NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CENTRAL NEBRASKA TRUCK
AND TRAILER REPAIR, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Central Nebraska
Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC under
the "Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act", with its desig-
nated office at 603 W. 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Orman Killion, 603
W. 22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of Central Nebraska Truck and
Trailer Repair, LLC commenced on
January 16, 2020, and its affairs
shall be conducted by its members.
Dated: February 7, 2020.
Lee Greenwald, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LOHAWK, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Lohawk, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
5804 1ST Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Na-
than T. Bruner, 5804 1ST Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847. Mohawk, LLC
commenced business on January
16, 2020, and the general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business not prohibited by
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Pros-
tate Health Academy, LLC has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
designated office of the company
in the state of Nebraska is 123
West 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847.
The name and address of the regis-
tered agent is Garrett Pohlman, 123
West 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted by the company is
any and all lawful activities for
which the Limited Liability Com-
pany is formed. The Certificate of
Organization was filed with the
State of Nebraska on January 31st,
2020.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Pros-
tate Health Podcast, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The initial des-
ignated office of the company in
the state of Nebraska is 123 West
31st St, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Garrett Pohlman, 123 West
31st St, Kearney, NE 68847. The
general nature of the business to
be transacted by the company is
any and all lawful activities for
which the Limited Liability Com-
pany is formed. The Certificate of
Organization was filed with the
State of Nebraska on January 31st,
2020.
NOTICE
Request for CM
at Risk Services
Kearney Public Schools
320 West 24th Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
The District is seeking construc-
tion firms to submit qualifications
for the position of construction
manager at risk for a building reno-
vation project. The request for
qualifications may be obtained by
contacting Chris Nelson at
NOTICE
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020,
in the Cedar/Fir rooms at the Hast-
ings Campus, East Highway 6,
Hastings, NE. A work session will
be held at 11:00 am prior to the
meeting. The agenda for the meet-
ing, which will include public par-
ticipation, shall be kept continually
current, shall be readily available
for public inspection at the office of
the College President, 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and
posted on the College Website:
http://cccneb.novusagenda.com/-
agendapublic. A live video stream
of the meeting can be viewed at
NOTICE OF HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, February 25,
2020, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a request
to consider recommendation of
amendments to the Buffalo County
Subdivision Regulations previously
adopted by Buffalo County. Said
meeting will be open to the public
and all interested parties are invited
to attend and offer testimony. Ac-
commodations for the disabled are
available upon request. Please
contact the ADA Coordinator at
308-236-1224 at least 48 hours
prior to the meeting if accommoda-
tions are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Clerk, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto Olsen
Demolition
LOCATION: 2508 12th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68849
PROJECT NO.: 12411
BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,
March 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CT
University of Nebraska,
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
Bid Proposals shall be emailed to
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
February 18, 2020, 2:00 PM CT
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Friday, March 6, 2020,
12:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
e-builder.net prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Monday, February 10, 2020
OttoOlsenDemoliton
