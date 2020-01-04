<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC HEARING

REGARDING THE VILLAGE OF

AMHERST, NEBRASKA

PROPOSED WASTEWATER

LAGOON PROJECT

AND LAND ACQUISITION

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 15th, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in

the Amherst Community Center the

Board of Trustees of the Village will

hold a public hearing regarding the

wastewater lagoon project, the lo-

cation selected and the real estate

required by the Village for the proj-

ect.

Jack W. Besse #19005,

Amherst Village Attorney

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114 phone

jwbesse@frontiernet.net

ZNEZ J4,t1

NOTICE

CENTURA PUBLIC SCHOOLS -

MECHANICAL UPGRADES

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Notice is hereby given that Cen-

tura Public Schools is soliciting

bids for the Mechanical Upgrades

Project. Scope of work includes

but is not limited to the following:

The removal of the existing 2-pipe

hot/chilled water piping and asso-

ciated hydronic accessories inside

the existing mechanical room. Re-

locate the domestic hot water sys-

tem and install new water heater

and mixing valve. Install new hot

and chilled water piping inside the

existing mechanical room, new hot

and chilled water pumps, new hy-

dronic accessories, and associated

temperature controls. Bid docu-

ments and plans are available elec-

tronically through: Engineering

Technologies, Inc. of Lincoln, NE,

on December 31, 2019. Bids are

due on or before 3:00 p.m. local

time, January 23, 2020, at the Cen-

tura Public School Superintend-

ent's Office at Centura Public

Schools, 201 N State Hwy 11,

Cairo, Nebraska 68824. Bids will

be opened publicly and read aloud

at that time. Bid Security will be re-

quired for this Bid. Cashier's

checks or certified checks will not

fulfill this requirement. A pre-bid

meeting for the project will be held

at Centura Public Schools, 201 N

State Hwy 11, Cairo, Nebraska

68824, on January 9, 2020, at 3:00

p.m. local time. Attendance by all

prime bidders is advised. Contact

Lisa Lewis or Bryan Rahn (Enginee-

ring Technologies Inc.) at

402-476-1273 for bidding docu-

ments.

ZNEZ D28,J4

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.