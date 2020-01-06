N O T I C E
A total of 164 cases will be heard
by the Board in January, 2020. The
following case(s) sentenced in Buf-
falo County will be seen by the
Board of Parole.
January 21, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Medina, Cesar 77830 - Pos Cntrl
Sub Except Marijuana
January 22, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Correctional Center
for Women, York, Nebraska
Welch, Megan 97514 - Assault
by a Confined Person (4 counts);
Forgery 2nd Degree; Theft by
Shoplifting
January 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Woolsey, Thaddeus 82039 -
Leave Scene of Injury Accident
Martin, Sean 84404 - Entice-
ment/Electronic Comm Dev (2
counts); Poss/Receive Stolen Fire-
arm (2 counts); Possession of De-
faced Firearm; Theft by Unlwfl Tak-
ing or Disp
Hale, Travis 80829 - Burglary
January 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Kenney, Luke 75768 - Manu/D-
ist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I (3 counts)
Hunnel, Ward 80370 - Pos Fire-
arm by Fugitive/Felon (4 counts)
Johnson, Taevon 87668 - Ciminal
Non-Support (6 counts); Sex Of-
fender Reg Act Violation; Sexual
Assault 1st Degree
January 27, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional
Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Smith, Jeffrey 75270 - Assault
2nd Degree (2 counts); Pos Cntrl
Sub Except Marijuana; Theft by
Unlwfl Taking or Disp
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF 3K AGRICULTURAL
PRODUCTS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that 3K
Agricultural Products, L.L.C. (herei-
nafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1585 West 111th Street Place,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Nolan G. Kegley,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1585 West 111th Street Place,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: November 4, 2019.
Nolan G. Kegley, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that CYA
Ventures, LLC, a Limited Liability
Company dba Fortress Insurance
Group, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,
NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,
NE 68845.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF GOLDENROD
PROPERTIES, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Gold-
enrod Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The address of its
designated office is 8515 Lakota
Rd., Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The
name and address of the initial reg-
istered agent is Adam Krueger,
8515 Lakota Rd., Gibbon, Ne-
braska 68840. Goldenrod Proper-
ties, LLC, commenced business on
December 10, 2019, and the gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in any lawful business not
prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF MEETING
AND PUBLIC HEARINGS
PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Planning
Commission of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska will be held at 9:00 a.m.
on January 17, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public.
NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER
GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-
ing Commission will hold the fol-
lowing public hearings:
1. Application submitted by
Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc.
for Waters View Inc., a Nebraska
Corporation for a Conditional Use
Permit to operate an asphalt batch
plant on property zoned District
AG, Agricultural District and de-
scribed as part of Government Lots
3 and 4, as part of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 11, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street and East of
Imperial Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Mark
Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen
Kottmeyer to rezone from District
AG, Agricultural District to District
RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-
ntermediate Standards) for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of the Southwest Quarter
of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-
tion 11, Township 9 North, Range
16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (8725 17th Ave-
nue).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Mark
Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen
Kottmeyer for the Preliminary Plat
for K and S Second Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 11, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, for property described as a
tract of land being part of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 11, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(8725 17th Avenue).
4. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Mark
Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen
Kottmeyer for the Final Plat for K
and S Second Subdivision, a sub-
division being part of the South-
west Quarter of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 11, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of the Southwest
Quarter of the Southwest Quarter
of Section 11, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (8725
17th Avenue).
5. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-
tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
to rezone from District C-3/PD,
General Commercial/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District to Dis-
trict C-3, General Commercial Dis-
trict for property described as a
tract of land being all of Outlot A of
Meridian West, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (to be vacated), and be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
33, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (Northwest Cor-
ner of 30th Avenue and West High-
way 30).
6. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-
tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
for the Preliminary Plat for Meridian
West Second, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being all of Outlot
A of Meridian West, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (to be vacated),
and being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 33, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
hwest Corner of 30th Avenue and
West Highway 30).
7. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-
tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
for the Final Plat for Meridian West
Second, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, for property described as a
tract of land being all of Outlot A of
Meridian West, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (to be vacated), and be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
33, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (Northwest Cor-
ner of 30th Avenue and West High-
way 30).
8. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Turkey
Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Corporation, to rezone from District
RR-1/PD, Rural Residential District
(Rural Standards)/Planned Devel-
opment Overlay District to District
AG, Agricultural District for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of Outlot C, Block One, be-
ing part of Lot 12, and part of Out-
lot B, Block Two, being all of Lots
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and part of Lot
6, Block Three, being all of Lot 1,
and Outlot D, Block Four, and part
of Turkey Creek Boulevard of Tur-
key Creek Second Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lot 6, Government Lot 7 and
Government Lot 9, and accretions
abutting said lots, Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (West of Yanney Avenue
and North of Interstate 80).
9. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Turkey
Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Corporation for the Preliminary Plat
for Turkey Creek Third Subdivision,
part of Government Lot 5, part of
Government Lot 6, part of Govern-
ment Lot 7, part of Government Lot
8, Government Lot 9, and accre-
tions thereto, Section 10, Township
8 North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
5, part of Government Lot 6, part of
Government Lot 7, part of Govern-
ment Lot 8, Government Lot 9, and
accretions thereto, Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (West of Yanney Avenue
and North of Interstate 80).
10. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Turkey
Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Corporation for the Final Plat for
Turkey Creek Third Subdivision,
part of Government Lots 6, 7, 9 and
accretions thereto, Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska, for property described
as a tract of land being all of Lot
11, part of Lot 12, and part of Out-
lot B, Block Two, part of Lot 6,
Block Three, and part of Turkey
Creek Boulevard of Turkey Creek
Second Subdivision (to be va-
cated), being part of Government
Lot 6, Government Lot 7 and Gov-
ernment Lot 9, and accretions
thereto, Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(West of Yanney Avenue and North
of Interstate 80).
11. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Turkey
Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Corporation for a Conditional Use
Permit to operate a sand and
gravel mining operation on property
zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict and described as Government
Lots 6, 7 and 8 and accretions
thereto, all being part of Turkey
Creek Third Subdivision, part of
Government Lot 5, part of Govern-
ment Lot 6, part of Government Lot
7, part of Government Lot 8, Gov-
ernment Lot 9, and accretions
thereto, Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
5, part of Government Lot 6, part of
Government Lot 7, part of Govern-
ment Lot 8, Government Lot 9, and
accretions thereto, Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (West of Yanney Avenue
and North of Interstate 80).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Planning Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF BOARD
OF TRUSTEES MEETING
SANITARY &
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NO. 5 OF
HALL COUNTY NEBRASKA
The meeting of the Board of
Trustees of the Sanitary Improve-
ment District No. 5 will held at 4550
West Husker Highway, Grand Is-
land, NE on Wednesday, January
8th, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. The pur-
pose of the meeting is to take care
of the regular order of business.
SANITARY &
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NO. 5 OF
HALL COUNTY NEBRASKA
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
Southern Public
Power District
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
District office at 4550 West Husker
Highway, Grand Island, NE on
Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at
10:30 a.m. The purpose of the
meeting is to take care of the regu-
lar order of business. An agenda
for the meeting, kept continually
current, is available for public in-
spection at the District office during
normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
NOTICE OF MERGER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Merger of M3A Mo-
tel, L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liabil-
ity company, with and into Level 5,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State on De-
cember 31, 2019 in accordance
with the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act. The effec-
tive date of the merger is January
1, 2020. The surviving entity in the
merger is Level 5, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company.
NOTICE
Board Meeting Notification
Educational Service Unit No. 10
The regular monthly meeting of
the governing board of Educational
Service Unit 10 will be held on
Monday, January 20, 2020, at 3:30
PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,
Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda
kept continuously current is on file
at the office of the Administrator of
ESU 10 in Kearney.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PLAINS DREDGING, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Plains Dredging, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 1415 Eagle Road, Kearney,
NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Jeff Richardson,
1415 Eagle Road, Kearney, NE
68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on December 18, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jeff Richardson
1415 Eagle Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Matt Wietfield
2172 Road 1A
Leigh, NE 68643
Dan Wietfield
114 Road X
Leigh, NE 68643
Kenton Kabes
2139 Road 4
Clarkson, NE 68629
Kyle Kabes
56616 823 Road
Leigh, NE 68643
Jeff Richardson, Member
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
Prairie Center Flowers
Name of Applicant:
Beth Sennentz-Loeffelholz
Address: 31530 190th Road,
Riverdale, NE 68870
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: New
General nature of business:
Floral Design and Crafts
Beth Sennentz-Loeffelholz
Applicant or
Legal Representative
NOTICE
OF ORGANIZATION OF
RIVER RUN PROPERTY
DEVELOPMENT, LLC
Notice is hereby given that River
Run Property Development, LLC,
(hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is
45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon, NE.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Anne L. Car-
son, whose street and mailing ad-
dress is 45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon,
NE 68840.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TWOBROTHERSMGT, LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, A Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office and its registered of-
fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other that banking or insur-
ance, for which limited liability
companies may be organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on December
20, 2019, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
