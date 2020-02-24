NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
APrime Services, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The initial designated
office of the company in the state of
Nebraska is 9580 Lindsay Rd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. 68845. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Nebraska Registered
Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,
Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.
The general nature of the busi-
ness is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of APrime Services, LLC com-
menced business on February 5,
2020, and its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its members.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF
JCB ENTERPRISES, INC.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
JCB Enterprises, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 2402 2nd Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are:
Charles W. Becker, 2402 2nd Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
1000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Charles W. Becker
2402 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on
March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL
TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,
NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 28th day of January,
2020.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 28th day of Janaury,
2020, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed. Witness
my hand and notarial seal the day
and year last above written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023
NOTICE
The March business meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District is scheduled for
March 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the
Rodeway Inn located at 420 Broad-
way Street, Holdrege, NE. A current
agenda is available at the office of
the Assistant Secretary at District
Headquarters, 415 Lincoln St., Hol-
drege, NE or online at
NOTICE OF VACANCY
Due to a death, the Board of
Governors is seeking qualified ap-
plicants to represent Central Com-
munity College District 2, which en-
compasses Dawson, Furnas, Gos-
per, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps
counties in their entirety. From Buf-
falo County, the following pre-
cincts: Armada, Divide, Elm Creek,
Grant, Harrison, Logan, Loup,
Odessa, Riverdale, Rusco, Sartaria
and Scott.
Registered voters living in the
election district who are interested
in serving on the Board of Gover-
nors should send a letter of interest
and resume to:
Board Member Search
Central Community College
P.O. Box 4903
Grand Island, NE 68802-4903
Email notification will also be ac-
cepted to jransom@cccneb.edu,
please ensure acknowledgment of
electronic receipt.
Letters or email must be received
by March 12, 2020. Interviews will
be conducted March 16-18, 2020,
in Kearney. For additional informa-
tion, contact the office of the pres-
ident at (308) 398-7301.
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose
registered agent is Shannon
Poggendorf and registered office is
1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was formed on
December 19, 2019 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 1,000 shares of
capital stock. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Thomas
E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific St., Ste.
200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Gayle
Norman the contents of unit #C48.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Wednesday February 26,
2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."
CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Annual Membership Meeting
For Western United Mutual Insur-
ance Association of Wilber, NE will
be held on Tuesday, March 10,
2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the American
Legion park building, in Wilber, NE.
Kenneth V. Ripa,
Secretary/Treasurer
