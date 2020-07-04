<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
BLAZING K'S, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Blazing K's, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 15610 115th Road, Am-
herst, NE 68812.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Elizabeth
Klingelhoefer, Jacobsen, Orr, Lind-
strom & Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O., 322
West 39th Street, P.O. Box 1060,
Kearney, NE 68848.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on June 2, 2020 and it shall
continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Jared Kenney
15610 115th Road
Amherst, NE 68812
Jared Kenney, Member
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
June 23, 2020
The Council held a moment of si-
lence. Members of the Kearney Po-
lice Department Honor Guard led
the Council Members and audience
in the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Stanley A. Clouse, President
of the Council, called a regular
meeting of the City Council to order
on June 23, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with
the following Council Members re-
sponding to roll call: Randy
Buschkoetter, Bruce Lear, Tami
James Moore, and Jonathan
Nikkila. Absent: None. City Clerk
recorded the minutes. Administra-
tive personnel were also present.
Notice of the meeting had been
given according to law.
City Clerk administered the Oath
of Office to Police Officers Jared
Gerdes and Logan Miller.
Presentation of Donation from
the "We're All In This Together"
Fundraiser to the Kearney Area An-
imal Shelter and Hot Meals USA.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council, unanimously, further
postponed until July 14, 2020 the
Applications submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC to vacate all of Lot 1, Lot 2,
Lot 3, the east 20 feet of Lot 4, the
east 20 feet of Lot 9, all of Lot 10,
Lot 11, Lot 12, Block 124, Second
East Lawn Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, and being lo-
cated in part of the Southwest
Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska and to
rezone from District R-1, Urban
Residential Single-Family District
(Low Density) to District R-2/PD,
Urban Residential Mixed-Dens-
ity/Planned Development Overlay
District for property described as a
tract of land located in the South-
west Quarter of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 31, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the 6th
P.M. in the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (2100 East 34th
Street).
2. Council, unanimously, further
postponed until July 14, 2020 the
Application submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC, for the Final Plat and Subdivi-
sion Agreement for William Estates,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska for prop-
erty described as a tract of land lo-
cated in the Southwest Quarter of
the Northeast Quarter of Section
31, Township 9 North, Range 15
West of the 6th P.M., in the City of
Kearney, Buffalo County, Nebraska
(2100 East 34th Street).
3. Council, unanimously, further
postponed until July 14, 2020 the
Application submitted by William
Diessner for B & G Investments,
LLC, for Planned District Develop-
ment Plan Approval for the pro-
posed construction of a multi-fam-
ily development on property to be
zoned District R-2/PD, Urban Resi-
dential Mixed-Density/Planned De-
velopment Overlay District and de-
scribed as a Lots 1 and 2, Block 1,
William Estates, an addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska (2100 East 34th Street).
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-87
approving the proposed acquisition
for a Drainage Easement granted
by Starostka Group Unlimited, Inc.,
a Nebraska Corporation for a tract
of land being part of Tax Lots 2 and
3 in part of the Northeast Quarter of
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 15 West of the 6th P.M.,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
5. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2020-88
approving the proposed acquisition
for a Sanitary Sewer Easement
granted by Starostka Group Unlim-
ited, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation
for a 20-foot wide sanitary sewer
easement being a tract of land be-
ing part of Tax Lot 3 in part of the
Northeast Quarter of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th P.M., Buffalo County,
Nebraska.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held June 9, 2020.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set July
14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. as date and
time for hearing on those applica-
tions where applicable.
4. Approve the recommendation
from the Development Services Di-
vision on the annual renewal of L &
M Mobile Home Park, 1110 Central
Avenue manufactured home court
license until May 31, 2021.
5. Authorize the Mayor to send a
letter of no recommendation to the
Nebraska Liquor Control Commis-
sion on the manager application for
Cortney Gracey submitted by Kear-
ney Steak Company dba Whiskey
Creek Steakhouse located at 407
South 2nd Avenue in connection
with their Class IK-035628 liquor li-
cense.
6. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-95
approving Change Order No. 4
showing an increase in the amount
of $8,245.50, Application for Pay-
ment No. 5-Final in the amount of
$298,034.48 and accept the Certifi-
cate of Substantial Completion
submitted by Blessing Construc-
tion and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for 2019 Part 2 Improve-
ments for the construction of Pa-
triot Industrial Park consisting of
Paving Improvement District No.
2019-998.
7. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-96
approving Application for Payment
No. 2 in the amount of $39,753.45
submitted by GD Concrete Con-
struction and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2020 Sidewalk ADA
Improvements (also known as
Community Development Block
Grant funded Sidewalk Replace-
ment Project; Phase 2) for the proj-
ect area of 2nd Avenue to 5th Ave-
nue and 16th Street to 22nd Street.
8. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-97
calling for the redemption of Com-
bined Utilities Revenue and Re-
funding Bonds, Series 2014E, in
the principal amount of $1,950,000.
9. Adopt Resolution No. 2020-98
calling for the redemption of Com-
bined Utilities Revenue Refunding
Bonds, Series 2012, in the principal
amount of $4,750,000.
10. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-99 calling for the redemption
of Combined Utilities Revenue
Bonds, Series 2015, in the principal
amount of $2,160,000.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-100 calling for the redemp-
tion of Combined Utilities Revenue
Bonds, Series 2013, in the principal
amount of $710,000.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-101 ratifying all City Council
actions at virtual meetings, beginn-
ing March 24, 2020 through June 9,
2020, per Executive Orders No.
20-03 & 20-24.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2020-102 approving Application for
Payment No. 1 in the amount of
$37,408.85 submitted by The Dia-
mond Engineering Company and
approved by Oak Creek Engineer-
ing for the Cherry Avenue Pedes-
trian Bridge Replacement.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8426
authorizing the issuance of Com-
bined Utilities Revenue Refunding
Bonds, Series 2020B, of the City of
Kearney, Nebraska, in the aggre-
gate principal amount of not to ex-
ceed $9,000,000 for the purpose of
providing for the payment and re-
demption of the City's Series 2012,
2013, 2014E and 2015 bonds; di-
recting the application of the pro-
ceeds of said bonds; prescribing
the form, terms and details of said
bonds; pledging and hypothecating
the revenue and earnings of the
waterworks plant and water sys-
tem, sewage disposal plant and
sanitary sewer system and electric
distribution system of said City for
the payment of said bonds and in-
terest thereon; authorizing officers
of the City to make arrangements
for the sale of the bonds and to
designate the final terms, rates and
maturity schedule for said bonds
within stated parameters; providing
for the collection, segregation and
application of the revenues of said
waterworks plant and water sys-
tem, sewage disposal plant and
sanitary sewer system and electric
distribution system on first reading
by number only. Ordinance No.
8426 was read by number. By
unanimous vote Ordinance No.
8426 was passed, approved and
ordered published as required by
law and made available to the pub-
lic at the Office of the City Clerk,
the City Police Department and the
Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously accepted
the Railroad Quiet Zone Feasibility
Study and authorized City staff to
proceed with the implementation of
a Railroad Quiet Zone at the 5th
Avenue Rail Crossing.
2. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $82,594.40 to Nebraska
Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 6:12 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
SVEHLA LAW OFFICES, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KEGLEY OWEN, LLC
Notice is hereby given that KEG-
LEY OWEN, LLC, a Nebraska lim-
ited liability company, has been or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The limited liability
company was formed on June 15,
2020, and shall have perpetual ex-
istence. The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business for which a lim-
ited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of Ne-
braska, and for all other purposes
authorized by law, to the same ex-
tent as natural persons might or
could do. Its affairs shall be con-
ducted by the Members pursuant
to an Operating Agreement duly
adopted by the Company. The ad-
dress of the designated office is
17390 YDC Road, Kearney, NE
68847. Carla S. Kegley-Owen is the
company's agent for service of
process. Her address is 17390
YDC Road, Kearney, NE 68847.
Kent E. Rauert, Agent
Svehla Law Offices, P.C.
408 N. Platte Ave., Suite A
York, NE 68467
(402) 362-5506
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART& BAHENSKY, L.L.P,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART &
BAHENSKY, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF
RK DEVELOPMENT, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that RK
Development, L.L.C. (hereinafter
referred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mail-
ing address of the Company's ini-
tial designated office is 4135 West
70th Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The initial agent for service
of process of the Company is Seth
Killion, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber is 4135 West 70th Street, Kear-
ney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: April 9, 2019.
Seth Killion, Organizer
KUTAK ROCK LLP
1650 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68102
(402) 346-6000
NOTICE OF AMENDMENT
OF ARTICLES OF
INCORPORATION OF
TRUCKERS INSURANCE
CORP.
TRUCKERS INSURANCE
CORP., a Nebraska corporation
(the "Corporation"), filed Articles of
Amendment of Articles of Incorpo-
ration with the Secretary of State's
Office pursuant to the Nebraska
Model Business Corporation Act on
June 23, 2020, wherein the Corpo-
ration changed its name to
DPMLMD, Inc.
Caitlin M. Gustafson, Attorney
