<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF 3K AGRICULTURAL
PRODUCTS, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that 3K
Agricultural Products, L.L.C. (herei-
nafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The
street and mailing address of the
Company's initial designated office
is 1585 West 111th Street Place,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-
tial agent for service of process of
the Company is Nolan G. Kegley,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1585 West 111th Street Place,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: November 4, 2019.
Nolan G. Kegley, Organizer
ZNEZ J6,13,20
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
PUBLIC AUCTION
A public auction of the service
station equipment, convenience
store equipment, inventory,
carwash equipment and supplies,
and the fixtures, used in connection
with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza
business operated by Silent City,
Inc., located at 5605 West Second
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00
o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-
ately inside the main East door at
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska. This property will be sold
along with the Trustee's Sale of the
real estate described as:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, except a
tract of land containing 468.39
square feet, more or less,
deeded to the State of Nebraska,
Department of Roads by War-
ranty Deed recorded October
27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders will need to bring a cash-
ier's check for $20,000.00 payable
to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in
order to be eligible to bid at the
sale, and for the earnest deposit to
be paid by the highest bidder at the
time of the sale. Closing will be
held at the same place as the sale,
at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,
on the date of the sale, or at such
other time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order. The above personal prop-
erty and the real estate will be
combined and sold together as one
unit. The sale of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale. The above property is sold
AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL
FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-
RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY
OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR
PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH
THIS SALE.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder
@snyderandhilliard.com
ZNEZ J9,11,13,15,17,20
NOTICE OF MERGER
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the Articles of Merger of M3A Mo-
tel, L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liabil-
ity company, with and into Level 5,
LLC, a Nebraska limited liability
company were filed with the Ne-
braska Secretary of State on De-
cember 31, 2019 in accordance
with the Nebraska Uniform Limited
Liability Company Act. The effec-
tive date of the merger is January
1, 2020. The surviving entity in the
merger is Level 5, LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company.
ZNEZ J6,13,20
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
ELECTION NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that at the
General Election on November 3,
2020, four Directors, one from each
of the following four counties, are
to be elected to serve on the Board
of Directors of The Central Ne-
braska Public Power and Irrigation
District for a term of six (6) years:
Gosper; Kearney; Lincoln; Phelps
The incumbent Directors for said
counties, all of whose terms expire
on January 7, 2021, are as follows:
Gosper County - Ronald E. Fowler
Kearney County - Dudley L. Nelson
Lincoln County -
Robert L. Petersen
Phelps County - Roger D. Olson
Nomination papers must be filed
in the office of the Secretary of
State on or before July 15, 2020 for
incumbents and on or before Au-
gust 3, 2020 for non-incumbents.
ZNEZ J13,t1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TWOBROTHERSMGT, LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, A Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office and its registered of-
fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other that banking or insur-
ance, for which limited liability
companies may be organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on December
20, 2019, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by its Mem-
bers.
ZNEZ J6,13,20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.