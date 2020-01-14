SECTION 001000
Project# 027-260-W002D ADA
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for furnishing
all plant, equipment, transportation,
tools, materials, labor and skills
necessary and incidental to per-
form all work described in the Pro-
posed Contract Documents enti-
tled:
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF
TRANSPORTATION
BRADY REST AREA
ADA UPGRADES
PROJECT NUMBER:
AFE W-002D SEGMENT 6
will be received at the Depart-
ment of Transportation Operations
Division, located at 5001 S. 14th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:30
PM, local time on Thursday Febru-
ary 6, 2020 and will then be pub-
licly opened and read aloud.
The said Documents have been
prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-
chitects and may be obtained from
A & D Technical Supply for a re-
fundable deposit of $40.00, contact
402-474-5454 to obtain docu-
ments. Documents are also availa-
ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-
ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-
change, North Platte Bureau, and
Cozad Builders Bureau.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-
ing is Wednesday, January 22,
2020, 11:30 AM local time (CDT) at
the Brady Westbound Rest Area,
Mile Marker 194 Interstate I-80,
near Brady, Nebraska.
Project Description: Work in-
cludes building renovation and site
work at both Brady Rest Areas
along Interstate 80. Site work in-
cludes removal and replacement of
concrete walks, including grading
and new ADA signage to identify
accessible routes. Building reno-
vation work includes removal and
replacement of toilet accessories
and partitions, replacing selected
plumbing fixtures, tile work and re-
locating incidental electrical work.
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms attached to
and made a part of the Proposed
Contract Documents and submit-
ted in a sealed envelope marked
"NDOT BRADY REST AREA ADA
UPGRADES BID". Bids which are
mailed shall be placed in a sepa-
rate sealed envelope, labeled as
described in this paragraph, inside
the mailing envelope
Bids mailed to this office shall be
addressed to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-
attn: Liz Salisbury
PO Box 94759
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759
Bids delivered in person shall be
delivered to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-
attn: Liz Salisbury
5001 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Please note: This location is the
Operations Building located south
of the State Penitentiary.
NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-
simile or electronic transmission
are NOT ACCEPTABLE.
Each Bidder must submit with
the bid a certified or cashiers'
check or a bid bond on AIA form
A310 in an amount equal to five
(5%) of the bid.
The character and amount of se-
curity must be submitted by the
Contractor for the performance of
the Contract is stated in the pro-
posed contract documents.
Bidders may not withdraw their
bids for a period of at least sixty
(60) days after the scheduled clos-
ing time for the receipt of the bids.
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and
re-advertise for Bids; reserves the
right to waive informalities and ir-
regularities and to make awards on
bids which furnish the materials
and construction that will in their
opinion serve the best interests of
the State.
END OF SECTION
SECTION 00 10 00
Project# 027-260-I611-Reroof
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for furnishing
all plant, equipment, transportation,
tools, materials, labor and skills
necessary and incidental to per-
form all work described in the Pro-
posed Contract Documents enti-
tled:
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT
OF TRANSPORTATION -
DISTRICT SIX
BRADY WEST BOUND REST
AREA RE-ROOF PROJECT
will be received at the De-
partment of Transportation Opera-
tions Division, located at 5001 S.
14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, un-
til 3:30 PM, local time on Thursday
February 6, 2020 and will then be
publicly opened and read aloud.
The said Documents have been
prepared by Erickson Sullivan Ar-
chitects and may be obtained from
A & D Technical Supply for a re-
fundable deposit of $40.00, contact
402-474-5454 to obtain docu-
ments. Documents are also availa-
ble for viewing at the Lincoln Build-
ers Bureau, Omaha Builders Ex-
change, Kearney Builders Bureau,
Hastings Chamber of Commerce
and Builders Plan Service in Grand
Island.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meet-
ing has been scheduled for
Wednesday January 22, 2020 at
11:30 AM, local time (CDT) at the
Brady West Bound Rest Area, Mile
Marker 194 Interstate I-80, near
Brady Nebraska.
Project Description: In general,
Work consists of removal of all
existing skylights, metal roofing,
flashing, gutters, downspouts and
felts, roof sheathing and furring
strips located on top of the existing
roof framing, and installing addi-
tional batt insulation in the roof
framing air space with new roof
sheathing on the existing roof joists
and also installing an additional 2
½" thick nail base panel roof panel
consisting of rigid insulation and
laminated wood top sheathing.
Also, install a new metal standing
seam roof system, including under-
layment, metal roof panels, fascia
metals, flashings, gutters and
downspouts.
All bids shall be made on the
printed proposal forms attached to
and made a part of the Proposed
Contract Documents and submit-
ted in a sealed envelope marked
"NDOT BRADY REST AREA
RE-ROOF BID". Bids which are
mailed shall be placed in a sepa-
rate sealed envelope, labeled as
described in this paragraph, inside
the mailing envelope
Bids mailed to this office shall be
addressed to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-
attn: Liz Salisbury
PO Box 94759
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759
Bids delivered in person shall be
delivered to:
Nebraska Dept. of Transportation
Operations Division-
attn: Liz Salisbury
5001 South 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
Please note: This location is the
Operations Building located south
of the State Penitentiary.
NOTICE: Bids submitted by fac-
simile or electronic transmission
are NOT ACCEPTABLE.
Each Bidder must submit with
the bid a certified or cashiers'
check or a bid bond on AIA form
A310 in an amount equal to five
(5%) of the bid.
The character and amount of se-
curity must be submitted by the
Contractor for the performance of
the Contract is stated in the pro-
posed contract documents.
Bidders may not withdraw their
bids for a period of at least sixty
(60) days after the scheduled clos-
ing time for the receipt of the bids.
The State of Nebraska, Depart-
ment of Transportation reserves the
right to reject any or all bids and
re-advertise for Bids; reserves the
right to waive informalities and ir-
regularities and to make awards on
bids which furnish the materials
and construction that will in their
opinion serve the best interests of
the State.
END OF SECTION
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 18-700, wherein Castle & Cooke
Mortgage, LLC, is the plaintiff, and
the Estate of Thomas J. Shultz, the
Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and all
other persons interested in the Es-
tate of Thomas J. Shultz, De-
ceased, real names unknown,
Amanda R. Vasquez and Samantha
L. Shultz-Ramer, Co-Personal Rep-
resentatives of the Estate of
Thomas J. Shultz, Deceased, Kris-
tina L. Muth, Heir, Angela K.
Schroer, Heir, Amanda R. Vasquez,
Heir, and Samantha L.
Shultz-Ramer, Heir, State of Ne-
braska, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the
4th day of February, 2020, inside
the east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 9, Block 3, West Addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 27th day of December,
2019.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of E.J. Keel, L.L.C. The
initial designated office address is
603 West 46th Street, Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska 68845.
The registered agent is Erica Keel,
and the registered address is 603
West 46th Street, Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska 68845. The gen-
eral nature of the business to be
transacted shall be to engage in
and do any lawful act concerning
any and all lawful business, other
than banking and insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany commenced its existence on
November 20, 2019, when the Cer-
tificate of Organization was filed
with the Secretary of State, and its
existence shall be perpetual. The
company's affairs are to be con-
ducted by the members.
E.J. KEEL, L.L.C.
Tracey L. Buettner, #22876
Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson
& Buettner, P.C., L.L.O.
200 West Benjamin Avenue
P.O. Box 888
Norfolk, NE 68702-0888
(402) 371-3100
(402) 379-4338 - facsimile
LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME
CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD
IN THE DISTRICT COURT
OF BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI 20-8
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
GABRIELA ELIS
SALINAS-MARQUEZ
Notice is hereby given that on the
7th day of January, 2020, a petition
was filed in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, the object
and prayer of which is to change a
minor child's or children's name(s)
from Gabriela Elis Salinas-Ma-
rquez to Gabriela Elis Marquez.
A hearing will be had on said peti-
tion before the Honorable Judge
John H. Marsh, at 1512 Central Av-
enue, Kearney, Nebraska, on the
25th day of February, 2020, at 3:30
p.m., or as soon thereafter as will
be convenient for the court and that
unless sufficient cause is shown to
the contrary, the minor child(ren)'s
name(s) will be changed from that
of Gabriela Elis Salinas-Marquez to
Gabriela Elis Marquez.
Hilda Marquez
3412 S Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
