NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for furnishing

all plant, equipment, transportation,

tools, materials, labor and skills

necessary and incidental to per-

form all work described in the Pro-

posed Contract Documents enti-

tled:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION

BRADY REST AREA

ADA UPGRADES

PROJECT NUMBER:

AFE W-002D SEGMENT 6

will be received at the Depart-

ment of Transportation Operations

Division, located at 5001 S. 14th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:30

PM, local time on Thursday Febru-

ary 6, 2020 and will then be pub-

licly opened and read aloud.

The said Documents have been

prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-

chitects and may be obtained from

A & D Technical Supply for a re-

fundable deposit of $40.00, contact

402-474-5454 to obtain docu-

ments. Documents are also availa-

ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-

ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-

change, North Platte Bureau, and

Cozad Builders Bureau.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-

ing is Wednesday, January 22,

2020, 11:30 AM local time (CDT) at

the Brady Westbound Rest Area,

Mile Marker 194 Interstate I-80,

near Brady, Nebraska.

Project Description: Work in-

cludes building renovation and site

work at both Brady Rest Areas

along Interstate 80. Site work in-

cludes removal and replacement of

concrete walks, including grading

and new ADA signage to identify

accessible routes. Building reno-

vation work includes removal and

replacement of toilet accessories

and partitions, replacing selected

plumbing fixtures, tile work and re-

locating incidental electrical work.

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms attached to

and made a part of the Proposed

Contract Documents and submit-

ted in a sealed envelope marked

"NDOT BRADY REST AREA ADA

UPGRADES BID". Bids which are

mailed shall be placed in a sepa-

rate sealed envelope, labeled as

described in this paragraph, inside

the mailing envelope

Bids mailed to this office shall be

addressed to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

PO Box 94759

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759

Bids delivered in person shall be

delivered to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

5001 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE 68512

Please note: This location is the

Operations Building located south

of the State Penitentiary.

NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-

simile or electronic transmission

are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Each Bidder must submit with

the bid a certified or cashiers'

check or a bid bond on AIA form

A310 in an amount equal to five

(5%) of the bid.

The character and amount of se-

curity must be submitted by the

Contractor for the performance of

the Contract is stated in the pro-

posed contract documents.

Bidders may not withdraw their

bids for a period of at least sixty

(60) days after the scheduled clos-

ing time for the receipt of the bids.

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and

re-advertise for Bids; reserves the

right to waive informalities and ir-

regularities and to make awards on

bids which furnish the materials

and construction that will in their

opinion serve the best interests of

the State.

END OF SECTION

 

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

Sealed proposals for furnishing

all plant, equipment, transportation,

tools, materials, labor and skills

necessary and incidental to per-

form all work described in the Pro-

posed Contract Documents enti-

tled:

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION -

DISTRICT SIX

BRADY WEST BOUND REST

AREA RE-ROOF PROJECT

will be received at the De-

partment of Transportation Opera-

tions Division, located at 5001 S.

14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, un-

til 3:30 PM, local time on Thursday

February 6, 2020 and will then be

publicly opened and read aloud.

The said Documents have been

prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-

chitects and may be obtained from

A & D Technical Supply for a re-

fundable deposit of $40.00, contact

402-474-5454 to obtain docu-

ments. Documents are also availa-

ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-

ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-

change, Kearney Builders Bureau,

Hastings Chamber of Commerce

and Builders Plan Service in Grand

Island.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-

ing has been scheduled for

Wednesday January 22, 2020 at

11:30 AM, local time (CDT) at the

Brady West Bound Rest Area, Mile

Marker 194 Interstate I-80, near

Brady Nebraska.

Project Description: In general,

Work consists of removal of all

existing skylights, metal roofing,

flashing, gutters, downspouts and

felts, roof sheathing and furring

strips located on top of the existing

roof framing, and installing addi-

tional batt insulation in the roof

framing air space with new roof

sheathing on the existing roof joists

and also installing an additional 2

½" thick nail base panel roof panel

consisting of rigid insulation and

laminated wood top sheathing.

Also, install a new metal standing

seam roof system, including under-

layment, metal roof panels, fascia

metals, flashings, gutters and

downspouts.

All bids shall be made on the

printed proposal forms attached to

and made a part of the Proposed

Contract Documents and submit-

ted in a sealed envelope marked

"NDOT BRADY REST AREA

RE-ROOF BID". Bids which are

mailed shall be placed in a sepa-

rate sealed envelope, labeled as

described in this paragraph, inside

the mailing envelope

Bids mailed to this office shall be

addressed to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

PO Box 94759

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759

Bids delivered in person shall be

delivered to:

Nebraska Dept. of Transportation

Operations Division-

attn: Liz Salisbury

5001 South 14th Street

Lincoln, NE 68512

Please note: This location is the

Operations Building located south

of the State Penitentiary.

NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-

simile or electronic transmission

are NOT ACCEPTABLE.

Each Bidder must submit with

the bid a certified or cashiers'

check or a bid bond on AIA form

A310 in an amount equal to five

(5%) of the bid.

The character and amount of se-

curity must be submitted by the

Contractor for the performance of

the Contract is stated in the pro-

posed contract documents.

Bidders may not withdraw their

bids for a period of at least sixty

(60) days after the scheduled clos-

ing time for the receipt of the bids.

The State of Nebraska, Depart-

ment of Transportation reserves the

right to reject any or all bids and

re-advertise for Bids; reserves the

right to waive informalities and ir-

regularities and to make awards on

bids which furnish the materials

and construction that will in their

opinion serve the best interests of

the State.

END OF SECTION

 

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 18-700, wherein Castle & Cooke

Mortgage, LLC, is the plaintiff, and

the Estate of Thomas J. Shultz, the

Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and all

other persons interested in the Es-

tate of Thomas J. Shultz, De-

ceased, real names unknown,

Amanda R. Vasquez and Samantha

L. Shultz-Ramer, Co-Personal Rep-

resentatives of the Estate of

Thomas J. Shultz, Deceased, Kris-

tina L. Muth, Heir, Angela K.

Schroer, Heir, Amanda R. Vasquez,

Heir, and Samantha L.

Shultz-Ramer, Heir, State of Ne-

braska, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the

4th day of February, 2020, inside

the east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 9, Block 3, West Addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 27th day of December,

2019.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The

initial designated office address is

603 West 46th Street, Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska 68845.

The registered agent is Erica Keel,

and the registered address is 603

West 46th Street, Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska 68845. The gen-

eral nature of the business to be

transacted shall be to engage in

and do any lawful act concerning

any and all lawful business, other

than banking and insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany commenced its existence on

November 20, 2019, when the Cer-

tificate of Organization was filed

with the Secretary of State, and its

existence shall be perpetual. The

company's affairs are to be con-

ducted by the members.

E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.

Tracey L. Buettner, #22876

Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson

& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.

200 West Benjamin Avenue

P.O. Box 888

Norfolk, NE 68702-0888

(402) 371-3100

(402) 379-4338 - facsimile

tbuettner@norfolknelaw.com

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME

CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT

OF BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI 20-8

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

GABRIELA ELIS

SALINAS-MARQUEZ

Notice is hereby given that on the

7th day of January, 2020, a petition

was filed in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, the object

and prayer of which is to change a

minor child's or children's name(s)

from Gabriela Elis Salinas-Ma-

rquez to Gabriela Elis Marquez.

A hearing will be had on said peti-

tion before the Honorable Judge

John H. Marsh, at 1512 Central Av-

enue, Kearney, Nebraska, on the

25th day of February, 2020, at 3:30

p.m., or as soon thereafter as will

be convenient for the court and that

unless sufficient cause is shown to

the contrary, the minor child(ren)'s

name(s) will be changed from that

of Gabriela Elis Salinas-Marquez to

Gabriela Elis Marquez.

Hilda Marquez

3412 S Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

