NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$46,463.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Paula Wenger, John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-
known, and anyone else claiming
any right or interest in and to the
following described property:
$46,463.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on December 22, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on March 12,
2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Hon-
orable John Marsh, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Tuesday, January 21, 2020, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DOWHY TOWING AND
RECOVERY, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
DOWHY TOWING AND RECOV-
ERY, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
1932 2ND Ave., Kearney, NE
68847. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Logan
Dowhy, 1932 2ND Ave., Kearney,
NE 68847 DOWHY TOWING AND
RECOVERY, LLC commenced
business on January 2, 2020, and
the general nature of its business is
to engage in any lawful business
not prohibited by the Nebraska
Uniform Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Ave
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ELEVATE CHILDREN LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of
the organization of a limited liability
company under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company Act
as follows:
1. The name of the limited liabil-
ity company is Elevate Children
LLC.
2. The street and mailing address
of the initial designated office is
1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847; and the name
and street and mailing address of
the limited liability company's initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Sandra Cook-Fong,
1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
3. This limited liability company is
organized to render the profes-
sional service of behavioral health
services in Nebraska, through its li-
censed members, mangers, profes-
sional employees, and agents.
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted is to engage
in the business of providing profes-
sional mental health and behavioral
health services; marriage, family,
individual, and other counseling
services; and to conduct and trans-
act any or all other lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which limited liability companies
may be organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on January
16, 2020, and shall have perpetual
existence.
Sandra Cook-Fong,
Member and Organizer
By Michael J. Synek #19612
Attorney at Law
814 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-4808
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF S&B FENCING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that S&B
Fencing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 18650 W. Holling Road,
Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The
name and address of the initial
agent for service of process in the
State of Nebraska is: KORTNI P.
BURNETT, 18650 W. Holling Road,
Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on December 31, 2019.
The affairs of the company are to
be conducted by Brian Schaub and
Kortni P. Burnett, the Managers,
until such time as their successor
or successors are selected pursu-
ant to the Operating Agreement.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.
Corporate Name:
Tri-City Village, Inc.
Registered Office:
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent:
Heather Santiago
The corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-
tion Act, including providing help to
individuals with shelter and pro-
gramming during their transforma-
tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.
Membership shall consist only of
the Board of Directors of the cor-
poration.
Heather Santiago
Incorporator
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared by:
Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451
Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.
724 West Koenig Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
T: (308) 675-4035
F: (308) 675-4038
E: mitchell.stehlik
@stehliklawfirm.com
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, January 28, 2020 at the Buf-
falo County Board of Commission-
ers Board Room located at 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
