PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE, BOWMAN

& SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF ACE INDUSTRIES, INC.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 19, 2019, Articles of

Dissolution of Ace Industries, Inc.,

a Nebraska corporation, were filed

in the Office of the Secretary of

State of Nebraska. The terms and

conditions of dissolution provided

for the collection of the assets of

the Corporation, disposing of its

properties, discharging its liabili-

ties, distributing its remaining prop-

erty, and doing every other act nec-

essary to wind up and liquidate the

business of the Corporation as pro-

vided in Neb. Rev. Stat.

§21-20,158. Lynda J. Brooks,

President, is to wind up and liqui-

date the business and affairs of the

Corporation. All of the assets of

the Corporation have been dis-

posed of and distributed and all of

the liabilities have been discharged.

Ace Industries, Inc.

Lynda J. Brooks, President

NOTICE OF ARTICLES

OF AMENDMENT

TO THE ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

ACE IRRIGATION AND

MANUFACTURING COMPANY

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of

§21-20,121 of the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act, Ace Irri-

gation and Manufacturing Com-

pany amended its Articles of Incor-

poration by deleting the current

ARTICLE VI and adopting the fol-

lowing:

"ARTICLE VI - DIRECTORS

 

 

The business of this Corporation

shall be conducted and managed

by the Board of Directors of the

Corporation as provided by the

By-Laws of the Corporation as

amended or restated from time to

time."

DATED: December 20, 2019.

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

 

TO: ELIAS SALINAS, 1920 15th

Ave Trlr 99, Kearney NE 68845, you

are hereby notified that on Novem-

ber 4, 2019, Credit Acceptance

Corp. filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI19-2169, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$11,785.67, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 2nd

day of March, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of JOANN G. ARRANTS,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-1

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jason S.

Arrants was informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal Rep-

resentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 10, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Submitted by:

Jason S. Arrants,

Personal Representative

906 D Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Maria E. Shafto,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-2

 

Notice is hereby given that an

Application for Formal Adjudication

of Intestacy of said Decendent, De-

termination of Heirs and Appoint-

ment of Personal Representative

has been filed herein and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Ave, Kearney, NE on

February 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Mary L. Hardessen,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-178

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 18, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Mary Jane Shaw, whose address is

1086 SE Falcon Drive, College

Place, WA 99324; Linda A Adams,

whose address is 79498 Hwy 21,

Broken Bow, NE 68822; and John

R. Hardessen, whose address is

4521 Vista View Lane, Kearney, NE

68845 were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before February 27, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

1512 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared and Submitted By:

Kurt F. Tjaden (Bar ID #17432)

KOLEY JESSEN P.C., L.L.O.

1125 South 103rd Street, Suite 800

Omaha, NE 68124

Telephone: (402) 390-9500

Fax: (402) 390-9005

Email: kurt.tjaden

@koleyjessen.com

Attorneys for Petitioner

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of Ronald L. Russell,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-185

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 30, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Steven D. Russell, whose address

is 15 Lakeview Drive, Kearney, NE

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 10th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

 

Jeffrey C. Knapp,

Attorney at Law

3710 Central Avenue, Suite 13

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF FIVE STAR

CURBING, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the laws of

the State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the limited liabil-

ity company is FIVE STAR CURB-

ING, L.L.C.

2. The address of the initial des-

ignated office is 2460 East 95th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847, and the

initial agent for service of process

of the Company at that address is

Keith Bickford.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

Dated: December 31, 2019

Keith Bickford, Organizer

FIVE STAR CURBING, L.L.C.

2460 East 95th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

Estate of HAROLD W. LOSCHEN,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-177

 

Notice is hereby given that on

December 18, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

CONNIE J. BEISNER WARLING,

whose address is PO Box 80116,

Las Vegas, NV 89180 has been ap-

pointed Personal Representative of

this estate. Creditors of this estate

must file their claims with this Court

on or before February 27, 2020, or

be forever barred.

 

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICES, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

 

Buffalo County Agricultural Asso-

ciation Time: January 14th, 2020 at

7:30 p.m. Place: Buffalo County

Exhibit Building

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

NOTICE OF MEETING

SENIOR SERVICES

ADVISORY BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Senior Ser-

vices Advisory Board of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

4:30 p.m. on January 13, 2020 at

the Peterson Senior Activity Center,

2020 West 11th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Senior

Services Advisory Board shall have

the right to modify the agenda to

include items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Library Advi-

sory Board of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska, will be held at 5:00 p.m.

on January 14, 2020 in the Nio-

brara Meeting Room at the Kearney

Public Library, 2020 1st Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. An

agenda for such meeting, kept con-

tinuously current, is available for

public inspection at the Office of

the City Clerk at the City Hall, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, during normal busi-

ness hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Library

Advisory Board shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Mayor and

Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

January 16, 2020 in the City Coun-

cil Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

which meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at City Hall

during normal business hours. Ex-

cept for items of an emergency na-

ture, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

LEGAL NOTICE

 

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Services

Regional Governing Board has

been scheduled for Friday, January

24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Region

3 Behavioral Health Services office,

Kearney, Nebraska. General

meeting open to the public. The

agenda shall be available for public

inspection at the office of Region 3

Behavioral Health Services, located

at 4009 6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kear-

ney, Nebraska during regular busi-

ness hours or on the website at

www.region3.net.

LEGAL NOTICE

 

 

The regular meeting of the Re-

gion 3 Behavioral Health Advisory

Committee has been scheduled for

Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:30

p.m. at the Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services office, Kearney,

Nebraska. General meeting open

to the public. The agenda shall be

available for public inspection at

the office of Region 3 Behavioral

Health Services, located at 4009

6th Avenue, Suite 65, Kearney, Ne-

braska during regular business

hours or at www.region3.net.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that KJR

EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 3525 West

Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and

mailing address is 3525 West Ce-

dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska

68845.

Dated: December 3, 2019.

Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

 

Trade Name:

Linden Rector Ag Land Realty

Name of Applicant:

C.B. Town & Country Realty LLC

Address: 4503 2nd Ave. Ste 110,

Kearney NE 68847

Applicant is:

Limited Liability Company

Of other than an individual, state

under whose laws entity was

formed: Nebraska

Dated of first use of name in Ne-

braska: NEW

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that a reg-

ular, public meeting of the Board of

Education of School District #7, of

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, will be held on

Monday, January 13, 2020, at 5:30

P.M. in the Staff Development

Room at the Administration Build-

ing at 320 West 24th Street, Kear-

ney, NE., 68845.

The agenda for the regular, public

meeting of the Board of Education,

which is kept continually current, is

on file in the Administrative Offices

of the Kearney Public Schools, 320

West 24th St., Kearney, Ne. 68845,

during normal business hours, or

may be accessed electronically

through SparqMeetings on the

Kearney Public Schools website on

Friday, January 10, 2020.

NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at

10:00am Central Time at 300 Holi-

day Frontage Rd., Paiute Room,

Holiday Inn Express in North Platte,

Neb. An agenda for the meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the of-

fices of the agency's members,

which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD, 511 E.

Fifth Street, Imperial, NE

2. Middle Republican NRD, 220

Center Avenue, Curtis, NE

3. Lower Republican NRD, 30

John Street, Alma, NE

4. Twin Platte NRD, 111 South

Dewey Street, Second Floor, North

Platte, NE

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation, by con-

tacting NCORPE at the address or

by phone at 308-534-6752.

Terry Martin, Chairman

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

 

 

The following described property

will be sold at public auction to the

highest bidder immediately inside

the main East Door in the lobby of

the Buffalo County Courthouse, in

Kearney Nebraska, on January 21,

2020, at 12:00 o’clock Noon, Cen-

tral Time, pursuant to the power of

sale granted in the Deed of Trust

executed by Silent City, Inc., as

Trustor, and filed for record on

June 15, 2012 and recorded as

Inst. 2012-4411, Records of Buffalo

County Register of Deeds, affecting

the following described real estate,

to wit:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addition

to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, except a tract of

land containing 468.39 square feet,

more or less, deeded to the State

of Nebraska, Department of Roads

by Warranty Deed recorded Octo-

ber 27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders other than the Benefi-

ciary of the Trust Deed will need to

bring a cashier’s check for

$20,000.00 payable to Michael R.

Snyder, Trustee, in order to be eli-

gible to bid at the sale, and for the

earnest deposit to be paid by the

highest bidder at the time of the

sale. Earnest deposit checks will

be returned to bidders who do not

hold the highest bid at the close of

the sale. Closing will be held at the

same place as the sale, at 12:30

o’clock p.m., Central Time, on the

date of the sale, or at such other

time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier’s check, or bank money

order.

A Trustee’s Deed will be deliv-

ered to the successful bidder upon

payment of the balance of the pur-

chase price. If the successful bid-

der fails to pay the balance of the

purchase price at the time and

place aforesaid, the lot(s) or parcels

affected by such failure will be re-

sold to the highest bidder at an-

other time, and such party will be

liable for the loss occasioned by

the resale of the property and the

amount paid by such party will be

held by the Trustee for the payment

of such loss. No warranties, repre-

sentations or assurance of mar-

ketable title will be made in con-

nection with this sale. The property

may be sold as a whole or in one or

more parcels, at the election of the

Trustee. The Trustee’s sale of all or

any portion of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder@

snyderandhilliard.com

 

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF RANCHLAND

RENTALS, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is given of the dissolution

of Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C., a Ne-

braska limited liability company.

Persons having any claim against

said limited liability company must

present a claim setting forth the

claimant's name, mailing address,

and telephone contact information

together with a statement of justifi-

cation of the claim in detail, and the

amount of the claim by mailing the

same to: Ranchland Rentals,

L.L.C., Attention Claims Agent,

2607 West 43rd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68845. Claims against

the Company are barred unless an

action to enforce the claim is com-

menced within five years after the

publication date of the third publi-

cation hereof.

Ranchland Rentals, L.L.C.

Claims Agent

2607 West 43rd Street

Kearney, Nebraska 68845

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV18-281

JUVENILE NO. JV19-282

JUVENILE NO. JV19-283

 

 

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF SERGIO

LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, JOVANI

MENA-HENDRICKSON, AND JON-

ATHAN MENA,

Children Under Eighteen Years of

Age.

Notice is hereby given to whom

it may concern, SERGIO LOPEZ,

the natural father of SERGIO

LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, born

2008, JONATHAN MENA SAN-

TOS, the natural father of JOVANI

MENA-HENDRICKSON, born

2011, and JONATHAN MENA,

born 2016, NICOLE HEN-

DRICKSON, the natural mother of

the above-mentioned juveniles, and

anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said children, that

proceedings concerning the

afore-named minor children are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and that a hearing has been set for

February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

Said parents or anyone else claim-

ing any right or interest in and to

said children shall enter their ap-

pearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before February 12, 2020, at 10:00

a.m. or personally appear on this

date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

 

NOTICE

PLATTE RIVER RECOVERY

IMPLEMENTATION PROGRAM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

 

SUBJECT: Spring 2020-2022 Pre-

scribed Fire Management Services

REQUEST DATE: January 10, 2020

CLOSING DATE: January 31, 2020

POINT OF CONTACT:

Tim R. Tunnell

Headwaters Corporation

tunnellt@headwaterscorp.com

 

The Governance Committee of

the Platte River Recovery Imple-

mentation Program (Program) sub-

mits this RFP to solicit proposals

for prescribed fire management

services during the Spring of

2020-22. For a complete copy of

the RFP, please visit the Contrac-

tors site on the Program website:

www.platteriverprogram.org.

 

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SUMMIT

APPAREL CO., LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Sum-

mit Apparel Co., LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, is organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 1504 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process is

Isaiah Medina, 1504 Avenue I,

Kearney, NE 68847. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska, including but not limited

to the power to purchase, sell,

own, construct, develop, operate,

lease, manage, finance, refinance

and otherwise deal with real estate

and personal property of all kinds

and interests therein, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The lim-

ited liability company was formed

on December 31, 2019 and will

continue for a perpetual period of

duration. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members pursuant to

the Certificate of Organization and

Operating Agreement duly adopted

by the Company.

Isaiah Medina, Organizer

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

 

A regular meeting of the Board of

Governors of Central Community

College Area will be held at 1:00

p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020,

in the College Administrative Of-

fices, 3134 West Highway 34,

Grand Island, NE. A work session

will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the

College Administrative Offices as

well. The agenda for the meeting,

which shall be kept continually cur-

rent, shall be readily available for

public inspection at the office of

the College President, 3134 West

Highway 34, Grand Island, NE and

posted on the College Website:

cccneb.novusagenda.com/age-

ndapublic. A live video stream of

the meeting can be viewed at

www.cccneb.edu/boardmeeting.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, January 28,

2020, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room, located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a ZON-

ING MAP AMENDMENT request

filed by Paul Sears for property de-

scribed as Part of the Northwest

Quarter located in Section 6, Town-

ship 12 North, Range 13 West of

the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. They wish

to rezone this area from Agricultural

to Agricultural Residential. Com-

plete legal description on file with

Buffalo County Zoning Administra-

tor or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, January 28,

2020 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, 1512 Central Ave., Kearney,

NE.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Paul Sears for property described

as Part of the Northwest Quarter

located in Section 6, Township 12

North, Range 13 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska to be known as Lot 1

Sears Administrative Subdivision.

Complete description on file with

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, January 28,

2020, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a request

to consider recommendation of

amendments to the Buffalo County

Subdivision Regulations previously

adopted by Buffalo County. Said

meeting will be open to the public

and all interested parties are invited

to attend and offer testimony. Ac-

commodations for the disabled are

available upon request. Please

contact the ADA Coordinator at

308-236-1224 at least 48 hours

prior to the meeting if accommoda-

tions are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Clerk, but may be modified up to

24 hours prior to said meeting.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

