REVISED NOTICE
OF PUBLIC COMMENT
2020 – 2024 Combined
State Plan for Nebraska’s
Workforce System
The Nebraska Departments of
Education, Health and Human Ser-
vices, and Labor and the Nebraska
Commission for the Blind and Visu-
ally Impaired are re-releasing a
draft of the Combined State Plan in
compliance with the Workforce In-
novation and Opportunity Act. On
January 30, 2020, it was an-
nounced that public comment on
the draft is requested during the
30-day period beginning January
30, 2020 and ending February 29,
2020. The re-released draft is ac-
cessible at https://tinyurl.com/N-
ebraskaStatePlan.
Comments on the draft may be
submitted by email to ndo-
l.wioa_policy@nebraska.gov or in
writing to the attention of the State
WIOA Team, Office of Employment
and Training, Nebraska Department
of Labor, 550 South 16th Street,
Lincoln, NE 68508. Comments
may also be submitted during a
public hearing, which will be held
on February 10, 2020 at 2p CST at
the Nebraska VR Program offices
located at 3901 North 27th Street,
Lincoln, NE 68521. This hearing
will be broadcasted simultaneously
at the following Nebraska VR Pro-
gram locations across the state
through interactive video confer-
encing:
Columbus – 3100 23rd Street,
Suite 5
Fremont – 827 North D Street
Grand Island – 203 E. Stolley Park
Road, Suite B
Kearney – 315 W 60th Street,
Suite 400
Lincoln – 3901 N. 27th Street,
Suite 6
Norfolk – 1212 Benjamin Ave
North Platte – 200 South Silber,
Bldg, 2
Omaha – 1313 Farnam on the Mall
Omaha – 12011 Q Street
Scottsbluff – 505A Broadway,
Suite 500
Auxiliary aids and services are
available upon request to individu-
als with disabilities. Equal Oppor-
tunity Employer/Program TDD:
800.833.7352. If accommodations
are needed, please contact Lindsey
Sullivan at 402.471.9828.
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Planning Commis-
sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on
February 21, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by Lean
Brandt for Countryside Mobile
Park, LLC, c/o Lean Brandt to re-
zone from District R-1, Urban Resi-
dential Single-Family District (Low
Density) to District R-2, Urban Res-
idential Mixed-Density District for
property described as Lot 1422,
Original Town of Kearney Junction,
now the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (1524 Avenue
C).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on
March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL
TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,
NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 28th day of January,
2020.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 28th day of Janaury,
2020, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed. Witness
my hand and notarial seal the day
and year last above written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose
registered agent is Shannon
Poggendorf and registered office is
1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was formed on
December 19, 2019 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 1,000 shares of
capital stock. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Thomas
E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific St., Ste.
200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
