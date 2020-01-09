NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$46,463.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Paula Wenger, John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-
known, and anyone else claiming
any right or interest in and to the
following described property:
$46,463.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on December 22, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on March 12,
2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Hon-
orable John Marsh, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Tuesday, January 21, 2020, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DOWHY TOWING AND
RECOVERY, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
DOWHY TOWING AND RECOV-
ERY, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
1932 2ND Ave., Kearney, NE
68847. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Logan
Dowhy, 1932 2ND Ave., Kearney,
NE 68847 DOWHY TOWING AND
RECOVERY, LLC commenced
business on January 2, 2020, and
the general nature of its business is
to engage in any lawful business
not prohibited by the Nebraska
Uniform Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Ave
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and
Terra J. Schuller, dated October
26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-
ber 5, 2010, Document No.
2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on February 4,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The following described real
estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.
Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,
Block 8, Original Town of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Being the same property con-
veyed from Adam M. Cook to
Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-
corded November 30, 2006 in In-
strument 2006-9181 in the regis-
trar's office of Buffalo County.
Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:
Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-
rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
December 19, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222342).
For more information, visit
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the reorganizational meetings of
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners and the Buffalo County
Board of Equalization will be held
on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at
the Buffalo County Board of Com-
missioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE
PUBLIC AUCTION
A public auction of the service
station equipment, convenience
store equipment, inventory,
carwash equipment and supplies,
and the fixtures, used in connection
with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza
business operated by Silent City,
Inc., located at 5605 West Second
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00
o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-
ately inside the main East door at
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska. This property will be sold
along with the Trustee's Sale of the
real estate described as:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, except a
tract of land containing 468.39
square feet, more or less,
deeded to the State of Nebraska,
Department of Roads by War-
ranty Deed recorded October
27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders will need to bring a cash-
ier's check for $20,000.00 payable
to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in
order to be eligible to bid at the
sale, and for the earnest deposit to
be paid by the highest bidder at the
time of the sale. Closing will be
held at the same place as the sale,
at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,
on the date of the sale, or at such
other time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order. The above personal prop-
erty and the real estate will be
combined and sold together as one
unit. The sale of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale. The above property is sold
AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL
FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-
RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY
OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR
PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH
THIS SALE.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
michaelsnyder
@snyderandhilliard.com
WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
7602 Pacific Street, Suite 200
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Pogg Enterprises, Inc., whose
registered agent is Shannon
Poggendorf and registered office is
1608 E. 47th Street Place, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68847, was formed
on December 19, 2019 to engage
in any lawful business. The corpo-
ration has authorized 1,000 shares
of capital stock.
Thomas E. Whitmore,
Incorporator
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF S&B FENCING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that S&B
Fencing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 18650 W. Holling Road,
Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The
name and address of the initial
agent for service of process in the
State of Nebraska is: KORTNI P.
BURNETT, 18650 W. Holling Road,
Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on December 31, 2019.
The affairs of the company are to
be conducted by Brian Schaub and
Kortni P. Burnett, the Managers,
until such time as their successor
or successors are selected pursu-
ant to the Operating Agreement.
