<addr:ANDERSON, KLEIN, BREWSTER,3082375545,& BRANDTPO BOX 521,KEARNEY,NE>

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case No: CI20-306

IN THE MATTER OF THE

APPLICATION OF

ASHTON MARIE POFAHL

TO CHANGE THEIR NAME

You are hereby notified that Ash-

ton Marie Pofahl has filed a Petition

in the District Court of Buffalo

County in Kearney, Nebraska, the

object and request of which is to

change her name to Ashtynn Marie

Pofahl.

You are further notified that said

Petition will be presented to said

Court on the 4th day of August,

2020 at 3:30 o'clock p.m. at which

time any persons objecting to such

change of name may be present

and submit their objections to the

Court. Unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the Petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Ashton Marie Pofahl to

Ashtynn Marie Pofahl.

Dated this 15th day of June,

2020.

ASHTON MARIE POFAHL

By: Jonathan R. Brandt, #23627

Anderson, Klein, Brewster & Brandt

P.O. Box 521

Kearney, NE 68848-0521

Ph; (308) 237-5545

jonbrandt@kleinbrewster.com

ZNEZ Je18,25,Jy2,9

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the City Council of the

City of Kearney, Nebraska, will be

held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July

14, 2020 in the Council Chambers

at City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public. The fol-

lowing is the public hearing, upon

the recommendation of the Plann-

ing Commission, to be considered:

1. Application submitted by Buf-

falo Surveying Corp. for Arram Eq-

uities, Inc., c/o Essam Arram, to re-

zone from District C-3/PD, General

Commercial/Planned Development

Overlay District to District C-3,

General Commercial District for

property described as Lot 131 thru

Lot 136, inclusive, Keen's Park Ad-

dition to the City of Kearney, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, TOGETHER

WITH; the vacated South 20.0 feet

of 26th Street abutting said lots on

the North, all in Buffalo County, Ne-

braska (501, 503, 507 and 511

East 26th Street).

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours by calling

(308) 233-3216. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

City Council shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

public hearings will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, July 14, 2020,

at 9:15 o'clock a.m., at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at the Buffalo County

Courthouse, 1512 Central Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a Zoning

Map Amendment, filed by Chad

Dixon, land surveyor, on behalf of

Cynthia Pawloski, for property de-

scribed as Part of the East Half of

the Southwest Quarter, Section 12,

Township 11 North, Range 16 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska. The appli-

cant has requested to rezone ap-

proximately 10.62 Acres from AG -

Agriculture to AGR - Agricultural

Residential,

AND for an Administrative Subdi-

vision, "Dennis Administrative Sub-

division", filed by Mitch Humphrey,

land surveyor, on behalf of Roger

D. and Linda L. Dennis, for property

located in Part of the Southeast

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 5, Township 8 North,

Range 18 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska,

AND for an Administrative Subdi-

vision, "Lilly Administrative Subdi-

vision", filed by Mitch Humphrey,

land surveyor, on behalf of Carol S.

Lilly, for property located in Part of

the South Half of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 12, Township 10

North, Range 18 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska.

Complete legal descriptions are

on file with Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

(SEAL)

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

N O T I C E

 

A total of 149 cases will be heard

by the Board in July, 2020. The fol-

lowing case(s) sentenced in Buffalo

County will be seen by the Board of

Parole.

July 20, 2020 - 9:30 a.m.

Tecumseh State Correctional

Institution, Tecumseh, Nebraska

Hale, Travis 80829 Burglary

July 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Burkhardt, Daniel 65656 Asslt Of-

ficer Using Motor Veh; Criminal

Mischief (2 counts); Operate Motor

Veh/Avoid Arrest

Hollis, Patrick 89609 Assault 3rd

Degree; Failure to Appear; Robbery

Cockerham, Jordan 87463 Sex-

ual Assault 1st Degree; Tampering

W/ Witness

July 27, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Penitentiary,

Lincoln, Nebraska

Cervantes, Eddy 74368 Assault

by a Confined Person

Mercer, Ryan 75137 Burglary;

Poss Deadly Weap by Felon/Fug;

Theft by Unlwfl Taking or Disp

Brayton, Tyler 87750 Manu/D-

ist/Del/Disp or Poss W/I

July 29, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Community Correctional Center -

Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska

Gable, Aaron 86194 Assault 1st

Degree; Failure to Appear

July 31, 2020 - 8:30 a.m.

Omaha Correctional Center,

Omaha, Nebraska

Radcliff, Daniel 84861 Robbery

ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR

NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

LEGAL NOTICE

 

The July 2020 meeting of the

Board of Directors of Nebraska

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday and Thursday, July

8-9, 2020, in the Board Room at

NPPD's General Office, 1414 15th

Street, Columbus, Nebraska.

NPPD Board committees will also

meet July 8 9, in the Board Room

at the Columbus General Office.

The schedule for NPPD's July

2020 Board meeting is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020

Energy Supply Committee -

2:00 p.m.

Customer and Support Services

Committee - following

Energy Supply Committee

NPPD Board of Directors Meet-

ing, General Counsel Report -

following Customer and

Support Services Committee

THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2020

Budget Committee - 8:30 a.m.

Board Strategic Business

Matters - following

Budget Committee

NPPD Board of Directors

Meeting - following Board

Strategic Business Session

Nuclear Committee of the Whole

- will meet as part of the

Board of Directors Meeting

Public Comments - 10:00 a.m.,

Board Room

The public will be able to watch a

live video stream of the Board of

Directors Meeting on Thursday,

July 9, by accessing

www.nppd.com/ via computer. The

video stream is expected to begin

at approximately 9:00 a.m. with

Strategic Business Matters; further

schedule updates will be available

on NPPD's website the morning of

July 9. Committee meetings will not

be video streamed (the Nuclear

Committee is a committee of the

whole and will meet as part of the

regular Board of Directors Meet-

ing).

It is possible that portions of the

July 8-9, 2020, meetings will be

held in Executive Session. Agendas

for these meetings are kept contin-

uously current and are available for

public inspection during business

hours at the office of the Assistant

Secretary at the Columbus General

Office, Columbus, Nebraska, or

online at https://www.nppd.com/-

about-us/live-streaming.

Due to issues surrounding

COVID-19, all in-person meeting

participants are strongly encour-

aged to wear masks, and compli-

mentary masks will be available

upon arrival at the General Office

facility. Due to the need to social

distance, seating in the Board room

will be limited to the Board of Di-

rectors and NPPD executive staff,

and on-site guests will likely be

asked to participate from overflow

rooms.

NEBRASKA PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

COMMUNITY

REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY

OF THE CITY OF KEARNEY

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Community Rede-

velopment Authority of the City of

Kearney, Nebraska, will be held at

8:30 a.m. on July 6, 2020 in the

Council Chambers at City Hall, 18

East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, during

normal business hours. Except for

items of an emergency nature, the

agenda shall not be altered later

than 24 hours before the scheduled

commencement of the meeting.

The Community Redevelopment

Authority shall have the right to

modify the agenda to include items

of an emergency nature only at

such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Manager Michael Mor-

gan at City Hall or call (308)

233-3214 no later than 24 hours

prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Special Meeting of the Council of

the City of Kearney, Nebraska, will

be held at 7:00 a.m. on July 7,

2020, in the Council Chambers at

City Hall, 18 East 22nd Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, which meeting

will be open to the public.

An agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, Kearney, Nebraska. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

NOTICE OF REGULAR

BOARD MEETING

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

 

The regular meeting of the Board

of Directors of Southern Public

Power District will be held at the

Ramada Midtown Conference Cen-

ter at 2503 South Locust Street,

Grand Island, NE on Wednesday,

July 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The

purpose of the meeting is to take

care of the regular order of busi-

ness. An agenda for the meeting,

kept continually current, is available

for public inspection at the District

office during normal business

hours.

SOUTHERN PUBLIC

POWER DISTRICT

Neal Niedfeldt, President/CEO

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

NOTICE OF SPECIAL

JOINT BUDGET MEETING

OF KEARNEY CITY COUNCIL

AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a Special Joint Budget Meeting of

the Kearney City Council and the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners will be held in the Bison

Meeting Room of the Extension

Building, 1400 East 34th Street,

Kearney, Nebraska, at 4:00 p.m. on

July 9, 2020 which meeting will be

open to the public.

An Agenda for such meeting,

kept continuously current, is availa-

ble for public inspection at the Of-

fice of the City Clerk at the City

Hall, and at the Office of the

County Clerk at the Courthouse,

Kearney, Nebraska.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>

PARKER, GROSSART &

BAHENSKY, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF

KBBK, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

KBBK, L.L.C. (hereinafter referred

to as "the Company") is organized

under the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The street and mailing ad-

dress of the Company's initial des-

ignated office is 1516 1st Avenue,

P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848. The initial agent for service

of process of the Company is Brian

R. Symington, whose street and

mailing address and post office

box number is 1516 1st Avenue,

P.O. Box 1600, Kearney, Nebraska

68848.

Dated: June 22, 2020.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

ZNEZ Je25, Jy2,9

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF AMENDMENT AND

FILING OF RESTATED ARTICLES

OF INCORPORATION FOR THE

LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation

Act, LEKE BADEJO FOUNDATION,

a Nebraska Nonprofit Corporation,

hereby gives notice of its amend-

ment and filing of restated articles

of incorporation, to wit:

The Corporation amended its Ar-

ticles of Incorporation, effective

June 8, 2020, by filing its Amended

and Restated Articles of Incorpora-

tion with the Nebraska Secretary of

State's office to change the name

of the Corporation from LEKE

BADEJO FOUNDATION to LEKE

AND OLU BADEJO FOUNDATION.

Dated this 16th day of June,

2020.

/s/ Dr. Adeleke Badejo,

President & Director

Dr. Adeleke Badejo,

President & Director

ZNEZ Je18,25,Jy2

LEGAL NOTICE

 

Pursuant to Nebraska Revised

Statutes 70-624, Custer Public

Power District is required to publish

the following salaries in three legal

newspapers. As such, the compen-

sation for the President is Six hun-

dred Thirty Dollars: the Treasurer is

Five Hundred Sixty Dollars; with all

other Directors receiving Five Hun-

dred Sixty Dollars per month.

The monthly compensation for

the General Manager is Sixteen

Thousand One Hundred Sixty-six

Dollars and Sixty-six Cents.

Richard D. Nelson,

General Manager and CEO

ZNEZ Jy2,t1

