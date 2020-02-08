 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

REQUEST FOR: Architectural/E-

ngineering Firms submission for the

2020 List of Certified A/E Firms,

Federal Standard Form 330

(SF330), Architect-Engineer Qualifi-

cations, Part II - General Qualifica-

tions

APPLICABLE TO: University of

Nebraska System

REQUEST NO.: 00007

INVITATION NO.: 3218-20-8110

DESCRIPTION: The University

of Nebraska is updating its list of

certified Architectural and Engi-

neering firms pursuant to university

policy RP-6.3.2. Firms interested

in being pre-certified for University

consulting work should submit: 1)

an electronic copy of their SF330

Part II, PAGE 6 ONLY, website link:

https://www.gsa.go-

v/Forms/TrackForm/32994 ; 2) firm

name, contact and other related in-

formation requested in the UNL

eBid system. This information will

be used to certify architectural and

engineering firms pursuant to uni-

versity policy. This request is inde-

pendent of the Four-Year Firm re-

quest or any specific project re-

quest. If a firm has branch offices,

submit an SF330 for each specific

branch office interested in working

with the University.

QUESTIONS: Direct questions to

Tracy Aksamit at taksamit@nebra-

ska.edu

SF330 FORMS DUE: Submit

form and required information in

electronic format through the UNL

eBid system at: www.procur-

ement.unl.edu/ebid By 12:00 p.m.

CT on February 28, 2020

ZNEZ F8,15

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

January 28, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop

158 led the Council Members and

audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Mayor Clouse announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted on the wall of

the Council Chambers. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on January 28,

2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: Bruce Lear. City

Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-

ministrative personnel were also

present. Notice of the meeting had

been given according to law.

There was no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

There were no Public Hearings.

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Lear absent,

the following items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held January 14, 2020.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

1000bulbs.com $501.14 smcs;

AAA Rents $224.40 smcs; ABPA

Region 12 $85.00 smcs; Accucut

$446.20 smcs; Ace Hardware

$29.94 smcs; Ace Irrigation $40.96

smcs; Adobe $29.99 smcs; Ad-

vance Auto $63.92 smcs; Adve-

nutre Enterprises $150.00 smcs; Air

Burners $132,917.00 co; Alert Shirt

$486.24 smcs; ALI Express

$707.88 smcs; All Makes $2,469.27

smcs; Amax Contracting $614.40

smcs; Amazon $9,010.19 smcs,co;

American $2,553.29 smcs,co;

American Button Making $346.23

smcs; American Planning $738.00

smcs; Apple $11.99 smcs; Aramark

Uniform $603.25 smcs; Arrow Seed

$1,987.50 smcs; Ask Supply Co.

$2,274.49 smcs; Aurora Coop

$52.00 smcs; Auto Value $974.13

smcs; B&H Photo $2,688.90

smcs,co; Baird Holm $1,545.00

smcs; Baker & Taylor $3,518.70

smcs; Barco Municipal $977.44

smcs; Battery Junction $24.42

smcs; Baum Hydraulics $573.97

smcs; Baye,S $349.96 smcs; Bill's

Trailer $18.00 smcs; Black Eagle

Energy $66.76 smcs; Blackstone

$630.69 smcs; Blinds.com

$1,690.30 smcs; Blue to Gold

$349.00 smcs; BlueCross Blu-

eShield $92,004.66 smcs; Boss-

elman $5,233.80 smcs; Bosselman

Energy $1,316.88 smcs; Broadfoot

Sand & Gravel $455.00 smcs;

Brown,C $42.79 smcs; Bub-

blefactory $11.40 smcs; Buffalo

Outdoor $958.97 smcs; Buffalo

Wild Wings $52.36 smcs; Builders

$911.58 smcs; Butler,R $100.00

smcs; Camera Doctor $30.00

smcs; Candalwood Suites $96.00

smcs; Canva $3.00 smcs; Carquest

$1,012.98 smcs; Carrot Top

$455.68 smcs; Casey's $69.12

smcs; Cash Wa $942.51 smcs;

CBA Lighting $320.66 smcs; Cenex

$58.56 smcs; Center Point Publish-

ing $75.96 smcs; Central Hydraulic

$6,597.30 smcs; Central NE Bob-

cat $11,271.98 smcs; Chemserach

$307.00 smcs; Chesterman $94.00

smcs; Chicken Coop $50.00 smcs;

Cintas $196.41 smcs; City of Ky

$16,614.74 ps, smcs; City Plumb-

ing $522.72 smcs; CMH Interiors

$4,046.22 smcs; CNRA Parking

$30.00 smcs; Comm. Act. Part. Of

NE $12,290.43 smcs; Consolidated

Mgmt. $566.71 smcs; Construction

Rental $34.09 smcs; Control Yours

$200.00 smcs; Copycat $2,299.63

smcs; Core & Main $3,985.76

smcs; Crisis Systems $60.00 smcs;

Culligan $365.00 smcs; Cummins

$396.53 smcs; Custom Rental

$734.22 smcs; Cutter & Buck

$86.76 smcs; Dakan,M $445.18

smcs; Dakota Granite $131,464.00

co,smcs; Danburg,K $50.00 smcs;

Dashlane $240.00 smcs; Dawson

Public Power $19,769.52 smcs;

Dell $3,145.27 smcs,co; Demco

$136.77 smcs; Department of

Education $330.09 ps; Dethlefs,K

$6.15 smcs; DHHS Licensure

$115.00 smcs; Digicert $414.00 co;

Dish $205.77 smcs; Dmilaco

$1,512.00 smcs; Double J Plumb-

ing $644.33 smcs; Doud,R $431.98

smcs; Duluth Trading $365.05

smcs; Eakes $2,809.31 smcs;

Ecolab $80.26 smcs; Eileen's

$62.50 smcs; Elliott Equipment

$1,738.48 smcs; Emblem Authority

$846.85 smcs; EMC Insurance

$3,144.36 smcs; Enterprise

$177.80 smcs; ESO Solutions

$4,675.00 smcs; Eurofins

$1,280.00 smcs; Eyemed $895.10

smcs; Facebook $143.57 smcs;

airfield Inn $537.03 smcs; Farmers

Union $924.00 smcs; Fastenal

$668.73 smcs; Felsburg Holt &

Ullevig $6,035.00 smcs; Fieldstone

$19.99 co; Fire Safety Education

$117.00 smcs; Focke,C $2,463.55

smcs; Fort Ky Expo Fund

$1,000.00 smcs; Fred Pryor Career

Track $128.00 smcs; Frontier

$7,420.43 smcs; Gale $218.06

smcs; Galeton $771.48 smcs;

Gall's $362.38 smcs; Garrett Tires

$9,671.56 smcs; Gearcor $252.41

smcs; GI Physical Therapy $180.00

ps; Gison,T $15.00 smcs; Glatter,D

$50.00 smcs; Glendale Parade

$24.00 smcs; Go Daddy $204.00

smcs; Gottschalk,B $14.67 smcs;

Gracie University $1,790.00 smcs;

Graczyk Lawn $3,740.00 smcs;

Grainger $1,586.31 smcs; Great

Plains Uniforms $14,680.23 co;

H&H Auto Parts $960.00 smcs;

Hach $747.21 smcs; Hobby-Lobby

$223.79 smcs; Hogue $230.36

smcs; Holiday Inn $248.80 smcs;

Holmes $196.64 smcs; Home De-

pot $383.62 smcs; Hometown

Leasing $159.08 smcs; Humanities

Nebraska $75.00 smcs; ICMA Re-

tirement $6,958.19 ps; ID Security

Online $2,478.00 smcs; Intergrated

Security Sol. $10,499.00 smcs; In-

voice Home $5.00 smcs; IRS

$173,369.09 ps; Island Supply

Welding $1,756.50 smcs; Jack Le-

derman $179.99 smcs; Jack's

Samll Engines $133.88 smcs;

Jack's Uniform $1,446.01 smcs;

Jennifer Maker $19.00 smcs; JJ

Keller $132.20 smcs; Johnson

Service Co $786.25 smcs; John-

stone Supply $1,078.26 smcs;

Kanopy $1,216.00 smcs; Ky Ace

$262.33 smcs; Ky Chamber

Comm. $80.00 smcs; Ky Concrete

$1,126.72 smcs; Ky Crete & Block

$2,069.46 smcs,co; Ky Hub

$1,053.64 smcs; Ky Noon Rotary

$140.00 smcs; Ky Powersports

$2,644.94 smcs; Ky Towing & Re-

pair $300.00 smcs; Ky Visitors Bu-

reau $81,976.95 smcs; Ky Ware-

house $437.28 smcs; Ky Winlectric

$704.82 smcs,co; Kelly supply

$337.46 smcs; KOLN $600.00

smcs; Konica Minolta $1,203.54

smcs; Kramer,R $195.00 smcs;

Kreutzer Plumbling $1,024.20

smcs; Kussmaul $57.90 smcs; La-

bels Direct $1,549.58 smcs; Land-

mark Implement $4,726.98 smcs;

Lawson Products $978.36 smcs;

Leadsonline $3,227.00 smcs; Lear-

y,R $22.63 smcs; Librarica $907.35

smcs; Lion Group $586.34 smcs;

Lips Printing $535.22 smcs; LMC

Truck $1,419.52 smcs; Lockmobile

$173.20 smcs; M&J Signs

$1,134.18 smcs; Mac Tools $47.93

smcs; Macqueen Emergency

$603,786.00 co; Macqueen Equip-

ment $627.04 smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine Shop $1,463.73 smcs; Mas-

ter True Value $852.45 smcs;

Matheson $235.79 smcs; May,K

$50.00 smcs; Mead Lumber $12.39

smcs; Medina,D $13.40 smcs;

Menards $5,262.45 smcs; Merry-

man Perf. Arts Cent. $255.56 smcs;

Michael's $125.06 smcs; Microsoft

$74.89 smcs; Mid-NE Garage

Doors $150.00 smcs; Midwest

Connect $178.25 smcs; Midwest

Petroleum $1,381.50 smcs; Mid-

west Service & Sales $109.92

smcs; Midwest Turf $344.61 smcs;

Miller & Associates $435.00 smcs;

Miller Signs $240.00 smcs; Miller,D

$170.00 smcs; Milligan,C $50.00

smcs; Moonlight Embroidergy

$1,692.95 smcs; Municipal Supply

$14,153.51 smcs; NCL of Wiscon-

sin $325.94 smcs; NE Child Sup-

port Pmt $2,287.35 ps; NE Crane

$48.99 smcs; NE Dept of Revenue

$41,163.67 smcs; NE Exten-

sion-UNK Lincoln $50.00 smcs; NE

Floodplain $35.00 smcs; NE Library

Assn. $60.00 smcs; NE Library

Commission $1,189.76 smcs; NE

Machinery $171.22 smcs; NE

Safety $195.00 smcs; NE Supreme

Court Pubs. $104.70 smcs; NE

Truck Center $579.07 smcs; Ne

Turf Assn. $1,300.00 smcs; Nel-

son,C $100.00 smcs; Nelson,M

$195.00 smcs; Northern Safety

$115.43 smcs; Northwestern En-

ergy $10,280.76 smcs; O"Reilly

Auto $2,131.88 smcs; O'Bryan,D

$16.38 smcs; Officemax $1,133.88

smcs; Officenet $411.73 smcs;

Omaha Publishing $17.33 smcs;

Omni Chicago $293.52 smcs;

O'Reilly Auto $246.40 smcs;

Orscheln $1,075.13 smcs; OTC

Brands $47.85 smcs; Palace Hotel

$549.81 smcs; Paramount $242.61

smcs; Pennwell $89.00 smcs;

Penworthy Company $226.40

smcs; Pep Co $150.00 smcs;

Pitney Bowes $1,056.52 smcs;

Platte Valley Auto $432.84 smcs;

Platte Valley Comm. $2,125.25

smcs; Police Officers Assn. $9.00

smcs; Police One $495.00 smcs;

Pot O' Gold $230.00 smcs; Pres-

to-X $322.00 smcs; Prime Comm.

$1,890.50 smcs; Provantage

$354.99 smcs; Public Agency

$25.00 smcs; Quill $249.95 smcs;

R&R Repair $317.86 smcs;

Ransdell,A $7.50 smcs; Recorded

Books $260.60 smcs; Red Cross

$38.00 smcs; edman's Shoes

$184.44 smcs; Riekes Equipment

Co $1,605.53 smcs; Safe Slide

Restoration $1,750.00 co; Safelite

Autoglass $365.98 smcs; Safety

Products $49.06 smcs; Safety

Store $51.07 ps; Sahling Kenworth

$460.46 smcs; Sapp Brothers

$54,943.29 smcs; Scholastic

Education $245.00 smcs; Select

Sprayers $1,277.48 smcs; Sherwin

Williams $152.03 smcs; Shredding

Solutions $45.00 smcs; Silverstone

Group $5,005.75 smcs; Skala,B

$526.06 smcs; Skywest

$146,172.28 smcs; SOS Portable

Toilets $220.00 smcs; South Cen-

tral Diesel $1,759.46 smcs; Spec-

trum $917.07 smcs; Steel Toe

Shoes $180.48 smcs; Steinbrink's

$2,570.00 smcs; Stitch 3 $161.71

smcs; Stutsman Logistics

$1,647.00 smcs; Sunbelt Rentals

$34.90 smcs; Super Shine Auto

$78.50 smcs; Superion $1,197.00

smcs; Supply House $215.37

smcs; Target $21.40 smcs; Taxi

Service Chicago $120.60 smcs;

Thomson Reuters $84.53 smcs; Ti-

tan Machinery $154.34 smcs;

Tracfone $22.86 smcs; Tractor

Supply $399.18 smcs; Transunion

$110.30 smcs; Tri Co Equipment

$730.96 smcs; Tri-Co Glass

$132.10 smcs; Triple Crown Prod-

ucts $971.92 smcs; Tri-Tech Nat'l

Law $302.75 smcs; Turfco Direct

$95.10 smcs; Tyler Business

$132.20 smcs; Tyler Technologies

$481.25 co; Uber $24.11 smcs;

Union Bank & Trust $89,007.22 ps;

Unique Management Serv. $196.90

smcs; United $3,020.70 smcs;

UNK $10.00 smcs; UNL Agronomy

$720.00 smcs; Updraftplus.com

$30.00 co; UPS $29.78 smcs; USA

Comm. $174.85 smcs; USPS

$209.50 smcs; Vermont Systems

$218.75 smcs; Vinylgaurd $281.94

smcs; W.T. Cox $26.99 smcs; Wa-

l-Mart $1,000.14 smcs; Wands and

Whimsy $225.75 smcs; Water Link

$682.12 smcs; Water's Edge

Aquatic $4,555.00 smcs; Web

Netowrk $34.95 smcs; Wellness

Council of Amer. $97.20 ps;

Westheffer $302.56 smcs; Wilco

Life Insurance Co. $10.00 ps;

Windham Waponry $1,230.00

smcs; WPCI $157.50 ps;

Zimmerman Printers $179.50 smcs;

Zoro Tools $232.98 smcs; Payroll

Ending 01/18/2020 -- $483,976.87.

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $100.93 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set Feb-

ruary 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date

and time for hearing on those appli-

cations where applicable.

4. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the Cherry Avenue Pe-

destrian Bridge Replacement and

set the bid opening date for Febru-

ary 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

5. Approve the Plans and Speci-

fications for the 2020 Trail Restora-

tion and set the bid opening date

for February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-9

approving Application for Payment

No. 6 in the amount of $188,318.77

submitted by Midlands Contract-

ing, Inc. and approved by Miller &

Associates for 2019 Part 1 Im-

provements; Younes Center Sixth

Addition for the construction of

water and sewer infrastructure (Bid

A).

7. Adopt Resolution No.

2020-10 approving Change Order

No. 2 showing an increase in the

amount of $171,000.75 submitted

by Blessing Construction and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

2019 Part 2 Improvements for the

construction of Patriot Industrial

Park consisting of Paving Improve-

ment District No. 2019-998.

8. Accept the bids received for

the 2020 Sidewalk ADA Improve-

ments (also known as Community

Development Block Grant funded

Sidewalk Replacement Project;

Phase 2) for the project area of 2nd

Avenue to 5th Avenue and 16th

Street to 22nd Street and adopt

Resolution No. 2020-11 awarding

the bid to GD Concrete Construc-

tion Inc. in the amount of

$399,150.00.

9. Authorize the Mayor to exe-

cute a Partial Release of Easement

for several easements that were in-

cluded in the Instruments but were

not plotted for property described

as: Lot 1, Block Two, Piper Subdi-

vision, part of the Northeast Quar-

ter of the Southwest Quarter, the

Northwest Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter, Part of Government Lot 1

and part of Government Lot 4, Sec-

tion 28, Township 9 North, Range

15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; AND a tract be-

ing part of Tract C in the Midway

Industrial District, Kearney Air Field,

located in the South Half of Section

28, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; AND a tract of

land in the South Half of Section

28, Township 9 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska; AND a tract of

land located in Tract C in the Mid-

way Industrial District, Kearney Air

Field, which tract lies in the South

Half of Section 28, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;

AND a tract of land being part of

Government Lot 2 and part of Gov-

ernment Lot 3 located in the South-

west Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 28, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

and approve Resolution No.

2020-12.

10. Approve the Easement

Agreement between the City of

Kearney and Ace Irrigation and

Manufacturing Company agreeing

to terms on various easements sur-

rounding the Ace Irrigation and

Manufacturing Company property

located at 4740 East 39th Street

and adopt Resolution No. 2020-13.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

By majority vote, Lear absent,

suspended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8395 amending several sec-

tions of Chapter 5 "Health and

Sanitation" of the City Code includ-

ing: Section 5-408 "Generally;

Service of Notice" of Article 4

"Nuisances"; Section 5-605

"Weeds; Removal of Weeds by

City; Authorization" of Article 6

"Weeds" and Section 5-606

"Weeds; Removal of Weeds by

City; Maintenance After Initial Cutt-

ing" of Article 6 "Weeds" by

amending code enforcement notifi-

cation procedures for properties in

violation of the City's weed nui-

sance codes to be in accordance

with Nebraska Revised Statute

16-230 on first reading by number

only. Ordinance No. 8395 was

read by number. By majority vote,

Lear absent, Ordinance No. 8395

was passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, Lear absent, granted per-

mission to pay the Open Account

Claim in the amount of $90,789.25

to Nebraska Public Power District.

By majority vote, Lear absent,

Council adjourned into closed ses-

sion at 5:31 p.m. for the protection

of the public interest to discuss

possible litigation matters. Mayor

Clouse restated the purpose for the

closed session is for the protection

of the public interest to discuss

possible litigation matters. Accord-

ing to law, the Council has the op-

tion to reconvene back into open

session and may take any formal

action it deems appropriate. By

majority vote, Lear absent, Council

reconvened in regular session at

6:10 p.m.

By majority vote, Lear absent,

Council adjourned at 6:10 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ F8,t1

NOTICE

 

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (PRRIP) will be

accepting public comments from

February 18th to February 28th,

2020.

This period is intended to allow

the public an opportunity to provide

feedback on the Platte River Rec-

reation Access Program providing

outdoor recreation opportunities on

PRRIP owned lands from Lexington

to Grand Island.

Written comments may be sent

to the following address. Attention:

Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-

ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,

Kearney, NE. 68845.

ZNEZ F7,8,14,15

LEGAL NOTICE

PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto Olsen

Demolition

LOCATION: 2508 12th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68849

PROJECT NO.: 12411

BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,

March 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CT

University of Nebraska,

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

Bid Proposals shall be emailed to

12411_Bid_Proposals@docs.

e-builder.net

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

February 18, 2020, 2:00 PM CT

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Friday, March 6, 2020,

12:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

12411_Bidder_Questions@docs.

e-builder.net prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Monday, February 10, 2020

https://tinyurl.com/

OttoOlsenDemoliton

ZNEZ F8,12,15

