NOTICE OF MEETING
SUBURBAN FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT #1
OF BUFFALO & KEARNEY
COUNTIES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Board of
Directors of the Suburban Fire Pro-
tection District No. 1 of Buffalo and
Kearney Counties, Nebraska, has
been scheduled for 7:30 P.M. on
January 8, 2020 at the Riverdale
Fire Station, 223 3rd Ave, River-
dale, Nebraska. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the office of the Secre-
tary of the Fire District at Fire Sta-
tion 1. The meeting will be open to
the public.
Dave Westesen
Secretary
NOTICE
OF INCORPORATION OF
Kearney Equipment
Holdings, Inc.
The name of the corporation is
Kearney Equipment Holdings, Inc.
The address of the registered agent
of the corporation is 6020 2nd Ave-
nue W., Kearney, NE 68847, and
the name of the registered agent is
Aaron Weaver. The corporation
has authorized 200,000 shares of
stock with a par value of $0.01.
The name and street address of the
incorporator is Kevin Kaff, 15882
W. 165 Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062.
The Articles of Incorporation were
filed with the Nebraska Secretary of
State on December 26, 2019.
Kevin Kaff
Incorporator
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that West
14th Properties LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 16 21st Ave-
nue Place, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the company is
USCA, 1603 Farnam St., Omaha,
Nebraska 68102.
