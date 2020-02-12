 

BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CENTRAL NEBRASKA TRUCK

AND TRAILER REPAIR, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Central Nebraska

Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC under

the "Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act", with its desig-

nated office at 603 W. 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Orman Killion, 603

W. 22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of Central Nebraska Truck and

Trailer Repair, LLC commenced on

January 16, 2020, and its affairs

shall be conducted by its members.

Dated: February 7, 2020.

Lee Greenwald, Organizer

ZNEZ F12,19,26

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LOHAWK, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

Lohawk, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

5804 1ST Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Na-

than T. Bruner, 5804 1ST Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847. Mohawk, LLC

commenced business on January

16, 2020, and the general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business not prohibited by

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ J29,F5,12

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Pros-

tate Health Academy, LLC has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

designated office of the company

in the state of Nebraska is 123

West 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847.

The name and address of the regis-

tered agent is Garrett Pohlman, 123

West 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847.

The general nature of the business

to be transacted by the company is

any and all lawful activities for

which the Limited Liability Com-

pany is formed. The Certificate of

Organization was filed with the

State of Nebraska on January 31st,

2020.

ZNEZ F12,19,26

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Pros-

tate Health Podcast, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The initial des-

ignated office of the company in

the state of Nebraska is 123 West

31st St, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Garrett Pohlman, 123 West

31st St, Kearney, NE 68847. The

general nature of the business to

be transacted by the company is

any and all lawful activities for

which the Limited Liability Com-

pany is formed. The Certificate of

Organization was filed with the

State of Nebraska on January 31st,

2020.

ZNEZ F12,19,26

NOTICE

Request for CM

at Risk Services

Kearney Public Schools

320 West 24th Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

 

The District is seeking construc-

tion firms to submit qualifications

for the position of construction

manager at risk for a building reno-

vation project. The request for

qualifications may be obtained by

contacting Chris Nelson at

chrnelson@kearneycats.com.

ZNEZ F12,t1

NOTICE

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020,

in the Cedar/Fir rooms at the Hast-

ings Campus, East Highway 6,

Hastings, NE. A work session will

be held at 11:00 am prior to the

meeting. The agenda for the meet-

ing, which will include public par-

ticipation, shall be kept continually

current, shall be readily available

for public inspection at the office of

the College President, 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and

posted on the College Website:

http://cccneb.novusagenda.com/-

agendapublic. A live video stream

of the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

ZNEZ F12,t1

NOTICE OF HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 25,

2020, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a request

to consider recommendation of

amendments to the Buffalo County

Subdivision Regulations previously

adopted by Buffalo County. Said

meeting will be open to the public

and all interested parties are invited

to attend and offer testimony. Ac-

commodations for the disabled are

available upon request. Please

contact the ADA Coordinator at

308-236-1224 at least 48 hours

prior to the meeting if accommoda-

tions are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Clerk, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ F12,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto Olsen

Demolition

LOCATION: 2508 12th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68849

PROJECT NO.: 12411

BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,

March 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CT

University of Nebraska,

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

Bid Proposals shall be emailed to

12411_Bid_Proposals@docs.

e-builder.net

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

February 18, 2020, 2:00 PM CT

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Friday, March 6, 2020,

12:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

12411_Bidder_Questions@docs.

e-builder.net prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Monday, February 10, 2020

https://tinyurl.com/

OttoOlsenDemoliton

ZNEZ F8,12,15

Tags