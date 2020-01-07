 

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF MASTER

COMMISSIONER'S SALE

 

By virtue of an order of sale is-

sued by the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-

ant to a decree of said Court in an

action therein indexed at Case No.

CI 18-700, wherein Castle & Cooke

Mortgage, LLC, is the plaintiff, and

the Estate of Thomas J. Shultz, the

Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-

sonal Representatives, and all

other persons interested in the Es-

tate of Thomas J. Shultz, De-

ceased, real names unknown,

Amanda R. Vasquez and Samantha

L. Shultz-Ramer, Co-Personal Rep-

resentatives of the Estate of

Thomas J. Shultz, Deceased, Kris-

tina L. Muth, Heir, Angela K.

Schroer, Heir, Amanda R. Vasquez,

Heir, and Samantha L.

Shultz-Ramer, Heir, State of Ne-

braska, John Doe and Jane Doe,

real names and marital status un-

known, were joined as defendants,

I will sell at public auction to the

highest bidder, for cash, the follow-

ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the

4th day of February, 2020, inside

the east door of the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-

nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to-wit:

Lot 9, Block 3, West Addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska,

to satisfy the liens and encum-

brances therein set forth; and to

satisfy the accruing court costs, all

as provided by said order and de-

cree. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. The pur-

chaser will deposit with the Master

Commissioner, at the time of sale,

a nonrefundable personal or cash-

ier's check in the amount of

$5,000.00, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the plaintiff's attorney

immediately upon confirmation of

the sale by the Court. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

Dated this 27th day of December,

2019.

Vikki Stamm

Master Commissioner

ZNEZ D31,J7,14,21

