 

NOTICE

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$46,463.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Paula Wenger, John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-

known, and anyone else claiming

any right or interest in and to the

following described property:

$46,463.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on December 22, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on March 12,

2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Hon-

orable John Marsh, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Tuesday, January 21, 2020, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC COMMENT

Combined State Plan for

Nebraska’s Workforce System

 

The Nebraska Departments of

Education, Health and Human Ser-

vices, and Labor and the Nebraska

Commission for the Blind and Visu-

ally Impaired are releasing a draft

of the Combined State Plan in

compliance with the Workforce In-

novation and Opportunity Act.

Public comment on the draft is re-

quested during the 30-day period

beginning January 30, 2020 and

ending February 29, 2020. The

draft is accessible online at

https://dol.nebraska.gov/Emplo-

ymentAndTraining/LCRWP/WIOA/ManualsPlansReports.

Comments may be submitted by

email to ndol.wioa_policy@nebra-

ska.gov. Comments may also be

submitted during a public hearing,

which will be held on February 10,

2020 at 2p CST at the Nebraska

VR, 3901 North 27th Street, Lin-

coln, Nebraska. This hearing will be

broadcasted simultaneously at Ne-

braska VR locations across the

state through interactive video con-

ferencing. These locations include:

Columbus – 3100 23rd Street,

Suite 5

Fremont – 827 North D Street

Grand Island – 203 E. Stolley

Park Road, Suite B

Kearney – 315 W 60th Street,

Suite 400

Lincoln – 3901 N. 27th Street,

Suite 6

Norfolk – 1212 Benjamin Ave

North Platte – 200 South Silber,

Bldg, 2

Omaha – 1313 Farnam on the

Mall

Omaha – 12011 Q Street

Scottsbluff – 505A Broadway,

Suite 500

Auxiliary aids and services are

available upon request to individu-

als with disabilities. Equal Oppor-

tunity Employer/Program TDD:

800.833.7352. If accommodations

are needed, please contact Lindsey

Sullivan at 402.471.9828.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

ELEVATE CHILDREN LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of

the organization of a limited liability

company under the Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company Act

as follows:

1. The name of the limited liabil-

ity company is Elevate Children

LLC.

2. The street and mailing address

of the initial designated office is

1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847; and the name

and street and mailing address of

the limited liability company's initial

agent for service of process of the

Company is Sandra Cook-Fong,

1103 West 31st Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

3. This limited liability company is

organized to render the profes-

sional service of behavioral health

services in Nebraska, through its li-

censed members, mangers, profes-

sional employees, and agents.

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted is to engage

in the business of providing profes-

sional mental health and behavioral

health services; marriage, family,

individual, and other counseling

services; and to conduct and trans-

act any or all other lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which limited liability companies

may be organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on January

16, 2020, and shall have perpetual

existence.

Sandra Cook-Fong,

Member and Organizer

By Michael J. Synek #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

CENTRAL COMMUNITY

COLLEGE - HASTINGS

EXTERIOR ROOF LADDERS

INSTRUCTIONS TO BIDDERS

INVITATION

1.01 BID SUBMISSION

A. Bids signed and under seal,

executed, dated, and submitted for

the furnishing of all labor, materials,

and equipment for the Central

Community College - Hastings Ex-

terior Roof Ladders prior to:

1. Date: February 26, 2020.

2. Time: 2:00 p.m..

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege Board Room

4. Location: Grand Island, Ne-

braska.

B. Offers will be opened publicly

immediately after the time for re-

ceipt of bids. The Owner will con-

sider the bids received for the fur-

nishing of said labor, materials and

equipment necessary for the proper

construction of the aforesaid proj-

ect.

C. The General, Mechanical and

Electrical, will be under one Bid. All

subcontractor quotations shall be

sent to the General Contractor.

D. Bid Security is required to be

submitted with bid proposal form.

Make payable to Central Commu-

nity College in the amount of 5% of

the Lump Sum Bid Amount. Bid

Security shall be of cashiers check,

certified check, or Bid Bond issued

by a Surety licensed to conduct

business in the State of Nebraska.

Form of Bid Bond is AIA Document

A310. Any agent signing a bid bond

on behalf of the Surety must attach

a Power of Attorney effectively evi-

dencing the agent's authority to

bind the Surety to the performance

of the Bid Bond.

E. Performance Bond: The

Contractor shall be required to fur-

nish acceptable bonds to complete

the work and pay for all labor and

materials used, said bonds to be in

the amount of 100% of total

amount of the Contract. See Docu-

ment A701, Instructions to Bidders.

F. Taxes: The Contractor by vir-

tue of his contract with Central

Community College, becomes a

purchasing agent for the Owner on

their behalf and under Statute

77-2702 does not pay sales tax.

G. Insurance: Prior to the start of

the work, completed copies of the

Certificate of Insurance, AIA Docu-

ment G705 shall be submitted to

the Owner and Architect.

H. Pre-Bid Conference is man-

datory for General Contractors.

Meeting attendance is strongly rec-

ommended for major subcontrac-

tors.

1. Date: February 13, 2020.

2. Time: 10:00 a.m.

3. Place: Central Community Col-

lege - Hastings, Hall Student Un-

ion, Franzen Room 103

4. Location: Hastings, NE.

1.02 PROJECT SUMMARY

A. Project Name: Central Com-

munity College - Hastings Exterior

Roof Ladders

B. Project Address: 550 South

Technical Blvd, Hastings, Nebraska

68901.

C. Owner's Name: Central Com-

munity College

D. Architect's Name: Wilkins Ar-

chitecture Design Planning, L.L.C..

E. The Contract Documents,

dated February 4, 2020 prepared

for the project by Wilkins Architec-

ture Design Planning, L.L.C.

F. The work consists of providing

and installing galvanized steel exte-

rior roof ladders and cages and as-

sociated roof patching at several

buildings on the Central Commu-

nity College Hastings campus.

Work also includes providing and

installing a roof hatch at the exist-

ing Platte Building asphalt shingled

gable roof.

1.03 CONTRACT DESCRIPTION

A. Contract Type: A single prime

contract based on a Stipulated

Price as described in Document 00

5200 - Agreement Form.

B. Project will be constructed un-

der one general construction con-

tract.

1.04 OWNER OCCUPANCY

A. Owner intends to occupy the

Project upon Substantial Comple-

tion.

B. Schedule the Work to accom-

modate Owner occupancy.

1.05 CONTRACT TIME

A. The bidder, in submitting an

offer, accepts the Contract Time

period stated for performing the

Work. The completion date in the

Agreement shall be the Contract

Time added to the commencement

date.

1.06 WORK SEQUENCE

A. ALL WORK MUST BE COM-

PLETED WITHIN THE SCHEDULE

NOTED. The Work shall be con-

ducted in a single phase as de-

scribed in the schedule below:

B. February 13, 2020: Pre-Bid

Conference at 10:00 a.m. at Central

Community College - Hastings,

Hall Student Union, Franzen Room

103

February 26, 2020: Bids received

from General Contractors at 2:00

p.m..

TBD: Contractors interviews in

CCC Board Room.

March 19, 2020: Low bid con-

tractor recommendation presented

to Board of Governors.

April 1, 2020: Contract awarded:

Start Digital Document Submittal

Service (ORACLE, Submittal Ex-

change) and Administrative Re-

quirements

May 11, 2020: Construction

Starts

June 12, 2020: Substantial Com-

pletion.

June 19, 2020: Final Completion.

BID DOCUMENTS AND

CONTRACT DOCUMENTS

2.01 DEFINITIONS

A. Bid Documents: Contract Doc-

uments including Project Manual,

Construction Drawings and all is-

sued Addendums.

2.02 AVAILABILITY

A. Bid Documents may be ob-

tained from the following location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging, 4424

S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68137 (402)

592-1292.

B. Bid Document Information can

be obtained online from the fol-

lowing location:

1. Standard Digital Imaging |

Standard Share; www.stan-

dardsharev3.com. The following in-

formation can be obtained and

viewed:

a. Instructions to Bidders

b. Bid Form

c. Specifications Table of Con-

tents

d. Section 01 1000 Summary

e. Addendums

f. Construction Drawing Images

IMAGES ARE NOT FOR BIDD-

ING - FOR REFERENCE ONLY IN

ORDERING

C. A deposit in the amount of

$50.00 (made payable to Wilkins

Architecture Design Planning,

L.L.C.) will be required for each set

of bidding documents. If shipping

is required there is a non refunda-

ble amount determined and made

payable to Standard Digital Imag-

ing These checks are to be sent to

Standard Digital Imaging prior to

receipt of documents. The deposit

will be returned in full only if a qual-

ified bid is submitted and the Bid

Documents are returned within fif-

teen (15) days of the bid determina-

tion, or if the Contractor decides

not to submit a Proposal and the

Bid Documents are returned with

seven (7) days prior to the bid

opening.

D. ALL BID DOCUMENTS

SHALL BE RETURNED to the of-

fice of Wilkins Architecture De-

sign Planning, L.L.C., 2908 West

39th Street, Suite A, Kearney,

Nebraska, 68845.

2.03 EXAMINATION

A. Bid Documents may be exam-

ined at:

Lincoln Builders Bureau, 5910 S.

58th Suite #C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Omaha Builders Exchange, 4255

S 94th St., Omaha, NE 68127.

Columbus Area Chamber of

Commerce, 753 33rd Ave., Colum-

bus, NE 68602-0515.

Hastings Builders Bureau, 301

South Burlington, Hastings, NE

68902.

Builders Plan Service, 309 West

2nd, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Reed Construction Data, 30

Technology Drive So. Suite 500,

Norcross, GA 30092.

Kearney Plan Service, 1007 2nd

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68847.

Standard Digital Imaging/Stan-

dardShare - www.stan-

darddigital.com.

Construction Industry Center -

www.constructio-

nindustrycenter.com.

iSqFt - www.isqft.com.

Dodge Data & Analytics (Electro-

nic Plan Room), 3315 Central Ave,

Hot Springs, AR 71913

800-393-6343 - www.constru-

ction.com.

B. Upon receipt of Bid Docu-

ments verify that documents are

complete. Notify Architect should

the documents be incomplete.

C. Immediately notify Architect

upon finding discrepancies or

omissions in the Bid Documents.

2.04 PRODUCT/ASSEMBLY/

SYSTEM SUBSTITUTIONS

A. No technical questions will

be answered by the Architect's

/Engineer's office(s) during the

twenty-four (24) hours immedi-

ately preceding the bid opening

time and date.

B. All products and manufactur-

ers shall be as specified in the bid

documents. Any requested

changes in products or manufac-

turers shall be submitted to the Ar-

chitect seven days prior to the bid

date. Requested changes that have

been approved will be included in

an addendum. Any requested

changes not included in an adden-

dum are to be considered as not

approved. The Owner reserves the

right to negotiate any proposed

Voluntary Alternates only with the

apparent low bidder with selection

based on the Base Bid and se-

lected Alternate(s).

C. The Architect does not intend

to issue any addenda to the bidd-

ing documents within three (3)

working days of the bid opening

time and date.

SITE ASSESSMENT

3.01 SITE EXAMINATION

A. All Bidders are required to

make a careful, close examination

of the entire building areas before

submitting a bid. See 01 1000

Summary for the schedule.

1.4 CONTRACTOR USE OF SITE

AND PREMISES

A. Arrange use of site and prem-

ises to allow:

1. Owner occupancy.

2. Use of site and premises by

the public.

B. Provide access to and from

site as required by law and by

Owner:

1. Emergency Building Exits Dur-

ing Construction: Keep all exits re-

quired by code open during con-

struction period; provide temporary

exit signs if exit routes are tempo-

rarily altered.

2. Do not obstruct roadways,

sidewalks, or other public ways

without permit.

C. Utility Outages and Shutdown:

1. Limit disruption of utility ser-

vices to hours the building is un-

occupied.

2. Do not disrupt or shut down

life safety systems, including but

not limited to fire sprinklers and fire

alarm system, without 7 days no-

tice to Owner and authorities hav-

ing jurisdiction.

3. Prevent accidental disruption

of utility services to other facilities.

OFFER ACCEPTANCE/

REJECTION

4.01 DURATION OF OFFER

A. Bids shall remain open to ac-

ceptance and shall be irrevocable

for a period of thirty (30) days af-

ter the bid closing date.

4.02 ACCEPTANCE OF OFFER

A. The Owner and Contractor

shall have the right to reject any or

all bids, which are in any way in-

complete or irregular, and to waive

any informality in any proposal.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.

Corporate Name:

Tri-City Village, Inc.

Registered Office:

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent:

Heather Santiago

The corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-

tion Act, including providing help to

individuals with shelter and pro-

gramming during their transforma-

tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.

Membership shall consist only of

the Board of Directors of the cor-

poration.

Heather Santiago

Incorporator

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared by:

Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451

Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.

724 West Koenig Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

T: (308) 675-4035

F: (308) 675-4038

E: mitchell.stehlik

@stehliklawfirm.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

of TwoBrothersMgt, LLC

A Nebraska Limited

Liability Company

 

Notice is hereby given that

TwoBrothersMgt, LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska, with its des-

ignated office and its registered of-

fice at 412 E. 25th Street, Suite B,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847. The

name of the Company's Registered

Agent is: Gregory O. Lundell. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in and do any lawful act

concerning any and all lawful busi-

ness, other than banking or insur-

ance, for which limited liability

companies may be organized un-

der the laws of the state of Ne-

braska. The company was organ-

ized and commenced on December

20, 2019, and will have perpetual

existence unless terminated

sooner. The affairs of the company

are to be conducted by its mem-

bers.

