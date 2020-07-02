<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Case No: CI20-306
IN THE MATTER OF THE
APPLICATION OF
ASHTON MARIE POFAHL
TO CHANGE THEIR NAME
You are hereby notified that Ash-
ton Marie Pofahl has filed a Petition
in the District Court of Buffalo
County in Kearney, Nebraska, the
object and request of which is to
change her name to Ashtynn Marie
Pofahl.
You are further notified that said
Petition will be presented to said
Court on the 4th day of August,
2020 at 3:30 o'clock p.m. at which
time any persons objecting to such
change of name may be present
and submit their objections to the
Court. Unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the Petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Ashton Marie Pofahl to
Ashtynn Marie Pofahl.
Dated this 15th day of June,
2020.
ASHTON MARIE POFAHL
By: Jonathan R. Brandt, #23627
Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt
P.O. Box 521
Kearney, NE 68848-0521
Ph; (308) 237-5545
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the City Council of the
City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be
held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July
14, 2020 in the Council Chambers
at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public. The fol-
lowing is the public hearing, upon
the recommendation of the Plann-
ing Commission, to be considered:
1. Application submitted by Buf-
falo Surveying Corp. for Arram Eq-
uities, Inc., c/o Essam Arram, to re-
zone from District C-3/PD, General
Commercial/Planned Development
Overlay District to District C-3,
General Commercial District for
property described as Lot 131 thru
Lot 136, inclusive, Keen's Park Ad-
dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, TOGETHER
WITH; the vacated South 20.0 feet
of 26th Street abutting said lots on
the North, all in Buffalo County, Ne-
braska (501, 503, 507 and 511
East 26th Street).
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours by calling
(308) 233-3216. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
City Council shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
public hearings will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, July 14, 2020,
at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at the Buffalo County
Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a Zoning
Map Amendment, filed by Chad
Dixon, land surveyor, on behalf of
Cynthia Pawloski, for property de-
scribed as Part of the East Half of
the Southwest Quarter, Section 12,
Township 11 North, Range 16 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska. The appli-
cant has requested to rezone ap-
proximately 10.62 Acres from AG -
Agriculture to AGR - Agricultural
Residential,
AND for an Administrative Subdi-
vision, "Dennis Administrative Sub-
division", filed by Mitch Humphrey,
land surveyor, on behalf of Roger
D. and Linda L. Dennis, for property
located in Part of the Southeast
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 5, Township 8 North,
Range 18 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska,
AND for an Administrative Subdi-
vision, "Lilly Administrative Subdi-
vision", filed by Mitch Humphrey,
land surveyor, on behalf of Carol S.
Lilly, for property located in Part of
the South Half of the Southwest
Quarter of Section 12, Township 10
North, Range 18 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Complete legal descriptions are
on file with Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
N O T I C E
A total of 149 cases will be heard
by the Board in July, 2020. The fol-
lowing case(s) sentenced in Buffalo
County will be seen by the Board of
Parole.
July 20, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
Tecumseh State Correctional
Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska
Hale, Travis 80829 Burglary
July 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Burkhardt, Daniel 65656 Asslt Of-
ficer Using Motor Veh; Criminal
Mischief (2 counts); Operate Motor
Veh/Avoid Arrest
Hollis, Patrick 89609 Assault 3rd
Degree; Failure to Appear; Robbery
Cockerham, Jordan 87463 Sex-
ual Assault 1st Degree; Tampering
W/ Witness
July 27, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary,
Lincoln, Nebraska
Cervantes, Eddy 74368 Assault
by a Confined Person
Mercer, Ryan 75137 Burglary;
Poss Deadly Weap by Felon/Fug;
Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp
Brayton, Tyler 87750 Manu/D-
ist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I
July 29, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Community Correctional Center -
Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska
Gable, Aaron 86194 Assault 1st
Degree; Failure to Appear
July 31, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center,
Omaha, Nebraska
Radcliff, Daniel 84861 Robbery
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
LEGAL NOTICE
The July 2020 meeting of the
Board of Directors of Nebraska
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday and Thursday, July
8-9, 2020, in the Board Room at
NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th
Street, Columbus, Nebraska.
NPPD Board committees will also
meet July 8 9, in the Board Room
at the Columbus General Office.
The schedule for NPPD's July
2020 Board meeting is as follows:
WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020
Energy Supply Committee -
2:00 p.m.
Customer and Support Services
Committee - following
Energy Supply Committee
NPPD Board of Directors Meet-
ing, General Counsel Report -
following Customer and
Support Services Committee
THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2020
Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.
Board Strategic Business
Matters - following
Budget Committee
NPPD Board of Directors
Meeting - following Board
Strategic Business Session
Nuclear Committee of the Whole
- will meet as part of the
Board of Directors Meeting
Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,
Board Room
The public will be able to watch a
live video stream of the Board of
Directors Meeting on Thursday,
July 9, by accessing
www.nppd.com/ via computer. The
video stream is expected to begin
at approximately 9:00 a.m. with
Strategic Business Matters; further
schedule updates will be available
on NPPD's website the morning of
July 9. Committee meetings will not
be video streamed (the Nuclear
Committee is a committee of the
whole and will meet as part of the
regular Board of Directors Meet-
ing).
It is possible that portions of the
July 8-9, 2020, meetings will be
held in Executive Session. Agendas
for these meetings are kept contin-
uously current and are available for
public inspection during business
hours at the office of the Assistant
Secretary at the Columbus General
Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or
online at https://www.nppd.com/-
about-us/live-streaming.
Due to issues surrounding
COVID-19, all in-person meeting
participants are strongly encour-
aged to wear masks, and compli-
mentary masks will be available
upon arrival at the General Office
facility. Due to the need to social
distance, seating in the Board room
will be limited to the Board of Di-
rectors and NPPD executive staff,
and on-site guests will likely be
asked to participate from overflow
rooms.
NEBRASKA PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
NOTICE OF MEETING
COMMUNITY
REDEVELOPMENT
AUTHORITY
OF THE CITY OF KEARNEY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Community Rede-
velopment Authority of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at
8:30 a.m. on July 6, 2020 in the
Council Chambers at City Hall, 18
East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during
normal business hours. Except for
items of an emergency nature, the
agenda shall not be altered later
than 24 hours before the scheduled
commencement of the meeting.
The Community Redevelopment
Authority shall have the right to
modify the agenda to include items
of an emergency nature only at
such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact City Manager Michael Mor-
gan at City Hall or call (308)
233-3214 no later than 24 hours
prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Special Meeting of the Council of
the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will
be held at 7:00 a.m. on July 7,
2020, in the Council Chambers at
City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting
will be open to the public.
An agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, Kearney, Nebraska. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
NOTICE OF REGULAR
BOARD MEETING
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
The regular meeting of the Board
of Directors of Southern Public
Power District will be held at the
Ramada Midtown Conference Cen-
ter at 2503 South Locust Street,
Grand Island, NE on Wednesday,
July 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The
purpose of the meeting is to take
care of the regular order of busi-
ness. An agenda for the meeting,
kept continually current, is available
for public inspection at the District
office during normal business
hours.
SOUTHERN PUBLIC
POWER DISTRICT
Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO
NOTICE OF SPECIAL
JOINT BUDGET MEETING
OF KEARNEY CITY COUNCIL
AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a Special Joint Budget Meeting of
the Kearney City Council and the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners will be held in the Bison
Meeting Room of the Extension
Building, 1400 East 34th Street,
Kearney, Nebraska, at 4:00 p.m. on
July 9, 2020 which meeting will be
open to the public.
An Agenda for such meeting,
kept continuously current, is availa-
ble for public inspection at the Of-
fice of the City Clerk at the City
Hall, and at the Office of the
County Clerk at the Courthouse,
Kearney, Nebraska.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
KBBK, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
KBBK, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred
to as "the Company") is organized
under the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The street and mailing ad-
dress of the Company's initial des-
ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,
P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Brian
R. Symington, whose street and
mailing address and post office
box number is 1516 1st Avenue,
P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
Dated: June 22, 2020.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND
FILING OF RESTATED ARTICLES
OF INCORPORATION FOR THE
LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation
Act, LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION,
a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation,
hereby gives notice of its amend-
ment and filing of restated articles
of incorporation, to wit:
The Corporation amended its Ar-
ticles of Incorporation, effective
June 8, 2020, by filing its Amended
and Restated Articles of Incorpora-
tion with the Nebraska Secretary of
State's office to change the name
of the Corporation from LEKE
BADEJO FOUNDATION to LEKE
AND OLU BADEJO FOUNDATION.
Dated this 16th day of June,
2020.
/s/ Dr. Adeleke Badejo,
President & Director
Dr. Adeleke Badejo,
President & Director
LEGAL NOTICE
Pursuant to Nebraska Revised
Statutes 70-624, Custer Public
Power District is required to publish
the following salaries in three legal
newspapers. As such, the compen-
sation for the President is Six hun-
dred Thirty Dollars: the Treasurer is
Five Hundred Sixty Dollars; with all
other Directors receiving Five Hun-
dred Sixty Dollars per month.
The monthly compensation for
the General Manager is Sixteen
Thousand One Hundred Sixty-six
Dollars and Sixty-six Cents.
Richard D. Nelson,
General Manager and CEO
