<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF C&S PROJECT

SERVICES, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is C&S Project Services,

L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 4204 Prairie Hills Road,

Kearney, NE 68845.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Charles K.

Kreis, 4204 Prairie Hills Road,

Kearney, NE 68845.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking and insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on January 17, 2020, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the

limited liability company shall be

vested in the following members:

Charles K. Kreis

4204 Prairie Hills Road

Kearney, NE 68845

 

Charles K. Kreis, Member

ZNEZ J22,29,F5

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART

& BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

CARMAN IRRIGATION, INC.,

PLEASANTON, NEBRASKA

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 17, 2020, Articles of Disso-

lution of Carman Irrigation, Inc.,

Pleasanton, Nebraska, were filed in

the Office of the Secretary of State

of Nebraska. All persons or entities

that have a claim against the Cor-

poration shall in writing itemize the

claim describing the circumstances

of the claim and whether the claim

is due or will become due, is abso-

lute or contingent, liquidated or un-

liquidated, founded on contract,

tort, or other legal basis. This item-

ized claim shall be mailed to Car-

man Irrigation, Inc., Pleasanton,

Nebraska, c/o Cynthia Huff, 71651

Road 381, McCook, NE 69001. A

claim against the Corporation will

be barred unless a proceeding to

enforce the claim is commenced

within three (3) years after the pub-

lication date of this Notice.

Carman Irrigation, Inc.,

Pleasanton, Nebraska

Cynthia Huff, President

ZNEZ J22,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CAROLYN D. HANEY

COUNSELING &

CONSULTING, L.L.C.

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Car-

olyn D. Haney Counseling & Con-

sulting, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 4203 Fairacres

Road, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Carolyn D.

Haney, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber, if any, is 4203 Fairacres Road,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

professional service the Compa-

ny's members, managers, profes-

sional employees and agents are li-

censed or otherwise legally author-

ized to render in this state is that of

a mental health practitioner.

Dated: January 2, 2020

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ J8,15,22

NOTICE

INVITATION TO BID

 

 

The Lower Loup Natural Re-

sources District invites contractors

to submit bids for:

DUNCAN EAST

DRAINAGE PROJECT

PLATTE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

 

 

The project consists of the re-

moval/repair of a drainage crossing

consisting of multiple concrete cul-

verts. The project site is located in

Platte County, Nebraska. Sealed

bids will be received by the Lower

Loup Natural Resources District on

or before 2pm, February 12, 2020,

at the District’s office located at

2620 Airport Drive, Ord, NE 68862.

Envelopes containing the bids shall

be sealed and must be accompa-

nied by a certified check or bid-

der’s bond in an amount of not less

than five percent of the amount bid.

The check or bond shall be made

payable to the Lower Loup Natural

Resources District as security that

the bidder to whom the award is

made will enter into a contract to

complete the rehab project and fur-

nish the required bonds. Bids will

be publically opened and read at

the Lower Loup NRD’s office at

that time and place. No bid shall be

withdrawn after opening bids with-

out consent of the Lower Loup Nat-

ural Resources District for a period

of 45 days after the scheduled time

for closing bids. The Lower Loup

Natural Resources District reserves

the right to reject any or all bids

and to waive any informalities in

the bidding. Plans, Specifications

and Bid Documents will be issued

free of charge (along with print

house locations if hard copies are

desired) by FYRA Engineering,

12702 Westport Parkway, Suite

300, Omaha, NE 68138. Electronic

copies can be emailed at no charge

by requesting them via email to

Mike Sotak at FYRA Engineering at

msotak@fyraengineering.com . All

bidders are encouraged to request

plans electronically to ensure that

all addendums, etc. are received

prior to the bid date. Directions for

hard copies of the construction

documents will be made available

along with documents.

ZNEZ J15,22

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Two

Rivers Public Health Department

will be holding its' regular Board of

Health Meeting on February 4th,

2020. The meeting will be held at

1201 Erie Street, Lexington, NE

68850 beginning at 6:00PM. The

agenda for this meeting is kept cur-

rent and available for public in-

spection at Two Rivers Public

Health Department; agenda may be

modified at this meeting.

ZNEZ J22,t1

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF PJA, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that PJA,

LLC, (hereinafter referred to as the

"Company") is organized under the

laws of the State of Nebraska. The

street mailing address of the Com-

pany's initial designated office is 19

Skyline Drive, Kearney, NE 68845.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Pamela J.

Artman, whose street and mailing

address is 19 Skyline Drive, Kear-

ney, NE 68845.

TYE & ROWLING, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

www.tyelaw.com

 

ZNEZ J22,29,F5

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

POSS CHIROPRACTIC, L.L.C.

Notice is hereby given that Poss

Chiropractic, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mail-

ing address of the Company's ini-

tial designated office is 2818 1st

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

The initial agent for service of

process of the Company is Casey

Poss, whose street and mailing ad-

dress and post office box number,

if any, is 2818 1st Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847.

Dated: November 26, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ J22,29,F5

NOTICE

OF PUBLIC MEETING

OF THE PLATTE BASIN

COALITION

 

 

The Central Platte Natural Re-

sources District, North Platte Natu-

ral Resources District, South Platte

Natural Resources District, Tri-B-

asin Natural Resources District,

Twin Platte Natural Resources Dis-

trict (collectively, the Platte Basin

NRDs), and the Nebraska Depart-

ment of Natural Resources (Depar-

tment) hereby provide notice that a

public meeting of the Platte Basin

Coalition will be held on Wednes-

day February 5, at 1:30 p.m. Cen-

tral Time, at the Twin Platte Natural

Resources District Office, 111

South Dewey Street, North Platte,

Nebraska.

The Platte Basin Coalition pur-

pose is to create a cooperative

body to assist the Platte Basin

NRDs and the Department with re-

source management and efficient

implementation of the basin-wide

management plan and the individ-

ual integrated management plans

for the overappropriated area of the

Platte River Basin.

An agenda of the meeting is be-

ing kept continually current and is

available for public inspection dur-

ing normal business hours at the

offices of the Platte Basin NRDs

and the Department and at the fol-

lowing website:

www.dnr.nebraska.gov. Please

refer to the websites and phone

numbers listed below for further in-

formation.

CPNRD:

http://www.cpnrd.org

or phone (308) 385-6282

215 Kaufman Avenue,

Grand Island, NE 68803

NPNRD:

http://www.npnrd.org

or phone (308) 632-2749

100547 Airport Road,

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

SPNRD:

http://www.spnrd.org

or phone (308) 254-2377

551 Parkland Drive,

Sidney, NE 69162

TBNRD:

http://www.tribasinnrd.org

or phone (308) 995-6688

1723 Burlington Street,

Holdrege, NE 68949

TPNRD:

http://www.tpnrd.org

or phone (308) 535-8080

111 S Dewey Street,

North Platte, NE 69101

Department:

http://www.dnr.nebraska.gov

or phone (402) 471-2363

301 Centennial Mall South,

4th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508

 

Individuals with disabilities may

request auxiliary aids and services

necessary for participation by con-

tacting Melissa Mosier at the Ne-

braska Department of Natural Re-

sources, 301 Centennial Mall

South, PO Box 94676, Lincoln, NE

68509-4676, telephone (402)

471-3948 or e-mail melis-

sa.mosier@nebraska.gov.

 

ZNEZ J22,t1

Tags