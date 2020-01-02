NOTICE
Notice is given that CK Outdoor,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company, has been merged into
Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,
a Wyoming limited liability com-
pany. Legacy Outdoor Advertising,
LLC shall be the surviving organi-
zation, and shall continue as a Wy-
oming limited liability company.
The organizational documents of
Legacy Outdoor Advertising, LLC,
as the surviving organization, shall
continue as they currently exist,
with no amendments of its organi-
zational documents to be made. A
Plan of Merger has been approved
and consented to by the Members
of both companies. All assets of
CK Outdoor, LLC shall be trans-
ferred to Legacy Outdoor Advertis-
ing, LLC, and Legacy Outdoor Ad-
vertising, LLC shall assume all lia-
bilities and obligations of CK Out-
door, LLC.
SIMMONS OLSEN
LAW FIRM, P.C., L.L.O.
1502 Second Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
ZNEZ D19,26,J2
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and
Terra J. Schuller, dated October
26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-
ber 5, 2010, Document No.
2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on February 4,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The following described real
estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.
Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,
Block 8, Original Town of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Being the same property con-
veyed from Adam M. Cook to
Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-
corded November 30, 2006 in In-
strument 2006-9181 in the regis-
trar's office of Buffalo County.
Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:
Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-
rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
December 19, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222342).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ D19,26,J2,9,16
Lindsay E. Pedersen of
KATHERINE R. HALL
ATTORNEY AT LAW, PC, LLO
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that IN-
SIGHT COMMERCIAL PROPER-
TIES, LLC, a Nebraska limited lia-
bility company, has been organized
under the Nebraska Limited Liabil-
ity Company Act. The address of
initial designated office is 2908
West 39th Street, Suite B, Kearney,
NE 68845, and the initial registered
agent for service of process is
Thomas Z. Maxson, 2908 West
39th Street, Suite B, Kearney, NE
68845. This Company is not organ-
ized to render a professional serv-
ice. The limited liability company
commenced on November 26,
2019, and it shall have perpetual
existence. The Company's affairs
shall be conducted by its members
in accordance with an Operating
Agreement duly adopted by the
Company.
INSIGHT COMMERCIAL
PROPERTIES, LLC
By Katherine R. Hall,
Attorney at Law, P.C., L.L.O,
Attorney for said Company
ZNEZ D19,26,J2
NOTICE OF HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY PLANNING
& ZONING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Planning and Zon-
ing Commission on January 16,
2020, at 7:00 o’clock P.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meeting has an agenda item
concerning public comments on a
request to consider Solar Energy
Amendments to the Buffalo County
Zoning Regulations and update
Section 8.1 Accessory Building.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator, but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Scott Brady, Chairperson
Buffalo County Planning
& Zoning Commission
ZNEZ J2,t1
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose
registered agent is Shannon
Poggendorf and registered office is
1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed
on December 19, 2019 to engage
in any lawful business. The corpo-
ration has authorized 1,000 shares
of capital stock.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
ZNEZ D26,J2,9
LEGAL NOTICE
The January 2020 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, January
8-9, 2020, at NPPD's General Of-
fice, 1414 15th Street, Columbus,
Nebraska. NPPD Board commit-
tees will also meet January 8-9, at
the Columbus General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's January
2020 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY,
JANUARY 8, 2020
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing: Election of 2020 Officers, Stra-
tegic Business Matters and General
Counsel Report - 2:00 p.m., Board
Room
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2020
Customer and Support Services
Committee - 8:30 a.m., Loup Room
Energy Supply Committee - 8:30
a.m., Platte Room
Board Strategic Business Ses-
sion - following Customer and Sup-
port Services Committee and En-
ergy Supply Committee, Board
Room
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing - following Board Strategic
Business Session, Board Room
Nuclear Committee of the Whole
- will meet as part of the Board of
Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
January 9, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 9:30 a.m. with the
Strategic Business Session; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
January 9. Committee meetings will
not be video streamed (the Nuclear
Committee is a committee of the
whole and will meet as part of the
regular Board of Directors Meet-
ing).
It is expected that a one-hour
lunch recess will begin at approxi-
mately 12:00 noon on Thursday,
January 9.
It is possible that portions of the
January 8-9, 2020, meetings will be
held in Executive Session. Agendas
for these meetings are kept contin-
uously current and are available for
public inspection during business
hours at the office of the Assistant
Secretary at the Columbus General
Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or
online at https://www.nppd.c-
om/board-legal-notice.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
ZNEZ J2,t1
