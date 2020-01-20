<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF 3K AGRICULTURAL
PRODUCTS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that 3K
Agricultural Products, L.L.C. (herei-
nafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1585 West 111th Street Place,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Nolan G. Kegley,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1585 West 111th Street Place,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: November 4, 2019.
Nolan G. Kegley, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
CHOPLIN INVESTMENTS, LLC
Notice is hereby given that Chop-
lin Investments, LLC, (hereinafter
referred to as the "Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 4203 1st Ave-
nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Margaret L. Chop-
lin, whose street and mailing ad-
dress is 4203 1st Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
PO Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF STEVEN R. GLOVER,
Deceased
ESTATE NO. PR 18-45
Notice is hereby given that a Pe-
tition for Complete Settlement, pro-
bate of Will, determination of heirs
and determination of inheritance
tax have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska, on February 14, 2020, at
11:00 a.m.
CONNIE S. GLOVER
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
4204 PALAMINO ROAD
KEARNEY, NE 68845
GREG C. HARRIS - NSBA #15073
3710 CENTRAL AVENUE -
SUITE 13
PO BOX 1125
KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125
308/234-3595
ATTORNEY FOR PR
NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020
9:00 A.M.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. County
Clerk Janice Giffin called the Reor-
ganization Meeting of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners to
order and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. In accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
Deputy County Attorney Andrew
Hoffmeister was present.
County Clerk Janice Giffin called
for the election of a Chairman.
Commissioner Klein nominated
William McMullen for Chairman of
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners and Higgins seconded
the nomination. County Clerk Giffin
called for any further nominations
three times. There were no further
nominations, and it was moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Reiter
to cease the nominations and cast
a unanimous ballot for William
McMullen. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried
and William McMullen is the 2020
Board Chairman.
County Clerk Giffin turned the
meeting over to Chairman
McMullen.
Chairman McMullen called for the
election of a Vice Chairman. Com-
missioner Morrow nominated Ivan
Klein as Vice Chairman of the Buf-
falo County Board of Commis-
sioners and Reiter seconded the
nomination. Chairman McMullen
called for any further nominations
three times. There were no further
nominations, and it was moved by
Loeffelholz and seconded by Mor-
row to cease the nominations and
cast a unanimous ballot for Ivan
Klein. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-
gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter, and
McMullen. Motion declared carried
and Ivan Klein is the 2020 Board
Vice Chairman.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the following
list of Depositories for County
Monies. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Cornerstone Bank; Exchange
Bank; Farmers & Merchants
Bank-Kearney; First National Bank;
FirsTier Bank of Elm Creek; FirsTier
Bank of Kearney; Five Points Bank;
Great Western Bank; Heartland
Bank; NPAIT; NebraskaLand Na-
tional Bank; Town & Country Bank;
Wells Fargo
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to authorize Buffalo
County Treasurer Jean Sidwell to
invest the County funds at the ap-
proved banks. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Chairman McMullen then made
the following Agency Appoint-
ments/County Board Representa-
tives: Airport Zoning Board-William
McMullen; Buffalo County Eco-
nomic Development Council-Wi-
lliam McMullen & Sherry Morrow;
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska Board-Myron
Kouba; Kearney Area Chamber of
Commerce-Timothy Higgins; Kear-
ney Area Visitors Bureau Advisory
Board-William McMullen; Mid-NE
Individual Services Advisory
Board-Ivan Klein; Region III Gov-
erning Board-Sherry Morrow; Solid
Waste Agency- Ronald Loeffelholz;
South Central Economic Develop-
ment Council-Timothy Higgins;
South Central NE Area Agency on
Aging Governing Board-Ivan Klein;
Two River Public Health Depart-
ment-Dennis Reiter
Chairman McMullen then made
the following miscellaneous ap-
pointments:
Legal Newspaper Designations -
The Kearney Hub and the Buffalo
County Website (www.buff-
Chairman McMullen then made
the following Committee appoint-
ments with the first person listed to
be the Committee Chair:
Budget & Finance Committee
Sherry Morrow-Chair; Myron
Kouba; Dennis Reiter
Facilities OMP Committee
William McMullen-Chair; Sherry
Morrow; Timothy Higgins
Information Technology
Committee
Ivan Klein-Chair; Ronald Loef-
felholz; Myron Kouba
Road & Bridge Committee
Ivan Klein-Chair; Dennis Reiter;
Timothy Higgins
Noxious Weed District
Committee
Dennis Reiter-Chair ; Ivan Klein;
Ronald Loeffelholz
Human Resource/Insurance
Committee
Myron Kouba-Chair; Ronald
Loeffelholz; William McMullen
Public Safety, Law Enforcement
& Emergency Management
Committee
Dennis Reiter-Chair; Ronald
Loeffelholz; Sherry Morrow
Court & Judicial Committee
Timothy Higgins-Chair; Ivan
Klein; Sherry Morrow
Veterans Service Committee
William McMullen-Chair; Myron
Kouba; Ivan Klein
Zoning/Flood Plain Committee
Ronald Loeffelholz-Chair;
Sherry Morrow; Dennis Reiter
Extension/Agricultural Society
Committee
Dennis Reiter-Chair; Ronald
Loeffelholz; Ivan Klein
Election Commission Committee
Ronald Loeffelholz-Chair; Wil-
liam McMullen; Dennis Reiter
Legislative Committee
Timothy Higgins-Chair; Sherry
Morrow; Ronald Loeffelholz
Ravenna Lake/Campgrounds
Advisory Committee
William McMullen-Chair; Ivan
Klein; Myron Kouba
Buffalo County NIRMA (Nebraska
Intergovernmental Risk Manage-
ment Association) Contact - Janice
Giffin
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
December 23, 2019 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to ratify the following
January 3, 2020 bi-weekly payroll
claims that were processed by the
County Clerk. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND
NET PAYROLL 265,729.34;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 44,799.15; BUFFALO
CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
103,355.50; FIRST CONCORD E
4,254.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK
T 90,712.45; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 1,254.04; MADISON NA-
TIONAL I 624.78; MASSMUTUAL
FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND
FUNDING E 345.25; NATIONWIDE
RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD
SUPPORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,017.00; STATE OF NE T
14,938.36; VISION SERVICE PLAN
E 763.92
ROAD FUND
NET PAYROLL 52,447.56;
AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I
1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 8,469.59; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 2,650.00; FIRST
CONCORD E 534.71; FIRST NA-
TIONAL BANK T 16,227.18; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 144.30; MADI-
SON NATIONAL I 110.60; NA-
TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50;
NE CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00;
PRINCIPAL E 947.12; STATE OF
NE T 2,431.64; VISION SERVICE
PLAN E 201.56
WEED FUND
NET PAYROLL 4,502.25; RE-
TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R
709.29; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD
E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,433.43; MADISON NATIONAL I
3.72; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE
OF NE T 215.51
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to approve the
early claim submitted by the
County Clerk as listed below.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
ROAD FUND
STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS
FUEL TAX $3,764.00
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer December 2019
Fund Balance Report. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba,
Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Reiter to accept the Clerk of the
District Court December 2019 Re-
port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to accept the Veterans
Service Quarterly Report ending
June 30, 2019 and the Veterans Aid
Quarterly Reports for April 2019
through June 2019, the Veterans
Service Quarterly Report ending
September 30, 2019 and the Veter-
ans Aid Quarterly Reports for July
2019 through September 2019.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to authorize Chairman
McMullen to sign the Second Inter-
local Agreement for Central Ne-
braska Drug Court By and Among
the Counties of Adams, Buffalo,
Hall, Phelps and Kearney. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to re-appoint the following
appointed officials for 2020: John
Maul as the Highway Superintend-
ent, Bret Stubbs as the Weed Su-
perintendent, Lisa Poff as the Elec-
tion Commissioner, William Wil-
liams as the Veteran's Service Of-
ficer, Steve Gaasch as the Facilities
Director, Darrin Lewis as the Emer-
gency Manager, Jason Wozniak as
the Floodplain/Zoning Administra-
tor and Lynn Martin as the Board
Administrator. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Kouba to declare the
Zoning Administrator vacancy due
to the resignation of Jason
Wozniak. Wozniak submitted his
resignation prior to this meeting
and the Committee is in the proc-
ess of accepting applications for
the GIS Technician/Zoning and
Floodplain Administrator until Janu-
ary 17, 2020 and the goal is to have
the position filled by February 10,
2020. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Morrow and se-
conded by Higgins to set the mile-
age reimbursement rate at 57.5
cents per mile and the County
Sheriff rate for civil processing will
be 60.5 cents, effective January 1,
2020 as recommended by Adminis-
trative Services of Nebraska. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Morrow,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
The agenda item for revisions to
the Employee Handbook was ta-
bled until the January 28, 2020
Board Meeting.
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The
City of Kearney sent the Planning
Commission Agenda for January
17, 2020. NE Department of Envi-
ronment and Energy sent the Ap-
proval to Operate LWCF (livestock
waste control facilities), for
Pritchard Livestock Concentrated
Animal Feeding Operation. The
Board received an invitation to the
annual meeting for KACC (Kearney
Area Chamber of Commerce) on
January 20, 2020. The Buffalo
County Economic Development
Annual Meeting will be January 23,
2020. The County received a
check in the amount of $75.68 as a
result of a lawsuit filed by the Fed-
eral Trade Commission (FTC) vs A1
Janitorial Supply Corp. Activate
Buffalo County Community Part-
ners sent information for the enroll-
ment for the 2020 membership.
Chairman McMullen called on each
Board member present for commit-
tee reports and recommendations.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to recess the
regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:17 A.M. and
reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-
tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Assessor
Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell were present.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve Tax List Cor-
rections numbered 4640 through
4655 submitted by County Asses-
sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Klein to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Sidwell for Prairie View Gardens on
a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye":
Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz,
Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Sidwell for Faith United Methodist
Church on a 2006 American Hauler
Enclosed Trailer, 2012 United En-
closed Trailer, Homemade Utility
Trailer, and a 1994 United Enclosed
Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared car-
ried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Kouba to approve Motor Vehicle
Tax Exemption as indicated on the
application by County Treasurer
Sidwell for Mount Carmel Home-
-Keens Memorial on a 2019 Dodge
Van, 2013 Ford Bus, 2003 Ford
Van, 2012 Chevrolet Van, 2007
Ford Pickup-Supercrew and (2)
2005 Toyota Cars. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-
gins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to approve Mo-
tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-
cated on the application by County
Treasurer for First Lutheran Church
on a 2005 Ford F350 Bus. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:22 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Sheriff Neil Miller reported on the
progress of the new County phone
system and informed the Board of
a Juvenile reimbursement incarcer-
ation bill on file with the State Leg-
islature. County Assessor Ethel
Skinner reported to the Board on
the progress of sending the prelimi-
nary property valuations out to the
owners of record.
Commissioner Morrow excused
herself at 9:30 A.M.
Carol Schawarz, Extension Edu-
cator was present to invite the
Board to the Neighbor-to-Neighbor
Community Tailgate Events that will
be held on January 19 and 20 at
four different times and locations in
the County.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to set a bid date of Tuesday,
February 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. for
Concrete Overlay Project on Nav-
aho Road starting at the 362nd
Road (at the railroad tracks) and
going south approximately 4600
feet. Upon roll call vote, the follow-
ing Board members voted "Aye":
Klein, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz and McMullen. Absent:
Morrow. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to approve the mainte-
nance of 63rd Street Place in Haw-
thorne Heights Subdivision. This
road meets county specifications
for maintenance. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,
Higgins, Kouba, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to no longer pursue collec-
tions on the account of Daniel T
Rheome (District Court Case) in the
amount of $2,534.04 with the Buf-
falo County Road Department ac-
counts receivable. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Higgins to enter into Ex-
ecutive Session at 9:54 A.M. for
personnel matters. Deputy County
Attorney Hoffmeister joined the Ex-
ecutive Session. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.
Absent: Morrow. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Higgins and seconded
by Klein to move out of Executive
Session at 10:20 A.M. and resume
the open meeting. Upon roll call
vote, the following Board members
voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-
tion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum. Jay Bruegman ad-
dressed the Board about his prior
employment with Buffalo County.
County Surveyor Trenton Snow up-
dated the Board of the resignation
of the employee that was in the
Surveyor's office located in the
Courthouse. Surveyor records are
still accessible in the Courthouse
and the phone numbers to reach
the Surveyor are posted on the
Surveyor's office door in the Court-
house.
At 10:32 A.M., Chairman
McMullen asked if there was anyth-
ing else to come before the Board
before he declared the meeting ad-
journed following the quarterly jail
inspection until the regular meeting
on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at
9:00 A.M.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County
Board of Commissioners
ATTEST:
Janice I. Giffin Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING
OF JANUARY 14, 2020
AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON
COMMUNITY CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meet-
ing and a copy of their acknowl-
edgment of the receipt of the
agenda were communicated in ad-
vance and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the attend-
ance of the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Zack Ras-
mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted
Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Michael
Stubbs Also present: Leora Hof-
mann, Pat Epley
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
A motion was made by Eichholz
and seconded by Lewis to approve
the Consent Agenda. Yes:
Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen
& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none
MC
Claims to be paid: General Fund-
$6,524.80, Street Fund- $4,657.91
Water Fund- $3,941.56 Sewer
Fund- $55,438.11 Gross payroll
$8,304.00 IRS taxes $2,278.52 NE
Dept Rev-Sales Tax $588.55 NE
UI-tax $27.79 NE SWH $1,027.08
Dawson Public Power- electricity
$1,892.94 BlackHills Energy-natural
gas $204.62 Buffalo Co Sheriff-co-
ntract $147.29 Bubba's Comput-
ers-service $60.00 Double R Irr &
Const.-supplies $450.00 Eakes-su-
pplies $17.52 Frontier-telephone
$111.63 & $60.79 Jessica Gey-r-
efund $100.00 Samantha
Halstead-refund $150.00 Hand Ma-
chining-UPS water tests $22.91 Ja-
cobsen Orr-legal $123.75 Kearney
Hub-publish $47.30 Menards-su-
pplies $56.93 Midlands Contracti-
ng-repairs $53,376.50 Municipal
Supply-parts $42.60 NE Public
Health Lab-water tests $163.00
Nichols Repair-repairs $387.21One
Call Concepts-fees $24.97 One
Call Now-fees $33.07 Pleasanton
Irrg.-parts $73.47 Pleasanton Live-
stock-parts $9.00 Postmaster-pos-
tage $110.00 Ravenna Sanita-
tion-Waste Haul $84.00 &
$2,063.00 Riverstop-fuel $9.27
Trotter Service-fuel $474.87
Verizon-cell $99.02 Weber Lawn
Service-service $436.10 Utility De-
posit-refund $150.00 Utility Depos-
it-checks $27.06
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Tyler Hermann from Miller & As-
sociates was present to present the
final pay request #1 to Midlands
Contracting for the sewer improve-
ments. Rasmussen moved and
Tracy seconded to pay the final re-
quest. Yes: Rasmussen, Tracy,
Lewis, Eichholz & Stubbs Absent:
none No: none MC
Tyler Hermann reported on the
Certification of Substantial Com-
pletion for the sewer improve-
ments. There is a 1 year Warranty
from December 12, 2019 on the
project. Rasmussen moved and
Tracy seconded the approval of the
Certification of Substantial Com-
pletion for sewer improvements.
Yes: Rasmussen, Tracy, Lewis,
Eichholz & Stubbs Absent: none
No: none MC
Discussion was made on lower-
ing the speed limit on Walnut Street
between Sycamore & Pine Streets.
Rasmussen moved and Eichholz
seconded not to lower the speed
limit. Yes: Rasmussen, Eichholz,
Lewis, Tracy, & Stubbs Absent:
none No: none MC
Leora reported on the delinquent
Utility bills.
With no other business to dis-
cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-
ing at 7:32 P.M.
Respectfully submitted, Leora
Hofmann
Approved this 11th day of Feb-
ruary, 2020
Chairperson-Michael Stubbs
Attest
Village Clerk - Leora Hofmann
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that KJR
EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 3525 West
Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and
mailing address is 3525 West Ce-
dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The professional service
that the Company's members,
managers, professional employees
and agents are licensed or other-
wise legally authorized to render in
this state is that of a osteopathic
physician and surgeon.
Dated: December 3, 2019.
Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
DRY LAND AND IRRIGATED
FARM GROUND FOR LEASE
The Central Nebraska Public
Power and Irrigation District (herei-
nafter called the "District") desires
to lease to the highest bidder(s) the
following dry land and irrigated
farm ground:
Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres
+/- A Tract of land located in the
Northeast Quarter and the South-
east Quarter of Section 5, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper
County, containing 76.9 acres,
more or less, and a Tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
Section 33, Township 9 North,
Range 22, Dawson County, con-
taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all
West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska
(East side of Johnson Lake); and a
Tract of land located in the North
Half of the Northwest and the West
Half of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 32, Township 9 North,
Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,
Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-
heast side of Johnson Lake), con-
taining 50.4 acres, more or less.
Future direct payment amounts are
dependent upon the current Farm
Bill being rolled over or a new Farm
Bill being passed. Please contact
the county Farm Service Agency
for more information, if needed.
Parcel #2 (Irrigated) 81.0 +/- A
Tract of land located in the North-
east Quarter of Section 30, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 23; and a Tract
of land located in the Northeast
Quarter of Section 30, Township 9
North, Range 23 extending into the
Southwest Quarter of Section 19,
Township 9 North, Range 23 all
West of the 6th P.M., Dawson
County, Nebraska (adjacent to Gal-
lagher Canyon).
NOTE: In 2020 irrigation season,
Parcel #2 was entered into a Water
Service Lease Agreement resulting
in 31 of the 81 acres being dry for
2020. The Tenant will be paid
$6,820.00 for 2020 and will be re-
sponsible for paying the water bill
for the full 81 Acres.
Future direct payment amounts
are dependent upon the current
Farm Bill being rolled over or a new
Farm Bill being passed. Please
contact the county Farm Service
Agency for more information, if
needed.
Current Tenants will have a "first
right" to lease at the same rate of
the highest bid(s) received. The
District reserves the right to reject
all bids. These parcels will be
leased separately or jointly which-
ever yields the greater return to the
District. These parcels will be
available for possession on March
2, 2020 with a five-year lease term.
Interested parties must submit
bids detailing the cash rent per
acre for each parcel they are bidd-
ing on.
All sealed bids must be filed in
the Office of the Purchasing Agent
of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,
Holdrege, Nebraska, not later than
10:00 a.m., local time, February 14,
2020, at which time all bids will be
publicly opened and read aloud in
the presence of bidders and their
representatives.
Approval of a bid by the Board of
Directors of the District, subject to
first right by current Tenant(s) and
minimum acceptable bid will con-
stitute the lease between the par-
ties.
Additional information including a
map of the impacted area on Par-
cel #2 is available at the office of
the District at 415 Lincoln Street,
Holdrege, Nebraska, or by calling
the office at (308) 995-8601, or by
visiting our website at
www.cnppid.com/ag-leases-info/,
or by writing to the Purchasing
Agent of the District at P.O. Box
740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740.
Bids may not be withdrawn after
10:00 a.m., local time, February 14,
2020, and no bids will be consid-
ered that are delivered to the Pur-
chasing Agent after said time.
NOTICE
PUBLIC AUCTION
A public auction of the service
station equipment, convenience
store equipment, inventory,
carwash equipment and supplies,
and the fixtures, used in connection
with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza
business operated by Silent City,
Inc., located at 5605 West Second
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00
o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-
ately inside the main East door at
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska. This property will be sold
along with the Trustee's Sale of the
real estate described as:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, except a
tract of land containing 468.39
square feet, more or less,
deeded to the State of Nebraska,
Department of Roads by War-
ranty Deed recorded October
27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders will need to bring a cash-
ier's check for $20,000.00 payable
to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in
order to be eligible to bid at the
sale, and for the earnest deposit to
be paid by the highest bidder at the
time of the sale. Closing will be
held at the same place as the sale,
at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,
on the date of the sale, or at such
other time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order. The above personal prop-
erty and the real estate will be
combined and sold together as one
unit. The sale of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale. The above property is sold
AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL
FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-
RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY
OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR
PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH
THIS SALE.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
NOTICE OF MERGER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Merger of M3A Mo-
tel, L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liabil-
ity company, with and into Level 5,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State on De-
cember 31, 2019 in accordance
with the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act. The effec-
tive date of the merger is January
1, 2020. The surviving entity in the
merger is Level 5, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company.
NOTICE
INVITATION FOR BID
Public notice is hereby given that
Buffalo County, Nebraska invites
sealed bids for furnishing neces-
sary equipment, labor, materials
and incidentals to complete Nav-
aho Road Concrete Surfacing.
Sealed bids will be received by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney,
NE 68848 until 10:00 am local time
on February 11, 2020. Sealed bids
will then be publicly opened and
read aloud.
Scope of Work: Project includes
traffic control, earthwork, removal
of existing pavement, 37 stations of
cold milling, 9,872 square yards
concrete surfacing of existing bitu-
minous roadway, 1,700 square
yards concrete pavement on pre-
pared subgrade and associated
work.
Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.
Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-
ney, NE 68848. Designate project
name on the envelope.
Bids shall include: Bid Bond in
the amount of 5% of the total base
bid. Certified check, cashier's
check or bid bond made payable to
Owner.
Selected bidder shall supply:
Performance Bond and Payment
Bond in the amount of 100% of the
total base bid.
Considerations: Contract docu-
ments can be obtained by contact-
ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)
455-1152. Contract documents
must be purchased in hard copy,
requiring a nonrefundable fee of
$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on
furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation. Alternates are not being
considered. Owner reserves the
right to reject any or all bids, hold
bids for 30 days and select most
beneficial bid.
ZNEZ J20,27,F3
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF NEBRASKA
STATION CAFE, LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Article 1: The name of the limited
liability company is Nebraska Sta-
tion Cafe LLC.
Article 2: The street address of
the initial designated office is: 2807
Avenue M #2, Kearney, NE 68847.
Article 3: The name of the initial
agent for service of process is Mi-
chael Reed. The street address of
the initial agent for service of proc-
ess is 2807 Avenue M #2, Kearney,
NE 68847.
Article 4: The Company has at
least one member.
Article 5: The purpose for which
the Company is organized is to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska.
Article 6: The Company shall be
locally-managed. The name and
address of the initial manager(s) is
as follows Michael Reed and Shiloh
Cochran.
Dated: December 6, 2019.
Michael Reed, Organizer
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF RISING PHOENIX
ENTERPRISES LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Article 1: The name of the limited
liability company is Rising Phoenix
Enterprises LLC
Article 2: The street address of
the initial designated office is 2807
Avenue M #2, Kearney, NE 68847.
Article 3: The name of the initial
agent for service of process is Shi-
loh Cochran. The street address of
the initial agent for service of proc-
ess is 2807 Avenue M #2, Kearney,
NE 68847
Article 4: The Company has at
least one Member.
Article 5: The purpose for which
the Company is organized is to en-
gage in any and all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska.
Article 6: The Company shall be
locally-managed. The name and
address of the initial manager(s) is
Michael Reed and Shiloh Cochran.
Dated: December 5, 2019.
Shiloh Cochran, Organizer
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Article 1: The Corporation shall
be named S&M Partnership of
America Inc.
Article 2: There shall be one class
of Shareholders divided into 1,000
Shares. Each Share is entitled to
one vote.
Article 3: There is zero dollars’
worth of capital with starting this
corporation.
Article 4: The Initial registered of-
fice of the corporation shall be
2807 Ave M #2, Kearney, NE
68847. The Initial registered agent
is Michael Reed.
Article 5: Incorporators are as fol-
lows: Michael Reed 2807 Ave M
#2, Kearney, NE 68847 Shiloh
Cochran 2807 Ave M #2, Kearney,
NE 68847
Article 6: There shall be no provi-
sions to this corporation at this
time.
Article 7: The purpose of this cor-
poration is to generate profits for its
shareholders and operate in the in-
terests of its stakeholders. There
shall be a board of directors for this
corporation that must meet a mini-
mum of once a quarter. The share-
holder meeting shall be an annual
meeting held for all of its share-
holders and shall be held at the de-
scension of the board of directors.
These articles of incorporation will
be set into law according to the
Laws of the State of Nebraska on
this day.
12-06-19
Michael Reed
Registered Agent Date
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TWOBROTHERSMGT, LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, A Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office and its registered of-
fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other that banking or insur-
ance, for which limited liability
companies may be organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on December
20, 2019, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
