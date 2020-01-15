<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF CAROLYN D. HANEY
COUNSELING &
CONSULTING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Car-
olyn D. Haney Counseling & Con-
sulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 4203 Fairacres
Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Carolyn D.
Haney, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 4203 Fairacres Road,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
professional service the Compa-
ny's members, managers, profes-
sional employees and agents are li-
censed or otherwise legally author-
ized to render in this state is that of
a mental health practitioner.
Dated: January 2, 2020
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
The Lower Loup Natural Re-
sources District invites contractors
to submit bids for:
DUNCAN EAST
DRAINAGE PROJECT
PLATTE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
The project consists of the re-
moval/repair of a drainage crossing
consisting of multiple concrete cul-
verts. The project site is located in
Platte County, Nebraska. Sealed
bids will be received by the Lower
Loup Natural Resources District on
or before 2pm, February 12, 2020,
at the District’s office located at
2620 Airport Drive, Ord, NE 68862.
Envelopes containing the bids shall
be sealed and must be accompa-
nied by a certified check or bid-
der’s bond in an amount of not less
than five percent of the amount bid.
The check or bond shall be made
payable to the Lower Loup Natural
Resources District as security that
the bidder to whom the award is
made will enter into a contract to
complete the rehab project and fur-
nish the required bonds. Bids will
be publically opened and read at
the Lower Loup NRD’s office at
that time and place. No bid shall be
withdrawn after opening bids with-
out consent of the Lower Loup Nat-
ural Resources District for a period
of 45 days after the scheduled time
for closing bids. The Lower Loup
Natural Resources District reserves
the right to reject any or all bids
and to waive any informalities in
the bidding. Plans, Specifications
and Bid Documents will be issued
free of charge (along with print
house locations if hard copies are
desired) by FYRA Engineering,
12702 Westport Parkway, Suite
300, Omaha, NE 68138. Electronic
copies can be emailed at no charge
by requesting them via email to
Mike Sotak at FYRA Engineering at
msotak@fyraengineering.com . All
bidders are encouraged to request
plans electronically to ensure that
all addendums, etc. are received
prior to the bid date. Directions for
hard copies of the construction
documents will be made available
along with documents.
NOTICE OF MEETING
BUFFALO COUNTY
EXTENSION BOARD
Notice is hereby given that the
Buffalo County Extension Board
will meet in regular session on
Monday, February 3, 2020, at 5:30
p.m., to transact business of the
Buffalo County Extension Office.
The meeting will be held at the
Buffalo County Extension Office,
located at 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The agenda for the meeting is
continuously kept current at the of-
fice, but may be modified.
The public is welcome.
Brent Plugge
Extension Educator
NOTICE
MINUTES
VILLAGE OF MILLER
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
January 9th 2019
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly to order at 8:00pm.
in the Miller Community Hall with
trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes
and Terry Hansen, Rick Bowie
present. The chairman acknowl-
edged the open meeting laws,
which are posted in the community
hall. The minutes of the December
meeting were read. Hansen made
the motion to approve the minutes,
seconded by Holmes roll call vote
was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion
by to pay the claims totaling
$9933.65 by Bowie, seconded by
Hansen Roll call Motion passed 5
to 0. Claims Frontier $61.85 phone,
Buffalo County $441.87, law en-
forcement, Kearney hub $13.65, le-
gal, IRS $887.42 taxes, Terry Han-
sen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes, Rick
Bowie and Joe Lourenco $45 each
board pay, Glen Nichols $692.63,
wages, Amy Graham $588.66,
wages, Marybelle Burge $147.76,
wages, Dawson Power $1151.03,
electricity, Prairie Hills $85.43, Mar-
ybelle Burge $35.62, locks, Dan Ja-
cobson $3138, water operator, Ste-
vens Welding, $18, part, DHHS
$784, test, KSO $875, audit wavier,
USPS $165, stamps, Dan's Sanita-
tion $336, trash, Amy Graham
$82.82, towels, labels, bags, State
of NE $213.91, sales tax. Motion to
purchase new QuickBooks soft-
ware and update computer by
Hansen, seconded by Holmes.
Roll call 5 to 0 motion passed. Mo-
tion to adjourn by Hansen, se-
conded by Bowie. Motion passed 5
to 0. Meeting adjourned at 8:18.
NOTICE
OF INCORPORATION OF
Kearney Equipment
Holdings, Inc.
The name of the corporation is
Kearney Equipment Holdings, Inc.
The address of the registered agent
of the corporation is 6020 2nd Ave-
nue W., Kearney, NE 68847, and
the name of the registered agent is
Aaron Weaver. The corporation
has authorized 200,000 shares of
stock with a par value of $0.01.
The name and street address of the
incorporator is Kevin Kaff, 15882
W. 165 Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062.
The Articles of Incorporation were
filed with the Nebraska Secretary of
State on December 26, 2019.
Kevin Kaff
Incorporator
NOTICE
PUBLIC AUCTION
A public auction of the service
station equipment, convenience
store equipment, inventory,
carwash equipment and supplies,
and the fixtures, used in connection
with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza
business operated by Silent City,
Inc., located at 5605 West Second
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00
o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-
ately inside the main East door at
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska. This property will be sold
along with the Trustee's Sale of the
real estate described as:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, except a
tract of land containing 468.39
square feet, more or less,
deeded to the State of Nebraska,
Department of Roads by War-
ranty Deed recorded October
27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders will need to bring a cash-
ier's check for $20,000.00 payable
to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in
order to be eligible to bid at the
sale, and for the earnest deposit to
be paid by the highest bidder at the
time of the sale. Closing will be
held at the same place as the sale,
at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,
on the date of the sale, or at such
other time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order. The above personal prop-
erty and the real estate will be
combined and sold together as one
unit. The sale of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale. The above property is sold
AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL
FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-
RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY
OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR
PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH
THIS SALE.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that West
14th Properties LLC, a Nebraska
Limited Liability Company, has
been organized under the laws of
the state of Nebraska, with its initial
designated office at 16 21st Ave-
nue Place, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the company is
USCA, 1603 Farnam St., Omaha,
Nebraska 68102.
