Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE OR DRIZZLE DURING THE DAY, MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE OR DRIZZLE DURING THE DAY. LIGHT MIXED PRECIPITATION TONIGHT, INCLUDING LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE OR DRIZZLE, SLEET, AND SNOW. LIGHT ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS. LIGHT ADDITIONAL SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS. WINDS GUSTING TO 45 TO 60 MPH, STRONGEST ALONG AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80 TONIGHT. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. PERIODS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE OR DRIZZLE THROUGH EARLY EVENING, THEN RETURNING TO A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT, EVENTUALLY CHANGING TO LIGHT SNOW BEFORE ENDING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. BLOWING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY SIGNIFICANTLY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS TONIGHT COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES AND POWER LINES, ESPECIALLY NORTH OF INTERSTATE 80. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES COULD RISE ABOVE FREEZING THIS AFTERNOON, PERHAPS IMPROVING SLICK CONDITIONS AT LEAST BRIEFLY. EVEN IF THIS OCCURS, TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BELOW FREEZING AGAIN TONIGHT, CAUSING A RE-FREEZE OF WET SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&