ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF MASTER
COMMISSIONER'S SALE
By virtue of an order of sale is-
sued by the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, and pursu-
ant to a decree of said Court in an
action therein indexed at Case No.
CI 18-700, wherein Castle & Cooke
Mortgage, LLC, is the plaintiff, and
the Estate of Thomas J. Shultz, the
Heirs, Legatees, Devisees, Per-
sonal Representatives, and all
other persons interested in the Es-
tate of Thomas J. Shultz, De-
ceased, real names unknown,
Amanda R. Vasquez and Samantha
L. Shultz-Ramer, Co-Personal Rep-
resentatives of the Estate of
Thomas J. Shultz, Deceased, Kris-
tina L. Muth, Heir, Angela K.
Schroer, Heir, Amanda R. Vasquez,
Heir, and Samantha L.
Shultz-Ramer, Heir, State of Ne-
braska, John Doe and Jane Doe,
real names and marital status un-
known, were joined as defendants,
I will sell at public auction to the
highest bidder, for cash, the follow-
ing property at 10:00 a.m., on the
4th day of February, 2020, inside
the east door of the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 16th and Central Ave-
nue, in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to-wit:
Lot 9, Block 3, West Addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska,
to satisfy the liens and encum-
brances therein set forth; and to
satisfy the accruing court costs, all
as provided by said order and de-
cree. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. The pur-
chaser will deposit with the Master
Commissioner, at the time of sale,
a nonrefundable personal or cash-
ier's check in the amount of
$5,000.00, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the plaintiff's attorney
immediately upon confirmation of
the sale by the Court. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
Dated this 27th day of December,
2019.
Vikki Stamm
Master Commissioner
ZNEZ D31,J7,14,21
