NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Silent City Inc

dba 56th Street Sinclair Plaza

5605 2nd Avenue West

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Alley Rose Inc. of Kearney NE

dba Alley Rose

2013 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

RMH Franchise Corporation

dba Applebee's Neighborhood

Grill & Bar

5605 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

B & K Holl Family LLC, dba

Best Western Plus

Mid NE Inn & Suites

224 South 2nd Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Becker Enterprises, Inc.

dba Bill's Liquor West

1214 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Blazin Wings Inc.

dba Buffalo Wild Wings

5208 North 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #1735

1308 East 39th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2038

2710 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2711

607 West 39th Street

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2717

705 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #2884

115 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Casey's Retail Company

dba Casey's General Store #3298

112 Talmadge Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020 in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

PepperJax Development, LLC

dba The Cellar Hometown

Bar & Grill

3901 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Chicken Bones of Kearney, Inc.

dba Chicken Coop

Sports Bar & Grill

2115 Avenue A

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Level 5, LLC

dba Country Inn & Suites

105 Talmadge Road

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: ELIAS SALINAS, 1920 15th

Ave Trlr 99, Kearney NE 68845, you

are hereby notified that on Novem-

ber 4, 2019, Credit Acceptance

Corp. filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI19-2169, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$11,785.67, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 2nd

day of March, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

ZNEZ J10,17,24,31

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

The Cup n' Cork, LLC, dba

The Cup n' Cork

3811 Central Avenue, Ste G

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

La Cacita, Inc.

dba El Potrero

5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 120

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JOANN G. ARRANTS,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-1

Notice is hereby given that on

January 3, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jason S.

Arrants was informally appointed

by the Registrar as Personal Rep-

resentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 10, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Submitted by:

Jason S. Arrants,

Personal Representative

906 D Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ J10,17,21

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Maria E. Shafto,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-2

Notice is hereby given that an

Application for Formal Adjudication

of Intestacy of said Decendent, De-

termination of Heirs and Appoint-

ment of Personal Representative

has been filed herein and is set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

1512 Central Ave, Kearney, NE on

February 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Probate Division

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68848-1060

(308) 234-5579

ZNEZ J10,17,24

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Ronald L. Russell,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 19-185

Notice is hereby given that on

December 30, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Steven D. Russell, whose address

is 15 Lakeview Drive, Kearney, NE

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 10th, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk Magistrate

Buffalo County Court

Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, NE 68848-0636

308.237.3155

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ J10,17,24

<addr:KNAPP, JEFF,3082335120,PO BOX 1434,KEARNEY,NE>

Jeffrey C. Knapp,

Attorney at Law

3710 Central Avenue, Suite 13

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF FIVE STAR

CURBING, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that the

undersigned has formed a limited

liability company under the laws of

the State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the limited liabil-

ity company is FIVE STAR CURB-

ING, L.L.C.

2. The address of the initial des-

ignated office is 2460 East 95th

Street, Kearney, NE 68847, and the

initial agent for service of process

of the Company at that address is

Keith Bickford.

3. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

Dated: December 31, 2019

Keith Bickford, Organizer

FIVE STAR CURBING, L.L.C.

2460 East 95th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

ZNEZ J10,17,24

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Felicia Fowler-Alexander

dba Flippin Sweet Burger Joint

3905 2nd Avenue, Suite 1

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

CCT Partners LLC

dba Foote Convenience Plaza

1810 Highway 30 East

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

PepperJax Development, LLC.

dba Good Evans

1010 3rd Avenue, Suite F

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Fu Hing, LLC

dba Gourmet House

Japanese Cuisine

1325 2nd Avenue, Suite D

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. that a liquor license may be

automatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Talmadge Properties Inc.

dba Hampton Inn

507 Talmadge Street

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that written protests to the issu-

ance of automatic renewal of li-

cense may be filed by any resident

of the City on or before February

10, 2020, in the Office of the City

Clerk and that in the event protests

are filed by three or more such per-

sons, hearing will be had to deter-

mine whether continuation of the li-

cense should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kearney Express, Inc.

dba Kearney Holiday Inn Express

508 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

The annual report of the Homan

Family Foundation is available, at

the address noted below, for in-

spection during regular business

hours by any citizen who so re-

quests within one hundred eighty

(180) days after publication of this

notice of its availability. The princi-

pal managers are Patricia A.

Homan, Benjamin J. Homan and

Stephen C. Homan.

HOMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION

4016 6th Avenue

P.O. Box 2676

Kearney, NE 68848-2676

(308) 237-0500

TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.

Counselors and Attorneys at Law

1419 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-3155

www.tyelaw.com

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Hy-Vee Inc.

dba Hy-Vee Gas #1323

5204 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Hy-Vee Inc.

dba Hy-Vee Restaurant #1323

5212 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

A Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on January

24, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Jersey's Sports Bar and Grill Inc

dba Jersey's Sports Bar

5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 190

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Sozo American Cuisine

dba Joy's Table

110 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kearney Community Theatre

dba Kearney Community Theatre

83 Plaza Blvd.

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

B & S, Inc.

dba Kearney Liquor

1107 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

C M O, INC.

dba Knights of Columbus 1728

1900 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

KS Plus, Inc

dba Kwik Stop #11

414 2nd Avenue South

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

KS Plus Inc.

dba Kwik Stop #15

1206 West 24th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kwik Stop Food Stores Inc.

dba Kwik Stop #19

3912 17th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Bushido Inc.

dba KYOTO

404 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Little Mexico, Inc.

dba Little Mexico

716 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Los Magueyes, LLC

dba Los Magueyes

320 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE

PUBLIC AUCTION

 

A public auction of the service

station equipment, convenience

store equipment, inventory,

carwash equipment and supplies,

and the fixtures, used in connection

with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza

business operated by Silent City,

Inc., located at 5605 West Second

Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00

o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-

ately inside the main East door at

the Buffalo County Courthouse,

1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska. This property will be sold

along with the Trustee's Sale of the

real estate described as:

Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, except a

tract of land containing 468.39

square feet, more or less,

deeded to the State of Nebraska,

Department of Roads by War-

ranty Deed recorded October

27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531

Bidders will need to bring a cash-

ier's check for $20,000.00 payable

to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in

order to be eligible to bid at the

sale, and for the earnest deposit to

be paid by the highest bidder at the

time of the sale. Closing will be

held at the same place as the sale,

at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,

on the date of the sale, or at such

other time and place as may be an-

nounced by the Trustee at the sale,

at which time the successful bidder

will be required to pay the balance

of the purchase price by wire trans-

fer, cashier's check, or bank money

order. The above personal prop-

erty and the real estate will be

combined and sold together as one

unit. The sale of the above property

may be postponed from time to

time until it is completed, without

notice other than an announcement

made by the Trustee at the time

and place last appointed for the

sale. The above property is sold

AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL

FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-

RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY

OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR

PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH

THIS SALE.

Michael R. Snyder, Trustee

Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.

P O Box 1414

Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza

4009 6th Ave.

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

(308) 234-2700

msnyder@snyderandhilliard.com

ZNEZ J9,11,13,15,17,20

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Tepeyac LLC

dba Margaritas Family

and Tradition

119 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Chicken Bones of Kearney, Inc.

dba Mid Towne Event Center

115 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Hi-Brand Kearney, LLC

dba Old Chicago

115 South 2nd Avenue East

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, January 14, 2020 the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8390 for a Con-

ditional Use Permit to operate a

sand and gravel extraction pit on

property zoned District AG, Agri-

cultural District and described as

part of Government Lots 3 and 4,

as part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 11, Township 8 North,

Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of

11th Street and East of Imperial Av-

enue).

Ordinance No. 8259A for a Con-

ditional Use Permit to operate retail

cellular phone store on property

zoned District C-2, Community

Commercial District and described

Lots 19 and 20, and the North 110

feet of Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, Baker's

Subdivision to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (3821

2nd Avenue).

Ordinance No. 8393 amending

Section 1-1510 "Miscellaneous Ex-

penditures" of Article 15 "Purchas-

ing" of Chapter 1 "Administration"

of the City Code to amend the cost

of allowable expense from $25.00

to $50.00 for recognition dinners

for elected and appointed officials,

employees who are in good stand-

ing and have completed 10 years

of services, or volunteers to be in

accordance with Nebraska Revised

Statute 13-2203.

Ordinance No. 8394 repealing

Ordinance No. 8379 and amend

the Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-

ommended classification changes.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ J17, t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Public House 22, LLC

dba Public House 22

12 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Bosselman, Inc.

dba Pump & Pantry #27

4311 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Bosselman, Inc.

dba Pump & Pantry #40

1616 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Bosselman Pump & Pantry, Inc.

dba Pump & Pantry #41

1212 East 56th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Red Lobster Hospitality

dba Red Lobster #0835

121 2nd Avenue East

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAURENT BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

RT Omaha Franchise, LLC

dba Ruby Tuesday

108 1st Avenue Place

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

San Pedro, Inc.

dba San Pedro Mexican

Restaurant

3907 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE

JUVENILE NO. JV18-281

JUVENILE NO. JV19-282

JUVENILE NO. JV19-283

 

In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo

County, Nebraska

IN THE INTEREST OF SERGIO

LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, JOVANI

MENA-HENDRICKSON, AND JON-

ATHAN MENA,

Children Under Eighteen Years of

Age.

Notice is hereby given to whom

it may concern, SERGIO LOPEZ,

the natural father of SERGIO

LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, born

2008, JONATHAN MENA SAN-

TOS, the natural father of JOVANI

MENA-HENDRICKSON, born

2011, and JONATHAN MENA,

born 2016, NICOLE HEN-

DRICKSON, the natural mother of

the above-mentioned juveniles, and

anyone else claiming any right or

interest in and to said children, that

proceedings concerning the

afore-named minor children are

currently pending in the Juvenile

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

and that a hearing has been set for

February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

Said parents or anyone else claim-

ing any right or interest in and to

said children shall enter their ap-

pearance in the Juvenile Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or

before February 12, 2020, at 10:00

a.m. or personally appear on this

date.

MANDI J. AMY

Deputy Buffalo County Attorney

P.O. Box 67

Kearney, NE 68848

Telephone: (308) 236-1222

Facsimile: (308) 233-3086

ZNEZ J10,17,26

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived by the City Clerk of the City

of Kearney, Nebraska from quali-

fied firms for the installation of

sidewalks, playground borders,

bench pads, handicapped parking

pads, and other concrete work at

multiple locations throughout the

City of Kearney's Park and Recrea-

tion facilities until Tuesday, Febru-

ary 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any and all pro-

posals and to accept the proposals

it believes is in the best interest of

the community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at

the Kearney Parks and Recreation

(2005 1st Avenue) office on Tues-

day, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

All interested bidders are encour-

aged to attend.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Nate Halliwell at

308-233-3230.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,24,31

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Sims' Enterprises Ltd

dba Sims' Shop E-Z

102 East 25th Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kearney BBQ Co

dba Skeeter Barnes

516 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,1t

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Western Oil II, LLC

dba Speedee Mart #2767

108 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SUMMIT

APPAREL CO., LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that Sum-

mit Apparel Co., LLC, a Nebraska

limited liability company, is organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska, with its registered office

and designated office at 1504 Ave-

nue I, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-

tial agent for service of process is

Isaiah Medina, 1504 Avenue I,

Kearney, NE 68847. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska, including but not limited

to the power to purchase, sell,

own, construct, develop, operate,

lease, manage, finance, refinance

and otherwise deal with real estate

and personal property of all kinds

and interests therein, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The lim-

ited liability company was formed

on December 31, 2019 and will

continue for a perpetual period of

duration. Its affairs shall be con-

ducted by its members pursuant to

the Certificate of Organization and

Operating Agreement duly adopted

by the Company.

Isaiah Medina, Organizer

ZNEZ J10,17,24

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that a spe-

cial, public, retreat meeting of the

Board of Education of School Dis-

trict #7 of the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, will be held

on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at

6:00 P.M. in the 2nd floor Staff De-

velopment Room in the Administra-

tion Building at 320 West 24th

Street, Kearney, Ne. 68845.

The agenda for the special, pub-

lic, retreat meeting is as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Open Meetings Act

Announcement

C. Roll Call

D. Approval of Agenda

E. Regular Agenda –

1. Strategic Plan Updates

2. Hanny Arram Center

for Success

3. 2020-2021 Staffing

4. Reading Improvement Act

5. MOU with City for SROs –

NDE Model

F. Adjournment

The agenda for the special, pub-

lic, retreat meeting, which is kept

continually current, is available at

the Administration Building of the

Kearney Public Schools, 320 West

24th St., Kearney, Ne. 68845, dur-

ing normal business hours, or may

be accessed electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website– www.kea-

rneypublicschools.org on Friday,

January 17, 2020.

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

STL of Nebraska, Inc.

dba Target Store T-0857

4800 3rd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

World Theatre Foundation

dba The World Theatre

2318 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Sa Jo Retail, Inc.,

dba Thirsty's

3004 West Highway 30

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Thunderhead Brewing Co

dba Thunderhead Brewing Co

18 East 21st Street

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Brick Street Enterprises, Inc.

dba Tru Café

2100 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF STRATEGIC

PLANNING SESSION

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

Members of the Board of Direc-

tors of Southern Public Power Dis-

trict will hold a Strategic Planning

Session at the Lied Lodge and

Conference Center located at 2700

Sylvan Road, Nebraska City, Ne-

braska, on Tuesday, January 28,

2020, at 1:00 p.m. An agenda for

the planning session, kept continu-

ally current, is available for public

inspection at the District office dur-

ing normal business hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal F. Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ J18,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

U Med Spa, a Wellness

Collective, LLC

dba U Med Spa

610 Talmadge Street, Suite B

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Walgreens Co.,

dba Walgreens #03716

2615 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.,

dba Wal-Mart Supercenter #598

5411 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Kearney Steak Company

dba Whiskey Creek

407 South 2nd Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01,

R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-

tomatically renewed for one year

commencing May 1, 2020, for the

following retail liquor licensee,

to-wit:

Younes Conference Center LLC

dba Younes Conference Center

416 Talmadge Road

Kearney, NE 68845

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of the City

on or before February 10, 2020, in

the Office of the City Clerk and that

in the event protests are filed by

three or more such persons, hear-

ing will be had to determine

whether continuation of the license

should be allowed.

LAUREN BRANDT

Kearney City Clerk

ZNEZ J17,t1

Tags