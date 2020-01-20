<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF 3K AGRICULTURAL

PRODUCTS, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that 3K

Agricultural Products, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1585 West 111th Street Place,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Nolan G. Kegley,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1585 West 111th Street Place,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: November 4, 2019.

Nolan G. Kegley, Organizer

ZNEZ J6,13,20

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

 

CHOPLIN INVESTMENTS, LLC

Notice is hereby given that Chop-

lin Investments, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 4203 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Margaret L. Chop-

lin, whose street and mailing ad-

dress is 4203 1st Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ J20,27,F3

<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

ESTATE OF STEVEN R. GLOVER,

Deceased

ESTATE NO. PR 18-45

 

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Complete Settlement, pro-

bate of Will, determination of heirs

and determination of inheritance

tax have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on February 14, 2020, at

11:00 a.m.

 

CONNIE S. GLOVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

4204 PALAMINO ROAD

KEARNEY, NE 68845

GREG C. HARRIS - NSBA #15073

3710 CENTRAL AVENUE -

SUITE 13

PO BOX 1125

KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125

308/234-3595

ATTORNEY FOR PR

 

ZNEZ J20,27,F3

NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14, 2020

9:00 A.M.

 

 

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:30 A.M. County

Clerk Janice Giffin called the Reor-

ganization Meeting of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners to

order and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. In accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

Deputy County Attorney Andrew

Hoffmeister was present.

County Clerk Janice Giffin called

for the election of a Chairman.

Commissioner Klein nominated

William McMullen for Chairman of

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners and Higgins seconded

the nomination. County Clerk Giffin

called for any further nominations

three times. There were no further

nominations, and it was moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Reiter

to cease the nominations and cast

a unanimous ballot for William

McMullen. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried

and William McMullen is the 2020

Board Chairman.

County Clerk Giffin turned the

meeting over to Chairman

McMullen.

Chairman McMullen called for the

election of a Vice Chairman. Com-

missioner Morrow nominated Ivan

Klein as Vice Chairman of the Buf-

falo County Board of Commis-

sioners and Reiter seconded the

nomination. Chairman McMullen

called for any further nominations

three times. There were no further

nominations, and it was moved by

Loeffelholz and seconded by Mor-

row to cease the nominations and

cast a unanimous ballot for Ivan

Klein. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Morrow, Hig-

gins, Klein, Kouba, Reiter, and

McMullen. Motion declared carried

and Ivan Klein is the 2020 Board

Vice Chairman.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the following

list of Depositories for County

Monies. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Cornerstone Bank; Exchange

Bank; Farmers & Merchants

Bank-Kearney; First National Bank;

FirsTier Bank of Elm Creek; FirsTier

Bank of Kearney; Five Points Bank;

Great Western Bank; Heartland

Bank; NPAIT; NebraskaLand Na-

tional Bank; Town & Country Bank;

Wells Fargo

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to authorize Buffalo

County Treasurer Jean Sidwell to

invest the County funds at the ap-

proved banks. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Chairman McMullen then made

the following Agency Appoint-

ments/County Board Representa-

tives: Airport Zoning Board-William

McMullen; Buffalo County Eco-

nomic Development Council-Wi-

lliam McMullen & Sherry Morrow;

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska Board-Myron

Kouba; Kearney Area Chamber of

Commerce-Timothy Higgins; Kear-

ney Area Visitors Bureau Advisory

Board-William McMullen; Mid-NE

Individual Services Advisory

Board-Ivan Klein; Region III Gov-

erning Board-Sherry Morrow; Solid

Waste Agency- Ronald Loeffelholz;

South Central Economic Develop-

ment Council-Timothy Higgins;

South Central NE Area Agency on

Aging Governing Board-Ivan Klein;

Two River Public Health Depart-

ment-Dennis Reiter

Chairman McMullen then made

the following miscellaneous ap-

pointments:

Legal Newspaper Designations -

The Kearney Hub and the Buffalo

County Website (www.buff-

alocounty.ne.gov)

Chairman McMullen then made

the following Committee appoint-

ments with the first person listed to

be the Committee Chair:

Budget & Finance Committee

Sherry Morrow-Chair; Myron

Kouba; Dennis Reiter

Facilities OMP Committee

William McMullen-Chair; Sherry

Morrow; Timothy Higgins

Information Technology

Committee

Ivan Klein-Chair; Ronald Loef-

felholz; Myron Kouba

Road & Bridge Committee

Ivan Klein-Chair; Dennis Reiter;

Timothy Higgins

Noxious Weed District

Committee

Dennis Reiter-Chair ; Ivan Klein;

Ronald Loeffelholz

Human Resource/Insurance

Committee

Myron Kouba-Chair; Ronald

Loeffelholz; William McMullen

Public Safety, Law Enforcement

& Emergency Management

Committee

Dennis Reiter-Chair; Ronald

Loeffelholz; Sherry Morrow

Court & Judicial Committee

Timothy Higgins-Chair; Ivan

Klein; Sherry Morrow

Veterans Service Committee

William McMullen-Chair; Myron

Kouba; Ivan Klein

Zoning/Flood Plain Committee

Ronald Loeffelholz-Chair;

Sherry Morrow; Dennis Reiter

Extension/Agricultural Society

Committee

Dennis Reiter-Chair; Ronald

Loeffelholz; Ivan Klein

Election Commission Committee

Ronald Loeffelholz-Chair; Wil-

liam McMullen; Dennis Reiter

Legislative Committee

Timothy Higgins-Chair; Sherry

Morrow; Ronald Loeffelholz

Ravenna Lake/Campgrounds

Advisory Committee

William McMullen-Chair; Ivan

Klein; Myron Kouba

Buffalo County NIRMA (Nebraska

Intergovernmental Risk Manage-

ment Association) Contact - Janice

Giffin

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

December 23, 2019 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to ratify the following

January 3, 2020 bi-weekly payroll

claims that were processed by the

County Clerk. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND

 

 

NET PAYROLL 265,729.34;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,076.52; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 44,799.15; BUFFALO

CO TREAS/WELLNESS I 50.00;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

103,355.50; FIRST CONCORD E

4,254.90; FIRST NATIONAL BANK

T 90,712.45; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 102.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 1,254.04; MADISON NA-

TIONAL I 624.78; MASSMUTUAL

FINANCIAL I 1,175.00; MIDLAND

FUNDING E 345.25; NATIONWIDE

RETIREMENT R 355.00; NE CHILD

SUPPORT E 450.00; PRINCIPAL E 3,017.00; STATE OF NE T

14,938.36; VISION SERVICE PLAN

E 763.92

ROAD FUND

 

 

NET PAYROLL 52,447.56;

AMERICAN FAMILY LIFE I

1,023.05; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 8,469.59; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 2,650.00; FIRST

CONCORD E 534.71; FIRST NA-

TIONAL BANK T 16,227.18; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 144.30; MADI-

SON NATIONAL I 110.60; NA-

TIONWIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50;

NE CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00;

PRINCIPAL E 947.12; STATE OF

NE T 2,431.64; VISION SERVICE

PLAN E 201.56

WEED FUND

 

 

NET PAYROLL 4,502.25; RE-

TIREMENT PLANS AMERITAS R

709.29; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

URER I 248.00; FIRST CONCORD

E 30.00; FIRST NATIONAL BANK T 1,433.43; MADISON NATIONAL I

3.72; PRINCIPAL E 45.72; STATE

OF NE T 215.51

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to approve the

early claim submitted by the

County Clerk as listed below.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Klein, Higgins, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

ROAD FUND

STATE OF NE-MOTOR FUELS

FUEL TAX $3,764.00

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer December 2019

Fund Balance Report. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Kouba,

Higgins, Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Reiter to accept the Clerk of the

District Court December 2019 Re-

port. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to accept the Veterans

Service Quarterly Report ending

June 30, 2019 and the Veterans Aid

Quarterly Reports for April 2019

through June 2019, the Veterans

Service Quarterly Report ending

September 30, 2019 and the Veter-

ans Aid Quarterly Reports for July

2019 through September 2019.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Kouba, Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to authorize Chairman

McMullen to sign the Second Inter-

local Agreement for Central Ne-

braska Drug Court By and Among

the Counties of Adams, Buffalo,

Hall, Phelps and Kearney. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to re-appoint the following

appointed officials for 2020: John

Maul as the Highway Superintend-

ent, Bret Stubbs as the Weed Su-

perintendent, Lisa Poff as the Elec-

tion Commissioner, William Wil-

liams as the Veteran's Service Of-

ficer, Steve Gaasch as the Facilities

Director, Darrin Lewis as the Emer-

gency Manager, Jason Wozniak as

the Floodplain/Zoning Administra-

tor and Lynn Martin as the Board

Administrator. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Kouba to declare the

Zoning Administrator vacancy due

to the resignation of Jason

Wozniak. Wozniak submitted his

resignation prior to this meeting

and the Committee is in the proc-

ess of accepting applications for

the GIS Technician/Zoning and

Floodplain Administrator until Janu-

ary 17, 2020 and the goal is to have

the position filled by February 10,

2020. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Morrow and se-

conded by Higgins to set the mile-

age reimbursement rate at 57.5

cents per mile and the County

Sheriff rate for civil processing will

be 60.5 cents, effective January 1,

2020 as recommended by Adminis-

trative Services of Nebraska. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Morrow,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

The agenda item for revisions to

the Employee Handbook was ta-

bled until the January 28, 2020

Board Meeting.

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The

City of Kearney sent the Planning

Commission Agenda for January

17, 2020. NE Department of Envi-

ronment and Energy sent the Ap-

proval to Operate LWCF (livestock

waste control facilities), for

Pritchard Livestock Concentrated

Animal Feeding Operation. The

Board received an invitation to the

annual meeting for KACC (Kearney

Area Chamber of Commerce) on

January 20, 2020. The Buffalo

County Economic Development

Annual Meeting will be January 23,

2020. The County received a

check in the amount of $75.68 as a

result of a lawsuit filed by the Fed-

eral Trade Commission (FTC) vs A1

Janitorial Supply Corp. Activate

Buffalo County Community Part-

ners sent information for the enroll-

ment for the 2020 membership.

Chairman McMullen called on each

Board member present for commit-

tee reports and recommendations.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to recess the

regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:17 A.M. and

reconvene as a Board of Equaliza-

tion. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Loeffelholz, Higgins, Klein, Kouba,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Assessor

Ethel Skinner and County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell were present.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve Tax List Cor-

rections numbered 4640 through

4655 submitted by County Asses-

sor Skinner. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Klein to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Sidwell for Prairie View Gardens on

a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye":

Kouba, Klein, Higgins, Loeffelholz,

Morrow, Reiter and McMullen. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Sidwell for Faith United Methodist

Church on a 2006 American Hauler

Enclosed Trailer, 2012 United En-

closed Trailer, Homemade Utility

Trailer, and a 1994 United Enclosed

Trailer. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Reiter, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared car-

ried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Kouba to approve Motor Vehicle

Tax Exemption as indicated on the

application by County Treasurer

Sidwell for Mount Carmel Home-

-Keens Memorial on a 2019 Dodge

Van, 2013 Ford Bus, 2003 Ford

Van, 2012 Chevrolet Van, 2007

Ford Pickup-Supercrew and (2)

2005 Toyota Cars. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Kouba, Hig-

gins, Loeffelholz, Morrow, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to approve Mo-

tor Vehicle Tax Exemption as indi-

cated on the application by County

Treasurer for First Lutheran Church

on a 2005 Ford F350 Bus. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:22 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Klein, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

 

Sheriff Neil Miller reported on the

progress of the new County phone

system and informed the Board of

a Juvenile reimbursement incarcer-

ation bill on file with the State Leg-

islature. County Assessor Ethel

Skinner reported to the Board on

the progress of sending the prelimi-

nary property valuations out to the

owners of record.

Commissioner Morrow excused

herself at 9:30 A.M.

Carol Schawarz, Extension Edu-

cator was present to invite the

Board to the Neighbor-to-Neighbor

Community Tailgate Events that will

be held on January 19 and 20 at

four different times and locations in

the County.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to set a bid date of Tuesday,

February 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. for

Concrete Overlay Project on Nav-

aho Road starting at the 362nd

Road (at the railroad tracks) and

going south approximately 4600

feet. Upon roll call vote, the follow-

ing Board members voted "Aye":

Klein, Reiter, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz and McMullen. Absent:

Morrow. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to approve the mainte-

nance of 63rd Street Place in Haw-

thorne Heights Subdivision. This

road meets county specifications

for maintenance. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz,

Higgins, Kouba, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to no longer pursue collec-

tions on the account of Daniel T

Rheome (District Court Case) in the

amount of $2,534.04 with the Buf-

falo County Road Department ac-

counts receivable. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Higgins to enter into Ex-

ecutive Session at 9:54 A.M. for

personnel matters. Deputy County

Attorney Hoffmeister joined the Ex-

ecutive Session. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Reiter and McMullen.

Absent: Morrow. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Higgins and seconded

by Klein to move out of Executive

Session at 10:20 A.M. and resume

the open meeting. Upon roll call

vote, the following Board members

voted "Aye": Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Absent: Morrow. Mo-

tion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum. Jay Bruegman ad-

dressed the Board about his prior

employment with Buffalo County.

County Surveyor Trenton Snow up-

dated the Board of the resignation

of the employee that was in the

Surveyor's office located in the

Courthouse. Surveyor records are

still accessible in the Courthouse

and the phone numbers to reach

the Surveyor are posted on the

Surveyor's office door in the Court-

house.

At 10:32 A.M., Chairman

McMullen asked if there was anyth-

ing else to come before the Board

before he declared the meeting ad-

journed following the quarterly jail

inspection until the regular meeting

on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at

9:00 A.M.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County

Board of Commissioners

ATTEST:

Janice I. Giffin Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ J20,t1

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING

OF JANUARY 14, 2020

AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON

COMMUNITY CENTER

 

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meet-

ing and a copy of their acknowl-

edgment of the receipt of the

agenda were communicated in ad-

vance and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the attend-

ance of the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Zack Ras-

mussen, Candi Lewis, Ted

Eichholz, Michael Tracy & Michael

Stubbs Also present: Leora Hof-

mann, Pat Epley

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

A motion was made by Eichholz

and seconded by Lewis to approve

the Consent Agenda. Yes:

Eichholz, Lewis, Tracy, Rasmussen

& Stubbs. Absent: none No: none

MC

Claims to be paid: General Fund-

$6,524.80, Street Fund- $4,657.91

Water Fund- $3,941.56 Sewer

Fund- $55,438.11 Gross payroll

$8,304.00 IRS taxes $2,278.52 NE

Dept Rev-Sales Tax $588.55 NE

UI-tax $27.79 NE SWH $1,027.08

Dawson Public Power- electricity

$1,892.94 BlackHills Energy-natural

gas $204.62 Buffalo Co Sheriff-co-

ntract $147.29 Bubba's Comput-

ers-service $60.00 Double R Irr &

Const.-supplies $450.00 Eakes-su-

pplies $17.52 Frontier-telephone

$111.63 & $60.79 Jessica Gey-r-

efund $100.00 Samantha

Halstead-refund $150.00 Hand Ma-

chining-UPS water tests $22.91 Ja-

cobsen Orr-legal $123.75 Kearney

Hub-publish $47.30 Menards-su-

pplies $56.93 Midlands Contracti-

ng-repairs $53,376.50 Municipal

Supply-parts $42.60 NE Public

Health Lab-water tests $163.00

Nichols Repair-repairs $387.21One

Call Concepts-fees $24.97 One

Call Now-fees $33.07 Pleasanton

Irrg.-parts $73.47 Pleasanton Live-

stock-parts $9.00 Postmaster-pos-

tage $110.00 Ravenna Sanita-

tion-Waste Haul $84.00 &

$2,063.00 Riverstop-fuel $9.27

Trotter Service-fuel $474.87

Verizon-cell $99.02 Weber Lawn

Service-service $436.10 Utility De-

posit-refund $150.00 Utility Depos-

it-checks $27.06

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Tyler Hermann from Miller & As-

sociates was present to present the

final pay request #1 to Midlands

Contracting for the sewer improve-

ments. Rasmussen moved and

Tracy seconded to pay the final re-

quest. Yes: Rasmussen, Tracy,

Lewis, Eichholz & Stubbs Absent:

none No: none MC

Tyler Hermann reported on the

Certification of Substantial Com-

pletion for the sewer improve-

ments. There is a 1 year Warranty

from December 12, 2019 on the

project. Rasmussen moved and

Tracy seconded the approval of the

Certification of Substantial Com-

pletion for sewer improvements.

Yes: Rasmussen, Tracy, Lewis,

Eichholz & Stubbs Absent: none

No: none MC

Discussion was made on lower-

ing the speed limit on Walnut Street

between Sycamore & Pine Streets.

Rasmussen moved and Eichholz

seconded not to lower the speed

limit. Yes: Rasmussen, Eichholz,

Lewis, Tracy, & Stubbs Absent:

none No: none MC

Leora reported on the delinquent

Utility bills.

With no other business to dis-

cuss, Stubbs adjourned the meet-

ing at 7:32 P.M.

Respectfully submitted, Leora

Hofmann

Approved this 11th day of Feb-

ruary, 2020

Chairperson-Michael Stubbs

Attest

Village Clerk - Leora Hofmann

ZNEZ J20,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that KJR

EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 3525 West

Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and

mailing address is 3525 West Ce-

dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The professional service

that the Company's members,

managers, professional employees

and agents are licensed or other-

wise legally authorized to render in

this state is that of a osteopathic

physician and surgeon.

Dated: December 3, 2019.

Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer

ZNEZ J20,27,F3

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

DRY LAND AND IRRIGATED

FARM GROUND FOR LEASE

 

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called the "District") desires

to lease to the highest bidder(s) the

following dry land and irrigated

farm ground:

Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres

+/- A Tract of land located in the

Northeast Quarter and the South-

east Quarter of Section 5, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper

County, containing 76.9 acres,

more or less, and a Tract of land lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

Section 33, Township 9 North,

Range 22, Dawson County, con-

taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all

West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska

(East side of Johnson Lake); and a

Tract of land located in the North

Half of the Northwest and the West

Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 32, Township 9 North,

Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,

Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-

heast side of Johnson Lake), con-

taining 50.4 acres, more or less.

Future direct payment amounts are

dependent upon the current Farm

Bill being rolled over or a new Farm

Bill being passed. Please contact

the county Farm Service Agency

for more information, if needed.

Parcel #2 (Irrigated) 81.0 +/- A

Tract of land located in the North-

east Quarter of Section 30, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 23; and a Tract

of land located in the Northeast

Quarter of Section 30, Township 9

North, Range 23 extending into the

Southwest Quarter of Section 19,

Township 9 North, Range 23 all

West of the 6th P.M., Dawson

County, Nebraska (adjacent to Gal-

lagher Canyon).

NOTE: In 2020 irrigation season,

Parcel #2 was entered into a Water

Service Lease Agreement resulting

in 31 of the 81 acres being dry for

2020. The Tenant will be paid

$6,820.00 for 2020 and will be re-

sponsible for paying the water bill

for the full 81 Acres.

Future direct payment amounts

are dependent upon the current

Farm Bill being rolled over or a new

Farm Bill being passed. Please

contact the county Farm Service

Agency for more information, if

needed.

Current Tenants will have a "first

right" to lease at the same rate of

the highest bid(s) received. The

District reserves the right to reject

all bids. These parcels will be

leased separately or jointly which-

ever yields the greater return to the

District. These parcels will be

available for possession on March

2, 2020 with a five-year lease term.

Interested parties must submit

bids detailing the cash rent per

acre for each parcel they are bidd-

ing on.

All sealed bids must be filed in

the Office of the Purchasing Agent

of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,

Holdrege, Nebraska, not later than

10:00 a.m., local time, February 14,

2020, at which time all bids will be

publicly opened and read aloud in

the presence of bidders and their

representatives.

Approval of a bid by the Board of

Directors of the District, subject to

first right by current Tenant(s) and

minimum acceptable bid will con-

stitute the lease between the par-

ties.

Additional information including a

map of the impacted area on Par-

cel #2 is available at the office of

the District at 415 Lincoln Street,

Holdrege, Nebraska, or by calling

the office at (308) 995-8601, or by

visiting our website at

www.cnppid.com/ag-leases-info/,

or by writing to the Purchasing

Agent of the District at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

10:00 a.m., local time, February 14,

2020, and no bids will be consid-

ered that are delivered to the Pur-

chasing Agent after said time.

ZNEZ J20,27,F3

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

PUBLIC AUCTION

 

 

A public auction of the service

station equipment, convenience

store equipment, inventory,

carwash equipment and supplies,

and the fixtures, used in connection

with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza

business operated by Silent City,

Inc., located at 5605 West Second

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00

o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-

ately inside the main East door at

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska. This property will be sold

along with the Trustee's Sale of the

real estate described as:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, except a

tract of land containing 468.39

square feet, more or less,

deeded to the State of Nebraska,

Department of Roads by War-

ranty Deed recorded October

27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders will need to bring a cash-

ier's check for $20,000.00 payable

to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in

order to be eligible to bid at the

sale, and for the earnest deposit to

be paid by the highest bidder at the

time of the sale. Closing will be

held at the same place as the sale,

at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,

on the date of the sale, or at such

other time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order. The above personal prop-

erty and the real estate will be

combined and sold together as one

unit. The sale of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale. The above property is sold

AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL

FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-

RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY

OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR

PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH

THIS SALE.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

ZNEZ J9,11,13,15,17,20

NOTICE OF MERGER

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Merger of M3A Mo-

tel, L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liabil-

ity company, with and into Level 5,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State on De-

cember 31, 2019 in accordance

with the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act. The effec-

tive date of the merger is January

1, 2020. The surviving entity in the

merger is Level 5, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company.

ZNEZ J6,13,20

NOTICE

INVITATION FOR BID

 

 

Public notice is hereby given that

Buffalo County, Nebraska invites

sealed bids for furnishing neces-

sary equipment, labor, materials

and incidentals to complete Nav-

aho Road Concrete Surfacing.

Sealed bids will be received by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney,

NE 68848 until 10:00 am local time

on February 11, 2020. Sealed bids

will then be publicly opened and

read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, earthwork, removal

of existing pavement, 37 stations of

cold milling, 9,872 square yards

concrete surfacing of existing bitu-

minous roadway, 1,700 square

yards concrete pavement on pre-

pared subgrade and associated

work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.

Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848. Designate project

name on the envelope.

Bids shall include: Bid Bond in

the amount of 5% of the total base

bid. Certified check, cashier's

check or bid bond made payable to

Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Alternates are not being

considered. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid.

ZNEZ J20,27,F3

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF NEBRASKA

STATION CAFE, LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

 

Article 1: The name of the limited

liability company is Nebraska Sta-

tion Cafe LLC.

Article 2: The street address of

the initial designated office is: 2807

Avenue M #2, Kearney, NE 68847.

Article 3: The name of the initial

agent for service of process is Mi-

chael Reed. The street address of

the initial agent for service of proc-

ess is 2807 Avenue M #2, Kearney,

NE 68847.

Article 4: The Company has at

least one member.

Article 5: The purpose for which

the Company is organized is to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska.

Article 6: The Company shall be

locally-managed. The name and

address of the initial manager(s) is

as follows Michael Reed and Shiloh

Cochran.

Dated: December 6, 2019.

Michael Reed, Organizer

ZNEZ J20,27,F3

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF RISING PHOENIX

ENTERPRISES LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

 

Article 1: The name of the limited

liability company is Rising Phoenix

Enterprises LLC

Article 2: The street address of

the initial designated office is 2807

Avenue M #2, Kearney, NE 68847.

Article 3: The name of the initial

agent for service of process is Shi-

loh Cochran. The street address of

the initial agent for service of proc-

ess is 2807 Avenue M #2, Kearney,

NE 68847

Article 4: The Company has at

least one Member.

Article 5: The purpose for which

the Company is organized is to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska.

Article 6: The Company shall be

locally-managed. The name and

address of the initial manager(s) is

Michael Reed and Shiloh Cochran.

Dated: December 5, 2019.

Shiloh Cochran, Organizer

ZNEZ J20,27,F3

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

 

Article 1: The Corporation shall

be named S&M Partnership of

America Inc.

Article 2: There shall be one class

of Shareholders divided into 1,000

Shares. Each Share is entitled to

one vote.

Article 3: There is zero dollars’

worth of capital with starting this

corporation.

Article 4: The Initial registered of-

fice of the corporation shall be

2807 Ave M #2, Kearney, NE

68847. The Initial registered agent

is Michael Reed.

Article 5: Incorporators are as fol-

lows: Michael Reed 2807 Ave M

#2, Kearney, NE 68847 Shiloh

Cochran 2807 Ave M #2, Kearney,

NE 68847

Article 6: There shall be no provi-

sions to this corporation at this

time.

Article 7: The purpose of this cor-

poration is to generate profits for its

shareholders and operate in the in-

terests of its stakeholders. There

shall be a board of directors for this

corporation that must meet a mini-

mum of once a quarter. The share-

holder meeting shall be an annual

meeting held for all of its share-

holders and shall be held at the de-

scension of the board of directors.

These articles of incorporation will

be set into law according to the

Laws of the State of Nebraska on

this day.

12-06-19

Michael Reed

Registered Agent Date

ZNEZ J20,27,F3

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TWOBROTHERSMGT, LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, A Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office and its registered of-

fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other that banking or insur-

ance, for which limited liability

companies may be organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on December

20, 2019, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

ZNEZ J6,13,20

Tags