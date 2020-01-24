 

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: ELIAS SALINAS, 1920 15th

Ave Trlr 99, Kearney NE 68845, you

are hereby notified that on Novem-

ber 4, 2019, Credit Acceptance

Corp. filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI19-2169, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$11,785.67, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 2nd

day of March, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Jack A. Karraker,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-4

Notice is hereby given that on

January 14, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will

and Appointment of Personal Rep-

resentative, and that Eugene Frick

and Tammey Frick, 812 West 21st

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, were

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Co-Personal Representa-

tives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before the 24th day of March,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke Simpson - #24448

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Ave.

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

(308) 455-1046

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOANN G. ARRANTS,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-1

Notice is hereby given that on

January 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jason S.

Arrants was informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal Rep-

resentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 10, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Submitted by:

Jason S. Arrants,

Personal Representative

906 D Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Maria E. Shafto,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-2

Notice is hereby given that an

Application for Formal Adjudication

of Intestacy of said Decendent, De-

termination of Heirs and Appoint-

ment of Personal Representative

has been filed herein and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Ave, Kearney, NE on

February 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

ESTATE OF

RANDAL F. DAMRATOWSKI,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-20

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, adjudication of intes-

tacy, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the Count Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

16th and Central Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska, on February 14, 2020 at

10:00 o'clock A.M.

Barbara K. Damratowski,

Personal Representative

4720 29th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Damon T. Bahensky, #15340

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ronald L. Russell,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-185

Notice is hereby given that on

December 30, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Steven D. Russell, whose address

is 15 Lakeview Drive, Kearney, NE

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 10th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Village of Pleasanton

In Buffalo County, Nebraska

 

The Village of Pleasanton Plann-

ing Commission will hold a public

hearing on February 6, 2020 at 7:00

P.M. in the Pleasanton Community

Center, the purpose of which is to

hear public comments on:

a. Rezoning of a tract of land be-

ing part of the Northeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter , of Section

Thirty-five (35), Township Twelve

(12) North, Range Sixteen (16) West

of the 6th Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

b. Preliminary Plat of land being

part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Northwest Quarter, of Section Thir-

ty-five(35), Township Twelve (12)

North, Range Sixteen (16) West of

the 6th Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Village of Pleasanton

Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk

Public Hearing Date & Time:

February 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Public Hearing Place:

Pleasanton Community Center

202 N. Sycamore Street

Pleasanton, NE 68866

Contact Person:

Leora Hofmann

Village Clerk/Treasurer

(308) 388-2241

Jeffrey C. Knapp,

Attorney at Law

3710 Central Avenue, Suite 13

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF FIVE STAR

CURBING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the laws of

the State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the limited liabil-

ity company is FIVE STAR CURB-

ING, L.L.C.

2. The address of the initial des-

ignated office is 2460 East 95th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847, and the

initial agent for service of process

of the Company at that address is

Keith Bickford.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

Dated: December 31, 2019

Keith Bickford, Organizer

FIVE STAR CURBING, L.L.C.

2460 East 95th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV18-281

JUVENILE NO. JV19-282

JUVENILE NO. JV19-283

 

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF SERGIO

LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, JOVANI

MENA-HENDRICKSON, AND JON-

ATHAN MENA,

Children Under Eighteen Years of

Age.

Notice is hereby given to whom

it may concern, SERGIO LOPEZ,

the natural father of SERGIO

LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, born

2008, JONATHAN MENA SAN-

TOS, the natural father of JOVANI

MENA-HENDRICKSON, born

2011, and JONATHAN MENA,

born 2016, NICOLE HEN-

DRICKSON, the natural mother of

the above-mentioned juveniles, and

anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said children, that

proceedings concerning the

afore-named minor children are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and that a hearing has been set for

February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

Said parents or anyone else claim-

ing any right or interest in and to

said children shall enter their ap-

pearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before February 12, 2020, at 10:00

a.m. or personally appear on this

date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived by the City Clerk of the City

of Kearney, Nebraska from quali-

fied firms for the installation of

sidewalks, playground borders,

bench pads, handicapped parking

pads, and other concrete work at

multiple locations throughout the

City of Kearney's Park and Recrea-

tion facilities until Tuesday, Febru-

ary 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any and all pro-

posals and to accept the proposals

it believes is in the best interest of

the community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at

the Kearney Parks and Recreation

(2005 1st Avenue) office on Tues-

day, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

All interested bidders are encour-

aged to attend.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Nate Halliwell at

308-233-3230.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SUMMIT

APPAREL CO., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Sum-

mit Apparel Co., LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, is organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 1504 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process is

Isaiah Medina, 1504 Avenue I,

Kearney, NE 68847. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska, including but not limited

to the power to purchase, sell,

own, construct, develop, operate,

lease, manage, finance, refinance

and otherwise deal with real estate

and personal property of all kinds

and interests therein, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The lim-

ited liability company was formed

on December 31, 2019 and will

continue for a perpetual period of

duration. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members pursuant to

the Certificate of Organization and

Operating Agreement duly adopted

by the Company.

Isaiah Medina, Organizer

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on

March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

PART OF LOTS 11 AND 12,

BLOCK 9, WEST ADDITION TO

THE CITY OF KEARNEY, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

MORE PARTICULARLY DE-

SCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN-

NING AT THE NORTHWEST

CORNER OF LOT 12, THENCE

RUNNING EAST 53 ½ FEET

MORE OR LESS TO THE CEN-

TER OF THE CEMENT DRIVE

LEADING FROM 21ST STREET

TO THE GARAGE LOCATED ON

THE REAR OF SAID LOT 11,

THENCE RUNNING IN A SOUTH-

EASTERLY DIRECTION AND

ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF

SAID DRIVE AND GARAGE AS

NOW CONSTRUCTED TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF LOT 11,

THENCE RUNNING WEST ON

THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT

11, 59 ½ FEET MORE OR LESS

TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER

OF SAID LOT 11, THENCE RUN-

NING NORTH ALONG THE WEST

LINE OF SAID LOTS 11 AND 12,

100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BE-

GINNING.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 10th day of January,

2020.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 10th day of Janaury,

2020, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed. Witness

my hand and notarial seal the day

and year last above written.

Andrea R. Huey

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. July 5, 2020

NOTICE

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,

that a meeting of the Mayor and

Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

