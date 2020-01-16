 

NOTICE

 

STATE OF NEBRASKA

vs.

$46,463.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

Notice is hereby given to whom it

may concern, Paula Wenger, John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-

known, and anyone else claiming

any right or interest in and to the

following described property:

 

$46,463.00 UNITED STATES

CURRENCY

 

 

that the above currency was

seized in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, on December 22, 2019,

and a Complaint for Forfeiture of

the subject currency is currently

pending in the District Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. Further,

that a hearing on the Complaint for

Forfeiture of the seized property

has been scheduled on March 12,

2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Hon-

orable John Marsh, District Judge.

Any party claiming any right or in-

terest in the above-described

seized property shall appear and

file an Answer or Demurrer with the

District Court Clerk of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, on or before

Tuesday, January 21, 2020, or be

forever barred.

SHAWN R. EATHERTON

Buffalo County Attorney

by: KARI R. FISK

Deputy County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848-0067

(308) 236-1222

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF LIQUOR LICENSE

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from May 1, 2020, for the following

retail liquor licensee:

COOPERATIVE

PRODUCERS INC

d/b/a PREMIER STOP KEARNEY

7810 2ND AVE.

KEARNEY, NE 68848

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before February 10,

2020 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF LIQUOR LICENSE

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from May 1, 2020, for the following

retail liquor licensee:

STEVE ROSSE

d/b/a BUFFALO RIDGE GOLF

COURSE

7335 AVE. N

KEARNEY, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before February 10,

2020 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DOWHY TOWING AND

RECOVERY, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that

DOWHY TOWING AND RECOV-

ERY, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

1932 2ND Ave., Kearney, NE

68847. The name and address of

the initial registered agent is Logan

Dowhy, 1932 2ND Ave., Kearney,

NE 68847 DOWHY TOWING AND

RECOVERY, LLC commenced

business on January 2, 2020, and

the general nature of its business is

to engage in any lawful business

not prohibited by the Nebraska

Uniform Limited Liability Company

Act.

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Ave

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

 

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF LIQUOR LICENSE

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from May 1, 2020, for the following

retail liquor licensee:

KEARNEY ELKS LODGE #984

d/b/a ELKS CLUB

2635 E 103RD

PO BOX 26

KEARNEY, NE 68848

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before February 10,

2020 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and

Terra J. Schuller, dated October

26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-

ber 5, 2010, Document No.

2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on February 4,

2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The following described real

estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.

Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,

Block 8, Original Town of Ra-

venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Being the same property con-

veyed from Adam M. Cook to

Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-

corded November 30, 2006 in In-

strument 2006-9181 in the regis-

trar's office of Buffalo County.

Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:

Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-

rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

December 19, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 222342).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEBRASKA GRAPE AND

WINERY BOARD MEETING

 

 

Notice is hereby given that the

Nebraska Grape and Winery Board

will hold a meeting on January 21,

2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Advanced As-

sociation Management Office, 521

First Street, Milford, Nebraska. The

purpose of the meeting is to dis-

cuss issues relating to Nebraska's

grape and wine industry. An

agenda is available for public in-

spection in the offices of the Ne-

braska Department of Agriculture

during normal business hours.

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from May 1, 2020, for the following

retail liquor licensee: CORNELL D. HIEMKE

d/b/a LITTLE USA

5405 W HWY 30

KEARNEY, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before February 10,

2020 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF

LIQUOR LICENSE

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from May 1, 2020, for the following

retail liquor licensee:

PILOT TRAVEL CENTERS LLC

d/b/a PILOT TRAVEL CENTER

901

5085 BUFFALO CREEK RD

ELM CREEK, NE 68836

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before February 10,

2020 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF S&B FENCING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

 

 

Notice is hereby given that S&B

Fencing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 18650 W. Holling Road,

Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The

name and address of the initial

agent for service of process in the

State of Nebraska is: KORTNI P.

BURNETT, 18650 W. Holling Road,

Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The gen-

eral nature of its business is to en-

gage in and do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The com-

pany was organized and com-

menced on December 31, 2019.

The affairs of the company are to

be conducted by Brian Schaub and

Kortni P. Burnett, the Managers,

until such time as their successor

or successors are selected pursu-

ant to the Operating Agreement.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.

 

Corporate Name:

Tri-City Village, Inc.

Registered Office:

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Registered Agent:

Heather Santiago

 

The corporation shall engage in

any lawful business for which a

corporation may be formed under

the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-

tion Act, including providing help to

individuals with shelter and pro-

gramming during their transforma-

tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.

Membership shall consist only of

the Board of Directors of the cor-

poration.

 

Heather Santiago

Incorporator

824 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

Prepared by:

Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451

Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.

724 West Koenig Street

Grand Island, NE 68801

T: (308) 675-4035

F: (308) 675-4038

E: mitchell.stehlik

@stehliklawfirm.com

 

