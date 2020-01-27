 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

CHOPLIN INVESTMENTS, LLC

Notice is hereby given that Chop-

lin Investments, LLC, (hereinafter

referred to as the "Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 4203 1st Ave-

nue, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Margaret L. Chop-

lin, whose street and mailing ad-

dress is 4203 1st Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

PO Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF STEVEN R. GLOVER,

Deceased

ESTATE NO. PR 18-45

Notice is hereby given that a Pe-

tition for Complete Settlement, pro-

bate of Will, determination of heirs

and determination of inheritance

tax have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska, on February 14, 2020, at

11:00 a.m.

CONNIE S. GLOVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

4204 PALAMINO ROAD

KEARNEY, NE 68845

GREG C. HARRIS - NSBA #15073

3710 CENTRAL AVENUE -

SUITE 13

PO BOX 1125

KEARNEY, NE 68848-1125

308/234-3595

ATTORNEY FOR PR

NOTICE

 

The February business meeting

of the Board of Directors of The

Central Nebraska Public Power and

Irrigation District is scheduled for

February 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KJR EM SOLUTIONS, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that KJR

EM Solutions, L.L.C. (hereinafter

referred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 3525 West

Cedar Hills Drive, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Kyle J. Rupp, whose street and

mailing address is 3525 West Ce-

dar Hills Drive, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The professional service

that the Company's members,

managers, professional employees

and agents are licensed or other-

wise legally authorized to render in

this state is that of a osteopathic

physician and surgeon.

Dated: December 3, 2019.

Kyle J. Rupp, Organizer

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

DRY LAND AND IRRIGATED

FARM GROUND FOR LEASE

 

The Central Nebraska Public

Power and Irrigation District (herei-

nafter called the "District") desires

to lease to the highest bidder(s) the

following dry land and irrigated

farm ground:

Parcel #1 (Dry Land) 163 acres

+/- A Tract of land located in the

Northeast Quarter and the South-

east Quarter of Section 5, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 22, Gosper

County, containing 76.9 acres,

more or less, and a Tract of land lo-

cated in the Southwest Quarter of

Section 33, Township 9 North,

Range 22, Dawson County, con-

taining 35.7 acres, more or less, all

West of the 6th P.M., Nebraska

(East side of Johnson Lake); and a

Tract of land located in the North

Half of the Northwest and the West

Half of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 32, Township 9 North,

Range 22 West of the 6th P.M.,

Dawson County, Nebraska (Nort-

heast side of Johnson Lake), con-

taining 50.4 acres, more or less.

Future direct payment amounts are

dependent upon the current Farm

Bill being rolled over or a new Farm

Bill being passed. Please contact

the county Farm Service Agency

for more information, if needed.

Parcel #2 (Irrigated) 81.0 +/- A

Tract of land located in the North-

east Quarter of Section 30, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 23; and a Tract

of land located in the Northeast

Quarter of Section 30, Township 9

North, Range 23 extending into the

Southwest Quarter of Section 19,

Township 9 North, Range 23 all

West of the 6th P.M., Dawson

County, Nebraska (adjacent to Gal-

lagher Canyon).

NOTE: In 2020 irrigation season,

Parcel #2 was entered into a Water

Service Lease Agreement resulting

in 31 of the 81 acres being dry for

2020. The Tenant will be paid

$6,820.00 for 2020 and will be re-

sponsible for paying the water bill

for the full 81 Acres.

Future direct payment amounts

are dependent upon the current

Farm Bill being rolled over or a new

Farm Bill being passed. Please

contact the county Farm Service

Agency for more information, if

needed.

Current Tenants will have a "first

right" to lease at the same rate of

the highest bid(s) received. The

District reserves the right to reject

all bids. These parcels will be

leased separately or jointly which-

ever yields the greater return to the

District. These parcels will be

available for possession on March

2, 2020 with a five-year lease term.

Interested parties must submit

bids detailing the cash rent per

acre for each parcel they are bidd-

ing on.

All sealed bids must be filed in

the Office of the Purchasing Agent

of the District at 415 Lincoln Street,

Holdrege, Nebraska, not later than

10:00 a.m., local time, February 14,

2020, at which time all bids will be

publicly opened and read aloud in

the presence of bidders and their

representatives.

Approval of a bid by the Board of

Directors of the District, subject to

first right by current Tenant(s) and

minimum acceptable bid will con-

stitute the lease between the par-

ties.

Additional information including a

map of the impacted area on Par-

cel #2 is available at the office of

the District at 415 Lincoln Street,

Holdrege, Nebraska, or by calling

the office at (308) 995-8601, or by

visiting our website at

www.cnppid.com/ag-leases-info/,

or by writing to the Purchasing

Agent of the District at P.O. Box

740, Holdrege, NE 68949-0740.

Bids may not be withdrawn after

10:00 a.m., local time, February 14,

2020, and no bids will be consid-

ered that are delivered to the Pur-

chasing Agent after said time.

NOTICE

INVITATION FOR BID

 

Public notice is hereby given that

Buffalo County, Nebraska invites

sealed bids for furnishing neces-

sary equipment, labor, materials

and incidentals to complete Nav-

aho Road Concrete Surfacing.

Sealed bids will be received by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners, P.O. Box 1270, Kearney,

NE 68848 until 10:00 am local time

on February 11, 2020. Sealed bids

will then be publicly opened and

read aloud.

Scope of Work: Project includes

traffic control, earthwork, removal

of existing pavement, 37 stations of

cold milling, 9,872 square yards

concrete surfacing of existing bitu-

minous roadway, 1,700 square

yards concrete pavement on pre-

pared subgrade and associated

work.

Bids shall be submitted to: Ms.

Janice Giffin, P.O. Box 1270, Kear-

ney, NE 68848. Designate project

name on the envelope.

Bids shall include: Bid Bond in

the amount of 5% of the total base

bid. Certified check, cashier's

check or bid bond made payable to

Owner.

Selected bidder shall supply:

Performance Bond and Payment

Bond in the amount of 100% of the

total base bid.

Considerations: Contract docu-

ments can be obtained by contact-

ing Oak Creek Engineering, (308)

455-1152. Contract documents

must be purchased in hard copy,

requiring a nonrefundable fee of

$50.00. Bids shall be submitted on

furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation. Alternates are not being

considered. Owner reserves the

right to reject any or all bids, hold

bids for 30 days and select most

beneficial bid.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF NEBRASKA

STATION CAFE, LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Article 1: The name of the limited

liability company is Nebraska Sta-

tion Cafe LLC.

Article 2: The street address of

the initial designated office is: 2807

Avenue M #2, Kearney, NE 68847.

Article 3: The name of the initial

agent for service of process is Mi-

chael Reed. The street address of

the initial agent for service of proc-

ess is 2807 Avenue M #2, Kearney,

NE 68847.

Article 4: The Company has at

least one member.

Article 5: The purpose for which

the Company is organized is to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska.

Article 6: The Company shall be

locally-managed. The name and

address of the initial manager(s) is

as follows Michael Reed and Shiloh

Cochran.

Dated: December 6, 2019.

Michael Reed, Organizer

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF RISING PHOENIX

ENTERPRISES LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Article 1: The name of the limited

liability company is Rising Phoenix

Enterprises LLC

Article 2: The street address of

the initial designated office is 2807

Avenue M #2, Kearney, NE 68847.

Article 3: The name of the initial

agent for service of process is Shi-

loh Cochran. The street address of

the initial agent for service of proc-

ess is 2807 Avenue M #2, Kearney,

NE 68847

Article 4: The Company has at

least one Member.

Article 5: The purpose for which

the Company is organized is to en-

gage in any and all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska.

Article 6: The Company shall be

locally-managed. The name and

address of the initial manager(s) is

Michael Reed and Shiloh Cochran.

Dated: December 5, 2019.

Shiloh Cochran, Organizer

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Article 1: The Corporation shall

be named S&M Partnership of

America Inc.

Article 2: There shall be one class

of Shareholders divided into 1,000

Shares. Each Share is entitled to

one vote.

Article 3: There is zero dollars’

worth of capital with starting this

corporation.

Article 4: The Initial registered of-

fice of the corporation shall be

2807 Ave M #2, Kearney, NE

68847. The Initial registered agent

is Michael Reed.

Article 5: Incorporators are as fol-

lows: Michael Reed 2807 Ave M

#2, Kearney, NE 68847 Shiloh

Cochran 2807 Ave M #2, Kearney,

NE 68847

Article 6: There shall be no provi-

sions to this corporation at this

time.

Article 7: The purpose of this cor-

poration is to generate profits for its

shareholders and operate in the in-

terests of its stakeholders. There

shall be a board of directors for this

corporation that must meet a mini-

mum of once a quarter. The share-

holder meeting shall be an annual

meeting held for all of its share-

holders and shall be held at the de-

scension of the board of directors.

These articles of incorporation will

be set into law according to the

Laws of the State of Nebraska on

this day.

12-06-19

Michael Reed

Registered Agent Date

