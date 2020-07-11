NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Arhea
Schoenefeld the contents of unit
#B36. Including but not limited to
household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Bill
Strauss the contents of unit #A18.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #B38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Fox Creek Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Chad
Vance the contents of unit #C38.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Ed & Joy
Teters the contents of unit #B26.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Jim Gus-
tafson the contents of unit #A16.
Including but not limited to house-
hold goods, furniture, and other
items remaining in our possession
at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
July 7, 2020
Stanley Clouse, President of the
Council, called a special meeting of
the City Council to order on July 7,
2020 at 7:00 a.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. City Clerk recorded the min-
utes. Administrative personnel were
also present. Notice of the meeting
had been given according to law.
Mayor Clouse announced that in
accordance with Section 84-1412
of the Nebraska Revised Statutes,
a current copy of the Open Meet-
ings Act is available for review and
is posted on the wall.
City Council and Administration
reviewed and discussed the pro-
posed budget for the fiscal year be-
ginning October 1, 2020 and end-
ing September 30, 2021.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 7:49 a.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ Jy11,t1
NOTICE
Central Community College is re-
questing bids to replace the exist-
ing boiler and associated mechani-
cal systems at the Phelps Building
on their Hasting Campus. Sealed
bids will be received until 2:30 PM,
Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the of-
fice of Central Community College,
Administration Office Board Room,
3134 W Hwy 34, Grand Island, Ne-
braska, at which hour, or as soon
as possible thereafter, the received
bids will be opened and considered
for the furnishing of labor, materials
and equipment necessary for the
proper construction of said project.
If mailed, mail to Central Commu-
nity College, ATTN: Carmen Taylor,
Purchasing Manager, PO Box
4903, Grand Island, NE
68802-4903.
Bids may be mailed or dropped
off at the address above.
Due to the COVID-19 pan-
demic, the bid opening will not
be public, but will be held virtu-
ally. The bid tabulation will be
posted as soon as possible after
the bid opening. Contact Joe
Bannwarth at
jbannwarth@farris-usa.com for a
link to the bid opening.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be
held for potential Prime Bidders on
Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM
at the Polk Building on the Hast-
ings Campus of Central Commu-
nity College. No tours will be
scheduled before or after the date
of the Pre-Bid Conference
ZNEZ Jy9,10,11
NOTICE OF SALE
TO SATISFY STORAGE
DEFAULT
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
This ad shall serve as notice that
the undersigned will sell by manner
of public auction personal property
believed to be owned by: Robert &
Kimberly Walker the contents of
unit #C37. Including but not limited
to household goods, furniture, and
other items remaining in our pos-
session at Avenue F Storage.
Sale of the entire contents will be
conducted via website
Auction is only online. Auction
will begin Thursday July 16, 2020.
Items will be sold "AS IS." CASH
ONLY!
After deductions of the reasona-
ble costs of storage, advertising,
and sale, any proceeds not claimed
after a period of one year shall be
remitted to the State Treasurer.
ZNEZ Jy8,9,10,11,13,14,15
KUTAK ROCK LLP
1650 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68102
(402) 346-6000
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
TRUCKERS INSURANCE
CORP.
TRUCKERS INSURANCE
CORP., a Nebraska corporation
(the "Corporation"), filed Articles of
Amendment of Articles of Incorpo-
ration with the Secretary of State's
Office pursuant to the Nebraska
Model Business Corporation Act on
June 23, 2020, wherein the Corpo-
ration changed its name to
DPMLMD, Inc.
Caitlin M. Gustafson, Attorney
ZNEZ Je27,Jy4,11