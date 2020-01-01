 

NOTICE OF MEETING

SUBURBAN FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT #1

OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY

COUNTIES

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Board of

Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-

tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and

Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has

been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on

January 8, 2020 at the Riverdale

Fire Station, 223 3rd Ave, River-

dale, Nebraska. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the office of the Secre-

tary of the Fire District at Fire Sta-

tion 1. The meeting will be open to

the public.

Dave Westesen

Secretary

ZNEZ J1,t1

NOTICE

OF INCORPORATION OF

Kearney Equipment

Holdings, Inc.

 

 

The name of the corporation is

Kearney Equipment Holdings, Inc.

The address of the registered agent

of the corporation is 6020 2nd Ave-

nue W., Kearney, NE 68847, and

the name of the registered agent is

Aaron Weaver. The corporation

has authorized 200,000 shares of

stock with a par value of $0.01.

The name and street address of the

incorporator is Kevin Kaff, 15882

W. 165 Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062.

The Articles of Incorporation were

filed with the Nebraska Secretary of

State on December 26, 2019.

Kevin Kaff

Incorporator

ZNEZ J1,8,15

NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that West

14th Properties LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 16 21st Ave-

nue Place, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the company is

USCA, 1603 Farnam St., Omaha,

Nebraska 68102.

ZNEZ J1,8,15

