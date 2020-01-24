NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: ELIAS SALINAS, 1920 15th
Ave Trlr 99, Kearney NE 68845, you
are hereby notified that on Novem-
ber 4, 2019, Credit Acceptance
Corp. filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI19-2169, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$11,785.67, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 2nd
day of March, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Jack A. Karraker,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-4
Notice is hereby given that on
January 14, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of Will
and Appointment of Personal Rep-
resentative, and that Eugene Frick
and Tammey Frick, 812 West 21st
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, were
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Co-Personal Representa-
tives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this court on or
before the 24th day of March,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke Simpson - #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Ave.
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
(308) 455-1046
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOANN G. ARRANTS,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-1
Notice is hereby given that on
January 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jason S.
Arrants was informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal Rep-
resentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 10, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Submitted by:
Jason S. Arrants,
Personal Representative
906 D Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maria E. Shafto,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-2
Notice is hereby given that an
Application for Formal Adjudication
of Intestacy of said Decendent, De-
termination of Heirs and Appoint-
ment of Personal Representative
has been filed herein and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Ave, Kearney, NE on
February 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
NOTICE
ESTATE OF
RANDAL F. DAMRATOWSKI,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-20
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, adjudication of intes-
tacy, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the Count Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
16th and Central Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska, on February 14, 2020 at
10:00 o'clock A.M.
Barbara K. Damratowski,
Personal Representative
4720 29th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Damon T. Bahensky, #15340
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ronald L. Russell,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-185
Notice is hereby given that on
December 30, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Steven D. Russell, whose address
is 15 Lakeview Drive, Kearney, NE
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 10th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Village of Pleasanton
In Buffalo County, Nebraska
The Village of Pleasanton Plann-
ing Commission will hold a public
hearing on February 6, 2020 at 7:00
P.M. in the Pleasanton Community
Center, the purpose of which is to
hear public comments on:
a. Rezoning of a tract of land be-
ing part of the Northeast Quarter of
the Northwest Quarter , of Section
Thirty-five (35), Township Twelve
(12) North, Range Sixteen (16) West
of the 6th Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
b. Preliminary Plat of land being
part of the Northeast Quarter of the
Northwest Quarter, of Section Thir-
ty-five(35), Township Twelve (12)
North, Range Sixteen (16) West of
the 6th Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Village of Pleasanton
Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk
Public Hearing Date & Time:
February 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Public Hearing Place:
Pleasanton Community Center
202 N. Sycamore Street
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Contact Person:
Leora Hofmann
Village Clerk/Treasurer
(308) 388-2241
Jeffrey C. Knapp,
Attorney at Law
3710 Central Avenue, Suite 13
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF FIVE STAR
CURBING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the laws of
the State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the limited liabil-
ity company is FIVE STAR CURB-
ING, L.L.C.
2. The address of the initial des-
ignated office is 2460 East 95th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847, and the
initial agent for service of process
of the Company at that address is
Keith Bickford.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
Dated: December 31, 2019
Keith Bickford, Organizer
FIVE STAR CURBING, L.L.C.
2460 East 95th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV18-281
JUVENILE NO. JV19-282
JUVENILE NO. JV19-283
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF SERGIO
LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, JOVANI
MENA-HENDRICKSON, AND JON-
ATHAN MENA,
Children Under Eighteen Years of
Age.
Notice is hereby given to whom
it may concern, SERGIO LOPEZ,
the natural father of SERGIO
LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, born
2008, JONATHAN MENA SAN-
TOS, the natural father of JOVANI
MENA-HENDRICKSON, born
2011, and JONATHAN MENA,
born 2016, NICOLE HEN-
DRICKSON, the natural mother of
the above-mentioned juveniles, and
anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said children, that
proceedings concerning the
afore-named minor children are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and that a hearing has been set for
February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Said parents or anyone else claim-
ing any right or interest in and to
said children shall enter their ap-
pearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before February 12, 2020, at 10:00
a.m. or personally appear on this
date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by the City Clerk of the City
of Kearney, Nebraska from quali-
fied firms for the installation of
sidewalks, playground borders,
bench pads, handicapped parking
pads, and other concrete work at
multiple locations throughout the
City of Kearney's Park and Recrea-
tion facilities until Tuesday, Febru-
ary 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any and all pro-
posals and to accept the proposals
it believes is in the best interest of
the community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
A pre-bid meeting will be held at
the Kearney Parks and Recreation
(2005 1st Avenue) office on Tues-
day, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All interested bidders are encour-
aged to attend.
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Nate Halliwell at
308-233-3230.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SUMMIT
APPAREL CO., LLC
Notice is hereby given that Sum-
mit Apparel Co., LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, is organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 1504 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process is
Isaiah Medina, 1504 Avenue I,
Kearney, NE 68847. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska, including but not limited
to the power to purchase, sell,
own, construct, develop, operate,
lease, manage, finance, refinance
and otherwise deal with real estate
and personal property of all kinds
and interests therein, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The lim-
ited liability company was formed
on December 31, 2019 and will
continue for a perpetual period of
duration. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its members pursuant to
the Certificate of Organization and
Operating Agreement duly adopted
by the Company.
Isaiah Medina, Organizer
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on
March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
PART OF LOTS 11 AND 12,
BLOCK 9, WEST ADDITION TO
THE CITY OF KEARNEY, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
MORE PARTICULARLY DE-
SCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN-
NING AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF LOT 12, THENCE
RUNNING EAST 53 ½ FEET
MORE OR LESS TO THE CEN-
TER OF THE CEMENT DRIVE
LEADING FROM 21ST STREET
TO THE GARAGE LOCATED ON
THE REAR OF SAID LOT 11,
THENCE RUNNING IN A SOUTH-
EASTERLY DIRECTION AND
ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF
SAID DRIVE AND GARAGE AS
NOW CONSTRUCTED TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF LOT 11,
THENCE RUNNING WEST ON
THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT
11, 59 ½ FEET MORE OR LESS
TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER
OF SAID LOT 11, THENCE RUN-
NING NORTH ALONG THE WEST
LINE OF SAID LOTS 11 AND 12,
100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BE-
GINNING.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 10th day of January,
2020.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 10th day of Janaury,
2020, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed. Witness
my hand and notarial seal the day
and year last above written.
Andrea R. Huey
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. July 5, 2020
NOTICE
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN,
that a meeting of the Mayor and
Council of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
