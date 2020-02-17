 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

APrime Services, LLC has been or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The initial designated

office of the company in the state of

Nebraska is 9580 Lindsay Rd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. 68845. The

name and address of the registered

agent is Nebraska Registered

Agent LLC, 530 S 13th St. Ste 100,

Lincoln, Nebraska. 68508.

The general nature of the busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of APrime Services, LLC com-

menced business on February 5,

2020, and its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members.

 

ZNEZ F17,24,M2

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on Febru-

ary 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ F17,t1

Kozeny & McCubbin LC

12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555

St. Louis, MO 63141

Notice of Trustee's Sale

 

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder on 03/31/2020, at

10:00 a.m. at the East door of the

Buffalo County Courthouse, 1512

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847:

LOT 15, BLOCK 2, MARIANNE

HUNT 2ND ADDITION TO THE

CITY OF KEARNEY, BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

All subject to any and all: (1) real

estate taxes, (2) special assess-

ments, (3) easements, covenants,

restrictions, ordinances, and reso-

lutions of record which affect the

property, and (4) unpaid water bills,

(5) prior mortgages and trust deed

of record and (6) ground leases of

record. The purchaser is responsi-

ble for all fees or taxes. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

By: Kerry Feld, Trustee,

NSBA# 24614

Kozeny & McCubbin, LC

12400 Olive Blvd., Suite 555

St. Louis, MO 63141

Phone: (314) 991-0255

Fax: (314) 991-6755

First Publication 02/17/2020,

final 03/16/2020

Published in the Kearney Hub

K&M Filename: MOHLENOR

For additional information please

visit Auction.com.

THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLEC-

TOR AND ANY INFORMATION WE

OBTAIN FROM YOU WILL BE

USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

 

ZNEZ F17,24,M2,9,16

<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

 

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on

March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

LOT 1557 IN THE ORIGINAL

TOWN OF KEARNEY JUNCTION,

NOW THE CITY OF KEARNEY,

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 28th day of January,

2020.

 

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

 

On this 28th day of Janaury,

2020, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed. Witness

my hand and notarial seal the day

and year last above written.

 

Victoria L. Vandenbroucke

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. Jan, 19, 2023

 

ZNEZ F3,10,17,24,M2

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, February 10, 2020

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

 

At its February 10, 2020 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Recognized the Kearney Pub-

lic Schools Board of Education

members for their service in ob-

servance of "School Board Mem-

ber Week" in Nebraska

2. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on the

progress being made on the Sun-

rise Middle School and Kearney

High School construction and reno-

vation projects.

3. Heard a report from the Board

members and Dr. Edwards on leg-

islative activity in the 2020 session

of the Nebraska Unicameral that af-

fects education.

4. Heard a report from Board

President Gifford on the topics dis-

cussed at the January 19, 2020

special retreat meeting of the

Board of Education

5. Approved the minutes of the

January 13, 2020 regular meeting,

and the January 19, 2020 special

retreat meeting, of the Board of

Education, as presented

6. Approved the February, 2020

claims, as presented.

7. Approved the February, 2020

financial reports, as presented

8. Gave second and final reading

approval to revised Board Policy

4106 (Release from Contract), as

presented.

9. Approved the KHS speech trip

to the National Individual Events

Tournament of Champions, May

7-10, 2020 in Houston, TX, with no

direct cost incurred by the school

district.

10. Accepted the bid of Nebraska

Central Equipment of Grand Island

for a 2021 Blue Bird Vision 65-pa-

ssenger propane bus in the amount

of $101,205.00.

11. Accepted the bid of Platte

Valley Auto Mart of Kearney for

three 10-passenger Ford

Transit-150 vans, for a total pur-

chase price of $89,871.00.

12. Accepted the quote to up-

grade our current Fortigate 600D

firewall to a Redundant 2000e For-

tigate firewall, for 2 devices and 5

years of support, at a total price of

$162,622.58.

13. Ratified the Negotiated

Agreement with the Kearney

Education Association for contract

terms for all certificated, non-supe-

rvisory employees of the Kearney

Public Schools, for the 2020-2021

school year, as presented.

14. Moved to accept the resigna-

tions of Doug Dennis, physical

education teacher at Buffalo Hills

and Windy Hills Elementary

Schools; Keith Swift, science

teacher at Kearney High School;

and Hannah Beck, math teacher at

Kearney High School; and the re-

tirement resignation of Listy

Schmidt, 3rd grade teacher at

Glenwood Elementary School; with

regret, effective the end of the

2019-2020 school year.

15. Moved to approve an average

increase in total compensation of

5% for classified employees; an

average increase in total compen-

sation of 3% for classified/exempt

directors and an average increase

in total compensation of 4% for

other classified/exempt employees;

and an average increase in total

compensation of 3% for adminis-

trative staff; in the Kearney Public

Schools, for the 2020-2021 school

year.

16. Adjourned the meeting.

ZNEZ F17,t1

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

 

Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose

registered agent is Shannon

Poggendorf and registered office is

1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was formed on

December 19, 2019 to engage in

any lawful business. The corpora-

tion has authorized 1,000 shares of

capital stock. The name and ad-

dress of the incorporator is Thomas

E. Whitmore, 7602 Pacific St., Ste.

200, Omaha, Nebraska 68114.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ F10,17,24

Tags