LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR: Architectural/E-
ngineering Firms submission for the
2020 List of Certified A/E Firms,
Federal Standard Form 330
(SF330), Architect-Engineer Qualifi-
cations, Part II - General Qualifica-
tions
APPLICABLE TO: University of
Nebraska System
REQUEST NO.: 00007
INVITATION NO.: 3218-20-8110
DESCRIPTION: The University
of Nebraska is updating its list of
certified Architectural and Engi-
neering firms pursuant to university
policy RP-6.3.2. Firms interested
in being pre-certified for University
consulting work should submit: 1)
an electronic copy of their SF330
Part II, PAGE 6 ONLY, website link:
v/Forms/TrackForm/32994 ; 2) firm
name, contact and other related in-
formation requested in the UNL
eBid system. This information will
be used to certify architectural and
engineering firms pursuant to uni-
versity policy. This request is inde-
pendent of the Four-Year Firm re-
quest or any specific project re-
quest. If a firm has branch offices,
submit an SF330 for each specific
branch office interested in working
with the University.
QUESTIONS: Direct questions to
Tracy Aksamit at taksamit@nebra-
SF330 FORMS DUE: Submit
form and required information in
electronic format through the UNL
eBid system at: www.procur-
ement.unl.edu/ebid By 12:00 p.m.
CT on February 28, 2020
ZNEZ F8,15
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
January 28, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Mayor Clouse announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on January 28,
2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: Bruce Lear. City
Clerk recorded the minutes. Ad-
ministrative personnel were also
present. Notice of the meeting had
been given according to law.
There was no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
There were no Public Hearings.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Lear absent,
the following items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held January 14, 2020.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
1000bulbs.com $501.14 smcs;
AAA Rents $224.40 smcs; ABPA
Region 12 $85.00 smcs; Accucut
$446.20 smcs; Ace Hardware
$29.94 smcs; Ace Irrigation $40.96
smcs; Adobe $29.99 smcs; Ad-
vance Auto $63.92 smcs; Adve-
nutre Enterprises $150.00 smcs; Air
Burners $132,917.00 co; Alert Shirt
$486.24 smcs; ALI Express
$707.88 smcs; All Makes $2,469.27
smcs; Amax Contracting $614.40
smcs; Amazon $9,010.19 smcs,co;
American $2,553.29 smcs,co;
American Button Making $346.23
smcs; American Planning $738.00
smcs; Apple $11.99 smcs; Aramark
Uniform $603.25 smcs; Arrow Seed
$1,987.50 smcs; Ask Supply Co.
$2,274.49 smcs; Aurora Coop
$52.00 smcs; Auto Value $974.13
smcs; B&H Photo $2,688.90
smcs,co; Baird Holm $1,545.00
smcs; Baker & Taylor $3,518.70
smcs; Barco Municipal $977.44
smcs; Battery Junction $24.42
smcs; Baum Hydraulics $573.97
smcs; Baye,S $349.96 smcs; Bill's
Trailer $18.00 smcs; Black Eagle
Energy $66.76 smcs; Blackstone
$630.69 smcs; Blinds.com
$1,690.30 smcs; Blue to Gold
$349.00 smcs; BlueCross Blu-
eShield $92,004.66 smcs; Boss-
elman $5,233.80 smcs; Bosselman
Energy $1,316.88 smcs; Broadfoot
Sand & Gravel $455.00 smcs;
Brown,C $42.79 smcs; Bub-
blefactory $11.40 smcs; Buffalo
Outdoor $958.97 smcs; Buffalo
Wild Wings $52.36 smcs; Builders
$911.58 smcs; Butler,R $100.00
smcs; Camera Doctor $30.00
smcs; Candalwood Suites $96.00
smcs; Canva $3.00 smcs; Carquest
$1,012.98 smcs; Carrot Top
$455.68 smcs; Casey's $69.12
smcs; Cash Wa $942.51 smcs;
CBA Lighting $320.66 smcs; Cenex
$58.56 smcs; Center Point Publish-
ing $75.96 smcs; Central Hydraulic
$6,597.30 smcs; Central NE Bob-
cat $11,271.98 smcs; Chemserach
$307.00 smcs; Chesterman $94.00
smcs; Chicken Coop $50.00 smcs;
Cintas $196.41 smcs; City of Ky
$16,614.74 ps, smcs; City Plumb-
ing $522.72 smcs; CMH Interiors
$4,046.22 smcs; CNRA Parking
$30.00 smcs; Comm. Act. Part. Of
NE $12,290.43 smcs; Consolidated
Mgmt. $566.71 smcs; Construction
Rental $34.09 smcs; Control Yours
$200.00 smcs; Copycat $2,299.63
smcs; Core & Main $3,985.76
smcs; Crisis Systems $60.00 smcs;
Culligan $365.00 smcs; Cummins
$396.53 smcs; Custom Rental
$734.22 smcs; Cutter & Buck
$86.76 smcs; Dakan,M $445.18
smcs; Dakota Granite $131,464.00
co,smcs; Danburg,K $50.00 smcs;
Dashlane $240.00 smcs; Dawson
Public Power $19,769.52 smcs;
Dell $3,145.27 smcs,co; Demco
$136.77 smcs; Department of
Education $330.09 ps; Dethlefs,K
$6.15 smcs; DHHS Licensure
$115.00 smcs; Digicert $414.00 co;
Dish $205.77 smcs; Dmilaco
$1,512.00 smcs; Double J Plumb-
ing $644.33 smcs; Doud,R $431.98
smcs; Duluth Trading $365.05
smcs; Eakes $2,809.31 smcs;
Ecolab $80.26 smcs; Eileen's
$62.50 smcs; Elliott Equipment
$1,738.48 smcs; Emblem Authority
$846.85 smcs; EMC Insurance
$3,144.36 smcs; Enterprise
$177.80 smcs; ESO Solutions
$4,675.00 smcs; Eurofins
$1,280.00 smcs; Eyemed $895.10
smcs; Facebook $143.57 smcs;
airfield Inn $537.03 smcs; Farmers
Union $924.00 smcs; Fastenal
$668.73 smcs; Felsburg Holt &
Ullevig $6,035.00 smcs; Fieldstone
$19.99 co; Fire Safety Education
$117.00 smcs; Focke,C $2,463.55
smcs; Fort Ky Expo Fund
$1,000.00 smcs; Fred Pryor Career
Track $128.00 smcs; Frontier
$7,420.43 smcs; Gale $218.06
smcs; Galeton $771.48 smcs;
Gall's $362.38 smcs; Garrett Tires
$9,671.56 smcs; Gearcor $252.41
smcs; GI Physical Therapy $180.00
ps; Gison,T $15.00 smcs; Glatter,D
$50.00 smcs; Glendale Parade
$24.00 smcs; Go Daddy $204.00
smcs; Gottschalk,B $14.67 smcs;
Gracie University $1,790.00 smcs;
Graczyk Lawn $3,740.00 smcs;
Grainger $1,586.31 smcs; Great
Plains Uniforms $14,680.23 co;
H&H Auto Parts $960.00 smcs;
Hach $747.21 smcs; Hobby-Lobby
$223.79 smcs; Hogue $230.36
smcs; Holiday Inn $248.80 smcs;
Holmes $196.64 smcs; Home De-
pot $383.62 smcs; Hometown
Leasing $159.08 smcs; Humanities
Nebraska $75.00 smcs; ICMA Re-
tirement $6,958.19 ps; ID Security
Online $2,478.00 smcs; Intergrated
Security Sol. $10,499.00 smcs; In-
voice Home $5.00 smcs; IRS
$173,369.09 ps; Island Supply
Welding $1,756.50 smcs; Jack Le-
derman $179.99 smcs; Jack's
Samll Engines $133.88 smcs;
Jack's Uniform $1,446.01 smcs;
Jennifer Maker $19.00 smcs; JJ
Keller $132.20 smcs; Johnson
Service Co $786.25 smcs; John-
stone Supply $1,078.26 smcs;
Kanopy $1,216.00 smcs; Ky Ace
$262.33 smcs; Ky Chamber
Comm. $80.00 smcs; Ky Concrete
$1,126.72 smcs; Ky Crete & Block
$2,069.46 smcs,co; Ky Hub
$1,053.64 smcs; Ky Noon Rotary
$140.00 smcs; Ky Powersports
$2,644.94 smcs; Ky Towing & Re-
pair $300.00 smcs; Ky Visitors Bu-
reau $81,976.95 smcs; Ky Ware-
house $437.28 smcs; Ky Winlectric
$704.82 smcs,co; Kelly supply
$337.46 smcs; KOLN $600.00
smcs; Konica Minolta $1,203.54
smcs; Kramer,R $195.00 smcs;
Kreutzer Plumbling $1,024.20
smcs; Kussmaul $57.90 smcs; La-
bels Direct $1,549.58 smcs; Land-
mark Implement $4,726.98 smcs;
Lawson Products $978.36 smcs;
Leadsonline $3,227.00 smcs; Lear-
y,R $22.63 smcs; Librarica $907.35
smcs; Lion Group $586.34 smcs;
Lips Printing $535.22 smcs; LMC
Truck $1,419.52 smcs; Lockmobile
$173.20 smcs; M&J Signs
$1,134.18 smcs; Mac Tools $47.93
smcs; Macqueen Emergency
$603,786.00 co; Macqueen Equip-
ment $627.04 smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine Shop $1,463.73 smcs; Mas-
ter True Value $852.45 smcs;
Matheson $235.79 smcs; May,K
$50.00 smcs; Mead Lumber $12.39
smcs; Medina,D $13.40 smcs;
Menards $5,262.45 smcs; Merry-
man Perf. Arts Cent. $255.56 smcs;
Michael's $125.06 smcs; Microsoft
$74.89 smcs; Mid-NE Garage
Doors $150.00 smcs; Midwest
Connect $178.25 smcs; Midwest
Petroleum $1,381.50 smcs; Mid-
west Service & Sales $109.92
smcs; Midwest Turf $344.61 smcs;
Miller & Associates $435.00 smcs;
Miller Signs $240.00 smcs; Miller,D
$170.00 smcs; Milligan,C $50.00
smcs; Moonlight Embroidergy
$1,692.95 smcs; Municipal Supply
$14,153.51 smcs; NCL of Wiscon-
sin $325.94 smcs; NE Child Sup-
port Pmt $2,287.35 ps; NE Crane
$48.99 smcs; NE Dept of Revenue
$41,163.67 smcs; NE Exten-
sion-UNK Lincoln $50.00 smcs; NE
Floodplain $35.00 smcs; NE Library
Assn. $60.00 smcs; NE Library
Commission $1,189.76 smcs; NE
Machinery $171.22 smcs; NE
Safety $195.00 smcs; NE Supreme
Court Pubs. $104.70 smcs; NE
Truck Center $579.07 smcs; Ne
Turf Assn. $1,300.00 smcs; Nel-
son,C $100.00 smcs; Nelson,M
$195.00 smcs; Northern Safety
$115.43 smcs; Northwestern En-
ergy $10,280.76 smcs; O"Reilly
Auto $2,131.88 smcs; O'Bryan,D
$16.38 smcs; Officemax $1,133.88
smcs; Officenet $411.73 smcs;
Omaha Publishing $17.33 smcs;
Omni Chicago $293.52 smcs;
O'Reilly Auto $246.40 smcs;
Orscheln $1,075.13 smcs; OTC
Brands $47.85 smcs; Palace Hotel
$549.81 smcs; Paramount $242.61
smcs; Pennwell $89.00 smcs;
Penworthy Company $226.40
smcs; Pep Co $150.00 smcs;
Pitney Bowes $1,056.52 smcs;
Platte Valley Auto $432.84 smcs;
Platte Valley Comm. $2,125.25
smcs; Police Officers Assn. $9.00
smcs; Police One $495.00 smcs;
Pot O' Gold $230.00 smcs; Pres-
to-X $322.00 smcs; Prime Comm.
$1,890.50 smcs; Provantage
$354.99 smcs; Public Agency
$25.00 smcs; Quill $249.95 smcs;
R&R Repair $317.86 smcs;
Ransdell,A $7.50 smcs; Recorded
Books $260.60 smcs; Red Cross
$38.00 smcs; edman's Shoes
$184.44 smcs; Riekes Equipment
Co $1,605.53 smcs; Safe Slide
Restoration $1,750.00 co; Safelite
Autoglass $365.98 smcs; Safety
Products $49.06 smcs; Safety
Store $51.07 ps; Sahling Kenworth
$460.46 smcs; Sapp Brothers
$54,943.29 smcs; Scholastic
Education $245.00 smcs; Select
Sprayers $1,277.48 smcs; Sherwin
Williams $152.03 smcs; Shredding
Solutions $45.00 smcs; Silverstone
Group $5,005.75 smcs; Skala,B
$526.06 smcs; Skywest
$146,172.28 smcs; SOS Portable
Toilets $220.00 smcs; South Cen-
tral Diesel $1,759.46 smcs; Spec-
trum $917.07 smcs; Steel Toe
Shoes $180.48 smcs; Steinbrink's
$2,570.00 smcs; Stitch 3 $161.71
smcs; Stutsman Logistics
$1,647.00 smcs; Sunbelt Rentals
$34.90 smcs; Super Shine Auto
$78.50 smcs; Superion $1,197.00
smcs; Supply House $215.37
smcs; Target $21.40 smcs; Taxi
Service Chicago $120.60 smcs;
Thomson Reuters $84.53 smcs; Ti-
tan Machinery $154.34 smcs;
Tracfone $22.86 smcs; Tractor
Supply $399.18 smcs; Transunion
$110.30 smcs; Tri Co Equipment
$730.96 smcs; Tri-Co Glass
$132.10 smcs; Triple Crown Prod-
ucts $971.92 smcs; Tri-Tech Nat'l
Law $302.75 smcs; Turfco Direct
$95.10 smcs; Tyler Business
$132.20 smcs; Tyler Technologies
$481.25 co; Uber $24.11 smcs;
Union Bank & Trust $89,007.22 ps;
Unique Management Serv. $196.90
smcs; United $3,020.70 smcs;
UNK $10.00 smcs; UNL Agronomy
$720.00 smcs; Updraftplus.com
$30.00 co; UPS $29.78 smcs; USA
Comm. $174.85 smcs; USPS
$209.50 smcs; Vermont Systems
$218.75 smcs; Vinylgaurd $281.94
smcs; W.T. Cox $26.99 smcs; Wa-
l-Mart $1,000.14 smcs; Wands and
Whimsy $225.75 smcs; Water Link
$682.12 smcs; Water's Edge
Aquatic $4,555.00 smcs; Web
Netowrk $34.95 smcs; Wellness
Council of Amer. $97.20 ps;
Westheffer $302.56 smcs; Wilco
Life Insurance Co. $10.00 ps;
Windham Waponry $1,230.00
smcs; WPCI $157.50 ps;
Zimmerman Printers $179.50 smcs;
Zoro Tools $232.98 smcs; Payroll
Ending 01/18/2020 -- $483,976.87.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $100.93 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Feb-
ruary 11, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date
and time for hearing on those appli-
cations where applicable.
4. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the Cherry Avenue Pe-
destrian Bridge Replacement and
set the bid opening date for Febru-
ary 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
5. Approve the Plans and Speci-
fications for the 2020 Trail Restora-
tion and set the bid opening date
for February 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-9
approving Application for Payment
No. 6 in the amount of $188,318.77
submitted by Midlands Contract-
ing, Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2019 Part 1 Im-
provements; Younes Center Sixth
Addition for the construction of
water and sewer infrastructure (Bid
A).
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-10 approving Change Order
No. 2 showing an increase in the
amount of $171,000.75 submitted
by Blessing Construction and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
2019 Part 2 Improvements for the
construction of Patriot Industrial
Park consisting of Paving Improve-
ment District No. 2019-998.
8. Accept the bids received for
the 2020 Sidewalk ADA Improve-
ments (also known as Community
Development Block Grant funded
Sidewalk Replacement Project;
Phase 2) for the project area of 2nd
Avenue to 5th Avenue and 16th
Street to 22nd Street and adopt
Resolution No. 2020-11 awarding
the bid to GD Concrete Construc-
tion Inc. in the amount of
$399,150.00.
9. Authorize the Mayor to exe-
cute a Partial Release of Easement
for several easements that were in-
cluded in the Instruments but were
not plotted for property described
as: Lot 1, Block Two, Piper Subdi-
vision, part of the Northeast Quar-
ter of the Southwest Quarter, the
Northwest Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter, Part of Government Lot 1
and part of Government Lot 4, Sec-
tion 28, Township 9 North, Range
15 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; AND a tract be-
ing part of Tract C in the Midway
Industrial District, Kearney Air Field,
located in the South Half of Section
28, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; AND a tract of
land in the South Half of Section
28, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska; AND a tract of
land located in Tract C in the Mid-
way Industrial District, Kearney Air
Field, which tract lies in the South
Half of Section 28, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska;
AND a tract of land being part of
Government Lot 2 and part of Gov-
ernment Lot 3 located in the South-
west Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 28, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
and approve Resolution No.
2020-12.
10. Approve the Easement
Agreement between the City of
Kearney and Ace Irrigation and
Manufacturing Company agreeing
to terms on various easements sur-
rounding the Ace Irrigation and
Manufacturing Company property
located at 4740 East 39th Street
and adopt Resolution No. 2020-13.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
By majority vote, Lear absent,
suspended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8395 amending several sec-
tions of Chapter 5 "Health and
Sanitation" of the City Code includ-
ing: Section 5-408 "Generally;
Service of Notice" of Article 4
"Nuisances"; Section 5-605
"Weeds; Removal of Weeds by
City; Authorization" of Article 6
"Weeds" and Section 5-606
"Weeds; Removal of Weeds by
City; Maintenance After Initial Cutt-
ing" of Article 6 "Weeds" by
amending code enforcement notifi-
cation procedures for properties in
violation of the City's weed nui-
sance codes to be in accordance
with Nebraska Revised Statute
16-230 on first reading by number
only. Ordinance No. 8395 was
read by number. By majority vote,
Lear absent, Ordinance No. 8395
was passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. By a 3 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, Lear absent, granted per-
mission to pay the Open Account
Claim in the amount of $90,789.25
to Nebraska Public Power District.
By majority vote, Lear absent,
Council adjourned into closed ses-
sion at 5:31 p.m. for the protection
of the public interest to discuss
possible litigation matters. Mayor
Clouse restated the purpose for the
closed session is for the protection
of the public interest to discuss
possible litigation matters. Accord-
ing to law, the Council has the op-
tion to reconvene back into open
session and may take any formal
action it deems appropriate. By
majority vote, Lear absent, Council
reconvened in regular session at
6:10 p.m.
By majority vote, Lear absent,
Council adjourned at 6:10 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ F8,t1
NOTICE
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (PRRIP) will be
accepting public comments from
February 18th to February 28th,
2020.
This period is intended to allow
the public an opportunity to provide
feedback on the Platte River Rec-
reation Access Program providing
outdoor recreation opportunities on
PRRIP owned lands from Lexington
to Grand Island.
Written comments may be sent
to the following address. Attention:
Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-
ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,
Kearney, NE. 68845.
ZNEZ F7,8,14,15
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto Olsen
Demolition
LOCATION: 2508 12th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68849
PROJECT NO.: 12411
BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,
March 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CT
University of Nebraska,
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
Bid Proposals shall be emailed to
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
February 18, 2020, 2:00 PM CT
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Friday, March 6, 2020,
12:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
e-builder.net prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Monday, February 10, 2020
OttoOlsenDemoliton
ZNEZ F8,12,15