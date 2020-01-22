<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF C&S PROJECT
SERVICES, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is C&S Project Services,
L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 4204 Prairie Hills Road,
Kearney, NE 68845.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Charles K.
Kreis, 4204 Prairie Hills Road,
Kearney, NE 68845.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking and insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on January 17, 2020, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the
limited liability company shall be
vested in the following members:
Charles K. Kreis
4204 Prairie Hills Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Charles K. Kreis, Member
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
CARMAN IRRIGATION, INC.,
PLEASANTON, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that on
January 17, 2020, Articles of Disso-
lution of Carman Irrigation, Inc.,
Pleasanton, Nebraska, were filed in
the Office of the Secretary of State
of Nebraska. All persons or entities
that have a claim against the Cor-
poration shall in writing itemize the
claim describing the circumstances
of the claim and whether the claim
is due or will become due, is abso-
lute or contingent, liquidated or un-
liquidated, founded on contract,
tort, or other legal basis. This item-
ized claim shall be mailed to Car-
man Irrigation, Inc., Pleasanton,
Nebraska, c/o Cynthia Huff, 71651
Road 381, McCook, NE 69001. A
claim against the Corporation will
be barred unless a proceeding to
enforce the claim is commenced
within three (3) years after the pub-
lication date of this Notice.
Carman Irrigation, Inc.,
Pleasanton, Nebraska
Cynthia Huff, President
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF CAROLYN D. HANEY
COUNSELING &
CONSULTING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Car-
olyn D. Haney Counseling & Con-
sulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 4203 Fairacres
Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Carolyn D.
Haney, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber, if any, is 4203 Fairacres Road,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
professional service the Compa-
ny's members, managers, profes-
sional employees and agents are li-
censed or otherwise legally author-
ized to render in this state is that of
a mental health practitioner.
Dated: January 2, 2020
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
INVITATION TO BID
The Lower Loup Natural Re-
sources District invites contractors
to submit bids for:
DUNCAN EAST
DRAINAGE PROJECT
PLATTE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
The project consists of the re-
moval/repair of a drainage crossing
consisting of multiple concrete cul-
verts. The project site is located in
Platte County, Nebraska. Sealed
bids will be received by the Lower
Loup Natural Resources District on
or before 2pm, February 12, 2020,
at the District’s office located at
2620 Airport Drive, Ord, NE 68862.
Envelopes containing the bids shall
be sealed and must be accompa-
nied by a certified check or bid-
der’s bond in an amount of not less
than five percent of the amount bid.
The check or bond shall be made
payable to the Lower Loup Natural
Resources District as security that
the bidder to whom the award is
made will enter into a contract to
complete the rehab project and fur-
nish the required bonds. Bids will
be publically opened and read at
the Lower Loup NRD’s office at
that time and place. No bid shall be
withdrawn after opening bids with-
out consent of the Lower Loup Nat-
ural Resources District for a period
of 45 days after the scheduled time
for closing bids. The Lower Loup
Natural Resources District reserves
the right to reject any or all bids
and to waive any informalities in
the bidding. Plans, Specifications
and Bid Documents will be issued
free of charge (along with print
house locations if hard copies are
desired) by FYRA Engineering,
12702 Westport Parkway, Suite
300, Omaha, NE 68138. Electronic
copies can be emailed at no charge
by requesting them via email to
Mike Sotak at FYRA Engineering at
msotak@fyraengineering.com . All
bidders are encouraged to request
plans electronically to ensure that
all addendums, etc. are received
prior to the bid date. Directions for
hard copies of the construction
documents will be made available
along with documents.
NOTICE OF MEETING
Notice is hereby given that Two
Rivers Public Health Department
will be holding its' regular Board of
Health Meeting on February 4th,
2020. The meeting will be held at
1201 Erie Street, Lexington, NE
68850 beginning at 6:00PM. The
agenda for this meeting is kept cur-
rent and available for public in-
spection at Two Rivers Public
Health Department; agenda may be
modified at this meeting.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF PJA, LLC
Notice is hereby given that PJA,
LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the
"Company") is organized under the
laws of the State of Nebraska. The
street mailing address of the Com-
pany's initial designated office is 19
Skyline Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Pamela J.
Artman, whose street and mailing
address is 19 Skyline Drive, Kear-
ney, NE 68845.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Poss
Chiropractic, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 2818 1st
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
The initial agent for service of
process of the Company is Casey
Poss, whose street and mailing ad-
dress and post office box number,
if any, is 2818 1st Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847.
Dated: November 26, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC MEETING
OF THE PLATTE BASIN
COALITION
The Central Platte Natural Re-
sources District, North Platte Natu-
ral Resources District, South Platte
Natural Resources District, Tri-B-
asin Natural Resources District,
Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-
trict (collectively, the Platte Basin
NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-
ment of Natural Resources (Depar-
tment) hereby provide notice that a
public meeting of the Platte Basin
Coalition will be held on Wednes-
day February 5, at 1:30 p.m. Cen-
tral Time, at the Twin Platte Natural
Resources District Office, 111
South Dewey Street, North Platte,
Nebraska.
The Platte Basin Coalition pur-
pose is to create a cooperative
body to assist the Platte Basin
NRDs and the Department with re-
source management and efficient
implementation of the basin-wide
management plan and the individ-
ual integrated management plans
for the overappropriated area of the
Platte River Basin.
An agenda of the meeting is be-
ing kept continually current and is
available for public inspection dur-
ing normal business hours at the
offices of the Platte Basin NRDs
and the Department and at the fol-
lowing website:
www.dnr.nebraska.gov. Please
refer to the websites and phone
numbers listed below for further in-
formation.
CPNRD:
or phone (308) 385-6282
215 Kaufman Avenue,
Grand Island, NE 68803
NPNRD:
or phone (308) 632-2749
100547 Airport Road,
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
SPNRD:
or phone (308) 254-2377
551 Parkland Drive,
Sidney, NE 69162
TBNRD:
or phone (308) 995-6688
1723 Burlington Street,
Holdrege, NE 68949
TPNRD:
or phone (308) 535-8080
111 S Dewey Street,
North Platte, NE 69101
Department:
or phone (402) 471-2363
301 Centennial Mall South,
4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508
Individuals with disabilities may
request auxiliary aids and services
necessary for participation by con-
tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-
braska Department of Natural Re-
sources, 301 Centennial Mall
South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE
68509-4676, telephone (402)
471-3948 or e-mail melis-
