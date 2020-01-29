<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF C&S PROJECT
SERVICES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is C&S Project Services,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4204 Prairie Hills Road,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Charles K.
Kreis, 4204 Prairie Hills Road,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking and insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 17, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following members:
Charles K. Kreis
4204 Prairie Hills Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Charles K. Kreis, Member
NOTICE
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Holdrege Public Schools will re-
ceive sealed bids until 10:00 AM ,
Thursday, February 20, 2020, for
the Holdrege High School Music
Rooms Renovation and Athletic
Complex Renovation, at the HPS
Central Office, 505 14th Avenue,
PO Box 2002, Holdrege, Nebraska
68949, phone (308) 995-8663.
Electronic form of the contract
documents (plans and specifica-
tions) may be requested from Wil-
kins ADP, (308) 237-5787 or
myoung@wilkinsadp.com, during
regular business hours after Janu-
ary 31, 2020, or from www.stan-
A Pre-Bid Conference is sched-
uled for 3:30 PM, Thursday, Febru-
ary 13, 2020 in the Holdrege High
School Band Room. All contractors
are encouraged to attend, but at-
tendance is NOT mandatory.
Contact Corey Young, HPS
Maintenance, at (308) 995-7910 to
schedule a site visit. Contact Wil-
kins ADP with any questions during
the site visit or otherwise.
Holdrege Public Schools re-
serves the right to reject any and all
bids and to waive information in
bids submitted.
/s/Sandy Dunaway, Secretary
Holdrege Board of Education
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LOHAWK, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
Lohawk, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
5804 1ST Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Na-
than T. Bruner, 5804 1ST Avenue,
Kearney, NE 68847. Mohawk, LLC
commenced business on January
16, 2020, and the general nature of
its business is to engage in any
lawful business not prohibited by
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PJA, LLC
Notice is hereby given that PJA,
LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is 19
Skyline Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Pamela J.
Artman, whose street and mailing
address is 19 Skyline Drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Poss
Chiropractic, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 2818 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Casey
Poss, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number,
if any, is 2818 1st Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
Dated: November 26, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
LEGAL NOTICE
PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts
Building Site Improvement Multiuse
Trail 9th Avenue to Fine Arts Build-
ing
LOCATION: 25th Street and 9
Avenue, University of Nebras-
ka-Kearney, Kearney, NE 68849
PROJECT NO.: 12782
BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, Feb-
ruary 20, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT
University of Nebraska, General
Services Building 2507 19th Ave-
nue Kearney, NE 68849
Bid Proposals shall be emailed to
PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,
February 4, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT
General Services Building
2507 19th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68849
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS: Monday, February 10, 2020,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
12782_Bidder_Questions@docs.e-
-builder.net prior to deadline.
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
January 27, 2020
ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION
COST: $514,800.00
