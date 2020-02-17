NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
APrime Services, LLC has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The initial designated
office of the company in the state of
Nebraska is 9580 Lindsay Rd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. 68845. The
name and address of the registered
agent is Nebraska Registered
Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,
Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.
The general nature of the busi-
ness is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of APrime Services, LLC com-
menced business on February 5,
2020, and its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its members.
ZNEZ F17,24,M2
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on Febru-
ary 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ F17,t1
Kozeny & McCubbin LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Notice of Trustee's Sale
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder on 03/31/2020, at
10:00 a.m. at the East door of the
Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847:
LOT 15, BLOCK 2, MARIANNE
HUNT 2ND ADDITION TO THE
CITY OF KEARNEY, BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
All subject to any and all: (1) real
estate taxes, (2) special assess-
ments, (3) easements, covenants,
restrictions, ordinances, and reso-
lutions of record which affect the
property, and (4) unpaid water bills,
(5) prior mortgages and trust deed
of record and (6) ground leases of
record. The purchaser is responsi-
ble for all fees or taxes. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
By: Kerry Feld, Trustee,
NSBA# 24614
Kozeny & McCubbin, LC
12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555
St. Louis, MO 63141
Phone: (314) 991-0255
Fax: (314) 991-6755
First Publication 02/17/2020,
final 03/16/2020
Published in the Kearney Hub
K&M Filename: MOHLENOR
For additional information please
visit Auction.com.
THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLEC-
TOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE
OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE
USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
ZNEZ F17,24,M2,9,16
<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on
March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL
TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,
NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 28th day of January,
2020.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 28th day of Janaury,
2020, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed. Witness
my hand and notarial seal the day
and year last above written.
Victoria L. Vandenbroucke
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023
ZNEZ F3,10,17,24,M2
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, February 10, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its February 10, 2020 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Recognized the Kearney Pub-
lic Schools Board of Education
members for their service in ob-
servance of "School Board Mem-
ber Week" in Nebraska
2. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on the
progress being made on the Sun-
rise Middle School and Kearney
High School construction and reno-
vation projects.
3. Heard a report from the Board
members and Dr. Edwards on leg-
islative activity in the 2020 session
of the Nebraska Unicameral that af-
fects education.
4. Heard a report from Board
President Gifford on the topics dis-
cussed at the January 19, 2020
special retreat meeting of the
Board of Education
5. Approved the minutes of the
January 13, 2020 regular meeting,
and the January 19, 2020 special
retreat meeting, of the Board of
Education, as presented
6. Approved the February, 2020
claims, as presented.
7. Approved the February, 2020
financial reports, as presented
8. Gave second and final reading
approval to revised Board Policy
4106 (Release from Contract), as
presented.
9. Approved the KHS speech trip
to the National Individual Events
Tournament of Champions, May
7-10, 2020 in Houston, TX, with no
direct cost incurred by the school
district.
10. Accepted the bid of Nebraska
Central Equipment of Grand Island
for a 2021 Blue Bird Vision 65-pa-
ssenger propane bus in the amount
of $101,205.00.
11. Accepted the bid of Platte
Valley Auto Mart of Kearney for
three 10-passenger Ford
Transit-150 vans, for a total pur-
chase price of $89,871.00.
12. Accepted the quote to up-
grade our current Fortigate 600D
firewall to a Redundant 2000e For-
tigate firewall, for 2 devices and 5
years of support, at a total price of
$162,622.58.
13. Ratified the Negotiated
Agreement with the Kearney
Education Association for contract
terms for all certificated, non-supe-
rvisory employees of the Kearney
Public Schools, for the 2020-2021
school year, as presented.
14. Moved to accept the resigna-
tions of Doug Dennis, physical
education teacher at Buffalo Hills
and Windy Hills Elementary
Schools; Keith Swift, science
teacher at Kearney High School;
and Hannah Beck, math teacher at
Kearney High School; and the re-
tirement resignation of Listy
Schmidt, 3rd grade teacher at
Glenwood Elementary School; with
regret, effective the end of the
2019-2020 school year.
15. Moved to approve an average
increase in total compensation of
5% for classified employees; an
average increase in total compen-
sation of 3% for classified/exempt
directors and an average increase
in total compensation of 4% for
other classified/exempt employees;
and an average increase in total
compensation of 3% for adminis-
trative staff; in the Kearney Public
Schools, for the 2020-2021 school
year.
16. Adjourned the meeting.
ZNEZ F17,t1
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose
registered agent is Shannon
Poggendorf and registered office is
1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was formed on
December 19, 2019 to engage in
any lawful business. The corpora-
tion has authorized 1,000 shares of
capital stock. The name and ad-
dress of the incorporator is Thomas
E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific St., Ste.
200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
ZNEZ F10,17,24