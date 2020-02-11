 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BlumeWright Contracting L.C.

 

Article 1: The name of the limited

liability company is BlumeWright

Contacting L.C.

Article 2: The street address of

the initial designated office is 1327

11th Ave., Kearney, NE 68845.

Article 3: The name of the initial

agent for service of process is John

Blume. The street address of the

initial agent for service of process

is 1327 11th Ave., Kearney, NE

68845.

Article 4: The Company has at

least one member.

Article 5: The purpose for which

the Company is organized is to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska.

Article 7: The company shall be

soley-managed. The name and ad-

dress of the initial is as follows:

John Blume, 1327 11th Ave., Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

Dated: December 21, 2019

John Blume, Organizer

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - HASTINGS

EXTERIOR ROOF LADDERS

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Hastings Ex-

terior Roof Ladders prior to:

1. Date: February 26, 2020.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege Board Room

4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-

braska.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The

Contractor shall be required to fur-

nish acceptable bonds to complete

the work and pay for all labor and

materials used, said bonds to be in

the amount of 100% of total

amount of the Contract. See Docu-

ment A701, Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: February 13, 2020.

2. Time: 10:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Hastings, Hall Student Un-

ion, Franzen Room 103

4. Location: Hastings, NE.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Hastings Exterior

Roof Ladders

B. Project Address: 550 South

Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska

68901.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated February 4, 2020 prepared

for the project by Wilkins Architec-

ture Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of providing

and installing galvanized steel exte-

rior roof ladders and cages and as-

sociated roof patching at several

buildings on the Central Commu-

nity College Hastings campus.

Work also includes providing and

installing a roof hatch at the exist-

ing Platte Building asphalt shingled

gable roof.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. February 13, 2020: Pre-Bid

Conference at 10:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Hastings,

Hall Student Union, Franzen Room

103

February 26, 2020: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

March 19, 2020: Low bid con-

tractor recommendation presented

to Board of Governors.

April 1, 2020: Contract awarded:

Start Digital Document Submittal

Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-

change) and Administrative Re-

quirements

May 11, 2020: Construction

Starts

June 12, 2020: Substantial Com-

pletion.

June 19, 2020: Final Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSEMBLY/

SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE

AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/

REJECTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of thirty (30) days af-

ter the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-36

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

VANESSA NICOLE

BIVINS-GAREY

Notice is hereby given that on the

24th day of January, 2020, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Vanessa Nicole Bivins-Garey

to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-

rey.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney on the 6th day of March, 2020

at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter

as will be convenient for the Court

and that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from that

of Venessa Nicole Bivins - Garey,

to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-

rey.

Vanessa Bivins

1701 W. 35th Street Apt. B116

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

815-677-2521

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,

dated June 16, 2015, and recorded

on June 16, 2015, Document No.

2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on March 3,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and

2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords

Addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-

monly known as 2922 8th Ave,

Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements,

restrictions, reservations, cove-

nants and encumbrances now of

record, if any, to satisfy the debt

and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

January 21, 2020

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 223233).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA

ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-

sia Associates, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste

D, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in the practice

of medicine and anesthesiology.

This company shall have all of the

powers now or hereafter set forth

to limited liability companies under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

4. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 30, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

5. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Managers:

Dr. J. Paul Meyer

152 Ponderosa Court

Grand Island, NE 68803

Dr. Burt J. McKeag

4320 Dove Hill Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

