 

N O T I C E

A total of 164 cases will be heard

by the Board in January, 2020. The

following case(s) sentenced in Buf-

falo County will be seen by the

Board of Parole.

January 21, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Lincoln Correctional Center,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Medina, Cesar 77830 - Pos Cntrl

Sub Except Marijuana

January 22, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

Nebraska Correctional Center

for Women, York, Nebraska

Welch, Megan 97514 - Assault

by a Confined Person (4 counts);

Forgery 2nd Degree; Theft by

Shoplifting

January 23, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Woolsey, Thaddeus 82039 -

Leave Scene of Injury Accident

Martin, Sean 84404 - Entice-

ment/Electronic Comm Dev (2

counts); Poss/Receive Stolen Fire-

arm (2 counts); Possession of De-

faced Firearm; Theft by Unlwfl Tak-

ing or Disp

Hale, Travis 80829 - Burglary

January 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Kenney, Luke 75768 - Manu/D-

ist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I (3 counts)

Hunnel, Ward 80370 - Pos Fire-

arm by Fugitive/Felon (4 counts)

Johnson, Taevon 87668 - Ciminal

Non-Support (6 counts); Sex Of-

fender Reg Act Violation; Sexual

Assault 1st Degree

January 27, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

Tecumseh State Correctional

Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Smith, Jeffrey 75270 - Assault

2nd Degree (2 counts); Pos Cntrl

Sub Except Marijuana; Theft by

Unlwfl Taking or Disp

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF 3K AGRICULTURAL

PRODUCTS, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that 3K

Agricultural Products, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1585 West 111th Street Place,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Nolan G. Kegley,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1585 West 111th Street Place,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: November 4, 2019.

Nolan G. Kegley, Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that CYA

Ventures, LLC, a Limited Liability

Company dba Fortress Insurance

Group, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,

NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,

NE 68845.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF GOLDENROD

PROPERTIES, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that Gold-

enrod Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The address of its

designated office is 8515 Lakota

Rd., Gibbon, Nebraska 68840. The

name and address of the initial reg-

istered agent is Adam Krueger,

8515 Lakota Rd., Gibbon, Ne-

braska 68840. Goldenrod Proper-

ties, LLC, commenced business on

December 10, 2019, and the gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in any lawful business not

prohibited by the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF MEETING

AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

PLANNING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Planning

Commission of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska will be held at 9:00 a.m.

on January 17, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public.

NOTICE IS HEREBY FURTHER

GIVEN, that at such time the Plann-

ing Commission will hold the fol-

lowing public hearings:

1. Application submitted by

Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving, Inc.

for Waters View Inc., a Nebraska

Corporation for a Conditional Use

Permit to operate an asphalt batch

plant on property zoned District

AG, Agricultural District and de-

scribed as part of Government Lots

3 and 4, as part of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 11, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street and East of

Imperial Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Mark

Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen

Kottmeyer to rezone from District

AG, Agricultural District to District

RR-2, Rural Residential District (I-

ntermediate Standards) for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of the Southwest Quarter

of the Southwest Quarter of Sec-

tion 11, Township 9 North, Range

16 West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (8725 17th Ave-

nue).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Mark

Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen

Kottmeyer for the Preliminary Plat

for K and S Second Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 11, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, for property described as a

tract of land being part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 11, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(8725 17th Avenue).

4. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Mark

Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen

Kottmeyer for the Final Plat for K

and S Second Subdivision, a sub-

division being part of the South-

west Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 11, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 11, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (8725

17th Avenue).

5. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-

tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

to rezone from District C-3/PD,

General Commercial/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District to Dis-

trict C-3, General Commercial Dis-

trict for property described as a

tract of land being all of Outlot A of

Meridian West, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (to be vacated), and be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

33, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (Northwest Cor-

ner of 30th Avenue and West High-

way 30).

6. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-

tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

for the Preliminary Plat for Meridian

West Second, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being all of Outlot

A of Meridian West, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (to be vacated),

and being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 33, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-

hwest Corner of 30th Avenue and

West Highway 30).

7. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-

tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

for the Final Plat for Meridian West

Second, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, for property described as a

tract of land being all of Outlot A of

Meridian West, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (to be vacated), and be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

33, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (Northwest Cor-

ner of 30th Avenue and West High-

way 30).

8. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Turkey

Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Corporation, to rezone from District

RR-1/PD, Rural Residential District

(Rural Standards)/Planned Devel-

opment Overlay District to District

AG, Agricultural District for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of Outlot C, Block One, be-

ing part of Lot 12, and part of Out-

lot B, Block Two, being all of Lots

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and part of Lot

6, Block Three, being all of Lot 1,

and Outlot D, Block Four, and part

of Turkey Creek Boulevard of Tur-

key Creek Second Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lot 6, Government Lot 7 and

Government Lot 9, and accretions

abutting said lots, Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of Yanney Avenue

and North of Interstate 80).

9. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Turkey

Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Corporation for the Preliminary Plat

for Turkey Creek Third Subdivision,

part of Government Lot 5, part of

Government Lot 6, part of Govern-

ment Lot 7, part of Government Lot

8, Government Lot 9, and accre-

tions thereto, Section 10, Township

8 North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

5, part of Government Lot 6, part of

Government Lot 7, part of Govern-

ment Lot 8, Government Lot 9, and

accretions thereto, Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of Yanney Avenue

and North of Interstate 80).

10. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Turkey

Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Corporation for the Final Plat for

Turkey Creek Third Subdivision,

part of Government Lots 6, 7, 9 and

accretions thereto, Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska, for property described

as a tract of land being all of Lot

11, part of Lot 12, and part of Out-

lot B, Block Two, part of Lot 6,

Block Three, and part of Turkey

Creek Boulevard of Turkey Creek

Second Subdivision (to be va-

cated), being part of Government

Lot 6, Government Lot 7 and Gov-

ernment Lot 9, and accretions

thereto, Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(West of Yanney Avenue and North

of Interstate 80).

11. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Turkey

Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Corporation for a Conditional Use

Permit to operate a sand and

gravel mining operation on property

zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict and described as Government

Lots 6, 7 and 8 and accretions

thereto, all being part of Turkey

Creek Third Subdivision, part of

Government Lot 5, part of Govern-

ment Lot 6, part of Government Lot

7, part of Government Lot 8, Gov-

ernment Lot 9, and accretions

thereto, Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

5, part of Government Lot 6, part of

Government Lot 7, part of Govern-

ment Lot 8, Government Lot 9, and

accretions thereto, Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of Yanney Avenue

and North of Interstate 80).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Planning Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF BOARD

OF TRUSTEES MEETING

SANITARY &

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NO. 5 OF

HALL COUNTY NEBRASKA

 

The meeting of the Board of

Trustees of the Sanitary Improve-

ment District No. 5 will held at 4550

West Husker Highway, Grand Is-

land, NE on Wednesday, January

8th, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. The pur-

pose of the meeting is to take care

of the regular order of business.

SANITARY &

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NO. 5 OF

HALL COUNTY NEBRASKA

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

Southern Public

Power District

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

District office at 4550 West Husker

Highway, Grand Island, NE on

Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at

10:30 a.m. The purpose of the

meeting is to take care of the regu-

lar order of business. An agenda

for the meeting, kept continually

current, is available for public in-

spection at the District office during

normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

NOTICE OF MERGER

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Merger of M3A Mo-

tel, L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liabil-

ity company, with and into Level 5,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State on De-

cember 31, 2019 in accordance

with the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act. The effec-

tive date of the merger is January

1, 2020. The surviving entity in the

merger is Level 5, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company.

NOTICE

Board Meeting Notification

Educational Service Unit No. 10

 

The regular monthly meeting of

the governing board of Educational

Service Unit 10 will be held on

Monday, January 20, 2020, at 3:30

PM at ESU 10, 76 Plaza Blvd.,

Kearney, Nebraska. An agenda

kept continuously current is on file

at the office of the Administrator of

ESU 10 in Kearney.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PLAINS DREDGING, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Plains Dredging, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 1415 Eagle Road, Kearney,

NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Jeff Richardson,

1415 Eagle Road, Kearney, NE

68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on December 18, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Jeff Richardson

1415 Eagle Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Matt Wietfield

2172 Road 1A

Leigh, NE 68643

Dan Wietfield

114 Road X

Leigh, NE 68643

Kenton Kabes

2139 Road 4

Clarkson, NE 68629

Kyle Kabes

56616 823 Road

Leigh, NE 68643

Jeff Richardson, Member

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name:

Prairie Center Flowers

Name of Applicant:

Beth Sennentz-Loeffelholz

Address: 31530 190th Road,

Riverdale, NE 68870

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: New

General nature of business:

Floral Design and Crafts

Beth Sennentz-Loeffelholz

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE

OF ORGANIZATION OF

RIVER RUN PROPERTY

DEVELOPMENT, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that River

Run Property Development, LLC,

(hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is

45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon, NE.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Anne L. Car-

son, whose street and mailing ad-

dress is 45632 Kilgore Rd., Gibbon,

NE 68840.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TWOBROTHERSMGT, LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, A Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office and its registered of-

fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other that banking or insur-

ance, for which limited liability

companies may be organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on December

20, 2019, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

