<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

COMPLIANT BOTANICAL

DISTRIBUTION, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Compliant Botanical

Distribution, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2409 Avenue I, Kearney,

NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jason Godwin,

2409 Avenue I, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. This Company is organized to

engage in the distribution of CBD

products, and to do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

nesses, other than banking or

insurance, for which a limited liabil-

ity company may organize under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The Company, however, is not or-

ganized to render a professional

service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 10, 2020 and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Jason Godwin

2409 Avenue I

Kearney, NE 68847

Farhad Ajudani

11742 Avenida Sivrita

San Diego, CA 92128

Jason Godwin, Member

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY,

P.C., L.L.O.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

NOTICE OF

AMENDMENT TO ARTICLES

OF INCORPORATION

FOR A CORPORATE

NAME CHANGE

 

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN &

WATSON, P.C., L.L.O., pursuant to

the Nebraska Model Business Cor-

poration Act, has adopted

Amended and Restated Articles of

Incorporation, which in brief sum-

mary, amended the name of the

corporation as follows:

Article I.

NAME

The name of the corporation shall

now be known as:

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.,

L.L.O.

 

Conrad F. Connealy

4715 First Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation (NDOT) is

issuing this Request for Proposal

(RFP) #R16-20, for the purpose of

selecting a qualified contractor to

provide Rest Area Maintenance

Services for NDOT.

Copies of RFP #R16-20 may be

obtained from the Nebraska De-

partment of Transportation at:

http://dot.nebraska.gov/bus-

iness-center/business-opp/pr-

ocure-service-opp/

A Pre-Proposal Conference/Site

Visit with mandatory attendance of

the rest area facilities will be held

on February 24 and February 25,

2020. See Schedule of Events in

the RFP for information regarding

the locations/schedule for the

pre-proposal conference/site visits.

Written questions are due no

later than February 28, 2020, and

should be submitted via e-mail to

ndot.OperationsProcurement@n-

ebraska.gov.

Sealed proposals must be re-

ceived in the Nebraska Department

of Transportation, PO Box 94759,

5001 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE

68509-4759 on or before March 16,

2020, 3:00 P.M. Central Time at

which time the opening of the pro-

posals will be public and the con-

tractors will be announced.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Gayle

Norman the contents of unit #C48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Wednesday February 26,

2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."

CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, February 25, 2020 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 10:15 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

WELL TRAVELED

SOLES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Well Traveled Soles,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4303 Pony Express Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Melissa , 4303

Pony Express Road, Kearney, NE

68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 3, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Melissa McCartney

4303 Pony Express Road

Kearney, NE 68847 Melissa McCartney, Member

