 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF"S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in CREDIT MANAGEMENT

SERVICES, INC. is Plaintiff and

FAITH HAMPTON is Defendant,

Case CI17-1548, the following de-

scribed property owned by JASON

ALEXANDER DBA FLIPPIN SWEET

BURGER, Liable Garnishee, has

been levied upon:

(1) 1999 Chevrolet P40

"Food Truck/Delivery Van"

(VIN# 1GBKP32R5X3305847)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 6th day of Febru-

ary, 2020 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open one-

half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 8th day of January,

2020.

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #90921

Deputy

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

January 2020

 

Advanced Placement Summer In-

stitute Miscellaneous Expenditure

$600.00; Adventure Enterprises

LLC Transportation Charges

$3,655.00; Alex Adelson Miscella-

neous Expenditure $10.99; All City

Garage Door LLC Repairs & Main-

tenance Services $1,875.60; All

Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts

$667.39; Allison Kleidosty Miscella-

neous Expenditure $68.60;

Almquist Maltzahn Galawa Luth

Professional Services $765.00; Al-

pha Rehabilitation Pupil Services

$243.30; Amazon Capital Services

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$11,079.04; Amber Benson Travel

$50.98; Amplify Education Inc

Textbooks $4,900.00; Amy Denny

Travel $140.24; Amy Hostetler Pro-

fessional Services $167.50; Amy

Otto Travel $91.09; Amy Otto

Travel $113.79; Amy Springer

Travel $78.59; Amy Springer Travel

$72.15; Amy Walters Travel $21.34;

Andersen Wrecking Co Tires and

Parts $65.00; Andrew Fitzke Pro-

fessional Services $160.00; Apple

Acres Orchard Food $320.00; Ap-

ple Inc AudioVisual Materials

$87.00; Apple Inc Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $149.00; Ap-

ple Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$259.90; Apple Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $2,093.00; Apple Mar-

ket Food $532.74; ASI Signage In-

novations Professional Services

$245.00; Ask Supply Co Supplies

$72.88; AssetGenie Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services $319.30;

AUCA Chicago Lockbox Uniforms

$956.92; Austin Stiers Professional

Services $250.00; Autism Society

of Nebraska Travel $40.00; Awards

Unlimited Supplies $128.61;

Awards Unlimited Supplies

$868.93; Axmann Heating & Air

Conditioning Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $232.50; Beau Heiss

Professional Services $160.00;

Becky Stahr Professional Services

$208.50; Big Apple Fun Center

Supplies $18.00; Big Apple Fun

Center Miscellaneous Expenditure

$480.00; Bimbo Bakeries USA

Food $3,830.90; Bio Corporation

Supplies $500.45; Black Hills En-

ergy Natural Gas $1,537.23; Blick

Art Materials Il Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $240.60; Body Worx Ve-

hicle Repair $2,197.25; Boogaarts

Food Store Food $14.52; Boss-

elman Energy Inc Vehicle Gasoline

$580.45; Bracker's Good Earth

Clays Inc Supplies $620.30; Brian

Haas Supplies $249.00; Brian Wiles

Professional Services $160.00;

Brooke Caravan Travel $18.10;

Buffalo County 4H Council Sup-

plies $111.97; Builders HowTo

Warehouse Supplies $1,073.66;

Bus Parts Warehouse Tires and

Parts $562.10; Carl Whitney Sand

& Gravel Snow Services $7,622.00;

Carol Kenton Travel $43.33; Carol

Kenton Travel $27.55; Carol Kreut-

zer Travel $219.24; Carter Siebke

Supplies $26.00; Cash from Ne-

braskaLand National Bank Sup-

plies $22.95; CashWa Distributing

Food $64,635.59; CDW Govern-

ment Inc Technology Software

$10,272.47; CDW Government Inc

TechnologyRelated Hardware

$250.88; CED/American Electric

Supplies $99.50; Central Fire &

Safety Professional Services

$3,279.50; Central Hydraulic Syst &

Equip Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $714.50; Central Nebraska

Steel Professional Services

$3,134.50; Central States Safety &

Driver Trng LLC Professional Ser-

vices $300.00; Chad Gillispie Pro-

fessional Services $300.00; Charter

Communications Supplies $26.39;

Charter Communications Other

Communication $4,855.02; Charter

Communications Other Communi-

cation $13.20; Charter Communi-

cations Miscellaneous Expenditure

$7.92; Chelsey Jensen Travel

$38.05; Chesterman Co. Supplies

$259.20; Chesterman Co. Food

$3,780.50; Children's Hospital

Medical Center Travel $600.00;

Christine Ehrmann Miscellaneous

Expenditure $202.57; City Of Kear-

ney Professional Services $62.00;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline $7,416.94; City of Kear-

ney School Resource Office Secu-

rity Officer $6,017.90; City of Kear-

neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-

bage $5,507.37; Class Act Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $300.00; Clint

Edwards Travel $165.80; Clubs

Choice Miscellaneous Expenditure

$10,313.01; CNA Surety Dues and

Fees $40.00; Coach Master's Inc

Vehicle Repair $340.58; Copycat

Printing Inc Supplies $167.00; Cop-

ycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $249.80; Cornhusker In-

ternational Tires and Parts $227.27;

CPI Travel $1,090.00; Culligan Of

Kearney Supplies $558.50; Culligan

Of Kearney Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $40.00; Cummins Central

Power LLC Vehicle Repair

$1,075.59; D B Nebraska Service

Co Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $1,256.00; Dale Bean Profes-

sional Services $300.00; Damon

Day Professional Services $110.00;

Dan's Sanitation Inc Garbage

$123.00; Darleen Farwell Miscella-

neous Expenditure $36.90; DAS

State Accounting Central Finance

Purchased Service Telephone

$229.32; David Humphrey Profes-

sional Services $120.00; Deb

Baumgartner Travel $37.12; Deb

Stocker Miscellaneous Expenditure

$25.00; Debbie Chromy Miscella-

neous Expenditure $26.70; Desiree

John Travel $21.75; Desiree John

Travel $6.90; Desiree John Travel

$36.66; DHHS Licensure Unit Pro-

fessional Services $115.00; DHHS

Division Of Public Health School

He Dues and Fees $50.00; Divas

Floral Miscellaneous Expenditure

$48.00; Donald D Koller Supplies

$195.55; Douglas Hampton Profes-

sional Services $300.00; Eakes Of-

fice Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $659.40; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $3,354.72;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$197.82; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $1,030.03; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $329.70; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $91.29;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$137.72; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $87.18; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $158.37; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $55.04;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies

$29.08; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $473.97; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $3.84; Ecolab

Supplies $330.00; Ed Sughroue

Professional Services $160.00; Ed-

ucational Theatre Association Dues

and Fees $1,329.00; Eileen's Co-

lossal Cookies Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $138.50; Eli O'Dey Pro-

fessional Services $110.00; Eli

O'Dey Professional Services

$160.00; Elizabeth Groneweg Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $25.21;

Elsmore Swim Shop Miscellaneous

Expenditure $1,260.00; Emily H

Zenisek Tucker Travel $58.12; Em-

ily Koski Travel $16.82; Erin Small

Travel $66.47; ESU 10 Sped Tui-

tion/Agencies $22,819.04; ESU Co-

ordinating Council Ainsworth, NE

Dues and Fees $200.00; Express

Sharpening Professional Services

$43.40; Expression Wear Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $400.00;

Farmers Union Coop Assn Sup-

plies $26.40; Fastenal Company

Supplies $127.62; FCCLA District 6

VP of Finance Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $95.00; Flinn Scientific

Inc Supplies $79.56; Follett School

Solutions Inc Supplies $795.51;

Follett School Solutions Inc Library

Referances $817.51; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

$142.77; Follett School Solutions

Inc Library Referances $522.09;

Follett School Solutions Inc Library

Referances $327.79; Follett School

Solutions Inc Library Referances

$1,324.05; Follett School Solutions

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$351.97; Follett School Solutions

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure

$127.52; Frontier Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $1,846.12; Gallup

Lockbox Professional Services

$10,000.00; Gartner & Associates

Co Inc Supplies $773.00; Glazier

Football Clinics Dues and Fees

$599.00; Goodwin Tucker Group

Repairs & Maintenance Services

$1,273.68; Graham Tire Tires and

Parts $300.28; Grand Island North-

west Miscellaneous Expenditure

$100.00; Greg McKain Professional

Services $200.00; Gustave A

Larson Company Supplies

$155.16; Hampton Inn by Hilton

Omaha Airport Travel $566.00;

Hawkins Inc Supplies $781.25;

Heartland Curbing & Landscaping

Snow Services $150.00; Hiland

Dairy Foods Food $15,901.18; Ho-

bart Sales & Service E.F. Incorpo-

rated Supplies $393.78; Hobby

Lobby Stores Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $516.79; Holmes

Plumbing & Htg Supplies $251.94;

Hometown Leasing Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles $9,343.89;

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Pub-

lishing Co. Supplies $706.10;

HyVee Accounts Receivable Food

$405.34; HyVee. Dues and Fees

$205.00; IdeaBank Marketing Ad-

vertising $227.50; Intellicom Pro-

fessional Services $1,000.00; J W

Pepper & Son Inc Supplies

$2,414.30; J W Pepper & Son Inc

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$423.99; Janice Sutton Travel

$20.88; Jeana Peterson Travel

$202.48; Jeff Fuqua Dues and Fees

$14.50; Jeffrey Horner Professional

Services $143.50; Jenkins & Son,

LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure

$304.89; Jesse Florang Travel

$82.53; Jessie Dubas Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $700.00; Jill

Clevenger Supplies $94.89; Jimmy

John's North Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $179.00; Johnstone Sup-

ply Supplies $2,235.14; Johnstone

Supply Supplies $265.92; Jon

Beggs Professional Services

$60.00; Joy Ventures LLC Miscella-

neous Expenditure $82.19; Just

Medical Store Inc Supplies

$1,653.00; Kate Murphy Travel

$74.24; Kathy Fisher Travel $22.83;

Katie McGuire Travel $235.62;

Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies

$85.96; Kearney Ag & Auto Repair

Inc Vehicle Repair $59.75; Kearney

Area Solid Landfill City Of Kear

Professional Services $382.19;

Kearney Area Storytelling Festival

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$175.00; Kearney Country Club

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$572.00; Kearney Hub Advertising

$499.77; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $18,974.40; Kearney Pub

SchFoundation Professional Ser-

vices $12,794.95; Kearney Tire &

Auto Service Co Tires and Parts

$664.58; Kearney Towing & Repair

Center Inc Professional Services

$165.00; Kearney Winlectric Co

Supplies $966.90; Kearney Winne-

lson Supplies $2,185.65; Keith

Koupal Professional Services

$110.00; Kelli Urbanek Travel

$47.97; Kelly Supply Co Supplies

$132.51; Kent Edwards Travel

$881.16; Kerry Marlatt Travel

$7.42; Kidwell Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $906.25; KPS

Foundation Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $1,920.00; Kyle Heilbrun

Travel $39.03; Lakeshore Lrng Ma-

terials Miscellaneous Expenditure

$26.98; Laminator.com Inc Sup-

plies $180.42; Lawson Products

Inc Supplies $285.89; Layne Moore

Professional Services $100.00;

Leisa McConnell Travel $285.66;

Leisa McConnell Travel $132.24;

Libbi Harsh Travel $23.78; Lincoln

Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $276.00; Lisa

Miller Miscellaneous Expenditure

$137.34; Lori Keller Travel $20.94;

Lou's Sporting Goods Uniforms

$3,017.32; Lou's Sporting Goods

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$316.70; Luke Derowitsch Profes-

sional Services $160.00; Mandy

Farber Supplies $231.32; Martin

Kracl Professional Services

$360.00; Martin Kracl Professional

Services $160.00; Mary Beth Lind-

sey Miscellaneous Expenditure

$30.75; Masters True Value Sup-

plies $356.08; Matheson Linweld

Supplies $1,514.78; Mead Lumber

Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $2,700.56; Megan Schmidt

Professional Services $358.95; Me-

gan Schmidt Professional Services

$358.96; Megan Schmidt Profes-

sional Services $369.84; Megan

Schmidt Travel $44.08; Melissa

Yendra Miscellaneous Expenditure

$18.20; Menards Kearney Supplies

$702.98; Menards Kearney Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $46.21; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $64.84; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Sup-

plies $38.91; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food

$3,951.25; Michele A Friesen Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $50.20; Mi-

chelle Arehart Travel $1,250.80; Mi-

chelle Bombeck Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $163.77; Michelle

DeVries Travel $12.64; Michelle

Fouts Textbooks Consumables

$8.66; Michelle Haase Professional

Services $60.00; Midwest Connect

Postage $971.73; Midwest Tech-

nology Products Supplies $755.00;

Mighty Ducts Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $1,855.00; Minden

High School Dues and Fees

$50.00; Mindi Heese Travel $9.28;

Misko Sports Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,204.00; Mitch Olson

Travel $5.92; Mobile Defenders

LLC Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $319.96; Monte Kratzenstein

Professional Services $250.00;

Moonlight Embroidery & Screen

Print Miscellaneous Expenditure

$336.00; Moonlight Embroidery &

Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $195.00; Morgan Bird

Travel $1.88; Morgan Bird Travel

$9.40; Morgan Bird Travel $7.52;

Morris Press & Office Supplies Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,192.00;

Mosaic Pupil Services $2,478.06;

NAfME TriM Music Honor Society

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$100.00; NASBNE Association of

School Boards Travel $345.00;

NASCO Miscellaneous Expenditure

$222.50; Nathan Lightle Supplies

$19.99; Navigator Motorcoaches

Inc Transportation Charges

$1,800.00; NCS Pearson Inc Sup-

plies $460.58; NCSANebraska

Council of School Admin Supplies

$295.00; NCSANebraska Council

of School Admin Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $180.00; NDE NE De-

partment of Education Travel

$20.00; Nebraska Central Equip-

ment Co Tires and Parts $493.29;

Nebraska FCCLA Dues and Fees

$9.00; Nebraska FCCLA Miscella-

neous Expenditure $70.00; Ne-

braska Food Distribution Program

Food $2,879.70; Nebraska Public

Health Envrmt Lab Professional

Services $31.00; Nebraska Public

Power District Electricity

$62,570.61; Nebraska Safety & Fire

Equipment Inc Professional Ser-

vices $210.00; Nebraska Safety

Center Dues and Fees $175.00;

Nebraska Secretary of State Dues

and Fees $30.00; Nebraska State

Literacy Association Supplies

$620.00; Nicholas Sadd Profes-

sional Services $200.00; Nikki

Garey Travel $524.56; Northwest-

ern Energy Natural Gas $6,347.00;

Northwestern Energy New Con-

struction Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $38.91; NRG Media Advertis-

ing $ 800.00; Office Depot Inc Sup-

plies $177.84; O'Keefe Elevator Co

Professional Services $583.00;

O'Keefe Elevator Co Repairs &

Maintenance Services $408.00;

Omaha Marriott Downtown Travel

$318.00; Omaha Music Therapy

LLC Pupil Services $504.00; One

Source Professional Services

$422.00; OnToCollege with John

Baylor Miscellaneous Expenditure

$19,900.00; Pacific Northwest Pub-

lishing, Inc. Supplies $65.00; Paige

Garringer Travel $177.77; Paul Cox

Professional Services $120.00;

Peak Interests LLC Food

$3,525.00; Pearson Textbooks Mi-

nor Adoptions $2,927.52; Peavey

Electronics Corporation Technolo-

gyRelated Hardware $85.69; PEP

CO, Inc. Professional Services

$1,630.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &

Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal

Services $1,500.00; PetSmart Sup-

plies $13.99; Platinum Awards &

Gifts Supplies $74.50; Platte Valley

Communications Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $2,591.69; Pleas-

anton High School Dues and Fees

$100.00; Protex Central Inc Repairs

& Maintenance Services $686.00;

Quill Corporation Supplies $204.75;

Racy Hullman Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $45.75; Ravenna High

School Dues and Fees $60.00;

Reading with TLC Technology

Software $1,748.84; Really Good

Stuff Inc Supplies $58.94; RevTrak

Supplies $19.95; Rhonda Moseley

Travel $34.10; Rick Mitchell Travel

$351.94; Ricky Trammell Profes-

sional Services $100.00; Rivkah

AddyRaffaeli Supplies $38.10;

Roger Venaas Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $1,000.00; Roger

Zimbelman Professional Services

$160.00; Ron Smith Wrestling Pro-

fessional Services $200.00; Runza

Southeast Supplies $96.60; Ryan

Clark Professional Services

$125.00; S & J Construction Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$10,942.00; S.A.F.E. Center Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $600.00;

Samuel French, Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $4,347.00; Sara Chap-

manGomez Travel $152.48; Sara

Halvorsen Travel $51.74; Sarah

Plonkey Travel $10.44; Sarah

Snyder Essay Supplies $227.39;

Sayler Screenprinting Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,536.00; Sayler

Screenprinting Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $366.00; Scholastic Inc.

Supplies $1,653.91; School Nurse

Supply Inc Supplies $408.50; Se-

cured Mobility LLC Security Mo-

bility $766.00; Shannon

Poggendorf Professional Services

$160.00; Shar Music Supplies

$117.00; Sherri Frisbie Pupil Ser-

vices $703.74; SherwinWilliams

Supplies $85.55; Skip Altig Profes-

sional Services $250.00; So-

larWinds Technology Software

$1,815.00; Sonesta ES Suites

Travel $900.00; Southeastern Per-

formance Apparel Miscellaneous

Expenditure $4,202.96; Sparq Data

Solutions Professional Services

$1,900.00; SpartanNash Family

Fresh Supplies $67.09; Speed

Stacks Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $140.00; Spiraledge Inc Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $1,205.23;

SportsEngine c/oTrackwrestling

Professional Services $50.00;

Spracklin Chiropractic Physicals

$180.00; State Fire Marshal Office

Professional Services $480.00;

Stefanie Green Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $10.99; Stelling Brass &

Winds Professional Services

$500.00; Steven Adkisson Profes-

sional Services $160.00; Sticker

You Inc Supplies $124.89; Stuhr

Museum Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $48.76; Sunbelt Rentals Rent-

als of Equipment and Vehicles

$607.32; Teresa Schnoor Miscella-

neous Expenditure $25.79; The Fil-

ter Shop Inc Supplies $75.13; The

Graduate Travel $2,880.00; The

Lockmobile Tires and Parts $33.00;

The Walking Classroom Institute

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$720.00; Timothy Thompson Dues

and Fees $59.50; Tony Little Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $8.99; Tori

Stofferson Travel $228.52; Trevor

Spath Professional Services

$200.00; Trey Boyer Professional

Services $300.00; TriCounty Glass

Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-

vices $239.98; Trisha Abels Travel

$18.10; Troy Hayes Professional

Services $160.00; Two Rivers Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $15.00;

Tyan Boyer Professional Services

$300.00; Tyler Daly Professional

Services $160.00; Unite Private

Networks LLC Purchased Service

Telephone $4,186.12; UNK Music

Department Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $2,010.00; UNL Scholar-

ship Miscellaneous Expenditure

$250.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $127.33; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$127.33; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $127.33; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$127.33; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $127.33; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$24.95; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees $235.00;

US Bank Cardmember Service

Travel $308.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$513.09; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $119.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$308.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $19.95; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$99.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $33.94; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$46.59; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $ 47.92; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$61.35; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $60.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $182.80; US Bank

Cardmember Service Dues and

Fees $167.83; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $325.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$1,427.44; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $356.86; US Bank

Cardmember Service Professional

Services $259.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel

$11.13; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $310.65; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies

$62.17; US Bank Cardmember

Service Driver License/Criminal

History $18.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $127.33; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,649.95; US

Bank Cardmember Service Sup-

plies $99.99; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $1,847.37; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $19.50; US

Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-

laneous Expenditure $1,102.74; US

Bank Cardmember Service Travel

$688.11; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$260.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$184.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$659.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$127.33; US Bank Cardmember

Service Dues and Fees $396.35;

US Foods Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $430.24; US Foods Inc

Food $6,906.37; Verdis Group LLC

Professional Services $3,525.00;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $107.87; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $52.55; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$50.03; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.44;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $36.88; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $89.04; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.44; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $18.44;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.44; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $18.44; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone

$18.44; Verizon Wireless Pur-

chased Service Telephone $ 64.27;

Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-

ice Telephone $18.44; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $190.58; Virco Inc Furniture

and Fixtures $617.14; Walmart

Community BRC Supplies

$5,798.89; Walnut Middle School

Professional Services $125.00;

WarrenT Drain Cleaners & Plum

Professional Services $225.00;

Woodworker's Supply Inc Supplies

$13.00; WPCIWestern Path Con-

sult Inc Drug Testing $59.00; WPS

Western Psychological Services

Supplies $433.40; Yandas Music

Miscellaneous Expenditure

$4,562.50; Yandas Music Miscella-

neous Expenditure $4,165.14

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

January 2020

 

BD Construction Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$349,384.70; NebraksaLand Na-

tional Bank Building Acquitions and

Improvements $1,702,442.25;

Trane Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $271,025.72; WILKINS

ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-

ing Acquitions and Improvements

$2,086.81; WILKINS Architec-

tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-

quitions and Improvements

$996.45

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Regular Meeting

Monday, January 13, 2020

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

At its January 13, 2020 regular

meeting, the Kearney Public

Schools Board of Education took

the following action:

1. Elected the following officers

to the Board of Education for 2020-

Kathy Gifford, President; Wendy

Kreis, Vice President; and Drew

Blessing, Secretary

2. Recognized Jill Clevenger,

Kenwood School principal, for be-

ing named the NAESP "2020 Ne-

braska Elementary Principal of the

Year"

3. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes from BD Construction on

progress being made on the Sun-

rise Middle School and Kearney

High School construction and reno-

vation projects

4. Approved the minutes of the

December 16, 2019 regular meet-

ing, as presented

5. Approved the January, 2020

claims, as presented

6. Approved the January, 2020 fi-

nancial reports, as presented

7. Approved the following check

signing authority for the Kearney

Public Schools for 2020 at Nebras-

kaland Bank-President and Secre-

tary of the Board of Education, Mr.

Chris Nelson, and Mrs. Jenae

Dahlstedt

8. Approved the purchase of

property at 3907 6th Avenue, Kear-

ney, Ne., from Arram Equities, Inc.,

for the purchase price of

$1,700,000, with a closing date of

January 14, 2020; and authorized

Dr. Kent Edwards and Mr. Chris

Nelson to sign all forms and docu-

ments to execute said purchase

agreement

9. Approved a Perpetual and Ex-

clusive Naming Agreement for the

property purchased from Arram Eq-

uities, Inc., at 3907 6th Avenue,

Kearney, Ne., (Hanny Arram Center

for Success) as per the attached

agreement; and authorized Dr. Kent

Edwards and Mr. Chris Nelson to

sign all forms and documents to

execute said agreement

10. Accepted the retirement res-

ignation of Mr. Lance Fuller, Hu-

man Resources Director, with re-

gret, effective June 30, 2020

11. Gave first reading approval

and waived second reading ap-

proval of revised Internal Board

Policies 9230 (Standing Commit-

tees), and 9230.1 (Standing Com-

mittees/Special and Temporary

Committees), as presented

12. Appointed Angie Nickel,

Wendy Kreis and Kathy Gifford to

the Board Personnel Committee;

Drew Blessing, Alex Straatmann

and Jon Watts to the Board Fi-

nance Committee; Wendy Kreis,

Alex Straatmann and Kathy Gifford

to the Committee on American Civ-

ics; and Alex Straatmann, Angie

Nickel and Kathy Gifford to the Ne-

gotiations Committee; for 2020

13. Gave first reading approval to

revised Policy 4106 (Release from

Contract), as presented

14. Moved to closed session for

the purpose of discussing teacher

negotiations, to conduct a strategy

session in regard to the Superin-

tendent's contract negotiations for

the 2020-2021 school year, and to

discuss other personnel matters to

prevent needless injury to the repu-

tation of the person and if such

person has not requested a hearing

15. Returned to open session

16. Approved the contract of em-

ployment for Superintendent of

Schools, Dr. Kent Edwards, a copy

of which is incorporated herein by

this reference and maintained in

the records of the School District,

and authorized and directed the

President of the Board of Educa-

tion to execute the contract of em-

ployment on behalf of the School

District, and cause such contract to

be posted on the school district's

website, along with a reasonable

estimate and description of all cur-

rent and future costs to the School

District that will be incurred as a re-

sult of such contract pursuant to

the Superintendent Pay Transpar-

ency Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. 79-2401

to 79-2405.

17. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

February 10, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in

the Staff Development Room in the

Administration Building, 320 West

24th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

