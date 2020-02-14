NOTICE
2020 DELINQUENT TAX LIST
BUFFALO COUNTY
TREASURER'S OFFICE
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
The following is a list of all lands
and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-
braska upon which the State,
County and City taxes remain due
and unpaid for the 2018 tax year.
The list is published in accordance
with State Statute 77-1804.
Therefore, notice is herby given
that in order to enforce the lien of
such taxes upon the real estate
property, I, Jean A. Sidwell, Treas-
urer of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
will on the first Monday in March,
2020 offer for public sale at the
Buffalo County Treasurer's office,
all of the taxes on the following de-
scribed lands and lots of the
amount of State, County and City
taxes assessed thereon, together
with interest and advertising cost.
Said sale will be held between
the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and
will be continued from day to day
until the taxes on these lands and
lots in said delinquent tax list shall
have been sold or offered for sale.
77-1806
A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty
five dollar registration fee. The fee
is nonrefundable upon redemption.
77-1807
Jean A.Sidwell
Buffalo County Treasurer
Legal descriptions abbreviated.
Tax rounded to full dollar amount.
ABRREVIATIONS:
INC "Inclusive"
TL "Tax Lot"
MIO "Mineral Interest Only"
*Indicates multiple years tax due.
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS
GIBBON
GILMORES ADD LT 5 BLK 1
17,724.71
JURGENS SUB PT LT 11
6,561.52
DELINQUENT
REAL ESTATE TAXES
RURAL
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 1,296.74
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 58.86
14-12-13 TR NE1/4 53.64
RAVENNA
GOLDEN SPIKE LT 1;
PT LT 8 CTY LDS 4,252.20
OT LTS 7-8 BLK 2 286.16
OT S2' LT 17 BLK 4 6.58 *
OT LTS 1-2 BLK 7 959.35
OT LT 1 BLK 10 548.02
OT PT LT 7-8 BLK 13 286.50
OT LT 7 BLK 21 208.74
OT W70' LT 4BLK 22 293.72
OT LT 9 BLK 22 462.68
OT LT 10 BLK 22 825.66
OT LT 11 BLK 22 725.72
OT PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK23 431.24
OT LT 9, PT LT 10 BLK 23 357.20
OT LT 9 BLK 25 386.30
OT LT 10 BLK 26 226.88
OT LT 10 BLK 31 660.76
1ST ADD LT 7 BLK 1 793.16
1ST ADD S1/2 LT 5; LT 6
BLK 4 603.48
2ND ADD LT 2 BLK 7 383.68
GEISTS LT 4 BLK 1 474.80
MOTSICKS LTS 3-4 BLK 1 318.76
MOTSICKS LTS 1-2;PT LT 3
BLK 2 355.96
NORTH ADD LT 5; PT LT 6
BLK 1 1,087.00
VIL LDS PT NE 1/4 926.42
RURAL
15-12-14 TR SE1/4 1,338.06
3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 98.90 *
VILLAGE LANDS OF POOLE
LTS LT 14 PT LT 16-17 & 20
BLK 2 494.66
LTS BLK 7 LTS 1-2 12.30 *
RURAL
36-12-16 TR IN SW1/4SW1/4
613.46
WORTS SEC ADD PL PT OF
BLK 5 377.59
5-12-17 PT E1/2SW1/4 188.96
8-12-17 PT OF N1/2NE1/4 954.92
MILLER
VIL LDS TL 3 299.34
VIL LDS TL 2 1,089.78
VIL LDS PT TL 8 355.08
VIL LDS TR TL 9 363.12
OT LTS 1-4 BLK 13 67.79
OT PT LTS 5-6 BLK 15 671.82
OT LT 18 BLK 19 17.41
OT LTS 6-12 BLK 20 520.24
OT PT LTS 1-6 BLK 29 146.24
OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 41.54
OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 65.66
OT LTS 1-4; 7-9 BLK 32 463.70
OT LTS 1-2; PT LT 3 BLK 33
264.45
OT LT 9; PT LT 10 BLK 33 399.74
OT LT 6 BLK 35 699.96
OT LT 10 BLK 40 25.00
OT LTS 1-3;11-12 BLK 40 128.00
1ST ADD LTS 5-12 BLK 1 561.88
1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2
123.72
WOODLAWN LT 4, 10 207.04
RURAL
8-11-18 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 69.40
16-11-18 PT NW1/4 182.24
20-11-18 S1/2 SW1/4 2.82
4-11-16 W1/2 NE1/4 1,032.00
4-11-16 E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4
SW1/4 1,775.52
4-11-16 NW1/4 SE1/4 659.74
9-11-16 S1/2 11,691.08
36-11-16 TR W1/2 3,525.44
GOLFSIDE #4 OUTLOTS A&B 9.46
34-11-15 NE1/4 3,869.32 *
31-11-15 E1/2 15,998.14
31-11-15 TR SW1/4SE1/4 181.70
31-11-15 TR SE1/4SE1/4 197.86
36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4 1,482.42
OLIVER SUB LT 1 2,550.46
OLIVER SUB LT 2 247.62
25-10-14 TR W1/2 SE1/4 1,737.96
28-10-14 TR SE1/4NE1/4 1,013.90
32-10-14 PT NE1/4SW1/4; PT E1/2
NW1/4 3,079.86
WINDMILL MEADOWS LTS 1-36
1,673.29
2-10-15 NW1/4 1,802.23
11-10-15 W1/2 SW1/4 1,716.62
11-10-15 SE1/4 5,662.94
13-10-15
N1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4
3,592.82 *
W2/3 OF S3/4 SE1/4 1,057.45
14-10-15 NW1/4 1,797.03
22-10-15 E1/2 NE1/4 849.66
4-10-16 W1/2 SW1/4 5,232.78
33-10-16 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 451.06
AMHERST
OT LTS 15-17 BLK 14 1,640.02
OT LT 10 BLK 16 137.11
OT LT 7 BLK 24 623.42
RURAL
8-10-17 PT SW1/4 SW1/4 469.13
12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4 & PT E1/2
SW1/4 2,668.54
27-10-17 SE1/4 3,370.22
35-10-17 N1/2 NW1/4 4,813.08
35-10-17 S1/2 NW1/4 2,160.26
36-10-17 NW1/4 8,204.28
36-10-17 SW1/4 5,423.90
ELM CREEK
OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 777.14
ARENDTS 1ST LTS 4-6 BLK 7
1,033.44
ARENDTS 3RD LTS 13-16
BLK 3 389.68 *
CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 1,794.52
CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 914.33
RURAL
32-9-18 SW1/4 5,322.35
3-8-18 TR PT GOVT LT 3 1,929.08
5-8-18 TR SE1/4 NE1/4 155.58
25-9-18 TR NW1/4SE1/4 487.58
12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 237.46
27-9-17 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 8,954.88
32-9-17 TR SW1/4 159.56
33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 33.18 *
33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 449.96
34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 944.64
34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 828.92
GREEN VALLEY RANCH BLK 2
LT 1 2,576.78
ODESSA
VIL PT LT 114-115 422.10
VIL PT LT 115-116 445.76
VIL LTS 122-123; PT 124 1,933.64
VIL LTS 133-134 973.79 *
VIL LT 140 503.90
VIL LT 153 312.38
VIL PT LTS 156-157 301.38
VIL LTS 162-163, PT LT 164 697.38
RIVERDALE
KREUTZERS 2ND RIV LT 2 BLK 1
191.23
RURAL
1-9-16 TR SW1/4 2,145.35
1-9-16 TR S1/2SW1/4 630.08
HANNAH EST LT 1 3,893.38
RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 3,229.38
RICHTERS 2ND LT 18 2,078.14
GILLMING ADD LTS 2-3 1,826.91
GLENWOOD EST LT 1 BLK 1
6,467.38
NICKMANS SUB PT LT 2 233.58
NICKMANS SUB PT LT 3 191.84
NICKMANS SUB LT 7 233.58
DEETS SUB W PART LT 2 23.50
DEETS SUB E PART LT 2 30.34
PAQUIN & DEETS LT 2 2,265.44
PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,458.00
NORTH ACRE 3RD
LT 1 BLK 2 1,877.96
LT 1 BLK 3 1,835.66
BUF COMMONS RTRMT VILL LT 1
1,940.09
INGALLS CROSSING 6TH LT 1
2,856.63
18-9-16 PT GOV LT 9 172.14
16-9-16 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 960.14
ERIN'S VALLEY SUB LTS 2-3 BLK
3 481.52
4-8-16 PT N1/2 NW1/4 959.74
BRIARWOOD FARMS 2ND LT PT 4
BLK 2 438.57
1733 STORAGE CONDOS
UNIT 21 459.24
UNIT 22 459.24
COTTONMILL LAKE LT 9 BLK 1
2,308.19
33-9-16
PT W1/2 (112 A) 2,526.38
TR W1/2 SW1/4 (36.66 A) 846.16
PT W1/2 (1.71A) 431.88
33-9-16 PT W1/2 (1.58A) 411.92
33-9-16 PT W1/2 808.68
EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 8.72
HIGHLAND PARK LT 13; N1/2 LT
14 645.78
28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 151.86
29-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 896.92
ELLENWOOD 2ND W PT LT 2 &
CEDAR HILLS SUB LT 16
BLK 1 4,061.24
FULLER & DALEY 2ND LT 7 BLK 1
1,547.71
KEARNEY
CITY LDS PT PT GOVT 8 447.01
CITY LDS PT TL 20 W 43' 191.60
CITY LDS S PT TX LT 9 PT GOV LT
6 1,446.70
ALTMAIER ACRES
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG A 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG B 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG C 2,663.58
BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 2,663.58
PT LT 1 BLK 1 COM AREA
1,753.60
OT N PT LT 2 1,213.16
OT N 45' LT 152 1,379.38
OT LT 171 1,318.10
OT LT 209 1,262.18
OT LTS 242 & 243 695.73
OT LT 604-605 623.96
OT LT 743 902.73
OT LT 745 1,343.66
OT LTS 875-876 1,511.16
OT LT 877 952.44
OT LT 903 206.42
OT LTS 959-960 1,271.76
OT S PT LT 966; 967 4,158.68
OT LT 1040 767.97
OT LTS 1100-1101 733.32
OT LT 1244 2,036.40
OT LTS 1272-1273 2,428.40
OT LTS 1281 1,124.52
OT LT 1288 511.13
OT LTS 1307-1308 1,360.92
OT LT 1423 719.80
OT LT 1425 879.70
OT LT 1522 661.08
OT LT 1654 1,525.58
OT 14TH ST ADJ LT 1671 & 1572
1,594.46
OT LT 1708 2,104.48
PRESTIGE ADD LT 2 2,498.04
ASHLAND ADD PT LTS 7-9 BLK
10 1,383.05
BALL SUB LTS 4-5 9,131.98
BETHANY MANOR
PT LT 14; LT 15 BLK 1 3,476.46
BODINSONS 2ND PT LTS 31-32
1,717.70
BUNNELLS PT LT 2 & 4; LT 3
2,471.54
CENTERVILLE LT 5, PT LT 4
984.02
COLLEGE PL LT 12 & PT AVE I
1,323.38
COOK'S EST LT 2 683.09
CRAWFORDS ADD PT LT 1 BLK 1
2,098.54
COOKS SUB
PT LT 4, PT AVE I, PT 13TH ST
2,159.14
PT LT 4-5 & 13TH ST 2,493.46
COUNTRYSIDE EST LT 1 BLK 2
3,623.00
EASTBROOKE 2ND LT 30 BLK 6
1,984.53
FORT KEARNEY SUB
LT 1; N 15' LT 2 BLK 2 2,681.10
N 45' LT 17; S 30' LT18 BLK 2
2,565.36
FOSTERS SUB LT 11 813.45
HARRINGTON & POMMER PL LT
11 715.62
HARVEY PARK LT 6 2,562.76
IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 52.04 *
K L & I 1ST ADD
LT 4; N 1/2 LT 5 BLK 5 2,136.78
K L & I 2ND LT 6 BLK 11 1,202.62
K L & I CHOICE ADD
PT LT 13 & 14 BLK 2 2,831.60
LT 3 BLK 3 1,184.76
PT LT 11; LT 12 BLK 22 1,375.92
KEARNEY PLAZA 3RD LT 2 BLK 3
1,754.88
KEEN PARK LT 34 1,740.74
KEENS PARK PT LT 67 1,295.94
KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69
1,933.20
LAKEVIEW MANOR PT LT 1 BLK 4
4,520.90
LAST ADD PT LT 20; LTS21 & 22
23,298.68
LIGHTHOUSE POINT 4TH LT 5
BLK 4 4,428.20
LINC WAY VILLA PLOTS PT LTS
44 & 45 2,561.86
LOST LAKE CONDOS UNIT 2
101.94
MERIDIAN WEST LTS 1-20
5,579.48
NORTH PARK BLK 3 LT 2 3,796.51
CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLOTS
A-B 28.56
NORTHWEST HEIGHTS
LT 18 BLK 3 1,981.21
NW 1/4 SS ADD PT LT 30
1,084.36
NORTHERN HEIGHTS LT 9 BLK 4
1,850.32
NURSERY PL LTS 54, 55 & 56
2,787.58
P & H ADD
LT 9 BLK 15 1,162.72
LTS 4, 5 & 6 BLK 27 2,446.47
N 100' LT 6 BLK 28 1,851.10
N1/2 LT 1 BLK 37 1,569.42
LT 12 BLK 37 2,541.18
LT 7, W1/2 LT 8 BLK 39 2,128.19
E 40' LT 11 ALL LT 12 BLK 40
1,504.01
LTS 5 & 6 BLK 51 1,969.86
PT LT 20 & 22, ALL 21; BLK 53
2,803.64
LTS 13 & 14 BLK 55 3,223.08
LTS 8 & 9 BLK 58 2,372.80
LTS 6,7 & 8 BLK 60 3,050.56
N 50' LTS 13-17 BLK 60 1,438.68
RIVERSIDE ADD
LTS 41-43, E 10' LT 44 630.36
E 8' LT 69 ALL LTS 70 & 71 889.78
LTS 72-75; W 7' LT 76 903.80
ROES SUB
LT 3 BLK 3 925.94
LTS 7-18 BLK 5 1,640.36
ST JAMES ARROWHEAD VILL
CONDOS D-1 2,946.82
SIXTH ST ADD LTS 1-2, BLK 2
2,791.60
SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,573.46
SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH LT 1
BLK 3 4,919.96
SO KY ADD LTS 26-28 4,389.02
SO KY ADD LT 32 772.32
SO KY ADD LTS 33-34 2,065.82
SO KY ADD LTS 101-103 2,373.33
SO KY ADD LTS 125-126 2,658.40
SW1/4SS LT 29 2,409.40
SW1/4 SS LT 101; PT 102
4,457.98
SW1/4 SS PT LT 102 1,721.82
SW1/4 SS PT 103 1,564.24
SW1/4 SS E 6' LT 103 1,381.44
SW1/4 SS E1/2 LT 147 1,546.28
SW1/4 SS LT 165 1,154.43
SW1/4 SS LT 193 2,570.88
SW1/4 SS PT LTS 368-369
2,698.78
SW1/4 SS LT 394 1,525.76
SE1/4SS ADD PT LT 14 & PT LT
207 SW1/4SS ADD 1,906.78
STEADWELL'S N1/2 LTS 1-3
1,295.71
SUNNY ACRS LT 12 BLK 3
3,267.60
TONY H. ADD LT 1 BLK 1; LT 4-5
BLK 2 4,780.48
WARWICK PL PT LT 8; LT 9
5,387.54
WARWICK PL N PT LT 9& 11;
ALL LT 10 5,384.36
WEST ADD PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 15
664.14
WHITAKER'S GROVE
S1/2 LT 4; LTS 5-7 BLK 6 690.34
LTS 8-14 BLK 6 963.14
LTS 6-7 BLK 9 3,306.10
LTS 8-9 BLK 9 1,297.98
WHITAKER & NORTHS PL
LTS 21-23 1,190.38
WILSONS LT 17 BLK 6 2,054.10
HERITAGE TOWNHOMES CONDO
UNIT 6-B 4,386.32
WORSLEYS ADD LT 6 1,948.10
WORSLEYS ADD LT 9 1,912.82
12-8-16 TR LT 6 1,844.72
13-8-16 TR GOV LT 3 1,221.10
13-8-16 PT NE1/4 1,283.84
7-8-15 TR IN W1/2 626.38
7-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & PT TR 1
SHREVE'S SUB 1,817.89
TERRY ADD LT 1 2,841.05
ORIGINAL TOWN OPD 1
W 71' LT 64 6,027.20
LTS 472-473 3,768.46
LT 521 2,509.48
OT KY PT LTS 365-366;
LTS 367-373 24,993.68
RURAL
1-9-15 PT SE1/4 TR IN SW
CORNER 2,266.70
1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 69.62
24-9-15 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 135.42
TECH ONE 1ST LT 2 BLK 1
27,427.00
32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT
LT 9 2,347.53
8-8-15 PT GOV LT 7 412.94
ROSE SUB 9-8-15 LT 1 3,056.18
9-8-15 LTS 1-4 & ACCR 11,065.06
9-8-15 ACCR S OF LT 4 2,214.58
21-8-15 PT LTS 4-5 72.61
16-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & ACCR
3,653.09
LEO & SAL SUB LT 1 PT GOV LT 2
6-8-15 2,099.70
6-8-15 PT SW1/4 TX LTS 4 &
10-12 301.26
6-8-15 PT E1/2 SW1/4 5,685.06
GIBBON
OT BAL LT 13; 14-15 BLK 5 EXC
SM TR 2,769.04
BOYDS SUB PT LT 3 3,526.88
FIFTH ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 2 24.88
FIFTH ADD LT 7; PT LT 8 BLK 12
160.05
SIXTH ADD LT 15 BLK 2 208.28 *
COOKS ADD LT 1 BLK 1 124.00
COOKS ADD LTS 16-17; PT LT 15
BLK 1 1,123.61
COOKS ADD LT 5 BLK 3 2,209.24
MARSHS SUB OF LT 6 PTTL 41
2,302.42
MORROW PARK PT LTS 4-5
2,258.38
SOUTH WIND LT 10 BLK 1
2,242.12
RURAL
3-8-14 LTS 1, 2; PT LT 6 & 7
6,649.98
5-8-14 LT 1 & SE1/4 NE1/4 & PT
LT 7-8 6,809.78
12-9-14 NE1/4 9,187.54
12-9-14 PT S1/2 SE1/4 223.61
23-9-14 TR N1/2NW1/4 3,290.32
35-9-14 TR NE1/4 755.02
SHELTON
VIL LDS TR NE1/4 579.97
VIL LDS TR TL 2 305.11
VIL LDS PT TL 2 177.21
VIL LDS PT TL 2 1,242.08
VIL LDS PT TL 10 111.78
VIL LDS PT TL 33 240.92
OT N1/2 LT 6 BLK 6 777.04
OT LT 14; PT LT 13 BLK 6 276.26 *
OT LT 1 & S 50' LT 8 BLK 7
187.18 *
1ST ADD
LT 1 BLK 3 374.76
ALL LT 2; PT LT 3 BLK 3 1,319.92
N 15' LT 3; LT 4 BLK 3 591.70
LT 5; PT LT 6 BLK 3 1,427.96
LTS 5-6 BLK 4 1,706.56
LTS 9-10; PT LT 11 BLK 6 1,000.20
2ND ADD LTS 1-2 BLK 8 408.16 *
2ND ADD N1/2 LT 5; LT 6 BLK 13
374.76
3RD ADD
LT 3 BLK 21 338.26 *
LT 6 BLK 22 520.82
LTS 7-8 BLK 27 1,718.24
ALISTERS SUB LTS 7-9 214.15
CAMPBELLS 1ST LT 5 BLK 1
959.50
COADYS LT 12,13, PT LT 14 BLK 1
873.96
COADYS 2ND PT LT 11; LT 12
BLK 6 83.95
COADYS 3RD
LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 4 796.64
NW PT OF W 1/3 BLK 5 153.55
FORREST PARK
PT LT 4 & VIL LDS SHEL TL 1
226.14
PT LTS 5-6; LT 7-8 226.04
FOREST PARK LT 10 157.30
HULLS ADD LT 6 BLK 4 235.56
HULLS ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 5 253.45
PARKVIEW ADD
LTS 11-12 BLK 5 737.76
LTS 3-4 BLK 6 230.21
PARKVIEW LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 7
860.35
PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 10 131.17
PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 11 854.46
PARKVIEW LT 9 BLK 11 214.15
PARKVIEW LTS 2-3 BLK 14
247.35
WALSHS LT 16; PT LT 17 249.37
WALSHS PT LT 17; LTS 18-19
343.38
RURAL
26-9-13 TR IN LT 8 125.54
7-9-13 PT SW 1/4 2,495.02
DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,278.04
7-8-14 PT LTS 3-4 1,421.55
ZNEZ F7,14,21
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on March 3, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required for con-
struction of Portland cement con-
crete pavement for raised median
improvements and work incidental
thereto for 2020 PART 5 IM-
PROVEMENTS, as per drawings
and specifications now on file at
the Office of the City Clerk. Said
Proposals will be publicly opened,
read aloud, and tabulated immedi-
ately following in the City Council
Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 PART 5 IM-
PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-
cept only those sealed bids, either
hand delivered or received via the
U.S. Mail or other commercial car-
rier at the City Clerk's Office, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska. Items transmitted by
facsimile or electronically will not
be accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$55 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ F14,21,28
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on February 18, 2020 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of 1000 SY concrete
trail, 800 CY earthwork, 400 CY rip-
rap, and work incidental thereto for
2020 TRAIL RESTORATION, as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid. Bids received
after the specified time of closing
will be returned unopened. The en-
velope shall be marked "2020
TRAIL RESTORATION". The City
will accept only those sealed bids,
either hand delivered or received
via the U.S. Mail or other commer-
cial carrier at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$55 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $70. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
This project will be partially
funded with federal funds from
FEMA Public Assistance Grant Pro-
gram and therefore is subject to
their Federal laws and regulations
associated with that program.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on March 17, 2020 for furnishing all
labor, tools, materials, equipment
and incidentals required to furnish
and install a new grinder in existing
concrete lift station wet well, and
work incidental thereto for AIR-
PORT LIFT STATION GRINDER, as
per drawings and specifications
now on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "AIRPORT LIFT
STATION GRINDER". The City will
accept only those sealed bids, ei-
ther hand delivered or received via
the U.S. Mail or other commercial
carrier at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$40 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $50. A complete
set of electronic copies of draw-
ings, specifications, contract docu-
ments and proposal form may be
obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ F14,21,28
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
CARMAN IRRIGATION, INC.,
PLEASANTON, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that on
January 17, 2020, Articles of Disso-
lution of Carman Irrigation, Inc.,
Pleasanton, Nebraska, were filed in
the Office of the Secretary of State
of Nebraska. The terms and con-
ditions of dissolution provided for
the collection of the assets of the
Corporation, disposing of its prop-
erties, discharging its liabilities, dis-
tributing its remaining property, and
doing every other act necessary to
wind up and liquidate the business
of the Corporation as provided in
Neb. Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum.
Supp. 2018). Cynthia Huff, Pres-
ident, is to wind up and liquidate
the business and affairs of the Cor-
poration. All of the assets of the
Corporation have been disposed of
and distributed and all of the liabili-
ties have been discharged.
Carman Irrigation, Inc.,
Pleasanton, Nebraska
Cynthia Huff, President
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the
City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until
2:00 PM, Local Time on February
18, 2020 for furnishing all labor,
tools, materials, equipment and in-
cidentals required for construction
of an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge
with steel truss superstructure and
concrete deck, and work incidental
thereto for CHERRY AVENUE PE-
DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-
MENT, and associated work as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "CHERRY AVENUE PE-
DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-
MENT". The City will accept only
those sealed bids, either hand de-
livered or received via the U.S. Mail
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Items transmitted by fac-
simile or electronically will not be
accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The project includes removal of
existing structure, construction of
an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge
with steel truss superstructure and
concrete deck, approximately 400
cubic yards of excavation, and as-
sociated work.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin
the Work on receipt of the Notice
to Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Anthony L. Turner,
Deceased.
Case No. PR20-18
Notice is hereby given that on
February 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County Nebraska,
Ashley D. Turner, whose address is
13380 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as per-
sonal representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Amy L. Bowman, #23226
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ F7,14,21
<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of GREGORY L. LAM-
MERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-10
Notice is hereby given that on
January 24, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Cody
Lammers whose address is 519
West 27th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 30, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Courthouse
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF HELEN L. ARNOLD,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. PR 20-16
Notice is hereby given that on
January 30, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that CINDY
ARNOLD, whose address is 1715
FIRST AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE
68847, and STEVEN ARNOLD,
whose address is 910 CRAN-
BERRY COURT, LONGMONT, CO
80503, were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7, 2020, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk
County Court of Buffalo County
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
Attorney for CO-PRS
ZNEZ F7,14,21
<addr:FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE & BESSE, P.C.,3082366441,PO BOX 10,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ivan Lloyd Burton,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-19
Notice is hereby given that on
February 4, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Laurence J. Darby, whose address
is P.O. Box 13, Pleasanton, NE
68866, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 7th, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Luke E. Zinnell #26128
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE
& BESSE, P.C.
1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010
(308) 236-6441 phone
(308) 234-3747 Fax
ZNEZ F7,14,21
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maria E. Shafto,
Deceased
Estate No. 20-2
Notice is hereby given that on
February 5, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Guadalupe Mohr, whose address is
4261 Sidewinder Trail, Middleburg,
FL 32068, was appointed by the
Court as Personal Representative
of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before April 14th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk -Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ F14,21,28
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Mary E. Hakanson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-12
Notice is hereby given that on the
28th day of January, 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Rebecca R. Hakanson,
whose address is 1903 Uceyle Av-
enue, St. Louis, Missouri 63114,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 31st day of March, 2020
or be forever barred.
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 250
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
Attorney at Law
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 234-5524
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
<addr:SYNEK, MICHAEL,3082374808,814 CENTRAL,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
In the Matter of the Estate of
Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased
Case # PR 20-9
Notice is hereby given that Trisha
Marie Grant has filed a Petition of
Formal Probate of Wills, Determi-
nation of Heirs, and Appointment of
Trisha Marie Grant as Personal
Representative. The Court has set
a hearing on this Petition in this
Court at the Buffalo County Court-
house, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, on February 28,
2020, at 10 a.m.
Trisha Marie Grant, Petitioner
1802 5th Avenue, #3
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 708-9483
Michael J. Synek, #19612
Attorney at Law
814 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-4808
ZNEZ J31,F7,14
CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on February 25, 2020 at
5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as
the matter may be heard, on the
proposed Capital Improvement
Project Plan for the City of Kear-
ney. The City will hear and con-
sider any comments, oral or writ-
ten, concerning the proposed Capi-
tal Improvement Project Plan.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
F14,t1
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 for
gravel to be used by the Buffalo
County Highway Department. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Highway Department, 9730
Antelope Ave., Kearney, Nebraska
68847.
All bids should be in a sealed en-
velope and marked "Gravel Bids",
on the outside and addressed to
the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,
PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE/AA
ZNEZ F14,21
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Potato Development
Committee will hold its next meet-
ing on Wednesday, February 26,
2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Central Standard
Time) via Zoom. Anyone wishing to
attend the meeting remotely may
do so by gong to https://unl.zoom.-
us/j/4780838203. The purpose of
the meeting is to discuss issues re-
lating to Nebraska's potato indus-
try. An agenda is available for pub-
lic inspection in the offices of the
Nebraska Department of Agricul-
ture during normal business hours.
Information concerning this meet-
ing can also be obtained prior to
the meeting by calling the Ne-
braska Department of Agriculture at
(402) 471-6857.
ZNEZ F14,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ONE AND SIX YEAR
ROAD PLAN
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Public Hearing to amend the One
and Six Year Road Plan for Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held dur-
ing the regular meeting of the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers on Tuesday, February 25, 2020
at 10:00 A.M. in the County Board
Meeting Room, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
Said hearing will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ F14,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, February 11, 2020, the Kear-
ney City Council passed and ap-
proved according to law and
adopted the following ordinances
to be published in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8396 for a Con-
ditional Use Permit to operate an
asphalt batch plant on property
zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict and described as part of Lots 3
and 4, as part of the Northwest
Quarter that lies North of the North
Channel of the Platte River, includ-
ing accreted land, in Section 11,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (South of 11th Street and
East of Imperial Avenue).
Ordinance No. 8397 rezoning
from District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-
dential District (Intermediate Stand-
ards) for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 11, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(8725 17th Avenue).
Ordinance No. 8398 rezoning
from District C-3/PD, General
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District to District C-3,
General Commercial District for
property described as a tract of
land being all of Outlot A of Merid-
ian West, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(to be vacated), and being part of
the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 33,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (Northwest Corner of
30th Avenue and West Highway
30).
Ordinance No. 8399 vacating a
sanitary sewer easement and water
line easement of varying widths in
Outlot "A" of Meridian West, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located in
the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 33,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8400 vacating all
of Lots 1 through 20, inclusive, and
Outlot "A" of Meridian West, an ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located in
the Southeast Quarter of the
Southeast Quarter of Section 33,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8401 rezoning
from District RR-1/PD, Rural Resi-
dential District (Rural Stand-
ards)/Planned Development Over-
lay District to District AG, Agricul-
tural District for property described
as a tract of land being part of Out-
lot C, Block One, being part of Lot
12, and part of Outlot B, Block
Two, being all of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,
7, 8, 9 and part of Lot 6, Block
Three, being all of Lot 1, and Outlot
D, Block Four, and part of Turkey
Creek Boulevard of Turkey Creek
Second Subdivision, a subdivision
being part of Government Lots 6, 7
and 9, and accretions abutting said
lots, Section 10, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of
Yanney Avenue and North of Inter-
state 80).
Ordinance No. 8402 vacating part
of the 10 foot wide Utility Ease-
ments in Turkey Creek Second
Subdivision, part of Government
Lots 6, 7 and 9 and accretions
abutting said Lots, Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8403 vacating a
portion of Turkey Creek Boulevard
(private drive) and a portion of
Talmadge Road described as part
of Turkey Creek Second Subdivi-
sion, part of Government Lots 6, 7
and 9 and accretions abutting said
Lots, Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West, of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8404 vacating part
of Turkey Creek Second Subdivi-
sion, part of Government Lots 6, 7
and 9 and accretions abutting said
Lots, Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West, of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8405 to operate a
sand and gravel mining operation
on property zoned District AG, Ag-
ricultural District and described as
a tract of land being part of Gov-
ernment Lot 6, part of Government
Lot 7 and part of Government Lot
8, Section 10, Township 8 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Ordinance No. 8406 amending
Section 8-309 "Spilling Loads" of
Article 3 "General Traffic Regula-
tions" of Chapter 8 "Police" of the
City Code to amend the Section
Number incorrectly listed for "State
Law Reference - Similar Provisions,
Nebraska Revised Statute
39-6,137".
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F14,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART
& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF THE CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act,
Poss Chiropractic, L.L.C. amended
its Certificate of Organization to
state that the Professional Service
the company is authorized to
render in this state is chiropractic.
Dated: February 11, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ F14,21,28
NOTICE
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (PRRIP) will be
accepting public comments from
February 18th to February 28th,
2020.
This period is intended to allow
the public an opportunity to provide
feedback on the Platte River Rec-
reation Access Program providing
outdoor recreation opportunities on
PRRIP owned lands from Lexington
to Grand Island.
Written comments may be sent
to the following address. Attention:
Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-
ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,
Kearney, NE. 68845.
ZNEZ F7,8,14,15
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
March 10, 2020 and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
City Hall 2nd Floor Conference
Room, for the City's purchase of a
rear load refuse compactor truck
used in the Utilities Department
Sanitation Division. Copies of the
specifications may be obtained
from the office of the City Clerk,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847 or by
going to the City's website at
Interested bidders shall submit
two (2) copies of their bid which in-
cludes:
• Proposal and Specifications
provided by the City.
• Regularly printed literature as
published by the factory which sets
out and fully describes the equip-
ment to be furnished in the bid, in-
cluding the garbage body and the
cab and chassis. The literature or
other supplemental information
shall clearly indicate compliance
with each and every item of these
specifications.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tions and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "Bid for REAR
LOAD REFUSE COMPACTOR
TRUCK" to the office of the City
Clerk. The City will accept only
those sealed bids, either hand de-
livered to the City Clerk's Office or
received at the City Clerk's Office,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or
other commercial carrier. Items
transmitted by facsimile or elec-
tronically will not be accepted.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated in the General Con-
ditions. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Steve Hart, Sanitation Su-
pervisor, at 308-233-3206.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F14,t1
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed bids will be received by
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at
the office of the City Clerk, City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on
March 10, 2020 and then publicly
opened and then read aloud in the
City Hall 2nd Floor Conference
Room, for the City's purchase of a
side load refuse compactor truck
used in the Utilities Department
Sanitation Division. Copies of the
specifications may be obtained
from the office of the City Clerk,
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, 68847 or by
going to the City's website at
Interested bidders shall submit
two (2) copies of their bid which in-
cludes:
• Proposal and Specifications
provided by the City.
• Regularly printed literature as
published by the factory which sets
out and fully describes the equip-
ment to be furnished in the bid, in-
cluding the garbage body and the
cab and chassis. The literature or
other supplemental information
shall clearly indicate compliance
with each and every item of these
specifications.
Bids must be made on the Pro-
posal Form found in the Specifica-
tions and submitted in a sealed en-
velope labeled "Bid for SIDE LOAD
REFUSE COMPACTOR TRUCK" to
the office of the City Clerk. The City
will accept only those sealed bids,
either hand delivered to the City
Clerk's Office or received at the
City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-
mercial carrier. Items transmitted
by facsimile or electronically will
not be accepted.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors and consultants to
comply with all applicable Federal
and State laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and to
waive any irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid received, and to
accept any bid which is deemed
most favorable to the City of Kear-
ney, at the time and under condi-
tions stipulated in the General Con-
ditions. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened.
If you have any questions re-
garding this invitation to bid, please
contact Steve Hart, Sanitation Su-
pervisor, at 308-233-3206.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ F14,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
in accordance with Chapter 53,
Section 134 of the Nebraska Liquor
Control Act, the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners will hold a
Public Hearing on Tuesday, Febru-
ary 25, 2020 at 9:45 A.M. in the
County Board meeting room, Buf-
falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-
tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska for
the following application for Ne-
braska Liquor License:
The Greens at Prairie Hills LLC
dba
Prairie Hills Golf Course
21400 Clubhouse Dr.
Pleasanton, Ne 68866
Class C-122075
All persons desiring to give evi-
dence before the Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners in support
of, or in opposition to, the issuance
of this license may do so during the
Public Hearing. Accommodations
for the disabled are available upon
request. Please contact the Buf-
falo County ADA Coordinator at
308-236-1224 at least 48 hours
prior to the meeting if accommoda-
tions are required.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ F14,t1