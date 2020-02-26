BRUNER FRANK

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CENTRAL NEBRASKA TRUCK

AND TRAILER REPAIR, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Central Nebraska

Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC under

the "Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act", with its desig-

nated office at 603 W. 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Orman Killion, 603

W. 22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of Central Nebraska Truck and

Trailer Repair, LLC commenced on

January 16, 2020, and its affairs

shall be conducted by its members.

Dated: February 7, 2020.

Lee Greenwald, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher

Attorneys at Law

Kearney, Nebraska

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

McCASLIN DIVISION

OWNER'S ASSOCIATION

 

Notice is hereby given of the for-

mation of a Corporation under the

Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation

Act.

1. The name of the Corporation

shall be: McCaslin Division Own-

er's Association.

2. The Corporation is a mutual

benefit corporation.

3. The address of the initial regis-

tered office of the Corporation is

29610 175th Rd., Kearney, Ne-

braska, 68847, and the name of the

initial registered agent at that ad-

dress is : Keith McCaslin.

4. The name and street address

of the incorporator is: Lee E.

Greenwald, 5804 1st Ave., PO Box

2230, Kearney NE 68848.

5. The corporation shall have

members.

6. Upon dissolution of the corpo-

ration, the Board of Directors shall,

after paying or making provisions

for the payment of all of the liabili-

ties of the corporation, distribute all

assets of the corporation to the

members or dedicate or convey the

assets to a public entity or to the

members in accordance with the

restrictive covenants covering the

assets of the corporation.

7. The corporation commenced

February 21, 2020.

Lee E. Greenwald, Incorporator

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Mongo

Optics LLC, a Nebraska Limited Li-

ability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 409 East 35th Street Kear-

ney, NE. The initial agent for serv-

ice of process of the Company is

Isaac Mertens, 409 East 35th

Street Kearney, NE.

NOTICE OF VACANCY

 

Due to a death, the Board of

Governors is seeking qualified ap-

plicants to represent Central Com-

munity College District 2, which en-

compasses Dawson, Furnas, Gos-

per, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps

counties in their entirety. From Buf-

falo County, the following pre-

cincts: Armada, Divide, Elm Creek,

Grant, Harrison, Logan, Loup,

Odessa, Riverdale, Rusco, Sartaria

and Scott.

Registered voters living in the

election district who are interested

in serving on the Board of Gover-

nors should send a letter of interest

and resume to:

Board Member Search

Central Community College

P.O. Box 4903

Grand Island, NE 68802-4903

Email notification will also be ac-

cepted to jransom@cccneb.edu,

please ensure acknowledgment of

electronic receipt.

Letters or email must be received

by March 12, 2020. Interviews will

be conducted March 16-18, 2020,

in Kearney. For additional informa-

tion, contact the office of the pres-

ident at (308) 398-7301.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Pros-

tate Health Academy, LLC has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The initial

designated office of the company in

the state of Nebraska is 123 West

31st St, Kearney, NE 68847. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Garrett Pohlman, 123

West 31st St, Kearney, NE 68847.

The general nature of the business

to be transacted by the company is

any and all lawful activities for

which the Limited Liability Company

is formed. The Certificate of Organi-

zation was filed with the State of

Nebraska on January 31st, 2020.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that Pros-

tate Health Podcast, LLC has been

organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska. The initial des-

ignated office of the company in the

state of Nebraska is 123 West 31st

St, Kearney, NE 68847. The name

and address of the registered agent

is Garrett Pohlman, 123 West 31st

St, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-

eral nature of the business to be

transacted by the company is any

and all lawful activities for which the

Limited Liability Company is

formed. The Certificate of Organiza-

tion was filed with the State of Ne-

braska on January 31st, 2020.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA

ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-

sia Associates, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste

D, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Dr. Burt

McKeag, 920 East 56th Street, Ste

D, Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in the practice

of medicine and anesthesiology.

This company shall have all of the

powers now or hereafter set forth

to limited liability companies under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 30, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Managers:

Dr. J. Paul Meyer

152 Ponderosa Court

Grand Island, NE 68803

Dr. Burt J. McKeag

4320 Dove Hill Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

WELL TRAVELED

SOLES, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Well Traveled Soles,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4303 Pony Express Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Melissa Mc-

Cartney, 4303 Pony Express Road,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on February 3, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Melissa McCartney

4303 Pony Express Road

Kearney, NE 68847 Melissa McCartney, Member

