 

NOTICE

 

Notice is given that CK Outdoor,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company, has been merged into

Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,

a Wyoming limited liability com-

pany. Legacy Outdoor Advertising,

LLC shall be the surviving organi-

zation, and shall continue as a Wy-

oming limited liability company.

The organizational documents of

Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,

as the surviving organization, shall

continue as they currently exist,

with no amendments of its organi-

zational documents to be made. A

Plan of Merger has been approved

and consented to by the Members

of both companies. All assets of

CK Outdoor, LLC shall be trans-

ferred to Legacy Outdoor Advertis-

ing, LLC, and Legacy Outdoor Ad-

vertising, LLC shall assume all lia-

bilities and obligations of CK Out-

door, LLC.

SIMMONS OLSEN

LAW FIRM, P.C., L.L.O.

1502 Second Avenue

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

ZNEZ D19,26,J2

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and

Terra J. Schuller, dated October

26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-

ber 5, 2010, Document No.

2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on February 4,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The following described real

estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.

Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,

Block 8, Original Town of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Being the same property con-

veyed from Adam M. Cook to

Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-

corded November 30, 2006 in In-

strument 2006-9181 in the regis-

trar's office of Buffalo County.

Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:

Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-

rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

December 19, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 222342).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ D19,26,J2,9,16

Lindsay E. Pedersen of

KATHERINE R. HALL

ATTORNEY AT LAW, PC, LLO

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that IN-

SIGHT COMMERCIAL PROPER-

TIES, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-

bility company, has been organized

under the Nebraska Limited Liabil-

ity Company Act. The address of

initial designated office is 2908

West 39th Street, Suite B, Kearney,

NE 68845, and the initial registered

agent for service of process is

Thomas Z. Maxson, 2908 West

39th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE

68845. This Company is not organ-

ized to render a professional serv-

ice. The limited liability company

commenced on November 26,

2019, and it shall have perpetual

existence. The Company's affairs

shall be conducted by its members

in accordance with an Operating

Agreement duly adopted by the

Company.

INSIGHT COMMERCIAL

PROPERTIES, LLC

By Katherine R. Hall,

Attorney at Law, P.C., L.L.O,

Attorney for said Company

ZNEZ D19,26,J2

NOTICE OF HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING

& ZONING COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Planning and Zon-

ing Commission on January 16,

2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meeting has an agenda item

concerning public comments on a

request to consider Solar Energy

Amendments to the Buffalo County

Zoning Regulations and update

Section 8.1 Accessory Building.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator, but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Scott Brady, Chairperson

Buffalo County Planning

& Zoning Commission

ZNEZ J2,t1

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose

registered agent is Shannon

Poggendorf and registered office is

1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed

on December 19, 2019 to engage

in any lawful business. The corpo-

ration has authorized 1,000 shares

of capital stock.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ D26,J2,9

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The January 2020 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, January

8-9, 2020, at NPPD's General Of-

fice, 1414 15th Street, Columbus,

Nebraska. NPPD Board commit-

tees will also meet January 8-9, at

the Columbus General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's January

2020 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY,

JANUARY 8, 2020

 

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing: Election of 2020 Officers, Stra-

tegic Business Matters and General

Counsel Report - 2:00 p.m., Board

Room

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2020

 

Customer and Support Services

Committee - 8:30 a.m., Loup Room

Energy Supply Committee - 8:30

a.m., Platte Room

Board Strategic Business Ses-

sion - following Customer and Sup-

port Services Committee and En-

ergy Supply Committee, Board

Room

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing - following Board Strategic

Business Session, Board Room

Nuclear Committee of the Whole

- will meet as part of the Board of

Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

January 9, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 9:30 a.m. with the

Strategic Business Session; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

January 9. Committee meetings will

not be video streamed (the Nuclear

Committee is a committee of the

whole and will meet as part of the

regular Board of Directors Meet-

ing).

It is expected that a one-hour

lunch recess will begin at approxi-

mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,

January 9.

It is possible that portions of the

January 8-9, 2020, meetings will be

held in Executive Session. Agendas

for these meetings are kept contin-

uously current and are available for

public inspection during business

hours at the office of the Assistant

Secretary at the Columbus General

Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or

online at https://www.nppd.c-

om/board-legal-notice.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ J2,t1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.