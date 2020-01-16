NOTICE
STATE OF NEBRASKA
vs.
$46,463.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
Notice is hereby given to whom it
may concern, Paula Wenger, John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names un-
known, and anyone else claiming
any right or interest in and to the
following described property:
$46,463.00 UNITED STATES
CURRENCY
that the above currency was
seized in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, on December 22, 2019,
and a Complaint for Forfeiture of
the subject currency is currently
pending in the District Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. Further,
that a hearing on the Complaint for
Forfeiture of the seized property
has been scheduled on March 12,
2020, at 1:30 p.m., before the Hon-
orable John Marsh, District Judge.
Any party claiming any right or in-
terest in the above-described
seized property shall appear and
file an Answer or Demurrer with the
District Court Clerk of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, on or before
Tuesday, January 21, 2020, or be
forever barred.
SHAWN R. EATHERTON
Buffalo County Attorney
by: KARI R. FISK
Deputy County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848-0067
(308) 236-1222
ZNEZ J9,16,23,30
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from May 1, 2020, for the following
retail liquor licensee:
COOPERATIVE
PRODUCERS INC
d/b/a PREMIER STOP KEARNEY
7810 2ND AVE.
KEARNEY, NE 68848
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before February 10,
2020 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ J16,t1
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from May 1, 2020, for the following
retail liquor licensee:
STEVE ROSSE
d/b/a BUFFALO RIDGE GOLF
COURSE
7335 AVE. N
KEARNEY, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before February 10,
2020 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ J16,T1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DOWHY TOWING AND
RECOVERY, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that
DOWHY TOWING AND RECOV-
ERY, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
1932 2ND Ave., Kearney, NE
68847. The name and address of
the initial registered agent is Logan
Dowhy, 1932 2ND Ave., Kearney,
NE 68847 DOWHY TOWING AND
RECOVERY, LLC commenced
business on January 2, 2020, and
the general nature of its business is
to engage in any lawful business
not prohibited by the Nebraska
Uniform Limited Liability Company
Act.
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Ave
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ J9,16,23
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from May 1, 2020, for the following
retail liquor licensee:
KEARNEY ELKS LODGE #984
d/b/a ELKS CLUB
2635 E 103RD
PO BOX 26
KEARNEY, NE 68848
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before February 10,
2020 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ J16,T1
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Rodney L. Schuller and
Terra J. Schuller, dated October
26, 2010, and recorded on Novem-
ber 5, 2010, Document No.
2010-7275 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on February 4,
2020, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The following described real
estate (as defined in Neb. Rev.
Stat. §76-201): Lots 7 and 8,
Block 8, Original Town of Ra-
venna, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Being the same property con-
veyed from Adam M. Cook to
Rodney L. Schuller by deed re-
corded November 30, 2006 in In-
strument 2006-9181 in the regis-
trar's office of Buffalo County.
Parcel ID #: 040 115 000 Block:
Lot:, commonly known as 501 Ve-
rona Avenue, Ravenna, NE, 68869
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
December 19, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222342).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ D19,26,J2,9,16
NOTICE OF MEETING
NEBRASKA GRAPE AND
WINERY BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the
Nebraska Grape and Winery Board
will hold a meeting on January 21,
2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Advanced As-
sociation Management Office, 521
First Street, Milford, Nebraska. The
purpose of the meeting is to dis-
cuss issues relating to Nebraska's
grape and wine industry. An
agenda is available for public in-
spection in the offices of the Ne-
braska Department of Agriculture
during normal business hours.
ZNEZ J16,t1
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from May 1, 2020, for the following
retail liquor licensee: CORNELL D. HIEMKE
d/b/a LITTLE USA
5405 W HWY 30
KEARNEY, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before February 10,
2020 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ J16,t1
NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF
LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from May 1, 2020, for the following
retail liquor licensee:
PILOT TRAVEL CENTERS LLC
d/b/a PILOT TRAVEL CENTER
901
5085 BUFFALO CREEK RD
ELM CREEK, NE 68836
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before February 10,
2020 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
ZNEZ J16,T1
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF S&B FENCING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that S&B
Fencing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 18650 W. Holling Road,
Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The
name and address of the initial
agent for service of process in the
State of Nebraska is: KORTNI P.
BURNETT, 18650 W. Holling Road,
Shelton, Nebraska 68876. The gen-
eral nature of its business is to en-
gage in and do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The com-
pany was organized and com-
menced on December 31, 2019.
The affairs of the company are to
be conducted by Brian Schaub and
Kortni P. Burnett, the Managers,
until such time as their successor
or successors are selected pursu-
ant to the Operating Agreement.
ZNEZ J9,16,23
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF TRI-CITY VILLAGE, INC.
Corporate Name:
Tri-City Village, Inc.
Registered Office:
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Registered Agent:
Heather Santiago
The corporation shall engage in
any lawful business for which a
corporation may be formed under
the Nebraska Nonprofit Corpora-
tion Act, including providing help to
individuals with shelter and pro-
gramming during their transforma-
tion to sobriety and self-sufficiency.
Membership shall consist only of
the Board of Directors of the cor-
poration.
Heather Santiago
Incorporator
824 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
Prepared by:
Mitchell C. Stehlik, # 24451
Stehlik Law Firm, P.C., L.L.O.
724 West Koenig Street
Grand Island, NE 68801
T: (308) 675-4035
F: (308) 675-4038
E: mitchell.stehlik
@stehliklawfirm.com
ZNEZ J16,23,30