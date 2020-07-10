 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Arhea

Schoenefeld the contents of unit

#B36. Including but not limited to

household goods, furniture, and

other items remaining in our pos-

session at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Bill

Strauss the contents of unit #A18.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF SUIT

 

 

TO: FAITH RIVAS, 207 S. Gustin

St Unit 49 Holdrege NE 68949, you

are hereby notified that on March 6,

2020, Credit Acceptance Corp.

filed a suit against you in the Buf-

falo County Court at docket

CI20-555, the object in prayer of

which was to secure a judgment

against you in the amount of

$9,105.84, together with court

costs, interest and attorney's fees

as allowed by law. Unless you file

your Answer with the Buffalo

County Court on or before the 31

day of August, 2020, the Petition

against you will be considered as

true and judgment will be entered

against you accordingly.

By: Dennis P. Lee #16296

Jake T. Houlihan #26807

Lee Law Office

PO Box 45947

Omaha, NE 68145

Ph: (402) 334-8055

Fax: (402) 334-8072

Denny@leelawoffice.com

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Ed & Joy

Teters the contents of unit #B26.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Billy Joe Baer,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-106

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Brian G.

Baer, 8470 2nd Avenue, Kearney,

NE 68847, was informally ap-

pointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 10th day of September,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Address of County Court:

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@brunerfrank.com

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of DEBRA K. MARLATT,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-109

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that Jeremy

L. Fisher whose address is 3709 S.

74th Street #103, Omaha, NE

68124 was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Sept. 10, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

Kearney, Nebraska 68847

Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)

Attorney at Law

2033 Central Avenue

Post Office Box 1516

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516

(308) 237-5100

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of George Widdowson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-93

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 16, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Decedent and that, Richard

C. Widdowson, 3747 Chesapeake

Lane, Naperville IL 60564 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before the 19th day of August,

2020, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Address of County Court:

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Luke M. Simpson #24448

lsimpson@brunerfrank.com

Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

Attorneys for Personal

Representative

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF GLORIA G.

EBB-PETERSEN, DECEASED

Case No. PR20-99

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 19, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Daniel

K. Ebb, whose address is 4241

Warren Road, Franklin, TN 37067,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with

this Court of or before August 26,

2020, or be forever barred.

Clerk Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

16th and Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of JANNETTE S. HUNT,

Deceased

Case No. PR 20-111

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

July 1, 2020, in the County Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, the Reg-

istrar issued a written statement of

Informal Probate of Will of said De-

ceased and that JOHNNY R.

HUNT, whose address is 3820 N

Dickerson St, Arlington, VA 22207

has been appointed Personal Rep-

resentative of this estate. Creditors

of this estate must file their claims

with this Court on or before Sep-

tember 10, 2020 or be forever bar-

red.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Conrad F. Connealy #25739, of

NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,

WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.

4715 First Avenue Place

P.O. Box 2286

Kearney, NE 68848-2286

(308) 234-1918

Attorney for Applicant

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Larry E. Hidy,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-101

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 22, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Pam-

ela S. Hidy, 4902 Avenue L Place,

Kearney, NE 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Loretta Jean

Randolph, Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-92

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on the

11th day of June 2020, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Kimberly Taylor whose

address is 1565 West 111th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68845 and

Christina Follett whose address is

802 East 69th Street, Kearney, NE

68847 were informally appointed

by the Registrar as Co-Personal

Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Aug. 19, 2020 or be forever

barred.

Buffalo County Court

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520

Steven R. Voigt, #15780

VOIGT LAW OFFICE

2029 Central Avenue

P.O. Box 1184

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1184

Phone: (308) 234-5524

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Maxine M. Thompson,

Deceased

Estate No. PR 20-100

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 22, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

Sharon K. Thompson, 1514 13th

Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020 or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

 

NOTICE

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

ESTATE OF RYAN LEE

JOHNSON, Deceased.

Case No. PR 16-115

 

 

Notice is hereby given that Amy

R. Johnson has filed a PETITION

FOR SUBSEQUENT ADMINISTRA-

TION with the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, which has

been set for hearing on the County

Courtroom of the Buffalo County

Courthouse in Kearney, Nebraska,

on July 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk Magistrate

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Attorney for Petitioner

 

NOTICE

Estate of Sheryl A. Ohrt,

Deceased.

Buffalo County, Nebraska

Case No. PR 20-108

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 29, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

James A. Ohrt, whose address is

203 Road 7, Henderson, NE 68371,

has been appointed as Personal

Representative of this Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before September 10, 2020, or be

forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Registrar

Todd D. Turner, #22027

Kelley, Scritsmier &

Byrne, P.C., LLO

P.O. Box 1669

North Platte, NE 69103-1669

308-532-7110

Attorney for Personal

Representative

 

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Vivian L. Axmann,

Deceased

Estate No. PR20-95

 

 

Notice is hereby given that on

June 19, 2020, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of Will of

said Decedent and that Ronald Lee

Axmann whose address is 12105 S

Blackbob Rd. Apt. 111, Olathe, KS

66062, and Brian Axmann whose

address is 3523 Ave. K, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847, was informally

appointed by the Registrar as Per-

sonal Representatives of the Es-

tate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before August 26, 2020, or be for-

ever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the Buffalo County Court

Kearney, NE

VIKKI S STAMM, #20489

STAMM ROMERO &

ASSOCIATES, P.C., L.L.O.

3720 Avenue A, Suite C

PO Box 188

Kearney, NE 68848-0188

308-234-4744 Telephone

308-237-4788 Fax

vstamm@stamm-romerolaw.com

 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

JAI LANDING, LLC

A NEBRASKA LIMITED

LIABILITY COMPANY

Notice is hereby given that JAI

Landing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited

Liability Company, has been organ-

ized under the Nebraska Uniform

Limited Liability Company Act. The

address of its designated office is

5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,

Kearney, NE 68848. The name

and address of the initial registered

agent is Luke M. Simpson, 5804

1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,

NE 68848. JAI Landing, LLC. com-

menced business on July 7, 2020,

and the general nature of its busi-

ness is to engage in any lawful

business not prohibited by the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act.

Luke M. Simpson, Organizer

Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC

Attorneys at Law

5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230

Kearney, NE 68848-2230

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jim Gus-

tafson the contents of unit #A16.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

 

 

Notice is hereby given that two

public hearings and a regular, pub-

lic meeting of the Board of Educa-

tion of School District #7, of the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, will be held on Monday,

July 13, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the

Staff Development Room of the

Kearney Public Schools Adminis-

tration Building at 320 West 24th

Street, Kearney, NE 68845.

The agenda for the public hear-

ings and regular, public meeting of

the Board of Education, which is

kept continually current, is available

electronically through

SparqMeetings on the Kearney

Public Schools website at

www.kearneypublicschools.org on

Friday, July 10, 2020.

NOTICE OF MEETING

LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Library Advisory

Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on

July 14, 2020 in the Niobrara Meet-

ing Room at the Kearney Public Li-

brary, 2020 1st Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska, which meeting will be

open to the public. An agenda for

such meeting, kept continuously

current, is available for public in-

spection at the Office of the City

Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-

braska, during normal business

hours. Except for items of an

emergency nature, the agenda shall

not be altered later than 24 hours

before the scheduled commence-

ment of the meeting. The Library

Advisory Board shall have the right

to modify the agenda to include

items of an emergency nature only

at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

Buffalo County

Agricultural Association

Time: July 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Place: Buffalo County Fairgrounds

Harvest Room and

via teleconferencing

*In-person will limit attendees

per Direct Health Measures

 

Agenda for meeting available for

inspection at Fairgrounds Office

during normal business hours.

 

Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc

Board Meeting

Time: 7:30 PM Central Time

(US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/-

85475231078?pwd=RGdaMkY2eVRiU1NjU1ppd3Zxa0hyUT09

Meeting ID: 854 7523 1078

Password: 000376

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,85475231078#,,,,

0#,,000376# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,85475231078#,,,,

0#,,000376# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US

(Germantown)

Meeting ID: 854 7523 1078

Password: 000376

Find your local number:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/k-

bH4LlPcFN

 

NOTICE OF MEETING

ADVISORY BOARD OF

PARK AND RECREATION

COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a meeting of the Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on

July 16, 2020 in the City Council

Chambers at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

which meeting is open to the pub-

lic. An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at City Hall

during normal business hours. Ex-

cept for items of an emergency na-

ture, the agenda shall not be al-

tered later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The Advisory Board of

Park and Recreation Commission-

ers shall have the right to modify

the agenda to include items of an

emergency nature only at such

public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

 

 

Central Community College is re-

questing bids to replace the exist-

ing boiler and associated mechani-

cal systems at the Phelps Building

on their Hasting Campus. Sealed

bids will be received until 2:30 PM,

Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the of-

fice of Central Community College,

Administration Office Board Room,

3134 W Hwy 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska, at which hour, or as soon

as possible thereafter, the received

bids will be opened and considered

for the furnishing of labor, materials

and equipment necessary for the

proper construction of said project.

If mailed, mail to Central Commu-

nity College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,

Purchasing Manager, PO Box

4903, Grand Island, NE

68802-4903.

Bids may be mailed or dropped

off at the address above.

Due to the COVID-19 pan-

demic, the bid opening will not

be public, but will be held virtu-

ally. The bid tabulation will be

posted as soon as possible after

the bid opening. Contact Joe

Bannwarth at

jbannwarth@farris-usa.com for a

link to the bid opening.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held for potential Prime Bidders on

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM

at the Polk Building on the Hast-

ings Campus of Central Commu-

nity College. No tours will be

scheduled before or after the date

of the Pre-Bid Conference

<addr:NCORPE,3085346752,24871 S. LONE STAR ROAD,NORTH PLATTE,NE>

NOTICE

 

 

Due to the COVID-19 virus out-

break, the NCORPE Board meeting

will require Masks to be worn to

enter the building. This measure is

being taken to protect the health

and welfare of all Nebraskans. De-

tails for the Board meeting can be

found at the NCORPE's website:

NCORPE.org or by calling:

308-534-6752.

Notice is hereby given that the

Board of Directors of the Nebraska

Cooperative Republican Platte En-

hancement Project (a joint entity

organized and existing under the

Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation

Act) will hold a board meeting on

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Central Time at Mid-Plains Com-

munity College Room #202, 1101

Halligan Dr., North Platte, NE

69101. An agenda for the meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection on the

websites of the agency's members,

which are at the following ad-

dresses and at NCORPE.org:

1. Upper Republican NRD,

URNRD.org

2. Middle Republican NRD,

MRNRD.org

3. Lower Republican NRD,

LRNRD.org

4. Twin Platte NRD, TPNRD.org

 

Individuals with disabilities may

request additional auxiliary aids

and service necessary for partici-

pation, by contacting NCORPE at

the address or phone number listed

above.

 

Terry Martin, Chairman

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Robert &

Kimberly Walker the contents of

unit #C37. Including but not limited

to household goods, furniture, and

other items remaining in our pos-

session at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

NOTICE OF RENEWAL

OF LIQUOR LICENSE

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that

a liquor license may be automati-

cally renewed for a one-year period

from November 1, 2020, for the fol-

lowing retail liquor licensee:

The Greens at Prairie Hills LLC

dba

Prairie Hills Golf Course

21400 Clubhouse Dr.

Pleasanton, Ne 68866

Class C-122075

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

written protests to the issuance of

automatic renewal of license may

be filed by any resident of Buffalo

County on or before August 10,

2020 in the office of the Buffalo

County Clerk and that in the event

protests are filed by three or more

persons, a hearing will be held to

determine whether continuation of

the license shall be allowed.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(S E A L)

Tags