NOTICE OF SHERIFF"S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CREDIT MANAGEMENT
SERVICES, INC. is Plaintiff and
FAITH HAMPTON is Defendant,
Case CI17-1548, the following de-
scribed property owned by JASON
ALEXANDER DBA FLIPPIN SWEET
BURGER, Liable Garnishee, has
been levied upon:
(1) 1999 Chevrolet P40
"Food Truck/Delivery Van"
(VIN# 1GBKP32R5X3305847)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 6th day of Febru-
ary, 2020 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one-
half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 8th day of January,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #90921
Deputy
NOTICE
Frontier provides basic residential
services for rates from $21.50 -
$24.99 for flat rate service. Frontier
also provides basic business ser-
vices for rates from $32.50 -
$38.78. Other taxes, fees, and sur-
charges may apply. Frontier offers
single party service, touch tone, toll
blocking, access to long distance,
emergency services, operator as-
sistance, and directory assistance.
Use of these services may result in
additional charges. Budget or
economy services also may be
available.
Frontier offers Lifeline service
which is a nontransferable govern-
ment assistance program that pro-
vides a $7.25 discount on the cost
of monthly telephone service or
$9.25 on eligible broadband or
bundled voice and broadband
products (where available) and is
limited to one discount per house-
hold. In addition to Basic Lifeline,
individuals living on federally rec-
ognized Tribal Lands who meet the
eligibility criteria may also qualify
for additional monthly discounts
through Enhanced Lifeline and up
to $100.00 toward installation fees
through the Tribal Link-Up pro-
gram. You may also qualify for an
additional state discount where
available.
If you have any questions regard-
ing Frontier's rates or services,
please call us at 1-800-FRONTIER
for further information or visit us at
1/25/20
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
January 14, 2020
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence. Members of the Kearney Po-
lice Department Honor Guard led
the Council Members and audience
in the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on January 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.
with the following Council Mem-
bers responding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
Presentation of Commendation
Award to Sergeant Jared Small and
Police Officer Jon Alstrom.
The City Clerk administered the
Oath of Office to Police Officers
Benjamin Dostal and Eric Elder.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. By majority vote, Lear Abstain,
Council removed from the table
Public Hearing 1. Council con-
ducted and closed the public hear-
ing on the Application submitted by
Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc.
for Water's View Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation for a Conditional Use
Permit to operate a sand and
gravel extraction pit on property
zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict and described as part of Gov-
ernment Lots 3 and 4, as part of
the Northwest Quarter of Section
11, Township 8 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (South of 11th
Street and East of Imperial Ave-
nue). By majority vote, Lear Ab-
stain, suspended the rules requiring
the reading of ordinances on three
different days and placed Ordi-
nance No. 8390 on first reading by
number only. Ordinance No. 8390
was read by number. By majority
vote, Lear Abstain, Ordinance No.
8390 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
2. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-1 approving the Applica-
tion submitted by James Poulson
for Lanny Carlson, c/o Lanny Carl-
son Motors for Revised Planned
District Development Plan Approval
for the proposed construction of an
outbuilding addition on property
zoned District C-2/PD, Community
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District and described as
Lot 1, Block 1, North Acre Sixth, an
addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska, EX-
CEPTING HOWEVER, the West
140.0 feet of said lot (6110 2nd Av-
enue).
3. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing and
unanimously adopted Resolution
No. 2020-2 approving the Applica-
tion submitted by Paul Brungardt
Jr., PE for RP & MM Properties,
LLC for Revised Planned District
Development Plan Approval for the
proposed construction of an out-
building addition on property zoned
District C-2/PD, Community Com-
mercial/Planned Development
Overlay District and described as
the North 125.00 feet of Lot 6,
Block 2, North Acre Fifth, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (5810 2nd Ave-
nue).
4. Council conducted and
closed the public hearing on the
Application submitted by Miller and
Associates for Mountain Tower and
Land, LLC, a Colorado Limited Lia-
bility Company for a Conditional
Use Permit to operate retail cellular
phone store on property zoned Dis-
trict C-2, Community Commercial
District and described Lots 19 and
20, and the North 110 feet of Lots
15, 16, 17, 18, Baker's Subdivision
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (3821 2nd Ave-
nue). By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8259A on first reading by num-
ber only. Ordinance No. 8259A was
read by number. By unanimous
vote, Ordinance No. 8259A was
passed, approved and ordered
published as required by law and
made available to the public at the
Office of the City Clerk, the City
Police Department and the Public
Library.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the follow-
ing items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held December 17, 2019.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Air Cleaning Technolo-
gies-$465.00-smcs; Alvine & Asso-
ciates-$1,140.00-co; Amax Con-
tracting-$149.76-smcs; Ama-
zon-$2,710.34-smcs; American
Electric-$3,840.00-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$1,171.60-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$130.80-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$4,911.58-smcs;
Bamford-$1,175.00-smcs;
Beisheim,S-$660.00-smcs; Be-
yondtrust Compa-
ny-$3,337.93-smcs; Bicak,M-$52-
.00-smcs; Black-
stone-$995.38-smcs; Blessing
-$543,549.60-co; BlueCross
BlueShield-$210,835.01-smcs;
Books Galore-$10,514.69-smcs;
Bosselman-$57,640.17-smcs;
Bridgett Lavene Con-
sult.-$2,500.00-smcs;
Broadfoot's-$35.00-smcs; Buffalo
Co Sheriff-$175,175.00-smcs;
Builders-$571.93-smcs,co; Bur-
nett,M-$155.00-smcs; Butler,R-$1-
15.50-smcs; Callan,C-$-
36.16-smcs; Cambridge
Court-$150.00-smcs; Carolina
Software-$650.00-co;
Cash-Wa-$794.64-smcs; Catter-
ton,D-$40.14-smcs; Center Point
Publishing-$75.96-smcs; Central
States Wire-$4,115.05-smcs;
Chamberlin,B-$180.00-smcs;
Chesterman-$116.00-smcs; Chris-
tensen,K-$64.00-smcs;
CIGNA-$9,833.40-smcs; City of
Ky-$517,379.33-smcs, ps; Comm.
Act. Part. Mid NE-$1,328.00-smcs;
Comm. Health Agen-
cies-$90.00-ps; Comm. Service
Fund of NE-$58.00-ps; Com-
passcom-$225.00-smcs; Compute
North-$4,334.47-smcs; Core &
Main-$2,728.50-smcs; Cryotech
Deicing-$7,764.74-smcs; Cum-
mins-$370.64-smcs; D & M Securi-
ty-$70.50-smcs; Dawson Public
Power-$22,697.95-smcs; Dell Mar-
keting-$6,235.66-smcs,co; Depart-
ment of Education-$329.00-ps; De-
pository Trust-$1,615,411.51-ds;
Don's Hobby Gun-$1,034.92-smcs;
Dowhy Towing-$800.00-smcs;
Dugan Printing-$875.29-smcs;
Eakes-$3,056.31-smcs,co;
Ekwil-$258.00-smcs;
ESRI-$6,900.00-smcs; Family
Practice-$485.00-ps;
Fiddelke-$2,160.00-smcs; Fin-
ley,L-$71.82-smcs; Flaherty,T-$36-
.00-smcs; Flinn Pav-
ing-$4,474.80-smcs; Fort Ben-
d-$14,628.00-smcs; Fron-
tier-$7,297.35-smcs; Full Tilt Man-
agement-$2,250.00-smcs; Gale-
-$4,305.94-smcs; Gannon Travel
-$1,600.00-smcs; Gibson,T-$52-
.00-smcs; Gillming,C-$-
100.00-smcs; Glassmeyer,R-$3-
3.08-smcs; Goodner,D-$-
100.00-smcs; Goodwin Tucker
Group-$467.14-smcs; Graczyk
Lawn-$897.05-smcs; Grey House
Publishing-$1,428.00-smcs; Heb-
b,D-$31.00-smcs; HM Life Insur-
ance -$58,959.54-smcs;
Hockemeier,A-$31.00-smcs;
Hockemeier,J-$115.50-smcs; Hog-
g,G-$110.00-smcs; ICMA
-$6,660.46-ps; Integrated Securi-
ty-$9,472.50-smcs;
IRS-$160,269.09-ps; Jack
Lederman-$106.08-smcs; Jack's
Uniforms-$533.99-smcs; JCB De-
livery -$55.00-smcs; JCI Indus-
tries-$1,028.97-smcs; Johnson
Controls-$2,715.00-smcs; Ky Ani-
mal Shelter-$10,000.00-smcs; Ky
Storytelling -$1,050.00-smcs; Ky
Winlectric-$77,620.00-co;
Kociemba,T-$115.50-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$708.08-smcs;
KVFD-$85,500.00-ps; Leech,K-$-
15.22-smcs; Lincoln
Winwater-$3,445.00-smcs; Lun-
dy,M-$100.00-smcs; Macqueen
Equipment-$11,043.35-co; Magic
Cleaning-$7,050.00-smcs;
Matson,K-$24.90-smcs; Matt
Friend Truck Equip-
ment-$6,195.25-co; McDowell,J--
$100.00-smcs; MEC-
C-$79.03-smcs;
Menards-$370.77-smcs; Mere-
dith,T-$36.72-smcs; Mid-America
Golf -$11,800.00-co; Midlands
Contracting-$119,948.00-co; Mid-
west Connect-$7,353.15-smcs;
Milco Environmen-
tal-$5,210.11-smcs; Miller & Asso-
ciates-$35,924.15-smcs, co; Mirror
Image-$189.40-smcs; Mohr, Trev-
or-$115.50-smcs; Morgan,M-$76-
.00-smcs; Morris Press--
$407.03-smcs; Morten,C-$-
21.30-smcs; Municipal Code-$114-
.00-smcs; NE Child Support Pay-
ment-$2,287.35-ps; NE Dept of
Revenue-$99,439.93-smcs, ps; NE
Dept of Veterans' Af-
fairs-$20,000.00-smcs; NE Dept.
Environmental-$16,549.98-smcs;
NE Public Health -$1,008.00-smcs;
NE State Fire Mar-
shal-$480.00-smcs; NE Title
Co.-$60.00-smcs; Netmotion Wire-
less-$6,342.13-smcs; New Deal
Deicing-$2,105.00-smcs;
NLETC-$300.00-smcs; Northwest
Electric-$7,586.78-smcs; North-
western Energy-$3,683.74-smcs;
Nova-$429.75-ps; Oak Creek Engi-
neering-$5,782.50-co; Olsson As-
sociates-$7,989.52-co; One Call
Concepts-$169.93-smcs; O'Neill
Wood -$17,750.00-smcs; O'Reilly
Automotive-$1,879.44-smcs; Para-
mount-$290.92-smcs; Payflex Sys-
tems-$548.25-smcs,ps;
PCAN-$50.00-smcs; Penworthy
-$357.54-smcs; Pep Co.-$20-
0.00-smcs; Pfeifer,D-$43.78-smcs;
Pierce,B-$14.11-smcs; Platte Val-
ley Comm.-$47.85-smcs; Platte
Valley Laboratories-$62.50-smcs;
Poppen,G-$25.68-smcs; Pres-
to-X-$1,503.00-smcs;
Prososki,K-$52.00-smcs;
Pueppka,S-$5.94-smcs;
Quick,E-$18.64-smcs; Recorded
Books-$37.79-smcs; Reese,R-$2-
4.90-smcs; Reinke's--
$624.67-smcs; Republic Distribut-
ing-$316.00-smcs; Rheome
Tree-$4,290.00-smcs; RMV Con-
struction-$87,239.83-co;
Rodehorst,R-$115.50-smcs; Rowe
Welding-$16,000.00-co; Rutt's
Heating -$200.00-smcs; S&B Heat-
ing-$1,077.80-smcs; Sandry Fire
Supply-$1,274.00-smcs; Scar-
row,C-$95.00-smcs; School Dis-
trict #7-$907.40-smcs; Schroer,J--
$110.00-smcs; Schwarz,G-$10-
0.00-smcs; See Clear Clean-
ing-$3,350.00-smcs; Shredding
Solutions-$45.00-smcs; Sign Cen-
ter-$396.50-co; Sirsi Corp.-
-$10,380.00-smcs; SOS Portable
Toilets-$220.00-smcs; Southern
Glazier's -$1,299.16-smcs; Strate-
gic Materials-$512.42-smcs;
Stutsman-$3,294.00-smcs; Sunset
Law Enforcement-$232.75-smcs;
TCH Central-$3,647.40-smcs; Titan
Machinery-$6,935.00-co; Tri-Cities
Group-$113.66-smcs; Turner Bod-
y-$300.00-smcs; Tye & Rowl-
ing-$14,165.20-smcs; Tyler Tech-
nologies-$8,481.04-co; Union Bank
& Trust-$118,439.74-smcs, ps;
United Way-$418.42-ps; USA Blue
Book-$3,726.51-smcs;
Verizon-$7,317.88-smcs; Village
Cleaners-$294.06-smcs; Walsh,
Christine-$34.65-smcs; Weav-
er,N-$115.50-smcs; Payroll Ending
12/21/2019 -- $487,581.37; Payroll
Ending 01/04/2020 -- $503,611.49.
The foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $67.62 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Accept the bids received for
the 2019 Part 3 Improvements for
the reconstruction of A Avenue,
from 25th Street to 27th Street and
adopt Resolution No. 2020-3
awarding the bid to Nielsen Con-
tracting in the amount of
$321,345.50.
4. Appointment of Jonathan
Nikkila to serve on the Kearney Vis-
itors Bureau, the appointment of
Stanley Clouse and Bruce Lear to
serve on the Buffalo County Eco-
nomic Development Council, and
the appointment of Jonathan
Nikkila, Tami James Moore and
Chuck Ogle to serve on the Joint
Airport Zoning Board.
5. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-4
approving the Annual Redevelop-
ment Project Report as required by
State Statute 18-2117.02.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-5
approving the recommendation
submitted by the Fire Chief to in-
clude the following as a member of
the Kearney Volunteer Fire Depart-
ment: Zachery Harris.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-6
authorizing the Mayor to sign the
Annual Certification for the Volun-
teer Emergency Responders Incen-
tive Act and certify the names of
volunteers listed as those who have
qualified for the Volunteer Emer-
gency Responders Incentive Act.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-7
accepting and authorizing the
Mayor to sign the Relinquishment
Agreement for portions of Ne-
braska Highway 10 and Nebraska
Highway 44 as part of the Kearney
East Beltway Project from the State
of Nebraska Department of Trans-
portation.
9. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class CK-122021
liquor license application and man-
ager application for Sean Cromer
submitted by REMORC, LLC dba
S.A.M. Que and Catering located at
324 3rd Avenue.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8393 amending Section 1-1510
"Miscellaneous Expenditures" of
Article 15 "Purchasing" of Chapter
1 "Administration" of the City Code
to amend the cost of allowable ex-
pense from $25.00 to $50.00 for
recognition dinners for elected and
appointed officials, employees who
are in good standing and have
completed 10 years of services, or
volunteers to be in accordance with
Nebraska Revised Statute 13-2203
on first reading by number only.
Ordinance No. 8393 was read by
number. By unanimous vote Ordi-
nance No. 8393 was passed, ap-
proved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
2. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8394 repealing Ordinance No.
8379 and amend the Salary Ordi-
nance reflecting recommended
classification changes on first read-
ing by number only. Ordinance No.
8394 was read by number. By
unanimous vote Ordinance No.
8394 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2020-8 approving
the redevelopment project submit-
ted by Graczyk Properties, LLC for
Redevelopment Area #10 for an
area described as Lot 1, Graczyk
Addition, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(Northwest of 11th Street and 30th
Avenue intersection).
2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $1,567.55 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:07 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts
Building Site Improvement Multiuse
Trail 9th Avenue to Fine Arts Build-
ing
LOCATION: 25th Street and 9
Avenue, University of Nebras-
ka-Kearney, Kearney, NE 68849
PROJECT NO.: 12782
BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, Feb-
ruary 20, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT
University of Nebraska, General
Services Building 2507 19th Ave-
nue Kearney, NE 68849
Bid Proposals shall be emailed to
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
February 4, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS: Monday, February 10, 2020,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
12782_Bidder_Questions@docs.e-
-builder.net prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
January 27, 2020
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $514,800.00
