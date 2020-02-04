NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BlumeWright Contracting L.C.
Article 1: The name of the limited
liability company is BlumeWright
Contacting L.C.
Article 2: The street address of
the initial designated office is 1327
11th Ave., Kearney, NE 68845.
Article 3: The name of the initial
agent for service of process is John
Blume. The street address of the
initial agent for service of process
is 1327 11th Ave., Kearney, NE
68845.
Article 4: The Company has at
least one member.
Article 5: The purpose for which
the Company is organized is to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska.
Article 7: The company shall be
soley-managed. The name and ad-
dress of the initial is as follows:
John Blume, 1327 11th Ave., Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
Dated: December 21, 2019
John Blume, Organizer
ZNEZ J28,F4,11
BRUNER FRANK
SCHUMACHER, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CENTRAL NEBRASKA TRUCK
AND TRAILER REPAIR, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Central Nebraska
Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC under
the "Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act", with its regis-
tered office at 603 W. 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The existence of
Central Nebraska Truck and Trailer
Repair, LLC commenced on Janu-
ary 16, 2020, and its affairs shall be
conducted by its members.
Dated: January 17, 2020.
Lee Greenwald, Organizer
ZNEZ J21,28,F4
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that Home
Within, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-
ability company, is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska,
with its registered office at 204 E.
25th St., Suite 1, Kearney, NE
68847. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, including but not limited to
the power to purchase, sell, own,
construct, develop, operate, lease,
manage, finance, refinance and
otherwise deal with real estate and
personal property of all kinds and
interests therein, and for all other
purposes authorized by law, to the
same extent as natural persons
might or could do. The limited lia-
bility company was formed on De-
cember 31, 2019 and will continue
for a perpetual period of duration.
Its affairs shall be conducted by its
member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-
cate of Organization and Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company, and its initial members
are Lori L. Romatzke and Megan
M. Mitchell.
Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer
ZNEZ J21,28,F4
NOTICE
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, February 17, 2020, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
ZNEZ F4,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-36
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
VANESSA NICOLE
BIVINS-GAREY
Notice is hereby given that on the
24th day of January, 2020, a peti-
tion was filed in the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-
ject and prayer of which is for the
change of the petitioner's name
from Vanessa Nicole Bivins-Garey
to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-
rey.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney on the 6th day of March, 2020
at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter
as will be convenient for the Court
and that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from that
of Venessa Nicole Bivins - Garey,
to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-
rey.
Vanessa Bivins
1701 W. 35th Street Apt. B116
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
815-677-2521
ZNEZ F4,11,18,25
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,
dated June 16, 2015, and recorded
on June 16, 2015, Document No.
2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on March 3,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and
2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords
Addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-
monly known as 2922 8th Ave,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements,
restrictions, reservations, cove-
nants and encumbrances now of
record, if any, to satisfy the debt
and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
January 21, 2020
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 223233).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ J21,28F,4,11,18
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA
ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-
sia Associates, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste
D, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in the practice
of medicine and anesthesiology.
This company shall have all of the
powers now or hereafter set forth
to limited liability companies under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
4. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 30, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
5. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following Managers:
Dr. J. Paul Meyer
152 Ponderosa Court
Grand Island, NE 68803
Dr. Burt J. McKeag
4320 Dove Hill Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
ZNEZ F4,11,18
held Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
at 4:00 PM, in the Commissioner's
'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE.
Said meeting will be open to the
public.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA
Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for this meeting is
kept continuously current at the
Buffalo County Veterans Service
Office, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
ZNEZ F4,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
ZNEZ F4,t1