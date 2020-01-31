 

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska until 2:00 PM, Local Time

on February 18, 2020 for furnishing

all labor, tools, materials, equip-

ment and incidentals required for

construction of 1000 SY concrete

trail, 800 CY earthwork, 400 CY rip-

rap, and work incidental thereto for

2020 TRAIL RESTORATION, as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all bids,

and to waive irregularities or infor-

malities in any bid. Bids received

after the specified time of closing

will be returned unopened. The en-

velope shall be marked "2020

TRAIL RESTORATION". The City

will accept only those sealed bids,

either hand delivered or received

via the U.S. Mail or other commer-

cial carrier at the City Clerk's Of-

fice, City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska. Items transmit-

ted by facsimile or electronically

will not be accepted. Bidder must

submit a Bid on total combined im-

provements.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Miller & Associates,

Consulting Engineers, P.C., 1111

Central Avenue, P.O. Box 306,

Kearney, NE 68847, Telephone

308/234-6456, upon payment of

$55 for each half-size set. Full-size

sets of documents can be obtained

for a deposit of $70. Any PLAN

HOLDER, upon returning the draw-

ings and specifications within four-

teen (14) days of the bid opening,

will be refunded $15.00. A com-

plete set of electronic copies of

drawings, specifications, contract

documents and proposal form may

be obtained from www.miller-eng-

ineers.com for a fee of $25.00

(non-refundable). Once logged into

the website, go to "Bidding Docu-

ments" [in the upper right-hand

corner of the homepage] and you

can select the set of documents to

download.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

This project will be partially

funded with federal funds from

FEMA Public Assistance Grant Pro-

gram and therefore is subject to

their Federal laws and regulations

associated with that program.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

The successful bidder will be re-

quired to give a payment bond, and

performance bond, each, in the

amount of one hundred percent

(100%) of the contract price.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

 

SEPARATE, SEALED BIDS will

be received at the regular meeting

of the Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners, Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska until 10:00 A.M.

on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 for

three Twin Screw Cab & Chassis

(Lowboy Tractors) and two Twin

Screw Cab & Chassis(Dump

Trucks) to be used by the Buffalo

County Highway Department. Said

bids will be publicly opened and

read aloud at that time and place.

Specifications and particulars

can be obtained from the Buffalo

County Highway Department, 9730

Antelope Road, Kearney, NE

68847.

All bids should be in a separate,

sealed envelope and marked "Twin

Screw Cab & Chassis" on the out-

side and addressed to the Buffalo

County Clerk's Office, PO Box

1270, Kearney, Nebraska,

68848-1270.

The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners reserves the right

to reject any and all bids and to

waive any informality in the bidd-

ing.

(S E A L)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

Buffalo County EOE/AA

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

ATTORNEYS-AT-LAW

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

OF

CARMAN IRRIGATION, INC.,

PLEASANTON, NEBRASKA

 

Notice is hereby given that on

January 17, 2020, Articles of Disso-

lution of Carman Irrigation, Inc.,

Pleasanton, Nebraska, were filed in

the Office of the Secretary of State

of Nebraska. The terms and con-

ditions of dissolution provided for

the collection of the assets of the

Corporation, disposing of its prop-

erties, discharging its liabilities, dis-

tributing its remaining property, and

doing every other act necessary to

wind up and liquidate the business

of the Corporation as provided in

Neb. Rev. Stat. §21-2,185 (Cum.

Supp. 2018). Cynthia Huff, Pres-

ident, is to wind up and liquidate

the business and affairs of the Cor-

poration. All of the assets of the

Corporation have been disposed of

and distributed and all of the liabili-

ties have been discharged.

Carman Irrigation, Inc.,

Pleasanton, Nebraska

Cynthia Huff, President

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

Sealed proposals will be received

by Lauren Brandt, City Clerk, in the

City Clerk's Office at the City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Nebraska until

2:00 PM, Local Time on February

18, 2020 for furnishing all labor,

tools, materials, equipment and in-

cidentals required for construction

of an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge

with steel truss superstructure and

concrete deck, and work incidental

thereto for CHERRY AVENUE PE-

DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-

MENT, and associated work as per

drawings and specifications now

on file at the Office of the City

Clerk. Said Proposals will be pub-

licly opened, read aloud, and tabu-

lated immediately following in the

City Council Chambers.

Bids received after the specified

time of closing will be returned un-

opened. The envelope shall be

marked "CHERRY AVENUE PE-

DESTRIAN BRIDGE REPLACE-

MENT". The City will accept only

those sealed bids, either hand de-

livered or received via the U.S. Mail

at the City Clerk's Office, City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska. Items transmitted by fac-

simile or electronically will not be

accepted. Bidder must submit a

Bid on total combined improve-

ments.

The project includes removal of

existing structure, construction of

an 85 ft. long pedestrian bridge

with steel truss superstructure and

concrete deck, approximately 400

cubic yards of excavation, and as-

sociated work.

The Contractor may obtain cop-

ies of the CONTRACT DOCU-

MENTS from Lance Harter, Oak

Creek Engineering, Telephone

308/455-1152. Contract docu-

ments must be purchased in hard

copy, requiring a nonrefundable fee

of $50.00. Bids shall be submitted

on furnished forms, sealed and

marked with bidder contact infor-

mation.

Each bidder will be required to

submit with his proposal, a certified

check, a cashier's check or bid

bond made payable, without condi-

tion, to the City Clerk, Kearney, Ne-

braska, in an amount equal to five

percent (5%) of the proposal. No

bid submitted by any contractor

which contains a condition or quali-

fication shall be recognized or ac-

cepted by the City Council, and

any letter or communication ac-

companying the bid which contains

a condition or qualification upon

the bid which has the effect of

qualifying or modifying any provi-

sion of the specifications in any

manner, shall be construed as a

qualifying bid and may be rejected

by the City Council as not respon-

sible. The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any or all propos-

als and to waive any informalities or

irregularities in the bids received,

and to accept any proposal which

is deemed most favorable to the

City of Kearney.

The Owner is an equal opportu-

nity employer and requires all con-

tractors and consultants to comply

with all applicable Federal and

State laws and regulations. The

Owner, in accordance with Title VI

of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78

Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C 2000d to

2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Fed-

eral Regulations, Department of

Transportation, Subtitle A, Office

the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrim-

ination in Federally assisted pro-

grams of the Department of Trans-

portation issued pursuant to such

Act, hereby notifies all bidders that

it will affirmatively insure that in any

contract entered into pursuant to

this advertisement, minority busi-

ness enterprises will be afforded

full opportunity to submit bids in re-

sponse to this invitation and will

not be discriminated against on the

grounds of race, color, or national

origin, sex, age and disability/hand-

icap in consideration for an award.

Bidders must be properly li-

censed under the laws governing

their respective trades and be able

to obtain insurance and bonds re-

quired for the Work. The success-

ful bidder will be required to give a

payment bond, and performance

bond, each, in the amount of one

hundred percent (100%) of the

contract price.

Successful bidder shall begin

the Work on receipt of the Notice

to Proceed and shall complete the

Work within the Contract Time.

Work is subject to liquidated dam-

ages.

Published upon order of the City

Council of Kearney, Nebraska.

Stanley A. Clouse, Mayor

ATTEST:

Lauren Brandt, City Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb-

ruary 11, 2020 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. The following is the public

hearing, upon the recommendation

of the Planning Commission, to be

considered:

1. Application submitted by

Brad Vontz for Vontz Paving for

Waters View Inc., a Nebraska Cor-

poration for a Conditional Use Per-

mit to operate an asphalt batch

plant on property zoned District

AG, Agricultural District and de-

scribed as part of Lots 3 and 4, as

part of the Northwest Quarter that

lies North of the North Channel of

the Platte River, including accreted

land, in Section 11, Township 8

North, Range 15 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(South of 11th Street and East of

Imperial Avenue).

2. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Mark

Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen

Kottmeyer, husband and wife, to

rezone from District AG, Agricul-

tural District to District RR-2, Rural

Residential District (Intermediate

Standards) for property described

as a tract of land being part of the

Southwest Quarter of the South-

west Quarter of Section 11, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(8725 17th Avenue).

3. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Mark

Kottmeyer and Anna Eileen

Kottmeyer, husband and wife, for

the Final Plat for K and S Second

Subdivision, a subdivision being

part of the Southwest Quarter of

the Southwest Quarter of Section

11, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, for property de-

scribed as a tract of land being part

of the Southwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 11,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (8725 17th Avenue).

4. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-

tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

to rezone from District C-3/PD,

General Commercial/Planned De-

velopment Overlay District to Dis-

trict C-3, General Commercial Dis-

trict for property described as a

tract of land being all of Outlot A of

Meridian West, an addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska (to be vacated), and be-

ing part of the Southeast Quarter of

the Southeast Quarter of Section

33, Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (Northwest Cor-

ner of 30th Avenue and West High-

way 30).

5. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for 21st Cen-

tury Investment Co., LLC, a Ne-

braska Limited Liability Company

for the Final Plat for Meridian West

Second, an addition to the City of

Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, for property described as a

tract of land being all Lots 1

through 20, inclusive, and all of

Outlot A of Meridian West, an addi-

tion to the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (to be vacated),

and being part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 33, Township 9 North,

Range 16 West of the 6th P.M.,

Buffalo County, Nebraska (Nort-

hwest Corner of 30th Avenue and

West Highway 30).

6. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Turkey

Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Corporation, to rezone from District

RR-1/PD, Rural Residential District

(Rural Standards)/Planned Devel-

opment Overlay District to District

AG, Agricultural District for prop-

erty described as a tract of land be-

ing part of Outlot C, Block One, be-

ing part of Lot 12, and part of Out-

lot B, Block Two, being all of Lots

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9 and part of Lot

6, Block Three, being all of Lot 1,

and Outlot D, Block Four, and part

of Turkey Creek Boulevard of Tur-

key Creek Second Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lots 6, 7 and 9, and accre-

tions abutting said lots, Section 10,

Township 8 North, Range 16 West

of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,

Nebraska (West of Yanney Avenue

and North of Interstate 80).

7. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Turkey

Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Corporation for the Final Plat for

Turkey Creek Third Subdivision, a

subdivision being part of Govern-

ment Lots 6, 7, 9 and accretions

thereto, Section 10, Township 8

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska, for

property described as a tract of

land being all of Lot 11, part of Lot

12, and part of Outlot B, Block

Two, part of Lot 6, Block Three,

and part of Turkey Creek Boulevard

of Turkey Creek Second Subdivi-

sion (to be vacated), being part of

Government Lot 6, Government Lot

7 and Government Lot 9, and ac-

cretions thereto, Section 10, Town-

ship 8 North, Range 16 West of the

6th P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska

(West of Yanney Avenue and North

of Interstate 80).

8. Application submitted by

Miller & Associates for Turkey

Creek Properties, LLC, a Nebraska

Corporation for a Conditional Use

Permit to operate a sand and

gravel mining operation on property

zoned District AG, Agricultural Dis-

trict and described as a tract of

land being part of Government Lot

6, part of Government Lot 7 and

part of Government Lot 8, Section

10, Township 8 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska (West of Yanney

Avenue and North of Interstate 80).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The City Council shall have the

right to modify the agenda to in-

clude items of an emergency na-

ture only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

TO: ELIAS SALINAS, 1920 15th

Ave Trlr 99, Kearney NE 68845, you

are hereby notified that on Novem-

ber 4, 2019, Credit Acceptance

Corp. filed a suit against you in the

Buffalo County Court at docket

CI19-2169, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$11,785.67, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 2nd

day of March, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of GREGORY L. LAM-

MERS, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-10

Notice is hereby given that on

January 24, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Cody

Lammers whose address is 519

West 27th Street, Kearney, NE

68845, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before March 30, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Courthouse

PO Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Greg C. Harris - NSBA #15073

3710 Central Avenue - Suite 13

PO Box 1125

Kearney, NE 68848-1125

308-234-3595

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Jack A. Karraker,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-4

Notice is hereby given that on

January 14, 2020, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will

and Appointment of Personal Rep-

resentative, and that Eugene Frick

and Tammey Frick, 812 West 21st

Street, Kearney, NE 68845, were

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Co-Personal Representa-

tives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this court on or

before the 24th day of March,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke Simpson - #24448

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Ave.

P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

(308) 455-1046

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Mary E. Hakanson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-12

Notice is hereby given that on the

28th day of January, 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Rebecca R. Hakanson,

whose address is 1903 Uceyle Av-

enue, St. Louis, Missouri 63114,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 31st day of March, 2020

or be forever barred.

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 250

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

Attorney at Law

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

Phone: (308) 234-5524

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

In the Matter of the Estate of

Nancy Marie Hicks, Deceased

Case # PR 20-9

Notice is hereby given that Trisha

Marie Grant has filed a Petition of

Formal Probate of Wills, Determi-

nation of Heirs, and Appointment of

Trisha Marie Grant as Personal

Representative. The Court has set

a hearing on this Petition in this

Court at the Buffalo County Court-

house, 1512 Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, on February 28,

2020, at 10 a.m.

Trisha Marie Grant, Petitioner

1802 5th Avenue, #3

Kearney, NE 68845

(308) 708-9483

Michael J. Synek, #19612

Attorney at Law

814 Central Avenue

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

(308) 237-4808

NOTICE

ESTATE OF

RANDAL F. DAMRATOWSKI,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-20

 

Notice is hereby given that a final

account and report of administra-

tion and a Petition for complete

settlement, adjudication of intes-

tacy, determination of heirs, and

determination of inheritance tax

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the Count Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

16th and Central Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska, on February 14, 2020 at

10:00 o'clock A.M.

Barbara K. Damratowski,

Personal Representative

4720 29th Avenue

Kearney, NE 68845

Damon T. Bahensky, #15340

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE OF MEETING

FIREFIGHTERS' RETIREMENT

COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Firefighters' Retirement

Committee will be held at 10:00

a.m. on February 5, 2020 in the 2nd

Floor Conference Room at City

Hall, 18 East 22nd Street, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Fire-

fighters' Retirement Committee

shall have the right to modify the

agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

INVITATION FOR BIDS

 

Holdrege Public Schools will re-

ceive sealed bids until 10:00 AM ,

Thursday, February 20, 2020, for

the Holdrege High School Music

Rooms Renovation and Athletic

Complex Renovation, at the HPS

Central Office, 505 14th Avenue,

PO Box 2002, Holdrege, Nebraska

68949, phone (308) 995-8663.

Electronic form of the contract

documents (plans and specifica-

tions) may be requested from Wil-

kins ADP, (308) 237-5787 or

myoung@wilkinsadp.com, during

regular business hours after Janu-

ary 31, 2020, or from www.stan-

darddigital.com

A Pre-Bid Conference is sched-

uled for 3:30 PM, Thursday, Febru-

ary 13, 2020 in the Holdrege High

School Band Room. All contractors

are encouraged to attend, but at-

tendance is NOT mandatory.

Contact Corey Young, HPS

Maintenance, at (308) 995-7910 to

schedule a site visit. Contact Wil-

kins ADP with any questions during

the site visit or otherwise.

Holdrege Public Schools re-

serves the right to reject any and all

bids and to waive information in

bids submitted.

/s/Sandy Dunaway, Secretary

Sandy.Dunaway@dusters.org

Holdrege Board of Education

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

 

At its regular meeting on Tues-

day, January 28, 2020 the Kearney

City Council passed and approved

according to law and adopted the

following ordinances to be pub-

lished in pamphlet form:

Ordinance No. 8395 amending

several sections of Chapter 5

"Health and Sanitation" of the City

Code including: Section 5-408

"Generally; Service of Notice" of

Article 4 "Nuisances"; Section

5-605 "Weeds; Removal of Weeds

by City; Authorization" of Article 6

"Weeds" and Section 5-606

"Weeds; Removal of Weeds by

City; Maintenance After Initial Cutt-

ing" of Article 6 "Weeds" by

amending code enforcement notifi-

cation procedures for properties in

violation of the City's weed nui-

sance codes to be in accordance

with Nebraska Revised Statute

16-230.

Copies of these ordinances, as

published in pamphlet form, are

available to the public at the Office

of the City Clerk at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY

PENSION COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Pension Committee will

be held at 10:30 a.m. on February

5, 2020 in the 2nd Floor Confer-

ence Room at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska,

which meeting will be open to the

public. An agenda for such meet-

ing, kept continuously current, is

available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City of Kearney, Ne-

braska Pension Committee shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY POLICE

RETIREMENT COMMITTEE

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City of Kearney,

Nebraska Police Retirement Com-

mittee will be held at 9:30 a.m. on

February 5, 2020 in the 2nd Floor

Conference Room at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Police Retirement

Committee shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE

 

Notice is hereby given pursuant

to section 53-135.01 that a liquor li-

cense may be automatically re-

newed for one year from May 1,

2020 for the following retail liquor

licensee:

River Stop LLC

110 East Elm Street,

Pleasanton, Nebraska 68866

 

Notice is hereby given that writ-

ten protests to the issuance of au-

tomatic renewal of license may be

filed by any resident of the city (vi-

llage or county) on or before Febru-

ary 10, 2020, in the office of the Vil-

lage clerk and that in the event pro-

tests are filed by three or more

such persons, hearing will be had

to determine whether continuation

of the license should be allowed.

Leora Hofmann,

Village Clerk

Upon the conclusion of any hear-

ing required by this section, the lo-

cal governing body may request a

licensee to submit an application

as provided in section 53-135.

NOTICE OF MEETING

SENIOR SERVICES

ADVISORY BOARD

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Senior Services

Advisory Board of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, will be held at 4:30

p.m. on February 3, 2020 at the Pe-

terson Senior Activity Center, 2020

West 11th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Senior Services Ad-

visory Board shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Sealed proposals will be re-

ceived by the City Clerk of the City

of Kearney, Nebraska from quali-

fied firms for the installation of

sidewalks, playground borders,

bench pads, handicapped parking

pads, and other concrete work at

multiple locations throughout the

City of Kearney's Park and Recrea-

tion facilities until Tuesday, Febru-

ary 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

The City of Kearney is an equal

opportunity employer and requires

all contractors, consultants, etc. to

comply with all applicable federal

and state laws and regulations.

The City of Kearney reserves

the right to reject any and all pro-

posals and to accept the proposals

it believes is in the best interest of

the community.

Copies of the Request for Pro-

posals or other information may be

obtained from the office of the City

Clerk, 18 East 22nd Street, Kear-

ney, Nebraska, 68847 or by going

to the City's website at

www.cityofkearney.org.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at

the Kearney Parks and Recreation

(2005 1st Avenue) office on Tues-

day, February 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

All interested bidders are encour-

aged to attend.

If you have any questions re-

garding this Request for Proposals,

please contact Nate Halliwell at

308-233-3230.

Lauren Brandt

City Clerk

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Thunder Alley Bike

Show

Name of Applicant: Keith Ziems

Address: 414 W. 27th Street,

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska:January 1, 2020

General nature of business:

Motorcycle Shows

Keith Ziems

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that the following-described prop-

erty will be sold by GREGORY L.

GALLES, Successor Trustee, at

public auction to the highest bidder

in the central lobby of the Buffalo

County Courthouse, Central & 15th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska, on

March 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.:

PART OF LOTS 11 AND 12,

BLOCK 9, WEST ADDITION TO

THE CITY OF KEARNEY, BUF-

FALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA,

MORE PARTICULARLY DE-

SCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN-

NING AT THE NORTHWEST

CORNER OF LOT 12, THENCE

RUNNING EAST 53 ½ FEET

MORE OR LESS TO THE CEN-

TER OF THE CEMENT DRIVE

LEADING FROM 21ST STREET

TO THE GARAGE LOCATED ON

THE REAR OF SAID LOT 11,

THENCE RUNNING IN A SOUTH-

EASTERLY DIRECTION AND

ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF

SAID DRIVE AND GARAGE AS

NOW CONSTRUCTED TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF LOT 11,

THENCE RUNNING WEST ON

THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT

11, 59 ½ FEET MORE OR LESS

TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER

OF SAID LOT 11, THENCE RUN-

NING NORTH ALONG THE WEST

LINE OF SAID LOTS 11 AND 12,

100 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BE-

GINNING.

At the discretion of the Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Trustee, at the

time of the sale, a nonrefundable

certified or cashier's check in the

amount of $5,000.00 payable to the

Trustee, with the full purchase

price, in certified funds, to be re-

ceived by the Trustee by 5:00 p.m.

on the date of the sale. This sale is

made without any warranties as to

title or condition of the property.

DATED this 10th day of January,

2020.

By: GREGORY L. GALLES,

Successor Trustee

For: LOCHER PAVELKA

DOSTAL BRADDY & HAMMES,

LLC

200 The Omaha Club

2002 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Phone: (402) 898-7000

Gregory L. Galles, #21748

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) ss.

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS )

On this 10th day of Janaury,

2020, before me, a Notary Public in

and for said County and State, per-

sonally came Gregory L. Galles, to

me known to be the identical per-

son whose name is affixed to the

foregoing instrument and acknowl-

edged the execution thereof to be a

voluntary act and deed. Witness

my hand and notarial seal the day

and year last above written.

Andrea R. Huey

Notary Public

My Comm. Exp. July 5, 2020

NOTICE OF HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, February 11,

2020, at 9:15 o’clock A.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meeting has an agenda item

concerning public comments on a

request to consider Solar Energy

Amendments to the Buffalo County

Zoning Regulations and update

Section 8.1 Accessory Building.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator, but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

