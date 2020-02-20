<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
COMPLIANT BOTANICAL
DISTRIBUTION, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Compliant Botanical
Distribution, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2409 Avenue I, Kearney,
NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jason Godwin,
2409 Avenue I, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. This Company is organized to
engage in the distribution of CBD
products, and to do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
nesses, other than banking or
insurance, for which a limited liabil-
ity company may organize under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The Company, however, is not or-
ganized to render a professional
service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 10, 2020 and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Jason Godwin
2409 Avenue I
Kearney, NE 68847
Farhad Ajudani
11742 Avenida Sivrita
San Diego, CA 92128
Jason Godwin, Member
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY,
P.C., L.L.O.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
NOTICE OF
AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES
OF INCORPORATION
FOR A CORPORATE
NAME CHANGE
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &
WATSON, P.C., L.L.O., pursuant to
the Nebraska Model Business Cor-
poration Act, has adopted
Amended and Restated Articles of
Incorporation, which in brief sum-
mary, amended the name of the
corporation as follows:
Article I.
NAME
The name of the corporation shall
now be known as:
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,
L.L.O.
Conrad F. Connealy
4715 First Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation (NDOT) is
issuing this Request for Proposal
(RFP) #R16-20, for the purpose of
selecting a qualified contractor to
provide Rest Area Maintenance
Services for NDOT.
Copies of RFP #R16-20 may be
obtained from the Nebraska De-
partment of Transportation at:
iness-center/business-opp/pr-
ocure-service-opp/
A Pre-Proposal Conference/Site
Visit with mandatory attendance of
the rest area facilities will be held
on February 24 and February 25,
2020. See Schedule of Events in
the RFP for information regarding
the locations/schedule for the
pre-proposal conference/site visits.
Written questions are due no
later than February 28, 2020, and
should be submitted via e-mail to
ndot.OperationsProcurement@n-
Sealed proposals must be re-
ceived in the Nebraska Department
of Transportation, PO Box 94759,
5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE
68509-4759 on or before March 16,
2020, 3:00 P.M. Central Time at
which time the opening of the pro-
posals will be public and the con-
tractors will be announced.
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Gayle
Norman the contents of unit #C48.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Wednesday February 26,
2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."
CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, February 25, 2020 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 10:15 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WELL TRAVELED
SOLES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Well Traveled Soles,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4303 Pony Express Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Melissa , 4303
Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE
68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 3, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Melissa McCartney
4303 Pony Express Road
Kearney, NE 68847 Melissa McCartney, Member
