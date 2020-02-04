 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

BlumeWright Contracting L.C.

 

 

Article 1: The name of the limited

liability company is BlumeWright

Contacting L.C.

Article 2: The street address of

the initial designated office is 1327

11th Ave., Kearney, NE 68845.

Article 3: The name of the initial

agent for service of process is John

Blume. The street address of the

initial agent for service of process

is 1327 11th Ave., Kearney, NE

68845.

Article 4: The Company has at

least one member.

Article 5: The purpose for which

the Company is organized is to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska.

Article 7: The company shall be

soley-managed. The name and ad-

dress of the initial is as follows:

John Blume, 1327 11th Ave., Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

Dated: December 21, 2019

John Blume, Organizer

BRUNER FRANK

SCHUMACHER, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CENTRAL NEBRASKA TRUCK

AND TRAILER REPAIR, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Central Nebraska

Truck and Trailer Repair, LLC under

the "Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act", with its regis-

tered office at 603 W. 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The existence of

Central Nebraska Truck and Trailer

Repair, LLC commenced on Janu-

ary 16, 2020, and its affairs shall be

conducted by its members.

Dated: January 17, 2020.

Lee Greenwald, Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Home

Within, LLC, a Nebraska limited li-

ability company, is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska,

with its registered office at 204 E.

25th St., Suite 1, Kearney, NE

68847. The general nature of its

business is to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of Ne-

braska, including but not limited to

the power to purchase, sell, own,

construct, develop, operate, lease,

manage, finance, refinance and

otherwise deal with real estate and

personal property of all kinds and

interests therein, and for all other

purposes authorized by law, to the

same extent as natural persons

might or could do. The limited lia-

bility company was formed on De-

cember 31, 2019 and will continue

for a perpetual period of duration.

Its affairs shall be conducted by its

member(s) pursuant to the Certifi-

cate of Organization and Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company, and its initial members

are Lori L. Romatzke and Megan

M. Mitchell.

Andrew D. Romatzke, Organizer

NOTICE

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, February 17, 2020, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Case Number CI 20-36

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

VANESSA NICOLE

BIVINS-GAREY

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

24th day of January, 2020, a peti-

tion was filed in the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the ob-

ject and prayer of which is for the

change of the petitioner's name

from Vanessa Nicole Bivins-Garey

to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-

rey.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney on the 6th day of March, 2020

at 9:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter

as will be convenient for the Court

and that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from that

of Venessa Nicole Bivins - Garey,

to Nicolas Christopher Bivins-Ga-

rey.

 

Vanessa Bivins

1701 W. 35th Street Apt. B116

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

815-677-2521

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Nicholas B. Sommerfeld,

dated June 16, 2015, and recorded

on June 16, 2015, Document No.

2015-03616 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on March 3,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The North 87 feet of Lots 1 and

2, Block 22, Perkins and Harfords

Addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska., com-

monly known as 2922 8th Ave,

Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements,

restrictions, reservations, cove-

nants and encumbrances now of

record, if any, to satisfy the debt

and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

January 21, 2020

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 223233).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

STONE RIDGE ANESTHESIA

ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Stone Ridge Anesthe-

sia Associates, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 920 East 56th Street, Ste

D, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in the practice

of medicine and anesthesiology.

This company shall have all of the

powers now or hereafter set forth

to limited liability companies under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

4. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 30, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

5. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following Managers:

Dr. J. Paul Meyer

152 Ponderosa Court

Grand Island, NE 68803

Dr. Burt J. McKeag

4320 Dove Hill Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

 

held Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

at 4:00 PM, in the Commissioner's

'Board Room', Courthouse, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE.

Said meeting will be open to the

public.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact Lynn Martin (ADA

Coordinator) at 236-1224, at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for this meeting is

kept continuously current at the

Buffalo County Veterans Service

Office, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

Tags