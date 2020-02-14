 

NOTICE

2020 DELINQUENT TAX LIST

BUFFALO COUNTY

TREASURER'S OFFICE

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

The following is a list of all lands

and lots of Buffalo County, Ne-

braska upon which the State,

County and City taxes remain due

and unpaid for the 2018 tax year.

The list is published in accordance

with State Statute 77-1804.

Therefore, notice is herby given

that in order to enforce the lien of

such taxes upon the real estate

property, I, Jean A. Sidwell, Treas-

urer of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

will on the first Monday in March,

2020 offer for public sale at the

Buffalo County Treasurer's office,

all of the taxes on the following de-

scribed lands and lots of the

amount of State, County and City

taxes assessed thereon, together

with interest and advertising cost.

Said sale will be held between

the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and

will be continued from day to day

until the taxes on these lands and

lots in said delinquent tax list shall

have been sold or offered for sale.

77-1806

A (each) bidder shall pay a twenty

five dollar registration fee. The fee

is nonrefundable upon redemption.

77-1807

Jean A.Sidwell

Buffalo County Treasurer

Legal descriptions abbreviated.

Tax rounded to full dollar amount.

ABRREVIATIONS:

INC "Inclusive"

TL "Tax Lot"

MIO "Mineral Interest Only"

*Indicates multiple years tax due.

SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS

GIBBON

GILMORES ADD LT 5 BLK 1

17,724.71

JURGENS SUB PT LT 11

6,561.52

DELINQUENT

REAL ESTATE TAXES

RURAL

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 1,296.74

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 58.86

14-12-13 TR NE1/4 53.64

RAVENNA

GOLDEN SPIKE LT 1;

PT LT 8 CTY LDS 4,252.20

OT LTS 7-8 BLK 2 286.16

OT S2' LT 17 BLK 4 6.58 *

OT LTS 1-2 BLK 7 959.35

OT LT 1 BLK 10 548.02

OT PT LT 7-8 BLK 13 286.50

OT LT 7 BLK 21 208.74

OT W70' LT 4BLK 22 293.72

OT LT 9 BLK 22 462.68

OT LT 10 BLK 22 825.66

OT LT 11 BLK 22 725.72

OT PT LT 5; LT 6 BLK23 431.24

OT LT 9, PT LT 10 BLK 23 357.20

OT LT 9 BLK 25 386.30

OT LT 10 BLK 26 226.88

OT LT 10 BLK 31 660.76

1ST ADD LT 7 BLK 1 793.16

1ST ADD S1/2 LT 5; LT 6

BLK 4 603.48

2ND ADD LT 2 BLK 7 383.68

GEISTS LT 4 BLK 1 474.80

MOTSICKS LTS 3-4 BLK 1 318.76

MOTSICKS LTS 1-2;PT LT 3

BLK 2 355.96

NORTH ADD LT 5; PT LT 6

BLK 1 1,087.00

VIL LDS PT NE 1/4 926.42

RURAL

 

15-12-14 TR SE1/4 1,338.06

3-12-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 98.90 *

VILLAGE LANDS OF POOLE

LTS LT 14 PT LT 16-17 & 20

BLK 2 494.66

LTS BLK 7 LTS 1-2 12.30 *

RURAL

36-12-16 TR IN SW1/4SW1/4

613.46

WORTS SEC ADD PL PT OF

BLK 5 377.59

5-12-17 PT E1/2SW1/4 188.96

8-12-17 PT OF N1/2NE1/4 954.92

MILLER

VIL LDS TL 3 299.34

VIL LDS TL 2 1,089.78

VIL LDS PT TL 8 355.08

VIL LDS TR TL 9 363.12

OT LTS 1-4 BLK 13 67.79

OT PT LTS 5-6 BLK 15 671.82

OT LT 18 BLK 19 17.41

OT LTS 6-12 BLK 20 520.24

OT PT LTS 1-6 BLK 29 146.24

OT S1/2 LTS 1-6 BLK 29 41.54

OT LTS 7-12 BLK 29 65.66

OT LTS 1-4; 7-9 BLK 32 463.70

OT LTS 1-2; PT LT 3 BLK 33

264.45

OT LT 9; PT LT 10 BLK 33 399.74

OT LT 6 BLK 35 699.96

OT LT 10 BLK 40 25.00

OT LTS 1-3;11-12 BLK 40 128.00

1ST ADD LTS 5-12 BLK 1 561.88

1ST ADD PT LTS 8-12 BLK 2

123.72

WOODLAWN LT 4, 10 207.04

RURAL

8-11-18 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 69.40

16-11-18 PT NW1/4 182.24

20-11-18 S1/2 SW1/4 2.82

4-11-16 W1/2 NE1/4 1,032.00

4-11-16 E1/2 NW1/4 & NE1/4

SW1/4 1,775.52

4-11-16 NW1/4 SE1/4 659.74

9-11-16 S1/2 11,691.08

36-11-16 TR W1/2 3,525.44

GOLFSIDE #4 OUTLOTS A&B 9.46

34-11-15 NE1/4 3,869.32 *

31-11-15 E1/2 15,998.14

31-11-15 TR SW1/4SE1/4 181.70

31-11-15 TR SE1/4SE1/4 197.86

36-10-13 TR IN NW1/4 1,482.42

OLIVER SUB LT 1 2,550.46

OLIVER SUB LT 2 247.62

25-10-14 TR W1/2 SE1/4 1,737.96

28-10-14 TR SE1/4NE1/4 1,013.90

32-10-14 PT NE1/4SW1/4; PT E1/2

NW1/4 3,079.86

WINDMILL MEADOWS LTS 1-36

1,673.29

2-10-15 NW1/4 1,802.23

11-10-15 W1/2 SW1/4 1,716.62

11-10-15 SE1/4 5,662.94

13-10-15

N1/2 NE1/4 & NE1/4 NW1/4

3,592.82 *

W2/3 OF S3/4 SE1/4 1,057.45

14-10-15 NW1/4 1,797.03

22-10-15 E1/2 NE1/4 849.66

4-10-16 W1/2 SW1/4 5,232.78

33-10-16 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 451.06

AMHERST

 

OT LTS 15-17 BLK 14 1,640.02

OT LT 10 BLK 16 137.11

OT LT 7 BLK 24 623.42

RURAL

8-10-17 PT SW1/4 SW1/4 469.13

12-10-17 W1/2 SW1/4 & PT E1/2

SW1/4 2,668.54

27-10-17 SE1/4 3,370.22

35-10-17 N1/2 NW1/4 4,813.08

35-10-17 S1/2 NW1/4 2,160.26

36-10-17 NW1/4 8,204.28

36-10-17 SW1/4 5,423.90

ELM CREEK

OT LTS 4-6 BLK 1 777.14

ARENDTS 1ST LTS 4-6 BLK 7

1,033.44

ARENDTS 3RD LTS 13-16

BLK 3 389.68 *

CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 1,794.52

CARY'S ADD PT BLK 3 914.33

RURAL

32-9-18 SW1/4 5,322.35

3-8-18 TR PT GOVT LT 3 1,929.08

5-8-18 TR SE1/4 NE1/4 155.58

25-9-18 TR NW1/4SE1/4 487.58

12-9-17 PT S1/2 SE1/4 237.46

27-9-17 PT NE1/4 NE1/4 8,954.88

32-9-17 TR SW1/4 159.56

33-9-17 TR N1/2 SE1/4 33.18 *

33-9-17 PT SW1/4 SE1/4 449.96

34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 944.64

34-9-17 TR IN SW1/4 828.92

GREEN VALLEY RANCH BLK 2

LT 1 2,576.78

ODESSA

VIL PT LT 114-115 422.10

VIL PT LT 115-116 445.76

VIL LTS 122-123; PT 124 1,933.64

VIL LTS 133-134 973.79 *

VIL LT 140 503.90

VIL LT 153 312.38

VIL PT LTS 156-157 301.38

VIL LTS 162-163, PT LT 164 697.38

RIVERDALE

KREUTZERS 2ND RIV LT 2 BLK 1

191.23

RURAL

1-9-16 TR SW1/4 2,145.35

1-9-16 TR S1/2SW1/4 630.08

HANNAH EST LT 1 3,893.38

RICHTERS 2ND LT 4 3,229.38

RICHTERS 2ND LT 18 2,078.14

GILLMING ADD LTS 2-3 1,826.91

GLENWOOD EST LT 1 BLK 1

6,467.38

NICKMANS SUB PT LT 2 233.58

NICKMANS SUB PT LT 3 191.84

NICKMANS SUB LT 7 233.58

DEETS SUB W PART LT 2 23.50

DEETS SUB E PART LT 2 30.34

PAQUIN & DEETS LT 2 2,265.44

PAQUIN & DEETS LT 3 2,458.00

NORTH ACRE 3RD

LT 1 BLK 2 1,877.96

LT 1 BLK 3 1,835.66

BUF COMMONS RTRMT VILL LT 1

1,940.09

INGALLS CROSSING 6TH LT 1

2,856.63

18-9-16 PT GOV LT 9 172.14

16-9-16 TR SE1/4 SE1/4 960.14

ERIN'S VALLEY SUB LTS 2-3 BLK

3 481.52

4-8-16 PT N1/2 NW1/4 959.74

BRIARWOOD FARMS 2ND LT PT 4

BLK 2 438.57

1733 STORAGE CONDOS

UNIT 21 459.24

UNIT 22 459.24

COTTONMILL LAKE LT 9 BLK 1

2,308.19

33-9-16

PT W1/2 (112 A) 2,526.38

TR W1/2 SW1/4 (36.66 A) 846.16

PT W1/2 (1.71A) 431.88

33-9-16 PT W1/2 (1.58A) 411.92

33-9-16 PT W1/2 808.68

EQUESTRIAN HILLS LT 6 8.72

HIGHLAND PARK LT 13; N1/2 LT

14 645.78

28-9-16 PT SW1/4SW1/4 151.86

29-9-16 TR NE1/4 NW1/4 896.92

ELLENWOOD 2ND W PT LT 2 &

CEDAR HILLS SUB LT 16

BLK 1 4,061.24

FULLER & DALEY 2ND LT 7 BLK 1

1,547.71

KEARNEY

CITY LDS PT PT GOVT 8 447.01

CITY LDS PT TL 20 W 43' 191.60

CITY LDS S PT TX LT 9 PT GOV LT

6 1,446.70

ALTMAIER ACRES

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG A 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG B 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 BLDG C 2,663.58

BLK 1 PT LT 1 BLDG D 2,663.58

PT LT 1 BLK 1 COM AREA

1,753.60

OT N PT LT 2 1,213.16

OT N 45' LT 152 1,379.38

OT LT 171 1,318.10

OT LT 209 1,262.18

OT LTS 242 & 243 695.73

OT LT 604-605 623.96

OT LT 743 902.73

OT LT 745 1,343.66

OT LTS 875-876 1,511.16

OT LT 877 952.44

OT LT 903 206.42

OT LTS 959-960 1,271.76

OT S PT LT 966; 967 4,158.68

OT LT 1040 767.97

OT LTS 1100-1101 733.32

OT LT 1244 2,036.40

OT LTS 1272-1273 2,428.40

OT LTS 1281 1,124.52

OT LT 1288 511.13

OT LTS 1307-1308 1,360.92

OT LT 1423 719.80

OT LT 1425 879.70

OT LT 1522 661.08

OT LT 1654 1,525.58

OT 14TH ST ADJ LT 1671 & 1572

1,594.46

OT LT 1708 2,104.48

PRESTIGE ADD LT 2 2,498.04

ASHLAND ADD PT LTS 7-9 BLK

10 1,383.05

BALL SUB LTS 4-5 9,131.98

BETHANY MANOR

PT LT 14; LT 15 BLK 1 3,476.46

BODINSONS 2ND PT LTS 31-32

1,717.70

BUNNELLS PT LT 2 & 4; LT 3

2,471.54

CENTERVILLE LT 5, PT LT 4

984.02

COLLEGE PL LT 12 & PT AVE I

1,323.38

COOK'S EST LT 2 683.09

CRAWFORDS ADD PT LT 1 BLK 1

2,098.54

COOKS SUB

PT LT 4, PT AVE I, PT 13TH ST

2,159.14

PT LT 4-5 & 13TH ST 2,493.46

COUNTRYSIDE EST LT 1 BLK 2

3,623.00

EASTBROOKE 2ND LT 30 BLK 6

1,984.53

FORT KEARNEY SUB

LT 1; N 15' LT 2 BLK 2 2,681.10

N 45' LT 17; S 30' LT18 BLK 2

2,565.36

FOSTERS SUB LT 11 813.45

HARRINGTON & POMMER PL LT

11 715.62

HARVEY PARK LT 6 2,562.76

IMPERIAL VIL 4TH LT 19 52.04 *

K L & I 1ST ADD

LT 4; N 1/2 LT 5 BLK 5 2,136.78

K L & I 2ND LT 6 BLK 11 1,202.62

K L & I CHOICE ADD

PT LT 13 & 14 BLK 2 2,831.60

LT 3 BLK 3 1,184.76

PT LT 11; LT 12 BLK 22 1,375.92

KEARNEY PLAZA 3RD LT 2 BLK 3

1,754.88

KEEN PARK LT 34 1,740.74

KEENS PARK PT LT 67 1,295.94

KEENS PARK PT LT 67; LTS 68-69

1,933.20

LAKEVIEW MANOR PT LT 1 BLK 4

4,520.90

LAST ADD PT LT 20; LTS21 & 22

23,298.68

LIGHTHOUSE POINT 4TH LT 5

BLK 4 4,428.20

LINC WAY VILLA PLOTS PT LTS

44 & 45 2,561.86

LOST LAKE CONDOS UNIT 2

101.94

MERIDIAN WEST LTS 1-20

5,579.48

NORTH PARK BLK 3 LT 2 3,796.51

CASTLE RIDGE 4TH OUTLOTS

A-B 28.56

NORTHWEST HEIGHTS

LT 18 BLK 3 1,981.21

NW 1/4 SS ADD PT LT 30

1,084.36

NORTHERN HEIGHTS LT 9 BLK 4

1,850.32

NURSERY PL LTS 54, 55 & 56

2,787.58

P & H ADD

LT 9 BLK 15 1,162.72

LTS 4, 5 & 6 BLK 27 2,446.47

N 100' LT 6 BLK 28 1,851.10

N1/2 LT 1 BLK 37 1,569.42

LT 12 BLK 37 2,541.18

LT 7, W1/2 LT 8 BLK 39 2,128.19

E 40' LT 11 ALL LT 12 BLK 40

1,504.01

LTS 5 & 6 BLK 51 1,969.86

PT LT 20 & 22, ALL 21; BLK 53

2,803.64

LTS 13 & 14 BLK 55 3,223.08

LTS 8 & 9 BLK 58 2,372.80

LTS 6,7 & 8 BLK 60 3,050.56

N 50' LTS 13-17 BLK 60 1,438.68

RIVERSIDE ADD

LTS 41-43, E 10' LT 44 630.36

E 8' LT 69 ALL LTS 70 & 71 889.78

LTS 72-75; W 7' LT 76 903.80

ROES SUB

LT 3 BLK 3 925.94

LTS 7-18 BLK 5 1,640.36

ST JAMES ARROWHEAD VILL

CONDOS D-1 2,946.82

SIXTH ST ADD LTS 1-2, BLK 2

2,791.60

SKIVIEW EST 2ND LT 4 4,573.46

SOBOTKA & SMITH 4TH LT 1

BLK 3 4,919.96

SO KY ADD LTS 26-28 4,389.02

SO KY ADD LT 32 772.32

SO KY ADD LTS 33-34 2,065.82

SO KY ADD LTS 101-103 2,373.33

SO KY ADD LTS 125-126 2,658.40

SW1/4SS LT 29 2,409.40

SW1/4 SS LT 101; PT 102

4,457.98

SW1/4 SS PT LT 102 1,721.82

SW1/4 SS PT 103 1,564.24

SW1/4 SS E 6' LT 103 1,381.44

SW1/4 SS E1/2 LT 147 1,546.28

SW1/4 SS LT 165 1,154.43

SW1/4 SS LT 193 2,570.88

SW1/4 SS PT LTS 368-369

2,698.78

SW1/4 SS LT 394 1,525.76

SE1/4SS ADD PT LT 14 & PT LT

207 SW1/4SS ADD 1,906.78

STEADWELL'S N1/2 LTS 1-3

1,295.71

SUNNY ACRS LT 12 BLK 3

3,267.60

TONY H. ADD LT 1 BLK 1; LT 4-5

BLK 2 4,780.48

WARWICK PL PT LT 8; LT 9

5,387.54

WARWICK PL N PT LT 9& 11;

ALL LT 10 5,384.36

WEST ADD PT LT 7 & 8 BLK 15

664.14

WHITAKER'S GROVE

S1/2 LT 4; LTS 5-7 BLK 6 690.34

LTS 8-14 BLK 6 963.14

LTS 6-7 BLK 9 3,306.10

LTS 8-9 BLK 9 1,297.98

WHITAKER & NORTHS PL

LTS 21-23 1,190.38

WILSONS LT 17 BLK 6 2,054.10

HERITAGE TOWNHOMES CONDO

UNIT 6-B 4,386.32

WORSLEYS ADD LT 6 1,948.10

WORSLEYS ADD LT 9 1,912.82

12-8-16 TR LT 6 1,844.72

13-8-16 TR GOV LT 3 1,221.10

13-8-16 PT NE1/4 1,283.84

7-8-15 TR IN W1/2 626.38

7-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & PT TR 1

SHREVE'S SUB 1,817.89

TERRY ADD LT 1 2,841.05

ORIGINAL TOWN OPD 1

W 71' LT 64 6,027.20

LTS 472-473 3,768.46

LT 521 2,509.48

OT KY PT LTS 365-366;

LTS 367-373 24,993.68

RURAL

1-9-15 PT SE1/4 TR IN SW

CORNER 2,266.70

1-9-15 TR S1/2 SE1/4 69.62

24-9-15 TR SE1/4 SW1/4 135.42

TECH ONE 1ST LT 2 BLK 1

27,427.00

32-9-15 PT E1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4 & PT

LT 9 2,347.53

8-8-15 PT GOV LT 7 412.94

ROSE SUB 9-8-15 LT 1 3,056.18

9-8-15 LTS 1-4 & ACCR 11,065.06

9-8-15 ACCR S OF LT 4 2,214.58

21-8-15 PT LTS 4-5 72.61

16-8-15 PT LTS 8-9 & ACCR

3,653.09

LEO & SAL SUB LT 1 PT GOV LT 2

6-8-15 2,099.70

6-8-15 PT SW1/4 TX LTS 4 &

10-12 301.26

6-8-15 PT E1/2 SW1/4 5,685.06

GIBBON

OT BAL LT 13; 14-15 BLK 5 EXC

SM TR 2,769.04

BOYDS SUB PT LT 3 3,526.88

FIFTH ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 2 24.88

FIFTH ADD LT 7; PT LT 8 BLK 12

160.05

SIXTH ADD LT 15 BLK 2 208.28 *

COOKS ADD LT 1 BLK 1 124.00

COOKS ADD LTS 16-17; PT LT 15

BLK 1 1,123.61

COOKS ADD LT 5 BLK 3 2,209.24

MARSHS SUB OF LT 6 PTTL 41

2,302.42

MORROW PARK PT LTS 4-5

2,258.38

SOUTH WIND LT 10 BLK 1

2,242.12

RURAL

3-8-14 LTS 1, 2; PT LT 6 & 7

6,649.98

5-8-14 LT 1 & SE1/4 NE1/4 & PT

LT 7-8 6,809.78

12-9-14 NE1/4 9,187.54

12-9-14 PT S1/2 SE1/4 223.61

23-9-14 TR N1/2NW1/4 3,290.32

35-9-14 TR NE1/4 755.02

SHELTON

VIL LDS TR NE1/4 579.97

VIL LDS TR TL 2 305.11

VIL LDS PT TL 2 177.21

VIL LDS PT TL 2 1,242.08

VIL LDS PT TL 10 111.78

VIL LDS PT TL 33 240.92

OT N1/2 LT 6 BLK 6 777.04

OT LT 14; PT LT 13 BLK 6 276.26 *

OT LT 1 & S 50' LT 8 BLK 7

187.18 *

1ST ADD

LT 1 BLK 3 374.76

ALL LT 2; PT LT 3 BLK 3 1,319.92

N 15' LT 3; LT 4 BLK 3 591.70

LT 5; PT LT 6 BLK 3 1,427.96

LTS 5-6 BLK 4 1,706.56

LTS 9-10; PT LT 11 BLK 6 1,000.20

2ND ADD LTS 1-2 BLK 8 408.16 *

2ND ADD N1/2 LT 5; LT 6 BLK 13

374.76

3RD ADD

LT 3 BLK 21 338.26 *

LT 6 BLK 22 520.82

LTS 7-8 BLK 27 1,718.24

ALISTERS SUB LTS 7-9 214.15

CAMPBELLS 1ST LT 5 BLK 1

959.50

COADYS LT 12,13, PT LT 14 BLK 1

873.96

COADYS 2ND PT LT 11; LT 12

BLK 6 83.95

COADYS 3RD

LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 4 796.64

NW PT OF W 1/3 BLK 5 153.55

FORREST PARK

PT LT 4 & VIL LDS SHEL TL 1

226.14

PT LTS 5-6; LT 7-8 226.04

FOREST PARK LT 10 157.30

HULLS ADD LT 6 BLK 4 235.56

HULLS ADD LTS 7-8 BLK 5 253.45

PARKVIEW ADD

LTS 11-12 BLK 5 737.76

LTS 3-4 BLK 6 230.21

PARKVIEW LT 1; PT LT 2 BLK 7

860.35

PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 10 131.17

PARKVIEW LT 7 BLK 11 854.46

PARKVIEW LT 9 BLK 11 214.15

PARKVIEW LTS 2-3 BLK 14

247.35

WALSHS LT 16; PT LT 17 249.37

WALSHS PT LT 17; LTS 18-19

343.38

RURAL

26-9-13 TR IN LT 8 125.54

7-9-13 PT SW 1/4 2,495.02

DOROTHY ACRES LT 1 2,278.04

7-8-14 PT LTS 3-4 1,421.55

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on March 3, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required for con-

struction of Portland cement con-

crete pavement for raised median

improvements and work incidental

thereto for 2020 PART 5 IM-

PROVEMENTS, as per drawings

and specifications now on file at

the Office of the City Clerk. Said

Proposals will be publicly opened,

read aloud, and tabulated immedi-

ately following in the City Council

Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 PART 5 IM-

PROVEMENTS". The City will ac-

cept only those sealed bids, either

hand delivered or received via the

U.S. Mail or other commercial car-

rier at the City Clerk's Office, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska. Items transmitted by

facsimile or electronically will not

be accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$55 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on February 18, 2020 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of 1000 SY concrete

trail, 800 CY earthwork, 400 CY rip-

rap, and work incidental thereto for

2020 TRAIL RESTORATION, as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid. Bids received

after the specified time of closing

will be returned unopened. The en-

velope shall be marked "2020

TRAIL RESTORATION". The City

will accept only those sealed bids,

either hand delivered or received

via the U.S. Mail or other commer-

cial carrier at the City Clerk's Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$55 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $70. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

This project will be partially

funded with federal funds from

FEMA Public Assistance Grant Pro-

gram and therefore is subject to

their Federal laws and regulations

associated with that program.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on March 17, 2020 for furnishing all

labor, tools, materials, equipment

and incidentals required to furnish

and install a new grinder in existing

concrete lift station wet well, and

work incidental thereto for AIR-

PORT LIFT STATION GRINDER, as

per drawings and specifications

now on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "AIRPORT LIFT

STATION GRINDER". The City will

accept only those sealed bids, ei-

ther hand delivered or received via

the U.S. Mail or other commercial

carrier at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$40 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $50. A complete

set of electronic copies of draw-

ings, specifications, contract docu-

ments and proposal form may be

obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

CARMAN IRRIGATION, INC.,

PLEASANTON, NEBRASKA

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 17, 2020, Articles of Disso-

lution of Carman Irrigation, Inc.,

Pleasanton, Nebraska, were filed in

the Office of the Secretary of State

of Nebraska. The terms and con-

ditions of dissolution provided for

the collection of the assets of the

Corporation, disposing of its prop-

erties, discharging its liabilities, dis-

tributing its remaining property, and

doing every other act necessary to

wind up and liquidate the business

of the Corporation as provided in

Neb. Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum.

Supp. 2018). Cynthia Huff, Pres-

ident, is to wind up and liquidate

the business and affairs of the Cor-

poration. All of the assets of the

Corporation have been disposed of

and distributed and all of the liabili-

ties have been discharged.

Carman Irrigation, Inc.,

Pleasanton, Nebraska

Cynthia Huff, President

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the

City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until

2:00 PM, Local Time on February

18, 2020 for furnishing all labor,

tools, materials, equipment and in-

cidentals required for construction

of an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge

with steel truss superstructure and

concrete deck, and work incidental

thereto for CHERRY AVENUE PE-

DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-

MENT, and associated work as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "CHERRY AVENUE PE-

DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-

MENT". The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered or received via the U.S. Mail

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Items transmitted by fac-

simile or electronically will not be

accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The project includes removal of

existing structure, construction of

an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge

with steel truss superstructure and

concrete deck, approximately 400

cubic yards of excavation, and as-

sociated work.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin

the Work on receipt of the Notice

to Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Anthony L. Turner,

Deceased.

Case No. PR20-18

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County Nebraska,

Ashley D. Turner, whose address is

13380 Sweetwater Road, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as per-

sonal representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Amy L. Bowman, #23226

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 First Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of GREGORY L. LAM-

MERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-10

Notice is hereby given that on

January 24, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Cody

Lammers whose address is 519

West 27th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 30, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Courthouse

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF HELEN L. ARNOLD,

Deceased

ESTATE NO. PR 20-16

Notice is hereby given that on

January 30, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that CINDY

ARNOLD, whose address is 1715

FIRST AVENUE, KEARNEY, NE

68847, and STEVEN ARNOLD,

whose address is 910 CRAN-

BERRY COURT, LONGMONT, CO

80503, were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7, 2020, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk

County Court of Buffalo County

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

Attorney for CO-PRS

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ivan Lloyd Burton,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-19

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 4, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Laurence J. Darby, whose address

is P.O. Box 13, Pleasanton, NE

68866, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 7th, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Luke E. Zinnell #26128

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE

& BESSE, P.C.

1323 Central Avenue, P.O. Box 10

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0010

(308) 236-6441 phone

(308) 234-3747 Fax

lezinnell@frontier.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Maria E. Shafto,

Deceased

Estate No. 20-2

 

Notice is hereby given that on

February 5, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Guadalupe Mohr, whose address is

4261 Sidewinder Trail, Middleburg,

FL 32068, was appointed by the

Court as Personal Representative

of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before April 14th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk -Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

jherrmann@jacobsenorr.com

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Mary E. Hakanson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-12

Notice is hereby given that on the

28th day of January, 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Rebecca R. Hakanson,

whose address is 1903 Uceyle Av-

enue, St. Louis, Missouri 63114,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 31st day of March, 2020

or be forever barred.

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

Attorney at Law

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 234-5524

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

In the Matter of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased

Case # PR 20-9

Notice is hereby given that Trisha

Marie Grant has filed a Petition of

Formal Probate of Wills, Determi-

nation of Heirs, and Appointment of

Trisha Marie Grant as Personal

Representative. The Court has set

a hearing on this Petition in this

Court at the Buffalo County Court-

house, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, on February 28,

2020, at 10 a.m.

Trisha Marie Grant, Petitioner

1802 5th Avenue, #3

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 708-9483

Michael J. Synek, #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

CITY OF KEARNEY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on February 25, 2020 at

5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as

the matter may be heard, on the

proposed Capital Improvement

Project Plan for the City of Kear-

ney. The City will hear and con-

sider any comments, oral or writ-

ten, concerning the proposed Capi-

tal Improvement Project Plan.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 for

gravel to be used by the Buffalo

County Highway Department. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Highway Department, 9730

Antelope Ave., Kearney, Nebraska

68847.

All bids should be in a sealed en-

velope and marked "Gravel Bids",

on the outside and addressed to

the Buffalo County Clerk's Office,

PO Box 1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin, County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE/AA

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Potato Development

Committee will hold its next meet-

ing on Wednesday, February 26,

2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Central Standard

Time) via Zoom. Anyone wishing to

attend the meeting remotely may

do so by gong to https://unl.zoom.-

us/j/4780838203. The purpose of

the meeting is to discuss issues re-

lating to Nebraska's potato indus-

try. An agenda is available for pub-

lic inspection in the offices of the

Nebraska Department of Agricul-

ture during normal business hours.

Information concerning this meet-

ing can also be obtained prior to

the meeting by calling the Ne-

braska Department of Agriculture at

(402) 471-6857.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ONE AND SIX YEAR

ROAD PLAN

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Public Hearing to amend the One

and Six Year Road Plan for Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held dur-

ing the regular meeting of the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

at 10:00 A.M. in the County Board

Meeting Room, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

Said hearing will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, February 11, 2020, the Kear-

ney City Council passed and ap-

proved according to law and

adopted the following ordinances

to be published in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8396 for a Con-

ditional Use Permit to operate an

asphalt batch plant on property

zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict and described as part of Lots 3

and 4, as part of the Northwest

Quarter that lies North of the North

Channel of the Platte River, includ-

ing accreted land, in Section 11,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (South of 11th Street and

East of Imperial Avenue).

Ordinance No. 8397 rezoning

from District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict to District RR-2, Rural Resi-

dential District (Intermediate Stand-

ards) for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 11, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(8725 17th Avenue).

Ordinance No. 8398 rezoning

from District C-3/PD, General

Commercial/Planned Development

Overlay District to District C-3,

General Commercial District for

property described as a tract of

land being all of Outlot A of Merid-

ian West, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(to be vacated), and being part of

the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 33,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (Northwest Corner of

30th Avenue and West Highway

30).

Ordinance No. 8399 vacating a

sanitary sewer easement and water

line easement of varying widths in

Outlot "A" of Meridian West, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located in

the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 33,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8400 vacating all

of Lots 1 through 20, inclusive, and

Outlot "A" of Meridian West, an ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located in

the Southeast Quarter of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 33,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8401 rezoning

from District RR-1/PD, Rural Resi-

dential District (Rural Stand-

ards)/Planned Development Over-

lay District to District AG, Agricul-

tural District for property described

as a tract of land being part of Out-

lot C, Block One, being part of Lot

12, and part of Outlot B, Block

Two, being all of Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,

7, 8, 9 and part of Lot 6, Block

Three, being all of Lot 1, and Outlot

D, Block Four, and part of Turkey

Creek Boulevard of Turkey Creek

Second Subdivision, a subdivision

being part of Government Lots 6, 7

and 9, and accretions abutting said

lots, Section 10, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (West of

Yanney Avenue and North of Inter-

state 80).

Ordinance No. 8402 vacating part

of the 10 foot wide Utility Ease-

ments in Turkey Creek Second

Subdivision, part of Government

Lots 6, 7 and 9 and accretions

abutting said Lots, Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8403 vacating a

portion of Turkey Creek Boulevard

(private drive) and a portion of

Talmadge Road described as part

of Turkey Creek Second Subdivi-

sion, part of Government Lots 6, 7

and 9 and accretions abutting said

Lots, Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West, of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8404 vacating part

of Turkey Creek Second Subdivi-

sion, part of Government Lots 6, 7

and 9 and accretions abutting said

Lots, Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West, of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8405 to operate a

sand and gravel mining operation

on property zoned District AG, Ag-

ricultural District and described as

a tract of land being part of Gov-

ernment Lot 6, part of Government

Lot 7 and part of Government Lot

8, Section 10, Township 8 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Ordinance No. 8406 amending

Section 8-309 "Spilling Loads" of

Article 3 "General Traffic Regula-

tions" of Chapter 8 "Police" of the

City Code to amend the Section

Number incorrectly listed for "State

Law Reference - Similar Provisions,

Nebraska Revised Statute

39-6,137".

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF THE CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-118 of the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act,

Poss Chiropractic, L.L.C. amended

its Certificate of Organization to

state that the Professional Service

the company is authorized to

render in this state is chiropractic.

Dated: February 11, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

 

The Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (PRRIP) will be

accepting public comments from

February 18th to February 28th,

2020.

This period is intended to allow

the public an opportunity to provide

feedback on the Platte River Rec-

reation Access Program providing

outdoor recreation opportunities on

PRRIP owned lands from Lexington

to Grand Island.

Written comments may be sent

to the following address. Attention:

Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-

ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,

Kearney, NE. 68845.

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

March 10, 2020 and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

City Hall 2nd Floor Conference

Room, for the City's purchase of a

rear load refuse compactor truck

used in the Utilities Department

Sanitation Division. Copies of the

specifications may be obtained

from the office of the City Clerk,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847 or by

going to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

Interested bidders shall submit

two (2) copies of their bid which in-

cludes:

• Proposal and Specifications

provided by the City.

• Regularly printed literature as

published by the factory which sets

out and fully describes the equip-

ment to be furnished in the bid, in-

cluding the garbage body and the

cab and chassis. The literature or

other supplemental information

shall clearly indicate compliance

with each and every item of these

specifications.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tions and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "Bid for REAR

LOAD REFUSE COMPACTOR

TRUCK" to the office of the City

Clerk. The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered to the City Clerk's Office or

received at the City Clerk's Office,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, via U.S. Mail or

other commercial carrier. Items

transmitted by facsimile or elec-

tronically will not be accepted.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated in the General Con-

ditions. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Steve Hart, Sanitation Su-

pervisor, at 308-233-3206.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed bids will be received by

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, at

the office of the City Clerk, City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68847 until 2:00 p.m. on

March 10, 2020 and then publicly

opened and then read aloud in the

City Hall 2nd Floor Conference

Room, for the City's purchase of a

side load refuse compactor truck

used in the Utilities Department

Sanitation Division. Copies of the

specifications may be obtained

from the office of the City Clerk,

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, 68847 or by

going to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

Interested bidders shall submit

two (2) copies of their bid which in-

cludes:

• Proposal and Specifications

provided by the City.

• Regularly printed literature as

published by the factory which sets

out and fully describes the equip-

ment to be furnished in the bid, in-

cluding the garbage body and the

cab and chassis. The literature or

other supplemental information

shall clearly indicate compliance

with each and every item of these

specifications.

Bids must be made on the Pro-

posal Form found in the Specifica-

tions and submitted in a sealed en-

velope labeled "Bid for SIDE LOAD

REFUSE COMPACTOR TRUCK" to

the office of the City Clerk. The City

will accept only those sealed bids,

either hand delivered to the City

Clerk's Office or received at the

City Clerk's Office, City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, via U.S. Mail or other com-

mercial carrier. Items transmitted

by facsimile or electronically will

not be accepted.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors and consultants to

comply with all applicable Federal

and State laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and to

waive any irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid received, and to

accept any bid which is deemed

most favorable to the City of Kear-

ney, at the time and under condi-

tions stipulated in the General Con-

ditions. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened.

If you have any questions re-

garding this invitation to bid, please

contact Steve Hart, Sanitation Su-

pervisor, at 308-233-3206.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

in accordance with Chapter 53,

Section 134 of the Nebraska Liquor

Control Act, the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners will hold a

Public Hearing on Tuesday, Febru-

ary 25, 2020 at 9:45 A.M. in the

County Board meeting room, Buf-

falo County Courthouse, 1512 Cen-

tral Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska for

the following application for Ne-

braska Liquor License:

The Greens at Prairie Hills LLC

dba

Prairie Hills Golf Course

21400 Clubhouse Dr.

Pleasanton, Ne 68866

Class C-122075

 

All persons desiring to give evi-

dence before the Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners in support

of, or in opposition to, the issuance

of this license may do so during the

Public Hearing. Accommodations

for the disabled are available upon

request. Please contact the Buf-

falo County ADA Coordinator at

308-236-1224 at least 48 hours

prior to the meeting if accommoda-

tions are required.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

Tags