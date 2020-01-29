<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF C&S PROJECT

SERVICES, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is C&S Project Services,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4204 Prairie Hills Road,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Charles K.

Kreis, 4204 Prairie Hills Road,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking and insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 17, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following members:

Charles K. Kreis

4204 Prairie Hills Road

Kearney, NE 68845

 

Charles K. Kreis, Member

ZNEZ J22,29,F5

NOTICE

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

 

Holdrege Public Schools will re-

ceive sealed bids until 10:00 AM ,

Thursday, February 20, 2020, for

the Holdrege High School Music

Rooms Renovation and Athletic

Complex Renovation, at the HPS

Central Office, 505 14th Avenue,

PO Box 2002, Holdrege, Nebraska

68949, phone (308) 995-8663.

Electronic form of the contract

documents (plans and specifica-

tions) may be requested from Wil-

kins ADP, (308) 237-5787 or

myoung@wilkinsadp.com, during

regular business hours after Janu-

ary 31, 2020, or from www.stan-

darddigital.com

A Pre-Bid Conference is sched-

uled for 3:30 PM, Thursday, Febru-

ary 13, 2020 in the Holdrege High

School Band Room. All contractors

are encouraged to attend, but at-

tendance is NOT mandatory.

Contact Corey Young, HPS

Maintenance, at (308) 995-7910 to

schedule a site visit. Contact Wil-

kins ADP with any questions during

the site visit or otherwise.

Holdrege Public Schools re-

serves the right to reject any and all

bids and to waive information in

bids submitted.

/s/Sandy Dunaway, Secretary

Sandy.Dunaway@dusters.org

Holdrege Board of Education

ZNEZ J29,31

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LOHAWK, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

Lohawk, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

5804 1ST Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Na-

than T. Bruner, 5804 1ST Avenue,

Kearney, NE 68847. Mohawk, LLC

commenced business on January

16, 2020, and the general nature of

its business is to engage in any

lawful business not prohibited by

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ J29,F5,12

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PJA, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that PJA,

LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is 19

Skyline Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Pamela J.

Artman, whose street and mailing

address is 19 Skyline Drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ J22,29,F5

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Poss

Chiropractic, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 2818 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Casey

Poss, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number,

if any, is 2818 1st Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

Dated: November 26, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ J22,29,F5

LEGAL NOTICE

 

 

PROJECT NAME: Fine Arts

Building Site Improvement Multiuse

Trail 9th Avenue to Fine Arts Build-

ing

LOCATION: 25th Street and 9

Avenue, University of Nebras-

ka-Kearney, Kearney, NE 68849

PROJECT NO.: 12782

BIDS RECEIVED: Thursday, Feb-

ruary 20, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT

University of Nebraska, General

Services Building 2507 19th Ave-

nue Kearney, NE 68849

Bid Proposals shall be emailed to

12782_Bid_Proposals@docs.e-

-builder.net

PRE-BID MEETING: Tuesday,

February 4, 2020, 2:00:00 PM CT

General Services Building

2507 19th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68849

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS: Monday, February 10, 2020,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

12782_Bidder_Questions@docs.e-

-builder.net prior to deadline.

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

January 27, 2020

https://tinyurl.com/unktrail

ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION

COST: $514,800.00

ZNEZ J25,29,F1

Tags