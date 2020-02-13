 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

REQUEST FOR: Architectural/E-

ngineering Firms submission for the

2020 List of Certified A/E Firms,

Federal Standard Form 330

(SF330), Architect-Engineer Qualifi-

cations, Part II - General Qualifica-

tions

APPLICABLE TO: University of

Nebraska System

REQUEST NO.: 00007

INVITATION NO.: 3218-20-8110

DESCRIPTION: The University

of Nebraska is updating its list of

certified Architectural and Engi-

neering firms pursuant to university

policy RP-6.3.2. Firms interested

in being pre-certified for University

consulting work should submit: 1)

an electronic copy of their SF330

Part II, PAGE 6 ONLY, website link:

https://www.gsa.go-

v/Forms/TrackForm/32994 ; 2) firm

name, contact and other related in-

formation requested in the UNL

eBid system. This information will

be used to certify architectural and

engineering firms pursuant to uni-

versity policy. This request is inde-

pendent of the Four-Year Firm re-

quest or any specific project re-

quest. If a firm has branch offices,

submit an SF330 for each specific

branch office interested in working

with the University.

QUESTIONS: Direct questions to

Tracy Aksamit at taksamit@nebra-

ska.edu

SF330 FORMS DUE: Submit

form and required information in

electronic format through the UNL

eBid system at: www.procur-

ement.unl.edu/ebid By 12:00 p.m.

CT on February 28, 2020

ZNEZ F8,15

NOTICE

 

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (PRRIP) will be

accepting public comments from

February 18th to February 28th,

2020.

This period is intended to allow

the public an opportunity to provide

feedback on the Platte River Rec-

reation Access Program providing

outdoor recreation opportunities on

PRRIP owned lands from Lexington

to Grand Island.

Written comments may be sent

to the following address. Attention:

Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-

ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,

Kearney, NE. 68845.

ZNEZ F7,8,14,15

LEGAL NOTICE

PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto Olsen

Demolition

LOCATION: 2508 12th Ave,

Kearney, Nebraska 68849

PROJECT NO.: 12411

BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,

March 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CT

University of Nebraska,

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

Bid Proposals shall be emailed to

12411_Bid_Proposals@docs.

e-builder.net

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

February 18, 2020, 2:00 PM CT

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Friday, March 6, 2020,

12:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

12411_Bidder_Questions@docs.

e-builder.net prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE:

Monday, February 10, 2020

https://tinyurl.com/

OttoOlsenDemoliton

ZNEZ F8,12,15

