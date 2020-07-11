 

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Arhea

Schoenefeld the contents of unit

#B36. Including but not limited to

household goods, furniture, and

other items remaining in our pos-

session at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Bill

Strauss the contents of unit #A18.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #B38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Fox Creek Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Chad

Vance the contents of unit #C38.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Ed & Joy

Teters the contents of unit #B26.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Jim Gus-

tafson the contents of unit #A16.

Including but not limited to house-

hold goods, furniture, and other

items remaining in our possession

at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

July 7, 2020

 

Stanley Clouse, President of the

Council, called a special meeting of

the City Council to order on July 7,

2020 at 7:00 a.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. City Clerk recorded the min-

utes. Administrative personnel were

also present. Notice of the meeting

had been given according to law.

Mayor Clouse announced that in

accordance with Section 84-1412

of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,

a current copy of the Open Meet-

ings Act is available for review and

is posted on the wall.

City Council and Administration

reviewed and discussed the pro-

posed budget for the fiscal year be-

ginning October 1, 2020 and end-

ing September 30, 2021.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 7:49 a.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ Jy11,t1

NOTICE

 

Central Community College is re-

questing bids to replace the exist-

ing boiler and associated mechani-

cal systems at the Phelps Building

on their Hasting Campus. Sealed

bids will be received until 2:30 PM,

Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the of-

fice of Central Community College,

Administration Office Board Room,

3134 W Hwy 34, Grand Island, Ne-

braska, at which hour, or as soon

as possible thereafter, the received

bids will be opened and considered

for the furnishing of labor, materials

and equipment necessary for the

proper construction of said project.

If mailed, mail to Central Commu-

nity College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,

Purchasing Manager, PO Box

4903, Grand Island, NE

68802-4903.

Bids may be mailed or dropped

off at the address above.

Due to the COVID-19 pan-

demic, the bid opening will not

be public, but will be held virtu-

ally. The bid tabulation will be

posted as soon as possible after

the bid opening. Contact Joe

Bannwarth at

jbannwarth@farris-usa.com for a

link to the bid opening.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be

held for potential Prime Bidders on

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM

at the Polk Building on the Hast-

ings Campus of Central Commu-

nity College. No tours will be

scheduled before or after the date

of the Pre-Bid Conference

ZNEZ Jy9,10,11

NOTICE OF SALE

TO SATISFY STORAGE

DEFAULT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

 

This ad shall serve as notice that

the undersigned will sell by manner

of public auction personal property

believed to be owned by: Robert &

Kimberly Walker the contents of

unit #C37. Including but not limited

to household goods, furniture, and

other items remaining in our pos-

session at Avenue F Storage.

Sale of the entire contents will be

conducted via website

www.storageauctions.com.

Auction is only online. Auction

will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.

Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH

ONLY!

After deductions of the reasona-

ble costs of storage, advertising,

and sale, any proceeds not claimed

after a period of one year shall be

remitted to the State Treasurer.

ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15

KUTAK ROCK LLP

1650 Farnam Street

Omaha, NE 68102

(402) 346-6000

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT

OF ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION OF

TRUCKERS INSURANCE

CORP.

 

TRUCKERS INSURANCE

CORP., a Nebraska corporation

(the "Corporation"), filed Articles of

Amendment of Articles of Incorpo-

ration with the Secretary of State's

Office pursuant to the Nebraska

Model Business Corporation Act on

June 23, 2020, wherein the Corpo-

ration changed its name to

DPMLMD, Inc.

Caitlin M. Gustafson, Attorney

ZNEZ Je27,Jy4,11

Tags