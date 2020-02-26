BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CENTRAL NEBRASKA TRUCK
AND TRAILER REPAIR, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Central Nebraska
Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC under
the "Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act", with its desig-
nated office at 603 W. 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Orman Killion, 603
W. 22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of Central Nebraska Truck and
Trailer Repair, LLC commenced on
January 16, 2020, and its affairs
shall be conducted by its members.
Dated: February 7, 2020.
Lee Greenwald, Organizer
ZNEZ F12,19,26
Bruner Frank Schumacher
Attorneys at Law
Kearney, Nebraska
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
McCASLIN DIVISION
OWNER'S ASSOCIATION
Notice is hereby given of the for-
mation of a Corporation under the
Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation
Act.
1. The name of the Corporation
shall be: McCaslin Division Own-
er's Association.
2. The Corporation is a mutual
benefit corporation.
3. The address of the initial regis-
tered office of the Corporation is
29610 175th Rd., Kearney, Ne-
braska, 68847, and the name of the
initial registered agent at that ad-
dress is : Keith McCaslin.
4. The name and street address
of the incorporator is: Lee E.
Greenwald, 5804 1st Ave., PO Box
2230, Kearney NE 68848.
5. The corporation shall have
members.
6. Upon dissolution of the corpo-
ration, the Board of Directors shall,
after paying or making provisions
for the payment of all of the liabili-
ties of the corporation, distribute all
assets of the corporation to the
members or dedicate or convey the
assets to a public entity or to the
members in accordance with the
restrictive covenants covering the
assets of the corporation.
7. The corporation commenced
February 21, 2020.
Lee E. Greenwald, Incorporator
ZNEZ F26,M4,11
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Mongo
Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-
ability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-
ney, NE. The initial agent for serv-
ice of process of the Company is
Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th
Street Kearney, NE.
ZNEZ F26,M4,11
NOTICE OF VACANCY
Due to a death, the Board of
Governors is seeking qualified ap-
plicants to represent Central Com-
munity College District 2, which en-
compasses Dawson, Furnas, Gos-
per, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps
counties in their entirety. From Buf-
falo County, the following pre-
cincts: Armada, Divide, Elm Creek,
Grant, Harrison, Logan, Loup,
Odessa, Riverdale, Rusco, Sartaria
and Scott.
Registered voters living in the
election district who are interested
in serving on the Board of Gover-
nors should send a letter of interest
and resume to:
Board Member Search
Central Community College
P.O. Box 4903
Grand Island, NE 68802-4903
Email notification will also be ac-
cepted to jransom@cccneb.edu,
please ensure acknowledgment of
electronic receipt.
Letters or email must be received
by March 12, 2020. Interviews will
be conducted March 16-18, 2020,
in Kearney. For additional informa-
tion, contact the office of the pres-
ident at (308) 398-7301.
ZNEZ F24,25,26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Pros-
tate Health Academy, LLC has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The initial
designated office of the company in
the state of Nebraska is 123 West
31st St, Kearney, NE 68847. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Garrett Pohlman, 123
West 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847.
The general nature of the business
to be transacted by the company is
any and all lawful activities for
which the Limited Liability Company
is formed. The Certificate of Organi-
zation was filed with the State of
Nebraska on January 31st, 2020.
ZNEZ F12,19,26
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Pros-
tate Health Podcast, LLC has been
organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska. The initial des-
ignated office of the company in the
state of Nebraska is 123 West 31st
St, Kearney, NE 68847. The name
and address of the registered agent
is Garrett Pohlman, 123 West 31st
St, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-
eral nature of the business to be
transacted by the company is any
and all lawful activities for which the
Limited Liability Company is
formed. The Certificate of Organiza-
tion was filed with the State of Ne-
braska on January 31st, 2020.
ZNEZ F12,19,26
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA
ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-
sia Associates, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste
D, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Dr. Burt
McKeag, 920 East 56th Street, Ste
D, Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in the practice
of medicine and anesthesiology.
This company shall have all of the
powers now or hereafter set forth
to limited liability companies under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 30, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Managers:
Dr. J. Paul Meyer
152 Ponderosa Court
Grand Island, NE 68803
Dr. Burt J. McKeag
4320 Dove Hill Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
ZNEZ F26,M4,11
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
WELL TRAVELED
SOLES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Well Traveled Soles,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4303 Pony Express Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Melissa Mc-
Cartney, 4303 Pony Express Road,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on February 3, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Melissa McCartney
4303 Pony Express Road
Kearney, NE 68847 Melissa McCartney, Member
ZNEZ F26,M4,11