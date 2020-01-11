NOTICE OF SHERIFF"S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CREDIT MANAGEMENT
SERVICES, INC. is Plaintiff and
FAITH HAMPTON is Defendant,
Case CI17-1548, the following de-
scribed property owned by JASON
ALEXANDER DBA FLIPPIN SWEET
BURGER, Liable Garnishee, has
been levied upon:
(1) 1999 Chevrolet P40
"Food Truck/Delivery Van"
(VIN# 1GBKP32R5X3305847)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 6th day of Febru-
ary, 2020 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one-
half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 8th day of January,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #90921
Deputy
SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.
NOTICE
PUBLIC AUCTION
A public auction of the service
station equipment, convenience
store equipment, inventory,
carwash equipment and supplies,
and the fixtures, used in connection
with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza
business operated by Silent City,
Inc., located at 5605 West Second
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00
o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-
ately inside the main East door at
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska. This property will be sold
along with the Trustee's Sale of the
real estate described as:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, except a
tract of land containing 468.39
square feet, more or less,
deeded to the State of Nebraska,
Department of Roads by War-
ranty Deed recorded October
27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders will need to bring a cash-
ier's check for $20,000.00 payable
to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in
order to be eligible to bid at the
sale, and for the earnest deposit to
be paid by the highest bidder at the
time of the sale. Closing will be
held at the same place as the sale,
at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,
on the date of the sale, or at such
other time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order. The above personal prop-
erty and the real estate will be
combined and sold together as one
unit. The sale of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale. The above property is sold
AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL
FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-
RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY
OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR
PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH
THIS SALE.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder
@snyderandhilliard.com
NOTICE
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
SUBJECT: Spring 2020-2022 Pre-
scribed Fire Management Services
REQUEST DATE: January 10, 2020
CLOSING DATE: January 31, 2020
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell
Headwaters Corporation
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (Program) sub-
mits this RFP to solicit proposals
for prescribed fire management
services during the Spring of
2020-22. For a complete copy of
the RFP, please visit the Contrac-
tors site on the Program website:
