CITY LDS PT TL 20 W 43' 191.60
CITY LDS S PT TX LT 9 PT GOV LT
6 1,446.70
ALTMAIER ACRES
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG A 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG B 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG C 2,663.58
BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 COM AREA
1,753.60
OT N PT LT 2 1,213.16
OT N 45' LT 152 1,379.38
OT LT 171 1,318.10
OT LT 209 1,262.18
OT LTS 242 & 243 695.73
OT LT 604-605 623.96
OT LT 743 902.73
OT LT 745 1,343.66
OT LTS 875-876 1,511.16
OT LT 877 952.44
OT LT 903 206.42
OT LTS 959-960 1,271.76
OT S PT LT 966; 967 4,158.68
OT LT 1040 767.97
OT LTS 1100-1101 733.32
OT LT 1244 2,036.40
OT LTS 1272-1273 2,428.40
OT LTS 1281 1,124.52
OT LT 1288 511.13
OT LTS 1307-1308 1,360.92
OT LT 1423 719.80
OT LT 1425 879.70
OT LT 1522 661.08
OT LT 1654 1,525.58
OT 14TH ST ADJ LT 1671 & 1572
1,594.46
OT LT 1708 2,104.48
PRESTIGE ADD LT 2 2,498.04
ASHLAND ADD PT LTS 7-9 BLK
10 1,383.05
BALL SUB LTS 4-5 9,131.98
BETHANY MANOR
PT LT 14; LT 15 BLK 1 3,476.46
BODINSONS 2ND PT LTS 31-32
1,717.70
BUNNELLS PT LT 2 & 4; LT 3
2,471.54
CENTERVILLE LT 5, PT LT 4
984.02
COLLEGE PL LT 12 & PT AVE I
1,323.38
COOK'S EST LT 2 683.09
CRAWFORDS ADD PT LT 1 BLK 1
2,098.54
COOKS SUB
PT LT 4, PT AVE I, PT 13TH ST
2,159.14
PT LT 4-5 & 13TH ST 2,493.46
COUNTRYSIDE EST LT 1 BLK 2
3,623.00
EASTBROOKE 2ND LT 30 BLK 6
1,984.53
FORT KEARNEY SUB
LT 1; N 15' LT 2 BLK 2 2,681.10
N 45' LT 17; S 30' LT18 BLK 2
2,565.36
FOSTERS SUB LT 11 813.45
HARRINGTON & POMMER PL LT
11 715.62
HARVEY PARK LT 6 2,562.76
IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 52.04 *
K L & I 1ST ADD
LT 4; N 1/2 LT 5 BLK 5 2,136.78
K L & I 2ND LT 6 BLK 11 1,202.62
K L & I CHOICE ADD
PT LT 13 & 14 BLK 2 2,831.60
LT 3 BLK 3 1,184.76
PT LT 11; LT 12 BLK 22 1,375.92
KEARNEY PLAZA 3RD LT 2 BLK 3
1,754.88
KEEN PARK LT 34 1,740.74
KEENS PARK PT LT 67 1,295.94
KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69
1,933.20
LAKEVIEW MANOR PT LT 1 BLK 4
4,520.90
LAST ADD PT LT 20; LTS21 & 22
23,298.68
LIGHTHOUSE POINT 4TH LT 5
BLK 4 4,428.20
LINC WAY VILLA PLOTS PT LTS
44 & 45 2,561.86
LOST LAKE CONDOS UNIT 2
101.94
MERIDIAN WEST LTS 1-20
5,579.48
NORTH PARK BLK 3 LT 2 3,796.51
CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLOTS
A-B 28.56
NORTHWEST HEIGHTS
LT 18 BLK 3 1,981.21
NW 1/4 SS ADD PT LT 30
1,084.36
NORTHERN HEIGHTS LT 9 BLK 4
1,850.32
NURSERY PL LTS 54, 55 & 56
2,787.58
P & H ADD
LT 9 BLK 15 1,162.72
LTS 4, 5 & 6 BLK 27 2,446.47
N 100' LT 6 BLK 28 1,851.10
N1/2 LT 1 BLK 37 1,569.42
LT 12 BLK 37 2,541.18
LT 7, W1/2 LT 8 BLK 39 2,128.19
E 40' LT 11 ALL LT 12 BLK 40
1,504.01
LTS 5 & 6 BLK 51 1,969.86
PT LT 20 & 22, ALL 21; BLK 53
2,803.64
LTS 13 & 14 BLK 55 3,223.08
LTS 8 & 9 BLK 58 2,372.80
LTS 6,7 & 8 BLK 60 3,050.56
N 50' LTS 13-17 BLK 60 1,438.68
RIVERSIDE ADD
LTS 41-43, E 10' LT 44 630.36
E 8' LT 69 ALL LTS 70 & 71 889.78
LTS 72-75; W 7' LT 76 903.80
ROES SUB
LT 3 BLK 3 925.94
LTS 7-18 BLK 5 1,640.36
ST JAMES ARROWHEAD VILL
CONDOS D-1 2,946.82
SIXTH ST ADD LTS 1-2, BLK 2
2,791.60
SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,573.46
SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH LT 1
BLK 3 4,919.96
SO KY ADD LTS 26-28 4,389.02
SO KY ADD LT 32 772.32
SO KY ADD LTS 33-34 2,065.82
SO KY ADD LTS 101-103 2,373.33
SO KY ADD LTS 125-126 2,658.40
SW1/4SS LT 29 2,409.40
SW1/4 SS LT 101; PT 102
4,457.98
SW1/4 SS PT LT 102 1,721.82
SW1/4 SS PT 103 1,564.24
SW1/4 SS E 6' LT 103 1,381.44
SW1/4 SS E1/2 LT 147 1,546.28
SW1/4 SS LT 165 1,154.43
SW1/4 SS LT 193 2,570.88
SW1/4 SS PT LTS 368-369
2,698.78
SW1/4 SS LT 394 1,525.76
SE1/4SS ADD PT LT 14 & PT LT
207 SW1/4SS ADD 1,906.78
STEADWELL'S N1/2 LTS 1-3
1,295.71
SUNNY ACRS LT 12 BLK 3
3,267.60
TONY H. ADD LT 1 BLK 1; LT 4-5
BLK 2 4,780.48
WARWICK PL PT LT 8; LT 9
5,387.54
WARWICK PL N PT LT 9& 11;
ALL LT 10 5,384.36
WEST ADD PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 15
664.14
WHITAKER'S GROVE
S1/2 LT 4; LTS 5-7 BLK 6 690.34
LTS 8-14 BLK 6 963.14
LTS 6-7 BLK 9 3,306.10
LTS 8-9 BLK 9 1,297.98
WHITAKER & NORTHS PL
LTS 21-23 1,190.38
WILSONS LT 17 BLK 6 2,054.10
HERITAGE TOWNHOMES CONDO
UNIT 6-B 4,386.32
WORSLEYS ADD LT 6 1,948.10
WORSLEYS ADD LT 9 1,912.82
12-8-16 TR LT 6 1,844.72
13-8-16 TR GOV LT 3 1,221.10
13-8-16 PT NE1/4 1,283.84
7-8-15 TR IN W1/2 626.38
7-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & PT TR 1
SHREVE'S SUB 1,817.89
TERRY ADD LT 1 2,841.05
ORIGINAL TOWN OPD 1
W 71' LT 64 6,027.20
LTS 472-473 3,768.46
LT 521 2,509.48
OT KY PT LTS 365-366;
LTS 367-373 24,993.68
RURAL
1-9-15 PT SE1/4 TR IN SW
CORNER 2,266.70
1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 69.62
24-9-15 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 135.42
TECH ONE 1ST LT 2 BLK 1
27,427.00
32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT
LT 9 2,347.53
8-8-15 PT GOV LT 7 412.94
ROSE SUB 9-8-15 LT 1 3,056.18
9-8-15 LTS 1-4 & ACCR 11,065.06
9-8-15 ACCR S OF LT 4 2,214.58
21-8-15 PT LTS 4-5 72.61
16-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & ACCR
3,653.09
LEO & SAL SUB LT 1 PT GOV LT 2
6-8-15 2,099.70
6-8-15 PT SW1/4 TX LTS 4 &
10-12 301.26
6-8-15 PT E1/2 SW1/4 5,685.06
GIBBON
OT BAL LT 13; 14-15 BLK 5 EXC
SM TR 2,769.04
BOYDS SUB PT LT 3 3,526.88
FIFTH ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 2 24.88
FIFTH ADD LT 7; PT LT 8 BLK 12
160.05
SIXTH ADD LT 15 BLK 2 208.28 *
COOKS ADD LT 1 BLK 1 124.00
COOKS ADD LTS 16-17; PT LT 15
BLK 1 1,123.61
COOKS ADD LT 5 BLK 3 2,209.24
MARSHS SUB OF LT 6 PTTL 41
2,302.42
MORROW PARK PT LTS 4-5
2,258.38
SOUTH WIND LT 10 BLK 1
2,242.12
RURAL
3-8-14 LTS 1, 2; PT LT 6 & 7
6,649.98
5-8-14 LT 1 & SE1/4 NE1/4 & PT
LT 7-8 6,809.78
12-9-14 NE1/4 9,187.54
12-9-14 PT S1/2 SE1/4 223.61
23-9-14 TR N1/2NW1/4 3,290.32
35-9-14 TR NE1/4 755.02
SHELTON
VIL LDS TR NE1/4 579.97
VIL LDS TR TL 2 305.11
VIL LDS PT TL 2 177.21
VIL LDS PT TL 2 1,242.08
VIL LDS PT TL 10 111.78
VIL LDS PT TL 33 240.92
OT N1/2 LT 6 BLK 6 777.04
OT LT 14; PT LT 13 BLK 6 276.26 *
OT LT 1 & S 50' LT 8 BLK 7
187.18 *
1ST ADD
LT 1 BLK 3 374.76
ALL LT 2; PT LT 3 BLK 3 1,319.92
N 15' LT 3; LT 4 BLK 3 591.70
LT 5; PT LT 6 BLK 3 1,427.96
LTS 5-6 BLK 4 1,706.56
LTS 9-10; PT LT 11 BLK 6 1,000.20
2ND ADD LTS 1-2 BLK 8 408.16 *
2ND ADD N1/2 LT 5; LT 6 BLK 13
374.76
3RD ADD
LT 3 BLK 21 338.26 *
LT 6 BLK 22 520.82
LTS 7-8 BLK 27 1,718.24
ALISTERS SUB LTS 7-9 214.15
CAMPBELLS 1ST LT 5 BLK 1
959.50
COADYS LT 12,13, PT LT 14 BLK 1
873.96
COADYS 2ND PT LT 11; LT 12
BLK 6 83.95
COADYS 3RD
LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 4 796.64
NW PT OF W 1/3 BLK 5 153.55
FORREST PARK
PT LT 4 & VIL LDS SHEL TL 1
226.14
PT LTS 5-6; LT 7-8 226.04
FOREST PARK LT 10 157.30
HULLS ADD LT 6 BLK 4 235.56
HULLS ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 5 253.45
PARKVIEW ADD
LTS 11-12 BLK 5 737.76
LTS 3-4 BLK 6 230.21
PARKVIEW LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 7
860.35
PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 10 131.17
PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 11 854.46
PARKVIEW LT 9 BLK 11 214.15
PARKVIEW LTS 2-3 BLK 14
247.35
WALSHS LT 16; PT LT 17 249.37
WALSHS PT LT 17; LTS 18-19
343.38
RURAL
26-9-13 TR IN LT 8 125.54
7-9-13 PT SW 1/4 2,495.02
DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,278.04
7-8-14 PT LTS 3-4 1,421.55
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on February 18, 2020 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of 1000 SY concrete
trail, 800 CY earthwork, 400 CY rip-
rap, and work incidental thereto for
2020 TRAIL RESTORATION, as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid. Bids received
after the specified time of closing
will be returned unopened. The en-
velope shall be marked "2020
TRAIL RESTORATION". The City
will accept only those sealed bids,
either hand delivered or received
via the U.S. Mail or other commer-
cial carrier at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$55 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $70. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
This project will be partially
funded with federal funds from
FEMA Public Assistance Grant Pro-
gram and therefore is subject to
their Federal laws and regulations
associated with that program.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 for
three Twin Screw Cab & Chassis
(Lowboy Tractors) and two Twin
Screw Cab & Chassis(Dump
Trucks) to be used by the Buffalo
County Highway Department. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Highway Department, 9730
Antelope Road, Kearney, NE
68847.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "Twin
Screw Cab & Chassis" on the out-
side and addressed to the Buffalo
County Clerk's Office, PO Box
1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE/AA
ZNEZ J31,F7
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
CARMAN IRRIGATION, INC.,
PLEASANTON, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that on
January 17, 2020, Articles of Disso-
lution of Carman Irrigation, Inc.,
Pleasanton, Nebraska, were filed in
the Office of the Secretary of State
of Nebraska. The terms and con-
ditions of dissolution provided for
the collection of the assets of the
Corporation, disposing of its prop-
erties, discharging its liabilities, dis-
tributing its remaining property, and
doing every other act necessary to
wind up and liquidate the business
of the Corporation as provided in
Neb. Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum.
Supp. 2018). Cynthia Huff, Pres-
ident, is to wind up and liquidate
the business and affairs of the Cor-
poration. All of the assets of the
Corporation have been disposed of
and distributed and all of the liabili-
ties have been discharged.
Carman Irrigation, Inc.,
Pleasanton, Nebraska
Cynthia Huff, President
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the
City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until
2:00 PM, Local Time on February
18, 2020 for furnishing all labor,
tools, materials, equipment and in-
cidentals required for construction
of an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge
with steel truss superstructure and
concrete deck, and work incidental
thereto for CHERRY AVENUE PE-
DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-
MENT, and associated work as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "CHERRY AVENUE PE-
DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-
MENT". The City will accept only
those sealed bids, either hand de-
livered or received via the U.S. Mail
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Items transmitted by fac-
simile or electronically will not be
accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The project includes removal of
existing structure, construction of
an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge
with steel truss superstructure and
concrete deck, approximately 400
cubic yards of excavation, and as-
sociated work.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin
the Work on receipt of the Notice
to Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
ACQUIRING PRIVATE
PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
on February 11, 2020 in the City
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, the City of Kearney will
conduct a public hearing at 5:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as the
matter may be heard, with regard
to acquiring an interest in real
property by purchase, dedication
or eminent domain of the following
tracts of land:
Water Main Easement
A tract of land described as a
strip of land 20.0 feet in width lo-
cated in the South Half of Section
28, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and said strip of
land located in Tract "C" in the
Midway Industrial District, Kearney
Air Field, which tract lies in the
South Half of Section 28, Township
9 North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
with said strip of land being 10.0
feet on each side of the following
described centerline: Referring to
the Southwest Corner of Lot 1,
Block One, Piper Subdivision, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, said also
being the Southeast Corner of
Piper Avenue Place, a street as
shown on the plat and dedication
of said Piper Subdivision, and as-
suming the South line of Lot 1,
Block One and the South line of
said Piper Avenue Place as bearing
S 59°17'45" W and all bearings
herein are relative thereto; thence
on the South line of said Piper Ave-
nue Place S 59°17'45" W a dis-
tance of 96.04 feet to the ACTUAL
PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence
leaving the South line of said Piper
Avenue Place, S 06°49'35" W a
distance of 57.5 feet; thence S
30°48'15" E a distance of 127.2
feet; thence N 59°11'45" E a dis-
tance of 385.8 feet; thence S
30°48'15" E a distance of 23.1 feet;
thence N 59°11'45" E a distance of
13.8 feet to the point of termina-
tion. The sidelines of the
aforedescribed strip of land to be
extended or shortened as neces-
sary to begin on the South line of
said Piper Avenue Place, all in Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Fence Line Easement
An area of land described as the
existing chain link fence located in
part of the Southwest Quarter of
Section 28, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, more
particularly described as being sit-
uated northerly and westerly of Lot
1, Block Two, Piper Subdivision,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, and
southerly and easterly of the exist-
ing railroad spur line, with the cen-
terline of aforesaid existing railroad
spur line being located 33' north-
erly and westerly of said Lot 1,
Block Two, Piper Subdivision, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Gap Easement
Tracts of land being part of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 28,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, more particularly de-
scribed as being all that part of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 28
located southerly of the South line
of Lot 1, Block Two, Piper Subdivi-
sion, Buffalo County, Nebraska and
located northerly of the North line
of the following described tract of
land: A tract of land in the South
Half of Section 28, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
described as follows: Referring to
the intersection of the South line of
Section 28, and the West Boundary
of Avenue A, an Avenue running
Northerly from the South entrance
of Kearney Municipal Airport;
thence Northerly on the West
Boundary of Avenue A, a distance
of 1,015.3 feet to a point; thence
with a deflection angle to the left of
127°35' a distance of 237.6 feet to
the actual place of beginning;
thence continuing on the last de-
scribed course a distance of
1,103.1 feet; thence right 90° a dis-
tance of 189.27 feet; thence right
85°16'58" a distance of 59.48 feet;
thence right 03°26'11" a distance
of 29.7 feet; thence right 01°22'56"
a distance of 1,014.8 feet; thence
right 90°05'55" a distance of
193.03 feet to the actual place of
beginning, all in Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
The proposed acquisitions are
required for a water main, fence
line and gap easement. All inter-
ested parties are invited to attend
this public hearing at which time
you will have the opportunity to be
heard.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F7,t1
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Anthony L. Turner,
Deceased.
Case No. PR20-18
Notice is hereby given that on
February 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County Nebraska,
Ashley D. Turner, whose address is
13380 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of GREGORY L. LAM-
MERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-10
Notice is hereby given that on
January 24, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Cody
Lammers whose address is 519
West 27th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 30, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Courthouse
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF HELEN L. ARNOLD,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. PR 20-16
Notice is hereby given that on
January 30, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that CINDY
ARNOLD, whose address is 1715
FIRST AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE
68847, and STEVEN ARNOLD,
whose address is 910 CRAN-
BERRY COURT, LONGMONT, CO
80503, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk
County Court of Buffalo County
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
Attorney for CO-PRS
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ivan Lloyd Burton,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-19
Notice is hereby given that on
February 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Laurence J. Darby, whose address
is P.O. Box 13, Pleasanton, NE
68866, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7th, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell #26128
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE
& BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441 phone
(308) 234-3747 Fax
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Jack A. Karraker,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-4
Notice is hereby given that on
January 14, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of Will
and Appointment of Personal Rep-
resentative, and that Eugene Frick
and Tammey Frick, 812 West 21st
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, were
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Co-Personal Representa-
tives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this court on or
before the 24th day of March,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke Simpson - #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Ave.
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
(308) 455-1046
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ J24,31,F7
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Mary E. Hakanson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-12
Notice is hereby given that on the
28th day of January, 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Rebecca R. Hakanson,
whose address is 1903 Uceyle Av-
enue, St. Louis, Missouri 63114,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 31st day of March, 2020
or be forever barred.
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 250
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
Attorney at Law
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 234-5524
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
In the Matter of the Estate of
Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased
Case # PR 20-9
Notice is hereby given that Trisha
Marie Grant has filed a Petition of
Formal Probate of Wills, Determi-
nation of Heirs, and Appointment of
Trisha Marie Grant as Personal
Representative. The Court has set
a hearing on this Petition in this
Court at the Buffalo County Court-
house, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, on February 28,
2020, at 10 a.m.
Trisha Marie Grant, Petitioner
1802 5th Avenue, #3
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 708-9483
Michael J. Synek, #19612
Attorney at Law
814 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-4808
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
NOTICE OF MEETING
Buffalo County Agricultural
Association
Time: February 11th, 2020
at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County
Exhibit Building
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
ZNEZ F7,t1
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, February 10, 2020, at
5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development
Room at the Administration Build-
ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-
ney, NE., 68845.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
on file in the Administrative Offices
of the Kearney Public Schools, 320
West 24th St., Kearney, Ne. 68845,
during normal business hours, or
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website on
Friday, February 7, 2020.
ZNEZ F7,t1
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.
Corporate Name:
Tri-City Village, Inc.
Registered Office:
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent:
Heather Santiago
The corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-
tion Act, including providing help to
individuals with shelter and pro-
gramming during their transforma-
tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.
Membership shall consist only of
the Board of Directors of the cor-
poration.
Heather Santiago
Incorporator
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared by:
Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451
Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.
724 West Koenig Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
T: (308) 675-4035
F: (308) 675-4038
E: mitchell.stehlik
@stehliklawfirm.com
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (PRRIP) will be
accepting public comments from
February 18th to February 28th,
2020.
This period is intended to allow
the public an opportunity to provide
feedback on the Platte River Rec-
reation Access Program providing
outdoor recreation opportunities on
PRRIP owned lands from Lexington
to Grand Island.
Written comments may be sent
to the following address. Attention:
Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-
ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,
Kearney, NE. 68845.
ZNEZ F7,8,14,15
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F7,t1