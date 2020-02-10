 

REVISED NOTICE

OF PUBLIC COMMENT

2020 – 2024 Combined

State Plan for Nebraska’s

Workforce System

 

The Nebraska Departments of

Education, Health and Human Ser-

vices, and Labor and the Nebraska

Commission for the Blind and Visu-

ally Impaired are re-releasing a

draft of the Combined State Plan in

compliance with the Workforce In-

novation and Opportunity Act. On

January 30, 2020, it was an-

nounced that public comment on

the draft is requested during the

30-day period beginning January

30, 2020 and ending February 29,

2020. The re-released draft is ac-

cessible at https://tinyurl.com/N-

ebraskaStatePlan.

Comments on the draft may be

submitted by email to ndo-

l.wioa_policy@nebraska.gov or in

writing to the attention of the State

WIOA Team, Office of Employment

and Training, Nebraska Department

of Labor, 550 South 16th Street,

Lincoln, NE 68508. Comments

may also be submitted during a

public hearing, which will be held

on February 10, 2020 at 2p CST at

the Nebraska VR Program offices

located at 3901 North 27th Street,

Lincoln, NE 68521. This hearing

will be broadcasted simultaneously

at the following Nebraska VR Pro-

gram locations across the state

through interactive video confer-

encing:

Columbus – 3100 23rd Street,

Suite 5

Fremont – 827 North D Street

Grand Island – 203 E. Stolley Park

Road, Suite B

Kearney – 315 W 60th Street,

Suite 400

Lincoln – 3901 N. 27th Street,

Suite 6

Norfolk – 1212 Benjamin Ave

North Platte – 200 South Silber,

Bldg, 2

Omaha – 1313 Farnam on the Mall

Omaha – 12011 Q Street

Scottsbluff – 505A Broadway,

Suite 500

Auxiliary aids and services are

available upon request to individu-

als with disabilities. Equal Oppor-

tunity Employer/Program TDD:

800.833.7352. If accommodations

are needed, please contact Lindsey

Sullivan at 402.471.9828.

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Planning Commis-

sion of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska will be held at 9:00 a.m. on

February 21, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by Lean

Brandt for Countryside Mobile

Park, LLC, c/o Lean Brandt to re-

zone from District R-1, Urban Resi-

dential Single-Family District (Low

Density) to District R-2, Urban Res-

idential Mixed-Density District for

property described as Lot 1422,

Original Town of Kearney Junction,

now the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (1524 Avenue

C).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on

March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL

TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,

NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 28th day of January,

2020.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 28th day of Janaury,

2020, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed. Witness

my hand and notarial seal the day

and year last above written.

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose

registered agent is Shannon

Poggendorf and registered office is

1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was formed on

December 19, 2019 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 1,000 shares of

capital stock. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Thomas

E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific St., Ste.

200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

