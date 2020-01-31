NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time
on February 18, 2020 for furnishing
all labor, tools, materials, equip-
ment and incidentals required for
construction of 1000 SY concrete
trail, 800 CY earthwork, 400 CY rip-
rap, and work incidental thereto for
2020 TRAIL RESTORATION, as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all bids,
and to waive irregularities or infor-
malities in any bid. Bids received
after the specified time of closing
will be returned unopened. The en-
velope shall be marked "2020
TRAIL RESTORATION". The City
will accept only those sealed bids,
either hand delivered or received
via the U.S. Mail or other commer-
cial carrier at the City Clerk's Of-
fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-
ted by facsimile or electronically
will not be accepted. Bidder must
submit a Bid on total combined im-
provements.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Miller & Associates,
Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111
Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,
Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone
308/234-6456, upon payment of
$55 for each half-size set. Full-size
sets of documents can be obtained
for a deposit of $70. Any PLAN
HOLDER, upon returning the draw-
ings and specifications within four-
teen (14) days of the bid opening,
will be refunded $15.00. A com-
plete set of electronic copies of
drawings, specifications, contract
documents and proposal form may
be obtained from www.miller-eng-
ineers.com for a fee of $25.00
(non-refundable). Once logged into
the website, go to "Bidding Docu-
ments" [in the upper right-hand
corner of the homepage] and you
can select the set of documents to
download.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
This project will be partially
funded with federal funds from
FEMA Public Assistance Grant Pro-
gram and therefore is subject to
their Federal laws and regulations
associated with that program.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
The successful bidder will be re-
quired to give a payment bond, and
performance bond, each, in the
amount of one hundred percent
(100%) of the contract price.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will
be received at the regular meeting
of the Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners, Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.
on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 for
three Twin Screw Cab & Chassis
(Lowboy Tractors) and two Twin
Screw Cab & Chassis(Dump
Trucks) to be used by the Buffalo
County Highway Department. Said
bids will be publicly opened and
read aloud at that time and place.
Specifications and particulars
can be obtained from the Buffalo
County Highway Department, 9730
Antelope Road, Kearney, NE
68847.
All bids should be in a separate,
sealed envelope and marked "Twin
Screw Cab & Chassis" on the out-
side and addressed to the Buffalo
County Clerk's Office, PO Box
1270, Kearney, Nebraska,
68848-1270.
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners reserves the right
to reject any and all bids and to
waive any informality in the bidd-
ing.
(S E A L)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
Buffalo County EOE/AA
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
OF
CARMAN IRRIGATION, INC.,
PLEASANTON, NEBRASKA
Notice is hereby given that on
January 17, 2020, Articles of Disso-
lution of Carman Irrigation, Inc.,
Pleasanton, Nebraska, were filed in
the Office of the Secretary of State
of Nebraska. The terms and con-
ditions of dissolution provided for
the collection of the assets of the
Corporation, disposing of its prop-
erties, discharging its liabilities, dis-
tributing its remaining property, and
doing every other act necessary to
wind up and liquidate the business
of the Corporation as provided in
Neb. Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum.
Supp. 2018). Cynthia Huff, Pres-
ident, is to wind up and liquidate
the business and affairs of the Cor-
poration. All of the assets of the
Corporation have been disposed of
and distributed and all of the liabili-
ties have been discharged.
Carman Irrigation, Inc.,
Pleasanton, Nebraska
Cynthia Huff, President
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed proposals will be received
by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the
City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until
2:00 PM, Local Time on February
18, 2020 for furnishing all labor,
tools, materials, equipment and in-
cidentals required for construction
of an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge
with steel truss superstructure and
concrete deck, and work incidental
thereto for CHERRY AVENUE PE-
DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-
MENT, and associated work as per
drawings and specifications now
on file at the Office of the City
Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-
licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-
lated immediately following in the
City Council Chambers.
Bids received after the specified
time of closing will be returned un-
opened. The envelope shall be
marked "CHERRY AVENUE PE-
DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-
MENT". The City will accept only
those sealed bids, either hand de-
livered or received via the U.S. Mail
at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska. Items transmitted by fac-
simile or electronically will not be
accepted. Bidder must submit a
Bid on total combined improve-
ments.
The project includes removal of
existing structure, construction of
an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge
with steel truss superstructure and
concrete deck, approximately 400
cubic yards of excavation, and as-
sociated work.
The Contractor may obtain cop-
ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-
MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak
Creek Engineering, Telephone
308/455-1152. Contract docu-
ments must be purchased in hard
copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee
of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted
on furnished forms, sealed and
marked with bidder contact infor-
mation.
Each bidder will be required to
submit with his proposal, a certified
check, a cashier's check or bid
bond made payable, without condi-
tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-
braska, in an amount equal to five
percent (5%) of the proposal. No
bid submitted by any contractor
which contains a condition or quali-
fication shall be recognized or ac-
cepted by the City Council, and
any letter or communication ac-
companying the bid which contains
a condition or qualification upon
the bid which has the effect of
qualifying or modifying any provi-
sion of the specifications in any
manner, shall be construed as a
qualifying bid and may be rejected
by the City Council as not respon-
sible. The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any or all propos-
als and to waive any informalities or
irregularities in the bids received,
and to accept any proposal which
is deemed most favorable to the
City of Kearney.
The Owner is an equal opportu-
nity employer and requires all con-
tractors and consultants to comply
with all applicable Federal and
State laws and regulations. The
Owner, in accordance with Title VI
of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78
Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to
2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-
eral Regulations, Department of
Transportation, Subtitle A, Office
the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-
ination in Federally assisted pro-
grams of the Department of Trans-
portation issued pursuant to such
Act, hereby notifies all bidders that
it will affirmatively insure that in any
contract entered into pursuant to
this advertisement, minority busi-
ness enterprises will be afforded
full opportunity to submit bids in re-
sponse to this invitation and will
not be discriminated against on the
grounds of race, color, or national
origin, sex, age and disability/hand-
icap in consideration for an award.
Bidders must be properly li-
censed under the laws governing
their respective trades and be able
to obtain insurance and bonds re-
quired for the Work. The success-
ful bidder will be required to give a
payment bond, and performance
bond, each, in the amount of one
hundred percent (100%) of the
contract price.
Successful bidder shall begin
the Work on receipt of the Notice
to Proceed and shall complete the
Work within the Contract Time.
Work is subject to liquidated dam-
ages.
Published upon order of the City
Council of Kearney, Nebraska.
Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor
ATTEST:
Lauren Brandt, City Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb-
ruary 11, 2020 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. The following is the public
hearing, upon the recommendation
of the Planning Commission, to be
considered:
1. Application submitted by
Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving for
Waters View Inc., a Nebraska Cor-
poration for a Conditional Use Per-
mit to operate an asphalt batch
plant on property zoned District
AG, Agricultural District and de-
scribed as part of Lots 3 and 4, as
part of the Northwest Quarter that
lies North of the North Channel of
the Platte River, including accreted
land, in Section 11, Township 8
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(South of 11th Street and East of
Imperial Avenue).
2. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Mark
Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen
Kottmeyer, husband and wife, to
rezone from District AG, Agricul-
tural District to District RR-2, Rural
Residential District (Intermediate
Standards) for property described
as a tract of land being part of the
Southwest Quarter of the South-
west Quarter of Section 11, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(8725 17th Avenue).
3. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Mark
Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen
Kottmeyer, husband and wife, for
the Final Plat for K and S Second
Subdivision, a subdivision being
part of the Southwest Quarter of
the Southwest Quarter of Section
11, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, for property de-
scribed as a tract of land being part
of the Southwest Quarter of the
Southwest Quarter of Section 11,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (8725 17th Avenue).
4. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-
tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
to rezone from District C-3/PD,
General Commercial/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District to Dis-
trict C-3, General Commercial Dis-
trict for property described as a
tract of land being all of Outlot A of
Meridian West, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (to be vacated), and be-
ing part of the Southeast Quarter of
the Southeast Quarter of Section
33, Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (Northwest Cor-
ner of 30th Avenue and West High-
way 30).
5. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-
tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-
braska Limited Liability Company
for the Final Plat for Meridian West
Second, an addition to the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, for property described as a
tract of land being all Lots 1
through 20, inclusive, and all of
Outlot A of Meridian West, an addi-
tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (to be vacated),
and being part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of
Section 33, Township 9 North,
Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-
hwest Corner of 30th Avenue and
West Highway 30).
6. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Turkey
Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Corporation, to rezone from District
RR-1/PD, Rural Residential District
(Rural Standards)/Planned Devel-
opment Overlay District to District
AG, Agricultural District for prop-
erty described as a tract of land be-
ing part of Outlot C, Block One, be-
ing part of Lot 12, and part of Out-
lot B, Block Two, being all of Lots
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and part of Lot
6, Block Three, being all of Lot 1,
and Outlot D, Block Four, and part
of Turkey Creek Boulevard of Tur-
key Creek Second Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lots 6, 7 and 9, and accre-
tions abutting said lots, Section 10,
Township 8 North, Range 16 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska (West of Yanney Avenue
and North of Interstate 80).
7. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Turkey
Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Corporation for the Final Plat for
Turkey Creek Third Subdivision, a
subdivision being part of Govern-
ment Lots 6, 7, 9 and accretions
thereto, Section 10, Township 8
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for
property described as a tract of
land being all of Lot 11, part of Lot
12, and part of Outlot B, Block
Two, part of Lot 6, Block Three,
and part of Turkey Creek Boulevard
of Turkey Creek Second Subdivi-
sion (to be vacated), being part of
Government Lot 6, Government Lot
7 and Government Lot 9, and ac-
cretions thereto, Section 10, Town-
ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the
6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska
(West of Yanney Avenue and North
of Interstate 80).
8. Application submitted by
Miller & Associates for Turkey
Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska
Corporation for a Conditional Use
Permit to operate a sand and
gravel mining operation on property
zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-
trict and described as a tract of
land being part of Government Lot
6, part of Government Lot 7 and
part of Government Lot 8, Section
10, Township 8 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska (West of Yanney
Avenue and North of Interstate 80).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The City Council shall have the
right to modify the agenda to in-
clude items of an emergency na-
ture only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: ELIAS SALINAS, 1920 15th
Ave Trlr 99, Kearney NE 68845, you
are hereby notified that on Novem-
ber 4, 2019, Credit Acceptance
Corp. filed a suit against you in the
Buffalo County Court at docket
CI19-2169, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$11,785.67, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 2nd
day of March, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
<addr:HARRIS, GREG,3082346561,PO BOX 1125,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of GREGORY L. LAM-
MERS, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-10
Notice is hereby given that on
January 24, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Cody
Lammers whose address is 519
West 27th Street, Kearney, NE
68845, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before March 30, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Courthouse
PO Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073
3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13
PO Box 1125
Kearney, NE 68848-1125
308-234-3595
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Jack A. Karraker,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-4
Notice is hereby given that on
January 14, 2020, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of Will
and Appointment of Personal Rep-
resentative, and that Eugene Frick
and Tammey Frick, 812 West 21st
Street, Kearney, NE 68845, were
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Co-Personal Representa-
tives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this court on or
before the 24th day of March,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke Simpson - #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Ave.
P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
(308) 455-1046
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Mary E. Hakanson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-12
Notice is hereby given that on the
28th day of January, 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Rebecca R. Hakanson,
whose address is 1903 Uceyle Av-
enue, St. Louis, Missouri 63114,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 31st day of March, 2020
or be forever barred.
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 250
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
Attorney at Law
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
Phone: (308) 234-5524
<addr:SYNEK, MICHAEL,3082374808,814 CENTRAL,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
In the Matter of the Estate of
Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased
Case # PR 20-9
Notice is hereby given that Trisha
Marie Grant has filed a Petition of
Formal Probate of Wills, Determi-
nation of Heirs, and Appointment of
Trisha Marie Grant as Personal
Representative. The Court has set
a hearing on this Petition in this
Court at the Buffalo County Court-
house, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, on February 28,
2020, at 10 a.m.
Trisha Marie Grant, Petitioner
1802 5th Avenue, #3
Kearney, NE 68845
(308) 708-9483
Michael J. Synek, #19612
Attorney at Law
814 Central Avenue
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
(308) 237-4808
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE
ESTATE OF
RANDAL F. DAMRATOWSKI,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-20
Notice is hereby given that a final
account and report of administra-
tion and a Petition for complete
settlement, adjudication of intes-
tacy, determination of heirs, and
determination of inheritance tax
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the Count Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
16th and Central Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska, on February 14, 2020 at
10:00 o'clock A.M.
Barbara K. Damratowski,
Personal Representative
4720 29th Avenue
Kearney, NE 68845
Damon T. Bahensky, #15340
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE OF MEETING
FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT
COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement
Committee will be held at 10:00
a.m. on February 5, 2020 in the 2nd
Floor Conference Room at City
Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Fire-
fighters' Retirement Committee
shall have the right to modify the
agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
INVITATION FOR BIDS
Holdrege Public Schools will re-
ceive sealed bids until 10:00 AM ,
Thursday, February 20, 2020, for
the Holdrege High School Music
Rooms Renovation and Athletic
Complex Renovation, at the HPS
Central Office, 505 14th Avenue,
PO Box 2002, Holdrege, Nebraska
68949, phone (308) 995-8663.
Electronic form of the contract
documents (plans and specifica-
tions) may be requested from Wil-
kins ADP, (308) 237-5787 or
myoung@wilkinsadp.com, during
regular business hours after Janu-
ary 31, 2020, or from www.stan-
A Pre-Bid Conference is sched-
uled for 3:30 PM, Thursday, Febru-
ary 13, 2020 in the Holdrege High
School Band Room. All contractors
are encouraged to attend, but at-
tendance is NOT mandatory.
Contact Corey Young, HPS
Maintenance, at (308) 995-7910 to
schedule a site visit. Contact Wil-
kins ADP with any questions during
the site visit or otherwise.
Holdrege Public Schools re-
serves the right to reject any and all
bids and to waive information in
bids submitted.
/s/Sandy Dunaway, Secretary
Holdrege Board of Education
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC
At its regular meeting on Tues-
day, January 28, 2020 the Kearney
City Council passed and approved
according to law and adopted the
following ordinances to be pub-
lished in pamphlet form:
Ordinance No. 8395 amending
several sections of Chapter 5
"Health and Sanitation" of the City
Code including: Section 5-408
"Generally; Service of Notice" of
Article 4 "Nuisances"; Section
5-605 "Weeds; Removal of Weeds
by City; Authorization" of Article 6
"Weeds" and Section 5-606
"Weeds; Removal of Weeds by
City; Maintenance After Initial Cutt-
ing" of Article 6 "Weeds" by
amending code enforcement notifi-
cation procedures for properties in
violation of the City's weed nui-
sance codes to be in accordance
with Nebraska Revised Statute
16-230.
Copies of these ordinances, as
published in pamphlet form, are
available to the public at the Office
of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY
PENSION COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Pension Committee will
be held at 10:30 a.m. on February
5, 2020 in the 2nd Floor Confer-
ence Room at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,
which meeting will be open to the
public. An agenda for such meet-
ing, kept continuously current, is
available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City of Kearney, Ne-
braska Pension Committee shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE
RETIREMENT COMMITTEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City of Kearney,
Nebraska Police Retirement Com-
mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on
February 5, 2020 in the 2nd Floor
Conference Room at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Police Retirement
Committee shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE
Notice is hereby given pursuant
to section 53-135.01 that a liquor li-
cense may be automatically re-
newed for one year from May 1,
2020 for the following retail liquor
licensee:
River Stop LLC
110 East Elm Street,
Pleasanton, Nebraska 68866
Notice is hereby given that writ-
ten protests to the issuance of au-
tomatic renewal of license may be
filed by any resident of the city (vi-
llage or county) on or before Febru-
ary 10, 2020, in the office of the Vil-
lage clerk and that in the event pro-
tests are filed by three or more
such persons, hearing will be had
to determine whether continuation
of the license should be allowed.
Leora Hofmann,
Village Clerk
Upon the conclusion of any hear-
ing required by this section, the lo-
cal governing body may request a
licensee to submit an application
as provided in section 53-135.
NOTICE OF MEETING
SENIOR SERVICES
ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Senior Services
Advisory Board of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30
p.m. on February 3, 2020 at the Pe-
terson Senior Activity Center, 2020
West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Senior Services Ad-
visory Board shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Sealed proposals will be re-
ceived by the City Clerk of the City
of Kearney, Nebraska from quali-
fied firms for the installation of
sidewalks, playground borders,
bench pads, handicapped parking
pads, and other concrete work at
multiple locations throughout the
City of Kearney's Park and Recrea-
tion facilities until Tuesday, Febru-
ary 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
The City of Kearney is an equal
opportunity employer and requires
all contractors, consultants, etc. to
comply with all applicable federal
and state laws and regulations.
The City of Kearney reserves
the right to reject any and all pro-
posals and to accept the proposals
it believes is in the best interest of
the community.
Copies of the Request for Pro-
posals or other information may be
obtained from the office of the City
Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going
to the City's website at
A pre-bid meeting will be held at
the Kearney Parks and Recreation
(2005 1st Avenue) office on Tues-
day, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All interested bidders are encour-
aged to attend.
If you have any questions re-
garding this Request for Proposals,
please contact Nate Halliwell at
308-233-3230.
Lauren Brandt
City Clerk
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Thunder Alley Bike
Show
Name of Applicant: Keith Ziems
Address: 414 W. 27th Street,
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska:January 1, 2020
General nature of business:
Motorcycle Shows
Keith Ziems
Applicant or
Legal Representative
<addr:LOCHER, PAVELKA, DOSTAL, BRADDY & HAMMES, LLC,4028987000,HISTORIC/200 OMAHA PLAZA2002 DOUGLAS ST,OMAHA,NE>
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that the following-described prop-
erty will be sold by GREGORY L.
GALLES, Successor Trustee, at
public auction to the highest bidder
in the central lobby of the Buffalo
County Courthouse, Central & 15th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on
March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:
PART OF LOTS 11 AND 12,
BLOCK 9, WEST ADDITION TO
THE CITY OF KEARNEY, BUF-
FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,
MORE PARTICULARLY DE-
SCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN-
NING AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF LOT 12, THENCE
RUNNING EAST 53 ½ FEET
MORE OR LESS TO THE CEN-
TER OF THE CEMENT DRIVE
LEADING FROM 21ST STREET
TO THE GARAGE LOCATED ON
THE REAR OF SAID LOT 11,
THENCE RUNNING IN A SOUTH-
EASTERLY DIRECTION AND
ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF
SAID DRIVE AND GARAGE AS
NOW CONSTRUCTED TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF LOT 11,
THENCE RUNNING WEST ON
THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT
11, 59 ½ FEET MORE OR LESS
TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER
OF SAID LOT 11, THENCE RUN-
NING NORTH ALONG THE WEST
LINE OF SAID LOTS 11 AND 12,
100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BE-
GINNING.
At the discretion of the Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Trustee, at the
time of the sale, a nonrefundable
certified or cashier's check in the
amount of $5,000.00 payable to the
Trustee, with the full purchase
price, in certified funds, to be re-
ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.
on the date of the sale. This sale is
made without any warranties as to
title or condition of the property.
DATED this 10th day of January,
2020.
By: GREGORY L. GALLES,
Successor Trustee
For: LOCHER PAVELKA
DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,
LLC
200 The Omaha Club
2002 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Phone: (402) 898-7000
Gregory L. Galles, #21748
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )
On this 10th day of Janaury,
2020, before me, a Notary Public in
and for said County and State, per-
sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to
me known to be the identical per-
son whose name is affixed to the
foregoing instrument and acknowl-
edged the execution thereof to be a
voluntary act and deed. Witness
my hand and notarial seal the day
and year last above written.
Andrea R. Huey
Notary Public
My Comm. Exp. July 5, 2020
NOTICE OF HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, February 11,
2020, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meeting has an agenda item
concerning public comments on a
request to consider Solar Energy
Amendments to the Buffalo County
Zoning Regulations and update
Section 8.1 Accessory Building.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator, but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
(SEAL)
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
