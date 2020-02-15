LEGAL NOTICE
REQUEST FOR: Architectural/E-
ngineering Firms submission for the
2020 List of Certified A/E Firms,
Federal Standard Form 330
(SF330), Architect-Engineer Qualifi-
cations, Part II - General Qualifica-
tions
APPLICABLE TO: University of
Nebraska System
REQUEST NO.: 00007
INVITATION NO.: 3218-20-8110
DESCRIPTION: The University
of Nebraska is updating its list of
certified Architectural and Engi-
neering firms pursuant to university
policy RP-6.3.2. Firms interested
in being pre-certified for University
consulting work should submit: 1)
an electronic copy of their SF330
Part II, PAGE 6 ONLY, website link:
v/Forms/TrackForm/32994 ; 2) firm
name, contact and other related in-
formation requested in the UNL
eBid system. This information will
be used to certify architectural and
engineering firms pursuant to uni-
versity policy. This request is inde-
pendent of the Four-Year Firm re-
quest or any specific project re-
quest. If a firm has branch offices,
submit an SF330 for each specific
branch office interested in working
with the University.
QUESTIONS: Direct questions to
Tracy Aksamit at taksamit@nebra-
SF330 FORMS DUE: Submit
form and required information in
electronic format through the UNL
eBid system at: www.procur-
ement.unl.edu/ebid By 12:00 p.m.
CT on February 28, 2020
NOTICE
The Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (PRRIP) will be
accepting public comments from
February 18th to February 28th,
2020.
This period is intended to allow
the public an opportunity to provide
feedback on the Platte River Rec-
reation Access Program providing
outdoor recreation opportunities on
PRRIP owned lands from Lexington
to Grand Island.
Written comments may be sent
to the following address. Attention:
Bruce Sackett, Headwaters Corpo-
ration. 4111 4th Avenue, Suite 6,
Kearney, NE. 68845.
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME: UNK Otto Olsen
Demolition
LOCATION: 2508 12th Ave,
Kearney, Nebraska 68849
PROJECT NO.: 12411
BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday,
March 10, 2020, 2:00 PM CT
University of Nebraska,
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
Bid Proposals shall be emailed to
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
February 18, 2020, 2:00 PM CT
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Friday, March 6, 2020,
12:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
e-builder.net prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE:
Monday, February 10, 2020
OttoOlsenDemoliton
