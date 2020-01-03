NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on January 22, 2020 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of approximately
40,000 S.F. of P.C. Concrete Side-
walks, Curb Ramps, Driveways,
and work incidental thereto for
2020 SIDEWALK ADA IMPROVE-
MENTS, as per drawings and spec-
ifications now on file at the Office
of the City Clerk. Said Proposals
will be publicly opened, read aloud,
and tabulated immediately follow-
ing in the City Council Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, and to
waive irregularities or informalities
in any bid. Bids received after the
specified time of closing will be re-
turned unopened. The envelope
shall be marked "2020 SIDEWALK
ADA IMPROVEMENTS". The City
will accept only those sealed bids,
either hand delivered or received
via the U.S. Mail or other commer-
cial carrier at the City Clerk’s Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$55 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $75. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $30.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to “Bidding Docu-
ments” [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier’s check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
Attention of BIDDERS is partic-
ularly called to the requirements as
to conditions of employment to be
observed and minimum wage rates
to be paid under the contract, Sec-
tion 3, Segregated Facility, Section
109 and E.O. 11246.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE, BOWMAN
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF ACE INDUSTRIES, INC.
Notice is hereby given that on
December 19, 2019, Articles of
Dissolution of Ace Industries, Inc.,
a Nebraska corporation, were filed
in the Office of the Secretary of
State of Nebraska. The terms and
conditions of dissolution provided
for the collection of the assets of
the Corporation, disposing of its
properties, discharging its liabili-
ties, distributing its remaining prop-
erty, and doing every other act nec-
essary to wind up and liquidate the
business of the Corporation as pro-
vided in Neb. Rev. Stat.
§21-20,158. Lynda J. Brooks,
President, is to wind up and liqui-
date the business and affairs of the
Corporation. All of the assets of
the Corporation have been dis-
posed of and distributed and all of
the liabilities have been discharged.
Ace Industries, Inc.
Lynda J. Brooks, President
NOTICE OF ARTICLES
OF AMENDMENT
TO THE ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
ACE IRRIGATION AND
MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-20,121 of the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act, Ace Irri-
gation and Manufacturing Com-
pany amended its Articles of Incor-
poration by deleting the current
ARTICLE VI and adopting the fol-
lowing:
"ARTICLE VI - DIRECTORS
The business of this Corporation
shall be conducted and managed
by the Board of Directors of the
Corporation as provided by the
By-Laws of the Corporation as
amended or restated from time to
time."
DATED: December 20, 2019.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The
registered agent is Erica Keel, and
the registered address is 603 West
46th Street, Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska. The general na-
ture of the business to be trans-
acted shall be to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking and insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The company com-
menced its existence on November
20, 2019, when the Certificate of
Organization was filed with the
Secretary of State, and its exist-
ence shall be perpetual. The com-
pany's affairs are to be conducted
by the members.
E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Tracey L. Buettner, #22876
Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson
& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.
200 West Benjamin Avenue
P.O. Box 888
Norfolk, NE 68702-0888
(402) 371-3100
(402) 379-4338 - facsimile
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT
OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of: Jerry L. L'Roy,
Deceased
Estate No.: PR 19-27
Notice is hereby given that a Fi-
nal Accounting, Schedule of Distri-
bution, a Petition for Complete Set-
tlement, and a Petition for Determi-
nation of Inheritance Tax have been
filed and are set for hearing in the
County Court of Buffalo County
2019, in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney,
Buffalo County Nebraska on Janu-
ary 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 487
Nebraska City, NE 68410
Bar Number: 24665
Shane M. Cochran
Snyder, Hilliard & Cochran, LLO
4009 6th Avenue, Ste 37
PO Box 1414
Kearney, NE 68848-1414
308-234-2700
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Mary L. Hardessen,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-178
Notice is hereby given that on
December 18, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Mary Jane Shaw, whose address is
1086 SE Falcon Drive, College
Place, WA 99324; Linda A Adams,
whose address is 79498 Hwy 21,
Broken Bow, NE 68822; and John
R. Hardessen, whose address is
4521 Vista View Lane, Kearney, NE
68845 were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 27, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared and Submitted By:
Kurt F. Tjaden (Bar ID #17432)
KOLEY JESSEN P.C., L.L.O.
1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
Telephone: (402) 390-9500
Fax: (402) 390-9005
Email: kurt.tjaden
@koleyjessen.com
Attorneys for Petitioner
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of HAROLD W. LOSCHEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-177
Notice is hereby given that on
December 18, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
CONNIE J. BEISNER WARLING,
whose address is PO Box 80116,
Las Vegas, NV 89180 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before February 27, 2020, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the City Council
of the City of Kearney, Nebraska,
will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tues-
day, January 14, 2020 in the Coun-
cil Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by
Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc.
for Water’s View Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation for a Conditional Use
Permit to operate a sand and
gravel extraction pit on property
zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict and described as part of Gov-
ernment Lots 3 and 4, as part of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
11, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 11th
Street and East of Imperial Ave-
nue).
2. Application submitted by
James Poulson for Lanny Carlson,
c/o Lanny Carlson Motors for Re-
vised Planned District Development
Plan Approval for the proposed
construction of an outbuilding addi-
tion on property zoned District
C-2/PD, Community Commer-
cial/Planned Development Overlay
District and described as Lot 1,
Block 1, North Acre Sixth, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, EXCEPTING
HOWEVER, the West 140.0 feet of
said lot (6110 2nd Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Paul
Brungardt Jr., PE for RP & MM
Properties, LLC for Revised Plan-
ned District Development Plan Ap-
proval for the proposed construc-
tion of an outbuilding addition on
property zoned District C-2/PD,
Community Commercial/Planned
Development Overlay District and
described as the North 125.00 feet
of Lot 6, Block 2, North Acre Fifth,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (5810
2nd Avenue).
4. Application submitted by
Miller and Associates for Mountain
Tower and Land, LLC, a Colorado
Limited Liability Company for a
Conditional Use Permit to operate
retail cellular phone store with
communications tower on property
zoned District C-2, Community
Commercial District and described
Lots 19 and 20, and the North 110
feet of Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, Baker’s
Subdivision to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3821
2nd Avenue).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
COMMUNITY
REDEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY OF THE
CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Community
Redevelopment Authority of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 8:30 a.m. on January 6,
2020 in the Council Chambers at
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the Office of
the City Clerk at City Hall, Kearney,
Nebraska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Commu-
nity Redevelopment Authority shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact Michael Morgan at City
Hall or call (308) 233-3214 no later
than 24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
DOWNTOWN
IMPROVEMENT BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Downtown
Improvement Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:00 a.m. on January 8, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Downtown Improve-
ment Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that KJR
EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 3525 West
Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and
mailing address is 3525 West Ce-
dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska
68845.
Dated: December 3, 2019.
Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main East Door in the lobby of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
Kearney Nebraska, on January 21,
2020, at 12:00 o’clock Noon, Cen-
tral Time, pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Silent City, Inc., as
Trustor, and filed for record on
June 15, 2012 and recorded as
Inst. 2012-4411, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the following described real estate,
to wit:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, except a tract of
land containing 468.39 square feet,
more or less, deeded to the State
of Nebraska, Department of Roads
by Warranty Deed recorded Octo-
ber 27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier’s check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o’clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier’s check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee’s Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee’s sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder@
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF RANCHLAND
RENTALS, L.L.C.
Notice is given of the dissolution
of Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska limited liability company.
Persons having any claim against
said limited liability company must
present a claim setting forth the
claimant's name, mailing address,
and telephone contact information
together with a statement of justifi-
cation of the claim in detail, and the
amount of the claim by mailing the
same to: Ranchland Rentals,
L.L.C., Attention Claims Agent,
2607 West 43rd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. Claims against
the Company are barred unless an
action to enforce the claim is com-
menced within five years after the
publication date of the third publi-
cation hereof.
Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C.
Claims Agent
2607 West 43rd Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given REUSE IT
CENTER, INC., a Nebraska Non-
profit Domestic Corporation, has
been organized. This public benefit
corporation commenced on De-
cember 5, 2019, and its duration is
perpetual. Its registered office is at
2011-3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE
68845, and the registered agent at
that address is Kristi Castillo. The
corporation does not, at this time,
intend to issue any shares. Incor-
porators include: Kristi Castillo,
2011-3rd Avenue #1, Kearney, NE
68845.
DATED this 11th day of Decem-
ber, 2019.
Kristi Castillo, Incorporator
Jaclyn N. Daake, #25399
DUNCAN, WALKER, SCHENKER,
& DAAKE, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 528
Alma, NE 68920
(308) 928-2165
