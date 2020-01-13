<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF 3K AGRICULTURAL

PRODUCTS, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that 3K

Agricultural Products, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The

street and mailing address of the

Company's initial designated office

is 1585 West 111th Street Place,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The ini-

tial agent for service of process of

the Company is Nolan G. Kegley,

whose street and mailing address

and post office box number, if any,

is 1585 West 111th Street Place,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: November 4, 2019.

Nolan G. Kegley, Organizer

NOTICE

PUBLIC AUCTION

 

 

A public auction of the service

station equipment, convenience

store equipment, inventory,

carwash equipment and supplies,

and the fixtures, used in connection

with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza

business operated by Silent City,

Inc., located at 5605 West Second

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00

o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-

ately inside the main East door at

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska. This property will be sold

along with the Trustee's Sale of the

real estate described as:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, except a

tract of land containing 468.39

square feet, more or less,

deeded to the State of Nebraska,

Department of Roads by War-

ranty Deed recorded October

27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders will need to bring a cash-

ier's check for $20,000.00 payable

to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in

order to be eligible to bid at the

sale, and for the earnest deposit to

be paid by the highest bidder at the

time of the sale. Closing will be

held at the same place as the sale,

at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,

on the date of the sale, or at such

other time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order. The above personal prop-

erty and the real estate will be

combined and sold together as one

unit. The sale of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale. The above property is sold

AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL

FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-

RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY

OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR

PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH

THIS SALE.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder

@snyderandhilliard.com

 

NOTICE OF MERGER

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the Articles of Merger of M3A Mo-

tel, L.L.C., a Nebraska limited liabil-

ity company, with and into Level 5,

LLC, a Nebraska limited liability

company were filed with the Ne-

braska Secretary of State on De-

cember 31, 2019 in accordance

with the Nebraska Uniform Limited

Liability Company Act. The effec-

tive date of the merger is January

1, 2020. The surviving entity in the

merger is Level 5, LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company.

ELECTION NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that at the

General Election on November 3,

2020, four Directors, one from each

of the following four counties, are

to be elected to serve on the Board

of Directors of The Central Ne-

braska Public Power and Irrigation

District for a term of six (6) years:

Gosper; Kearney; Lincoln; Phelps

 

The incumbent Directors for said

counties, all of whose terms expire

on January 7, 2021, are as follows:

 

Gosper County - Ronald E. Fowler

Kearney County - Dudley L. Nelson

Lincoln County -

Robert L. Petersen

Phelps County - Roger D. Olson

 

Nomination papers must be filed

in the office of the Secretary of

State on or before July 15, 2020 for

incumbents and on or before Au-

gust 3, 2020 for non-incumbents.

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TWOBROTHERSMGT, LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, A Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office and its registered of-

fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other that banking or insur-

ance, for which limited liability

companies may be organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on December

20, 2019, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by its Mem-

bers.

