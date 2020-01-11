 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF"S SALE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

 

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CREDIT MANAGEMENT

SERVICES, INC. is Plaintiff and

FAITH HAMPTON is Defendant,

Case CI17-1548, the following de-

scribed property owned by JASON

ALEXANDER DBA FLIPPIN SWEET

BURGER, Liable Garnishee, has

been levied upon:

 

(1) 1999 Chevrolet P40

"Food Truck/Delivery Van"

(VIN# 1GBKP32R5X3305847)

 

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 6th day of Febru-

ary, 2020 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one-

half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 8th day of January,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #90921

Deputy

ZNEZ J11,18,25,F1

NOTICE

PUBLIC AUCTION

 

 

A public auction of the service

station equipment, convenience

store equipment, inventory,

carwash equipment and supplies,

and the fixtures, used in connection

with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza

business operated by Silent City,

Inc., located at 5605 West Second

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00

o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-

ately inside the main East door at

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska. This property will be sold

along with the Trustee's Sale of the

real estate described as:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, except a

tract of land containing 468.39

square feet, more or less,

deeded to the State of Nebraska,

Department of Roads by War-

ranty Deed recorded October

27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders will need to bring a cash-

ier's check for $20,000.00 payable

to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in

order to be eligible to bid at the

sale, and for the earnest deposit to

be paid by the highest bidder at the

time of the sale. Closing will be

held at the same place as the sale,

at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,

on the date of the sale, or at such

other time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order. The above personal prop-

erty and the real estate will be

combined and sold together as one

unit. The sale of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale. The above property is sold

AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL

FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-

RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY

OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR

PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH

THIS SALE.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder

@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ J9,11,13,15,17,20

NOTICE

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

SUBJECT: Spring 2020-2022 Pre-

scribed Fire Management Services

REQUEST DATE: January 10, 2020

CLOSING DATE: January 31, 2020

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell

Headwaters Corporation

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

 

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (Program) sub-

mits this RFP to solicit proposals

for prescribed fire management

services during the Spring of

2020-22. For a complete copy of

the RFP, please visit the Contrac-

tors site on the Program website:

www.platteriverprogram.org.

 

ZNEZ J10,11

