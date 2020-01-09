 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$46,463.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Paula Wenger, John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-

known, and anyone else claiming

any right or interest in and to the

following described property:

$46,463.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on December 22, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on March 12,

2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Hon-

orable John Marsh, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Tuesday, January 21, 2020, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

ZNEZ J9,16,23,30

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DOWHY TOWING AND

RECOVERY, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that

DOWHY TOWING AND RECOV-

ERY, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

1932 2ND Ave., Kearney, NE

68847. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Logan

Dowhy, 1932 2ND Ave., Kearney,

NE 68847 DOWHY TOWING AND

RECOVERY, LLC commenced

business on January 2, 2020, and

the general nature of its business is

to engage in any lawful business

not prohibited by the Nebraska

Uniform Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Ave

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

ZNEZ J9,16,23

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and

Terra J. Schuller, dated October

26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-

ber 5, 2010, Document No.

2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on February 4,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The following described real

estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.

Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,

Block 8, Original Town of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Being the same property con-

veyed from Adam M. Cook to

Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-

corded November 30, 2006 in In-

strument 2006-9181 in the regis-

trar's office of Buffalo County.

Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:

Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-

rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

December 19, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 222342).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ D19,26,J2,9,16

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the reorganizational meetings of

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners and the Buffalo County

Board of Equalization will be held

on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at

the Buffalo County Board of Com-

missioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ J9,t1

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

PUBLIC AUCTION

 

A public auction of the service

station equipment, convenience

store equipment, inventory,

carwash equipment and supplies,

and the fixtures, used in connection

with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza

business operated by Silent City,

Inc., located at 5605 West Second

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00

o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-

ately inside the main East door at

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska. This property will be sold

along with the Trustee's Sale of the

real estate described as:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, except a

tract of land containing 468.39

square feet, more or less,

deeded to the State of Nebraska,

Department of Roads by War-

ranty Deed recorded October

27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders will need to bring a cash-

ier's check for $20,000.00 payable

to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in

order to be eligible to bid at the

sale, and for the earnest deposit to

be paid by the highest bidder at the

time of the sale. Closing will be

held at the same place as the sale,

at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,

on the date of the sale, or at such

other time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order. The above personal prop-

erty and the real estate will be

combined and sold together as one

unit. The sale of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale. The above property is sold

AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL

FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-

RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY

OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR

PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH

THIS SALE.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

michaelsnyder

@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ J9,11,13,15,17,20

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

 

Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose

registered agent is Shannon

Poggendorf and registered office is

1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kear-

ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed

on December 19, 2019 to engage

in any lawful business. The corpo-

ration has authorized 1,000 shares

of capital stock.

Thomas E. Whitmore,

Incorporator

ZNEZ D26,J2,9

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF S&B FENCING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

Notice is hereby given that S&B

Fencing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 18650 W. Holling Road,

Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The

name and address of the initial

agent for service of process in the

State of Nebraska is: KORTNI P.

BURNETT, 18650 W. Holling Road,

Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on December 31, 2019.

The affairs of the company are to

be conducted by Brian Schaub and

Kortni P. Burnett, the Managers,

until such time as their successor

or successors are selected pursu-

ant to the Operating Agreement.

ZNEZ J9,16,23

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.