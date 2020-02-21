NOTICE
2020 DELINQUENT TAX LIST
BUFFALO COUNTY
TREASURER'S OFFICE
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
The following is a list of all lands
and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska upon which the State,
County and City taxes remain due
and unpaid for the 2018 tax year.
The list is published in accordance
with State Statute 77-1804.
Therefore, notice is herby given
that in order to enforce the lien of
such taxes upon the real estate
property, I, Jean A. Sidwell, Treas-
urer of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
will on the first Monday in March,
2020 offer for public sale at the
Buffalo County Treasurer's office,
all of the taxes on the following de-
scribed lands and lots of the
amount of State, County and City
taxes assessed thereon, together
with interest and advertising cost.
Said sale will be held between
the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and
will be continued from day to day
until the taxes on these lands and
lots in said delinquent tax list shall
have been sold or offered for sale.
77-1806
A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty
five dollar registration fee. The fee
is nonrefundable upon redemption.
77-1807
Jean A.Sidwell
Buffalo County Treasurer
Legal descriptions abbreviated.
Tax rounded to full dollar amount.
ABRREVIATIONS:
INC "Inclusive"
TL "Tax Lot"
MIO "Mineral Interest Only"
*Indicates multiple years tax due.
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS
GIBBON
GILMORES ADD LT 5 BLK 1
17,724.71
JURGENS SUB PT LT 11
6,561.52
DELINQUENT
REAL ESTATE TAXES
RURAL
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 1,296.74
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 58.86
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 53.64
RAVENNA
GOLDEN SPIKE LT 1;
PT LT 8 CTY LDS 4,252.20
OT LTS 7-8 BLK 2 286.16
OT S2' LT 17 BLK 4 6.58 *
OT LTS 1-2 BLK 7 959.35
OT LT 1 BLK 10 548.02
OT PT LT 7-8 BLK 13 286.50
OT LT 7 BLK 21 208.74
OT W70' LT 4BLK 22 293.72
OT LT 9 BLK 22 462.68
OT LT 10 BLK 22 825.66
OT LT 11 BLK 22 725.72
OT PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK23 431.24
OT LT 9, PT LT 10 BLK 23 357.20
OT LT 9 BLK 25 386.30
OT LT 10 BLK 26 226.88
OT LT 10 BLK 31 660.76
1ST ADD LT 7 BLK 1 793.16
1ST ADD S1/2 LT 5; LT 6
BLK 4 603.48
2ND ADD LT 2 BLK 7 383.68
GEISTS LT 4 BLK 1 474.80
MOTSICKS LTS 3-4 BLK 1 318.76
MOTSICKS LTS 1-2;PT LT 3
BLK 2 355.96
NORTH ADD LT 5; PT LT 6
BLK 1 1,087.00
VIL LDS PT NE 1/4 926.42
RURAL
15-12-14 TR SE1/4 1,338.06
3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 98.90 *
VILLAGE LANDS OF POOLE
LTS LT 14 PT LT 16-17 & 20
BLK 2 494.66
LTS BLK 7 LTS 1-2 12.30 *
RURAL
36-12-16 TR IN SW1/4SW1/4
613.46
WORTS SEC ADD PL PT OF
BLK 5 377.59
5-12-17 PT E1/2SW1/4 188.96
8-12-17 PT OF N1/2NE1/4 954.92
MILLER
VIL LDS TL 3 299.34
VIL LDS TL 2 1,089.78
VIL LDS PT TL 8 355.08
VIL LDS TR TL 9 363.12
OT LTS 1-4 BLK 13 67.79
OT PT LTS 5-6 BLK 15 671.82
OT LT 18 BLK 19 17.41
OT LTS 6-12 BLK 20 520.24
OT PT LTS 1-6 BLK 29 146.24
OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 41.54
OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 65.66
OT LTS 1-4; 7-9 BLK 32 463.70
OT LTS 1-2; PT LT 3 BLK 33
264.45
OT LT 9; PT LT 10 BLK 33 399.74
OT LT 6 BLK 35 699.96
OT LT 10 BLK 40 25.00
OT LTS 1-3;11-12 BLK 40 128.00
1ST ADD LTS 5-12 BLK 1 561.88
1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2
123.72
WOODLAWN LT 4, 10 207.04
RURAL
8-11-18 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 69.40
16-11-18 PT NW1/4 182.24
20-11-18 S1/2 SW1/4 2.82
4-11-16 W1/2 NE1/4 1,032.00
4-11-16 E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4
SW1/4 1,775.52
4-11-16 NW1/4 SE1/4 659.74
9-11-16 S1/2 11,691.08
36-11-16 TR W1/2 3,525.44
GOLFSIDE #4 OUTLOTS A&B 9.46
34-11-15 NE1/4 3,869.32 *
31-11-15 E1/2 15,998.14
31-11-15 TR SW1/4SE1/4 181.70
31-11-15 TR SE1/4SE1/4 197.86
36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4 1,482.42
OLIVER SUB LT 1 2,550.46
OLIVER SUB LT 2 247.62
25-10-14 TR W1/2 SE1/4 1,737.96
28-10-14 TR SE1/4NE1/4 1,013.90
32-10-14 PT NE1/4SW1/4; PT E1/2
NW1/4 3,079.86
WINDMILL MEADOWS LTS 1-36
1,673.29
2-10-15 NW1/4 1,802.23
11-10-15 W1/2 SW1/4 1,716.62
11-10-15 SE1/4 5,662.94
13-10-15
N1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4
3,592.82 *
W2/3 OF S3/4 SE1/4 1,057.45
14-10-15 NW1/4 1,797.03
22-10-15 E1/2 NE1/4 849.66
4-10-16 W1/2 SW1/4 5,232.78
33-10-16 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 451.06
AMHERST
OT LTS 15-17 BLK 14 1,640.02
OT LT 10 BLK 16 137.11
OT LT 7 BLK 24 623.42
RURAL
8-10-17 PT SW1/4 SW1/4 469.13
12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4 & PT E1/2
SW1/4 2,668.54
27-10-17 SE1/4 3,370.22
35-10-17 N1/2 NW1/4 4,813.08
35-10-17 S1/2 NW1/4 2,160.26
36-10-17 NW1/4 8,204.28
36-10-17 SW1/4 5,423.90
ELM CREEK
OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 777.14
ARENDTS 1ST LTS 4-6 BLK 7
1,033.44
ARENDTS 3RD LTS 13-16
BLK 3 389.68 *
CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 1,794.52
CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 914.33
RURAL
32-9-18 SW1/4 5,322.35
3-8-18 TR PT GOVT LT 3 1,929.08
5-8-18 TR SE1/4 NE1/4 155.58
25-9-18 TR NW1/4SE1/4 487.58
12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 237.46
27-9-17 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 8,954.88
32-9-17 TR SW1/4 159.56
33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 33.18 *
33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 449.96
34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 944.64
34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 828.92
GREEN VALLEY RANCH BLK 2
LT 1 2,576.78
ODESSA
VIL PT LT 114-115 422.10
VIL PT LT 115-116 445.76
VIL LTS 122-123; PT 124 1,933.64
VIL LTS 133-134 973.79 *
VIL LT 140 503.90
VIL LT 153 312.38
VIL PT LTS 156-157 301.38
VIL LTS 162-163, PT LT 164 697.38
RIVERDALE
KREUTZERS 2ND RIV LT 2 BLK 1
191.23
RURAL
1-9-16 TR SW1/4 2,145.35
1-9-16 TR S1/2SW1/4 630.08
HANNAH EST LT 1 3,893.38
RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 3,229.38
RICHTERS 2ND LT 18 2,078.14
GILLMING ADD LTS 2-3 1,826.91
GLENWOOD EST LT 1 BLK 1
6,467.38
NICKMANS SUB PT LT 2 233.58
NICKMANS SUB PT LT 3 191.84
NICKMANS SUB LT 7 233.58
DEETS SUB W PART LT 2 23.50
DEETS SUB E PART LT 2 30.34
PAQUIN & DEETS LT 2 2,265.44
PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,458.00
NORTH ACRE 3RD
LT 1 BLK 2 1,877.96
LT 1 BLK 3 1,835.66
BUF COMMONS RTRMT VILL LT 1
1,940.09
INGALLS CROSSING 6TH LT 1
2,856.63
18-9-16 PT GOV LT 9 172.14
16-9-16 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 960.14
ERIN'S VALLEY SUB LTS 2-3 BLK
3 481.52
4-8-16 PT N1/2 NW1/4 959.74
BRIARWOOD FARMS 2ND LT PT 4
BLK 2 438.57
1733 STORAGE CONDOS
UNIT 21 459.24
UNIT 22 459.24
COTTONMILL LAKE LT 9 BLK 1
2,308.19
33-9-16
PT W1/2 (112 A) 2,526.38
TR W1/2 SW1/4 (36.66 A) 846.16
PT W1/2 (1.71A) 431.88
33-9-16 PT W1/2 (1.58A) 411.92
33-9-16 PT W1/2 808.68
EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 8.72
HIGHLAND PARK LT 13; N1/2 LT
14 645.78
28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 151.86
29-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 896.92
ELLENWOOD 2ND W PT LT 2 &
CEDAR HILLS SUB LT 16
BLK 1 4,061.24
FULLER & DALEY 2ND LT 7 BLK 1
1,547.71
KEARNEY
CITY LDS PT PT GOVT 8 447.01
CITY LDS PT TL 20 W 43' 191.60
CITY LDS S PT TX LT 9 PT GOV LT
6 1,446.70
ALTMAIER ACRES
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG A 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG B 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG C 2,663.58
BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 COM AREA
1,753.60
OT N PT LT 2 1,213.16
OT N 45' LT 152 1,379.38
OT LT 171 1,318.10
OT LT 209 1,262.18
OT LTS 242 & 243 695.73
OT LT 604-605 623.96
OT LT 743 902.73
OT LT 745 1,343.66
OT LTS 875-876 1,511.16
OT LT 877 952.44
OT LT 903 206.42
OT LTS 959-960 1,271.76
OT S PT LT 966; 967 4,158.68
OT LT 1040 767.97
OT LTS 1100-1101 733.32
OT LT 1244 2,036.40
OT LTS 1272-1273 2,428.40
OT LTS 1281 1,124.52
OT LT 1288 511.13
OT LTS 1307-1308 1,360.92
OT LT 1423 719.80
OT LT 1425 879.70
OT LT 1522 661.08
OT LT 1654 1,525.58
OT 14TH ST ADJ LT 1671 & 1572
1,594.46
OT LT 1708 2,104.48
PRESTIGE ADD LT 2 2,498.04
ASHLAND ADD PT LTS 7-9 BLK
10 1,383.05
BALL SUB LTS 4-5 9,131.98
BETHANY MANOR
PT LT 14; LT 15 BLK 1 3,476.46
BODINSONS 2ND PT LTS 31-32
1,717.70
BUNNELLS PT LT 2 & 4; LT 3
2,471.54
CENTERVILLE LT 5, PT LT 4
984.02
COLLEGE PL LT 12 & PT AVE I
1,323.38
COOK'S EST LT 2 683.09
CRAWFORDS ADD PT LT 1 BLK 1
2,098.54
COOKS SUB
PT LT 4, PT AVE I, PT 13TH ST
2,159.14
PT LT 4-5 & 13TH ST 2,493.46
COUNTRYSIDE EST LT 1 BLK 2
3,623.00
EASTBROOKE 2ND LT 30 BLK 6
1,984.53
FORT KEARNEY SUB
LT 1; N 15' LT 2 BLK 2 2,681.10
N 45' LT 17; S 30' LT18 BLK 2
2,565.36
FOSTERS SUB LT 11 813.45
HARRINGTON & POMMER PL LT
11 715.62
HARVEY PARK LT 6 2,562.76
IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 52.04 *
K L & I 1ST ADD
LT 4; N 1/2 LT 5 BLK 5 2,136.78
K L & I 2ND LT 6 BLK 11 1,202.62
K L & I CHOICE ADD
PT LT 13 & 14 BLK 2 2,831.60
LT 3 BLK 3 1,184.76
PT LT 11; LT 12 BLK 22 1,375.92
KEARNEY PLAZA 3RD LT 2 BLK 3
1,754.88
KEEN PARK LT 34 1,740.74
KEENS PARK PT LT 67 1,295.94
KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69
1,933.20
LAKEVIEW MANOR PT LT 1 BLK 4
4,520.90
LAST ADD PT LT 20; LTS21 & 22
23,298.68
LIGHTHOUSE POINT 4TH LT 5
BLK 4 4,428.20
LINC WAY VILLA PLOTS PT LTS
44 & 45 2,561.86
LOST LAKE CONDOS UNIT 2
101.94
MERIDIAN WEST LTS 1-20
5,579.48
NORTH PARK BLK 3 LT 2 3,796.51
CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLOTS
A-B 28.56
NORTHWEST HEIGHTS
LT 18 BLK 3 1,981.21
NW 1/4 SS ADD PT LT 30
1,084.36
NORTHERN HEIGHTS LT 9 BLK 4
1,850.32
NURSERY PL LTS 54, 55 & 56
2,787.58
P & H ADD
LT 9 BLK 15 1,162.72
LTS 4, 5 & 6 BLK 27 2,446.47
N 100' LT 6 BLK 28 1,851.10
N1/2 LT 1 BLK 37 1,569.42
LT 12 BLK 37 2,541.18
LT 7, W1/2 LT 8 BLK 39 2,128.19
E 40' LT 11 ALL LT 12 BLK 40
1,504.01
LTS 5 & 6 BLK 51 1,969.86
PT LT 20 & 22, ALL 21; BLK 53
2,803.64
LTS 13 & 14 BLK 55 3,223.08
LTS 8 & 9 BLK 58 2,372.80
LTS 6,7 & 8 BLK 60 3,050.56
N 50' LTS 13-17 BLK 60 1,438.68
RIVERSIDE ADD
LTS 41-43, E 10' LT 44 630.36
E 8' LT 69 ALL LTS 70 & 71 889.78
LTS 72-75; W 7' LT 76 903.80
ROES SUB
LT 3 BLK 3 925.94
LTS 7-18 BLK 5 1,640.36
ST JAMES ARROWHEAD VILL
CONDOS D-1 2,946.82
SIXTH ST ADD LTS 1-2, BLK 2
2,791.60
SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,573.46
SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH LT 1
BLK 3 4,919.96
SO KY ADD LTS 26-28 4,389.02
SO KY ADD LT 32 772.32
SO KY ADD LTS 33-34 2,065.82
SO KY ADD LTS 101-103 2,373.33
SO KY ADD LTS 125-126 2,658.40
SW1/4SS LT 29 2,409.40
SW1/4 SS LT 101; PT 102
4,457.98
SW1/4 SS PT LT 102 1,721.82
SW1/4 SS PT 103 1,564.24
SW1/4 SS E 6' LT 103 1,381.44
SW1/4 SS E1/2 LT 147 1,546.28
SW1/4 SS LT 165 1,154.43
SW1/4 SS LT 193 2,570.88
SW1/4 SS PT LTS 368-369
2,698.78
SW1/4 SS LT 394 1,525.76
SE1/4SS ADD PT LT 14 & PT LT
207 SW1/4SS ADD 1,906.78
STEADWELL'S N1/2 LTS 1-3
1,295.71
SUNNY ACRS LT 12 BLK 3
3,267.60
TONY H. ADD LT 1 BLK 1; LT 4-5
BLK 2 4,780.48
WARWICK PL PT LT 8; LT 9
5,387.54
WARWICK PL N PT LT 9& 11;
ALL LT 10 5,384.36
WEST ADD PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 15
664.14
WHITAKER'S GROVE
S1/2 LT 4; LTS 5-7 BLK 6 690.34
LTS 8-14 BLK 6 963.14
LTS 6-7 BLK 9 3,306.10
LTS 8-9 BLK 9 1,297.98
WHITAKER & NORTHS PL
LTS 21-23 1,190.38
WILSONS LT 17 BLK 6 2,054.10
HERITAGE TOWNHOMES CONDO
UNIT 6-B 4,386.32
WORSLEYS ADD LT 6 1,948.10
WORSLEYS ADD LT 9 1,912.82
12-8-16 TR LT 6 1,844.72
13-8-16 TR GOV LT 3 1,221.10
13-8-16 PT NE1/4 1,283.84
7-8-15 TR IN W1/2 626.38
7-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & PT TR 1
SHREVE'S SUB 1,817.89
TERRY ADD LT 1 2,841.05
ORIGINAL TOWN OPD 1
W 71' LT 64 6,027.20
LTS 472-473 3,768.46
LT 521 2,509.48
OT KY PT LTS 365-366;
LTS 367-373 24,993.68
RURAL
1-9-15 PT SE1/4 TR IN SW
CORNER 2,266.70
1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 69.62
24-9-15 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 135.42
TECH ONE 1ST LT 2 BLK 1
27,427.00
32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT
LT 9 2,347.53
8-8-15 PT GOV LT 7 412.94
ROSE SUB 9-8-15 LT 1 3,056.18
9-8-15 LTS 1-4 & ACCR 11,065.06
9-8-15 ACCR S OF LT 4 2,214.58
21-8-15 PT LTS 4-5 72.61
16-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & ACCR
3,653.09
LEO & SAL SUB LT 1 PT GOV LT 2
6-8-15 2,099.70
6-8-15 PT SW1/4 TX LTS 4 &
10-12 301.26
6-8-15 PT E1/2 SW1/4 5,685.06
GIBBON
OT BAL LT 13; 14-15 BLK 5 EXC
SM TR 2,769.04
BOYDS SUB PT LT 3 3,526.88
FIFTH ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 2 24.88
FIFTH ADD LT 7; PT LT 8 BLK 12
160.05
SIXTH ADD LT 15 BLK 2 208.28 *
COOKS ADD LT 1 BLK 1 124.00
COOKS ADD LTS 16-17; PT LT 15
BLK 1 1,123.61
COOKS ADD LT 5 BLK 3 2,209.24
MARSHS SUB OF LT 6 PTTL 41
2,302.42
MORROW PARK PT LTS 4-5
2,258.38
SOUTH WIND LT 10 BLK 1
2,242.12
RURAL
3-8-14 LTS 1, 2; PT LT 6 & 7
6,649.98
5-8-14 LT 1 & SE1/4 NE1/4 & PT
LT 7-8 6,809.78
12-9-14 NE1/4 9,187.54
12-9-14 PT S1/2 SE1/4 223.61
23-9-14 TR N1/2NW1/4 3,290.32
35-9-14 TR NE1/4 755.02
SHELTON
VIL LDS TR NE1/4 579.97
VIL LDS TR TL 2 305.11
VIL LDS PT TL 2 177.21
VIL LDS PT TL 2 1,242.08
VIL LDS PT TL 10 111.78
VIL LDS PT TL 33 240.92
OT N1/2 LT 6 BLK 6 777.04
OT LT 14; PT LT 13 BLK 6 276.26 *
OT LT 1 & S 50' LT 8 BLK 7
187.18 *
1ST ADD
LT 1 BLK 3 374.76
ALL LT 2; PT LT 3 BLK 3 1,319.92
N 15' LT 3; LT 4 BLK 3 591.70
LT 5; PT LT 6 BLK 3 1,427.96
LTS 5-6 BLK 4 1,706.56
LTS 9-10; PT LT 11 BLK 6 1,000.20
2ND ADD LTS 1-2 BLK 8 408.16 *
2ND ADD N1/2 LT 5; LT 6 BLK 13
374.76
3RD ADD
LT 3 BLK 21 338.26 *
LT 6 BLK 22 520.82
LTS 7-8 BLK 27 1,718.24
ALISTERS SUB LTS 7-9 214.15
CAMPBELLS 1ST LT 5 BLK 1
959.50
COADYS LT 12,13, PT LT 14 BLK 1
873.96
COADYS 2ND PT LT 11; LT 12
BLK 6 83.95
COADYS 3RD
LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 4 796.64
NW PT OF W 1/3 BLK 5 153.55
FORREST PARK
PT LT 4 & VIL LDS SHEL TL 1
226.14
PT LTS 5-6; LT 7-8 226.04
FOREST PARK LT 10 157.30
HULLS ADD LT 6 BLK 4 235.56
HULLS ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 5 253.45
PARKVIEW ADD
LTS 11-12 BLK 5 737.76
LTS 3-4 BLK 6 230.21
PARKVIEW LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 7
860.35
PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 10 131.17
PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 11 854.46
PARKVIEW LT 9 BLK 11 214.15
PARKVIEW LTS 2-3 BLK 14
247.35
WALSHS LT 16; PT LT 17 249.37
WALSHS PT LT 17; LTS 18-19
343.38
RURAL
26-9-13 TR IN LT 8 125.54
7-9-13 PT SW 1/4 2,495.02
DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,278.04
7-8-14 PT LTS 3-4 1,421.55
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on March 3, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of Portland cement con-
crete pavement for raised median
improvements and work incidental
thereto for 2020 PART 5 IM-
PROVEMENTS, as per drawings
and specifications now on file at
the Office of the City Clerk. Said
Proposals will be publicly opened,
read aloud, and tabulated immedi-
ately following in the City Council
Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 5 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$55 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ F14,21,28
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on March 17, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required to furnish
and install a new grinder in existing
concrete lift station wet well, and
work incidental thereto for AIR-
PORT LIFT STATION GRINDER, as
per drawings and specifications
now on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "AIRPORT LIFT
STATION GRINDER". The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail or other commercial
carrier at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$40 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $50. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ F14,21,28
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Anthony L. Turner,
Deceased.
Case No. PR20-18
Notice is hereby given that on
February 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County Nebraska,
Ashley D. Turner, whose address is
13380 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Frida Geisler,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-24
Notice is hereby given that on
February 13, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Heide M. Epley, whose address is
32530 - 322nd Road, Pleasanton,
Nebraska, 68866, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 21, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
ZNEZ F21,28,M6
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF HELEN L. ARNOLD,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. PR 20-16
Notice is hereby given that on
January 30, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that CINDY
ARNOLD, whose address is 1715
FIRST AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE
68847, and STEVEN ARNOLD,
whose address is 910 CRAN-
BERRY COURT, LONGMONT, CO
80503, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk
County Court of Buffalo County
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
Attorney for CO-PRS
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ivan Lloyd Burton,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-19
Notice is hereby given that on
February 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Laurence J. Darby, whose address
is P.O. Box 13, Pleasanton, NE
68866, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7th, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell #26128
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE
& BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441 phone
(308) 234-3747 Fax
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maria E. Shafto,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-2
Notice is hereby given that on
February 5, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Guadalupe Mohr, whose address is
4261 Sidewinder Trail, Middleburg,
FL 32068, was appointed by the
Court as Personal Representative
of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 14th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk -Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ F14,21,28
NOTICE OF MEETING
GOLF ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Golf Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
February 24, 2020 in the Clubhouse
at the Meadowlark Hills Golf
Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, which meeting will
be open to the public. An agenda
for such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at City Hall during normal
business hours. Except for items
of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Golf Advisory Board shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F21,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF PARK
AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
February 27, 2020 in the City
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska which meeting is open to
the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall during normal business hours.
Except for items of an emergency
nature, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F21,t1
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 for
gravel to be used by the Buffalo
County Highway Department. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Highway Department, 9730
Antelope Ave., Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
All bids should be in a sealed en-
velope and marked "Gravel Bids",
on the outside and addressed to
the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,
PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE/AA
ZNEZ F14,21
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main East Door in the lobby of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
Kearney Nebraska, on April 3,
2020, at 12:00 o'clock Noon, Cen-
tral Time, pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Larry D. Zimmer, A
Single Person, Trustor, and filed for
record on and recorded as Instru-
ment # 2015-03532, Records of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska; and Modifica-
tion of Deed of Trust recorded on
January 31, 2018 as Instrument #
2018-00604, Records of the Regis-
ter of Deeds of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska; and Modification of Deed
of Trust recorded on February 14,
2018, as Instrument # 2018-00897,
Records of the Register of Deeds
of Buffalo County, Nebraska; af-
fecting trust property that is legally
described as follows:
Parcel A:
The West half of the Southwest
quarter of Section 26, Township
12 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska.
Parcel B:
The Southwest quarter of Sec-
tion 33, Township 12 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska; EX-
CEPT a tract of land described
as follows: Beginning at the
Southeast corner of the South-
west quarter of said Section 33;
thence West (bearing assumed
and all other bearings are relative
thereto) 1335.62 feet along the
South line of said Southwest
quarter; thence N 17°51'13" E
331.88 feet; thence N 87°53'15" E
146.50 feet; thence S 61°52'53" E
370.00 feet; thence N 89°06'05" E
299.72 feet; thence N 2°31'30" E
302.81 feet; thence N 37°30'44" W
697.85 feet; thence N 55°18'08" E
223.24 feet; thence N 01°53'20" W
739.38 feet; thence N 83°40'18" E
350.19 feet; thence N 11°32'02" W
731.34 feet; thence N 87°27'41" E
515.15 feet to a point on the East
line of said Southwest quarter;
thence S 00°03'27" W 2652.24
feet along said east line to the
point of beginning, containing
37.47 acres, more or less. Includ-
ing center pivot irrigation sys-
tem, power unit, electric motor
and apparatus, pivot piping lo-
cated on and used in connection
with the above property.
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier's check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder
@snyderandhilliard.com
ZNEZ F21,28,M6,13,20
Village of Pleasanton
IN Buffalo County, Nebraska
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Village of Pleasanton Board
of Trustees will hold a public hear-
ing on March 10, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.
in the Pleasanton Community Cen-
ter, the purpose of which is to hear
public comments on:
a. Rezoning of a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
Thirty-five (35), Township Twelve
(12) North, Range Sixteen (16) West
of the 6th Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
b. Preliminary Plat of "Pinecrest"
Subdivision
All local citizens and any other in-
terested parties, governmental
agencies or groups are encouraged
to comment.
Village of Pleasanton
Leora Hofmann- Village Clerk
Public Hearing Date & Time:
MARCH 10, 2020
7:00 P.M.
Public Hearing Place:
Pleasanton Community Center
202 N. Sycamore Street
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Contact Person:
Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk/Treasurer
(308) 388-2241
ZNEZ F21,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, March 2, 2020, at 5:30
p.m., to transact business of the
Buffalo County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Brent Plugge
Extension Educator
ZNEZ F21,t1
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act,
Poss Chiropractic, L.L.C. amended
its Certificate of Organization to
state that the Professional Service
the company is authorized to
render in this state is chiropractic.
Dated: February 11, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ F14,21,28
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Gayle
Norman the contents of unit #C48.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Wednesday February 26,
2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."
CASH ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ F18,19,20,21,22,24,25
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F21,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be received
by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in
the office of the City Clerk until
2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March
11, 2020 from qualified vendors or
sign manufacturers in order to es-
tablish a contract to provide
wayfinding signage for installation
along the City of Kearney Arterial
Streets.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any and all proposals
and to accept the proposals it be-
lieves is in the best interest of the
community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Eric Hellriegel at
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
ZNEZ F21,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
Paige McConville
ZNEZ F21,t1