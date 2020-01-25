 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF"S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CREDIT MANAGEMENT

SERVICES, INC. is Plaintiff and

FAITH HAMPTON is Defendant,

Case CI17-1548, the following de-

scribed property owned by JASON

ALEXANDER DBA FLIPPIN SWEET

BURGER, Liable Garnishee, has

been levied upon:

(1) 1999 Chevrolet P40

"Food Truck/Delivery Van"

(VIN# 1GBKP32R5X3305847)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 6th day of Febru-

ary, 2020 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one-

half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 8th day of January,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #90921

Deputy

ZNEZ J11,18,25,F1

NOTICE

 

Frontier provides basic residential

services for rates from $21.50 -

$24.99 for flat rate service. Frontier

also provides basic business ser-

vices for rates from $32.50 -

$38.78. Other taxes, fees, and sur-

charges may apply. Frontier offers

single party service, touch tone, toll

blocking, access to long distance,

emergency services, operator as-

sistance, and directory assistance.

Use of these services may result in

additional charges. Budget or

economy services also may be

available.

Frontier offers Lifeline service

which is a nontransferable govern-

ment assistance program that pro-

vides a $7.25 discount on the cost

of monthly telephone service or

$9.25 on eligible broadband or

bundled voice and broadband

products (where available) and is

limited to one discount per house-

hold. In addition to Basic Lifeline,

individuals living on federally rec-

ognized Tribal Lands who meet the

eligibility criteria may also qualify

for additional monthly discounts

through Enhanced Lifeline and up

to $100.00 toward installation fees

through the Tribal Link-Up pro-

gram. You may also qualify for an

additional state discount where

available.

If you have any questions regard-

ing Frontier's rates or services,

please call us at 1-800-FRONTIER

for further information or visit us at

www.Frontier.com.

1/25/20

CNS-3335385#

KEARNEY HUB

ZNEZ J25,t1

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

January 14, 2020

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence. Members of the Kearney Po-

lice Department Honor Guard led

the Council Members and audience

in the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President

of the Council, called a regular

meeting of the City Council to order

on January 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

with the following Council Mem-

bers responding to roll call: Randy

Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami

James Moore, and Jonathan

Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk

recorded the minutes. Administra-

tive personnel were also present.

Notice of the meeting had been

given according to law.

Presentation of Commendation

Award to Sergeant Jared Small and

Police Officer Jon Alstrom.

The City Clerk administered the

Oath of Office to Police Officers

Benjamin Dostal and Eric Elder.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. By majority vote, Lear Abstain,

Council removed from the table

Public Hearing 1. Council con-

ducted and closed the public hear-

ing on the Application submitted by

Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc.

for Water's View Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation for a Conditional Use

Permit to operate a sand and

gravel extraction pit on property

zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict and described as part of Gov-

ernment Lots 3 and 4, as part of

the Northwest Quarter of Section

11, Township 8 North, Range 15

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (South of 11th

Street and East of Imperial Ave-

nue). By majority vote, Lear Ab-

stain, suspended the rules requiring

the reading of ordinances on three

different days and placed Ordi-

nance No. 8390 on first reading by

number only. Ordinance No. 8390

was read by number. By majority

vote, Lear Abstain, Ordinance No.

8390 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

2. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-1 approving the Applica-

tion submitted by James Poulson

for Lanny Carlson, c/o Lanny Carl-

son Motors for Revised Planned

District Development Plan Approval

for the proposed construction of an

outbuilding addition on property

zoned District C-2/PD, Community

Commercial/Planned Development

Overlay District and described as

Lot 1, Block 1, North Acre Sixth, an

addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska, EX-

CEPTING HOWEVER, the West

140.0 feet of said lot (6110 2nd Av-

enue).

3. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing and

unanimously adopted Resolution

No. 2020-2 approving the Applica-

tion submitted by Paul Brungardt

Jr., PE for RP & MM Properties,

LLC for Revised Planned District

Development Plan Approval for the

proposed construction of an out-

building addition on property zoned

District C-2/PD, Community Com-

mercial/Planned Development

Overlay District and described as

the North 125.00 feet of Lot 6,

Block 2, North Acre Fifth, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (5810 2nd Ave-

nue).

4. Council conducted and

closed the public hearing on the

Application submitted by Miller and

Associates for Mountain Tower and

Land, LLC, a Colorado Limited Lia-

bility Company for a Conditional

Use Permit to operate retail cellular

phone store on property zoned Dis-

trict C-2, Community Commercial

District and described Lots 19 and

20, and the North 110 feet of Lots

15, 16, 17, 18, Baker's Subdivision

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (3821 2nd Ave-

nue). By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8259A on first reading by num-

ber only. Ordinance No. 8259A was

read by number. By unanimous

vote, Ordinance No. 8259A was

passed, approved and ordered

published as required by law and

made available to the public at the

Office of the City Clerk, the City

Police Department and the Public

Library.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the follow-

ing items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held December 17, 2019.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Air Cleaning Technolo-

gies-$465.00-smcs; Alvine & Asso-

ciates-$1,140.00-co; Amax Con-

tracting-$149.76-smcs; Ama-

zon-$2,710.34-smcs; American

Electric-$3,840.00-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$1,171.60-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$130.80-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$4,911.58-smcs;

Bamford-$1,175.00-smcs;

Beisheim,S-$660.00-smcs; Be-

yondtrust Compa-

ny-$3,337.93-smcs; Bicak,M-$52-

.00-smcs; Black-

stone-$995.38-smcs; Blessing

-$543,549.60-co; BlueCross

BlueShield-$210,835.01-smcs;

Books Galore-$10,514.69-smcs;

Bosselman-$57,640.17-smcs;

Bridgett Lavene Con-

sult.-$2,500.00-smcs;

Broadfoot's-$35.00-smcs; Buffalo

Co Sheriff-$175,175.00-smcs;

Builders-$571.93-smcs,co; Bur-

nett,M-$155.00-smcs; Butler,R-$1-

15.50-smcs; Callan,C-$-

36.16-smcs; Cambridge

Court-$150.00-smcs; Carolina

Software-$650.00-co;

Cash-Wa-$794.64-smcs; Catter-

ton,D-$40.14-smcs; Center Point

Publishing-$75.96-smcs; Central

States Wire-$4,115.05-smcs;

Chamberlin,B-$180.00-smcs;

Chesterman-$116.00-smcs; Chris-

tensen,K-$64.00-smcs;

CIGNA-$9,833.40-smcs; City of

Ky-$517,379.33-smcs, ps; Comm.

Act. Part. Mid NE-$1,328.00-smcs;

Comm. Health Agen-

cies-$90.00-ps; Comm. Service

Fund of NE-$58.00-ps; Com-

passcom-$225.00-smcs; Compute

North-$4,334.47-smcs; Core &

Main-$2,728.50-smcs; Cryotech

Deicing-$7,764.74-smcs; Cum-

mins-$370.64-smcs; D & M Securi-

ty-$70.50-smcs; Dawson Public

Power-$22,697.95-smcs; Dell Mar-

keting-$6,235.66-smcs,co; Depart-

ment of Education-$329.00-ps; De-

pository Trust-$1,615,411.51-ds;

Don's Hobby Gun-$1,034.92-smcs;

Dowhy Towing-$800.00-smcs;

Dugan Printing-$875.29-smcs;

Eakes-$3,056.31-smcs,co;

Ekwil-$258.00-smcs;

ESRI-$6,900.00-smcs; Family

Practice-$485.00-ps;

Fiddelke-$2,160.00-smcs; Fin-

ley,L-$71.82-smcs; Flaherty,T-$36-

.00-smcs; Flinn Pav-

ing-$4,474.80-smcs; Fort Ben-

d-$14,628.00-smcs; Fron-

tier-$7,297.35-smcs; Full Tilt Man-

agement-$2,250.00-smcs; Gale-

-$4,305.94-smcs; Gannon Travel

-$1,600.00-smcs; Gibson,T-$52-

.00-smcs; Gillming,C-$-

100.00-smcs; Glassmeyer,R-$3-

3.08-smcs; Goodner,D-$-

100.00-smcs; Goodwin Tucker

Group-$467.14-smcs; Graczyk

Lawn-$897.05-smcs; Grey House

Publishing-$1,428.00-smcs; Heb-

b,D-$31.00-smcs; HM Life Insur-

ance -$58,959.54-smcs;

Hockemeier,A-$31.00-smcs;

Hockemeier,J-$115.50-smcs; Hog-

g,G-$110.00-smcs; ICMA

-$6,660.46-ps; Integrated Securi-

ty-$9,472.50-smcs;

IRS-$160,269.09-ps; Jack

Lederman-$106.08-smcs; Jack's

Uniforms-$533.99-smcs; JCB De-

livery -$55.00-smcs; JCI Indus-

tries-$1,028.97-smcs; Johnson

Controls-$2,715.00-smcs; Ky Ani-

mal Shelter-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky

Storytelling -$1,050.00-smcs; Ky

Winlectric-$77,620.00-co;

Kociemba,T-$115.50-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$708.08-smcs;

KVFD-$85,500.00-ps; Leech,K-$-

15.22-smcs; Lincoln

Winwater-$3,445.00-smcs; Lun-

dy,M-$100.00-smcs; Macqueen

Equipment-$11,043.35-co; Magic

Cleaning-$7,050.00-smcs;

Matson,K-$24.90-smcs; Matt

Friend Truck Equip-

ment-$6,195.25-co; McDowell,J--

$100.00-smcs; MEC-

C-$79.03-smcs;

Menards-$370.77-smcs; Mere-

dith,T-$36.72-smcs; Mid-America

Golf -$11,800.00-co; Midlands

Contracting-$119,948.00-co; Mid-

west Connect-$7,353.15-smcs;

Milco Environmen-

tal-$5,210.11-smcs; Miller & Asso-

ciates-$35,924.15-smcs, co; Mirror

Image-$189.40-smcs; Mohr, Trev-

or-$115.50-smcs; Morgan,M-$76-

.00-smcs; Morris Press--

$407.03-smcs; Morten,C-$-

21.30-smcs; Municipal Code-$114-

.00-smcs; NE Child Support Pay-

ment-$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of

Revenue-$99,439.93-smcs, ps; NE

Dept of Veterans' Af-

fairs-$20,000.00-smcs; NE Dept.

Environmental-$16,549.98-smcs;

NE Public Health -$1,008.00-smcs;

NE State Fire Mar-

shal-$480.00-smcs; NE Title

Co.-$60.00-smcs; Netmotion Wire-

less-$6,342.13-smcs; New Deal

Deicing-$2,105.00-smcs;

NLETC-$300.00-smcs; Northwest

Electric-$7,586.78-smcs; North-

western Energy-$3,683.74-smcs;

Nova-$429.75-ps; Oak Creek Engi-

neering-$5,782.50-co; Olsson As-

sociates-$7,989.52-co; One Call

Concepts-$169.93-smcs; O'Neill

Wood -$17,750.00-smcs; O'Reilly

Automotive-$1,879.44-smcs; Para-

mount-$290.92-smcs; Payflex Sys-

tems-$548.25-smcs,ps;

PCAN-$50.00-smcs; Penworthy

-$357.54-smcs; Pep Co.-$20-

0.00-smcs; Pfeifer,D-$43.78-smcs;

Pierce,B-$14.11-smcs; Platte Val-

ley Comm.-$47.85-smcs; Platte

Valley Laboratories-$62.50-smcs;

Poppen,G-$25.68-smcs; Pres-

to-X-$1,503.00-smcs;

Prososki,K-$52.00-smcs;

Pueppka,S-$5.94-smcs;

Quick,E-$18.64-smcs; Recorded

Books-$37.79-smcs; Reese,R-$2-

4.90-smcs; Reinke's--

$624.67-smcs; Republic Distribut-

ing-$316.00-smcs; Rheome

Tree-$4,290.00-smcs; RMV Con-

struction-$87,239.83-co;

Rodehorst,R-$115.50-smcs; Rowe

Welding-$16,000.00-co; Rutt's

Heating -$200.00-smcs; S&B Heat-

ing-$1,077.80-smcs; Sandry Fire

Supply-$1,274.00-smcs; Scar-

row,C-$95.00-smcs; School Dis-

trict #7-$907.40-smcs; Schroer,J--

$110.00-smcs; Schwarz,G-$10-

0.00-smcs; See Clear Clean-

ing-$3,350.00-smcs; Shredding

Solutions-$45.00-smcs; Sign Cen-

ter-$396.50-co; Sirsi Corp.-

-$10,380.00-smcs; SOS Portable

Toilets-$220.00-smcs; Southern

Glazier's -$1,299.16-smcs; Strate-

gic Materials-$512.42-smcs;

Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs; Sunset

Law Enforcement-$232.75-smcs;

TCH Central-$3,647.40-smcs; Titan

Machinery-$6,935.00-co; Tri-Cities

Group-$113.66-smcs; Turner Bod-

y-$300.00-smcs; Tye & Rowl-

ing-$14,165.20-smcs; Tyler Tech-

nologies-$8,481.04-co; Union Bank

& Trust-$118,439.74-smcs, ps;

United Way-$418.42-ps; USA Blue

Book-$3,726.51-smcs;

Verizon-$7,317.88-smcs; Village

Cleaners-$294.06-smcs; Walsh,

Christine-$34.65-smcs; Weav-

er,N-$115.50-smcs; Payroll Ending

12/21/2019 -- $487,581.37; Payroll

Ending 01/04/2020 -- $503,611.49.

The foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $67.62 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Accept the bids received for

the 2019 Part 3 Improvements for

the reconstruction of A Avenue,

from 25th Street to 27th Street and

adopt Resolution No. 2020-3

awarding the bid to Nielsen Con-

tracting in the amount of

$321,345.50.

4. Appointment of Jonathan

Nikkila to serve on the Kearney Vis-

itors Bureau, the appointment of

Stanley Clouse and Bruce Lear to

serve on the Buffalo County Eco-

nomic Development Council, and

the appointment of Jonathan

Nikkila, Tami James Moore and

Chuck Ogle to serve on the Joint

Airport Zoning Board.

5. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-4

approving the Annual Redevelop-

ment Project Report as required by

State Statute 18-2117.02.

6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-5

approving the recommendation

submitted by the Fire Chief to in-

clude the following as a member of

the Kearney Volunteer Fire Depart-

ment: Zachery Harris.

7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-6

authorizing the Mayor to sign the

Annual Certification for the Volun-

teer Emergency Responders Incen-

tive Act and certify the names of

volunteers listed as those who have

qualified for the Volunteer Emer-

gency Responders Incentive Act.

8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-7

accepting and authorizing the

Mayor to sign the Relinquishment

Agreement for portions of Ne-

braska Highway 10 and Nebraska

Highway 44 as part of the Kearney

East Beltway Project from the State

of Nebraska Department of Trans-

portation.

9. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class CK-122021

liquor license application and man-

ager application for Sean Cromer

submitted by REMORC, LLC dba

S.A.M. Que and Catering located at

324 3rd Avenue.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8393 amending Section 1-1510

"Miscellaneous Expenditures" of

Article 15 "Purchasing" of Chapter

1 "Administration" of the City Code

to amend the cost of allowable ex-

pense from $25.00 to $50.00 for

recognition dinners for elected and

appointed officials, employees who

are in good standing and have

completed 10 years of services, or

volunteers to be in accordance with

Nebraska Revised Statute 13-2203

on first reading by number only.

Ordinance No. 8393 was read by

number. By unanimous vote Ordi-

nance No. 8393 was passed, ap-

proved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

2. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8394 repealing Ordinance No.

8379 and amend the Salary Ordi-

nance reflecting recommended

classification changes on first read-

ing by number only. Ordinance No.

8394 was read by number. By

unanimous vote Ordinance No.

8394 was passed, approved and

ordered published as required by

law and made available to the pub-

lic at the Office of the City Clerk,

the City Police Department and the

Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2020-8 approving

the redevelopment project submit-

ted by Graczyk Properties, LLC for

Redevelopment Area #10 for an

area described as Lot 1, Graczyk

Addition, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska

(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th

Avenue intersection).

2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $1,567.55 to Nebraska

Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 6:07 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ J25,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts

Building Site Improvement Multiuse

Trail 9th Avenue to Fine Arts Build-

ing

LOCATION: 25th Street and 9

Avenue, University of Nebras-

ka-Kearney, Kearney, NE 68849

PROJECT NO.: 12782

BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, Feb-

ruary 20, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT

University of Nebraska, General

Services Building 2507 19th Ave-

nue Kearney, NE 68849

Bid Proposals shall be emailed to

12782_Bid_Proposals@docs.e-

-builder.net

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

February 4, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS: Monday, February 10, 2020,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

12782_Bidder_Questions@docs.e-

-builder.net prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

January 27, 2020

https://tinyurl.com/unktrail

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $514,800.00

ZNEZ J25,29,F1

Tags