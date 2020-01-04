<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC HEARING
REGARDING THE VILLAGE OF
AMHERST, NEBRASKA
PROPOSED WASTEWATER
LAGOON PROJECT
AND LAND ACQUISITION
Notice is hereby given that on
January 15th, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in
the Amherst Community Center the
Board of Trustees of the Village will
hold a public hearing regarding the
wastewater lagoon project, the lo-
cation selected and the real estate
required by the Village for the proj-
ect.
Jack W. Besse #19005,
Amherst Village Attorney
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114 phone
ZNEZ J4,t1
NOTICE
CENTURA PUBLIC SCHOOLS -
MECHANICAL UPGRADES
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Notice is hereby given that Cen-
tura Public Schools is soliciting
bids for the Mechanical Upgrades
Project. Scope of work includes
but is not limited to the following:
The removal of the existing 2-pipe
hot/chilled water piping and asso-
ciated hydronic accessories inside
the existing mechanical room. Re-
locate the domestic hot water sys-
tem and install new water heater
and mixing valve. Install new hot
and chilled water piping inside the
existing mechanical room, new hot
and chilled water pumps, new hy-
dronic accessories, and associated
temperature controls. Bid docu-
ments and plans are available elec-
tronically through: Engineering
Technologies, Inc. of Lincoln, NE,
on December 31, 2019. Bids are
due on or before 3:00 p.m. local
time, January 23, 2020, at the Cen-
tura Public School Superintend-
ent's Office at Centura Public
Schools, 201 N State Hwy 11,
Cairo, Nebraska 68824. Bids will
be opened publicly and read aloud
at that time. Bid Security will be re-
quired for this Bid. Cashier's
checks or certified checks will not
fulfill this requirement. A pre-bid
meeting for the project will be held
at Centura Public Schools, 201 N
State Hwy 11, Cairo, Nebraska
68824, on January 9, 2020, at 3:00
p.m. local time. Attendance by all
prime bidders is advised. Contact
Lisa Lewis or Bryan Rahn (Enginee-
ring Technologies Inc.) at
402-476-1273 for bidding docu-
ments.
ZNEZ D28,J4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.