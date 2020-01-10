<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE, BOWMAN
& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF ACE INDUSTRIES, INC.
Notice is hereby given that on
December 19, 2019, Articles of
Dissolution of Ace Industries, Inc.,
a Nebraska corporation, were filed
in the Office of the Secretary of
State of Nebraska. The terms and
conditions of dissolution provided
for the collection of the assets of
the Corporation, disposing of its
properties, discharging its liabili-
ties, distributing its remaining prop-
erty, and doing every other act nec-
essary to wind up and liquidate the
business of the Corporation as pro-
vided in Neb. Rev. Stat.
§21-20,158. Lynda J. Brooks,
President, is to wind up and liqui-
date the business and affairs of the
Corporation. All of the assets of
the Corporation have been dis-
posed of and distributed and all of
the liabilities have been discharged.
Ace Industries, Inc.
Lynda J. Brooks, President
NOTICE OF ARTICLES
OF AMENDMENT
TO THE ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
ACE IRRIGATION AND
MANUFACTURING COMPANY
Pursuant to the provisions of
§21-20,121 of the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act, Ace Irri-
gation and Manufacturing Com-
pany amended its Articles of Incor-
poration by deleting the current
ARTICLE VI and adopting the fol-
lowing:
"ARTICLE VI - DIRECTORS
The business of this Corporation
shall be conducted and managed
by the Board of Directors of the
Corporation as provided by the
By-Laws of the Corporation as
amended or restated from time to
time."
DATED: December 20, 2019.
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: ELIAS SALINAS, 1920 15th
Ave Trlr 99, Kearney NE 68845, you
are hereby notified that on Novem-
ber 4, 2019, Credit Acceptance
Corp. filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI19-2169, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$11,785.67, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 2nd
day of March, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOANN G. ARRANTS,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-1
Notice is hereby given that on
January 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jason S.
Arrants was informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal Rep-
resentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 10, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Submitted by:
Jason S. Arrants,
Personal Representative
906 D Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maria E. Shafto,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-2
Notice is hereby given that an
Application for Formal Adjudication
of Intestacy of said Decendent, De-
termination of Heirs and Appoint-
ment of Personal Representative
has been filed herein and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Ave, Kearney, NE on
February 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Mary L. Hardessen,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-178
Notice is hereby given that on
December 18, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Mary Jane Shaw, whose address is
1086 SE Falcon Drive, College
Place, WA 99324; Linda A Adams,
whose address is 79498 Hwy 21,
Broken Bow, NE 68822; and John
R. Hardessen, whose address is
4521 Vista View Lane, Kearney, NE
68845 were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before February 27, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
1512 Central Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared and Submitted By:
Kurt F. Tjaden (Bar ID #17432)
KOLEY JESSEN P.C., L.L.O.
1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800
Omaha, NE 68124
Telephone: (402) 390-9500
Fax: (402) 390-9005
Email: kurt.tjaden
@koleyjessen.com
Attorneys for Petitioner
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ronald L. Russell,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-185
Notice is hereby given that on
December 30, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Steven D. Russell, whose address
is 15 Lakeview Drive, Kearney, NE
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 10th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
Jeffrey C. Knapp,
Attorney at Law
3710 Central Avenue, Suite 13
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF FIVE STAR
CURBING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the laws of
the State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the limited liabil-
ity company is FIVE STAR CURB-
ING, L.L.C.
2. The address of the initial des-
ignated office is 2460 East 95th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847, and the
initial agent for service of process
of the Company at that address is
Keith Bickford.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
Dated: December 31, 2019
Keith Bickford, Organizer
FIVE STAR CURBING, L.L.C.
2460 East 95th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of HAROLD W. LOSCHEN,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-177
Notice is hereby given that on
December 18, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
CONNIE J. BEISNER WARLING,
whose address is PO Box 80116,
Las Vegas, NV 89180 has been ap-
pointed Personal Representative of
this estate. Creditors of this estate
must file their claims with this Court
on or before February 27, 2020, or
be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
NOTICE OF MEETING
Buffalo County Agricultural Asso-
ciation Time: January 14th, 2020 at
7:30 p.m. Place: Buffalo County
Exhibit Building
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES
ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Senior Ser-
vices Advisory Board of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
4:30 p.m. on January 13, 2020 at
the Peterson Senior Activity Center,
2020 West 11th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Senior
Services Advisory Board shall have
the right to modify the agenda to
include items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Library Advi-
sory Board of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska, will be held at 5:00 p.m.
on January 14, 2020 in the Nio-
brara Meeting Room at the Kearney
Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. An
agenda for such meeting, kept con-
tinuously current, is available for
public inspection at the Office of
the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-
ness hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Library
Advisory Board shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
January 16, 2020 in the City Coun-
cil Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
which meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at City Hall
during normal business hours. Ex-
cept for items of an emergency na-
ture, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Services
Regional Governing Board has
been scheduled for Friday, January
24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region
3 Behavioral Health Services office,
Kearney, Nebraska. General
meeting open to the public. The
agenda shall be available for public
inspection at the office of Region 3
Behavioral Health Services, located
at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-
ney, Nebraska during regular busi-
ness hours or on the website at
LEGAL NOTICE
The regular meeting of the Re-
gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory
Committee has been scheduled for
Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:30
p.m. at the Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services office, Kearney,
Nebraska. General meeting open
to the public. The agenda shall be
available for public inspection at
the office of Region 3 Behavioral
Health Services, located at 4009
6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-
braska during regular business
hours or at www.region3.net.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that KJR
EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 3525 West
Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and
mailing address is 3525 West Ce-
dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska
68845.
Dated: December 3, 2019.
Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name:
Linden Rector Ag Land Realty
Name of Applicant:
C.B. Town & Country Realty LLC
Address: 4503 2nd Ave. Ste 110,
Kearney NE 68847
Applicant is:
Limited Liability Company
Of other than an individual, state
under whose laws entity was
formed: Nebraska
Dated of first use of name in Ne-
braska: NEW
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a reg-
ular, public meeting of the Board of
Education of School District #7, of
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, will be held on
Monday, January 13, 2020, at 5:30
P.M. in the Staff Development
Room at the Administration Build-
ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-
ney, NE., 68845.
The agenda for the regular, public
meeting of the Board of Education,
which is kept continually current, is
on file in the Administrative Offices
of the Kearney Public Schools, 320
West 24th St., Kearney, Ne. 68845,
during normal business hours, or
may be accessed electronically
through SparqMeetings on the
Kearney Public Schools website on
Friday, January 10, 2020.
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at
10:00am Central Time at 300 Holi-
day Frontage Rd., Paiute Room,
Holiday Inn Express in North Platte,
Neb. An agenda for the meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the of-
fices of the agency's members,
which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.
Fifth Street, Imperial, NE
2. Middle Republican NRD, 220
Center Avenue, Curtis, NE
3. Lower Republican NRD, 30
John Street, Alma, NE
4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South
Dewey Street, Second Floor, North
Platte, NE
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation, by con-
tacting NCORPE at the address or
by phone at 308-534-6752.
Terry Martin, Chairman
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
The following described property
will be sold at public auction to the
highest bidder immediately inside
the main East Door in the lobby of
the Buffalo County Courthouse, in
Kearney Nebraska, on January 21,
2020, at 12:00 o’clock Noon, Cen-
tral Time, pursuant to the power of
sale granted in the Deed of Trust
executed by Silent City, Inc., as
Trustor, and filed for record on
June 15, 2012 and recorded as
Inst. 2012-4411, Records of Buffalo
County Register of Deeds, affecting
the following described real estate,
to wit:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addition
to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, except a tract of
land containing 468.39 square feet,
more or less, deeded to the State
of Nebraska, Department of Roads
by Warranty Deed recorded Octo-
ber 27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders other than the Benefi-
ciary of the Trust Deed will need to
bring a cashier’s check for
$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.
Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-
gible to bid at the sale, and for the
earnest deposit to be paid by the
highest bidder at the time of the
sale. Earnest deposit checks will
be returned to bidders who do not
hold the highest bid at the close of
the sale. Closing will be held at the
same place as the sale, at 12:30
o’clock p.m., Central Time, on the
date of the sale, or at such other
time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier’s check, or bank money
order.
A Trustee’s Deed will be deliv-
ered to the successful bidder upon
payment of the balance of the pur-
chase price. If the successful bid-
der fails to pay the balance of the
purchase price at the time and
place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels
affected by such failure will be re-
sold to the highest bidder at an-
other time, and such party will be
liable for the loss occasioned by
the resale of the property and the
amount paid by such party will be
held by the Trustee for the payment
of such loss. No warranties, repre-
sentations or assurance of mar-
ketable title will be made in con-
nection with this sale. The property
may be sold as a whole or in one or
more parcels, at the election of the
Trustee. The Trustee’s sale of all or
any portion of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder@
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF RANCHLAND
RENTALS, L.L.C.
Notice is given of the dissolution
of Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C., a Ne-
braska limited liability company.
Persons having any claim against
said limited liability company must
present a claim setting forth the
claimant's name, mailing address,
and telephone contact information
together with a statement of justifi-
cation of the claim in detail, and the
amount of the claim by mailing the
same to: Ranchland Rentals,
L.L.C., Attention Claims Agent,
2607 West 43rd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68845. Claims against
the Company are barred unless an
action to enforce the claim is com-
menced within five years after the
publication date of the third publi-
cation hereof.
Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C.
Claims Agent
2607 West 43rd Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV18-281
JUVENILE NO. JV19-282
JUVENILE NO. JV19-283
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF SERGIO
LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, JOVANI
MENA-HENDRICKSON, AND JON-
ATHAN MENA,
Children Under Eighteen Years of
Age.
Notice is hereby given to whom
it may concern, SERGIO LOPEZ,
the natural father of SERGIO
LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, born
2008, JONATHAN MENA SAN-
TOS, the natural father of JOVANI
MENA-HENDRICKSON, born
2011, and JONATHAN MENA,
born 2016, NICOLE HEN-
DRICKSON, the natural mother of
the above-mentioned juveniles, and
anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said children, that
proceedings concerning the
afore-named minor children are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and that a hearing has been set for
February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Said parents or anyone else claim-
ing any right or interest in and to
said children shall enter their ap-
pearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before February 12, 2020, at 10:00
a.m. or personally appear on this
date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE
PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY
IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
SUBJECT: Spring 2020-2022 Pre-
scribed Fire Management Services
REQUEST DATE: January 10, 2020
CLOSING DATE: January 31, 2020
POINT OF CONTACT:
Tim R. Tunnell
Headwaters Corporation
The Governance Committee of
the Platte River Recovery Imple-
mentation Program (Program) sub-
mits this RFP to solicit proposals
for prescribed fire management
services during the Spring of
2020-22. For a complete copy of
the RFP, please visit the Contrac-
tors site on the Program website:
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SUMMIT
APPAREL CO., LLC
Notice is hereby given that Sum-
mit Apparel Co., LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, is organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 1504 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process is
Isaiah Medina, 1504 Avenue I,
Kearney, NE 68847. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska, including but not limited
to the power to purchase, sell,
own, construct, develop, operate,
lease, manage, finance, refinance
and otherwise deal with real estate
and personal property of all kinds
and interests therein, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The lim-
ited liability company was formed
on December 31, 2019 and will
continue for a perpetual period of
duration. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its members pursuant to
the Certificate of Organization and
Operating Agreement duly adopted
by the Company.
Isaiah Medina, Organizer
NOTICE OF MEETING
A regular meeting of the Board of
Governors of Central Community
College Area will be held at 1:00
p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020,
in the College Administrative Of-
fices, 3134 West Highway 34,
Grand Island, NE. A work session
will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the
College Administrative Offices as
well. The agenda for the meeting,
which shall be kept continually cur-
rent, shall be readily available for
public inspection at the office of
the College President, 3134 West
Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and
posted on the College Website:
ndapublic. A live video stream of
the meeting can be viewed at
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, January 28,
2020, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room, located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a ZON-
ING MAP AMENDMENT request
filed by Paul Sears for property de-
scribed as Part of the Northwest
Quarter located in Section 6, Town-
ship 12 North, Range 13 West of
the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. They wish
to rezone this area from Agricultural
to Agricultural Residential. Com-
plete legal description on file with
Buffalo County Zoning Administra-
tor or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, January 28,
2020 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,
NE.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Paul Sears for property described
as Part of the Northwest Quarter
located in Section 6, Township 12
North, Range 13 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska to be known as Lot 1
Sears Administrative Subdivision.
Complete description on file with
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE OF HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, January 28,
2020, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a request
to consider recommendation of
amendments to the Buffalo County
Subdivision Regulations previously
adopted by Buffalo County. Said
meeting will be open to the public
and all interested parties are invited
to attend and offer testimony. Ac-
commodations for the disabled are
available upon request. Please
contact the ADA Coordinator at
308-236-1224 at least 48 hours
prior to the meeting if accommoda-
tions are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Clerk, but may be modified up to
24 hours prior to said meeting.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
