Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on January 22, 2020 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of approximately

40,000 S.F. of P.C. Concrete Side-

walks, Curb Ramps, Driveways,

and work incidental thereto for

2020 SIDEWALK ADA IMPROVE-

MENTS, as per drawings and spec-

ifications now on file at the Office

of the City Clerk. Said Proposals

will be publicly opened, read aloud,

and tabulated immediately follow-

ing in the City Council Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, and to

waive irregularities or informalities

in any bid. Bids received after the

specified time of closing will be re-

turned unopened. The envelope

shall be marked "2020 SIDEWALK

ADA IMPROVEMENTS". The City

will accept only those sealed bids,

either hand delivered or received

via the U.S. Mail or other commer-

cial carrier at the City Clerk’s Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$55 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $30.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to “Bidding Docu-

ments” [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier’s check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

Attention of BIDDERS is partic-

ularly called to the requirements as

to conditions of employment to be

observed and minimum wage rates

to be paid under the contract, Sec-

tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section

109 and E.O. 11246.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE, BOWMAN

& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF ACE INDUSTRIES, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 19, 2019, Articles of

Dissolution of Ace Industries, Inc.,

a Nebraska corporation, were filed

in the Office of the Secretary of

State of Nebraska. The terms and

conditions of dissolution provided

for the collection of the assets of

the Corporation, disposing of its

properties, discharging its liabili-

ties, distributing its remaining prop-

erty, and doing every other act nec-

essary to wind up and liquidate the

business of the Corporation as pro-

vided in Neb. Rev. Stat.

§21-20,158. Lynda J. Brooks,

President, is to wind up and liqui-

date the business and affairs of the

Corporation. All of the assets of

the Corporation have been dis-

posed of and distributed and all of

the liabilities have been discharged.

Ace Industries, Inc.

Lynda J. Brooks, President

NOTICE OF ARTICLES

OF AMENDMENT

TO THE ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

ACE IRRIGATION AND

MANUFACTURING COMPANY

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-20,121 of the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act, Ace Irri-

gation and Manufacturing Com-

pany amended its Articles of Incor-

poration by deleting the current

ARTICLE VI and adopting the fol-

lowing:

"ARTICLE VI - DIRECTORS

 

The business of this Corporation

shall be conducted and managed

by the Board of Directors of the

Corporation as provided by the

By-Laws of the Corporation as

amended or restated from time to

time."

DATED: December 20, 2019.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The

registered agent is Erica Keel, and

the registered address is 603 West

46th Street, Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska. The general na-

ture of the business to be trans-

acted shall be to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking and insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The company com-

menced its existence on November

20, 2019, when the Certificate of

Organization was filed with the

Secretary of State, and its exist-

ence shall be perpetual. The com-

pany's affairs are to be conducted

by the members.

E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

Tracey L. Buettner, #22876

Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson

& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.

200 West Benjamin Avenue

P.O. Box 888

Norfolk, NE 68702-0888

(402) 371-3100

(402) 379-4338 - facsimile

tbuettner@norfolknelaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT

OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of: Jerry L. L'Roy,

Deceased

Estate No.: PR 19-27

Notice is hereby given that a Fi-

nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-

bution, a Petition for Complete Set-

tlement, and a Petition for Determi-

nation of Inheritance Tax have been

filed and are set for hearing in the

County Court of Buffalo County

2019, in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney,

Buffalo County Nebraska on Janu-

ary 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 487

Nebraska City, NE 68410

Bar Number: 24665

Shane M. Cochran

Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, LLO

4009 6th Avenue, Ste 37

PO Box 1414

Kearney, NE 68848-1414

308-234-2700

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Mary L. Hardessen,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-178

Notice is hereby given that on

December 18, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Mary Jane Shaw, whose address is

1086 SE Falcon Drive, College

Place, WA 99324; Linda A Adams,

whose address is 79498 Hwy 21,

Broken Bow, NE 68822; and John

R. Hardessen, whose address is

4521 Vista View Lane, Kearney, NE

68845 were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 27, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared and Submitted By:

Kurt F. Tjaden (Bar ID #17432)

KOLEY JESSEN P.C., L.L.O.

1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

Telephone: (402) 390-9500

Fax: (402) 390-9005

Email: kurt.tjaden

@koleyjessen.com

Attorneys for Petitioner

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of HAROLD W. LOSCHEN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-177

Notice is hereby given that on

December 18, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

CONNIE J. BEISNER WARLING,

whose address is PO Box 80116,

Las Vegas, NV 89180 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before February 27, 2020, or

be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the City Council

of the City of Kearney, Nebraska,

will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tues-

day, January 14, 2020 in the Coun-

cil Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by

Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc.

for Water’s View Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation for a Conditional Use

Permit to operate a sand and

gravel extraction pit on property

zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict and described as part of Gov-

ernment Lots 3 and 4, as part of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

11, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 11th

Street and East of Imperial Ave-

nue).

2. Application submitted by

James Poulson for Lanny Carlson,

c/o Lanny Carlson Motors for Re-

vised Planned District Development

Plan Approval for the proposed

construction of an outbuilding addi-

tion on property zoned District

C-2/PD, Community Commer-

cial/Planned Development Overlay

District and described as Lot 1,

Block 1, North Acre Sixth, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING

HOWEVER, the West 140.0 feet of

said lot (6110 2nd Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Paul

Brungardt Jr., PE for RP & MM

Properties, LLC for Revised Plan-

ned District Development Plan Ap-

proval for the proposed construc-

tion of an outbuilding addition on

property zoned District C-2/PD,

Community Commercial/Planned

Development Overlay District and

described as the North 125.00 feet

of Lot 6, Block 2, North Acre Fifth,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (5810

2nd Avenue).

4. Application submitted by

Miller and Associates for Mountain

Tower and Land, LLC, a Colorado

Limited Liability Company for a

Conditional Use Permit to operate

retail cellular phone store with

communications tower on property

zoned District C-2, Community

Commercial District and described

Lots 19 and 20, and the North 110

feet of Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, Baker’s

Subdivision to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3821

2nd Avenue).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

COMMUNITY

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF THE

CITY OF KEARNEY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Community

Redevelopment Authority of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 8:30 a.m. on January 6,

2020 in the Council Chambers at

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at City Hall, Kearney,

Nebraska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Commu-

nity Redevelopment Authority shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact Michael Morgan at City

Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later

than 24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

DOWNTOWN

IMPROVEMENT BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Downtown

Improvement Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:00 a.m. on January 8, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Downtown Improve-

ment Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that KJR

EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 3525 West

Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and

mailing address is 3525 West Ce-

dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska

68845.

Dated: December 3, 2019.

Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main East Door in the lobby of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

Kearney Nebraska, on January 21,

2020, at 12:00 o’clock Noon, Cen-

tral Time, pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Silent City, Inc., as

Trustor, and filed for record on

June 15, 2012 and recorded as

Inst. 2012-4411, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the following described real estate,

to wit:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, except a tract of

land containing 468.39 square feet,

more or less, deeded to the State

of Nebraska, Department of Roads

by Warranty Deed recorded Octo-

ber 27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier’s check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o’clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier’s check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee’s Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee’s sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder@

snyderandhilliard.com

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF RANCHLAND

RENTALS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is given of the dissolution

of Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska limited liability company.

Persons having any claim against

said limited liability company must

present a claim setting forth the

claimant's name, mailing address,

and telephone contact information

together with a statement of justifi-

cation of the claim in detail, and the

amount of the claim by mailing the

same to: Ranchland Rentals,

L.L.C., Attention Claims Agent,

2607 West 43rd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. Claims against

the Company are barred unless an

action to enforce the claim is com-

menced within five years after the

publication date of the third publi-

cation hereof.

Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C.

Claims Agent

2607 West 43rd Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given REUSE IT

CENTER, INC., a Nebraska Non-

profit Domestic Corporation, has

been organized. This public benefit

corporation commenced on De-

cember 5, 2019, and its duration is

perpetual. Its registered office is at

2011-3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE

68845, and the registered agent at

that address is Kristi Castillo. The

corporation does not, at this time,

intend to issue any shares. Incor-

porators include: Kristi Castillo,

2011-3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE

68845.

DATED this 11th day of Decem-

ber, 2019.

Kristi Castillo, Incorporator

Jaclyn N. Daake, #25399

DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER,

& DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 528

Alma, NE 68920

(308) 928-2165

