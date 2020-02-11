NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BlumeWright Contracting L.C.
Article 1: The name of the limited
liability company is BlumeWright
Contacting L.C.
Article 2: The street address of
the initial designated office is 1327
11th Ave., Kearney, NE 68845.
Article 3: The name of the initial
agent for service of process is John
Blume. The street address of the
initial agent for service of process
is 1327 11th Ave., Kearney, NE
68845.
Article 4: The Company has at
least one member.
Article 5: The purpose for which
the Company is organized is to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska.
Article 7: The company shall be
soley-managed. The name and ad-
dress of the initial is as follows:
John Blume, 1327 11th Ave., Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
Dated: December 21, 2019
John Blume, Organizer
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - HASTINGS
EXTERIOR ROOF LADDERS
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Hastings Ex-
terior Roof Ladders prior to:
1. Date: February 26, 2020.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege Board Room
4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-
braska.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The
Contractor shall be required to fur-
nish acceptable bonds to complete
the work and pay for all labor and
materials used, said bonds to be in
the amount of 100% of total
amount of the Contract. See Docu-
ment A701, Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: February 13, 2020.
2. Time: 10:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Hastings, Hall Student Un-
ion, Franzen Room 103
4. Location: Hastings, NE.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Hastings Exterior
Roof Ladders
B. Project Address: 550 South
Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska
68901.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated February 4, 2020 prepared
for the project by Wilkins Architec-
ture Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of providing
and installing galvanized steel exte-
rior roof ladders and cages and as-
sociated roof patching at several
buildings on the Central Commu-
nity College Hastings campus.
Work also includes providing and
installing a roof hatch at the exist-
ing Platte Building asphalt shingled
gable roof.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. February 13, 2020: Pre-Bid
Conference at 10:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Hastings,
Hall Student Union, Franzen Room
103
February 26, 2020: Bids received
from General Contractors at 2:00
p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
March 19, 2020: Low bid con-
tractor recommendation presented
to Board of Governors.
April 1, 2020: Contract awarded:
Start Digital Document Submittal
Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-
change) and Administrative Re-
quirements
May 11, 2020: Construction
Starts
June 12, 2020: Substantial Com-
pletion.
June 19, 2020: Final Completion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the fol-
lowing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASSEMBLY/
SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE
AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is un-
occupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/
REJECTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of thirty (30) days af-
ter the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-36
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
VANESSA NICOLE
BIVINS-GAREY
Notice is hereby given that on the
24th day of January, 2020, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Vanessa Nicole Bivins-Garey
to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-
rey.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney on the 6th day of March, 2020
at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter
as will be convenient for the Court
and that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from that
of Venessa Nicole Bivins - Garey,
to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-
rey.
Vanessa Bivins
1701 W. 35th Street Apt. B116
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
815-677-2521
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,
dated June 16, 2015, and recorded
on June 16, 2015, Document No.
2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on March 3,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and
2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords
Addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-
monly known as 2922 8th Ave,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements,
restrictions, reservations, cove-
nants and encumbrances now of
record, if any, to satisfy the debt
and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
January 21, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 223233).
For more information, visit
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA
ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-
sia Associates, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste
D, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in the practice
of medicine and anesthesiology.
This company shall have all of the
powers now or hereafter set forth
to limited liability companies under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
4. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 30, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
5. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Managers:
Dr. J. Paul Meyer
152 Ponderosa Court
Grand Island, NE 68803
Dr. Burt J. McKeag
4320 Dove Hill Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
