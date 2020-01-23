 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$46,463.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Paula Wenger, John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-

known, and anyone else claiming

any right or interest in and to the

following described property:

$46,463.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on December 22, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on March 12,

2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Hon-

orable John Marsh, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Tuesday, January 21, 2020, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ J9,16,23,30

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DOWHY TOWING AND

RECOVERY, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

DOWHY TOWING AND RECOV-

ERY, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

1932 2ND Ave., Kearney, NE

68847. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Logan

Dowhy, 1932 2ND Ave., Kearney,

NE 68847 DOWHY TOWING AND

RECOVERY, LLC commenced

business on January 2, 2020, and

the general nature of its business is

to engage in any lawful business

not prohibited by the Nebraska

Uniform Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Ave

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ J9,16,23

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ELEVATE CHILDREN LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of

the organization of a limited liability

company under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company Act

as follows:

1. The name of the limited liabil-

ity company is Elevate Children

LLC.

2. The street and mailing address

of the initial designated office is

1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847; and the name

and street and mailing address of

the limited liability company's initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Sandra Cook-Fong,

1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

3. This limited liability company is

organized to render the profes-

sional service of behavioral health

services in Nebraska, through its li-

censed members, mangers, profes-

sional employees, and agents.

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted is to engage

in the business of providing profes-

sional mental health and behavioral

health services; marriage, family,

individual, and other counseling

services; and to conduct and trans-

act any or all other lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which limited liability companies

may be organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on January

16, 2020, and shall have perpetual

existence.

Sandra Cook-Fong,

Member and Organizer

By Michael J. Synek #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

ZNEZ J23,30,F6

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF S&B FENCING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that S&B

Fencing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 18650 W. Holling Road,

Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The

name and address of the initial

agent for service of process in the

State of Nebraska is: KORTNI P.

BURNETT, 18650 W. Holling Road,

Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on December 31, 2019.

The affairs of the company are to

be conducted by Brian Schaub and

Kortni P. Burnett, the Managers,

until such time as their successor

or successors are selected pursu-

ant to the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ J9,16,23

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.

Corporate Name:

Tri-City Village, Inc.

Registered Office:

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent:

Heather Santiago

The corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-

tion Act, including providing help to

individuals with shelter and pro-

gramming during their transforma-

tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.

Membership shall consist only of

the Board of Directors of the cor-

poration.

Heather Santiago

Incorporator

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared by:

Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451

Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.

724 West Koenig Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

T: (308) 675-4035

F: (308) 675-4038

E: mitchell.stehlik

@stehliklawfirm.com

ZNEZ J16,23,30

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, January 28, 2020 at the Buf-

falo County Board of Commission-

ers Board Room located at 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:45 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J23,t1

