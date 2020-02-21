 

NOTICE

2020 DELINQUENT TAX LIST

BUFFALO COUNTY

TREASURER'S OFFICE

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

The following is a list of all lands

and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska upon which the State,

County and City taxes remain due

and unpaid for the 2018 tax year.

The list is published in accordance

with State Statute 77-1804.

Therefore, notice is herby given

that in order to enforce the lien of

such taxes upon the real estate

property, I, Jean A. Sidwell, Treas-

urer of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

will on the first Monday in March,

2020 offer for public sale at the

Buffalo County Treasurer's office,

all of the taxes on the following de-

scribed lands and lots of the

amount of State, County and City

taxes assessed thereon, together

with interest and advertising cost.

Said sale will be held between

the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and

will be continued from day to day

until the taxes on these lands and

lots in said delinquent tax list shall

have been sold or offered for sale.

77-1806

A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty

five dollar registration fee. The fee

is nonrefundable upon redemption.

77-1807

Jean A.Sidwell

Buffalo County Treasurer

Legal descriptions abbreviated.

Tax rounded to full dollar amount.

ABRREVIATIONS:

INC "Inclusive"

TL "Tax Lot"

MIO "Mineral Interest Only"

*Indicates multiple years tax due.

SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

GIBBON

GILMORES ADD LT 5 BLK 1

17,724.71

JURGENS SUB PT LT 11

6,561.52

DELINQUENT

REAL ESTATE TAXES

RURAL

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 1,296.74

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 58.86

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 53.64

RAVENNA

GOLDEN SPIKE LT 1;

PT LT 8 CTY LDS 4,252.20

OT LTS 7-8 BLK 2 286.16

OT S2' LT 17 BLK 4 6.58 *

OT LTS 1-2 BLK 7 959.35

OT LT 1 BLK 10 548.02

OT PT LT 7-8 BLK 13 286.50

OT LT 7 BLK 21 208.74

OT W70' LT 4BLK 22 293.72

OT LT 9 BLK 22 462.68

OT LT 10 BLK 22 825.66

OT LT 11 BLK 22 725.72

OT PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK23 431.24

OT LT 9, PT LT 10 BLK 23 357.20

OT LT 9 BLK 25 386.30

OT LT 10 BLK 26 226.88

OT LT 10 BLK 31 660.76

1ST ADD LT 7 BLK 1 793.16

1ST ADD S1/2 LT 5; LT 6

BLK 4 603.48

2ND ADD LT 2 BLK 7 383.68

GEISTS LT 4 BLK 1 474.80

MOTSICKS LTS 3-4 BLK 1 318.76

MOTSICKS LTS 1-2;PT LT 3

BLK 2 355.96

NORTH ADD LT 5; PT LT 6

BLK 1 1,087.00

VIL LDS PT NE 1/4 926.42

RURAL

 

15-12-14 TR SE1/4 1,338.06

3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 98.90 *

VILLAGE LANDS OF POOLE

LTS LT 14 PT LT 16-17 & 20

BLK 2 494.66

LTS BLK 7 LTS 1-2 12.30 *

RURAL

36-12-16 TR IN SW1/4SW1/4

613.46

WORTS SEC ADD PL PT OF

BLK 5 377.59

5-12-17 PT E1/2SW1/4 188.96

8-12-17 PT OF N1/2NE1/4 954.92

MILLER

VIL LDS TL 3 299.34

VIL LDS TL 2 1,089.78

VIL LDS PT TL 8 355.08

VIL LDS TR TL 9 363.12

OT LTS 1-4 BLK 13 67.79

OT PT LTS 5-6 BLK 15 671.82

OT LT 18 BLK 19 17.41

OT LTS 6-12 BLK 20 520.24

OT PT LTS 1-6 BLK 29 146.24

OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 41.54

OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 65.66

OT LTS 1-4; 7-9 BLK 32 463.70

OT LTS 1-2; PT LT 3 BLK 33

264.45

OT LT 9; PT LT 10 BLK 33 399.74

OT LT 6 BLK 35 699.96

OT LT 10 BLK 40 25.00

OT LTS 1-3;11-12 BLK 40 128.00

1ST ADD LTS 5-12 BLK 1 561.88

1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2

123.72

WOODLAWN LT 4, 10 207.04

RURAL

8-11-18 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 69.40

16-11-18 PT NW1/4 182.24

20-11-18 S1/2 SW1/4 2.82

4-11-16 W1/2 NE1/4 1,032.00

4-11-16 E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4

SW1/4 1,775.52

4-11-16 NW1/4 SE1/4 659.74

9-11-16 S1/2 11,691.08

36-11-16 TR W1/2 3,525.44

GOLFSIDE #4 OUTLOTS A&B 9.46

34-11-15 NE1/4 3,869.32 *

31-11-15 E1/2 15,998.14

31-11-15 TR SW1/4SE1/4 181.70

31-11-15 TR SE1/4SE1/4 197.86

36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4 1,482.42

OLIVER SUB LT 1 2,550.46

OLIVER SUB LT 2 247.62

25-10-14 TR W1/2 SE1/4 1,737.96

28-10-14 TR SE1/4NE1/4 1,013.90

32-10-14 PT NE1/4SW1/4; PT E1/2

NW1/4 3,079.86

WINDMILL MEADOWS LTS 1-36

1,673.29

2-10-15 NW1/4 1,802.23

11-10-15 W1/2 SW1/4 1,716.62

11-10-15 SE1/4 5,662.94

13-10-15

N1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4

3,592.82 *

W2/3 OF S3/4 SE1/4 1,057.45

14-10-15 NW1/4 1,797.03

22-10-15 E1/2 NE1/4 849.66

4-10-16 W1/2 SW1/4 5,232.78

33-10-16 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 451.06

AMHERST

 

OT LTS 15-17 BLK 14 1,640.02

OT LT 10 BLK 16 137.11

OT LT 7 BLK 24 623.42

RURAL

8-10-17 PT SW1/4 SW1/4 469.13

12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4 & PT E1/2

SW1/4 2,668.54

27-10-17 SE1/4 3,370.22

35-10-17 N1/2 NW1/4 4,813.08

35-10-17 S1/2 NW1/4 2,160.26

36-10-17 NW1/4 8,204.28

36-10-17 SW1/4 5,423.90

ELM CREEK

OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 777.14

ARENDTS 1ST LTS 4-6 BLK 7

1,033.44

ARENDTS 3RD LTS 13-16

BLK 3 389.68 *

CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 1,794.52

CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 914.33

RURAL

32-9-18 SW1/4 5,322.35

3-8-18 TR PT GOVT LT 3 1,929.08

5-8-18 TR SE1/4 NE1/4 155.58

25-9-18 TR NW1/4SE1/4 487.58

12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 237.46

27-9-17 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 8,954.88

32-9-17 TR SW1/4 159.56

33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 33.18 *

33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 449.96

34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 944.64

34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 828.92

GREEN VALLEY RANCH BLK 2

LT 1 2,576.78

ODESSA

VIL PT LT 114-115 422.10

VIL PT LT 115-116 445.76

VIL LTS 122-123; PT 124 1,933.64

VIL LTS 133-134 973.79 *

VIL LT 140 503.90

VIL LT 153 312.38

VIL PT LTS 156-157 301.38

VIL LTS 162-163, PT LT 164 697.38

RIVERDALE

KREUTZERS 2ND RIV LT 2 BLK 1

191.23

RURAL

1-9-16 TR SW1/4 2,145.35

1-9-16 TR S1/2SW1/4 630.08

HANNAH EST LT 1 3,893.38

RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 3,229.38

RICHTERS 2ND LT 18 2,078.14

GILLMING ADD LTS 2-3 1,826.91

GLENWOOD EST LT 1 BLK 1

6,467.38

NICKMANS SUB PT LT 2 233.58

NICKMANS SUB PT LT 3 191.84

NICKMANS SUB LT 7 233.58

DEETS SUB W PART LT 2 23.50

DEETS SUB E PART LT 2 30.34

PAQUIN & DEETS LT 2 2,265.44

PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,458.00

NORTH ACRE 3RD

LT 1 BLK 2 1,877.96

LT 1 BLK 3 1,835.66

BUF COMMONS RTRMT VILL LT 1

1,940.09

INGALLS CROSSING 6TH LT 1

2,856.63

18-9-16 PT GOV LT 9 172.14

16-9-16 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 960.14

ERIN'S VALLEY SUB LTS 2-3 BLK

3 481.52

4-8-16 PT N1/2 NW1/4 959.74

BRIARWOOD FARMS 2ND LT PT 4

BLK 2 438.57

1733 STORAGE CONDOS

UNIT 21 459.24

UNIT 22 459.24

COTTONMILL LAKE LT 9 BLK 1

2,308.19

33-9-16

PT W1/2 (112 A) 2,526.38

TR W1/2 SW1/4 (36.66 A) 846.16

PT W1/2 (1.71A) 431.88

33-9-16 PT W1/2 (1.58A) 411.92

33-9-16 PT W1/2 808.68

EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 8.72

HIGHLAND PARK LT 13; N1/2 LT

14 645.78

28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 151.86

29-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 896.92

ELLENWOOD 2ND W PT LT 2 &

CEDAR HILLS SUB LT 16

BLK 1 4,061.24

FULLER & DALEY 2ND LT 7 BLK 1

1,547.71

KEARNEY

CITY LDS PT PT GOVT 8 447.01

CITY LDS PT TL 20 W 43' 191.60

CITY LDS S PT TX LT 9 PT GOV LT

6 1,446.70

ALTMAIER ACRES

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG A 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG B 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG C 2,663.58

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 COM AREA

1,753.60

OT N PT LT 2 1,213.16

OT N 45' LT 152 1,379.38

OT LT 171 1,318.10

OT LT 209 1,262.18

OT LTS 242 & 243 695.73

OT LT 604-605 623.96

OT LT 743 902.73

OT LT 745 1,343.66

OT LTS 875-876 1,511.16

OT LT 877 952.44

OT LT 903 206.42

OT LTS 959-960 1,271.76

OT S PT LT 966; 967 4,158.68

OT LT 1040 767.97

OT LTS 1100-1101 733.32

OT LT 1244 2,036.40

OT LTS 1272-1273 2,428.40

OT LTS 1281 1,124.52

OT LT 1288 511.13

OT LTS 1307-1308 1,360.92

OT LT 1423 719.80

OT LT 1425 879.70

OT LT 1522 661.08

OT LT 1654 1,525.58

OT 14TH ST ADJ LT 1671 & 1572

1,594.46

OT LT 1708 2,104.48

PRESTIGE ADD LT 2 2,498.04

ASHLAND ADD PT LTS 7-9 BLK

10 1,383.05

BALL SUB LTS 4-5 9,131.98

BETHANY MANOR

PT LT 14; LT 15 BLK 1 3,476.46

BODINSONS 2ND PT LTS 31-32

1,717.70

BUNNELLS PT LT 2 & 4; LT 3

2,471.54

CENTERVILLE LT 5, PT LT 4

984.02

COLLEGE PL LT 12 & PT AVE I

1,323.38

COOK'S EST LT 2 683.09

CRAWFORDS ADD PT LT 1 BLK 1

2,098.54

COOKS SUB

PT LT 4, PT AVE I, PT 13TH ST

2,159.14

PT LT 4-5 & 13TH ST 2,493.46

COUNTRYSIDE EST LT 1 BLK 2

3,623.00

EASTBROOKE 2ND LT 30 BLK 6

1,984.53

FORT KEARNEY SUB

LT 1; N 15' LT 2 BLK 2 2,681.10

N 45' LT 17; S 30' LT18 BLK 2

2,565.36

FOSTERS SUB LT 11 813.45

HARRINGTON & POMMER PL LT

11 715.62

HARVEY PARK LT 6 2,562.76

IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 52.04 *

K L & I 1ST ADD

LT 4; N 1/2 LT 5 BLK 5 2,136.78

K L & I 2ND LT 6 BLK 11 1,202.62

K L & I CHOICE ADD

PT LT 13 & 14 BLK 2 2,831.60

LT 3 BLK 3 1,184.76

PT LT 11; LT 12 BLK 22 1,375.92

KEARNEY PLAZA 3RD LT 2 BLK 3

1,754.88

KEEN PARK LT 34 1,740.74

KEENS PARK PT LT 67 1,295.94

KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69

1,933.20

LAKEVIEW MANOR PT LT 1 BLK 4

4,520.90

LAST ADD PT LT 20; LTS21 & 22

23,298.68

LIGHTHOUSE POINT 4TH LT 5

BLK 4 4,428.20

LINC WAY VILLA PLOTS PT LTS

44 & 45 2,561.86

LOST LAKE CONDOS UNIT 2

101.94

MERIDIAN WEST LTS 1-20

5,579.48

NORTH PARK BLK 3 LT 2 3,796.51

CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLOTS

A-B 28.56

NORTHWEST HEIGHTS

LT 18 BLK 3 1,981.21

NW 1/4 SS ADD PT LT 30

1,084.36

NORTHERN HEIGHTS LT 9 BLK 4

1,850.32

NURSERY PL LTS 54, 55 & 56

2,787.58

P & H ADD

LT 9 BLK 15 1,162.72

LTS 4, 5 & 6 BLK 27 2,446.47

N 100' LT 6 BLK 28 1,851.10

N1/2 LT 1 BLK 37 1,569.42

LT 12 BLK 37 2,541.18

LT 7, W1/2 LT 8 BLK 39 2,128.19

E 40' LT 11 ALL LT 12 BLK 40

1,504.01

LTS 5 & 6 BLK 51 1,969.86

PT LT 20 & 22, ALL 21; BLK 53

2,803.64

LTS 13 & 14 BLK 55 3,223.08

LTS 8 & 9 BLK 58 2,372.80

LTS 6,7 & 8 BLK 60 3,050.56

N 50' LTS 13-17 BLK 60 1,438.68

RIVERSIDE ADD

LTS 41-43, E 10' LT 44 630.36

E 8' LT 69 ALL LTS 70 & 71 889.78

LTS 72-75; W 7' LT 76 903.80

ROES SUB

LT 3 BLK 3 925.94

LTS 7-18 BLK 5 1,640.36

ST JAMES ARROWHEAD VILL

CONDOS D-1 2,946.82

SIXTH ST ADD LTS 1-2, BLK 2

2,791.60

SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,573.46

SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH LT 1

BLK 3 4,919.96

SO KY ADD LTS 26-28 4,389.02

SO KY ADD LT 32 772.32

SO KY ADD LTS 33-34 2,065.82

SO KY ADD LTS 101-103 2,373.33

SO KY ADD LTS 125-126 2,658.40

SW1/4SS LT 29 2,409.40

SW1/4 SS LT 101; PT 102

4,457.98

SW1/4 SS PT LT 102 1,721.82

SW1/4 SS PT 103 1,564.24

SW1/4 SS E 6' LT 103 1,381.44

SW1/4 SS E1/2 LT 147 1,546.28

SW1/4 SS LT 165 1,154.43

SW1/4 SS LT 193 2,570.88

SW1/4 SS PT LTS 368-369

2,698.78

SW1/4 SS LT 394 1,525.76

SE1/4SS ADD PT LT 14 & PT LT

207 SW1/4SS ADD 1,906.78

STEADWELL'S N1/2 LTS 1-3

1,295.71

SUNNY ACRS LT 12 BLK 3

3,267.60

TONY H. ADD LT 1 BLK 1; LT 4-5

BLK 2 4,780.48

WARWICK PL PT LT 8; LT 9

5,387.54

WARWICK PL N PT LT 9& 11;

ALL LT 10 5,384.36

WEST ADD PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 15

664.14

WHITAKER'S GROVE

S1/2 LT 4; LTS 5-7 BLK 6 690.34

LTS 8-14 BLK 6 963.14

LTS 6-7 BLK 9 3,306.10

LTS 8-9 BLK 9 1,297.98

WHITAKER & NORTHS PL

LTS 21-23 1,190.38

WILSONS LT 17 BLK 6 2,054.10

HERITAGE TOWNHOMES CONDO

UNIT 6-B 4,386.32

WORSLEYS ADD LT 6 1,948.10

WORSLEYS ADD LT 9 1,912.82

12-8-16 TR LT 6 1,844.72

13-8-16 TR GOV LT 3 1,221.10

13-8-16 PT NE1/4 1,283.84

7-8-15 TR IN W1/2 626.38

7-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & PT TR 1

SHREVE'S SUB 1,817.89

TERRY ADD LT 1 2,841.05

ORIGINAL TOWN OPD 1

W 71' LT 64 6,027.20

LTS 472-473 3,768.46

LT 521 2,509.48

OT KY PT LTS 365-366;

LTS 367-373 24,993.68

RURAL

1-9-15 PT SE1/4 TR IN SW

CORNER 2,266.70

1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 69.62

24-9-15 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 135.42

TECH ONE 1ST LT 2 BLK 1

27,427.00

32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT

LT 9 2,347.53

8-8-15 PT GOV LT 7 412.94

ROSE SUB 9-8-15 LT 1 3,056.18

9-8-15 LTS 1-4 & ACCR 11,065.06

9-8-15 ACCR S OF LT 4 2,214.58

21-8-15 PT LTS 4-5 72.61

16-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & ACCR

3,653.09

LEO & SAL SUB LT 1 PT GOV LT 2

6-8-15 2,099.70

6-8-15 PT SW1/4 TX LTS 4 &

10-12 301.26

6-8-15 PT E1/2 SW1/4 5,685.06

GIBBON

OT BAL LT 13; 14-15 BLK 5 EXC

SM TR 2,769.04

BOYDS SUB PT LT 3 3,526.88

FIFTH ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 2 24.88

FIFTH ADD LT 7; PT LT 8 BLK 12

160.05

SIXTH ADD LT 15 BLK 2 208.28 *

COOKS ADD LT 1 BLK 1 124.00

COOKS ADD LTS 16-17; PT LT 15

BLK 1 1,123.61

COOKS ADD LT 5 BLK 3 2,209.24

MARSHS SUB OF LT 6 PTTL 41

2,302.42

MORROW PARK PT LTS 4-5

2,258.38

SOUTH WIND LT 10 BLK 1

2,242.12

RURAL

3-8-14 LTS 1, 2; PT LT 6 & 7

6,649.98

5-8-14 LT 1 & SE1/4 NE1/4 & PT

LT 7-8 6,809.78

12-9-14 NE1/4 9,187.54

12-9-14 PT S1/2 SE1/4 223.61

23-9-14 TR N1/2NW1/4 3,290.32

35-9-14 TR NE1/4 755.02

SHELTON

VIL LDS TR NE1/4 579.97

VIL LDS TR TL 2 305.11

VIL LDS PT TL 2 177.21

VIL LDS PT TL 2 1,242.08

VIL LDS PT TL 10 111.78

VIL LDS PT TL 33 240.92

OT N1/2 LT 6 BLK 6 777.04

OT LT 14; PT LT 13 BLK 6 276.26 *

OT LT 1 & S 50' LT 8 BLK 7

187.18 *

1ST ADD

LT 1 BLK 3 374.76

ALL LT 2; PT LT 3 BLK 3 1,319.92

N 15' LT 3; LT 4 BLK 3 591.70

LT 5; PT LT 6 BLK 3 1,427.96

LTS 5-6 BLK 4 1,706.56

LTS 9-10; PT LT 11 BLK 6 1,000.20

2ND ADD LTS 1-2 BLK 8 408.16 *

2ND ADD N1/2 LT 5; LT 6 BLK 13

374.76

3RD ADD

LT 3 BLK 21 338.26 *

LT 6 BLK 22 520.82

LTS 7-8 BLK 27 1,718.24

ALISTERS SUB LTS 7-9 214.15

CAMPBELLS 1ST LT 5 BLK 1

959.50

COADYS LT 12,13, PT LT 14 BLK 1

873.96

COADYS 2ND PT LT 11; LT 12

BLK 6 83.95

COADYS 3RD

LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 4 796.64

NW PT OF W 1/3 BLK 5 153.55

FORREST PARK

PT LT 4 & VIL LDS SHEL TL 1

226.14

PT LTS 5-6; LT 7-8 226.04

FOREST PARK LT 10 157.30

HULLS ADD LT 6 BLK 4 235.56

HULLS ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 5 253.45

PARKVIEW ADD

LTS 11-12 BLK 5 737.76

LTS 3-4 BLK 6 230.21

PARKVIEW LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 7

860.35

PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 10 131.17

PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 11 854.46

PARKVIEW LT 9 BLK 11 214.15

PARKVIEW LTS 2-3 BLK 14

247.35

WALSHS LT 16; PT LT 17 249.37

WALSHS PT LT 17; LTS 18-19

343.38

RURAL

26-9-13 TR IN LT 8 125.54

7-9-13 PT SW 1/4 2,495.02

DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,278.04

7-8-14 PT LTS 3-4 1,421.55

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on March 3, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of Portland cement con-

crete pavement for raised median

improvements and work incidental

thereto for 2020 PART 5 IM-

PROVEMENTS, as per drawings

and specifications now on file at

the Office of the City Clerk. Said

Proposals will be publicly opened,

read aloud, and tabulated immedi-

ately following in the City Council

Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 5 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$55 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on March 17, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required to furnish

and install a new grinder in existing

concrete lift station wet well, and

work incidental thereto for AIR-

PORT LIFT STATION GRINDER, as

per drawings and specifications

now on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "AIRPORT LIFT

STATION GRINDER". The City will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

the U.S. Mail or other commercial

carrier at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$40 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $50. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Anthony L. Turner,

Deceased.

Case No. PR20-18

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County Nebraska,

Ashley D. Turner, whose address is

13380 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Frida Geisler,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-24

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 13, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Heide M. Epley, whose address is

32530 - 322nd Road, Pleasanton,

Nebraska, 68866, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 21, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF HELEN L. ARNOLD,

Deceased

ESTATE NO. PR 20-16

Notice is hereby given that on

January 30, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that CINDY

ARNOLD, whose address is 1715

FIRST AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE

68847, and STEVEN ARNOLD,

whose address is 910 CRAN-

BERRY COURT, LONGMONT, CO

80503, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk

County Court of Buffalo County

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

Attorney for CO-PRS

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ivan Lloyd Burton,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-19

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Laurence J. Darby, whose address

is P.O. Box 13, Pleasanton, NE

68866, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7th, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell #26128

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE

& BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 Fax

lezinnell@frontier.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Maria E. Shafto,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-2

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 5, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Guadalupe Mohr, whose address is

4261 Sidewinder Trail, Middleburg,

FL 32068, was appointed by the

Court as Personal Representative

of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 14th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk -Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE OF MEETING

GOLF ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Golf Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

February 24, 2020 in the Clubhouse

at the Meadowlark Hills Golf

Course, 3300 30th Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, which meeting will

be open to the public. An agenda

for such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at City Hall during normal

business hours. Except for items

of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Golf Advisory Board shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF PARK

AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

February 27, 2020 in the City

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska which meeting is open to

the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall during normal business hours.

Except for items of an emergency

nature, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 for

gravel to be used by the Buffalo

County Highway Department. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Highway Department, 9730

Antelope Ave., Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

All bids should be in a sealed en-

velope and marked "Gravel Bids",

on the outside and addressed to

the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,

PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE/AA

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main East Door in the lobby of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

Kearney Nebraska, on April 3,

2020, at 12:00 o'clock Noon, Cen-

tral Time, pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Larry D. Zimmer, A

Single Person, Trustor, and filed for

record on and recorded as Instru-

ment # 2015-03532, Records of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska; and Modifica-

tion of Deed of Trust recorded on

January 31, 2018 as Instrument #

2018-00604, Records of the Regis-

ter of Deeds of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska; and Modification of Deed

of Trust recorded on February 14,

2018, as Instrument # 2018-00897,

Records of the Register of Deeds

of Buffalo County, Nebraska; af-

fecting trust property that is legally

described as follows:

Parcel A:

The West half of the Southwest

quarter of Section 26, Township

12 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska.

Parcel B:

The Southwest quarter of Sec-

tion 33, Township 12 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska; EX-

CEPT a tract of land described

as follows: Beginning at the

Southeast corner of the South-

west quarter of said Section 33;

thence West (bearing assumed

and all other bearings are relative

thereto) 1335.62 feet along the

South line of said Southwest

quarter; thence N 17°51'13" E

331.88 feet; thence N 87°53'15" E

146.50 feet; thence S 61°52'53" E

370.00 feet; thence N 89°06'05" E

299.72 feet; thence N 2°31'30" E

302.81 feet; thence N 37°30'44" W

697.85 feet; thence N 55°18'08" E

223.24 feet; thence N 01°53'20" W

739.38 feet; thence N 83°40'18" E

350.19 feet; thence N 11°32'02" W

731.34 feet; thence N 87°27'41" E

515.15 feet to a point on the East

line of said Southwest quarter;

thence S 00°03'27" W 2652.24

feet along said east line to the

point of beginning, containing

37.47 acres, more or less. Includ-

ing center pivot irrigation sys-

tem, power unit, electric motor

and apparatus, pivot piping lo-

cated on and used in connection

with the above property.

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier's check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o'clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee's Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee's sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder

@snyderandhilliard.com

 

Village of Pleasanton

IN Buffalo County, Nebraska

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

The Village of Pleasanton Board

of Trustees will hold a public hear-

ing on March 10, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.

in the Pleasanton Community Cen-

ter, the purpose of which is to hear

public comments on:

a. Rezoning of a tract of land be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

Thirty-five (35), Township Twelve

(12) North, Range Sixteen (16) West

of the 6th Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

b. Preliminary Plat of "Pinecrest"

Subdivision

All local citizens and any other in-

terested parties, governmental

agencies or groups are encouraged

to comment.

Village of Pleasanton

Leora Hofmann- Village Clerk

Public Hearing Date & Time:

MARCH 10, 2020

7:00 P.M.

Public Hearing Place:

Pleasanton Community Center

202 N. Sycamore Street

Pleasanton, NE 68866

Contact Person:

Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk/Treasurer

(308) 388-2241

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, March 2, 2020, at 5:30

p.m., to transact business of the

Buffalo County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension Educator

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act,

Poss Chiropractic, L.L.C. amended

its Certificate of Organization to

state that the Professional Service

the company is authorized to

render in this state is chiropractic.

Dated: February 11, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Gayle

Norman the contents of unit #C48.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Wednesday February 26,

2020. Items will be sold "AS IS."

CASH ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by the City of Kearney, Nebraska in

the office of the City Clerk until

2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March

11, 2020 from qualified vendors or

sign manufacturers in order to es-

tablish a contract to provide

wayfinding signage for installation

along the City of Kearney Arterial

Streets.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any and all proposals

and to accept the proposals it be-

lieves is in the best interest of the

community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Eric Hellriegel at

ehellriegel@kearneygov.org.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Paige McConville

