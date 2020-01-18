NOTICE OF SHERIFF"S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in CREDIT MANAGEMENT
SERVICES, INC. is Plaintiff and
FAITH HAMPTON is Defendant,
Case CI17-1548, the following de-
scribed property owned by JASON
ALEXANDER DBA FLIPPIN SWEET
BURGER, Liable Garnishee, has
been levied upon:
(1) 1999 Chevrolet P40
"Food Truck/Delivery Van"
(VIN# 1GBKP32R5X3305847)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 6th day of Febru-
ary, 2020 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open one-
half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 8th day of January,
2020.
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #90921
Deputy
ZNEZ J11,18,25,F1
NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
January 2020
Advanced Placement Summer In-
stitute Miscellaneous Expenditure
$600.00; Adventure Enterprises
LLC Transportation Charges
$3,655.00; Alex Adelson Miscella-
neous Expenditure $10.99; All City
Garage Door LLC Repairs & Main-
tenance Services $1,875.60; All
Makes Auto Supply Tires and Parts
$667.39; Allison Kleidosty Miscella-
neous Expenditure $68.60;
Almquist Maltzahn Galawa Luth
Professional Services $765.00; Al-
pha Rehabilitation Pupil Services
$243.30; Amazon Capital Services
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$11,079.04; Amber Benson Travel
$50.98; Amplify Education Inc
Textbooks $4,900.00; Amy Denny
Travel $140.24; Amy Hostetler Pro-
fessional Services $167.50; Amy
Otto Travel $91.09; Amy Otto
Travel $113.79; Amy Springer
Travel $78.59; Amy Springer Travel
$72.15; Amy Walters Travel $21.34;
Andersen Wrecking Co Tires and
Parts $65.00; Andrew Fitzke Pro-
fessional Services $160.00; Apple
Acres Orchard Food $320.00; Ap-
ple Inc AudioVisual Materials
$87.00; Apple Inc Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $149.00; Ap-
ple Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$259.90; Apple Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $2,093.00; Apple Mar-
ket Food $532.74; ASI Signage In-
novations Professional Services
$245.00; Ask Supply Co Supplies
$72.88; AssetGenie Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services $319.30;
AUCA Chicago Lockbox Uniforms
$956.92; Austin Stiers Professional
Services $250.00; Autism Society
of Nebraska Travel $40.00; Awards
Unlimited Supplies $128.61;
Awards Unlimited Supplies
$868.93; Axmann Heating & Air
Conditioning Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $232.50; Beau Heiss
Professional Services $160.00;
Becky Stahr Professional Services
$208.50; Big Apple Fun Center
Supplies $18.00; Big Apple Fun
Center Miscellaneous Expenditure
$480.00; Bimbo Bakeries USA
Food $3,830.90; Bio Corporation
Supplies $500.45; Black Hills En-
ergy Natural Gas $1,537.23; Blick
Art Materials Il Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $240.60; Body Worx Ve-
hicle Repair $2,197.25; Boogaarts
Food Store Food $14.52; Boss-
elman Energy Inc Vehicle Gasoline
$580.45; Bracker's Good Earth
Clays Inc Supplies $620.30; Brian
Haas Supplies $249.00; Brian Wiles
Professional Services $160.00;
Brooke Caravan Travel $18.10;
Buffalo County 4H Council Sup-
plies $111.97; Builders HowTo
Warehouse Supplies $1,073.66;
Bus Parts Warehouse Tires and
Parts $562.10; Carl Whitney Sand
& Gravel Snow Services $7,622.00;
Carol Kenton Travel $43.33; Carol
Kenton Travel $27.55; Carol Kreut-
zer Travel $219.24; Carter Siebke
Supplies $26.00; Cash from Ne-
braskaLand National Bank Sup-
plies $22.95; CashWa Distributing
Food $64,635.59; CDW Govern-
ment Inc Technology Software
$10,272.47; CDW Government Inc
TechnologyRelated Hardware
$250.88; CED/American Electric
Supplies $99.50; Central Fire &
Safety Professional Services
$3,279.50; Central Hydraulic Syst &
Equip Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $714.50; Central Nebraska
Steel Professional Services
$3,134.50; Central States Safety &
Driver Trng LLC Professional Ser-
vices $300.00; Chad Gillispie Pro-
fessional Services $300.00; Charter
Communications Supplies $26.39;
Charter Communications Other
Communication $4,855.02; Charter
Communications Other Communi-
cation $13.20; Charter Communi-
cations Miscellaneous Expenditure
$7.92; Chelsey Jensen Travel
$38.05; Chesterman Co. Supplies
$259.20; Chesterman Co. Food
$3,780.50; Children's Hospital
Medical Center Travel $600.00;
Christine Ehrmann Miscellaneous
Expenditure $202.57; City Of Kear-
ney Professional Services $62.00;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline $7,416.94; City of Kear-
ney School Resource Office Secu-
rity Officer $6,017.90; City of Kear-
neyWater,Sanitn,Sewer Dept Gar-
bage $5,507.37; Class Act Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $300.00; Clint
Edwards Travel $165.80; Clubs
Choice Miscellaneous Expenditure
$10,313.01; CNA Surety Dues and
Fees $40.00; Coach Master's Inc
Vehicle Repair $340.58; Copycat
Printing Inc Supplies $167.00; Cop-
ycat Printing Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $249.80; Cornhusker In-
ternational Tires and Parts $227.27;
CPI Travel $1,090.00; Culligan Of
Kearney Supplies $558.50; Culligan
Of Kearney Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $40.00; Cummins Central
Power LLC Vehicle Repair
$1,075.59; D B Nebraska Service
Co Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $1,256.00; Dale Bean Profes-
sional Services $300.00; Damon
Day Professional Services $110.00;
Dan's Sanitation Inc Garbage
$123.00; Darleen Farwell Miscella-
neous Expenditure $36.90; DAS
State Accounting Central Finance
Purchased Service Telephone
$229.32; David Humphrey Profes-
sional Services $120.00; Deb
Baumgartner Travel $37.12; Deb
Stocker Miscellaneous Expenditure
$25.00; Debbie Chromy Miscella-
neous Expenditure $26.70; Desiree
John Travel $21.75; Desiree John
Travel $6.90; Desiree John Travel
$36.66; DHHS Licensure Unit Pro-
fessional Services $115.00; DHHS
Division Of Public Health School
He Dues and Fees $50.00; Divas
Floral Miscellaneous Expenditure
$48.00; Donald D Koller Supplies
$195.55; Douglas Hampton Profes-
sional Services $300.00; Eakes Of-
fice Solutions Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $659.40; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $3,354.72;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$197.82; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $1,030.03; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $329.70; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $91.29;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$137.72; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $87.18; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $158.37; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $55.04;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies
$29.08; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $473.97; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $3.84; Ecolab
Supplies $330.00; Ed Sughroue
Professional Services $160.00; Ed-
ucational Theatre Association Dues
and Fees $1,329.00; Eileen's Co-
lossal Cookies Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $138.50; Eli O'Dey Pro-
fessional Services $110.00; Eli
O'Dey Professional Services
$160.00; Elizabeth Groneweg Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $25.21;
Elsmore Swim Shop Miscellaneous
Expenditure $1,260.00; Emily H
Zenisek Tucker Travel $58.12; Em-
ily Koski Travel $16.82; Erin Small
Travel $66.47; ESU 10 Sped Tui-
tion/Agencies $22,819.04; ESU Co-
ordinating Council Ainsworth, NE
Dues and Fees $200.00; Express
Sharpening Professional Services
$43.40; Expression Wear Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $400.00;
Farmers Union Coop Assn Sup-
plies $26.40; Fastenal Company
Supplies $127.62; FCCLA District 6
VP of Finance Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $95.00; Flinn Scientific
Inc Supplies $79.56; Follett School
Solutions Inc Supplies $795.51;
Follett School Solutions Inc Library
Referances $817.51; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library Referances
$142.77; Follett School Solutions
Inc Library Referances $522.09;
Follett School Solutions Inc Library
Referances $327.79; Follett School
Solutions Inc Library Referances
$1,324.05; Follett School Solutions
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$351.97; Follett School Solutions
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure
$127.52; Frontier Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $1,846.12; Gallup
Lockbox Professional Services
$10,000.00; Gartner & Associates
Co Inc Supplies $773.00; Glazier
Football Clinics Dues and Fees
$599.00; Goodwin Tucker Group
Repairs & Maintenance Services
$1,273.68; Graham Tire Tires and
Parts $300.28; Grand Island North-
west Miscellaneous Expenditure
$100.00; Greg McKain Professional
Services $200.00; Gustave A
Larson Company Supplies
$155.16; Hampton Inn by Hilton
Omaha Airport Travel $566.00;
Hawkins Inc Supplies $781.25;
Heartland Curbing & Landscaping
Snow Services $150.00; Hiland
Dairy Foods Food $15,901.18; Ho-
bart Sales & Service E.F. Incorpo-
rated Supplies $393.78; Hobby
Lobby Stores Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $516.79; Holmes
Plumbing & Htg Supplies $251.94;
Hometown Leasing Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles $9,343.89;
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Pub-
lishing Co. Supplies $706.10;
HyVee Accounts Receivable Food
$405.34; HyVee. Dues and Fees
$205.00; IdeaBank Marketing Ad-
vertising $227.50; Intellicom Pro-
fessional Services $1,000.00; J W
Pepper & Son Inc Supplies
$2,414.30; J W Pepper & Son Inc
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$423.99; Janice Sutton Travel
$20.88; Jeana Peterson Travel
$202.48; Jeff Fuqua Dues and Fees
$14.50; Jeffrey Horner Professional
Services $143.50; Jenkins & Son,
LLC Miscellaneous Expenditure
$304.89; Jesse Florang Travel
$82.53; Jessie Dubas Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $700.00; Jill
Clevenger Supplies $94.89; Jimmy
John's North Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $179.00; Johnstone Sup-
ply Supplies $2,235.14; Johnstone
Supply Supplies $265.92; Jon
Beggs Professional Services
$60.00; Joy Ventures LLC Miscella-
neous Expenditure $82.19; Just
Medical Store Inc Supplies
$1,653.00; Kate Murphy Travel
$74.24; Kathy Fisher Travel $22.83;
Katie McGuire Travel $235.62;
Kearney Ace Hardware Supplies
$85.96; Kearney Ag & Auto Repair
Inc Vehicle Repair $59.75; Kearney
Area Solid Landfill City Of Kear
Professional Services $382.19;
Kearney Area Storytelling Festival
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$175.00; Kearney Country Club
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$572.00; Kearney Hub Advertising
$499.77; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $18,974.40; Kearney Pub
SchFoundation Professional Ser-
vices $12,794.95; Kearney Tire &
Auto Service Co Tires and Parts
$664.58; Kearney Towing & Repair
Center Inc Professional Services
$165.00; Kearney Winlectric Co
Supplies $966.90; Kearney Winne-
lson Supplies $2,185.65; Keith
Koupal Professional Services
$110.00; Kelli Urbanek Travel
$47.97; Kelly Supply Co Supplies
$132.51; Kent Edwards Travel
$881.16; Kerry Marlatt Travel
$7.42; Kidwell Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $906.25; KPS
Foundation Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $1,920.00; Kyle Heilbrun
Travel $39.03; Lakeshore Lrng Ma-
terials Miscellaneous Expenditure
$26.98; Laminator.com Inc Sup-
plies $180.42; Lawson Products
Inc Supplies $285.89; Layne Moore
Professional Services $100.00;
Leisa McConnell Travel $285.66;
Leisa McConnell Travel $132.24;
Libbi Harsh Travel $23.78; Lincoln
Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $276.00; Lisa
Miller Miscellaneous Expenditure
$137.34; Lori Keller Travel $20.94;
Lou's Sporting Goods Uniforms
$3,017.32; Lou's Sporting Goods
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$316.70; Luke Derowitsch Profes-
sional Services $160.00; Mandy
Farber Supplies $231.32; Martin
Kracl Professional Services
$360.00; Martin Kracl Professional
Services $160.00; Mary Beth Lind-
sey Miscellaneous Expenditure
$30.75; Masters True Value Sup-
plies $356.08; Matheson Linweld
Supplies $1,514.78; Mead Lumber
Kearney Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $2,700.56; Megan Schmidt
Professional Services $358.95; Me-
gan Schmidt Professional Services
$358.96; Megan Schmidt Profes-
sional Services $369.84; Megan
Schmidt Travel $44.08; Melissa
Yendra Miscellaneous Expenditure
$18.20; Menards Kearney Supplies
$702.98; Menards Kearney Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $46.21; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $64.84; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Sup-
plies $38.91; Mi6 Pizza, Inc Food
$3,951.25; Michele A Friesen Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $50.20; Mi-
chelle Arehart Travel $1,250.80; Mi-
chelle Bombeck Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $163.77; Michelle
DeVries Travel $12.64; Michelle
Fouts Textbooks Consumables
$8.66; Michelle Haase Professional
Services $60.00; Midwest Connect
Postage $971.73; Midwest Tech-
nology Products Supplies $755.00;
Mighty Ducts Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $1,855.00; Minden
High School Dues and Fees
$50.00; Mindi Heese Travel $9.28;
Misko Sports Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,204.00; Mitch Olson
Travel $5.92; Mobile Defenders
LLC Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $319.96; Monte Kratzenstein
Professional Services $250.00;
Moonlight Embroidery & Screen
Print Miscellaneous Expenditure
$336.00; Moonlight Embroidery &
Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $195.00; Morgan Bird
Travel $1.88; Morgan Bird Travel
$9.40; Morgan Bird Travel $7.52;
Morris Press & Office Supplies Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $1,192.00;
Mosaic Pupil Services $2,478.06;
NAfME TriM Music Honor Society
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$100.00; NASBNE Association of
School Boards Travel $345.00;
NASCO Miscellaneous Expenditure
$222.50; Nathan Lightle Supplies
$19.99; Navigator Motorcoaches
Inc Transportation Charges
$1,800.00; NCS Pearson Inc Sup-
plies $460.58; NCSANebraska
Council of School Admin Supplies
$295.00; NCSANebraska Council
of School Admin Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $180.00; NDE NE De-
partment of Education Travel
$20.00; Nebraska Central Equip-
ment Co Tires and Parts $493.29;
Nebraska FCCLA Dues and Fees
$9.00; Nebraska FCCLA Miscella-
neous Expenditure $70.00; Ne-
braska Food Distribution Program
Food $2,879.70; Nebraska Public
Health Envrmt Lab Professional
Services $31.00; Nebraska Public
Power District Electricity
$62,570.61; Nebraska Safety & Fire
Equipment Inc Professional Ser-
vices $210.00; Nebraska Safety
Center Dues and Fees $175.00;
Nebraska Secretary of State Dues
and Fees $30.00; Nebraska State
Literacy Association Supplies
$620.00; Nicholas Sadd Profes-
sional Services $200.00; Nikki
Garey Travel $524.56; Northwest-
ern Energy Natural Gas $6,347.00;
Northwestern Energy New Con-
struction Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $38.91; NRG Media Advertis-
ing $ 800.00; Office Depot Inc Sup-
plies $177.84; O'Keefe Elevator Co
Professional Services $583.00;
O'Keefe Elevator Co Repairs &
Maintenance Services $408.00;
Omaha Marriott Downtown Travel
$318.00; Omaha Music Therapy
LLC Pupil Services $504.00; One
Source Professional Services
$422.00; OnToCollege with John
Baylor Miscellaneous Expenditure
$19,900.00; Pacific Northwest Pub-
lishing, Inc. Supplies $65.00; Paige
Garringer Travel $177.77; Paul Cox
Professional Services $120.00;
Peak Interests LLC Food
$3,525.00; Pearson Textbooks Mi-
nor Adoptions $2,927.52; Peavey
Electronics Corporation Technolo-
gyRelated Hardware $85.69; PEP
CO, Inc. Professional Services
$1,630.00; Perry Guthery Haasa &
Gessford PC LLO Contracted Legal
Services $1,500.00; PetSmart Sup-
plies $13.99; Platinum Awards &
Gifts Supplies $74.50; Platte Valley
Communications Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $2,591.69; Pleas-
anton High School Dues and Fees
$100.00; Protex Central Inc Repairs
& Maintenance Services $686.00;
Quill Corporation Supplies $204.75;
Racy Hullman Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $45.75; Ravenna High
School Dues and Fees $60.00;
Reading with TLC Technology
Software $1,748.84; Really Good
Stuff Inc Supplies $58.94; RevTrak
Supplies $19.95; Rhonda Moseley
Travel $34.10; Rick Mitchell Travel
$351.94; Ricky Trammell Profes-
sional Services $100.00; Rivkah
AddyRaffaeli Supplies $38.10;
Roger Venaas Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $1,000.00; Roger
Zimbelman Professional Services
$160.00; Ron Smith Wrestling Pro-
fessional Services $200.00; Runza
Southeast Supplies $96.60; Ryan
Clark Professional Services
$125.00; S & J Construction Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$10,942.00; S.A.F.E. Center Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $600.00;
Samuel French, Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $4,347.00; Sara Chap-
manGomez Travel $152.48; Sara
Halvorsen Travel $51.74; Sarah
Plonkey Travel $10.44; Sarah
Snyder Essay Supplies $227.39;
Sayler Screenprinting Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,536.00; Sayler
Screenprinting Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $366.00; Scholastic Inc.
Supplies $1,653.91; School Nurse
Supply Inc Supplies $408.50; Se-
cured Mobility LLC Security Mo-
bility $766.00; Shannon
Poggendorf Professional Services
$160.00; Shar Music Supplies
$117.00; Sherri Frisbie Pupil Ser-
vices $703.74; SherwinWilliams
Supplies $85.55; Skip Altig Profes-
sional Services $250.00; So-
larWinds Technology Software
$1,815.00; Sonesta ES Suites
Travel $900.00; Southeastern Per-
formance Apparel Miscellaneous
Expenditure $4,202.96; Sparq Data
Solutions Professional Services
$1,900.00; SpartanNash Family
Fresh Supplies $67.09; Speed
Stacks Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $140.00; Spiraledge Inc Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $1,205.23;
SportsEngine c/oTrackwrestling
Professional Services $50.00;
Spracklin Chiropractic Physicals
$180.00; State Fire Marshal Office
Professional Services $480.00;
Stefanie Green Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $10.99; Stelling Brass &
Winds Professional Services
$500.00; Steven Adkisson Profes-
sional Services $160.00; Sticker
You Inc Supplies $124.89; Stuhr
Museum Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $48.76; Sunbelt Rentals Rent-
als of Equipment and Vehicles
$607.32; Teresa Schnoor Miscella-
neous Expenditure $25.79; The Fil-
ter Shop Inc Supplies $75.13; The
Graduate Travel $2,880.00; The
Lockmobile Tires and Parts $33.00;
The Walking Classroom Institute
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$720.00; Timothy Thompson Dues
and Fees $59.50; Tony Little Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $8.99; Tori
Stofferson Travel $228.52; Trevor
Spath Professional Services
$200.00; Trey Boyer Professional
Services $300.00; TriCounty Glass
Inc Repairs & Maintenance Ser-
vices $239.98; Trisha Abels Travel
$18.10; Troy Hayes Professional
Services $160.00; Two Rivers Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $15.00;
Tyan Boyer Professional Services
$300.00; Tyler Daly Professional
Services $160.00; Unite Private
Networks LLC Purchased Service
Telephone $4,186.12; UNK Music
Department Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $2,010.00; UNL Scholar-
ship Miscellaneous Expenditure
$250.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $127.33; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$127.33; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $127.33; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$127.33; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $127.33; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$24.95; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees $235.00;
US Bank Cardmember Service
Travel $308.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$513.09; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $119.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$308.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $19.95; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$99.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $33.94; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$46.59; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $ 47.92; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$61.35; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $60.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $182.80; US Bank
Cardmember Service Dues and
Fees $167.83; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $325.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$1,427.44; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $356.86; US Bank
Cardmember Service Professional
Services $259.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel
$11.13; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $310.65; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies
$62.17; US Bank Cardmember
Service Driver License/Criminal
History $18.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $127.33; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,649.95; US
Bank Cardmember Service Sup-
plies $99.99; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $1,847.37; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $19.50; US
Bank Cardmember Service Miscel-
laneous Expenditure $1,102.74; US
Bank Cardmember Service Travel
$688.11; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$260.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$184.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$659.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$127.33; US Bank Cardmember
Service Dues and Fees $396.35;
US Foods Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $430.24; US Foods Inc
Food $6,906.37; Verdis Group LLC
Professional Services $3,525.00;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $107.87; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $52.55; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$50.03; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.44;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $36.88; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $89.04; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.44; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $18.44;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.44; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $18.44; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone
$18.44; Verizon Wireless Pur-
chased Service Telephone $ 64.27;
Verizon Wireless Purchased Serv-
ice Telephone $18.44; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $190.58; Virco Inc Furniture
and Fixtures $617.14; Walmart
Community BRC Supplies
$5,798.89; Walnut Middle School
Professional Services $125.00;
WarrenT Drain Cleaners & Plum
Professional Services $225.00;
Woodworker's Supply Inc Supplies
$13.00; WPCIWestern Path Con-
sult Inc Drug Testing $59.00; WPS
Western Psychological Services
Supplies $433.40; Yandas Music
Miscellaneous Expenditure
$4,562.50; Yandas Music Miscella-
neous Expenditure $4,165.14
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
January 2020
BD Construction Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$349,384.70; NebraksaLand Na-
tional Bank Building Acquitions and
Improvements $1,702,442.25;
Trane Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $271,025.72; WILKINS
ArchitectureDesignPlanning Build-
ing Acquitions and Improvements
$2,086.81; WILKINS Architec-
tureDesignPlanning Building Ac-
quitions and Improvements
$996.45
ZNEZ J18,t1
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Regular Meeting
Monday, January 13, 2020
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its January 13, 2020 regular
meeting, the Kearney Public
Schools Board of Education took
the following action:
1. Elected the following officers
to the Board of Education for 2020-
Kathy Gifford, President; Wendy
Kreis, Vice President; and Drew
Blessing, Secretary
2. Recognized Jill Clevenger,
Kenwood School principal, for be-
ing named the NAESP "2020 Ne-
braska Elementary Principal of the
Year"
3. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes from BD Construction on
progress being made on the Sun-
rise Middle School and Kearney
High School construction and reno-
vation projects
4. Approved the minutes of the
December 16, 2019 regular meet-
ing, as presented
5. Approved the January, 2020
claims, as presented
6. Approved the January, 2020 fi-
nancial reports, as presented
7. Approved the following check
signing authority for the Kearney
Public Schools for 2020 at Nebras-
kaland Bank-President and Secre-
tary of the Board of Education, Mr.
Chris Nelson, and Mrs. Jenae
Dahlstedt
8. Approved the purchase of
property at 3907 6th Avenue, Kear-
ney, Ne., from Arram Equities, Inc.,
for the purchase price of
$1,700,000, with a closing date of
January 14, 2020; and authorized
Dr. Kent Edwards and Mr. Chris
Nelson to sign all forms and docu-
ments to execute said purchase
agreement
9. Approved a Perpetual and Ex-
clusive Naming Agreement for the
property purchased from Arram Eq-
uities, Inc., at 3907 6th Avenue,
Kearney, Ne., (Hanny Arram Center
for Success) as per the attached
agreement; and authorized Dr. Kent
Edwards and Mr. Chris Nelson to
sign all forms and documents to
execute said agreement
10. Accepted the retirement res-
ignation of Mr. Lance Fuller, Hu-
man Resources Director, with re-
gret, effective June 30, 2020
11. Gave first reading approval
and waived second reading ap-
proval of revised Internal Board
Policies 9230 (Standing Commit-
tees), and 9230.1 (Standing Com-
mittees/Special and Temporary
Committees), as presented
12. Appointed Angie Nickel,
Wendy Kreis and Kathy Gifford to
the Board Personnel Committee;
Drew Blessing, Alex Straatmann
and Jon Watts to the Board Fi-
nance Committee; Wendy Kreis,
Alex Straatmann and Kathy Gifford
to the Committee on American Civ-
ics; and Alex Straatmann, Angie
Nickel and Kathy Gifford to the Ne-
gotiations Committee; for 2020
13. Gave first reading approval to
revised Policy 4106 (Release from
Contract), as presented
14. Moved to closed session for
the purpose of discussing teacher
negotiations, to conduct a strategy
session in regard to the Superin-
tendent's contract negotiations for
the 2020-2021 school year, and to
discuss other personnel matters to
prevent needless injury to the repu-
tation of the person and if such
person has not requested a hearing
15. Returned to open session
16. Approved the contract of em-
ployment for Superintendent of
Schools, Dr. Kent Edwards, a copy
of which is incorporated herein by
this reference and maintained in
the records of the School District,
and authorized and directed the
President of the Board of Educa-
tion to execute the contract of em-
ployment on behalf of the School
District, and cause such contract to
be posted on the school district's
website, along with a reasonable
estimate and description of all cur-
rent and future costs to the School
District that will be incurred as a re-
sult of such contract pursuant to
the Superintendent Pay Transpar-
ency Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. 79-2401
to 79-2405.
17. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
February 10, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in
the Staff Development Room in the
Administration Building, 320 West
24th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
ZNEZ J18,t1