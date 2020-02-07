 

NOTICE

2020 DELINQUENT TAX LIST

BUFFALO COUNTY

TREASURER'S OFFICE

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

The following is a list of all lands

and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska upon which the State,

County and City taxes remain due

and unpaid for the 2018 tax year.

The list is published in accordance

with State Statute 77-1804.

Therefore, notice is herby given

that in order to enforce the lien of

such taxes upon the real estate

property, I, Jean A. Sidwell, Treas-

urer of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

will on the first Monday in March,

2020 offer for public sale at the

Buffalo County Treasurer's office,

all of the taxes on the following de-

scribed lands and lots of the

amount of State, County and City

taxes assessed thereon, together

with interest and advertising cost.

Said sale will be held between

the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and

will be continued from day to day

until the taxes on these lands and

lots in said delinquent tax list shall

have been sold or offered for sale.

77-1806

A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty

five dollar registration fee. The fee

is nonrefundable upon redemption.

77-1807

Jean A.Sidwell

Buffalo County Treasurer

Legal descriptions abbreviated.

Tax rounded to full dollar amount.

ABRREVIATIONS:

INC "Inclusive"

TL "Tax Lot"

MIO "Mineral Interest Only"

*Indicates multiple years tax due.

SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

GIBBON

GILMORES ADD LT 5 BLK 1

17,724.71

JURGENS SUB PT LT 11

6,561.52

DELINQUENT

REAL ESTATE TAXES

RURAL

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 1,296.74

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 58.86

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 53.64

RAVENNA

GOLDEN SPIKE LT 1;

PT LT 8 CTY LDS 4,252.20

OT LTS 7-8 BLK 2 286.16

OT S2' LT 17 BLK 4 6.58 *

OT LTS 1-2 BLK 7 959.35

OT LT 1 BLK 10 548.02

OT PT LT 7-8 BLK 13 286.50

OT LT 7 BLK 21 208.74

OT W70' LT 4BLK 22 293.72

OT LT 9 BLK 22 462.68

OT LT 10 BLK 22 825.66

OT LT 11 BLK 22 725.72

OT PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK23 431.24

OT LT 9, PT LT 10 BLK 23 357.20

OT LT 9 BLK 25 386.30

OT LT 10 BLK 26 226.88

OT LT 10 BLK 31 660.76

1ST ADD LT 7 BLK 1 793.16

1ST ADD S1/2 LT 5; LT 6

BLK 4 603.48

2ND ADD LT 2 BLK 7 383.68

GEISTS LT 4 BLK 1 474.80

MOTSICKS LTS 3-4 BLK 1 318.76

MOTSICKS LTS 1-2;PT LT 3

BLK 2 355.96

NORTH ADD LT 5; PT LT 6

BLK 1 1,087.00

VIL LDS PT NE 1/4 926.42

RURAL

 

15-12-14 TR SE1/4 1,338.06

3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 98.90 *

VILLAGE LANDS OF POOLE

LTS LT 14 PT LT 16-17 & 20

BLK 2 494.66

LTS BLK 7 LTS 1-2 12.30 *

RURAL

36-12-16 TR IN SW1/4SW1/4

613.46

WORTS SEC ADD PL PT OF

BLK 5 377.59

5-12-17 PT E1/2SW1/4 188.96

8-12-17 PT OF N1/2NE1/4 954.92

MILLER

VIL LDS TL 3 299.34

VIL LDS TL 2 1,089.78

VIL LDS PT TL 8 355.08

VIL LDS TR TL 9 363.12

OT LTS 1-4 BLK 13 67.79

OT PT LTS 5-6 BLK 15 671.82

OT LT 18 BLK 19 17.41

OT LTS 6-12 BLK 20 520.24

OT PT LTS 1-6 BLK 29 146.24

OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 41.54

OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 65.66

OT LTS 1-4; 7-9 BLK 32 463.70

OT LTS 1-2; PT LT 3 BLK 33

264.45

OT LT 9; PT LT 10 BLK 33 399.74

OT LT 6 BLK 35 699.96

OT LT 10 BLK 40 25.00

OT LTS 1-3;11-12 BLK 40 128.00

1ST ADD LTS 5-12 BLK 1 561.88

1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2

123.72

WOODLAWN LT 4, 10 207.04

RURAL

8-11-18 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 69.40

16-11-18 PT NW1/4 182.24

20-11-18 S1/2 SW1/4 2.82

4-11-16 W1/2 NE1/4 1,032.00

4-11-16 E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4

SW1/4 1,775.52

4-11-16 NW1/4 SE1/4 659.74

9-11-16 S1/2 11,691.08

36-11-16 TR W1/2 3,525.44

GOLFSIDE #4 OUTLOTS A&B 9.46

34-11-15 NE1/4 3,869.32 *

31-11-15 E1/2 15,998.14

31-11-15 TR SW1/4SE1/4 181.70

31-11-15 TR SE1/4SE1/4 197.86

36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4 1,482.42

OLIVER SUB LT 1 2,550.46

OLIVER SUB LT 2 247.62

25-10-14 TR W1/2 SE1/4 1,737.96

28-10-14 TR SE1/4NE1/4 1,013.90

32-10-14 PT NE1/4SW1/4; PT E1/2

NW1/4 3,079.86

WINDMILL MEADOWS LTS 1-36

1,673.29

2-10-15 NW1/4 1,802.23

11-10-15 W1/2 SW1/4 1,716.62

11-10-15 SE1/4 5,662.94

13-10-15

N1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4

3,592.82 *

W2/3 OF S3/4 SE1/4 1,057.45

14-10-15 NW1/4 1,797.03

22-10-15 E1/2 NE1/4 849.66

4-10-16 W1/2 SW1/4 5,232.78

33-10-16 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 451.06

AMHERST

 

OT LTS 15-17 BLK 14 1,640.02

OT LT 10 BLK 16 137.11

OT LT 7 BLK 24 623.42

RURAL

8-10-17 PT SW1/4 SW1/4 469.13

12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4 & PT E1/2

SW1/4 2,668.54

27-10-17 SE1/4 3,370.22

35-10-17 N1/2 NW1/4 4,813.08

35-10-17 S1/2 NW1/4 2,160.26

36-10-17 NW1/4 8,204.28

36-10-17 SW1/4 5,423.90

ELM CREEK

OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 777.14

ARENDTS 1ST LTS 4-6 BLK 7

1,033.44

ARENDTS 3RD LTS 13-16

BLK 3 389.68 *

CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 1,794.52

CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 914.33

RURAL

32-9-18 SW1/4 5,322.35

3-8-18 TR PT GOVT LT 3 1,929.08

5-8-18 TR SE1/4 NE1/4 155.58

25-9-18 TR NW1/4SE1/4 487.58

12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 237.46

27-9-17 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 8,954.88

32-9-17 TR SW1/4 159.56

33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 33.18 *

33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 449.96

34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 944.64

34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 828.92

GREEN VALLEY RANCH BLK 2

LT 1 2,576.78

ODESSA

VIL PT LT 114-115 422.10

VIL PT LT 115-116 445.76

VIL LTS 122-123; PT 124 1,933.64

VIL LTS 133-134 973.79 *

VIL LT 140 503.90

VIL LT 153 312.38

VIL PT LTS 156-157 301.38

VIL LTS 162-163, PT LT 164 697.38

RIVERDALE

KREUTZERS 2ND RIV LT 2 BLK 1

191.23

RURAL

1-9-16 TR SW1/4 2,145.35

1-9-16 TR S1/2SW1/4 630.08

HANNAH EST LT 1 3,893.38

RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 3,229.38

RICHTERS 2ND LT 18 2,078.14

GILLMING ADD LTS 2-3 1,826.91

GLENWOOD EST LT 1 BLK 1

6,467.38

NICKMANS SUB PT LT 2 233.58

NICKMANS SUB PT LT 3 191.84

NICKMANS SUB LT 7 233.58

DEETS SUB W PART LT 2 23.50

DEETS SUB E PART LT 2 30.34

PAQUIN & DEETS LT 2 2,265.44

PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,458.00

NORTH ACRE 3RD

LT 1 BLK 2 1,877.96

LT 1 BLK 3 1,835.66

BUF COMMONS RTRMT VILL LT 1

1,940.09

INGALLS CROSSING 6TH LT 1

2,856.63

18-9-16 PT GOV LT 9 172.14

16-9-16 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 960.14

ERIN'S VALLEY SUB LTS 2-3 BLK

3 481.52

4-8-16 PT N1/2 NW1/4 959.74

BRIARWOOD FARMS 2ND LT PT 4

BLK 2 438.57

1733 STORAGE CONDOS

UNIT 21 459.24

UNIT 22 459.24

COTTONMILL LAKE LT 9 BLK 1

2,308.19

33-9-16

PT W1/2 (112 A) 2,526.38

TR W1/2 SW1/4 (36.66 A) 846.16

PT W1/2 (1.71A) 431.88

33-9-16 PT W1/2 (1.58A) 411.92

33-9-16 PT W1/2 808.68

EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 8.72

HIGHLAND PARK LT 13; N1/2 LT

14 645.78

28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 151.86

29-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 896.92

ELLENWOOD 2ND W PT LT 2 &

CEDAR HILLS SUB LT 16

BLK 1 4,061.24

FULLER & DALEY 2ND LT 7 BLK 1

1,547.71

KEARNEY

CITY LDS PT PT GOVT 8 447.01

CITY LDS PT TL 20 W 43' 191.60

CITY LDS S PT TX LT 9 PT GOV LT

6 1,446.70

ALTMAIER ACRES

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG A 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG B 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG C 2,663.58

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 COM AREA

1,753.60

OT N PT LT 2 1,213.16

OT N 45' LT 152 1,379.38

OT LT 171 1,318.10

OT LT 209 1,262.18

OT LTS 242 & 243 695.73

OT LT 604-605 623.96

OT LT 743 902.73

OT LT 745 1,343.66

OT LTS 875-876 1,511.16

OT LT 877 952.44

OT LT 903 206.42

OT LTS 959-960 1,271.76

OT S PT LT 966; 967 4,158.68

OT LT 1040 767.97

OT LTS 1100-1101 733.32

OT LT 1244 2,036.40

OT LTS 1272-1273 2,428.40

OT LTS 1281 1,124.52

OT LT 1288 511.13

OT LTS 1307-1308 1,360.92

OT LT 1423 719.80

OT LT 1425 879.70

OT LT 1522 661.08

OT LT 1654 1,525.58

OT 14TH ST ADJ LT 1671 & 1572

1,594.46

OT LT 1708 2,104.48

PRESTIGE ADD LT 2 2,498.04

ASHLAND ADD PT LTS 7-9 BLK

10 1,383.05

BALL SUB LTS 4-5 9,131.98

BETHANY MANOR

PT LT 14; LT 15 BLK 1 3,476.46

BODINSONS 2ND PT LTS 31-32

1,717.70

BUNNELLS PT LT 2 & 4; LT 3

2,471.54

CENTERVILLE LT 5, PT LT 4

984.02

COLLEGE PL LT 12 & PT AVE I

1,323.38

COOK'S EST LT 2 683.09

CRAWFORDS ADD PT LT 1 BLK 1

2,098.54

COOKS SUB

PT LT 4, PT AVE I, PT 13TH ST

2,159.14

PT LT 4-5 & 13TH ST 2,493.46

COUNTRYSIDE EST LT 1 BLK 2

3,623.00

EASTBROOKE 2ND LT 30 BLK 6

1,984.53

FORT KEARNEY SUB

LT 1; N 15' LT 2 BLK 2 2,681.10

N 45' LT 17; S 30' LT18 BLK 2

2,565.36

FOSTERS SUB LT 11 813.45

HARRINGTON & POMMER PL LT

11 715.62

HARVEY PARK LT 6 2,562.76

IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 52.04 *

K L & I 1ST ADD

LT 4; N 1/2 LT 5 BLK 5 2,136.78

K L & I 2ND LT 6 BLK 11 1,202.62

K L & I CHOICE ADD

PT LT 13 & 14 BLK 2 2,831.60

LT 3 BLK 3 1,184.76

PT LT 11; LT 12 BLK 22 1,375.92

KEARNEY PLAZA 3RD LT 2 BLK 3

1,754.88

KEEN PARK LT 34 1,740.74

KEENS PARK PT LT 67 1,295.94

KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69

1,933.20

LAKEVIEW MANOR PT LT 1 BLK 4

4,520.90

LAST ADD PT LT 20; LTS21 & 22

23,298.68

LIGHTHOUSE POINT 4TH LT 5

BLK 4 4,428.20

LINC WAY VILLA PLOTS PT LTS

44 & 45 2,561.86

LOST LAKE CONDOS UNIT 2

101.94

MERIDIAN WEST LTS 1-20

5,579.48

NORTH PARK BLK 3 LT 2 3,796.51

CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLOTS

A-B 28.56

NORTHWEST HEIGHTS

LT 18 BLK 3 1,981.21

NW 1/4 SS ADD PT LT 30

1,084.36

NORTHERN HEIGHTS LT 9 BLK 4

1,850.32

NURSERY PL LTS 54, 55 & 56

2,787.58

P & H ADD

LT 9 BLK 15 1,162.72

LTS 4, 5 & 6 BLK 27 2,446.47

N 100' LT 6 BLK 28 1,851.10

N1/2 LT 1 BLK 37 1,569.42

LT 12 BLK 37 2,541.18

LT 7, W1/2 LT 8 BLK 39 2,128.19

E 40' LT 11 ALL LT 12 BLK 40

1,504.01

LTS 5 & 6 BLK 51 1,969.86

PT LT 20 & 22, ALL 21; BLK 53

2,803.64

LTS 13 & 14 BLK 55 3,223.08

LTS 8 & 9 BLK 58 2,372.80

LTS 6,7 & 8 BLK 60 3,050.56

N 50' LTS 13-17 BLK 60 1,438.68

RIVERSIDE ADD

LTS 41-43, E 10' LT 44 630.36

E 8' LT 69 ALL LTS 70 & 71 889.78

LTS 72-75; W 7' LT 76 903.80

ROES SUB

LT 3 BLK 3 925.94

LTS 7-18 BLK 5 1,640.36

ST JAMES ARROWHEAD VILL

CONDOS D-1 2,946.82

SIXTH ST ADD LTS 1-2, BLK 2

2,791.60

SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,573.46

SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH LT 1

BLK 3 4,919.96

SO KY ADD LTS 26-28 4,389.02

SO KY ADD LT 32 772.32

SO KY ADD LTS 33-34 2,065.82

SO KY ADD LTS 101-103 2,373.33

SO KY ADD LTS 125-126 2,658.40

SW1/4SS LT 29 2,409.40

SW1/4 SS LT 101; PT 102

4,457.98

SW1/4 SS PT LT 102 1,721.82

SW1/4 SS PT 103 1,564.24

SW1/4 SS E 6' LT 103 1,381.44

SW1/4 SS E1/2 LT 147 1,546.28

SW1/4 SS LT 165 1,154.43

SW1/4 SS LT 193 2,570.88

SW1/4 SS PT LTS 368-369

2,698.78

SW1/4 SS LT 394 1,525.76

SE1/4SS ADD PT LT 14 & PT LT

207 SW1/4SS ADD 1,906.78

STEADWELL'S N1/2 LTS 1-3

1,295.71

SUNNY ACRS LT 12 BLK 3

3,267.60

TONY H. ADD LT 1 BLK 1; LT 4-5

BLK 2 4,780.48

WARWICK PL PT LT 8; LT 9

5,387.54

WARWICK PL N PT LT 9& 11;

ALL LT 10 5,384.36

WEST ADD PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 15

664.14

WHITAKER'S GROVE

S1/2 LT 4; LTS 5-7 BLK 6 690.34

LTS 8-14 BLK 6 963.14

LTS 6-7 BLK 9 3,306.10

LTS 8-9 BLK 9 1,297.98

WHITAKER & NORTHS PL

LTS 21-23 1,190.38

WILSONS LT 17 BLK 6 2,054.10

HERITAGE TOWNHOMES CONDO

UNIT 6-B 4,386.32

WORSLEYS ADD LT 6 1,948.10

WORSLEYS ADD LT 9 1,912.82

12-8-16 TR LT 6 1,844.72

13-8-16 TR GOV LT 3 1,221.10

13-8-16 PT NE1/4 1,283.84

7-8-15 TR IN W1/2 626.38

7-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & PT TR 1

SHREVE'S SUB 1,817.89

TERRY ADD LT 1 2,841.05

ORIGINAL TOWN OPD 1

W 71' LT 64 6,027.20

LTS 472-473 3,768.46

LT 521 2,509.48

OT KY PT LTS 365-366;

LTS 367-373 24,993.68

RURAL

1-9-15 PT SE1/4 TR IN SW

CORNER 2,266.70

1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 69.62

24-9-15 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 135.42

TECH ONE 1ST LT 2 BLK 1

27,427.00

32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT

LT 9 2,347.53

8-8-15 PT GOV LT 7 412.94

ROSE SUB 9-8-15 LT 1 3,056.18

9-8-15 LTS 1-4 & ACCR 11,065.06

9-8-15 ACCR S OF LT 4 2,214.58

21-8-15 PT LTS 4-5 72.61

16-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & ACCR

3,653.09

LEO & SAL SUB LT 1 PT GOV LT 2

6-8-15 2,099.70

6-8-15 PT SW1/4 TX LTS 4 &

10-12 301.26

6-8-15 PT E1/2 SW1/4 5,685.06

GIBBON

OT BAL LT 13; 14-15 BLK 5 EXC

SM TR 2,769.04

BOYDS SUB PT LT 3 3,526.88

FIFTH ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 2 24.88

FIFTH ADD LT 7; PT LT 8 BLK 12

160.05

SIXTH ADD LT 15 BLK 2 208.28 *

COOKS ADD LT 1 BLK 1 124.00

COOKS ADD LTS 16-17; PT LT 15

BLK 1 1,123.61

COOKS ADD LT 5 BLK 3 2,209.24

MARSHS SUB OF LT 6 PTTL 41

2,302.42

MORROW PARK PT LTS 4-5

2,258.38

SOUTH WIND LT 10 BLK 1

2,242.12

RURAL

3-8-14 LTS 1, 2; PT LT 6 & 7

6,649.98

5-8-14 LT 1 & SE1/4 NE1/4 & PT

LT 7-8 6,809.78

12-9-14 NE1/4 9,187.54

12-9-14 PT S1/2 SE1/4 223.61

23-9-14 TR N1/2NW1/4 3,290.32

35-9-14 TR NE1/4 755.02

SHELTON

VIL LDS TR NE1/4 579.97

VIL LDS TR TL 2 305.11

VIL LDS PT TL 2 177.21

VIL LDS PT TL 2 1,242.08

VIL LDS PT TL 10 111.78

VIL LDS PT TL 33 240.92

OT N1/2 LT 6 BLK 6 777.04

OT LT 14; PT LT 13 BLK 6 276.26 *

OT LT 1 & S 50' LT 8 BLK 7

187.18 *

1ST ADD

LT 1 BLK 3 374.76

ALL LT 2; PT LT 3 BLK 3 1,319.92

N 15' LT 3; LT 4 BLK 3 591.70

LT 5; PT LT 6 BLK 3 1,427.96

LTS 5-6 BLK 4 1,706.56

LTS 9-10; PT LT 11 BLK 6 1,000.20

2ND ADD LTS 1-2 BLK 8 408.16 *

2ND ADD N1/2 LT 5; LT 6 BLK 13

374.76

3RD ADD

LT 3 BLK 21 338.26 *

LT 6 BLK 22 520.82

LTS 7-8 BLK 27 1,718.24

ALISTERS SUB LTS 7-9 214.15

CAMPBELLS 1ST LT 5 BLK 1

959.50

COADYS LT 12,13, PT LT 14 BLK 1

873.96

COADYS 2ND PT LT 11; LT 12

BLK 6 83.95

COADYS 3RD

LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 4 796.64

NW PT OF W 1/3 BLK 5 153.55

FORREST PARK

PT LT 4 & VIL LDS SHEL TL 1

226.14

PT LTS 5-6; LT 7-8 226.04

FOREST PARK LT 10 157.30

HULLS ADD LT 6 BLK 4 235.56

HULLS ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 5 253.45

PARKVIEW ADD

LTS 11-12 BLK 5 737.76

LTS 3-4 BLK 6 230.21

PARKVIEW LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 7

860.35

PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 10 131.17

PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 11 854.46

PARKVIEW LT 9 BLK 11 214.15

PARKVIEW LTS 2-3 BLK 14

247.35

WALSHS LT 16; PT LT 17 249.37

WALSHS PT LT 17; LTS 18-19

343.38

RURAL

26-9-13 TR IN LT 8 125.54

7-9-13 PT SW 1/4 2,495.02

DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,278.04

7-8-14 PT LTS 3-4 1,421.55

ZNEZ F7,14,21

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on February 18, 2020 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of 1000 SY concrete

trail, 800 CY earthwork, 400 CY rip-

rap, and work incidental thereto for

2020 TRAIL RESTORATION, as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid. Bids received

after the specified time of closing

will be returned unopened. The en-

velope shall be marked "2020

TRAIL RESTORATION". The City

will accept only those sealed bids,

either hand delivered or received

via the U.S. Mail or other commer-

cial carrier at the City Clerk's Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$55 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $70. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

This project will be partially

funded with federal funds from

FEMA Public Assistance Grant Pro-

gram and therefore is subject to

their Federal laws and regulations

associated with that program.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ J31,F7,14

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 for

three Twin Screw Cab & Chassis

(Lowboy Tractors) and two Twin

Screw Cab & Chassis(Dump

Trucks) to be used by the Buffalo

County Highway Department. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Highway Department, 9730

Antelope Road, Kearney, NE

68847.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "Twin

Screw Cab & Chassis" on the out-

side and addressed to the Buffalo

County Clerk's Office, PO Box

1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE/AA

ZNEZ J31,F7

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

CARMAN IRRIGATION, INC.,

PLEASANTON, NEBRASKA

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 17, 2020, Articles of Disso-

lution of Carman Irrigation, Inc.,

Pleasanton, Nebraska, were filed in

the Office of the Secretary of State

of Nebraska. The terms and con-

ditions of dissolution provided for

the collection of the assets of the

Corporation, disposing of its prop-

erties, discharging its liabilities, dis-

tributing its remaining property, and

doing every other act necessary to

wind up and liquidate the business

of the Corporation as provided in

Neb. Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum.

Supp. 2018). Cynthia Huff, Pres-

ident, is to wind up and liquidate

the business and affairs of the Cor-

poration. All of the assets of the

Corporation have been disposed of

and distributed and all of the liabili-

ties have been discharged.

Carman Irrigation, Inc.,

Pleasanton, Nebraska

Cynthia Huff, President

ZNEZ J31,F7,14

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the

City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until

2:00 PM, Local Time on February

18, 2020 for furnishing all labor,

tools, materials, equipment and in-

cidentals required for construction

of an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge

with steel truss superstructure and

concrete deck, and work incidental

thereto for CHERRY AVENUE PE-

DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-

MENT, and associated work as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "CHERRY AVENUE PE-

DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-

MENT". The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered or received via the U.S. Mail

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Items transmitted by fac-

simile or electronically will not be

accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The project includes removal of

existing structure, construction of

an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge

with steel truss superstructure and

concrete deck, approximately 400

cubic yards of excavation, and as-

sociated work.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin

the Work on receipt of the Notice

to Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

ZNEZ J31,F7,14

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

ACQUIRING PRIVATE

PROPERTY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

on February 11, 2020 in the City

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, the City of Kearney will

conduct a public hearing at 5:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as the

matter may be heard, with regard

to acquiring an interest in real

property by purchase, dedication

or eminent domain of the following

tracts of land:

Water Main Easement

 

A tract of land described as a

strip of land 20.0 feet in width lo-

cated in the South Half of Section

28, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, and said strip of

land located in Tract "C" in the

Midway Industrial District, Kearney

Air Field, which tract lies in the

South Half of Section 28, Township

9 North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

with said strip of land being 10.0

feet on each side of the following

described centerline: Referring to

the Southwest Corner of Lot 1,

Block One, Piper Subdivision, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, said also

being the Southeast Corner of

Piper Avenue Place, a street as

shown on the plat and dedication

of said Piper Subdivision, and as-

suming the South line of Lot 1,

Block One and the South line of

said Piper Avenue Place as bearing

S 59°17'45" W and all bearings

herein are relative thereto; thence

on the South line of said Piper Ave-

nue Place S 59°17'45" W a dis-

tance of 96.04 feet to the ACTUAL

PLACE OF BEGINNING; thence

leaving the South line of said Piper

Avenue Place, S 06°49'35" W a

distance of 57.5 feet; thence S

30°48'15" E a distance of 127.2

feet; thence N 59°11'45" E a dis-

tance of 385.8 feet; thence S

30°48'15" E a distance of 23.1 feet;

thence N 59°11'45" E a distance of

13.8 feet to the point of termina-

tion. The sidelines of the

aforedescribed strip of land to be

extended or shortened as neces-

sary to begin on the South line of

said Piper Avenue Place, all in Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Fence Line Easement

 

An area of land described as the

existing chain link fence located in

part of the Southwest Quarter of

Section 28, Township 9 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, more

particularly described as being sit-

uated northerly and westerly of Lot

1, Block Two, Piper Subdivision,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, and

southerly and easterly of the exist-

ing railroad spur line, with the cen-

terline of aforesaid existing railroad

spur line being located 33' north-

erly and westerly of said Lot 1,

Block Two, Piper Subdivision, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Gap Easement

 

Tracts of land being part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 28,

Township 9 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, more particularly de-

scribed as being all that part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 28

located southerly of the South line

of Lot 1, Block Two, Piper Subdivi-

sion, Buffalo County, Nebraska and

located northerly of the North line

of the following described tract of

land: A tract of land in the South

Half of Section 28, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

described as follows: Referring to

the intersection of the South line of

Section 28, and the West Boundary

of Avenue A, an Avenue running

Northerly from the South entrance

of Kearney Municipal Airport;

thence Northerly on the West

Boundary of Avenue A, a distance

of 1,015.3 feet to a point; thence

with a deflection angle to the left of

127°35' a distance of 237.6 feet to

the actual place of beginning;

thence continuing on the last de-

scribed course a distance of

1,103.1 feet; thence right 90° a dis-

tance of 189.27 feet; thence right

85°16'58" a distance of 59.48 feet;

thence right 03°26'11" a distance

of 29.7 feet; thence right 01°22'56"

a distance of 1,014.8 feet; thence

right 90°05'55" a distance of

193.03 feet to the actual place of

beginning, all in Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

The proposed acquisitions are

required for a water main, fence

line and gap easement. All inter-

ested parties are invited to attend

this public hearing at which time

you will have the opportunity to be

heard.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F7,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Anthony L. Turner,

Deceased.

Case No. PR20-18

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County Nebraska,

Ashley D. Turner, whose address is

13380 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

ZNEZ F7,14,21

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of GREGORY L. LAM-

MERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-10

Notice is hereby given that on

January 24, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Cody

Lammers whose address is 519

West 27th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 30, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Courthouse

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

ZNEZ J31,F7,14

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF HELEN L. ARNOLD,

Deceased

ESTATE NO. PR 20-16

Notice is hereby given that on

January 30, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that CINDY

ARNOLD, whose address is 1715

FIRST AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE

68847, and STEVEN ARNOLD,

whose address is 910 CRAN-

BERRY COURT, LONGMONT, CO

80503, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk

County Court of Buffalo County

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

Attorney for CO-PRS

ZNEZ F7,14,21

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ivan Lloyd Burton,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-19

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Laurence J. Darby, whose address

is P.O. Box 13, Pleasanton, NE

68866, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7th, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell #26128

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE

& BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 Fax

lezinnell@frontier.com

ZNEZ F7,14,21

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Jack A. Karraker,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-4

Notice is hereby given that on

January 14, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will

and Appointment of Personal Rep-

resentative, and that Eugene Frick

and Tammey Frick, 812 West 21st

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, were

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Co-Personal Representa-

tives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before the 24th day of March,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke Simpson - #24448

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Ave.

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

(308) 455-1046

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

ZNEZ J24,31,F7

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Mary E. Hakanson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-12

Notice is hereby given that on the

28th day of January, 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Rebecca R. Hakanson,

whose address is 1903 Uceyle Av-

enue, St. Louis, Missouri 63114,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 31st day of March, 2020

or be forever barred.

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

Attorney at Law

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 234-5524

ZNEZ J31,F7,14

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

In the Matter of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased

Case # PR 20-9

Notice is hereby given that Trisha

Marie Grant has filed a Petition of

Formal Probate of Wills, Determi-

nation of Heirs, and Appointment of

Trisha Marie Grant as Personal

Representative. The Court has set

a hearing on this Petition in this

Court at the Buffalo County Court-

house, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, on February 28,

2020, at 10 a.m.

Trisha Marie Grant, Petitioner

1802 5th Avenue, #3

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 708-9483

Michael J. Synek, #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

ZNEZ J31,F7,14

NOTICE OF MEETING

Buffalo County Agricultural

Association

Time: February 11th, 2020

at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County

Exhibit Building

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

ZNEZ F7,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, February 10, 2020, at

5:30 P.M. in the Staff Development

Room at the Administration Build-

ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-

ney, NE., 68845.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

on file in the Administrative Offices

of the Kearney Public Schools, 320

West 24th St., Kearney, Ne. 68845,

during normal business hours, or

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website on

Friday, February 7, 2020.

 

ZNEZ F7,t1

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.

Corporate Name:

Tri-City Village, Inc.

Registered Office:

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent:

Heather Santiago

The corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-

tion Act, including providing help to

individuals with shelter and pro-

gramming during their transforma-

tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.

Membership shall consist only of

the Board of Directors of the cor-

poration.

Heather Santiago

Incorporator

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared by:

Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451

Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.

724 West Koenig Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

T: (308) 675-4035

F: (308) 675-4038

E: mitchell.stehlik

@stehliklawfirm.com

ZNEZ F7,14,21

NOTICE

 

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (PRRIP) will be

accepting public comments from

February 18th to February 28th,

2020.

This period is intended to allow

the public an opportunity to provide

feedback on the Platte River Rec-

reation Access Program providing

outdoor recreation opportunities on

PRRIP owned lands from Lexington

to Grand Island.

Written comments may be sent

to the following address. Attention:

Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-

ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,

Kearney, NE. 68845.

ZNEZ F7,8,14,15

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ F7,t1

