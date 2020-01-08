<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CAROLYN D. HANEY

COUNSELING &

CONSULTING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Car-

olyn D. Haney Counseling & Con-

sulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 4203 Fairacres

Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Carolyn D.

Haney, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 4203 Fairacres Road,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

professional service the Compa-

ny's members, managers, profes-

sional employees and agents are li-

censed or otherwise legally author-

ized to render in this state is that of

a mental health practitioner.

Dated: January 2, 2020

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

OF INCORPORATION OF

Kearney Equipment

Holdings, Inc.

 

The name of the corporation is

Kearney Equipment Holdings, Inc.

The address of the registered agent

of the corporation is 6020 2nd Ave-

nue W., Kearney, NE 68847, and

the name of the registered agent is

Aaron Weaver. The corporation

has authorized 200,000 shares of

stock with a par value of $0.01.

The name and street address of the

incorporator is Kevin Kaff, 15882

W. 165 Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062.

The Articles of Incorporation were

filed with the Nebraska Secretary of

State on December 26, 2019.

Kevin Kaff

Incorporator

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that West

14th Properties LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 16 21st Ave-

nue Place, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the company is

USCA, 1603 Farnam St., Omaha,

Nebraska 68102.

