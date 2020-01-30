NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$46,463.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Paula Wenger, John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-
known, and anyone else claiming
any right or interest in and to the
following described property:
$46,463.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on December 22, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on March 12,
2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Hon-
orable John Marsh, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Tuesday, January 21, 2020, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC COMMENT
Combined State Plan for
Nebraska’s Workforce System
The Nebraska Departments of
Education, Health and Human Ser-
vices, and Labor and the Nebraska
Commission for the Blind and Visu-
ally Impaired are releasing a draft
of the Combined State Plan in
compliance with the Workforce In-
novation and Opportunity Act.
Public comment on the draft is re-
quested during the 30-day period
beginning January 30, 2020 and
ending February 29, 2020. The
draft is accessible online at
https://dol.nebraska.gov/Emplo-
ymentAndTraining/LCRWP/WIOA/ManualsPlansReports.
Comments may be submitted by
email to ndol.wioa_policy@nebra-
ska.gov. Comments may also be
submitted during a public hearing,
which will be held on February 10,
2020 at 2p CST at the Nebraska
VR, 3901 North 27th Street, Lin-
coln, Nebraska. This hearing will be
broadcasted simultaneously at Ne-
braska VR locations across the
state through interactive video con-
ferencing. These locations include:
Columbus – 3100 23rd Street,
Suite 5
Fremont – 827 North D Street
Grand Island – 203 E. Stolley
Park Road, Suite B
Kearney – 315 W 60th Street,
Suite 400
Lincoln – 3901 N. 27th Street,
Suite 6
Norfolk – 1212 Benjamin Ave
North Platte – 200 South Silber,
Bldg, 2
Omaha – 1313 Farnam on the
Mall
Omaha – 12011 Q Street
Scottsbluff – 505A Broadway,
Suite 500
Auxiliary aids and services are
available upon request to individu-
als with disabilities. Equal Oppor-
tunity Employer/Program TDD:
800.833.7352. If accommodations
are needed, please contact Lindsey
Sullivan at 402.471.9828.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
ELEVATE CHILDREN LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of
the organization of a limited liability
company under the Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company Act
as follows:
1. The name of the limited liabil-
ity company is Elevate Children
LLC.
2. The street and mailing address
of the initial designated office is
1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847; and the name
and street and mailing address of
the limited liability company's initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Sandra Cook-Fong,
1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
3. This limited liability company is
organized to render the profes-
sional service of behavioral health
services in Nebraska, through its li-
censed members, mangers, profes-
sional employees, and agents.
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted is to engage
in the business of providing profes-
sional mental health and behavioral
health services; marriage, family,
individual, and other counseling
services; and to conduct and trans-
act any or all other lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which limited liability companies
may be organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on January
16, 2020, and shall have perpetual
existence.
Sandra Cook-Fong,
Member and Organizer
By Michael J. Synek #19612
Attorney at Law
814 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-4808
CENTRAL COMMUNITY
COLLEGE - HASTINGS
EXTERIOR ROOF LADDERS
INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS
INVITATION
1.01 BID SUBMISSION
A. Bids signed and under seal,
executed, dated, and submitted for
the furnishing of all labor, materials,
and equipment for the Central
Community College - Hastings Ex-
terior Roof Ladders prior to:
1. Date: February 26, 2020.
2. Time: 2:00 p.m..
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege Board Room
4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-
braska.
B. Offers will be opened publicly
immediately after the time for re-
ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-
sider the bids received for the fur-
nishing of said labor, materials and
equipment necessary for the proper
construction of the aforesaid proj-
ect.
C. The General, Mechanical and
Electrical, will be under one Bid. All
subcontractor quotations shall be
sent to the General Contractor.
D. Bid Security is required to be
submitted with bid proposal form.
Make payable to Central Commu-
nity College in the amount of 5% of
the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid
Security shall be of cashiers check,
certified check, or Bid Bond issued
by a Surety licensed to conduct
business in the State of Nebraska.
Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document
A310. Any agent signing a bid bond
on behalf of the Surety must attach
a Power of Attorney effectively evi-
dencing the agent's authority to
bind the Surety to the performance
of the Bid Bond.
E. Performance Bond: The
Contractor shall be required to fur-
nish acceptable bonds to complete
the work and pay for all labor and
materials used, said bonds to be in
the amount of 100% of total
amount of the Contract. See Docu-
ment A701, Instructions to Bidders.
F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-
tue of his contract with Central
Community College, becomes a
purchasing agent for the Owner on
their behalf and under Statute
77-2702 does not pay sales tax.
G. Insurance: Prior to the start of
the work, completed copies of the
Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-
ment G705 shall be submitted to
the Owner and Architect.
H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-
datory for General Contractors.
Meeting attendance is strongly rec-
ommended for major subcontrac-
tors.
1. Date: February 13, 2020.
2. Time: 10:00 a.m.
3. Place: Central Community Col-
lege - Hastings, Hall Student Un-
ion, Franzen Room 103
4. Location: Hastings, NE.
1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY
A. Project Name: Central Com-
munity College - Hastings Exterior
Roof Ladders
B. Project Address: 550 South
Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska
68901.
C. Owner's Name: Central Com-
munity College
D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-
chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..
E. The Contract Documents,
dated February 4, 2020 prepared
for the project by Wilkins Architec-
ture Design Planning, L.L.C.
F. The work consists of providing
and installing galvanized steel exte-
rior roof ladders and cages and as-
sociated roof patching at several
buildings on the Central Commu-
nity College Hastings campus.
Work also includes providing and
installing a roof hatch at the exist-
ing Platte Building asphalt shingled
gable roof.
1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION
A. Contract Type: A single prime
contract based on a Stipulated
Price as described in Document 00
5200 - Agreement Form.
B. Project will be constructed un-
der one general construction con-
tract.
1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY
A. Owner intends to occupy the
Project upon Substantial Comple-
tion.
B. Schedule the Work to accom-
modate Owner occupancy.
1.05 CONTRACT TIME
A. The bidder, in submitting an
offer, accepts the Contract Time
period stated for performing the
Work. The completion date in the
Agreement shall be the Contract
Time added to the commencement
date.
1.06 WORK SEQUENCE
A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-
PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE
NOTED. The Work shall be con-
ducted in a single phase as de-
scribed in the schedule below:
B. February 13, 2020: Pre-Bid
Conference at 10:00 a.m. at Central
Community College - Hastings,
Hall Student Union, Franzen Room
103
February 26, 2020: Bids received
from General Contractors at 2:00
p.m..
TBD: Contractors interviews in
CCC Board Room.
March 19, 2020: Low bid con-
tractor recommendation presented
to Board of Governors.
April 1, 2020: Contract awarded:
Start Digital Document Submittal
Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-
change) and Administrative Re-
quirements
May 11, 2020: Construction
Starts
June 12, 2020: Substantial Com-
pletion.
June 19, 2020: Final Completion.
BID DOCUMENTS AND
CONTRACT DOCUMENTS
2.01 DEFINITIONS
A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-
uments including Project Manual,
Construction Drawings and all is-
sued Addendums.
2.02 AVAILABILITY
A. Bid Documents may be ob-
tained from the following location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424
S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)
592-1292.
B. Bid Document Information can
be obtained online from the fol-
lowing location:
1. Standard Digital Imaging |
Standard Share; www.stan-
dardsharev3.com. The following in-
formation can be obtained and
viewed:
a. Instructions to Bidders
b. Bid Form
c. Specifications Table of Con-
tents
d. Section 01 1000 Summary
e. Addendums
f. Construction Drawing Images
IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-
ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN
ORDERING
C. A deposit in the amount of
$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins
Architecture Design Planning,
L.L.C.) will be required for each set
of bidding documents. If shipping
is required there is a non refunda-
ble amount determined and made
payable to Standard Digital Imag-
ing These checks are to be sent to
Standard Digital Imaging prior to
receipt of documents. The deposit
will be returned in full only if a qual-
ified bid is submitted and the Bid
Documents are returned within fif-
teen (15) days of the bid determina-
tion, or if the Contractor decides
not to submit a Proposal and the
Bid Documents are returned with
seven (7) days prior to the bid
opening.
D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS
SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-
fice of Wilkins Architecture De-
sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West
39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,
Nebraska, 68845.
2.03 EXAMINATION
A. Bid Documents may be exam-
ined at:
Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.
58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.
Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255
S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.
Columbus Area Chamber of
Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-
bus, NE 68602-0515.
Hastings Builders Bureau, 301
South Burlington, Hastings, NE
68902.
Builders Plan Service, 309 West
2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.
Reed Construction Data, 30
Technology Drive So. Suite 500,
Norcross, GA 30092.
Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.
Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-
dardShare - www.stan-
Construction Industry Center -
www.constructio-
iSqFt - www.isqft.com.
Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-
nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,
Hot Springs, AR 71913
800-393-6343 - www.constru-
B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-
ments verify that documents are
complete. Notify Architect should
the documents be incomplete.
C. Immediately notify Architect
upon finding discrepancies or
omissions in the Bid Documents.
2.04 PRODUCT/ASSEMBLY/
SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS
A. No technical questions will
be answered by the Architect's
/Engineer's office(s) during the
twenty-four (24) hours immedi-
ately preceding the bid opening
time and date.
B. All products and manufactur-
ers shall be as specified in the bid
documents. Any requested
changes in products or manufac-
turers shall be submitted to the Ar-
chitect seven days prior to the bid
date. Requested changes that have
been approved will be included in
an addendum. Any requested
changes not included in an adden-
dum are to be considered as not
approved. The Owner reserves the
right to negotiate any proposed
Voluntary Alternates only with the
apparent low bidder with selection
based on the Base Bid and se-
lected Alternate(s).
C. The Architect does not intend
to issue any addenda to the bidd-
ing documents within three (3)
working days of the bid opening
time and date.
SITE ASSESSMENT
3.01 SITE EXAMINATION
A. All Bidders are required to
make a careful, close examination
of the entire building areas before
submitting a bid. See 01 1000
Summary for the schedule.
1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE
AND PREMISES
A. Arrange use of site and prem-
ises to allow:
1. Owner occupancy.
2. Use of site and premises by
the public.
B. Provide access to and from
site as required by law and by
Owner:
1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-
ing Construction: Keep all exits re-
quired by code open during con-
struction period; provide temporary
exit signs if exit routes are tempo-
rarily altered.
2. Do not obstruct roadways,
sidewalks, or other public ways
without permit.
C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:
1. Limit disruption of utility ser-
vices to hours the building is un-
occupied.
2. Do not disrupt or shut down
life safety systems, including but
not limited to fire sprinklers and fire
alarm system, without 7 days no-
tice to Owner and authorities hav-
ing jurisdiction.
3. Prevent accidental disruption
of utility services to other facilities.
OFFER ACCEPTANCE/
REJECTION
4.01 DURATION OF OFFER
A. Bids shall remain open to ac-
ceptance and shall be irrevocable
for a period of thirty (30) days af-
ter the bid closing date.
4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER
A. The Owner and Contractor
shall have the right to reject any or
all bids, which are in any way in-
complete or irregular, and to waive
any informality in any proposal.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.
Corporate Name:
Tri-City Village, Inc.
Registered Office:
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent:
Heather Santiago
The corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-
tion Act, including providing help to
individuals with shelter and pro-
gramming during their transforma-
tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.
Membership shall consist only of
the Board of Directors of the cor-
poration.
Heather Santiago
Incorporator
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared by:
Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451
Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.
724 West Koenig Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
T: (308) 675-4035
F: (308) 675-4038
E: mitchell.stehlik
@stehliklawfirm.com
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
of TwoBrothersMgt, LLC
A Nebraska Limited
Liability Company
Notice is hereby given that
TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska, with its des-
ignated office and its registered of-
fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The
name of the Company's Registered
Agent is: Gregory O. Lundell. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in and do any lawful act
concerning any and all lawful busi-
ness, other than banking or insur-
ance, for which limited liability
companies may be organized un-
der the laws of the state of Ne-
braska. The company was organ-
ized and commenced on December
20, 2019, and will have perpetual
existence unless terminated
sooner. The affairs of the company
are to be conducted by its mem-
bers.
