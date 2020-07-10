NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Arhea
Schoenefeld the contents of unit
#B36. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SUIT
TO: FAITH RIVAS, 207 S. Gustin
St Unit 49 Holdrege NE 68949, you
are hereby notified that on March 6,
2020, Credit Acceptance Corp.
filed a suit against you in the Buf-
falo County Court at docket
CI20-555, the object in prayer of
which was to secure a judgment
against you in the amount of
$9,105.84, together with court
costs, interest and attorney's fees
as allowed by law. Unless you file
your Answer with the Buffalo
County Court on or before the 31
day of August, 2020, the Petition
against you will be considered as
true and judgment will be entered
against you accordingly.
By: Dennis P. Lee #16296
Jake T. Houlihan #26807
Lee Law Office
PO Box 45947
Omaha, NE 68145
Ph: (402) 334-8055
Fax: (402) 334-8072
ZNEZ Jy10,17,24,31
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Ed & Joy
Teters the contents of unit #B26.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Billy Joe Baer,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-106
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Brian G.
Baer, 8470 2nd Avenue, Kearney,
NE 68847, was informally ap-
pointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 10th day of September,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Address of County Court:
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ Jy10,17,24
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of DEBRA K. MARLATT,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-109
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that Jeremy
L. Fisher whose address is 3709 S.
74th Street #103, Omaha, NE
68124 was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Sept. 10, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
Kearney, Nebraska 68847
Stephen G. Lowe (#15991)
Attorney at Law
2033 Central Avenue
Post Office Box 1516
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1516
(308) 237-5100
ZNEZ Jy10,17,24
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of George Widdowson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-93
Notice is hereby given that on
June 16, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Decedent and that, Richard
C. Widdowson, 3747 Chesapeake
Lane, Naperville IL 60564 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before the 19th day of August,
2020, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Address of County Court:
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Luke M. Simpson #24448
Bruner Frank Schumacher, L.L.C.
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ Je19,26,Jy10
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF GLORIA G.
EBB-PETERSEN, DECEASED
Case No. PR20-99
Notice is hereby given that on
June 19, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Daniel
K. Ebb, whose address is 4241
Warren Road, Franklin, TN 37067,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as personal representa-
tive of this estate. Creditors of this
estate must file their claims with
this Court of or before August 26,
2020, or be forever barred.
Clerk Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
16th and Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
Parker, Grossart, Bahensky, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
ZNEZ Je26,Jy10,17
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of JANNETTE S. HUNT,
Deceased
Case No. PR 20-111
Notice is hereby given that on
July 1, 2020, in the County Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, the Reg-
istrar issued a written statement of
Informal Probate of Will of said De-
ceased and that JOHNNY R.
HUNT, whose address is 3820 N
Dickerson St, Arlington, VA 22207
has been appointed Personal Rep-
resentative of this estate. Creditors
of this estate must file their claims
with this Court on or before Sep-
tember 10, 2020 or be forever bar-
red.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Conrad F. Connealy #25739, of
NYE, HERVERT, JORGENSEN,
WATSON & CONNEALY, P.C.
4715 First Avenue Place
P.O. Box 2286
Kearney, NE 68848-2286
(308) 234-1918
Attorney for Applicant
ZNEZ Jy10,17,24
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Larry E. Hidy,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-101
Notice is hereby given that on
June 22, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Pam-
ela S. Hidy, 4902 Avenue L Place,
Kearney, NE 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je26,Jy10,17
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Loretta Jean
Randolph, Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-92
Notice is hereby given that on the
11th day of June 2020, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Kimberly Taylor whose
address is 1565 West 111th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68845 and
Christina Follett whose address is
802 East 69th Street, Kearney, NE
68847 were informally appointed
by the Registrar as Co-Personal
Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Aug. 19, 2020 or be forever
barred.
Buffalo County Court
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0520
Steven R. Voigt, #15780
VOIGT LAW OFFICE
2029 Central Avenue
P.O. Box 1184
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-1184
Phone: (308) 234-5524
ZNEZ Je19,26,Jy10
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Maxine M. Thompson,
Deceased
Estate No. PR 20-100
Notice is hereby given that on
June 22, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
Sharon K. Thompson, 1514 13th
Avenue, Kearney, NE 68845, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020 or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
ZNEZ Je26,Jy10,17
NOTICE
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
ESTATE OF RYAN LEE
JOHNSON, Deceased.
Case No. PR 16-115
Notice is hereby given that Amy
R. Johnson has filed a PETITION
FOR SUBSEQUENT ADMINISTRA-
TION with the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, which has
been set for hearing on the County
Courtroom of the Buffalo County
Courthouse in Kearney, Nebraska,
on July 31, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk Magistrate
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Attorney for Petitioner
ZNEZ Jy10,17,24
NOTICE
Estate of Sheryl A. Ohrt,
Deceased.
Buffalo County, Nebraska
Case No. PR 20-108
Notice is hereby given that on
June 29, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
James A. Ohrt, whose address is
203 Road 7, Henderson, NE 68371,
has been appointed as Personal
Representative of this Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before September 10, 2020, or be
forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Registrar
Todd D. Turner, #22027
Kelley, Scritsmier &
Byrne, P.C., LLO
P.O. Box 1669
North Platte, NE 69103-1669
308-532-7110
Attorney for Personal
Representative
ZNEZ Jy10,17,24
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Vivian L. Axmann,
Deceased
Estate No. PR20-95
Notice is hereby given that on
June 19, 2020, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of Will of
said Decedent and that Ronald Lee
Axmann whose address is 12105 S
Blackbob Rd. Apt. 111, Olathe, KS
66062, and Brian Axmann whose
address is 3523 Ave. K, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847, was informally
appointed by the Registrar as Per-
sonal Representatives of the Es-
tate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before August 26, 2020, or be for-
ever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the Buffalo County Court
Kearney, NE
VIKKI S STAMM, #20489
STAMM ROMERO &
ASSOCIATES, P.C., L.L.O.
3720 Avenue A, Suite C
PO Box 188
Kearney, NE 68848-0188
308-234-4744 Telephone
308-237-4788 Fax
ZNEZ Je26,Jy10,17
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
JAI LANDING, LLC
A NEBRASKA LIMITED
LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that JAI
Landing, LLC, a Nebraska Limited
Liability Company, has been organ-
ized under the Nebraska Uniform
Limited Liability Company Act. The
address of its designated office is
5804 1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230,
Kearney, NE 68848. The name
and address of the initial registered
agent is Luke M. Simpson, 5804
1st Ave., P.O. Box 2230, Kearney,
NE 68848. JAI Landing, LLC. com-
menced business on July 7, 2020,
and the general nature of its busi-
ness is to engage in any lawful
business not prohibited by the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act.
Luke M. Simpson, Organizer
Bruner Frank Schumacher, LLC
Attorneys at Law
5804 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 2230
Kearney, NE 68848-2230
ZNEZ Jy10,17,24
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jim Gus-
tafson the contents of unit #A16.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that two
public hearings and a regular, pub-
lic meeting of the Board of Educa-
tion of School District #7, of the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, will be held on Monday,
July 13, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. in the
Staff Development Room of the
Kearney Public Schools Adminis-
tration Building at 320 West 24th
Street, Kearney, NE 68845.
The agenda for the public hear-
ings and regular, public meeting of
the Board of Education, which is
kept continually current, is available
electronically through
SparqMeetings on the Kearney
Public Schools website at
www.kearneypublicschools.org on
Friday, July 10, 2020.
ZNEZ Jy10,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
LIBRARY ADVISORY BOARD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Library Advisory
Board of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on
July 14, 2020 in the Niobrara Meet-
ing Room at the Kearney Public Li-
brary, 2020 1st Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska, which meeting will be
open to the public. An agenda for
such meeting, kept continuously
current, is available for public in-
spection at the Office of the City
Clerk at the City Hall, Kearney, Ne-
braska, during normal business
hours. Except for items of an
emergency nature, the agenda shall
not be altered later than 24 hours
before the scheduled commence-
ment of the meeting. The Library
Advisory Board shall have the right
to modify the agenda to include
items of an emergency nature only
at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy10,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy10,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
Buffalo County
Agricultural Association
Time: July 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
Place: Buffalo County Fairgrounds
Harvest Room and
via teleconferencing
*In-person will limit attendees
per Direct Health Measures
Agenda for meeting available for
inspection at Fairgrounds Office
during normal business hours.
Topic: Buffalo County Ag Assoc
Board Meeting
Time: 7:30 PM Central Time
(US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
85475231078?pwd=RGdaMkY2eVRiU1NjU1ppd3Zxa0hyUT09
Meeting ID: 854 7523 1078
Password: 000376
One tap mobile
+13462487799,,85475231078#,,,,
0#,,000376# US (Houston)
+16699006833,,85475231078#,,,,
0#,,000376# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US
(Germantown)
Meeting ID: 854 7523 1078
Password: 000376
Find your local number:
bH4LlPcFN
ZNEZ Jy11,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
ADVISORY BOARD OF
PARK AND RECREATION
COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a meeting of the Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 4:15 p.m. on
July 16, 2020 in the City Council
Chambers at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
which meeting is open to the pub-
lic. An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at City Hall
during normal business hours. Ex-
cept for items of an emergency na-
ture, the agenda shall not be al-
tered later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The Advisory Board of
Park and Recreation Commission-
ers shall have the right to modify
the agenda to include items of an
emergency nature only at such
public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ Jy10,t1
NOTICE
Central Community College is re-
questing bids to replace the exist-
ing boiler and associated mechani-
cal systems at the Phelps Building
on their Hasting Campus. Sealed
bids will be received until 2:30 PM,
Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the of-
fice of Central Community College,
Administration Office Board Room,
3134 W Hwy 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska, at which hour, or as soon
as possible thereafter, the received
bids will be opened and considered
for the furnishing of labor, materials
and equipment necessary for the
proper construction of said project.
If mailed, mail to Central Commu-
nity College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,
Purchasing Manager, PO Box
4903, Grand Island, NE
68802-4903.
Bids may be mailed or dropped
off at the address above.
Due to the COVID-19 pan-
demic, the bid opening will not
be public, but will be held virtu-
ally. The bid tabulation will be
posted as soon as possible after
the bid opening. Contact Joe
Bannwarth at
jbannwarth@farris-usa.com for a
link to the bid opening.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held for potential Prime Bidders on
Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM
at the Polk Building on the Hast-
ings Campus of Central Commu-
nity College. No tours will be
scheduled before or after the date
of the Pre-Bid Conference
ZNEZ Jy9,10,11
NOTICE
Due to the COVID-19 virus out-
break, the NCORPE Board meeting
will require Masks to be worn to
enter the building. This measure is
being taken to protect the health
and welfare of all Nebraskans. De-
tails for the Board meeting can be
found at the NCORPE's website:
NCORPE.org or by calling:
308-534-6752.
Notice is hereby given that the
Board of Directors of the Nebraska
Cooperative Republican Platte En-
hancement Project (a joint entity
organized and existing under the
Nebraska Interlocal Cooperation
Act) will hold a board meeting on
Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Central Time at Mid-Plains Com-
munity College Room #202, 1101
Halligan Dr., North Platte, NE
69101. An agenda for the meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection on the
websites of the agency's members,
which are at the following ad-
dresses and at NCORPE.org:
1. Upper Republican NRD,
2. Middle Republican NRD,
3. Lower Republican NRD,
4. Twin Platte NRD, TPNRD.org
Individuals with disabilities may
request additional auxiliary aids
and service necessary for partici-
pation, by contacting NCORPE at
the address or phone number listed
above.
Terry Martin, Chairman
ZNEZ Jy10,t1
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Robert &
Kimberly Walker the contents of
unit #C37. Including but not limited
to household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF RENEWAL
OF LIQUOR LICENSE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
pursuant to Section 53-135.01, that
a liquor license may be automati-
cally renewed for a one-year period
from November 1, 2020, for the fol-
lowing retail liquor licensee:
The Greens at Prairie Hills LLC
dba
Prairie Hills Golf Course
21400 Clubhouse Dr.
Pleasanton, Ne 68866
Class C-122075
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
written protests to the issuance of
automatic renewal of license may
be filed by any resident of Buffalo
County on or before August 10,
2020 in the office of the Buffalo
County Clerk and that in the event
protests are filed by three or more
persons, a hearing will be held to
determine whether continuation of
the license shall be allowed.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(S E A L)
ZNEZ Jy10,t1