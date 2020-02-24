 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

APrime Services, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state of

Nebraska is 9580 Lindsay Rd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Nebraska Registered

Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,

Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.

The general nature of the busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of APrime Services, LLC com-

menced business on February 5,

2020, and its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF

JCB ENTERPRISES, INC.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

JCB Enterprises, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 2402 2nd Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are:

Charles W. Becker, 2402 2nd Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

1000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Charles W. Becker

2402 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on

March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL

TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,

NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 28th day of January,

2020.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 28th day of Janaury,

2020, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed. Witness

my hand and notarial seal the day

and year last above written.

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023

NOTICE

 

The March business meeting of

the Board of Directors of The Cen-

tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-

gation District is scheduled for

March 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the

Rodeway Inn located at 420 Broad-

way Street, Holdrege, NE. A current

agenda is available at the office of

the Assistant Secretary at District

Headquarters, 415 Lincoln St., Hol-

drege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

NOTICE OF VACANCY

 

Due to a death, the Board of

Governors is seeking qualified ap-

plicants to represent Central Com-

munity College District 2, which en-

compasses Dawson, Furnas, Gos-

per, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps

counties in their entirety. From Buf-

falo County, the following pre-

cincts: Armada, Divide, Elm Creek,

Grant, Harrison, Logan, Loup,

Odessa, Riverdale, Rusco, Sartaria

and Scott.

Registered voters living in the

election district who are interested

in serving on the Board of Gover-

nors should send a letter of interest

and resume to:

Board Member Search

Central Community College

P.O. Box 4903

Grand Island, NE 68802-4903

Email notification will also be ac-

cepted to jransom@cccneb.edu,

please ensure acknowledgment of

electronic receipt.

Letters or email must be received

by March 12, 2020. Interviews will

be conducted March 16-18, 2020,

in Kearney. For additional informa-

tion, contact the office of the pres-

ident at (308) 398-7301.

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose

registered agent is Shannon

Poggendorf and registered office is

1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was formed on

December 19, 2019 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 1,000 shares of

capital stock. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Thomas

E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific St., Ste.

200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Gayle

Norman the contents of unit #C48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Wednesday February 26,

2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."

CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The Annual Membership Meeting

For Western United Mutual Insur-

ance Association of Wilber, NE will

be held on Tuesday, March 10,

2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the American

Legion park building, in Wilber, NE.

Kenneth V. Ripa,

Secretary/Treasurer

