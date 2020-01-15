<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CAROLYN D. HANEY

COUNSELING &

CONSULTING, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Car-

olyn D. Haney Counseling & Con-

sulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 4203 Fairacres

Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Carolyn D.

Haney, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 4203 Fairacres Road,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

professional service the Compa-

ny's members, managers, profes-

sional employees and agents are li-

censed or otherwise legally author-

ized to render in this state is that of

a mental health practitioner.

Dated: January 2, 2020

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

 

 

The Lower Loup Natural Re-

sources District invites contractors

to submit bids for:

DUNCAN EAST

DRAINAGE PROJECT

PLATTE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

 

The project consists of the re-

moval/repair of a drainage crossing

consisting of multiple concrete cul-

verts. The project site is located in

Platte County, Nebraska. Sealed

bids will be received by the Lower

Loup Natural Resources District on

or before 2pm, February 12, 2020,

at the District’s office located at

2620 Airport Drive, Ord, NE 68862.

Envelopes containing the bids shall

be sealed and must be accompa-

nied by a certified check or bid-

der’s bond in an amount of not less

than five percent of the amount bid.

The check or bond shall be made

payable to the Lower Loup Natural

Resources District as security that

the bidder to whom the award is

made will enter into a contract to

complete the rehab project and fur-

nish the required bonds. Bids will

be publically opened and read at

the Lower Loup NRD’s office at

that time and place. No bid shall be

withdrawn after opening bids with-

out consent of the Lower Loup Nat-

ural Resources District for a period

of 45 days after the scheduled time

for closing bids. The Lower Loup

Natural Resources District reserves

the right to reject any or all bids

and to waive any informalities in

the bidding. Plans, Specifications

and Bid Documents will be issued

free of charge (along with print

house locations if hard copies are

desired) by FYRA Engineering,

12702 Westport Parkway, Suite

300, Omaha, NE 68138. Electronic

copies can be emailed at no charge

by requesting them via email to

Mike Sotak at FYRA Engineering at

msotak@fyraengineering.com . All

bidders are encouraged to request

plans electronically to ensure that

all addendums, etc. are received

prior to the bid date. Directions for

hard copies of the construction

documents will be made available

along with documents.

NOTICE OF MEETING

BUFFALO COUNTY

EXTENSION BOARD

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Buffalo County Extension Board

will meet in regular session on

Monday, February 3, 2020, at 5:30

p.m., to transact business of the

Buffalo County Extension Office.

The meeting will be held at the

Buffalo County Extension Office,

located at 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The agenda for the meeting is

continuously kept current at the of-

fice, but may be modified.

The public is welcome.

Brent Plugge

Extension Educator

NOTICE

MINUTES

VILLAGE OF MILLER

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

January 9th 2019

 

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly to order at 8:00pm.

in the Miller Community Hall with

trustees Joe Lourenco, Jon Holmes

and Terry Hansen, Rick Bowie

present. The chairman acknowl-

edged the open meeting laws,

which are posted in the community

hall. The minutes of the December

meeting were read. Hansen made

the motion to approve the minutes,

seconded by Holmes roll call vote

was 5 to 0, motion passed. Motion

by to pay the claims totaling

$9933.65 by Bowie, seconded by

Hansen Roll call Motion passed 5

to 0. Claims Frontier $61.85 phone,

Buffalo County $441.87, law en-

forcement, Kearney hub $13.65, le-

gal, IRS $887.42 taxes, Terry Han-

sen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes, Rick

Bowie and Joe Lourenco $45 each

board pay, Glen Nichols $692.63,

wages, Amy Graham $588.66,

wages, Marybelle Burge $147.76,

wages, Dawson Power $1151.03,

electricity, Prairie Hills $85.43, Mar-

ybelle Burge $35.62, locks, Dan Ja-

cobson $3138, water operator, Ste-

vens Welding, $18, part, DHHS

$784, test, KSO $875, audit wavier,

USPS $165, stamps, Dan's Sanita-

tion $336, trash, Amy Graham

$82.82, towels, labels, bags, State

of NE $213.91, sales tax. Motion to

purchase new QuickBooks soft-

ware and update computer by

Hansen, seconded by Holmes.

Roll call 5 to 0 motion passed. Mo-

tion to adjourn by Hansen, se-

conded by Bowie. Motion passed 5

to 0. Meeting adjourned at 8:18.

NOTICE

OF INCORPORATION OF

Kearney Equipment

Holdings, Inc.

 

 

The name of the corporation is

Kearney Equipment Holdings, Inc.

The address of the registered agent

of the corporation is 6020 2nd Ave-

nue W., Kearney, NE 68847, and

the name of the registered agent is

Aaron Weaver. The corporation

has authorized 200,000 shares of

stock with a par value of $0.01.

The name and street address of the

incorporator is Kevin Kaff, 15882

W. 165 Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062.

The Articles of Incorporation were

filed with the Nebraska Secretary of

State on December 26, 2019.

Kevin Kaff

Incorporator

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

PUBLIC AUCTION

 

 

A public auction of the service

station equipment, convenience

store equipment, inventory,

carwash equipment and supplies,

and the fixtures, used in connection

with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza

business operated by Silent City,

Inc., located at 5605 West Second

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00

o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-

ately inside the main East door at

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska. This property will be sold

along with the Trustee's Sale of the

real estate described as:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, except a

tract of land containing 468.39

square feet, more or less,

deeded to the State of Nebraska,

Department of Roads by War-

ranty Deed recorded October

27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders will need to bring a cash-

ier's check for $20,000.00 payable

to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in

order to be eligible to bid at the

sale, and for the earnest deposit to

be paid by the highest bidder at the

time of the sale. Closing will be

held at the same place as the sale,

at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,

on the date of the sale, or at such

other time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order. The above personal prop-

erty and the real estate will be

combined and sold together as one

unit. The sale of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale. The above property is sold

AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL

FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-

RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY

OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR

PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH

THIS SALE.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

 

NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that West

14th Properties LLC, a Nebraska

Limited Liability Company, has

been organized under the laws of

the state of Nebraska, with its initial

designated office at 16 21st Ave-

nue Place, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The initial agent for service

of process of the company is

USCA, 1603 Farnam St., Omaha,

Nebraska 68102.

