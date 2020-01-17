NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Silent City Inc
dba 56th Street Sinclair Plaza
5605 2nd Avenue West
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Alley Rose Inc. of Kearney NE
dba Alley Rose
2013 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
RMH Franchise Corporation
dba Applebee's Neighborhood
Grill & Bar
5605 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
B & K Holl Family LLC, dba
Best Western Plus
Mid NE Inn & Suites
224 South 2nd Ave.
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Becker Enterprises, Inc.
dba Bill's Liquor West
1214 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Blazin Wings Inc.
dba Buffalo Wild Wings
5208 North 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #1735
1308 East 39th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2038
2710 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2711
607 West 39th Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2717
705 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #2884
115 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Casey's Retail Company
dba Casey's General Store #3298
112 Talmadge Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020 in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
PepperJax Development, LLC
dba The Cellar Hometown
Bar & Grill
3901 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Chicken Bones of Kearney, Inc.
dba Chicken Coop
Sports Bar & Grill
2115 Avenue A
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Level 5, LLC
dba Country Inn & Suites
105 Talmadge Road
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: ELIAS SALINAS, 1920 15th
Ave Trlr 99, Kearney NE 68845, you
are hereby notified that on Novem-
ber 4, 2019, Credit Acceptance
Corp. filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI19-2169, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$11,785.67, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 2nd
day of March, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
ZNEZ J10,17,24,31
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
The Cup n' Cork, LLC, dba
The Cup n' Cork
3811 Central Avenue, Ste G
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
La Cacita, Inc.
dba El Potrero
5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 120
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JOANN G. ARRANTS,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-1
Notice is hereby given that on
January 3, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jason S.
Arrants was informally appointed
by the Registrar as Personal Rep-
resentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 10, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Submitted by:
Jason S. Arrants,
Personal Representative
906 D Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ J10,17,21
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maria E. Shafto,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-2
Notice is hereby given that an
Application for Formal Adjudication
of Intestacy of said Decendent, De-
termination of Heirs and Appoint-
ment of Personal Representative
has been filed herein and is set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
1512 Central Ave, Kearney, NE on
February 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Probate Division
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM,
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68848-1060
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ J10,17,24
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Ronald L. Russell,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 19-185
Notice is hereby given that on
December 30, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Steven D. Russell, whose address
is 15 Lakeview Drive, Kearney, NE
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 10th, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk Magistrate
Buffalo County Court
Tye & Rowling, PC, LLO
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, NE 68848-0636
308.237.3155
ZNEZ J10,17,24
<addr:KNAPP, JEFF,3082335120,PO BOX 1434,KEARNEY,NE>
Jeffrey C. Knapp,
Attorney at Law
3710 Central Avenue, Suite 13
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF FIVE STAR
CURBING, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that the
undersigned has formed a limited
liability company under the laws of
the State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the limited liabil-
ity company is FIVE STAR CURB-
ING, L.L.C.
2. The address of the initial des-
ignated office is 2460 East 95th
Street, Kearney, NE 68847, and the
initial agent for service of process
of the Company at that address is
Keith Bickford.
3. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
Dated: December 31, 2019
Keith Bickford, Organizer
FIVE STAR CURBING, L.L.C.
2460 East 95th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
ZNEZ J10,17,24
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Felicia Fowler-Alexander
dba Flippin Sweet Burger Joint
3905 2nd Avenue, Suite 1
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
CCT Partners LLC
dba Foote Convenience Plaza
1810 Highway 30 East
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
PepperJax Development, LLC.
dba Good Evans
1010 3rd Avenue, Suite F
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Fu Hing, LLC
dba Gourmet House
Japanese Cuisine
1325 2nd Avenue, Suite D
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. that a liquor license may be
automatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Talmadge Properties Inc.
dba Hampton Inn
507 Talmadge Street
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that written protests to the issu-
ance of automatic renewal of li-
cense may be filed by any resident
of the City on or before February
10, 2020, in the Office of the City
Clerk and that in the event protests
are filed by three or more such per-
sons, hearing will be had to deter-
mine whether continuation of the li-
cense should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kearney Express, Inc.
dba Kearney Holiday Inn Express
508 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
PUBLIC NOTICE
The annual report of the Homan
Family Foundation is available, at
the address noted below, for in-
spection during regular business
hours by any citizen who so re-
quests within one hundred eighty
(180) days after publication of this
notice of its availability. The princi-
pal managers are Patricia A.
Homan, Benjamin J. Homan and
Stephen C. Homan.
HOMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION
4016 6th Avenue
P.O. Box 2676
Kearney, NE 68848-2676
(308) 237-0500
TYE & ROWLING, P.C., L.L.O.
Counselors and Attorneys at Law
1419 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-3155
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Hy-Vee Inc.
dba Hy-Vee Gas #1323
5204 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Hy-Vee Inc.
dba Hy-Vee Restaurant #1323
5212 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
A Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on January
24, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Jersey's Sports Bar and Grill Inc
dba Jersey's Sports Bar
5012 3rd Avenue, Suite 190
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Sozo American Cuisine
dba Joy's Table
110 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kearney Community Theatre
dba Kearney Community Theatre
83 Plaza Blvd.
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
B & S, Inc.
dba Kearney Liquor
1107 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
C M O, INC.
dba Knights of Columbus 1728
1900 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
KS Plus, Inc
dba Kwik Stop #11
414 2nd Avenue South
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
KS Plus Inc.
dba Kwik Stop #15
1206 West 24th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kwik Stop Food Stores Inc.
dba Kwik Stop #19
3912 17th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Bushido Inc.
dba KYOTO
404 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Little Mexico, Inc.
dba Little Mexico
716 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Los Magueyes, LLC
dba Los Magueyes
320 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
<addr:SNYDER, HILLIARD & COCHRAN, P.C., L.L.O.,3082342700,4009 6TH AVE., SUITE 37EAGLES NEST PLAZA,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
PUBLIC AUCTION
A public auction of the service
station equipment, convenience
store equipment, inventory,
carwash equipment and supplies,
and the fixtures, used in connection
with the 56th Street Sinclair Plaza
business operated by Silent City,
Inc., located at 5605 West Second
Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held on January 21, 2020, at 12:00
o'clock noon, in the lobby immedi-
ately inside the main East door at
the Buffalo County Courthouse,
1512 Central Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska. This property will be sold
along with the Trustee's Sale of the
real estate described as:
Lot 5, North Acre Fourth Addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, except a
tract of land containing 468.39
square feet, more or less,
deeded to the State of Nebraska,
Department of Roads by War-
ranty Deed recorded October
27th, 1999 as Inst. 1999-8531
Bidders will need to bring a cash-
ier's check for $20,000.00 payable
to Michael R. Snyder, Trustee, in
order to be eligible to bid at the
sale, and for the earnest deposit to
be paid by the highest bidder at the
time of the sale. Closing will be
held at the same place as the sale,
at 12:30 o'clock p.m., Central Time,
on the date of the sale, or at such
other time and place as may be an-
nounced by the Trustee at the sale,
at which time the successful bidder
will be required to pay the balance
of the purchase price by wire trans-
fer, cashier's check, or bank money
order. The above personal prop-
erty and the real estate will be
combined and sold together as one
unit. The sale of the above property
may be postponed from time to
time until it is completed, without
notice other than an announcement
made by the Trustee at the time
and place last appointed for the
sale. The above property is sold
AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL
FAULTS. THERE ARE NO WAR-
RANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY
OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR
PURPOSE IN CONNECTION WITH
THIS SALE.
Michael R. Snyder, Trustee
Snyder Hilliard & Cochran, L.L.O.
P O Box 1414
Suite 37 Eagles Nest Plaza
4009 6th Ave.
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
(308) 234-2700
ZNEZ J9,11,13,15,17,20
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Tepeyac LLC
dba Margaritas Family
and Tradition
119 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Chicken Bones of Kearney, Inc.
dba Mid Towne Event Center
115 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Hi-Brand Kearney, LLC
dba Old Chicago
115 South 2nd Avenue East
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, January 14, 2020 the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8390 for a Con-
ditional Use Permit to operate a
sand and gravel extraction pit on
property zoned District AG, Agri-
cultural District and described as
part of Government Lots 3 and 4,
as part of the Northwest Quarter of
Section 11, Township 8 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (South of
11th Street and East of Imperial Av-
enue).
Ordinance No. 8259A for a Con-
ditional Use Permit to operate retail
cellular phone store on property
zoned District C-2, Community
Commercial District and described
Lots 19 and 20, and the North 110
feet of Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, Baker's
Subdivision to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (3821
2nd Avenue).
Ordinance No. 8393 amending
Section 1-1510 "Miscellaneous Ex-
penditures" of Article 15 "Purchas-
ing" of Chapter 1 "Administration"
of the City Code to amend the cost
of allowable expense from $25.00
to $50.00 for recognition dinners
for elected and appointed officials,
employees who are in good stand-
ing and have completed 10 years
of services, or volunteers to be in
accordance with Nebraska Revised
Statute 13-2203.
Ordinance No. 8394 repealing
Ordinance No. 8379 and amend
the Salary Ordinance reflecting rec-
ommended classification changes.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Public House 22, LLC
dba Public House 22
12 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Bosselman, Inc.
dba Pump & Pantry #27
4311 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Bosselman, Inc.
dba Pump & Pantry #40
1616 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Bosselman Pump & Pantry, Inc.
dba Pump & Pantry #41
1212 East 56th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Red Lobster Hospitality
dba Red Lobster #0835
121 2nd Avenue East
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAURENT BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
RT Omaha Franchise, LLC
dba Ruby Tuesday
108 1st Avenue Place
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
San Pedro, Inc.
dba San Pedro Mexican
Restaurant
3907 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE
JUVENILE NO. JV18-281
JUVENILE NO. JV19-282
JUVENILE NO. JV19-283
In the Juvenile Court of Buffalo
County, Nebraska
IN THE INTEREST OF SERGIO
LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, JOVANI
MENA-HENDRICKSON, AND JON-
ATHAN MENA,
Children Under Eighteen Years of
Age.
Notice is hereby given to whom
it may concern, SERGIO LOPEZ,
the natural father of SERGIO
LOPEZ-HENDRICKSON, born
2008, JONATHAN MENA SAN-
TOS, the natural father of JOVANI
MENA-HENDRICKSON, born
2011, and JONATHAN MENA,
born 2016, NICOLE HEN-
DRICKSON, the natural mother of
the above-mentioned juveniles, and
anyone else claiming any right or
interest in and to said children, that
proceedings concerning the
afore-named minor children are
currently pending in the Juvenile
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
and that a hearing has been set for
February 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Said parents or anyone else claim-
ing any right or interest in and to
said children shall enter their ap-
pearance in the Juvenile Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, on or
before February 12, 2020, at 10:00
a.m. or personally appear on this
date.
MANDI J. AMY
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney
P.O. Box 67
Kearney, NE 68848
Telephone: (308) 236-1222
Facsimile: (308) 233-3086
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by the City Clerk of the City
of Kearney, Nebraska from quali-
fied firms for the installation of
sidewalks, playground borders,
bench pads, handicapped parking
pads, and other concrete work at
multiple locations throughout the
City of Kearney's Park and Recrea-
tion facilities until Tuesday, Febru-
ary 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any and all pro-
posals and to accept the proposals
it believes is in the best interest of
the community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
A pre-bid meeting will be held at
the Kearney Parks and Recreation
(2005 1st Avenue) office on Tues-
day, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All interested bidders are encour-
aged to attend.
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Nate Halliwell at
308-233-3230.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Sims' Enterprises Ltd
dba Sims' Shop E-Z
102 East 25th Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kearney BBQ Co
dba Skeeter Barnes
516 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Western Oil II, LLC
dba Speedee Mart #2767
108 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SUMMIT
APPAREL CO., LLC
Notice is hereby given that Sum-
mit Apparel Co., LLC, a Nebraska
limited liability company, is organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska, with its registered office
and designated office at 1504 Ave-
nue I, Kearney, NE 68847. The ini-
tial agent for service of process is
Isaiah Medina, 1504 Avenue I,
Kearney, NE 68847. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska, including but not limited
to the power to purchase, sell,
own, construct, develop, operate,
lease, manage, finance, refinance
and otherwise deal with real estate
and personal property of all kinds
and interests therein, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The lim-
ited liability company was formed
on December 31, 2019 and will
continue for a perpetual period of
duration. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by its members pursuant to
the Certificate of Organization and
Operating Agreement duly adopted
by the Company.
Isaiah Medina, Organizer
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a spe-
cial, public, retreat meeting of the
Board of Education of School Dis-
trict #7 of the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, will be held
on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at
6:00 P.M. in the 2nd floor Staff De-
velopment Room in the Administra-
tion Building at 320 West 24th
Street, Kearney, Ne. 68845.
The agenda for the special, pub-
lic, retreat meeting is as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Open Meetings Act
Announcement
C. Roll Call
D. Approval of Agenda
E. Regular Agenda –
1. Strategic Plan Updates
2. Hanny Arram Center
for Success
3. 2020-2021 Staffing
4. Reading Improvement Act
5. MOU with City for SROs –
NDE Model
F. Adjournment
The agenda for the special, pub-
lic, retreat meeting, which is kept
continually current, is available at
the Administration Building of the
Kearney Public Schools, 320 West
24th St., Kearney, Ne. 68845, dur-
ing normal business hours, or may
be accessed electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website– www.kea-
rneypublicschools.org on Friday,
January 17, 2020.
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
STL of Nebraska, Inc.
dba Target Store T-0857
4800 3rd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
World Theatre Foundation
dba The World Theatre
2318 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Sa Jo Retail, Inc.,
dba Thirsty's
3004 West Highway 30
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Thunderhead Brewing Co
dba Thunderhead Brewing Co
18 East 21st Street
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Brick Street Enterprises, Inc.
dba Tru Café
2100 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF STRATEGIC
PLANNING SESSION
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Members of the Board of Direc-
tors of Southern Public Power Dis-
trict will hold a Strategic Planning
Session at the Lied Lodge and
Conference Center located at 2700
Sylvan Road, Nebraska City, Ne-
braska, on Tuesday, January 28,
2020, at 1:00 p.m. An agenda for
the planning session, kept continu-
ally current, is available for public
inspection at the District office dur-
ing normal business hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal F. Niedfeldt, President/CEO
ZNEZ J18,t1
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
U Med Spa, a Wellness
Collective, LLC
dba U Med Spa
610 Talmadge Street, Suite B
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Walgreens Co.,
dba Walgreens #03716
2615 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.,
dba Wal-Mart Supercenter #598
5411 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Kearney Steak Company
dba Whiskey Creek
407 South 2nd Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01,
R.R.S. a liquor license may be au-
tomatically renewed for one year
commencing May 1, 2020, for the
following retail liquor licensee,
to-wit:
Younes Conference Center LLC
dba Younes Conference Center
416 Talmadge Road
Kearney, NE 68845
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of the City
on or before February 10, 2020, in
the Office of the City Clerk and that
in the event protests are filed by
three or more such persons, hear-
ing will be had to determine
whether continuation of the license
should be allowed.
LAUREN BRANDT
Kearney City Clerk
